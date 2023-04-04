for display only
BBI Draft Chat with Colin and Paul of GBN at 1:30PM

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2023 1:19 pm

Colin and Paul once again have enthusiastically offered to participate in what has become an annual draft chat with BBI readers.

Starting at 1:30PM and continuing for roughly two hours, Colin and Paul will answer questions from registered members of the site.

Please post your questions on this thread.

OLs  
Colin@gbn : 4/4/2023 1:52 pm : link
Again Eric gets preference because he's paying!!! I would be shocked if the Giants went OL in the first BUT if the did I would thing Cody Mauch of ND State might be a target. Insurance at RT plus versatile as they come. And did I mention best player at the Senior. I have also said on occasion that it would not be a total shock if there was a tweener type DE like Keion White or Ade Adebawore who they could line up at DE on early downs and kick inside on passing downs would be the one player they'd take instead of a WR. And it would surprise me if they moved up in the second round to get either above.
RE: RE: Trenton Simpson  
AG5686 : 4/4/2023 1:52 pm : link
In comment 16081739 Pigskin Paul said:
Quote:
In comment 16081729 AG5686 said:


Quote:


is my personal favorite at 25...and he even may be there at say 29,30
2 part question...are you high on him?do you see us with slight trade back in order to pick up an extra 2nd rounder lets say...



SIMPSON is a good athlete, from a top program, but he seems a bit stiff and I have heard that more than a few teams are worried about him in coverage of TE/RB sneaking out.

My sense was that was his strength.his speed and abilty to cover quick guys-
RE: Colin: 1st round choices  
Pigskin Paul : 4/4/2023 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16081733 Rod in St Cloud said:
Quote:
Colin, love your site, and thanks for all your input. I believe as you do the Giants have determined they want impact players. I believe they want to target 4 Wrs in Q Johnson, J.S. Njigba, Z Flowers, and J Addison. I think they would trade up if necessary for the 1st three and stay put for Addison.

If the draft fails to give them those Wrs they covet, then I think they would go CB/S. Weatherspoon and Gonzalez won't be there, but J. Porter and D Banks might fall to them or once again they might need to trade up a few spots. Otherwise, they could take K Ringo or C Smith at #25 or even B. Branch at safety (Julian Love on steroids per Cy).

However, what if K. Kancey, B Jones, M Smith, or A Adebawore were available as well, would they take one of these linemen over the CB/S group? Kancey and Adebawore have similar physical traits as Aaron Donald. Mazi is big enough to help their run defense.

Lastly, do you think the Giants would consider LBs like J Campbell or T. Simpson in the 1st round?


I don't see either of those LB in Round One for my taste. I think S is a tough spot for your G-Men. BRANCH may be gone before they Pick. ON my list for S I really like Sydney Brown of Illinois, who might still be out there for them in Round 3, Pick 89.
Other choices  
Colin@gbn : 4/4/2023 1:57 pm : link
Rod: Interesting hypothetical, but I believe it would take a perfect storm for the Giants to take anything but a WR. My guess is that if they are looking at a CB it is far more likely to come in the 2nd where you will have a bunch of pretty good players including Smith and Rush from South Carolina, Forbes from Miss State, DJ Turner from Mich, Stevenson from Miami among others. If they did shock the world and take a CB in one Banks is the only one I see being of value there. And I just don't see them taking a LB in one, although Simpson and Sanders are very good players.
As the first round  
Bones : 4/4/2023 1:57 pm : link
Unfolds, I have a feeling that edge will be the value pick at 25. Are there any larger edge/de prospects that can take over Leonard Williams spot if he is not signed next season?
Colin  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/4/2023 1:58 pm : link
WHo are some of the edge rushers you see as fits for the Giants? Day 1 and 2 prospects?
DL  
Rod in St Cloud : 4/4/2023 1:58 pm : link
Between Benton, K. Kancey, B Jones, M Smith, and A Adebawore, who would be best for the Giants?
RE: RE: Your thoughts on Cedric Tillman and Jonathan Mingo  
Pigskin Paul : 4/4/2023 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16081715 Pigskin Paul said:
Quote:
In comment 16081707 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


I think WR is a high priority but If NYG goes in another direction in round 1, which of the 2 WR above do you think would be the better fit?

