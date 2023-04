Schneier: Don’t be surprised if Giants go DL at 25

Quote: Tweet

I’m told reps from the Bills, Browns, Chargers, Giants, 49ers, Packers, Titans and Panthers were at yesterday’s Clemson workout for Myles Murphy and KJ Henry.



#Panthers exec Samir Suleiman and scout Kaleb Leach were among the attendees for Carolina, per league source.

Dan Schneier@DanSchneierNFL8mDon’t be surprised if the #Giants go with a DL at 25. Discussed this w@nickfalatoyesterday off pod.It won’t be the direction either of us want but 1. It may be BPA for them 2. Look at Schoen’s history in BUF and how often they smashed the long framed DL button w premium picks Link - ( New Window