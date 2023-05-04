Anonymous NFL executive criticizes Jones contract

|
Quote:
|The Giants have done so much right under their new leadership over the past year. Signing quarterback Daniel Jones to an extension worth $40 million per year, tied for the seventh-highest figure in the league at the position, was the first major move inviting pushback.
“They would have been better off doing a bad deal with Saquon Barkley and (franchise) tagging Jones rather than the other way around,” an exec said. “Who was going to step out and pay Daniel Jones? That one was wild.”
Heading into free agency, some in the league stressed that Jones needed the Giants, specifically head coach Brian Daboll and coordinator Mike Kafka, more than the other way around. But so much depends on the evaluation of Jones, whom the Giants like more than some others do.
“That is surprising that they didn’t try to squeeze (Jones) a little bit, but the new regime just got there and won with him,” another exec said. “They probably want to continue to instill confidence in him. They overpaid Eli (Manning) in the past. That could just be a position they don’t want to mess around with and get too cute with.”
The additions of Darren Waller and linebacker Bobby Okereke were well-received.
“Okereke is a smart veteran, reliable, durable, you know what you are going to get, he is not going to get you beat,” an exec said.
That said I think we have enough cushion in the Jones deal where we can walk year 3 if needed and both guys keep their jobs for a 2nd try at QB. And basically all but a few QBs are overpaid, welcome to 2023 Mr Anonymous.
jones got a contract very comparable to carr, with more upside, both of which are appropriate since his performance last year had him in a comparable range as carr and his age rightfully gives him more upside. that is the market.
It's pretty tiresome, but not surprising.
Yep. Should have been longer.
With a 2nd yr in the system, improved (more experienced) OL and hopefully significantly better weapons (they're already better and we still have the draft and possibly more), it would be silly to think he's NOT going to have better stats in '23.
Some people act like Jones is incapable of throwing more than 15 TDs even though he's already done it (34 projected over 17 games in '19 when he had decent offensive coaching).
Why would we want to tag Jones this yr, making it more difficult to put pieces around him and then have to negotiate a long term contract when he's coming off a better season statistically next yr?
Obviously Schoen and Daboll don't think like these people, which is a good thing.
Absolutely correct. And I think that is the context that is missed in the quote.
There is no NFL executive. This is a fabricated clickbait story by a reporter who had no other story to submit. Citing an anonymous source. I can do that all day long too.
The underlying structure of the deal is a 2/82M commitment. Which by the end of this summer will be just at the edge of the top 3rd paid QBs. Jones will have to earn his additional dollars to climb the ranks.
The one big thing missing in Jones's deal that you see in other big QB deals is guarantees conveying for year three before the start of year two.
Take Dak's deal as an example, 4/160M for 2021-2024.
At signing Dak received 95M guaranteed -- which was his signing bonus and 2021 and 2022 salaries.
But before 2022 even started, his 31M 2023 salary became guaranteed, for a total of 126M. The Cowboys in essence made a 3/126M fully guaranteed commitment.
The Giants only guaranteed 12M of Jone's 3rd year if he's on the roster.
The guy also didn't like Eli. Not a big deal.
NFL 'executive"? Hmm. Could be the head of marketing, media relations or who knows what. Who knows what the guy actually does.
Reporters at real media outlets don't make up sources. It's hilarious people believe this. If they do and get caught their career is over. And their skills don't translate well to other professions.
This idea that Jones is a turnover machine who finally got it under control last year is ridiculous. His only bad year was as a rookie, and that was because of fumbles, not interceptions. He has had average to better than average turnover numbers the last three years. He had 7 INTs and 7 fumbles (3 lost) in 2021 in 11 games, less than a turnover a game. Three of the INTs and 2 fumbles (1 lost) came in the Rams game, which he probably shouldn't have been playing in 7 days after a concussion knocked him out of the Dallas game. So in the other 10 games he had 4 INTs and 5 fumbles (2 lost), for just over half a turnover a game.
Quote:
to put his name on it. I wonder why.
Wow, this may just be the worst take I've seen on here, football or non-football.
Quote:
to put his name on it. I wonder why.
How many times have you been in a newsroom? How many reporters have you ever met, much less known? How many people have you interviewed who would lose their job if their boss knew they were talking to you?
You have no clue what you're talking about. Reporters aren't going to risk getting fired to get some extra clicks. The idea is ludicrous.
Also - it’s basically a 3 year deal that they can get out of after 2 if needed. It’s not exactly a long term commitment.
