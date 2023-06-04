for display only
Schneier: Don’t be surprised if Giants go DL at 25

gidiefor : Mod : 4/6/2023 11:53 am
Dan Schneier
Don’t be surprised if the #Giants go with a DL at 25. Discussed this w
It won’t be the direction either of us want but 1. It may be BPA for them 2. Look at Schoen’s history in BUF and how often they smashed the long framed DL button w premium picks
Quote:
Mike Kaye
I’m told reps from the Bills, Browns, Chargers, Giants, 49ers, Packers, Titans and Panthers were at yesterday’s Clemson workout for Myles Murphy and KJ Henry.

#Panthers exec Samir Suleiman and scout Kaleb Leach were among the attendees for Carolina, per league source.

Run D was a huge problem last year  
RCPhoenix : 4/6/2023 11:58 am : link
I can see them getting a DL if one of the WRs they like is gone. They need to keep Dex and Williams fresh
As of right this second  
Biteymax22 : 4/6/2023 11:58 am : link
Neither DL or Leo are on this team next year. DL likely gets an extension, but if Leo leaves there's a big hole to fill at an already thin position group.

If not a 1st round guy, I wouldn't be shocked to see us cluster draft defensive linemen.
RE: As of right this second  
UConn4523 : 4/6/2023 12:02 pm : link
In comment 16083106 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
Neither DL or Leo are on this team next year. DL likely gets an extension, but if Leo leaves there's a big hole to fill at an already thin position group.

If not a 1st round guy, I wouldn't be shocked to see us cluster draft defensive linemen.


Dex is here, we have the Tag. But I get your point, if something goes wrong then we have a problem.
RE: As of right this second  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/6/2023 12:02 pm : link
In comment 16083106 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
Neither DL or Leo are on this team next year. DL likely gets an extension, but if Leo leaves there's a big hole to fill at an already thin position group.

If not a 1st round guy, I wouldn't be shocked to see us cluster draft defensive linemen.


I think they look at a bigger DE/5T who has rush skills who can get on the field with DL and Leo.

One position that would seem surprising to some not me is a OLB to take Olujari's spot.

Why is Falato even allowed  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/6/2023 12:04 pm : link
on a podcast. Who wouldn't want a DL, fantasy football GMs or ESPN watchers? The DL is extremely thin as it is, and in the not too distant future Schoen has to consider what to do with Williams.
In John Schmelk's latest mock  
Tony in Tampa : 4/6/2023 12:14 pm : link
with Tony Pauline he had the Giants taking UGA's Nolan Smith at 25
What kind of defensive lineman are we talking about,  
Angel Eyes : 4/6/2023 12:14 pm : link
nose tackle, 3-tech, 5-tech, 4-3 DE/3-4 OLB (5 to 9-tech)?

DL is a very vague term; that could mean a NT like Dexter Lawrence, 3-tech like Aaron Donald, 5-tech like JJ Watt, stuff like that. And that doesn't go into two-way vs. run downs only like the difference between JJ Watt and a one-dimensional run-stuffer like Curtis McGriff. The problem is that the Giants don't seem interested in acquiring defensive ends.
Don't be surprised  
Sammo85 : 4/6/2023 12:19 pm : link
if Giants go for any of CB, DL, WR, LB, OL at 25.
I don't think it will be a 3T  
JonC : 4/6/2023 12:19 pm : link
but could be a 5T or Edge. Mentioned Murphy last night as one option.
RE: I don't think it will be a 3T  
Sammo85 : 4/6/2023 12:21 pm : link
In comment 16083121 JonC said:
Quote:
but could be a 5T or Edge. Mentioned Murphy last night as one option.


I suspect Murphy could go much earlier though. I'm not sure he makes it out of the teens.
I think it is live  
AcesUp : 4/6/2023 12:24 pm : link
WR/CB probably take priority but there are certainly scenerios where 8 WR/CBs come off the board before the Giants pick and then what?

