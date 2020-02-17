2023 NFL Draft Preview - Cornerback Sy'56 : 6:03 am

CORNERBACK



Layout of the Preview:



1) Brief Positional Overview

2) Top 15 Prospects. Includes Grade, NFL Comparison, Summary, Extra Thoughts



*Comparisons are more about physical profile and play style, NOT projection



3) Grades only: 16-42



*Grading Scale:



90+: All Pro

85+ Pro Bowl

81-84: 1st Round / Year 1 Contributor / Starter

79-80: 2nd Round / Year 1 Contributor / Year 2 Starter

77-78: 3rd Round / Contribute by end of Year 1 / Year 2 Starter

74-76: Early Day 3 / Special Teams / Future Backup / Possible Starter

71-73: Mid-Day 3 / Special Teams / Future backup / Gamble Starter

68-70: Late Day 3 / Back End of Roster / Practice Squad / Developmental

65-67: Preferred UDFA

60-64: UDFA



3) Positional Approach – Draft Weekend





OVERVIEW



One of the more impressive, and under-talked about, components to the surprise 2022 season was the hodgepodge of talent collected to create the team’s cornerback group. Two of the top four most used players at the position were brought in after training camp roster cuts. Fabian Moreau was signed after Houston let him go and Nick McCloud was signed off waivers from Buffalo. While the team’s number one, Adoree Jackson, will be back and healthy, Moreau is a still a free agent and the McCloud/Darnay Holmes combination does not scream long term solution at one of the most important positions in football. Aaron Robinson has played 11 games in two years with limited positive tape. Cordale Flott got his feet wet as a rookie and played important snaps late in the year. Rodarius Williams, Leonard Johnson, Zyon Gilbert, and newly signed Amani Oruwariye are still considered shots in the dark in my eyes. After free agency, a strong argument can be made it is the biggest need on the roster.



TOP 15 GRADES AND ANALYSIS







1) Christian Gonzalez – Oregon – 6’1/197



Grade: 88



NFL Comparison: Marlon Humphrey / BAL



Junior entry. Three-year starter from The Colony, TX. Two-time All-Pac 12, including first team honors in 2022. Gonzalez spent two seasons at Colorado before transferring to Oregon, where he followed his position coach. He comes from a family with elite-level athletic ability, as his father was a semipro basketball player, and his two sisters were former All-American track stars and spent time on the Columbian national track team. Christian is an ultra-fast, ultra-smooth mover that has been on a constant ascent since he began his college career in 2020. He checks all the boxes when looking at measurables. The size, speed, burst, and agility are all top shelf. But the trait that saw the biggest uptick in 2022 centered around his ability to make plays on the ball. He has molded into a complete corner that can fit into any scheme, but his best value will be on an island in man coverage where he can play sticky on all levels of the route tree. Gonzalez can be one of the best ten cornerbacks in football within his first few seasons.



*A corner that has the most fluid hips, but also top five timed speed and jumps, and played his best football in 2022 after a transfer? Sign me up. Gonzalez is by far the top back seven defender in the class and, quarterbacks aside, a top three overall talent. For quite some time I had a cluster of corners grouped together at the top, not knowing who to place at number one. Now, the answer is obvious. I cannot think of a reason why any team would take a corner over Gonzalez.



2) Kelee Ringo - Georgia – 6’2/207



Grade: 84



NFL Comparison: Jimmy Smith / BAL



Junior entry. Two-year starter from Tacoma, WA. Ringo is a former world class high school sprinter that missed his first season in Athens as he recovered from offseason surgery. Once on the field, the traits showed up and he quickly became the number one cover man on the most talented and ruthless defense in the country. Ringo has the both the vertical and lateral burst and speed to shrink separation from him and a receiver in an instant. The body control is there, the lower body techniques are there, and his size shows up when considering the radius. This is not a corner that quarterbacks will want to challenge down the field. The issues revolve around the short and intermediate route tree. He does not physically impact receivers as a press corner, and he did not show the consistent level of feel within the short and intermediate route trees. Ringo has all the tools to be a true shut down corner but there is still more to be acquired within his skill set, proposing a distinct level of risk. A swing-for-the-fence prospect.



