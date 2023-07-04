Richie James to Chiefs

But, the reality is, if their goal is to have a better WR corps next season, he doesn't need to be here. He isn't going to push talented WRs for time and his fumbles and lack of production on ST were enough to move on.
But keep in mind, he was brought on board to be a kick returner and spot WR, not a starter. If Robinson wasn't injured to start last year, he probably would have gotten starts over James from the get-go. All credit to him, James did well when called upon, but with Crowder/Shepard/Robinson/future WR pickup(s) playing slot, there were too many cooks in the kitchen. The fumbling issues (not just the Seahawks game) were cause for concern too.
Good move for James to go to KC, though. He'll probably replace Toney as spot WR and kick returner when Toney inevitably pulls his hamstring week 2 and misses half the season.
Giants saw what he can do and decided to move on. He was actually a PR and a 5-6 receiver for us but circumstances dictated that he had to play because of injuries and such.
Lets look at the contract numbers before condemning Schoen and Daboll.
My opinion, he ain't gonna be missed.
The Chiefs seem to like receivers from the Giants. Who will be next
Daboll- incredible man, coach of the year but whether his judgement on James and Toney is better than that of Andy Reid remains to be seen. Betting against Reid not a sure thing
Toney couldn't/would't stay on the field for the Giants. The kid looked like he satisfied eating a roster spot and collecting a check. James while having a decent year (for him) had almost no YAC as he was tackled as soon as he caught the ball. So can that production be easily replaced with someone without the fumbling issues? Obviously the Giants do. Remember the Toney trade got us Waller a player whose drive & ability isn't a question mark.
But keep in mind, he was brought on board to be a kick returner and spot WR, not a starter. If Robinson wasn't injured to start last year, he probably would have gotten starts over James from the get-go. All credit to him, James did well when called upon, but with Crowder/Shepard/Robinson/future WR pickup(s) playing slot, there were too many cooks in the kitchen. The fumbling issues (not just the Seahawks game) were cause for concern too.
For the record, 3 fumbles on 24 PR. Zero fumbles on 59 touches as WR. I wouldn’t object to bringing him back. But I certainly don’t fault him for taking another spot.
James was an under the radar guy that performed well. People make it out like he fumbled every game. He’s not a star by any means but he was a solid player. Obviously not a top 3 but I thought we would resign him.
When evaluating the cost/benefit -- keep in mind the Giants will pay Campbell 5M this year -- having produced effectively the same output as James last year.
James’ skillset is about as replaceable as it gets. If Campbell can stay healthy he will have a much bigger impact. If he doesn’t, I expect Daboll to find someone who can do what James did.
Much bigger? What are your expectations of Campbell?
Don’t know, depends on his health and what we do in the draft. But I know what I’m getting with James and it’s replaceable. Campbell was brought in to stretch the field and allow us more options in the passing game. While he likely doesn’t run a 4.3 40 anymore he’s much faster than James and we need speed desperately.
If we end up getting nothing from Campbell it’ll be unfortunate but I also think we will easily replace what James brought to the table. So of the two I’m spending the money on the guy with more upside.
IDK who yet. But if the Giants, with Kafka, don't think he's worth re-signing, but the Chiefs, with a similar offense, do think he's worth signing, they can't both be right, can they?
Come on, Bill. That is NOT what you meant when you posted that, lol. You clearly insinuated the Giants miscalculated for some weird reason
Sorry, but that is exactly what I meant originally. I'm personally agnostic on James, I don't know if the Giants should have kept him or if they were right to let him go. I guess we'll find out more next year.
and would have liked to have had him back to start the season. But I'm hoping that Wandale or Shep will offer something better before mid-season. So, probably not worth a full-year roster spot, with all of the potential slot guys we have.
he contributed to the losses, in Seattle and Minnesota. However, he did have a decent season otherwise when forced into action from the slot. WanDale and Shep returning to the lineup at some point sooner then later would make his return insignificant. Who knows, maybe the Giants gave him an offer and he wanted to test the market after last season. He might have gotten more from KC anyway. It’s not a big loss IMHO. Only issue I have now is who will be returning Punts?!
And with the Giants likely to draft two receivers (at least one), he probably has a better chance of making the Chiefs 53 man roster than the Giants (believe it or not). And so he chose the Chiefs among the teams offering him the minimum.
Just my guess.
On the face of it - Replacing James with Crowder is stupid
don't care what the data says, we couldn't generate anything worth worrying about in the passing game. And like someone said earlier, when we weren't running well it was ugly. Until that changes we won't have a dynamic offense.
don’t care what the data says, we couldn’t generate anything worth worrying about in the passing game. And like someone said earlier, when we weren’t running well it was ugly. Until that changes we won’t have a dynamic offense.