There are a lot of DL that are friendly to this scheme in the draft too. A lot of athletic tweener type DLs that fit a "positionless" front projected in the top 50 - bigger 4-3 and odd front ends as well as smaller interior guys with some length. LVN, Murphy, Adebawore, Bresee and White appear to be easy fits here. A lot like Kancey, on the surface he doesn't appear to have the length for odd fronts and may be strictly an even front 3-tech but I could be wrong there.
RE: Why is Falato even allowed  
HBart : 4/6/2023 12:24 pm : link
In comment 16083113 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
on a podcast. Who wouldn't want a DL, fantasy football GMs or ESPN watchers? The DL is extremely thin as it is, and in the not too distant future Schoen has to consider what to do with Williams.


+1

You can't have enough quality DL. We've seen it in the past on the Giants. Before he took his HC gig, Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon said “It’s really been one of our secret sauces. I do think that’s one of the major one of the reasons that we had the production that we had this year is because guys are playing less snaps, they’re fresher, they go in and they can compete at a high level.”

Stuffing the run and relentless pressure cover up all kinds of weaknesses behind them.
Im totally with this  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/6/2023 12:24 pm : link
and I think its a HUGE need. Especially vs DAL and PHI. They kick our butts here.
I'm good with 5T  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/6/2023 12:25 pm : link
and ER in Rds 1 and 2.
I wouldn't bank on going to the playoffs again  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/6/2023 12:26 pm : link
going 1-5-1 in the division and giving up over 160/game in division contests.

McCarthy has been saying he wants more of a run game in Dallas. Rivers fired his OC and said he wants more of a power running game. Eagles have one of the best OL's in the league.

DL is very much in play.

When I looked at the Ravens front when Wink joined and again this year the two players the Giants are still missing are a 5T and OLB. Raven DE's are in the 300 pound range.

Wink said he wants to kill the run game.
I still think WR is their priority,  
Section331 : 4/6/2023 12:27 pm : link
but they won’t force it. With so many needs all over the field, BPA really comes into play here.
I think they could go in many  
section125 : 4/6/2023 12:29 pm : link
directions. Could be one of the top ILBs too. Many ways to stop the run.
RE: RE: As of right this second  
Biteymax22 : 4/6/2023 12:31 pm : link
In comment 16083111 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 16083106 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


Neither DL or Leo are on this team next year. DL likely gets an extension, but if Leo leaves there's a big hole to fill at an already thin position group.

If not a 1st round guy, I wouldn't be shocked to see us cluster draft defensive linemen.



I think they look at a bigger DE/5T who has rush skills who can get on the field with DL and Leo.

One position that would seem surprising to some not me is a OLB to take Olujari's spot.


I'd agree. If you look at the Bills drafts when Schoen was there they prioritized guys with pass rush ability in early rounds. I don't see Schoen changing that now that he's with the Giants.
RE: I'm good with 5T  
BillT : 4/6/2023 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16083132 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
and ER in Rds 1 and 2.

Yeah, I too look forward to another year where our WR are bottom 5 in the league if not worse than that. After all it's not like the NFL is a passing league or anything.
RE: Don't be surprised  
Johnny5 : 4/6/2023 12:38 pm : link
In comment 16083120 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
if Giants go for any of CB, DL, WR, LB, OL at 25.

lol, agreed
Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin  
Dang Man : 4/6/2023 12:38 pm : link
Curious to read about what Sy thinks. I’d like him in round 2. Perfect fit as a 5 tech agitator.
Team Has Alot Of Needs  
pa_giant_fan : 4/6/2023 12:47 pm : link
But it all starts in the trenches, DL could very well be in play at 25. A 5t would be ideal but don't force it.
RE: RE: I'm good with 5T  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/6/2023 12:55 pm : link
In comment 16083142 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16083132 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


and ER in Rds 1 and 2.


Yeah, I too look forward to another year where our WR are bottom 5 in the league if not worse than that. After all it's not like the NFL is a passing league or anything.


