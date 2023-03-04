for display only
Listen very carefully to Joe Schoen's words

Y28 : 4/3/2023 10:11 am
Take a moment to listen to Schoen speak at last weeks Owners Meeting in Arizona. Especially listen to the last 90 seconds.

Schoen has said constantly since the Jones contract that his job is "to get Daniel more weapons".

As Schoen explains here in this video, getting the explosive players in the building comes first. And creating a playbook that fits those players comes second.

You can't discount drafting a particular WR because his skillset is too similar to a current WR.

And though more unlikely, you can't rule out an explosive offensive player at a position other than WR. Remember that this draft is LOADED at running back and tight end.

What happens if all 4 top WRs are gone at 25, yet Schoen has the pick of the litter with every RB and every TE still on the board?

It's unlikely to happen, but "more weapons for Daniel" is not limited to WR and is certainly not limited to only the 25th pick for a team with 10 picks.

To me, Schoen is looking for explosive offensive players without considering who is already on the roster.
christian : 4/3/2023 10:15 am : link
I've posted this a number of times and started a thread on his last night, but Schoen's words are better context for this discussion.

If the offense we saw last year is the offense they plan to employ, I think they look to upgrade TE and RB.

RE: ...  
UConn4523 : 4/3/2023 10:19 am : link
In comment 16080714 christian said:
Quote:
I've posted this a number of times and started a thread on his last night, but Schoen's words are better context for this discussion.

If the offense we saw last year is the offense they plan to employ, I think they look to upgrade TE and RB.


Based on Schoens words and actions so far, along with Daboll and Kafkas experience, I think it’s fair to say that 2022 is floor for this offense and they’d like to kick it into the next level which they can’t do as is.
Y28  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/3/2023 10:23 am : link
Agreed.

But part of me also wonders if they will put an emphasis on the lines. Look at what Buffalo has done on the DL in the draft in recent years and combine that with NYG recent comments on stopping the run. Also look at what the Giants did last year on the OL in the draft (3 picks on OLs) combined with the lack of FA activity in that area (and the loss of two free agents).

I would not be shocked to see the Giants go DL/OL either.
Agreed.  
AcidTest : 4/3/2023 10:23 am : link
Remember that after drafting Wan'Dale, Schoen said it's a "good problem" to have two players (Wan'Dale and Toney" with a similar skillset. The argument for Flowers is even more compelling now because Wan'Dale will likely miss much of the 2023 season while recovering from his torn ACL. But I would still be surprised after signing Waller if they draft a TE in the first round.

The question is whether and how much the Giants will trade to move up for a WR. My view is still that they will not trade both day two picks to do so. Schoen has also said that this team still has a lot of "holes," and that people are too focused on WR.
Eric  
Y28 : 4/3/2023 10:24 am : link
I am Planet Theory guy.

Get me big ugly !!
Regarding WRs  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/3/2023 10:26 am : link
the key word Schoen and Daboll have used is "separation." (they must have hated Galloway).

Look for WRs who can separate. That does not necessarily mean getting deep, but creating space coming out of the breaks even on shorter routes.

Smaller WRs tend to separate better.
this also the conclusion that Colin has come to  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/3/2023 10:35 am : link
based on the Giants activities and logic

It's hard to shake another thing Schoen has said though -- he was asked about how he feels about the Dline - and his comment was "not good."

He did not say that about the Oline. He mentioned that there were existing resources they felt good about to fill the spot at Center.

So it would surprise me if they went Oline in the first

It would not surprise me if they prioritized WR if one of their targets were attainable, or if not then Dline in the First - and then traded up in the second for a WR like Mimms

If I was a betting man though I would think the first three picks would look like (1) WR, DLine, Center or (2) DLine, WR, Center

I really don't see Oline with the first pick -- it wouldn;t bother me -- but I don't see it



I thought this was the lying season  
pjcas18 : 4/3/2023 10:37 am : link
so should we or should we not listen to his words?

or is it or is it not the lying season.

both of those things should not be true unless you want us to listen to a liar.
RE: I thought this was the lying season  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/3/2023 10:44 am : link
In comment 16080743 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
so should we or should we not listen to his words?

or is it or is it not the lying season.

both of those things should not be true unless you want us to listen to a liar.


thanks for the clarification pj lol
If 4 supposed top WRs are gone  
SomeFan : 4/3/2023 10:47 am : link
then we will have to suffer with Marvin Mims. I would not be surprised in the least if MM ends up being the best WR in this draft.
I'm  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/3/2023 10:48 am : link
not understanding the WR/CB or bust pundits.
RE: Regarding WRs  
Sammo85 : 4/3/2023 10:48 am : link
In comment 16080725 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the key word Schoen and Daboll have used is "separation." (they must have hated Galloway).

