Perhaps most important quote from Schoen this offseason

if he's there in round 2 or 3 i think there's a really good chance they would take him (esp if downs, mingo, mims, etc are all gone).
if hollywood brown went in the first round at 166 pounds i dont see how he falls out of day 2 as he's being projected right now in a lot of places. especially for a team like nyg who showed they are willing to pick small guys last year.
dell may be the best separator and route runner in the class, including jsn.
Needs less space to get separation. When you are in the red zone there is only so much space before you are out of bounds so a bunch of shrimps with short arms will need a lot more scheming to get open.
If you run vertical routes, yes. You have a lot more space when running crossing routes. You don't need a huge receiver to pass effectively in the red zone.
devil's advocate - buffalo only has only had 1 receiver 6 foot or taller and/or 200+ lbs (gabe davis) in the last several years.
diggs is 6' 195 with 31 inch arms.
john brown, beasley, mckenzie, sanders, crowder, shakir are all smaller than that.
hodgins was the 1 size guy they had and he never got on the field (1 year with dabs, 1 without).
campbell, slayton, and hodgins are already more 6'+ receivers than the bills ever had - and they have waller too who is likely to be a much more prominent target than knox.
imo they need a big play guy in whatever shape or size they can get.
This is the conventional thinking. But they don't seem to necessarily agree with that, IN THEIR SYSTEM.
Ideally they would love a big receiver who can separate. But they are tell us which is more important IN THEIR SYSTEM.
If you run vertical routes, yes. You have a lot more space when running crossing routes. You don't need a huge receiver to pass effectively in the red zone.
Glad you’re back Mike..One of the few that have Left I miss..
this shows you how much they hated Toney's personality. He's the type of receiver they wanted. (And note how Kafka's former team placed a premium on him too).
toney is one of the most talented wrs to come into the nfl in the last 2 or 3 drafts. he is more talented than devonta smith and honestly probably waddle too (the 2 guys we were all hoping for in 2021). they completely blew the mental evaluation on him but if you are just going pure talent i think he has as much as any wr from last year's class too. so out of the last 3 first rounds chase and jefferson are probably the only 2 id confidently say are more talented than him. flowers is a great athlete perfectly deserving of being selected 25th and toney was on another level while carrying 11 extra pounds and 2 inch longer arms.
giving him a chance last year was the right call and cutting bait quickly was probably the right call too.
WRs with a large catch radius who can separate and have speed go in the top 10. Everybody else is missing one or more of these traits and therefore goes later. But I agree that separation is more important than size. Can you get open? Many big possession WRs can't, which is why you see them having to make a lot of contested catches and not getting a lot of YAC.
My guess is that in terms of separation ability, they would rank the "big four" WRs as follows, from most to least:
JSN.
Flowers.
Addison.
Johnston.
The question is whether they would trade up for any of them, and if so, how much they would be willing to give up to be able to do so, especially since Downs will also be available at #25.
ESPN has an article up that says Zay Flowers' stock is rising rapidly and he may now be the 1st receiver taken.
Wouldn't surprise me. He's electric. Whatever the order, I think he and JSN will be the first two WRs taken, and both will be selected early enough that it would cost the Giants too much to trade up to get either one. The questions is whether if that happens, it will create a "run" on WRs, namely Addition or Johnston. That could create a "bidding war" to trade up for them, which the Giants should obviously avoid.
I know you're joking but the demise of Galloday was something to behold. Obviously there was an injury history with him, but my God did he got from the penthouse to outhouse overnight. He was never good here. Not from day one.
THIS. I'll run to the podium if Quentin Johnston is there for the NYG at 25. Can't teach size. Dude is fast too. No more munchkins.
If you ever watched the tape on Toney, he was amazing at the moves he could put on the dbs. It was such a shame he was such a head case. I was thrilled we drafted him, and disgusted we had to get rid of him. So sad>
imo they need a big play guy in whatever shape or size they can get.
this.
Sure, big and tall with a giant catch radius is great; so it top end speed or elite hands.
But the Giants are picking at 25 not 5. So expecting a generational prospect who ticks every single box would be foolish. THAT kind of player is going to get picked way before the Giants are on the clock.
Don't try to trade up. If your WR targets aren't there at 25, a good player will be there. The strength of this draft is rounds 2 to the early 4th. If anything, trade down if possible, get another pick in that 3rd round if you can.
Second, Jalin Hyatt can separate. I know peeps are worried about route running, but his explosion numbers (1.5 10-yard split, 40" vert, 11'3" broad) indicate he is physically capable, he's quick and fast.
If he's the guy at #25, Giants' fans should rejoice, I think he's going to be more than a stretch the field option, which of course, he will do with aplomb.
But there's a number of guys at 25 who will be there who will be good picks, and the Giants have a lot of needs, so a big improvement at corner or edge would be great as well.
but have come around with this offense and how they're used. Flowers is one of my favorites in this class and that would never have been the case before last year. When you watch him I just can't shake the notion that he would be a monster in this offense.
