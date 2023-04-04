BBI Draft Chat with Colin and Paul of GBN at 1:30PM Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2023 1:19 pm : 4/4/2023 1:19 pm



Colin and Paul once again have enthusiastically offered to participate in what has become an annual draft chat with BBI readers.



Starting at 1:30PM and continuing for roughly two hours, Colin and Paul will answer questions from registered members of the site.



Please post your questions on this thread.



