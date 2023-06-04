Updated list of Giants Training in Arizona

Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton

·

5m

Probably the largest group of QB-organized workouts that I can remember going back to Eli Manning's trips to Duke when he and Peyton would bring a select group of receivers there.

#Giants offense training in Arizona



Daniel Jones

Tyrod Taylor

Saquon Barkley

Sterling Shepard

Darren Waller

Daniel Bellinger

Lawrence Cager

Tommy Sweeney

Dre Miller

Darius Slayton

Parris Campbell

Isaiah Hodgins

Collin Johnson

Jeff Smith

David Sills

Makai Polk

Kalil Pimpleton