Exactly! If I could be assured that DJ would be a two time Super Bowl MVP for us, I would be ok with paying him anything he wants.
There are plenty of posters on BBI that understand the cap just fine. The fact that YOU don’t is your problem. Your ignorance does apply to others….
Quote:
Start a thread about a GM's criticism toward our QB's contract. Most here don't even understand Jones' contract, why irs good or bad, buy let's talk about someone's opinion on it.wt's name this thread, the Pea Brain Banter.
There are plenty of posters on BBI that understand the cap just fine. The fact that YOU don’t is your problem. Your ignorance does apply to others….
You have a QB who was a big reason your team made the playoffs. You are drafting 25 with I think one QB who I would be confident in the draft with.
Continue to build your team and reevaluate year to year. If needed strike under better circumstances and if JS does his job a much better team will also be in place.
Quote:
to put his name on it. I wonder why.
Bullshit. That’s not how these pieces are written. The reporter’s sourcing is double checked by any number of editors. We may not know the exec’s name, but you can be sure the Athletic editors do.
It’s fine to disagree with him, but it is almost certain that this source is more tied in to the NFL than any of us here. He’s just saying something no one here wants to hear.
Quote:
Bullshit. That’s not how these pieces are written. The reporter’s sourcing is double checked by any number of editors. We may not know the exec’s name, but you can be sure the Athletic editors do.
It’s fine to disagree with him, but it is almost certain that this source is more tied in to the NFL than any of us here. He’s just saying something no one here wants to hear.
The guy sounds like a bozo...what exactly does "exec" mean? Maybe the executive chef for Jerry Jones.
Quote:
"executive chef for Jerry Jones".
You misspelled "bartender". *grin*
Quote:
Bullshit. That’s not how these pieces are written. The reporter’s sourcing is double checked by any number of editors. We may not know the exec’s name, but you can be sure the Athletic editors do.
It’s fine to disagree with him, but it is almost certain that this source is more tied in to the NFL than any of us here. He’s just saying something no one here wants to hear.
It still amazes me that some BBIers think that writers of legitimate media make up quotes, just because they don't like what was said.
Editors check sources before the article is published. FACT!
You’ve already been proven wrong
And how much more playoff success could the team have had if mgmt had provided a competent OL?
The overpaid Eli comment sounds like nonsense to me. So I can't take the rest of the opinion seriously.
People could learn from this.
He proved to be a pretty good QB in year 1 of Daboll, esp. given what he had to work with. They gave him a fair contract (that you’ve broken down a bunch of times) that won’t be a killer hit should he somehow tank. They expect him to get better each year under this regime as Schoen builds the weapons on both sodes of the ball..If he really breaks out in the coming years, he will be extended and afforded a contract befitting a star, imv. If he doesn’t, his present contract will not be a killer
There’s a lot of bad executives out there, and this executive might not even be someone who handled talent evaluation and/or works with the cap. It can very literally be anyone with an exec title.
Schoen accounted for this with what were reported pretty attainable incentives.
and will be happy and relieved to be proven wrong.
You’ve already been proven wrong
Giants won a Super Bowl?
About Jones.
But I'm not bent out of shape with the contract, because it's effectively a two year deal.
It's also an extremely tradable deal after this year.
When the quarterback extensions wrap up this Summer, the media consensus will be Team Jones didn't crush it.
His odds of winning a SB are slim, as are most QBs in the league. That doesn’t mean the player or the franchise is a failure.
Different stroke I guess but those are crazy expectations regardless of who’s at QB. How do Bills fans feel?
The real point, though, is the second part: "That could just be a position they don’t want to mess around with and get too cute with.” Probably true. Do the Giants over-value continuity? Maybe. We'll see how much Jones's contract cramps their ability to build a consistently competitive team around him.
Starting over at the most important position is a huge gamble, and we'll never know how that would have turned out. If a quarterback drafted after #25 this year - or after the Giants' pick in 2024 - has a successful career, critics of Jones will argue that "The Giants could have had [insert name here] instead of giving Daniel Jones all that money." That kind of hindsight is as useless as it is inevitable.
There are many factors when paying a Quarterback but I think it's quite clear that NYG are betting on his continued growth and they feel confident about that bet due to Jones' character and Brian Daboll.
The priority this offseason was to get Daniel Jones some weapons. Great job acquiring Waller, Campbell, and Crowder while also retaining two players in Slayton and Shepard who Jones is very comfortable. They seem to be taking the same approach in the draft as they did in free agency. They reached out and contacted damn near every free-agent receiver. I've heard they've done the same as far as the draft-eligible receivers.
