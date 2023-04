Listen very carefully to Joe Schoen's words

Take a moment to listen to Schoen speak at last weeks Owners Meeting in Arizona. Especially listen to the last 90 seconds.Schoen has said constantly since the Jones contract that his job is "to get Daniel more weapons".As Schoen explains here in this video, getting the explosive players in the building comes first. And creating a playbook that fits those players comes second.You can't discount drafting a particular WR because his skillset is too similar to a current WR.And though more unlikely, you can't rule out an explosive offensive player at a position other than WR. Remember that this draft is LOADED at running back and tight end.What happens if all 4 top WRs are gone at 25, yet Schoen has the pick of the litter with every RB and every TE still on the board?It's unlikely to happen, but "more weapons for Daniel" is not limited to WR and is certainly not limited to only the 25th pick for a team with 10 picks.To me, Schoen is looking for explosive offensive players without considering who is already on the roster. Link - ( New Window