Thanks Colin!



I have been a fan of TILLMAN for several years and I personally would be rooting for him to supplement your current group which needs more size and explosion, which he has.
What  
AcidTest : 4/4/2023 2:04 pm : link
are your thoughts about trading Barkley, either to move up in the first round for a WR, or simply to get extra picks? I don't think it will happen because doing so removes a playmaker on a team with few offensive weapons. But let's remember that there is no offer for Barkley from the Giants right now, he obviously doesn't want to play on the FT, the Giants won't use the FT on him next year, and the Giants have shown a lot of interest in RBs during the draft process.
Defensive priorities  
Colin@gbn : 4/4/2023 2:07 pm : link
Boatie (from above) Good question. Fact is your edge rushers are the most important element on your defense whoever is running things although Wink likes his corners to be up in press a lot so he can put max pressure on the pocket. As such a corner shouldn't surprise anyone. And as I said a versatile tweener DE has to be high on their list but I am not sure that get that guy this year, maybe a priority in 2024. The other thing we mentioned a couple of days ago is that both Schoen and Mara talked about stopping the run as the team's other priority at their owners pressers again not to stop the run but to put other teams in 3rd and long so they could 'unleash' their pass rushers. In that context a DT like Benton, who is just another huge space eater or Gervon Dexter (6-6, 310 with 4.9 speed) would be make sense in two. One other I would like to mention at ER is DJ Johnson of Oregon State. A little bigger than Az with sub-4.5 speed.
Forgive me if this was already asked  
Semipro Lineman : 4/4/2023 2:08 pm : link
but Colin, what positions do you think the Giants might cluster draft in the lower rounds due to the strength of the draft and their future needs?

Would it be the oblivious ones like CB or WR, or would it be a surprising answer like LB, OL, or TE?
Hey, guys. Thanks for doing this.  
Klaatu : 4/4/2023 2:09 pm : link
I'd like to see the Giants draft a TE, although not on Day 1 or 2. Do you think they will, and if so, whom do you think would be a good fit, and where might they draft him?
The  
AcidTest : 4/4/2023 2:11 pm : link
Giants had or will have Dexter in for a top 30 visit IIRC. He can be a game wrecker and a space eater, but he plays too high at times, although that to some extent might be a function of his height. He's also regularly slow off the snap, maybe for the same reason. I'd be happy with him at #57, but think he'll go earlier.
Barkley  
Colin@gbn : 4/4/2023 2:13 pm : link
Acid: Barkley ain't going anywhere. He's a weapon, one of the few the Giants have right now. I suppose in a worst case scenario he threatens to hold out but right now he's sitting there with a 2-7, ie he's got almost no leverage. My guess he is asking for something like 40-45 M over three years and the Giants are countering with $20M for the 3. In the end he's not going to sit out and leave $10M on the table when they're just aren't any other likely offers out there. To me the more interestimg question is do the Giants go out and get him a legit back-up this year. They have certainly looked at some guys like Spears and Miller with speed and it wouldn't surprise me to see the Giants even use their 3rd on a back.
TEs  
Colin@gbn : 4/4/2023 2:16 pm : link
Interesting question Klattu: I certainly could see them taking a TE with one of their very late picks especially because it is a very deep position - may be somebody like a Davis Allen or Payne Durham although it is hard to see it as a priority.
RE: Barkley  
AcidTest : 4/4/2023 2:18 pm : link
In comment 16081766 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
Acid: Barkley ain't going anywhere. He's a weapon, one of the few the Giants have right now. I suppose in a worst case scenario he threatens to hold out but right now he's sitting there with a 2-7, ie he's got almost no leverage. My guess he is asking for something like 40-45 M over three years and the Giants are countering with $20M for the 3. In the end he's not going to sit out and leave $10M on the table when they're just aren't any other likely offers out there. To me the more interestimg question is do the Giants go out and get him a legit back-up this year. They have certainly looked at some guys like Spears and Miller with speed and it wouldn't surprise me to see the Giants even use their 3rd on a back.