I get it, personally I think this year's WR crop stinks and there isn't a huge gap from rds 1/2 to 3/4. We're talking about Zay Flowers and JSN as the top prospects.

PHI and DAL swept us last year. PHI beat us 3 times and ran for 248 yds and 3 TDs in the playoffs. You want to beat them anytime soon?
RE: Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin  
Angel Eyes : 4/6/2023 1:03 pm : link
In comment 16083145 Dang Man said:
Quote:
Curious to read about what Sy thinks. I’d like him in round 2. Perfect fit as a 5 tech agitator.

What I've read on Benton is that he's consistently talked about as a nose tackle, not a 3-tech or 3-4 defensive end.
RE: RE: I don't think it will be a 3T  
JonC : 4/6/2023 1:04 pm : link
In comment 16083125 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16083121 JonC said:


Quote:


but could be a 5T or Edge. Mentioned Murphy last night as one option.



I suspect Murphy could go much earlier though. I'm not sure he makes it out of the teens.


WR is likely the prime target. If they're gone, it will be interesting to see what DL and CB remain. I'm watching those positions in the second round as well, both need more talent in the pipeline.
Jim in FH  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/6/2023 1:04 pm : link
I want that to stop and I agree with you it needs to stop.
Candidate: Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore  
JoeDonLooney : 4/6/2023 1:12 pm : link
My understanding listening to Sy on a recent podcast is that he really likes this guy. Is great at 3 Technique. He also played DE at Northwestern. Adebawore is not the biggest guy, having measured 6014 – 284 with 34" arms at the Senior Bowl. Before you start screaming, some of the best 3-tech's to even play this scheme were about the same size. I suspect he can bulk up to 290-295.Over the past two seasons at Northwestern, Adebawore had 74 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. At the Senior Bowl, he absolutely dominated the one-on-ones both with pass rushing and run defense. If we need a 3 technique tackle, I believe he will be available in day 2.
RE: RE: Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin  
Dang Man : 4/6/2023 1:13 pm : link
In comment 16083160 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 16083145 Dang Man said:


Quote:


Curious to read about what Sy thinks. I’d like him in round 2. Perfect fit as a 5 tech agitator.


What I've read on Benton is that he's consistently talked about as a nose tackle, not a 3-tech or 3-4 defensive end.

Yes spent time there in college but from what I’ve read he projects more as a 3-4 DE and not as a 0 tech. PFF and a few others find his strengths better suited to that spot in the NFL.
RE: RE: As of right this second  
ColHowPepper : 4/6/2023 1:14 pm : link
In comment 16083111 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
One position that would seem surprising to some not me is a OLB to take Olujari's spot.
Been saying this on multiple threads, LOS, agree. I don't think he's on the team after '23. I'd love to see him traded for picks, but it would be selling low. Unless he transforms his game this season and somehow becomes a guy who can set an edge and play the run and stays on the field...? I don't see it.
RE: RE: RE: I'm good with 5T  
BillT : 4/6/2023 1:17 pm : link
In comment 16083142 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16083142 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 16083132 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


and ER in Rds 1 and 2.


Yeah, I too look forward to another year where our WR are bottom 5 in the league if not worse than that. After all it's not like the NFL is a passing league or anything.



I get it, personally I think this year's WR crop stinks and there isn't a huge gap from rds 1/2 to 3/4. We're talking about Zay Flowers and JSN as the top prospects.

PHI and DAL swept us last year. PHI beat us 3 times and ran for 248 yds and 3 TDs in the playoffs. You want to beat them anytime soon?

I'm not against DL in the top three picks. Would like one maybe in the 2nd if I could choose. And if all the WR are gone by 25 then ok for a DL. But then they have to get some WR talent in the 2nd and probably 3rd as well. "More weapons for Jones". That's a quote.
RE: RE: RE: As of right this second  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/6/2023 1:21 pm : link
In comment 16083181 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16083111 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


One position that would seem surprising to some not me is a OLB to take Olujari's spot.

