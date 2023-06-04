Schneier: Don’t be surprised if Giants go DL at 25

Dan Schneier
Don’t be surprised if the #Giants go with a DL at 25. Discussed this w
It won’t be the direction either of us want but 1. It may be BPA for them 2. Look at Schoen’s history in BUF and how often they smashed the long framed DL button w premium picks
Mike Kaye
17h
I’m told reps from the Bills, Browns, Chargers, Giants, 49ers, Packers, Titans and Panthers were at yesterday’s Clemson workout for Myles Murphy and KJ Henry.
#Panthers exec Samir Suleiman and scout Kaleb Leach were among the attendees for Carolina, per league source.
If not a 1st round guy, I wouldn't be shocked to see us cluster draft defensive linemen.
Dex is here, we have the Tag. But I get your point, if something goes wrong then we have a problem.
I think they look at a bigger DE/5T who has rush skills who can get on the field with DL and Leo.
One position that would seem surprising to some not me is a OLB to take Olujari's spot.
DL is a very vague term; that could mean a NT like Dexter Lawrence, 3-tech like Aaron Donald, 5-tech like JJ Watt, stuff like that. And that doesn't go into two-way vs. run downs only like the difference between JJ Watt and a one-dimensional run-stuffer like Curtis McGriff. The problem is that the Giants don't seem interested in acquiring defensive ends.
I suspect Murphy could go much earlier though. I'm not sure he makes it out of the teens.
There are a lot of DL that are friendly to this scheme in the draft too. A lot of athletic tweener type DLs that fit a "positionless" front projected in the top 50 - bigger 4-3 and odd front ends as well as smaller interior guys with some length. LVN, Murphy, Adebawore, Bresee and White appear to be easy fits here. A lot like Kancey, on the surface he doesn't appear to have the length for odd fronts and may be strictly an even front 3-tech but I could be wrong there.
You can't have enough quality DL. We've seen it in the past on the Giants. Before he took his HC gig, Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon said “It’s really been one of our secret sauces. I do think that’s one of the major one of the reasons that we had the production that we had this year is because guys are playing less snaps, they’re fresher, they go in and they can compete at a high level.”
Stuffing the run and relentless pressure cover up all kinds of weaknesses behind them.
McCarthy has been saying he wants more of a run game in Dallas. Rivers fired his OC and said he wants more of a power running game. Eagles have one of the best OL's in the league.
DL is very much in play.
When I looked at the Ravens front when Wink joined and again this year the two players the Giants are still missing are a 5T and OLB. Raven DE's are in the 300 pound range.
Wink said he wants to kill the run game.
Quote:
Neither DL or Leo are on this team next year. DL likely gets an extension, but if Leo leaves there's a big hole to fill at an already thin position group.
I'd agree. If you look at the Bills drafts when Schoen was there they prioritized guys with pass rush ability in early rounds. I don't see Schoen changing that now that he's with the Giants.
Yeah, I too look forward to another year where our WR are bottom 5 in the league if not worse than that. After all it's not like the NFL is a passing league or anything.
lol, agreed
Quote:
Yeah, I too look forward to another year where our WR are bottom 5 in the league if not worse than that. After all it's not like the NFL is a passing league or anything.
I get it, personally I think this year's WR crop stinks and there isn't a huge gap from rds 1/2 to 3/4. We're talking about Zay Flowers and JSN as the top prospects.
PHI and DAL swept us last year. PHI beat us 3 times and ran for 248 yds and 3 TDs in the playoffs. You want to beat them anytime soon?
What I've read on Benton is that he's consistently talked about as a nose tackle, not a 3-tech or 3-4 defensive end.
Quote:
but could be a 5T or Edge. Mentioned Murphy last night as one option.
I suspect Murphy could go much earlier though. I'm not sure he makes it out of the teens.
WR is likely the prime target. If they're gone, it will be interesting to see what DL and CB remain. I'm watching those positions in the second round as well, both need more talent in the pipeline.
Quote:
Curious to read about what Sy thinks. I’d like him in round 2. Perfect fit as a 5 tech agitator.
What I've read on Benton is that he's consistently talked about as a nose tackle, not a 3-tech or 3-4 defensive end.
Yes spent time there in college but from what I’ve read he projects more as a 3-4 DE and not as a 0 tech. PFF and a few others find his strengths better suited to that spot in the NFL.
Quote:
I'm not against DL in the top three picks. Would like one maybe in the 2nd if I could choose. And if all the WR are gone by 25 then ok for a DL. But then they have to get some WR talent in the 2nd and probably 3rd as well. "More weapons for Jones". That's a quote.
One position that would seem surprising to some not me is a OLB to take Olujari's spot.
Been saying this on multiple threads, LOS, agree. I don't think he's on the team after '23. I'd love to see him traded for picks, but it would be selling low. Unless he transforms his game this season and somehow becomes a guy who can set an edge and play the run and stays on the field...? I don't see it.
Very talented pass rusher and maybe his ideal role is used in those situations and some teams they face he can be utilized more. I don't see anyone in the division laying off the run though.
I think the appeal for him with Wink is similar to the appeal of Travon Walker last year. You don't have to play him in one spot and he can open up some creative blitz packages.
The first round guy who I can't get a read on from Giants perspective is Kancey. What happens if he falls to them?
I love Myles Murphy so depending on which WRs/CBs left at our pick, wouldn't mind coming away with him. Love Derick Hall in 2nd, too.
One position that would seem surprising to some not me is a OLB to take Olujari's spot.
Been saying this on multiple threads, LOS, agree. I don't think he's on the team after '23. I'd love to see him traded for picks, but it would be selling low. Unless he transforms his game this season and somehow becomes a guy who can set an edge and play the run and stays on the field...? I don't see it.
I think folks are giving up far too early on Ojulari. I believe there will be crow to eat for those calling for his replacement or release.
But I still think the primary desire is draft a WR, then CB. TE, DL, and Edge are fall back positions IMO.
Totally agree. he played very well his rookie year, his played well last year. People are assuming he will be injured all the time now and writing him off.
I think 51 will play well next season.
Seriously, outside of RB, QB, Kicker, Punter, Fullback, and long snapper we have been warned about the others so there isn't a position left to be surprised about.
I'm not writing him off. I am suggesting that he will be utilized differently in the shorter term. They can reevaluate accordingly.
He is still going to get a lot of snaps even if they address his position imv.
+1. My problem with Ojulari isn't so much his injuries but whether or not he's the best man for the position. Ojulari is essentially being asked to be the LDE in our system (he spent a lot of time lining up against the right tackle) and teams interpret him as a weak link against the run if he gets locked up, he's not Michael Strahan.
Right now an argument could be made that DL is every bit as much a need as wr.
Combine interview
Looking at the FA added to the team, might make sense to go OL/DL in 1st round. Then CB/WR in round 2 then fill the gaps witht he rest of the draft.
If he's there in Rnd 2, I hope we take him. He is special