I don't think he's going anywhere either. I think the Giants are fine with him playing on the FT this year and then leaving after the season or signing him to a new deal at that point. But I am nonetheless surprised at Schoen's candor on the matter. Mara has also said they've gone as far as they can go in terms of what they will offer him.
Sorry ... another question...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2023 2:19 pm : link
Giants have signed a number of free agents, mostly on the cheap. Since some of these guys were once regarded highly as draft picks, did any of them catch your attention?

Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Bobby Okereke
Jeff Smith
Parris Campbell
Jamison Crowder
Amani Oruwariye
Tommy Sweeney
Bobby McCain
Leonard Johnson
RE: Colin  
Pigskin Paul : 4/4/2023 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16081750 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
WHo are some of the edge rushers you see as fits for the Giants? Day 1 and 2 prospects?


Not sure they are really looking for that there, but clearly WILLIAMS becomes an issue due to his Cap cost. I really like KEION WHITE/ GA TECH, at 6'5/285. Her is not the toughest dude out there but he has the size that a lot of the Edge guys just don't have. He should be able to set the edge against the run.
who are the Project type guys  
Dankbeerman : 4/4/2023 2:20 pm : link
who maybe need some seasoning you would be willing to roll the dice on come day 3?
Later rounds  
Colin@gbn : 4/4/2023 2:22 pm : link
Semipro: Good question I have actually been thinking about of late. There is no general rule here but team's do like to take positions like CB, RB and WR in the 3rd, 4th round areas because even if those guys don't start they can contribute as rotational players where as for the OL you are often looking for more developmental types so you grab those guys a little later. I would certainly see the Giants taking soem developmental OL this year and probably along the DL too. Same at CB and S and LB as those guys can also play specials. Whatever assuming they haven't traded them all away should be an interesting third day.
RE: Hey, guys. Thanks for doing this.  
Pigskin Paul : 4/4/2023 2:25 pm : link
In comment 16081763 Klaatu said:
Quote:
I'd like to see the Giants draft a TE, although not on Day 1 or 2. Do you think they will, and if so, whom do you think would be a good fit, and where might they draft him?


Don't you just hate it when one of the deepest, most talented position groups is not what your team needs? That's the Giants vis-a-vis the TE group. BRENTON STRANGE?Penn State interests me and I don't hear a lot of buzz about him. A WIL MALLORY might make a better TE 3 than they have right now, who was the fastest TE at Combine while weighing 239 lbs. He might last until Round 5 (early) if they trade up with some of those late Round Picks.
RE: The  
Pigskin Paul : 4/4/2023 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16081765 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Giants had or will have Dexter in for a top 30 visit IIRC. He can be a game wrecker and a space eater, but he plays too high at times, although that to some extent might be a function of his height. He's also regularly slow off the snap, maybe for the same reason. I'd be happy with him at #57, but think he'll go earlier.


Buyer beware DEXTER looks the part but has some pretty ugly game tape out there.His motor may run too hot/then cold for there NFL. He also guesses too much and can't recover to find the ball.
Free agents  
Colin@gbn : 4/4/2023 2:29 pm : link
Don't feel badly Eric. Your site and you're paying our tab!! I really like the Bobby O. I am not sure he's the most instinctive LB around but he has sideline to sideline range and plays with an edge and to me is a major upgrade at ILB. And McClain replaces Love.

To me the elephant in the room is do the Giants ultimately trade for a vet WR. Several are supposedly available but it likely won't come down until the draft starts before teams are ready to pull the trigger. And I know he's a polarizing guy but if he wants to play Hopkins has the potential to be a transformative guy with this team. Again time will tell.
RE: Sorry ... another question...  
Pigskin Paul : 4/4/2023 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16081771 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Giants have signed a number of free agents, mostly on the cheap. Since some of these guys were once regarded highly as draft picks, did any of them catch your attention?

Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Bobby Okereke
Jeff Smith
Parris Campbell
Jamison Crowder
Amani Oruwariye
Tommy Sweeney
Bobby McCain
Leonard Johnson


Not much exciting in that list, but if you look around there wasn't much top end stuff to be gotten this year. Maybe half those guys end up on the team in back up roles. OKEREKE might have the best chance to help them.
Most  
AcidTest : 4/4/2023 2:31 pm : link
day three picks should just be made, not used as collateral to move up. Because they don't have much value they will only allow you to move up a few spots on days two and three, unless you're willing to trade multiple picks. There are many valuable players on day three. We found Belton, Bellinger, and Beavers last year. Schoen has also spoken highly of McKethan.
RE: RE: The  
AcidTest : 4/4/2023 2:34 pm : link
In comment 16081780 Pigskin Paul said:
Quote:
In comment 16081765 AcidTest said:


Quote:


Giants had or will have Dexter in for a top 30 visit IIRC. He can be a game wrecker and a space eater, but he plays too high at times, although that to some extent might be a function of his height. He's also regularly slow off the snap, maybe for the same reason. I'd be happy with him at #57, but think he'll go earlier.



Buyer beware DEXTER looks the part but has some pretty ugly game tape out there.His motor may run too hot/then cold for there NFL. He also guesses too much and can't recover to find the ball.


+1. I like Benton more, but don't think he'll last to #57 either.
RE: RE: Hey, guys. Thanks for doing this.  
Pigskin Paul : 4/4/2023 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16081778 Pigskin Paul said:
Quote:
In comment 16081763 Klaatu said:


Quote:


I'd like to see the Giants draft a TE, although not on Day 1 or 2. Do you think they will, and if so, whom do you think would be a good fit, and where might they draft him?



Don't you just hate it when one of the deepest, most talented position groups is not what your team needs? That's the Giants vis-a-vis the TE group. BRENTON STRANGE?Penn State interests me and I don't hear a lot of buzz about him. A WIL MALLORY might make a better TE 3 than they have right now, who was the fastest TE at Combine while weighing 239 lbs. He might last until Round 5 (early) if they trade up with some of those late Round Picks.


Not that this fits your exact question but a guy who has caught my eye this post-season has been COREY TICE/DB from Purdue. He's got good size for S and may make a mark on Special teams coverage units. He is almost into mt Top 100 after the Combine.
Re the TE situation  
Colin@gbn : 4/4/2023 2:40 pm : link
Klattu et al: Can be a little bit frustrating but I'm a glass half full kind of guy. If a lot of TEs go early, great it'll push some other players closer to our picks. And as good as the TE class it is not necessarily a premium position; its also not the deepest poistion this year. That's CB which is a Giants priority. Also a pretty deep year at WR and RB and also along the OL. You win some lose some!!!
Late Round Gems ???  
Pigskin Paul : 4/4/2023 2:44 pm : link
I just made up a short list last night of "sleeper" players for Rounds 5-6-7
CALEB MURPHY ER Ferris ST
JOSEPH NGATA WR Clemson
ART GREEN CB Houston
JOE WITT OT Northern Michigan
MALIK JEFFERSON WR LA/Lafayette
MO DIABATE' LB Utah, who really interests me.

Talk amongst yourselves on these names.
Now and future drafts  
Colin@gbn : 4/4/2023 2:49 pm : link
Just a general comment. I believe that in a perfect world the Giants would like to come out of this draft with a first-round quality receiver, a first-round quality DL and a first-round quality CB. Obviously with only one top 50 pick you are not going to get all three. In the end they may only get one. and the rest of the draft will be more about adding depth and developmental players.
Inside Linebacker  
Archer : 4/4/2023 2:52 pm : link
I believe that the Giants need another inside linebacker.
Who are some of the inside linebackers that the Giants should pursue ?

