Updated list of Giants Training in Arizona

gidiefor : Mod : 4/6/2023 9:55 pm
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
5m
Probably the largest group of QB-organized workouts that I can remember going back to Eli Manning's trips to Duke when he and Peyton would bring a select group of receivers there.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
5m
#Giants offense training in Arizona

Daniel Jones
Tyrod Taylor
Saquon Barkley
Sterling Shepard
Darren Waller
Daniel Bellinger
Lawrence Cager
Tommy Sweeney
Dre Miller
Darius Slayton
Parris Campbell
Isaiah Hodgins
Collin Johnson
Jeff Smith
David Sills
Makai Polk
Kalil Pimpleton

gidiefor : Mod : 4/6/2023 9:58 pm : link
pictures
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/6/2023 9:58 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
4m
And there may be others.
wow - that does seem like a lot -  
Del Shofner : 4/6/2023 9:58 pm : link
good for them.
RE: ..  
robbieballs2003 : 4/6/2023 10:00 pm : link
In comment 16083495 gidiefor said:
Quote:
pictures Link - ( New Window )


Is this 1970s basketball?
Coaches Jones and Taylor  
section125 : 4/6/2023 10:03 pm : link
running the show?
Crowder, Mickens, and Robinson are the only WR's missing.  
guitarguybs12 : 4/6/2023 10:05 pm : link
and Wan'Dale is still recovering, so that's an Insane turnout.
fish3321 : 4/6/2023 10:08 pm : link
Need someone to snap the ball out there in Arizona J.C. Hassenauer pack your bags youre going to Arizona!
RE: Crowder, Mickens, and Robinson are the only WR's missing.  
guitarguybs12 : 4/6/2023 10:19 pm : link
In comment 16083501 guitarguybs12 said:
Quote:
and Wan'Dale is still recovering, so that's an Insane turnout.


correction, Mickens is there based on his Instagram.

so really...Crowder is the only one
Are you  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/6/2023 10:26 pm : link
guys intentionally ignoring Art's tweet about "may be others"?
where in Az  
giantsaz : 4/6/2023 10:52 pm : link
im in phx , would try to check it out if nearby. anyone know where they are?
Not gonna lie  
DavidinBMNY : 4/6/2023 11:02 pm : link
I don’t put much stock into this pre season rah rah stuff. At the same time this literally can only help.
Next 2 days in the low-mid 80's  
Bill in UT : 4/6/2023 11:15 pm : link
Then our first days in the 90's, thru Wed.
I would love to know  
Reeses Pieces : 4/6/2023 11:50 pm : link
Where they are working out in AZ. I’m over in Gilbert.
RE: where in Az  
Reeses Pieces : 4/7/2023 12:09 am : link
In comment 16083519 giantsaz said:
Quote:
im in phx , would try to check it out if nearby. anyone know where they are?


Just saw a tweet from LPG. Looks like Jones was throwing at Saguaro HS in Scottsdale.
RE: Not gonna lie  
JoeSchoens11 : 4/7/2023 6:52 am : link
In comment 16083527 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
I don’t put much stock into this pre season rah rah stuff. At the same time this literally can only help.
That’s how I feel about the ‘putting in the work’ exercise videos players post. I’m can’t imagine any player didn’t work out in the offseason.

But this is important - especially since the starters all showed up. The new guys will get some time to work through the complicated playbook terminology and the returning players can zero in on smaller tweaks. And any bonding that happens is good for everyone.

Really glad to see TT (so many bodies, the extra arm is needed), Waller/Parris (vet starters committing), and SB (needs to show he can run routes other than flats)
I look at these names and I think the Giants will be  
Spider56 : 4/7/2023 7:50 am : link
going mainly defense in the draft, plus another IOL and a dev QB.
RE: Are you  
Biteymax22 : 4/7/2023 7:51 am : link
In comment 16083506 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
guys intentionally ignoring Art's tweet about "may be others"?


A certain free agent Giants fans have talked A LOT about happens to live in the area... May he be the other?
another picture of the "Squad"  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/7/2023 8:07 am : link
RE: RE: Are you  
eli4life : 4/7/2023 8:39 am : link
In comment 16083573 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
In comment 16083506 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


guys intentionally ignoring Art's tweet about "may be others"?



A certain free agent Giants fans have talked A LOT about happens to live in the area... May he be the other?