Quote:
part of the Jones criteria for me is win a super bowl. Nice 2022 season, and a long way to go. I would have punted one more year on an extension. YMMV but not interested in further debate.
His odds of winning a SB are slim, as are most QBs in the league. That doesn’t mean the player or the franchise is a failure.
Different stroke I guess but those are crazy expectations regardless of who’s at QB. How do Bills fans feel?
There are very few BBIers who know anywhere as much as Jon about Xs and Os. I certainly couldn’t carry his jock. That said, he’s as accurate and inaccurate as any of us vis a vis team status (not referring to asshattery).
The fact is, pre-Daboll, he would have been happy if the Giants moved on from DJ, citing his “many” faults and “few” positive attributes. Not Terpsian by any means, but there was very little encouragement that DJ could evolve under Daboll. Obviously, I disagreed with him on this- big time..
Unlike Joey, who made a complete 180 on his negativity towards DJ and became all in (noting of course DJ had to continue to improve), Jon budged bery little. Sure, he cited the nice season he had, but continued to emphasize the next step DJ had to take (as if we ALL didn’t know that) and effectively (not a quote) saying show me that SB. efore I come around.
DJ is a good smart, all-around QB who I believe will continue to ascend. Is he elite? Gawd no..Will he ever be? No idea. But, he doesn’t have to be. As we continue to fix both sides of the ball, he and the team will be able to consistently compete with the big boys. Right now, we’re playoff caliber, albeit not in Philly and Dallas’ class yet. Could we narrow the gap? Again, no idea.
Daniel Jones has not played great football. If you believe the missing ingredient is everyone else, I can see the excitement. If you believe the missing ingredient is his limitations, I can see the lack of excitement.
Anyone who is dead set on either of those takes, is certainly more confident than the Giants brass.
Ignore what they say, and see what they did. They gave him a contract that requires him to play better, or he'll be on the Carson Wentz program in 2 years.
Yup
I agree 2022 was not a breakout year for DJ. He played very well in 2021 on a crap team with bad coaching. He was probably good enough to save Judge's job if he had not gotten hurt.
The idea that he was a high turnover quarterback prior to 2022 is a myth based on lazy analysis of announcers who likely had not watched his games. He never threw a lot of interceptions, although 2022 was especially low. Certainly nowhere near the problem it was for Eli, and in a different universe that Simms, who in his first seven or eight seasons could be relied on to throw an interception at almost every crucial moment, if he wasn't hurt. He had a big fumble problem in his rookie year. It was caused by patting the ball while looking downfield and exacerbated by a crappy offensive line. He stopped patting the ball and the fumbles diminished. There are reasons to think DJ is not going to be a great or even very good QB. The idea that turnovers are his problem has been provably false since his second year.
I think Jon's point is more, going into it, you have to believe the guy has the pedigree and ceiling to compete for a ring.
JS needs to continue to add talent as they still need to improve on both fronts a good deal.
My guess is one of the things that JS/BD liked is Jones showed some big performance in pressure moments. Several 4th QTR's, Indy, playoff game on the road, etc.
The goal is to get the team to the playoffs. Then you hope you have the right type of team and staff with a QB who steps up along that 3-4 game journey. Jones showed some signs imv.
Solid assessment and risk by JS with how the contract is structured.
Emphasis keeps focusing on weapons. I'd rather see a OL/TE group that can handle the tough fronts. This caused a lot of the problems last year imv but they do need a true 1 option.
just curious about expectations since that’s the highest bar possible and likely unattainable. IMO if Jones grows, takes more trips to the playoffs and wins more games there, he’s worth his contract. If every player that’s paid is SB or bust, then you’ll pretty much be perpetually disappointed.
I think Jon's point is more, going into it, you have to believe the guy has the pedigree and ceiling to compete for a ring.
Of course he has the pedigree and ceiling to compete for a ring, imv. He never has to be elite to achieve that. He took the first step last season. He needs help as all QBs do on both sides of the ball..His contract can be debated and that’s fine. No matter what they settled on, they wouldn’t have even completed one if they didn’t believe he will improve and take this team to the next level.
Otherwise, they would have eaten the cap hit and used the tag, “to see.”
(1) There are incentives for Jones if he performs at a high level. Whether you believe he can or not is actually irrelevant. If he does he gets rewarded like a high level QB
(2) There is an out if Jones does not perform well.
I really do think this was the way to go, given that the Giants said he was staying. They got the maximum bang for the buck with the contract that was negotiated under that context.