*Prior to catching on to Gonzalez about halfway through the fall, Ringo was the guy. I loved his 2021 tape and tools. That kind of speed on a body that looks like it belonged to a safety intrigues me. A corner with this much talent just oozes potential and he is not scheme dependent. He can play anywhere. The techniques and mental side do need to catch up, however, and it could mean a team waiting a bit longer to really see what he can do. He is a top-10 talent, but he could slide closer to #20. Possible trade up candidate if Martindale believes in him.



3) Devon Witherspoon – Illinois – 5’11/181



Grade: 83



NFL Comparison: Kendall Fuller / WAS



Senior entry. Four-year starter from Pensacola, IL. Two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten including first team honors in 2022. A finalist for the Thorpe Award and was a consensus All-American in his final season. The standout high school track and field athlete did not start playing football until his junior year. He went under-recruited and was originally going to community college but committed to Illinois just four days prior to 2019 fall camp. Already considered a raw football player, Witherspoon’s late addition to the program did not keep him off the field. He was the only true freshman to start a game that year and was their leader in special teams tackles. He continued a gradual ascent as a cornerback and exploded upward in 2022. The talent is undeniable, and his aggression switch is always on. He will support the run line like a strong safety, but his money will be made in man coverage at the next level. Witherspoon shows advanced knowledge of route concepts and spacing. The instincts and anticipation complement his plus-tool set very well. Witherspoon has the makings of a big time, number one corner if he continues on his current progression path.



*There is some risk with Witherspoon and a larger-than-normal part of his grade is about projection. Witherspoon is a personality worth taking a chance on. He is hungry, smart, and hard-working. The attitude he plays with is exactly what you would expect from a player that barely made his way to the Illinois roster. As he got better, as he got more confident, everything about his game improved. Can he be trusted against top-shelf speed on the outside? That is the biggest question I have and based on his grabby-hands, I’m not sure he is fully aware if he can or cannot right now. I’ll partially overlook that because of how good he is against the run and what he can do on special teams as a gunner. Swing for the fence here if you are using an early pick on him.



4) Joey Porter Jr. – Penn State – 6’2/194



Grade: 83



NFL Comparison: Antonio Cromartie / RET



Junior entry. Three-year starter from North Allegheny, PA. Son of former Pro bowl linebacker Joey Porter. Two-time All-Big Ten honoree. Porter Jr is blessed with the ideal combination of size and speed. His fingers hang near his knees, the easy hips and long strides can run with the deep threats of the NFL, and he plays an aggressive brand of football. Love or hate his father from the old Steeler days when they won a Super Bowl under Mike Tomlin, the lineage and approach he brings to the field will add swagger to the back end. There is a lot of sloppiness to his skill set that absolutely needs to be fixed. He got penalized way too often and the confidence he plays with straddles the line of excessive cockiness. The deeper look into his personality and passion for the game needs to ensure that does not lead to physical shortcomings on the field. Porter will be an every down, every situation threat with the ceiling of a sustainable number one cover man ideally placed in one on one coverage roles.



*Every now and then, you come across a trait that is so eye-opening, you almost feel the need to take a chance on it. Porter Jr’s 34” arms combined with his 6’2+ height and 4.46 speed is incredibly rare. How rare? It is a first in the history of the NFL combine. While his tape can be frustrating to watch at times, we are not talking about an overly raw skill set. Porter Jr knows ball and he brings similar fire we saw from his father. Don’t be surprised to see him go earlier than other think and I believe this is a dream-profile for Martindale.



5) Deonte Banks – Maryland – 6’0/197



Grade: 81



NFL Comparison: Kelvin Joseph / DAL



Senior entry. Three-year starter but two of those years summed to just five starts combined because of Covid-19 and a shoulder injury that kept him out of all but two games. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2022. Banks is a bit of an unknown when because of the lack of experience over that two-year span. That said, he did start as a true freshman in 2019 and looked fantastic in 2022. The movement traits are nearly off the charts and his aggressive playstyle will be attractive to defensive schemes that want to use a lot of man coverage. His rapid-fire footwork allows him to stay stick and the long speed pairs with acceleration traits to stay on top of pro deep threats. There are not a lot of plays made on his tape and I’m not sold he completely understands what he is doing yet. Banks is a wildcard that could make a case to be the top corner in the draft because of talent and traits, but there are question marks in a few of the mental areas of the grade sheet.