THIS. I'll run to the podium if Quentin Johnston is there for the NYG at 25. Can't teach size. Dude is fast too. No more munchkins.
You can get by with a bunch of munchkins if you have a running QB like Jones, but age will catch up with him at some point, you really do need a contested ball catcher with a more pocket passer.
One other comment from Schoen that may go unnoticed
Sounds like Schoen believes quarterbacks prefer separation over "catch radius." I would think that comes from actual QB input and experience than just a hunch the GM has.
But it helps
If you run vertical routes, yes. You have a lot more space when running crossing routes. You don't need a huge receiver to pass effectively in the red zone.
this shows you how much they hated Toney's personality. He's the type of receiver they wanted. (And note how Kafka's former team placed a premium on him too).
I have no doubt they hated Toney's personality, but could it be more about him not learning the playbook because he didn't possess the "smart" trait they require? As Hodgins mentioned, the playbook is more difficult than others.
Selfish non-team personality + not too smart = outtahere!
this shows you how much they hated Toney's personality. He's the type of receiver they wanted. (And note how Kafka's former team placed a premium on him too).
I have no doubt they hated Toney's personality, but could it be more about him not learning the playbook because he didn't possess the "smart" trait they require? As Hodgins mentioned, the playbook is more difficult than others.
Selfish non-team personality + not too smart = outtahere!
He was always hurt, or either didn't want to play, or some combination of the two. Good riddance for sure.
Don't try to trade up. If your WR targets aren't there at 25, a good player will be there. The strength of this draft is rounds 2 to the early 4th. If anything, trade down if possible, get another pick in that 3rd round if you can.
Second, Jalin Hyatt can separate. I know peeps are worried about route running, but his explosion numbers (1.5 10-yard split, 40" vert, 11'3" broad) indicate he is physically capable, he's quick and fast.
If he's the guy at #25, Giants' fans should rejoice, I think he's going to be more than a stretch the field option, which of course, he will do with aplomb.
But there's a number of guys at 25 who will be there who will be good picks, and the Giants have a lot of needs, so a big improvement at corner or edge would be great as well.
I have a sneaky suspicion Hyatt is their guy — and I hope I’m right.
this shows you how much they hated Toney's personality. He's the type of receiver they wanted. (And note how Kafka's former team placed a premium on him too).
I have no doubt they hated Toney's personality, but could it be more about him not learning the playbook because he didn't possess the "smart" trait they require? As Hodgins mentioned, the playbook is more difficult than others.
Selfish non-team personality + not too smart = outtahere!
Didn't seem like he learned the full playbook in KC either.
I know you're joking but the demise of Galloday was something to behold. Obviously there was an injury history with him, but my God did he got from the penthouse to outhouse overnight. He was never good here. Not from day one.
He was good for exactly 1 game. The saints upset in 2021. Other than that an absolute zero.
I know you're joking but the demise of Galloday was something to behold. Obviously there was an injury history with him, but my God did he got from the penthouse to outhouse overnight. He was never good here. Not from day one.
If I'm not mistaken, didn't he drop his first "reception" in preseason? He literally sucked from Day 1.
I think Daboll also likes versatility, being able to play inside or out.
But we cannot overlook that when you have a spread offense, every receiver has a roll and a route tree at each position .
The X receiver has a body type, a route tree and a skill set different from the slot and the Z receiver. The only X receiver we have right now is Hodgins.
We are loaded with guys who can play the slot and the Z.
We have 3 viable NFL TE in Waller, Bellinger and Cager.
I can see NYG wanting a guy like Flowers the be the Z and might come back with a guy like MIngo or AT Perry for the X.
X and Z are often interchangeable. 4wide and 12 personnel as well as plays where the TE is in motion.
The WR tree is just a numbering system. Often times the routes are based on coverages meaning that there are multiple options based on "perceived" pre-snap coverage.
I think Schoen's point is a good WR is a good WR. If he can separate, he can play any of the 3 or 4 WR spots.
ESPN has an article up that says Zay Flowers' stock is rising rapidly and he may now be the 1st receiver taken.
Wait, is this the same Flowers that ranked 20+ in some BBIr rankings based on stats?
We are reluctantly learning that stats are not the best measure of a player's ability.
I would venture to say that applies to Jones as much as anyone.
Which is where a guy like Waller comes in
The Data seems mixed on this. Some big receivers. Some smaller quick receivers.
Receptions in the red Zone - ( New Window )
https://www.ncaa.com/stats/football/fbs/current/team/703 - ( New Window )
"we have not ordered any boxes of chalk or any magnets in the past year"
I could see the Giants selecting a DT early in the draft or a ILB like Campbell in the second round
Sounds like Schoen believes quarterbacks prefer separation over "catch radius." I would think that comes from actual QB input and experience than just a hunch the GM has.
Waller and Bellinger are big targets who can use their size and wingspan. They are both high catch rate players.
I also like the separation and ability to get open Slayton, Hodgins, and WDR showed last year.
If they pick a WR or TE at 25, I won't be surprised or bummed. But I'd love to see them invest in the lines first.
