Listen very carefully to Joe Schoen's words

Take a moment to listen to Schoen speak at last weeks Owners Meeting in Arizona. Especially listen to the last 90 seconds.
Schoen has said constantly since the Jones contract that his job is "to get Daniel more weapons".
As Schoen explains here in this video, getting the explosive players in the building comes first. And creating a playbook that fits those players comes second.
You can't discount drafting a particular WR because his skillset is too similar to a current WR.
And though more unlikely, you can't rule out an explosive offensive player at a position other than WR. Remember that this draft is LOADED at running back and tight end.
What happens if all 4 top WRs are gone at 25, yet Schoen has the pick of the litter with every RB and every TE still on the board?
It's unlikely to happen, but "more weapons for Daniel" is not limited to WR and is certainly not limited to only the 25th pick for a team with 10 picks.
To me, Schoen is looking for explosive offensive players without considering who is already on the roster. Link
If the offense we saw last year is the offense they plan to employ, I think they look to upgrade TE and RB.
Based on Schoens words and actions so far, along with Daboll and Kafkas experience, I think it’s fair to say that 2022 is floor for this offense and they’d like to kick it into the next level which they can’t do as is.
But part of me also wonders if they will put an emphasis on the lines. Look at what Buffalo has done on the DL in the draft in recent years and combine that with NYG recent comments on stopping the run. Also look at what the Giants did last year on the OL in the draft (3 picks on OLs) combined with the lack of FA activity in that area (and the loss of two free agents).
I would not be shocked to see the Giants go DL/OL either.
The question is whether and how much the Giants will trade to move up for a WR. My view is still that they will not trade both day two picks to do so. Schoen has also said that this team still has a lot of "holes," and that people are too focused on WR.
Get me big ugly !!
Look for WRs who can separate. That does not necessarily mean getting deep, but creating space coming out of the breaks even on shorter routes.
Smaller WRs tend to separate better.
It's hard to shake another thing Schoen has said though -- he was asked about how he feels about the Dline - and his comment was "not good."
He did not say that about the Oline. He mentioned that there were existing resources they felt good about to fill the spot at Center.
So it would surprise me if they went Oline in the first
It would not surprise me if they prioritized WR if one of their targets were attainable, or if not then Dline in the First - and then traded up in the second for a WR like Mimms
If I was a betting man though I would think the first three picks would look like (1) WR, DLine, Center or (2) DLine, WR, Center
I really don't see Oline with the first pick -- it wouldn;t bother me -- but I don't see it
thanks for the clarification pj lol
Galloway, Callaway, Golladay.
They went out and got a upgrade at TE.
They have a top RB.
OL is still a need, but not dire.
That said, getting hung up on WR for round one is not wise.
That low in the round means BPA could be a real factor. It always is, but at 25, there's going to be multiple tiers to choose from. Taking a lower tier WR over a higher tier player at one of the other positions of need would be a mistake. Force a WR in a lower round, not the first.
their top 30 visits and meetings seem to be more public this year so i think the WR stuff is somewhat of a smoke screen.
i think their actions say more than the words and their actions have been to spend a lot more on offense (waller, slayton, campbell, jones, barkley) than they have on defense so far (added okereke, let love walk, moureau unsigned).
WR is a premium position so pretty much every team takes at least 1 on day 1 or 2, so i expect that to be true again. but if i had to bet i'd put $ on the first round pick being a CB or pass rusher, mostly because i think those are the strengths of this draft so that's where value will line up.
That's kinda what I expect regardless of what Schoen's intentions currently are, or in what actual round the offensive players are selected.
Regarding other skill groups. At RB, they seem to be doing a lot of work on the midround guys like Spears and Miller. I'm expecting a RB between rounds 3-5. TE maybe a BPA thing on Day 3, which could happen given the strength and depth of this class but I would assume Waller takes us out of Day 1 and 2 TEs.
I've posted this a number of times and started a thread on his last night, but Schoen's words are better context for this discussion.
Based on Schoens words and actions so far, along with Daboll and Kafkas experience, I think it’s fair to say that 2022 is floor for this offense and they’d like to kick it into the next level which they can’t do as is.
I'm more talking the philosophy.
Two of the big elements (maybe the biggest) were read-option in the run game and stack routes in the passing game.
Maybe that was a function of the personnel, or maybe that is the offense.
The offense pass offense was pretty effective after the bye. If you combine the first half of the year running game with the second half of the year passing game -- there's a good chance that's a top 10 offense.
As it was, they were a top 15 offense.
Schoen seems to like Hodgins and Slayton, and Campbell is a more explosive (if less reliable) player than James.
I wouldn't be surprised if this the offense.
same goes with TE. they aren't expensive on the open market.
and they have 1 stud in waller and a very solid rookie in bellinger. i cannot imagine using pick 25 on a tight end in a deep tight end draft.