Look for WRs who can separate. That does not necessarily mean getting deep, but creating space coming out of the breaks even on shorter routes.

Smaller WRs tend to separate better.


Galloway, Callaway, Golladay.
only a blind man  
fkap : 4/3/2023 10:53 am : link
can't see that WR is a huge need.

They went out and got a upgrade at TE.

They have a top RB.

OL is still a need, but not dire.

That said, getting hung up on WR for round one is not wise.
That low in the round means BPA could be a real factor. It always is, but at 25, there's going to be multiple tiers to choose from. Taking a lower tier WR over a higher tier player at one of the other positions of need would be a mistake. Force a WR in a lower round, not the first.
RE: I thought this was the lying season  
Eric on Li : 4/3/2023 11:00 am : link
In comment 16080743 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
so should we or should we not listen to his words?

or is it or is it not the lying season.

both of those things should not be true unless you want us to listen to a liar.


their top 30 visits and meetings seem to be more public this year so i think the WR stuff is somewhat of a smoke screen.

i think their actions say more than the words and their actions have been to spend a lot more on offense (waller, slayton, campbell, jones, barkley) than they have on defense so far (added okereke, let love walk, moureau unsigned).

WR is a premium position so pretty much every team takes at least 1 on day 1 or 2, so i expect that to be true again. but if i had to bet i'd put $ on the first round pick being a CB or pass rusher, mostly because i think those are the strengths of this draft so that's where value will line up.
We have 10 picks. Say, 5 Offense, 5 defense.  
Marty in Albany : 4/3/2023 11:00 am : link
5 Offense gets you 2 OL, 2 WR, and either a TE or RB. You also get until Aug 29(?) to figure out if you have enough "explosion" on the team. By then, we will have extended some contracts and gotten enough cap room to acquire a useful veteran who gets cut on Aug 29, to make up the explosion deficit.

That's kinda what I expect regardless of what Schoen's intentions currently are, or in what actual round the offensive players are selected.
I would agree with this  
BSIMatt : 4/3/2023 11:01 am : link
And what I would look at would be RBs with hybrid traits. Wandale Robinson was drafted as a WR, but had a background as a RB. I could see the Giants looking at some explosive shifty backs that excelled as receivers in the passing game..I could see them looking at that Tulane back for sure, I do wonder if they’d even consider Gibbs..but they’d likely have to spend a 1st on him as he’d likely not be there in the second..but he is explosive and helped open up Bamas passing game(looks at the scouts note on him in Zierliend combine profile)
DL is a signicant need  
JonC : 4/3/2023 11:01 am : link
not only because they need a 5T and NT in the pipeline to contribute now as rotational depth, but also because tea leaves suggest Leo could be out the door after this season. Ward is a rotational player who can be upgraded, and I expect them to continue to add Edge talent as the draft delivers it.
Giants do seem dialed in at WR  
AcesUp : 4/3/2023 11:09 am : link
They brought a large contingent to the OSU, TCU, USC and BC pro days. They had dinner with all the top prospects. Zay and Addison confirmed top 30 visits. I do think WR is the most likely position. Picks 18-24 are live to take WRs to varying degrees too, so a small jump wouldn't shock me if a run starts there. Looking at it, WR at 25 very much looks like Plan A. That's not to say a Plan B to defense or OL isn't on the table if things break against them. I'd imagine WR will still be a priority on Day 2 if they pivot at 25. It's not a super strong WR class at the top but it does have depth in the late 1-day 2 range.

Regarding other skill groups. At RB, they seem to be doing a lot of work on the midround guys like Spears and Miller. I'm expecting a RB between rounds 3-5. TE maybe a BPA thing on Day 3, which could happen given the strength and depth of this class but I would assume Waller takes us out of Day 1 and 2 TEs.
I think alot of us tend to think of Rd 1 with all this GM talk...  
hyadoin : 4/3/2023 11:20 am : link
They have guys they love on days 2 and 3 that they 'love' and value and forecast as being solutions to the roster as well.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 4/3/2023 11:21 am : link
In comment 16080715 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16080714 christian said:


Quote:


I've posted this a number of times and started a thread on his last night, but Schoen's words are better context for this discussion.

If the offense we saw last year is the offense they plan to employ, I think they look to upgrade TE and RB.




Based on Schoens words and actions so far, along with Daboll and Kafkas experience, I think it’s fair to say that 2022 is floor for this offense and they’d like to kick it into the next level which they can’t do as is.