*Banks tore it up at the combine and this is a position that everyone wants to see traits at, then gamble. Banks’ movement ability shows up on tape, there is no denying his ability to play against NFL speed. The question will be how quickly he adapts mentally. He simply did not play a lot in college and he was not challenged often enough. Like a lot of these other corners in the group, this will be a big swing for the fence and his shortcoming centers around size/length.



6) Emmanuel Forbes – Mississippi State – 6’1/166



Grade: 80



NFL Comparison: Greedy Williams / PHI



Junior entry. Three-year starter from Grenasa, MS. Two-time All SEC, including first team in 2022 and was also an All-American in his final season. From day one, Forbes was an elite playmaker and it carried through the rest of his career. He ended with 14 interceptions over that span and set an all-time FBS record with six pick-sixes. This is an ultra-lean, instinctive cover man that can turn his hips and explode with his foot in the ground at an elite level. The ease in which he moves and the body awareness plus control combine to create such a dangerous player to throw to. Put him on an island and let him shadow receivers all over the field. This is a guy that will eventually get the ball in his hands, plain and simple. Calculated risk taker that plays with confidence. Can afford to be patient because of well he moves. Such an easy turn and burst hip pattern. Can accelerate to his top speed in an instant. Will catch up if initially beat. Tracks the ball exceptionally well and has receiver-caliber hands. Will fill against the run hard enough. Does not show the same feel in zone coverage. Gets caught in bad positions as from the press position, needs better footwork and a more assertive jab. Light contact gets pushed around and thrown off his point against marginal contact by the offensive player. Forbes has a special level of playmaking ability and even though his frame looks razor thin, one can make the argument it is an asset to how well he moves in and out of breaks in addition to the big-time long stride speed.



*As noted above, when a prospect has a significant shortcoming (in Forbes case, mass), he better have elite traits elsewhere. That, Forbes does. Like Porter Jr, there are a few things here that have “never been seen before” among all draft prospects in the history of draft prospects. The irony here, my game notes are filled with Sauce Gardner references. I turn on the combine while Forbes is working out, and who is the guest with Rich Eisen and Daniel Jeremiah? Sauce Gardner. There are going to be a few ugly losses for a guy this light, but “what can he do?” is the question when looking at prospects. The answer list for Forbes is very, very long.



7) Riley Moss – Iowa – 6’1/193



Grade: 80



NFL Comparison: Jamar Taylor / RET



Fifth year senior. Four-year starter from Ankeny, IA. Three-time All-Big Ten including first team honors in both 2021 and 2022. All American in 2021. Moss is one of the most experienced outside corners in the class and brings an elite combination of athletic traits. The accomplished high school hurdler was one of the fastest timed players during the 2022 Senior Bowl practices according to GPS data. His tape shows precise footwork and body control as well. Lastly, the ball production is big time. He intercepted 11 passes over his career and returned three of them for touchdowns. Moss brings the skill set that can fit into multiple coverage schemes. His feel and anticipation are top notch and shows minimal wasted motion when he makes a break on the pass, creatinf such a miniscule window for the quarterback to work with. All of that and Moss has proven to be a physical and willing edge setter against the run whether he is taking on a receiver of a pulling offensive lineman. Moss will also show up as a gunner on special team. The lack of length will bother some teams, but Moss is considered one of the safest players in the draft that can wear a lot of hats.



*I was surprised to see Moss return to school after his four-interception season in 2021. The numbers check out everywhere. He is big and fast, his production is a plus, and the short area quickness and burst is top shelf. Moss’ one dent in the armour is a lack of length. It does shorten the radius of someone you stereotypically see 6’1 tall. Thus, the overall reach Moss has is actually below average. I have always viewed him as an ideal nickel that can move to the outside in certain looks. He is both physical and smart enough and if NYG wants another cornerback-trait filled safety on the roster to replace Love, Moss will very much be in the picture.



8) Julius Brents – Kansas State – 6’3/198



Grade: 80



NFL Comparison: Ahkello Witherspoon / PIT



Fifth year senior. Spent three seasons at Iowa before transferring to Kansas State in 2021. Started for Iowa in 2018 as a true freshman and both years at Kansas State. Named All-Big 12 two times including first team honors in 2022. Brents is a daunting press corner with the attitude to complement his elite frame. The radius he can play with creates extra margin to work with when it comes to movement and technique There are multiple shortcomings in man coverage and the indecisiveness in his hips can make him vulnerable against pro deep threats. Brents was flagged six times in 2022, two of which came on vertical routes against the best receiver he faced all year. The good tape he has and tools on his belt can go toe to toe with the best in the class, but he will need some extra time in the development chamber before being considered a reliable every down player.



