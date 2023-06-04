Updated list of Giants Training in Arizona

|
Probably the largest group of QB-organized workouts that I can remember going back to Eli Manning's trips to Duke when he and Peyton would bring a select group of receivers there.
#Giants offense training in Arizona
Daniel Jones
Tyrod Taylor
Saquon Barkley
Sterling Shepard
Darren Waller
Daniel Bellinger
Lawrence Cager
Tommy Sweeney
Dre Miller
Darius Slayton
Parris Campbell
Isaiah Hodgins
Collin Johnson
Jeff Smith
David Sills
Makai Polk
Kalil Pimpleton
And there may be others.
Is this 1970s basketball?
correction, Mickens is there based on his Instagram.
so really...Crowder is the only one
Just saw a tweet from LPG. Looks like Jones was throwing at Saguaro HS in Scottsdale.
But this is important - especially since the starters all showed up. The new guys will get some time to work through the complicated playbook terminology and the returning players can zero in on smaller tweaks. And any bonding that happens is good for everyone.
Really glad to see TT (so many bodies, the extra arm is needed), Waller/Parris (vet starters committing), and SB (needs to show he can run routes other than flats)
A certain free agent Giants fans have talked A LOT about happens to live in the area... May he be the other?
guys intentionally ignoring Art's tweet about "may be others"?
A certain free agent Giants fans have talked A LOT about happens to live in the area... May he be the other?
Who do you mean? I have zero idea who lives where lol
Don’t know who is who without a jersey but the guy on the right ( I’m guessing one of the te’s) looks like he’s in skinny pants rethinking his life decisions
If we aren’t serious contenders in a year or two it won’t be from lack of effort. Not that he could this year because of injury but I don’t see guys like kyler Murray (among other) doing this stuff
You can see why the Giants have listed him at both a TE and a WR the past two seasons (though now listed at WR).
He played at a small school (Maine), but no wonder the NFL got interested when he ran a 4.50 at his Pro Day at that size.
His injury that kept him from making last year's roster was a broken forearm. So no doubt he is fully healthy now.
Clearly an interesting player to watch this year.
Looks like a jacked up Sterling Shepard.
He's referencing the rumors that Odell is there getting some work in as well. It has been alluded to by some ppl on twitter that are out there I guess.
I could have not been paying attention, but there doesn't seem to have been much pre-season practice since Eli.
It's probably no coincidence Cruz had the career he did when Eli could just call him up in Patterson to get in some throws.
Not at all. He knows his payday will be limited no matter what the outcome of any negotiations with the Giants, but he has to maintain the 'Team Player' persona to maximize his off-field earnings potential via endorsements, advertising, etc.
You can see why the Giants have listed him at both a TE and a WR the past two seasons (though now listed at WR)....
Ha! I was wondering who that was, and wouldn't you know Y28 has the answer. Dude is big. (And Bellinger standing to his left)