I'm more talking the philosophy.

Two of the big elements (maybe the biggest) were read-option in the run game and stack routes in the passing game.

Maybe that was a function of the personnel, or maybe that is the offense.

The offense pass offense was pretty effective after the bye. If you combine the first half of the year running game with the second half of the year passing game -- there's a good chance that's a top 10 offense.

As it was, they were a top 15 offense.

Schoen seems to like Hodgins and Slayton, and Campbell is a more explosive (if less reliable) player than James.

I wouldn't be surprised if this the offense.
I’ll throw this out there because it is tangential  
Spider56 : 4/3/2023 11:23 am : link
to this discussion. What could Barkley yield in a draft day trade? Could you get a day 1 and at least 1-2 day 2 picks for him? SB is a great weapon but is he better than 3 (RB, WR, TE) that could result?
he's said a lot of things  
GiantsFan84 : 4/3/2023 11:23 am : link
he talks a lot about positional value. so if that's true, rule out RB in the first round, especially in a deep RB draft. if the WRs are gone and you want an RB you trade down. plain and simple. there are plenty to pick from.

same goes with TE. they aren't expensive on the open market.
and they have 1 stud in waller and a very solid rookie in bellinger. i cannot imagine using pick 25 on a tight end in a deep tight end draft.
RE: ...  
Thegratefulhead : 4/3/2023 11:27 am : link
In comment 16080714 christian said:
Quote:
I've posted this a number of times and started a thread on his last night, but Schoen's words are better context for this discussion.

If the offense we saw last year is the offense they plan to employ, I think they look to upgrade TE and RB.
If I am building an offense that can be multiple and win in many ways I would draft D Washington and pair him with Waller. The 12 personnel grouping could be similar to A Hernandez and Gronk. Washington flat moves people in the run game and uses his body well to box out. Waller can get deep. We could probably trade back, get more picks and D Washington. Not sure any wideout improves the overall offense more than D Washington does.
RE: I'm  
AcidTest : 4/3/2023 11:30 am : link
In comment 16080762 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
not understanding the WR/CB or bust pundits.


Neither am I. My tentative conclusion is that they would prefer to draft a WR in the first round. Whether they would trade up for one, and if so, how much they would be willing to surrender, is another matter. CB is probably next, but I don't they will force either position. I agree that OL is unlikely, but DL/DE is certainly possible, especially if there is run on WRs and CBs.

I am also beginning to think they might be open to trading down to acquire an extra third.
RE: DL is a signicant need  
AcidTest : 4/3/2023 11:31 am : link
In comment 16080783 JonC said:
Quote:
not only because they need a 5T and NT in the pipeline to contribute now as rotational depth, but also because tea leaves suggest Leo could be out the door after this season. Ward is a rotational player who can be upgraded, and I expect them to continue to add Edge talent as the draft delivers it.


Totally agree.
RE: he's said a lot of things  
AcesUp : 4/3/2023 11:33 am : link
In comment 16080817 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
he talks a lot about positional value. so if that's true, rule out RB in the first round, especially in a deep RB draft. if the WRs are gone and you want an RB you trade down. plain and simple. there are plenty to pick from.

same goes with TE. they aren't expensive on the open market.
and they have 1 stud in waller and a very solid rookie in bellinger. i cannot imagine using pick 25 on a tight end in a deep tight end draft.


I agree with this completely. He even spoke on the economics of your draft picks as it pertains to positional value specifically in an interview last year. We're paying a QB a lot of money now too, so I'd expect an even stricter adherence to getting cost-controlled starters with upside at other premium positions.
5T AND ER are huge needs  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/3/2023 11:35 am : link
hope they sign Ashawn as a hedge if the price is right.

But if they want any shot at winning this division, they have to get stronger on both lines.
+1 on this being Leo's last year  
AcesUp : 4/3/2023 11:36 am : link
One of the easiest ways we had of creating space with extending Leo and we haven't done that. I imagine we play with the void year if we need money as it pertains to his contract.

This does look like a draft that has a lot of Wink-friendly DL too, especially in that late 1 and Day 2 range.
Using my own logic...  
Dan in the Springs : 4/3/2023 11:39 am : link
visits indicate a need to gather more information. In other words, if there were a clear-cut top choice among the WR, why bring so many of them in for a top-30 visit?

My guess is that they are enamored with many of the receivers in the draft and they are having a hard time determining which ones might fit best into what they want to do here. That's why they are looking at so many.

The reverse of that is also true, that there really isn't a need to bring in someone you already know is a great fit.