*There was a period where I had Brents as a top five player at the position. The theme of this corner group lives on, as he possesses a combination of tools that is so incredibly rare. An 82+” wingspan in a corner is just crazy. Put the quality speed and agility with it and a guy that will play the enforcer role on the outside, Brents could be a sneaky first rounder. It is easy to fall in love with the idea of what he can be. Passers will not want to throw in his direction, especially with how well he jumps. The ball tracking and route anticipation are behind, though. Brents is going to be a walking penalty unless he cleans up some of the necessary techniques with his footwork. Even with that in mind, I can’t see him escaping day two considering the position he plays.



9) Tyrique Stevenson – Miami – 6’0/198



Grade: 79



NFL Comparison: Michael Jackson / SEA



Senior entry. Three-year starter from Miami, FL. Spent two seasons at Georgia before transferring to Miami in 2021. Two-time All ACC. Stevenson is a well-put together, physically imposing cover corner that can fit into multiple schemes. His jab as a press corner will jolt the receiver off his point and the footwork works in cohesion to minimize initial separation. Down the field, his speed is good enough to carry pro vertical threats and once the ball is in the air, he has proven to stay clean while making plays on it. All the traits a defense wants when searching for a physical presence on the outside are here. The glaring negative trait, a lack of suddenness when moving laterally, can be overlooked if used the right way in the right scheme. Stevenson won’t be for everyone, but a team that is looking for vertical coverage and physicality at the line will view him as a starter early in his career.



*If NYG ignores corner in rounds 1-2, Stevenson will likely be on the short list in round 3. Perhaps he falls to round 4, but I doubt it. This is a Martindale-type corner that seems to be a younger (and better) version of Rodarius Williams and Amani Oruwariye. His top trait is re-routing guys that are trying to get down the field, he plays physical against the run, and he can make plays on the ball. All of this on a strong and long frame. I like the fit in NY for Stevenson.



10) Cam Smith – South Carolina – 6’1/180



Grade: 79



NFL Comparison: Trae Waynes - RET



Fourth year junior entry. Three-year starter from Blythewood, SC. All-SEC in 2021. Smith is a wiry-strong, explosive cover man that can fill both inside and outside responsibilities. He is at his best in off-man or zone coverage where he can use his eyes and vertical burst to make plays on the action. His ability to go from zero to sixty in a blink will create plays once the ball is in the air. That kind of reaction-based style has not shown up when covering receivers in space, however. Smith does not show the feel or fluidity in man coverage, and it leads to penalties. He does not trust his feet and the lack of core strength will cause him to get grabby on longer developing routes. The play speed is there, and he can make plays on the ball, but in order for him to develop into a well-rounded starter, Smith needs to show he can stay in phase and trust the process rather than always rely on last second innovation.



*Smith was top three on my stack at the start of the year. Now he sits at ten. Did he fall that steeply? Or is this the result of a strong corner group? The answer is both. I did not see the same player in 2022 that I saw in 2021. He is inconsistent and may not be a fit for a man-heavy scheme. The movement traits are there, but for an athletic guy he is too often a step or two behind. Having a feel is important for a corner and if you don’t have it, there better be a standout trait elsewhere. I don’t see it with Smith, and that is why he get bumped down a strong stack of good players. Don’t let the #10 spot fool you though, I still think he can start in the league eventually.



11) Darius Rush – South Carolina – 6’2/198



Grade: 79



NFL Comparison: Eric Stokes / GB



Fifth year senior. Two-year starter from Kingstree, SC. The former wide receiver transitioned to the defensive side of the ball in his second year during fall camp. Throw in the Covid-year and this is a player that was, and is, relatively raw when it comes to the mental components and repeatable techniques to the position. This shows up on tape as well. Rush checks every box when looking for the size and speed combination. He plays fast and long and will be an ideal asset for man-heavy schemes. The ball skills that stem from being an SEC wide receiver show up as well and now that he has figured out a few nuances of the position, they are exemplified even further. Rush will likely need to be eased into a defense, as he does not mirror routes consistently and is often caught guessing and looking in the wrong places. If he hits his true upside, Rush can be a borderline number one corner in the league but there is still a lot of unknown.



