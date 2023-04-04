BBI Draft Chat with Colin and Paul of GBN at 1:30PM

Colin and Paul once again have enthusiastically offered to participate in what has become an annual draft chat with BBI readers.
Starting at 1:30PM and continuing for roughly two hours, Colin and Paul will answer questions from registered members of the site.
Please post your questions on this thread.
Quote:
is my personal favorite at 25...and he even may be there at say 29,30
2 part question...are you high on him?do you see us with slight trade back in order to pick up an extra 2nd rounder lets say...
SIMPSON is a good athlete, from a top program, but he seems a bit stiff and I have heard that more than a few teams are worried about him in coverage of TE/RB sneaking out.
My sense was that was his strength.his speed and abilty to cover quick guys-
If the draft fails to give them those Wrs they covet, then I think they would go CB/S. Weatherspoon and Gonzalez won't be there, but J. Porter and D Banks might fall to them or once again they might need to trade up a few spots. Otherwise, they could take K Ringo or C Smith at #25 or even B. Branch at safety (Julian Love on steroids per Cy).
However, what if K. Kancey, B Jones, M Smith, or A Adebawore were available as well, would they take one of these linemen over the CB/S group? Kancey and Adebawore have similar physical traits as Aaron Donald. Mazi is big enough to help their run defense.
Lastly, do you think the Giants would consider LBs like J Campbell or T. Simpson in the 1st round?
I don't see either of those LB in Round One for my taste. I think S is a tough spot for your G-Men. BRANCH may be gone before they Pick. ON my list for S I really like Sydney Brown of Illinois, who might still be out there for them in Round 3, Pick 89.
Quote:
I think WR is a high priority but If NYG goes in another direction in round 1, which of the 2 WR above do you think would be the better fit?
Thanks Colin!
I have been a fan of TILLMAN for several years and I personally would be rooting for him to supplement your current group which needs more size and explosion, which he has.
Would it be the oblivious ones like CB or WR, or would it be a surprising answer like LB, OL, or TE?
I don't think he's going anywhere either. I think the Giants are fine with him playing on the FT this year and then leaving after the season or signing him to a new deal at that point. But I am nonetheless surprised at Schoen's candor on the matter. Mara has also said they've gone as far as they can go in terms of what they will offer him.
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Bobby Okereke
Jeff Smith
Parris Campbell
Jamison Crowder
Amani Oruwariye
Tommy Sweeney
Bobby McCain
Leonard Johnson
Not sure they are really looking for that there, but clearly WILLIAMS becomes an issue due to his Cap cost. I really like KEION WHITE/ GA TECH, at 6'5/285. Her is not the toughest dude out there but he has the size that a lot of the Edge guys just don't have. He should be able to set the edge against the run.
Don't you just hate it when one of the deepest, most talented position groups is not what your team needs? That's the Giants vis-a-vis the TE group. BRENTON STRANGE?Penn State interests me and I don't hear a lot of buzz about him. A WIL MALLORY might make a better TE 3 than they have right now, who was the fastest TE at Combine while weighing 239 lbs. He might last until Round 5 (early) if they trade up with some of those late Round Picks.
Buyer beware DEXTER looks the part but has some pretty ugly game tape out there.His motor may run too hot/then cold for there NFL. He also guesses too much and can't recover to find the ball.
To me the elephant in the room is do the Giants ultimately trade for a vet WR. Several are supposedly available but it likely won't come down until the draft starts before teams are ready to pull the trigger. And I know he's a polarizing guy but if he wants to play Hopkins has the potential to be a transformative guy with this team. Again time will tell.
Not much exciting in that list, but if you look around there wasn't much top end stuff to be gotten this year. Maybe half those guys end up on the team in back up roles. OKEREKE might have the best chance to help them.
Quote:
Giants had or will have Dexter in for a top 30 visit IIRC. He can be a game wrecker and a space eater, but he plays too high at times, although that to some extent might be a function of his height. He's also regularly slow off the snap, maybe for the same reason. I'd be happy with him at #57, but think he'll go earlier.
+1. I like Benton more, but don't think he'll last to #57 either.
Quote:
I'd like to see the Giants draft a TE, although not on Day 1 or 2. Do you think they will, and if so, whom do you think would be a good fit, and where might they draft him?
Not that this fits your exact question but a guy who has caught my eye this post-season has been COREY TICE/DB from Purdue. He's got good size for S and may make a mark on Special teams coverage units. He is almost into mt Top 100 after the Combine.
CALEB MURPHY ER Ferris ST
JOSEPH NGATA WR Clemson
ART GREEN CB Houston
JOE WITT OT Northern Michigan
MALIK JEFFERSON WR LA/Lafayette
MO DIABATE' LB Utah, who really interests me.
Talk amongst yourselves on these names.
Who are some of the inside linebackers that the Giants should pursue ?
Can you project Zay Flowers game as an outside receiver ? Obviously will be playing all over but specifically how will he fare outside ? Any Tyreek Hill translation/traits ?
Just wanna throw in about 2 cents worth after the fact.
I really think they DO need a big guy, to do what GOLLADAY never did for them.
He is a risk based on so many injuries while in college, but late this past season in the ACC Title Game and Bowl game JOSEPH NGATA/Clemson was healthy and showed how good he is at 6'3/217 with a 4.54/40 and some major jump ball skills. He might be worth a Pick on Day 3 .
Good luck to the Giants in the Draft.
cl