So visits might not tell as much as one thinks.

I tend to believe the words more at this juncture, which also happen to not be incompatible with the visits, viewed from a certain angle.
Schoen may feel good in general  
JohnF : 4/3/2023 11:45 am : link
about the Offensive line, but we are very thin at center. Bredeson should be able to take over, but if he gets hurt the whole offense will suffer.

The Giants won't use a 1st there, but I could see using a #2 or #3 for an OC they could develop.
I think looking at the roster and seeing who are FA next year  
Rjanyg : 4/3/2023 11:49 am : link
Leo and Adore.

We only have a couple of WR under contract for next year, Slayton and Robinson.

So, one could argue that WR, CB, DL are the most likely positions that NYG are looking for top talent in round 1.

RE: Listen very carefully to Joe Schoen's words  
Trainmaster : 4/3/2023 11:50 am : link
I think a very consistent theme from Schoen is his thoughts on "positional value". Schoen will be a much better steward of the Giants cap space. Therefore I don't see him using a first rounder on a non-edge LB, IOL, TE, RB or Safety unless he has already traded back from #25.

Positional value is QB (Giants not picking one in the first round), Left Tackle (Only if he can be converted to a guard or take the right tackle and move Neal to guard), Edge ("can't have enough pass rushers") or CB.
The primary reason to draft a WR in rd 1  
Dave on the UWS : 4/3/2023 12:08 pm : link
is the 5th year option on a position that you need to keep cost controlled as long as possible.
 
shocktheworld : 4/3/2023 12:12 pm : link
I’d be completely happy if our first 4 round went like this:

#25) Cybo Torrence OG Florida
#57) Siaka Ika DT Baylor
#89) Cedric Tillman WR Tenn
#128) Cory Trice CB Purdue
Toys are nice  
Since1965 : 4/3/2023 12:16 pm : link
but aren't that useful if the blocking continues to be so poor.
Giants  
darren in pdx : 4/3/2023 12:24 pm : link
have needs at upgrading WR, CB and the d-line, they also happen to be what Schoen said are premium positions. I fully expect the 1st-round pick to be one of those positions of whoever the BPA is for the 5th year option.
No matter what Schoen says and does people will ignore it  
BillT : 4/3/2023 1:01 pm : link
"to get Daniel more weapons"

Last year he said he wanted to improve the OL. 6 FA and three draft choices later he kept his word.

This year he says he wants "to get Daniel more weapons". So far 4 FA WR and a TE. Next the draft choices.

Believe him. He had a plan and he's going to stick with it. WR will be the priority in this draft.
RE: I'm  
Simms11 : 4/3/2023 1:48 pm : link
In comment 16080762 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
not understanding the WR/CB or bust pundits.


Remember Schoen also talks about positional value and those two positions have that value. They also get the 5th year option for that first round pick and that is huge when talking cap and paying those high value guys!
CB is a big need  
JonC : 4/3/2023 1:52 pm : link
probably even bigger than DL when you consider positional premium. That said, I don't think it's WR/CB or bust at #25, but the value and talent certainly looks to land at those two positions. And, I'd rank CB above RB or TE both in terms of positional premium and the likely prospects available.
After the Golladay fiasco, I think most here will agree that free  
Ivan15 : 4/3/2023 2:13 pm : link
Agency is best used to strengthen positions, fill holes due to losses to free agency and retirement, and build depth - not to find Pro Bowl players. I think that is Schoen’s free agency philosophy too, and with the signings of Campbell, Crowder, and Smith, the re-signing of Slayton, along with the acquisition of Waller, he has given Jones more weapons, without losing Barkley, the best weapon of 2022. With the trade for Waller, he has given Jones still another weapon and a Pro Bowl player.

They only signed one new cornerback (Oruwariye) and I think that’s where they will go if the value is there at #25. If not CB, Schoen can pick BPA for a future starter at Center, d-line or even another WR.
we have 3 average but capable WRs  
djm : 4/3/2023 3:43 pm : link
with Robinson in the pipeline coming off injury but he figures to be in their long term plans. Not much else after that. The other young WR who got hurt last year to, Collin Johnson? ...ok he's in the mix. Shep is a wildcard long shot but who knows...he's still a short term solution at best. So you have what, five WRs and really only 3 are legit live bodies pegged to play week 1. But still, 3 WRs that can play is a lot more than no DE and probably no true alpha #2 CB unless you think Flott is that guy. Point is, WR is a need but it's not a five alarm fire at this point.