*Yet another corner that is coming into the league with an incredibly rare blend of length and speed. A 6’2 corner with 33+” arms that runs a sub 4.4? We haven’t seen this before. Add in the idea this kid is still somewhat early on the curve and he has made a few plays on the ball over the past year that nobody else can rival, we’re talking about something potentially special. I may even be a bit too low on him. He just has a little ways to go in terms of technique and flow, there is some risk. Keep an eye on him draft weekend, seems like a Martindale fit.



12) Clark Phillips III – Utah – 5’9/184



Grade: 78



NFL Comparison: Bryce Callahan / LAC



Junior entry. Three-year starter from Lakewood, CA. Two-time All-Pac 12. A 2022 All-American, Jim Thorpe Award finalist, and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. Phillips measures in like a nickel but he played a 3:1 outside to slot ratio in college. His movement traits and feel for both routes and throws set him up to make up for his height and reach shortcomings. This dude is a playmaker, plain and simple. He left Utah with nine career interceptions and four pick sixes. The intuition he plays with combined with plus-burst out of his backpedal will create turnovers at the next level. Coaches rave about his preparedness stemming from an addiction to film and practice. These are the kinds of young men teams want to invest in. The tackling issues and lack of discipline in zone coverage will likely always be there. Bringing him into the secondary will partially include teams trying to hide those issues as much as possible. The question will be how much one can overlook those negatives with the rate at which he creates big plays.



*There will be some teams that keep him off their board entirely because of the size. He is short with even shorter arms and a really small wingspan. His game will be all about movement and instincts. He did not test very well either, so we could see a nosedive draft weekend. I personally like his game though, always have. The fact he was productive both from the outside and in the slot means something to me. Have to be careful with where a guy like this goes, but he is someone I wouldn’t mind taking a chance on. He is a playmaker.



13) DJ Turner – Michigan – 5’11/178



Grade: 77



NFL Comparison: Donte Jackson / BUF



Fourth year junior entry. Two-year starter from Suwanee, GA. Two-time All-Big Ten. Ran the fastest forty at the 2023 Scouting Combine. Turner was a special teamer at the start of his career because of his speed, but it took him a little longer to get his skill set on par to play defense week to week. The athletic ability shows up in more ways than one. He can obviously run stride for stride against vertical speed, but his short area burst and acceleration are just as good. The smoothness to his movement gives him credible mirror-coverage upside down the road. Early on, Turner will need to prove he can anticipate routes and locate the ball quicker. There is a near-constant sense of hesitation in his game. He is not a physical or strong player to make a big impact upon contact, thus the spacing needs to be tighter. Turner has the ability and talent that most corners will never touch, but the mental side and consistency needs time to catch up.



*We all know Turner can move. He can move as fast as anyone. Does he play to that speed? That is the concern and right now, he does not. Couple that with a lack of presence on contact, whoever drafts him needs to know they must be patient. Turner is a smart kid and he worked his butt off over the past three years, a good sign of things to come. I believe in his upside and the fact his speed will show up as a weapon. How long it takes and how crafty a team is at hiding some of the issues will dictate a lot.



14) Kyu Blu Kelly – Stanford – 6’0/191



Grade: 77



NFL Comparison: Dre Kirkpatrick / RET



Senior entry. Four-year starter from Las Vegas, NV. Three-time All-Pac 12. Son of former pro safety Brian Kelly. An all-state track athlete in high school, Kelly showed up to Stanford and immediately became the program’s top defensive back. His lineage helped a bit, but what made him standout from the beginning of the process was how solid his techniques were. His backpedal, bend, and hand work is up there with the best in the class. He does not have that final gear once he gets vertical, however. There will be scheme limitations even though he does a nice job of maximizing everything else to somewhat hide the issue. Simply put, he won’t win against pro-deep threats. Kelly may need a zone-based scheme to succeed at the next level but if the situation is right, he can be a factor early in his career.



*The initial eyeball test on Kelly was impressive. Ideal-looking frame, obviously knows what he is doing with techniques, and he can anticipate. The struggle here is my question revolving around the ability mirror downfield. Can he truly stay onto of a vertical threat? What is the real speed potential here? Zone schemes will have a higher outlook on him than man schemes.