Been saying this on multiple threads, LOS, agree. I don't think he's on the team after '23. I'd love to see him traded for picks, but it would be selling low. Unless he transforms his game this season and somehow becomes a guy who can set an edge and play the run and stays on the field...? I don't see it.


Very talented pass rusher and maybe his ideal role is used in those situations and some teams they face he can be utilized more. I don't see anyone in the division laying off the run though.
I'm hoping for WR or CB but anyone who has watched  
Metnut : 4/6/2023 1:26 pm : link
Giants football over the past 15 years would be silly to be upset at picking DL or OL at 25. Getting stronger in the trenches is never a bad idea.
RE: Candidate: Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore  
AcesUp : 4/6/2023 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16083174 JoeDonLooney said:
Quote:
My understanding listening to Sy on a recent podcast is that he really likes this guy. Is great at 3 Technique. He also played DE at Northwestern. Adebawore is not the biggest guy, having measured 6014 – 284 with 34" arms at the Senior Bowl.


I think the appeal for him with Wink is similar to the appeal of Travon Walker last year. You don't have to play him in one spot and he can open up some creative blitz packages.
I don't like him as a prospect  
gameday555 : 4/6/2023 1:41 pm : link
But Gervon Dexter seems to fit Wink perfectly and the Giants brought him in for a workout. Think he'll be an option starting in second round.

The first round guy who I can't get a read on from Giants perspective is Kancey. What happens if he falls to them?

I love Myles Murphy so depending on which WRs/CBs left at our pick, wouldn't mind coming away with him. Love Derick Hall in 2nd, too.
RE: RE: RE: As of right this second  
BillT : 4/6/2023 2:08 pm : link
In comment 16083181 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16083111 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


One position that would seem surprising to some not me is a OLB to take Olujari's spot.

Been saying this on multiple threads, LOS, agree. I don't think he's on the team after '23. I'd love to see him traded for picks, but it would be selling low. Unless he transforms his game this season and somehow becomes a guy who can set an edge and play the run and stays on the field...? I don't see it.

I think folks are giving up far too early on Ojulari. I believe there will be crow to eat for those calling for his replacement or release.
Gameday  
cosmicj : 4/6/2023 2:13 pm : link
I’m glad you brought up Kancey. The athletic gift is rare and it certainly shows up on the field. He’s a sort of combo 5t/edge. No links to the Giants but I saw in the inquirer that the Eagles have been linked to him.
If he projects to 5T  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/6/2023 2:21 pm : link
I'd be super interested in Kancey.
So this the latest in the "dont be surprised if...." category  
John In CO : 4/6/2023 2:29 pm : link
If they select a RB or QB in round one, that would be a surprise. C too really even though there is a need. But any other position....no surprise.
I  
AcidTest : 4/6/2023 2:36 pm : link
don't see a 3T at #25. Need to be a 5T or Edge as JonC says.

But I still think the primary desire is draft a WR, then CB. TE, DL, and Edge are fall back positions IMO.
RE: RE: RE: RE: As of right this second  
Rjanyg : 4/6/2023 2:45 pm : link
In comment 16083220 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16083181 ColHowPepper said:


Quote:


In comment 16083111 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


One position that would seem surprising to some not me is a OLB to take Olujari's spot.

Been saying this on multiple threads, LOS, agree. I don't think he's on the team after '23. I'd love to see him traded for picks, but it would be selling low. Unless he transforms his game this season and somehow becomes a guy who can set an edge and play the run and stays on the field...? I don't see it.


I think folks are giving up far too early on Ojulari. I believe there will be crow to eat for those calling for his replacement or release.


Totally agree. he played very well his rookie year, his played well last year. People are assuming he will be injured all the time now and writing him off.

I think 51 will play well next season.
RE: So this the latest in the  
Semipro Lineman : 4/6/2023 2:52 pm : link
In comment 16083246 John In CO said:
Quote:
If they select a RB or QB in round one, that would be a surprise. C too really even though there is a need. But any other position....no surprise.