As usual there are enough needs on any team in this era to warrant a first round pick, barring only some exceptions. Giants are no different. Odds are they will take the premium position that meets BPA. WR included.

I am betting on one of the following in no particular order round 1: WR, CB, Edge or DE. Hoping for the center/guard in round 2.

RE: Y28  
DefenseWins : 4/3/2023 4:10 pm : link
In comment 16080717 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Agreed.

But part of me also wonders if they will put an emphasis on the lines.

I would not be shocked to see the Giants go DL/OL either.


+1

People for some reason only view a weapon as a player that can score a TD.

A serious weapon can also be an OL who can plow forward and push the defense back. Similar to what happened to us vs Philly.
A solid Center  
Joe Beckwith : 4/3/2023 4:11 pm : link
and a Adequate+ Evan Neal would be major weapons for Jones, the RBs, AND the WRs.
RE: I thought this was the lying season  
ColHowPepper : 4/3/2023 5:49 pm : link
In comment 16080779 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
their top 30 visits and meetings seem to be more public this year so i think the WR stuff is somewhat of a smoke screen.

i think their actions say more than the words and their actions have been to spend a lot more on offense...than they have on defense so far...

WR is a premium position so pretty much every team takes at least 1 on day 1 or 2, so i expect that to be true again. but if i had to bet i'd put $ on the first round pick being a CB or pass rusher, mostly because i think those are the strengths of this draft so that's where value will line up.

This is where I've been coming out. Schoen is smart, so I don't think he leads with his chin in gaming the draft by the repeated WR assertions and visits, i.e., teams anticipating NYG moves and getting a jump, not that he's been here in the many occasions in the past when teams seemed to select a player the Giants were targeting. And, IF the strength does line up, a really good player will be available at 25 (Edge, DL, C) with WR and the two of those 3 not selected at 25 on Day 2.
I'd like to see them add a QB on Day 3  
Milton : 4/3/2023 6:03 pm : link
They need to develop their own young talent at backup. Veteran backup QBs of any quality are pricey these days (like a good used car), and Jones has trouble staying healthy.
So ...  
FStubbs : 4/3/2023 7:15 pm : link
... I say a mean, nasty OG or C would be a nice weapon for Jones.
RE: I'd like to see them add a QB on Day 3  
bLiTz 2k : 4/3/2023 8:35 pm : link
In comment 16081185 Milton said:
Quote:
They need to develop their own young talent at backup. Veteran backup QBs of any quality are pricey these days (like a good used car), and Jones has trouble staying healthy.


Sure but they still have another year of Taylor, and unless the value is insane they should be drafting someone who is going to play with their picks this year.
re: Williams replacement  
bc4life : 4/3/2023 9:03 pm : link
Wonder if Gervon Dexter is a possibility?
have added some weapons already  
bc4life : 4/3/2023 9:12 pm : link
Waller, Campbell, and to a lesser degree Smith. Re-signed Slayton and Robinson will be back. Thinking they could add a wr in 2nd or 3rd round.

Improve the OLine = will create indirect upgrade on all weapons. Would not be surprised to see IOL if value is there.

DL also a possibility.

Philly is the bar - their OL was what separated them from the pack
correction  
bc4life : 4/3/2023 9:13 pm : link
make that OL & DL
RE: this also the conclusion that Colin has come to  
royhobbs7 : 11:05 am : link
In comment 16080737 gidiefor said:
Quote:
based on the Giants activities and logic

It's hard to shake another thing Schoen has said though -- he was asked about how he feels about the Dline - and his comment was "not good."

He did not say that about the Oline. He mentioned that there were existing resources they felt good about to fill the spot at Center.

So it would surprise me if they went Oline in the first

It would not surprise me if they prioritized WR if one of their targets were attainable, or if not then Dline in the First - and then traded up in the second for a WR like Mimms

If I was a betting man though I would think the first three picks would look like (1) WR, DLine, Center or (2) DLine, WR, Center

I really don't see Oline with the first pick -- it wouldn;t bother me -- but I don't see it
The Giants are perilously short at CB. Adoree becomes a FA at the end of the year (so does McKinney). But all of the other CBs are backup quality. We desperately need a CB in Rd. 1 (or Rd. 2 at the latest) to be able to fully employ Wink's blitzing "D".
Everyone seems to be pulling for a WR. But there are none of the top four that really fit the scheme that Kafka wants. A Center is also imperative. However, there is no consensus among the top four Centers as to who is really going to be the cream of the crop (meaning that you can draft a talented C in Rd. 3 - although it soulnds like the Giants favor Tippmann).
But a press CB is a must!!!!