15) Carrington Valentine – Kentucky – 6’0/193



Grade: 77



NFL Comparison: William Jackson / FA



Junior entry. Two-year starter from Cincinnati, OH. Valentine is a press corner with excellent turn and run speed that showed very well against SEC vertical threats. The speed and length are there to give him the kind of radius teams want on the outside. There is a lightness to his game that can help in coverage. His hips are free and easy and when he knows where he is going, he gets there in a blink. The main problem is, he does not always know where to go. His struggles in zone coverage are easy to see and it will show up on complex routes in man coverage. He often overshoots his initial intention, forcing him to get badly fooled when matched up against a pro caliber route runner. Valentine is an aggressive run supporter and tackler, but his lack of core strength and sheer power limit his impact there. There is enough potential to warrant the idea Valentine can cover receivers by himself and with his size/speed combination.



*I’ve been drawn to Valentine all year. The light went on just a bit in 2022 and we saw an uptick in ball production. I thought his best tape was against his toughest competition, something I always want to see from cornerbacks. Can he play a little stronger? Is he scheme versatile? I am a bit higher on him than most but in a loaded corner class full of high risk/reward types, Valentine is the one I want to gamble on in round three.



16) Mekhi Blackmon – USC – 5’11/178: 76

17) Rezjohn Wright – Oregon State – 6’2/193: 76

18) Mekhi Garner – LSU – 6’2/212: 76

19) Terrell Smith – Minnesota – 6’0/204: 76

20) Jaylon Jones – Texas A&M – 6’2/200: 75

21) Jakorian Bennett – Maryland – 5’11/188: 75

22) Kei’Trel Clark – Louisville – 5’10/181: 75

23) Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson – TCU – 5’8/178: 75

24) Nic Jones – Ball State – 6’0/189: 74

25) Cory Trice – Purdue – 6’3/206: 73

26) Garrett Williams – Syracuse – 5’10/192: 73

27) Eli Ricks – Alabama – 6’2/188: 72

28) Arquon Bush – Cincinnati – 6’0/187: 72

29) Darrell Luter Jr – South Alabama – 6’0/189: 72

30) D’Shawn Jamison – Texas – 5’9/184: 72

31) Jarrick Bernard-Converse – LSU – 6’1/197: 71

32) Alex Austin – Oregon State – 6’1/195: 71

33) Cameron Mitchell – Northwestern – 5’11/191: 71

34) Lance Boykin – Coastal Carolina – 6’2/200: 71

35) Starling Thomas – UAB – 5’10/194: 71

36) Myles Brooks – Louisiana Tech – 6’1/201: 70

37) Anthony Johnson – Virginia – 6’2/205: 70

38) Cameron Brown – Ohio State – 6’0/199: 69

39) Kaleb Hayes – BYU – 6’0/194: 69

40) Christian Braswell – Rutgers – 5’10/183: 68

41) Gemon Green – Michigan – 6’1/183: 68

42) Terrell Jennings – Illinois – 5’11/189: 68



NYG APPROACH



We are officially in the change of times. Over the last decade, we have seen an abundance of wide receiver talent come into the league. Every year was stronger than the previous. Before we knew it, there were 20+ day 1/2 grades in the draft from this position, year after year. The market was over-saturated. In turn, the cornerback group was behind. Many of the athletes growing up wanted the fame, they wanted the ball, they wanted to be a receiver. This started to change about four-to-five years ago. These players with receiver skill sets were being pushed to cornerback because of the supply/demand at the highest level. Now, we see handfuls of corners that look like receivers and to contrast from the past is the fact these guys have real ball skills.



I bring this up because, from my perspective, the NYG brass seems to be the kind that sits ahead of the curve. The way they built this roster over the last year-plus and looking at the future projection of the roster screams first round cornerback in this draft. It is an expensive position to fill in free agency and this team won’t have a ton of cash to throw around in the coming years. This corner group is incredibly strong, and I am leaning toward them going in that direction at #25 overall or even via trade up. Which guy fits their scheme and micro-need the most? And does it tie to any tendency we have seen in recent drafts in Buffalo/Baltimore? The name that keeps coming my way is Joey Porter, Jr. Kelee Ringo is there too. If they go elsewhere in round 1 positionally, I can’t see a scenario where day two passes without a new corner. Names like Julius Brents, Tyrique Stevenson, Riley Moss, Darius Rush are the situational fits. The best part is they won’t be throwing the rookie into the fire right away unless he earns it. Expect to see one, maybe two corners added to the team draft weekend.