Seriously, outside of RB, QB, Kicker, Punter, Fullback, and long snapper we have been warned about the others so there isn't a position left to be surprised about.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: As of right this second  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/6/2023 3:04 pm : link
In comment 16083258 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16083220 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 16083181 ColHowPepper said:


Quote:


In comment 16083111 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


One position that would seem surprising to some not me is a OLB to take Olujari's spot.

Been saying this on multiple threads, LOS, agree. I don't think he's on the team after '23. I'd love to see him traded for picks, but it would be selling low. Unless he transforms his game this season and somehow becomes a guy who can set an edge and play the run and stays on the field...? I don't see it.


I think folks are giving up far too early on Ojulari. I believe there will be crow to eat for those calling for his replacement or release.



Totally agree. he played very well his rookie year, his played well last year. People are assuming he will be injured all the time now and writing him off.

I think 51 will play well next season.


I'm not writing him off. I am suggesting that he will be utilized differently in the shorter term. They can reevaluate accordingly.

He is still going to get a lot of snaps even if they address his position imv.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: As of right this second  
Angel Eyes : 4/6/2023 3:07 pm : link
In comment 16083270 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 16083258 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


In comment 16083220 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 16083181 ColHowPepper said:


Quote:


In comment 16083111 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


One position that would seem surprising to some not me is a OLB to take Olujari's spot.

Been saying this on multiple threads, LOS, agree. I don't think he's on the team after '23. I'd love to see him traded for picks, but it would be selling low. Unless he transforms his game this season and somehow becomes a guy who can set an edge and play the run and stays on the field...? I don't see it.


I think folks are giving up far too early on Ojulari. I believe there will be crow to eat for those calling for his replacement or release.



Totally agree. he played very well his rookie year, his played well last year. People are assuming he will be injured all the time now and writing him off.

I think 51 will play well next season.



I'm not writing him off. I am suggesting that he will be utilized differently in the shorter term. They can reevaluate accordingly.

He is still going to get a lot of snaps even if they address his position imv.

+1. My problem with Ojulari isn't so much his injuries but whether or not he's the best man for the position. Ojulari is essentially being asked to be the LDE in our system (he spent a lot of time lining up against the right tackle) and teams interpret him as a weak link against the run if he gets locked up, he's not Michael Strahan.
RE: Run D was a huge problem last year  
joeinpa : 4/6/2023 4:34 pm : link
In comment 16083105 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
I can see them getting a DL if one of the WRs they like is gone. They need to keep Dex and Williams fresh


Right now an argument could be made that DL is every bit as much a need as wr.
Schneier is not a source  
Breeze_94 : 4/6/2023 5:01 pm : link
He’s just a fan with a podcast
saw someone mention  
bc4life : 4/6/2023 5:55 pm : link
Nolan Smith. freakish athlete


Combine interview
link - ( New Window )
RE: I'm hoping for WR or CB but anyone who has watched  
upnyg : 4/6/2023 6:46 pm : link
In comment 16083190 Metnut said:
Quote:
Giants football over the past 15 years would be silly to be upset at picking DL or OL at 25. Getting stronger in the trenches is never a bad idea.

Looking at the FA added to the team, might make sense to go OL/DL in 1st round. Then CB/WR in round 2 then fill the gaps witht he rest of the draft.
I'd be surprised if it wasn't a DL  
xman : 4/6/2023 7:05 pm : link
Van Ness is my wish if he is there.
RE: Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin  
Will Shine : 4/6/2023 9:00 pm : link
In comment 16083145 Dang Man said:
Quote:
Curious to read about what Sy thinks. I’d like him in round 2. Perfect fit as a 5 tech agitator.


If he's there in Rnd 2, I hope we take him. He is special
Its about the player not the position  
blueblood : 4/6/2023 9:53 pm : link
every year we go through the same thing. If there is a DL player who is rated significantly higher BY THE GIANTS (and thats the key.. how THEY rate the players, not anyone else), the could pull the trigger.