Neither am I. My tentative conclusion is that they would prefer to draft a WR in the first round. Whether they would trade up for one, and if so, how much they would be willing to surrender, is another matter. CB is probably next, but I don't they will force either position. I agree that OL is unlikely, but DL/DE is certainly possible, especially if there is run on WRs and CBs.
I am also beginning to think they might be open to trading down to acquire an extra third.
Totally agree.
I agree with this completely. He even spoke on the economics of your draft picks as it pertains to positional value specifically in an interview last year. We're paying a QB a lot of money now too, so I'd expect an even stricter adherence to getting cost-controlled starters with upside at other premium positions.
But if they want any shot at winning this division, they have to get stronger on both lines.
This does look like a draft that has a lot of Wink-friendly DL too, especially in that late 1 and Day 2 range.
My guess is that they are enamored with many of the receivers in the draft and they are having a hard time determining which ones might fit best into what they want to do here. That's why they are looking at so many.
The reverse of that is also true, that there really isn't a need to bring in someone you already know is a great fit.
So visits might not tell as much as one thinks.
I tend to believe the words more at this juncture, which also happen to not be incompatible with the visits, viewed from a certain angle.
The Giants won't use a 1st there, but I could see using a #2 or #3 for an OC they could develop.
We only have a couple of WR under contract for next year, Slayton and Robinson.
So, one could argue that WR, CB, DL are the most likely positions that NYG are looking for top talent in round 1.
Positional value is QB (Giants not picking one in the first round), Left Tackle (Only if he can be converted to a guard or take the right tackle and move Neal to guard), Edge ("can't have enough pass rushers") or CB.
#25) Cybo Torrence OG Florida
#57) Siaka Ika DT Baylor
#89) Cedric Tillman WR Tenn
#128) Cory Trice CB Purdue
Last year he said he wanted to improve the OL. 6 FA and three draft choices later he kept his word.
This year he says he wants "to get Daniel more weapons". So far 4 FA WR and a TE. Next the draft choices.
Believe him. He had a plan and he's going to stick with it. WR will be the priority in this draft.
Remember Schoen also talks about positional value and those two positions have that value. They also get the 5th year option for that first round pick and that is huge when talking cap and paying those high value guys!
They only signed one new cornerback (Oruwariye) and I think that’s where they will go if the value is there at #25. If not CB, Schoen can pick BPA for a future starter at Center, d-line or even another WR.
As usual there are enough needs on any team in this era to warrant a first round pick, barring only some exceptions. Giants are no different. Odds are they will take the premium position that meets BPA. WR included.
I am betting on one of the following in no particular order round 1: WR, CB, Edge or DE. Hoping for the center/guard in round 2.
But part of me also wonders if they will put an emphasis on the lines.
I would not be shocked to see the Giants go DL/OL either.
+1
People for some reason only view a weapon as a player that can score a TD.
A serious weapon can also be an OL who can plow forward and push the defense back. Similar to what happened to us vs Philly.
i think their actions say more than the words and their actions have been to spend a lot more on offense...than they have on defense so far...
WR is a premium position so pretty much every team takes at least 1 on day 1 or 2, so i expect that to be true again. but if i had to bet i'd put $ on the first round pick being a CB or pass rusher, mostly because i think those are the strengths of this draft so that's where value will line up.
This is where I've been coming out. Schoen is smart, so I don't think he leads with his chin in gaming the draft by the repeated WR assertions and visits, i.e., teams anticipating NYG moves and getting a jump, not that he's been here in the many occasions in the past when teams seemed to select a player the Giants were targeting. And, IF the strength does line up, a really good player will be available at 25 (Edge, DL, C) with WR and the two of those 3 not selected at 25 on Day 2.
Sure but they still have another year of Taylor, and unless the value is insane they should be drafting someone who is going to play with their picks this year.
Improve the OLine = will create indirect upgrade on all weapons. Would not be surprised to see IOL if value is there.
DL also a possibility.
Philly is the bar - their OL was what separated them from the pack
It's hard to shake another thing Schoen has said though -- he was asked about how he feels about the Dline - and his comment was "not good."
He did not say that about the Oline. He mentioned that there were existing resources they felt good about to fill the spot at Center.
So it would surprise me if they went Oline in the first
It would not surprise me if they prioritized WR if one of their targets were attainable, or if not then Dline in the First - and then traded up in the second for a WR like Mimms
If I was a betting man though I would think the first three picks would look like (1) WR, DLine, Center or (2) DLine, WR, Center
I really don't see Oline with the first pick -- it wouldn;t bother me -- but I don't see it
Everyone seems to be pulling for a WR. But there are none of the top four that really fit the scheme that Kafka wants. A Center is also imperative. However, there is no consensus among the top four Centers as to who is really going to be the cream of the crop (meaning that you can draft a talented C in Rd. 3 - although it soulnds like the Giants favor Tippmann).
But a press CB is a must!!!!