Zay Flowers  
Brandon Walsh : 4/4/2023 2:55 pm : link
Thank you for doing this.

Can you project Zay Flowers game as an outside receiver ? Obviously will be playing all over but specifically how will he fare outside ? Any Tyreek Hill translation/traits ?
LBs  
Colin@gbn : 4/4/2023 2:58 pm : link
Archer: Just doesn't look like that is a priority for the Giants. There are trent Simpson and Drew Sanders as potential #1 picks and Jack Campbell and/or Daiyan Henley in the 2nd but I am not sure I see either as at all likely. Maybe a Dorian Williams or a Nick herbig in the 3rd but I just don't see the Giants getting a starting quality LB in this draft. In many ways the big hope is that Beavers can come back 100% because he certainly looked the part in training camp last fall.
RE: Hi Colin and Paul...  
Pigskin Paul : 4/4/2023 3:02 pm : link
In comment 16081691 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
If the Giants go WR at 25, which WRs would be the best fit and which ones do you feel would NOT be a good fit?


Just wanna throw in about 2 cents worth after the fact.
I really think they DO need a big guy, to do what GOLLADAY never did for them.
He is a risk based on so many injuries while in college, but late this past season in the ACC Title Game and Bowl game JOSEPH NGATA/Clemson was healthy and showed how good he is at 6'3/217 with a 4.54/40 and some major jump ball skills. He might be worth a Pick on Day 3 .
Flowers  
Colin@gbn : 4/4/2023 3:03 pm : link
Kid's a potential weapon who I think you can line up all over. He's not as fast as Hill but he's quicker and a much more polished receiver. The thing that scares me about the whole business is that Flowers goes too early. Heard today he's visiting Las Vegas and while that's hardly a lock teams don't usually bring in kids there is now way they'll draft. Also wanted to mention that the team that scares right now re the receivers is Dallas who appear to be checking out all the same guys the Giants are and one can just see JJ trying to jump the Giants to get one.
Draft  
Colin@gbn : 4/4/2023 3:04 pm : link
Any last questions before we wrap?
Adios Giants Fans  
Pigskin Paul : 4/4/2023 3:07 pm : link
Hate to be the party pooper, but someone has to fill that role. I gotta go B4 my dog pees at the front door waiting for me. Thanks for having us again this year. Truthfully most of you folks are a bit more cerebral about this than some of the meatballs on some other team specific websites around the NFL.
Good luck to the Giants in the Draft.
Just to add to Paul's comments  
Colin@gbn : 4/4/2023 3:09 pm : link
You guys have been a great audience. Lots of thoughful questions. Needless to say we'll be talking between now and the draft. Cheers

cl
Thanks  
Dr. D : 4/4/2023 3:10 pm : link
Colin and Paul!
Thank  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2023 3:19 pm : link
you guys!
Colin and Paul, that was informative and enjoyable. We appreciate you  
Ira : 4/4/2023 3:26 pm : link
taking the time to answer our questions.
Thanks guys  
JonC : 4/4/2023 3:37 pm : link
!
Really good  
JerseyCityJoe : 4/4/2023 3:50 pm : link
Thanks Colin and Paul and thank you Eric for setting this up again this year.
Thanks Colin and Paul  
SCGiantsFan : 4/4/2023 4:51 pm : link
Appreciate the time and effort in answering the questions.
Great stuff!!  
Dave on the UWS : 4/4/2023 4:59 pm : link
Thanks to all again this year for the courtesy and the content.
Paul, Colin and Eric.....Thank you!  
George from PA : 4/4/2023 5:00 pm : link
.
Thanks for playing with us Colin and Paul  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/4/2023 5:04 pm : link
.
Thanks  
Toth029 : 4/4/2023 5:25 pm : link
Guys. Great read!
That was a good  
section125 : 4/4/2023 8:54 pm : link
read.
Thanks  
AcidTest : 4/4/2023 11:23 pm : link
for doing this today. Much appreciated.