Who do you mean? I have zero idea who lives where lol
RE: another picture of the  
eli4life : 4/7/2023 8:43 am : link
In comment 16083581 gidiefor said:
Quote:
... Link - ( New Window )


Don’t know who is who without a jersey but the guy on the right ( I’m guessing one of the te’s) looks like he’s in skinny pants rethinking his life decisions
.......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 4/7/2023 8:43 am : link
From the coaching staff to the players - this is an easy team to root for
RE: .......  
eli4life : 4/7/2023 8:52 am : link
In comment 16083590 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
From the coaching staff to the players - this is an easy team to root for


If we aren’t serious contenders in a year or two it won’t be from lack of effort. Not that he could this year because of injury but I don’t see guys like kyler Murray (among other) doing this stuff
When  
Y28 : 4/7/2023 9:08 am : link
you see Dre Miller (far right sitting on bench), his size is similar to Daniel Bellinger standing to his right. Much different than the other WRs in the picture.

You can see why the Giants have listed him at both a TE and a WR the past two seasons (though now listed at WR).

He played at a small school (Maine), but no wonder the NFL got interested when he ran a 4.50 at his Pro Day at that size.

His injury that kept him from making last year's roster was a broken forearm. So no doubt he is fully healthy now.

Clearly an interesting player to watch this year.
That’s awesome!  
Simms11 : 4/7/2023 9:31 am : link
Shows drive and it’s an opportunity to start bonding and working together. If DJ set this whole thing up, it also shows solid leadership too!
Who’s the ripped Adonis with the muscle T standing 2nd from the left?  
Spider56 : 4/7/2023 10:23 am : link
RE: Coaches Jones and Taylor  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/7/2023 10:28 am : link
In comment 16083499 section125 said:
Quote:
running the show?


Jones must be picking up the dinner check.
RE: Who’s the ripped Adonis with the muscle T standing 2nd from the left?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/7/2023 10:29 am : link
In comment 16083656 Spider56 said:
Quote:


Looks like a jacked up Sterling Shepard.
Two no shows  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/7/2023 10:30 am : link
Toney and Golladay.

Yeah whatever, they would not have been there even if they were on the team. Good fucking riddance.
RE: RE: RE: Are you  
OBJ_AllDay : 4/7/2023 10:54 am : link
In comment 16083586 eli4life said:
Quote:
In comment 16083573 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


In comment 16083506 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


guys intentionally ignoring Art's tweet about "may be others"?



A certain free agent Giants fans have talked A LOT about happens to live in the area... May he be the other?



Who do you mean? I have zero idea who lives where lol


He's referencing the rumors that Odell is there getting some work in as well. It has been alluded to by some ppl on twitter that are out there I guess.
Now that is a *team*  
D HOS : 4/7/2023 11:56 am : link
And clearly a group that wants it


Love this!!
RE: Now that is a *team*  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/7/2023 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16083742 D HOS said:
Quote:
And clearly a group that wants it


Love this!!


I could have not been paying attention, but there doesn't seem to have been much pre-season practice since Eli.


It's probably no coincidence Cruz had the career he did when Eli could just call him up in Patterson to get in some throws.
Barkley  
kickoff : 4/7/2023 12:36 pm : link
Anyone surprised SB is there playing on the tag.
RE: Barkley  
MOOPS : 4/7/2023 1:15 pm : link
In comment 16083765 kickoff said:
Quote:
Anyone surprised SB is there playing on the tag.


Not at all. He knows his payday will be limited no matter what the outcome of any negotiations with the Giants, but he has to maintain the 'Team Player' persona to maximize his off-field earnings potential via endorsements, advertising, etc.
more  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/7/2023 3:26 pm : link
pictures
RE: When  
ColHowPepper : 4/7/2023 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16083600 Y28 said:
Quote:
you see Dre Miller (far right sitting on bench), his size is similar to Daniel Bellinger standing to his right. Much different than the other WRs in the picture.

You can see why the Giants have listed him at both a TE and a WR the past two seasons (though now listed at WR)....

Ha! I was wondering who that was, and wouldn't you know Y28 has the answer. Dude is big. (And Bellinger standing to his left)
The fact that all those guys showed up  
gersh : 4/7/2023 5:39 pm : link
IMO, is a big deal. Even when Eli was the unquestioned leader, I don’t recall him ever getting that many guys to make the trip.