The facts are that Jones had no reason to negotiate with them unless there was an incentive offered for him to go off the tag.
Hind sight is fifty-fifty. Which ever execs are taking an anonymous shot at this particular scenario, we also don't know what their track records are that makes them such keen evaluators of the Jones Contract. So while sensational headlines are made here, in my opinion this shot, and it is a shot, is a blank.
Of course he has the pedigree and ceiling to compete for a ring, imv. He never has to be elite to achieve that. He took the first step last season. He needs help as all QBs do on both sides of the ball..His contract can be debated and that’s fine. No matter what they settled on, they wouldn’t have even completed one if they didn’t believe he will improve and take this team to the next level.
Otherwise, they would have eaten the cap hit and used the tag, “to see.”
I think Jones was in an unorthodox position, because of his health and having played the previous 2 years under a comical set of circumstances.
I think Schoen chose option 3 (vs. franchise tag or unambiguous commitment) -- he chose the trust but verify route.
It's a pretty unique agreement, for all of the reasons I've posted above and on other threads.
I think Jon's point is more, going into it, you have to believe the guy has the pedigree and ceiling to compete for a ring.
Of course he has the pedigree and ceiling to compete for a ring, imv. He never has to be elite to achieve that. He took the first step last season. He needs help as all QBs do on both sides of the ball..His contract can be debated and that’s fine. No matter what they settled on, they wouldn’t have even completed one if they didn’t believe he will improve and take this team to the next level.
Otherwise, they would have eaten the cap hit and used the tag, “to see.”
I think Jones was in an unorthodox position, because of his health and having played the previous 2 years under a comical set of circumstances.
I think Schoen chose option 3 (vs. franchise tag or unambiguous commitment) -- he chose the trust but verify route.
It's a pretty unique agreement, for all of the reasons I've posted above and on other threads.
Personally, I would have hated the cap-eating tag and prefer the current contract you and some others have nicely broken down
I would guess whoever this anonymous exec is has a QB in the middle tier that will be directly affected by the Jones contract at some point. And all the other contracts being passed around or asked for by the QBs
I think Jon's point is more, going into it, you have to believe the guy has the pedigree and ceiling to compete for a ring.
Of course he has the pedigree and ceiling to compete for a ring, imv. He never has to be elite to achieve that. He took the first step last season. He needs help as all QBs do on both sides of the ball..His contract can be debated and that’s fine. No matter what they settled on, they wouldn’t have even completed one if they didn’t believe he will improve and take this team to the next level.
Otherwise, they would have eaten the cap hit and used the tag, “to see.”
I think Jones was in an unorthodox position, because of his health and having played the previous 2 years under a comical set of circumstances.
I think Schoen chose option 3 (vs. franchise tag or unambiguous commitment) -- he chose the trust but verify route.
It's a pretty unique agreement, for all of the reasons I've posted above and on other threads.
I think the structure is well thought out. I still have concerns over Jones. Last year did not completely wipe away his non-competitiveness of previous years. He did seem to get better through the year, but that Philly game really threw a wet blanket on him. Yet, it was a complete team failure which included the coaches.
I do think Schoen's comments on getting players that can get separation is key. Hodgins was able to get open on his route running alone. That is why I think Zay Flowers is a guy they really want. His style gets him open. Same with JSN. You do not need to be Tyreek Hill to get open. Victor Cruz ate DBs alive and even 4.5 speed is sufficient to take it to the house.
Nope, Jones is not a sure thing. But he is closer to a sure thing then anything that was available to them.
I think Jones was in an unorthodox position, because of his health and having played the previous 2 years under a comical set of circumstances.
I think Schoen chose option 3 (vs. franchise tag or unambiguous commitment) -- he chose the trust but verify route.
It's a pretty unique agreement, for all of the reasons I've posted above and on other threads.
I think the structure is well thought out. I still have concerns over Jones. Last year did not completely wipe away his non-competitiveness of previous years. He did seem to get better through the year, but that Philly game really threw a wet blanket on him. Yet, it was a complete team failure which included the coaches.
I do think Schoen's comments on getting players that can get separation is key. Hodgins was able to get open on his route running alone. That is why I think Zay Flowers is a guy they really want. His style gets him open. Same with JSN. You do not need to be Tyreek Hill to get open. Victor Cruz ate DBs alive and even 4.5 speed is sufficient to take it to the house.
Nope, Jones is not a sure thing. But he is closer to a sure thing then anything that was available to them.
…but that Philly game really threw a wet blanket on him..
Philly threw it on many a QB last year..😎