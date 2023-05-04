Anonymous NFL executive criticizes Jones contract

The Giants have done so much right under their new leadership over the past year. Signing quarterback Daniel Jones to an extension worth $40 million per year, tied for the seventh-highest figure in the league at the position, was the first major move inviting pushback.



“They would have been better off doing a bad deal with Saquon Barkley and (franchise) tagging Jones rather than the other way around,” an exec said. “Who was going to step out and pay Daniel Jones? That one was wild.”



Heading into free agency, some in the league stressed that Jones needed the Giants, specifically head coach Brian Daboll and coordinator Mike Kafka, more than the other way around. But so much depends on the evaluation of Jones, whom the Giants like more than some others do.



“That is surprising that they didn’t try to squeeze (Jones) a little bit, but the new regime just got there and won with him,” another exec said. “They probably want to continue to instill confidence in him. They overpaid Eli (Manning) in the past. That could just be a position they don’t want to mess around with and get too cute with.”



The additions of Darren Waller and linebacker Bobby Okereke were well-received.



“Okereke is a smart veteran, reliable, durable, you know what you are going to get, he is not going to get you beat,” an exec said.