The facts actually support a lot of what you're saying.
Kafka did a nice job of scheming targets open, so the problem wasn't "no one is open." This is supported by the high catch/completion rate, not to mention all the game reviews.
Where the Giants fell short is how many yards they produced per completion (29th overall).
The Rei/Kafkad offense emphasizes short passes. Both Jones and Mahomes were bottom 3rd in intended air yards per pass. The big difference between KC and NYG is what happened after. KC was 2nd in the league in YAC/A -- NYG was 16th.
Daniel Jones passed for the fewest first downs of any starter with 16/17 games, and the Giants were only 1/3 in the NFL to not average a first down per pass completion.
So again I think the data completely supports the investment in faster players like Waller and Campbell who can do more with the ball in their hands.
The Colts QB situation has been an absolute dumpster fire
Toney couldn't/would't stay on the field for the Giants. The kid looked like he satisfied eating a roster spot and collecting a check. James while having a decent year (for him) had almost no YAC as he was tackled as soon as he caught the ball. So can that production be easily replaced with someone without the fumbling issues? Obviously the Giants do. Remember the Toney trade got us Waller a player whose drive & ability isn't a question mark.
Nice kid, good luck.
Toney had ONE game over 20 snaps offensively with the Chiefs. They don't trust him, either.
James’ skillset is about as replaceable as it gets. If Campbell can stay healthy he will have a much bigger impact. If he doesn’t, I expect Daboll to find someone who can do what James did.
we already paid for 2 mediocre WRs, why we need to pay for 3?
Good luck in KC to RJ from this fan.
For the record, 3 fumbles on 24 PR. Zero fumbles on 59 touches as WR. I wouldn’t object to bringing him back. But I certainly don’t fault him for taking another spot.
James is a weird combo of guy who is easy to route for and hard to miss when he's gone.
That said, championships can be a magnet for some players.
Wasn’t James a 49ers throw away, and with an O guru in Shanahan?
Don’t know, depends on his health and what we do in the draft. But I know what I’m getting with James and it’s replaceable. Campbell was brought in to stretch the field and allow us more options in the passing game. While he likely doesn’t run a 4.3 40 anymore he’s much faster than James and we need speed desperately.
If we end up getting nothing from Campbell it’ll be unfortunate but I also think we will easily replace what James brought to the table. So of the two I’m spending the money on the guy with more upside.
He certainly got a good opportunity.
Dude is one of the most replaceable WR's in the league. Nothing special and is slotted as the WR6 for the Chiefs
Agree. Good for him. Thanks and best of luck. Giants will feel like they upgraded with FA pickups they made.
The OL was the root cause imv but it would have helped to have had a WR/TE's (s) that actually scared D's.
Nice story but the Giants seem to be setting a higher standard.
He made so many plays for this team. He showed up for work each day and was reliable.
Other than the two fumbles in that one game, the guy really helped this team. Some of you may need to go back and look at his highlights from the past season to help remind you.
He ran nice routes, caught the ball.. .did everything that many players we bring in here do not do.
I suspect some of the people who were shouting about that at the time are now complaining that he is gone.
I think you are looking at it from a different lens. Sure we would all love guys who are more dynamic, but he is a solid guy to have on the roster for depth.
Injuries are how and why we ended up with James in the first place. You need guys like this on the roster. Plus, he already knows the system and has built some chemistry with Jones.
So, it is not about whether we want James as of our starters. It is about letting James go to the Chiefs soon after we signed Crowder who at this point in his career is not as good as James.
What I admit I may be missing is the contract the Chiefs offered him because I am not aware those details. If it is for dollars we simply could not pay James.. then yeah I agree with letting him go.
What we saw in James was an ultra-reliable player. He caught 95% of his on target passes, which was the best among regular WRs in the NFL.
I think Kafka knows he can scheme targets open (let's please put to the rest the myth 'no one was ever open' as the data, results, and commentary all prove that wrong).
So I won't be surprised if Campbell exceeds his career catch rate. I'd like to see him in the 10+ YPT, 800 YD range to justify a 5M salary.
But I'm excited about this revival of basketball on grass. Fast QB, fast RB as, fast TEs, fast WRs.
James kept getting chances all year because there were very few alternatives to him.
He was bounced from return duties and did not get that job back.
He was benched a few times from receiver duties, but kept being given chances - which he made the most of - because the Giants had no choice.
I don't think he was an ideal candidate to return, and very obviously the Giants didn't care to prioritize his return. So I don't see what the problem is.
It's hard not to believe that he needed to be replaced/upgraded. Good luck to him in KC.
Have to trust the braintrust on this unless proven otherwise.
What were the multiple times he was benched?
Have to trust the braintrust on this unless proven otherwise.
Except that Crowder is the better player. Demonstrably so.
