OBJ agrees to a deal with the Ravens

The Ravens are in a tough spot with the Lamar Jackson standstill and bringing in OBJ gives them a name brand to sell to the fanbase. If and when Jackson returns, great. In the meantime, they have someone newsworthy that will keep eyeballs on the team.
What kind of rubes do you think Ravens fans are? "look at this shiny object over here"
this is how it went in your mind?
Ravens front office:
We have no real QB on the roster and the QB who won an MVP award with us is threatening to move on, but hey let's spend $15M guaranteed $$$ on a WR with two ACL tears to distract the rubes.
your premise makes no sense, you don't guarantee a WR $15M for marketing reasons. He was a name brand to sell to a fan base in Cleveland - maybe even the Rams, now he's a low-risk (relatively speaking based on term), high reward WR if he can stay healthy. Big If.
That personality at that price at that age with that injury history
If they weren't doing anything with the money I suppose it's not a huge risk but I can't get over that number. Im pretty sure thats more money than our projecting top 3 wideouts combined. And probably still would be if we land one at 25.
Darn, i really wanted him on the Jets with Rodgers, Wilson, and Saleh
True, but for reference Beckham's # is probably 25% less than Kenny Golladay's cap number last year. Doesn't mean it will work out, but just providing some context.
I'm not sure "It's not Gettleman-bad" is a barometer we really want to adopt.
RE: RE: RE: That personality at that price at that age with that injury history
I'm not sure "It's not Gettleman-bad" is a barometer we really want to adopt.
fair, lol, but a $15M cap number is just barely top 10.
If healthy I think Beckham could produce that way.
Will he? no idea.
Would I want the Giants to pay it to find out? no.
In comment 16084821 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
Obviously a lot of incentives that unlikely, but sheesh…
That may be his PRICE in the current market, but hardly what he is "worth".
This constantly upward pricing of athlete's salaries is reminiscent of the tulip bulb hysteria where buyers keep escalating prices ignoring basic value.
It is also like government unions negotiating with the government when neither side has any skin in the game.
In the latter it is taxpayers who foot the bill and in the latter, it is the ticket holder and TV customer who foots the bill thru cable fees or by absorbing consumer product advertising costs.
he knew what he was worth, didn't panic and settle for a low ball offer.
Agreed. Everyone is so quick to call these players delusional because they don’t like them, I don’t understand it.
Here we get the "I told you so" clowns who never show up when they are wrong.
He found a team willing to pay him. Good for him. I hold no ill will toward the guy. He's a me first asshole whom I wouldn't take for the Vet minimum. Just because he found a stupid buy doesn't man he's worth that
Was Golloday worth his contract? With your logic he was because DG gave him that contract. Good job by his agent but the next time OBJ scares a defense will be watching film from 5 years ago.
lol, alright guy. Go read those threads - people actually think if players don’t sign right away they aren’t worth anything and/or they hate the player and let them fuel their perception of reality. And Beckham signed for $15m not $5m - there was likely plenty of interest in his services not just 1 team.
No, I wouldn’t sign Beckham for that. Don’t think we are the right team at the right time and too much baggage. Doesn’t mean that’s applicable for every team out there. So no, you made up my logic out of thin air, good job.
JosinaAnderson
@JosinaAnderson
·
2h
And yes, Odell Beckham Jr’s 1y-deal with the #Ravens features voidable years to make his compensation work with their cap, per league source; similar to what was discussed for weeks with the #Jets, per sources.
$18 million is what they don’t have to pay Lamar on the tag.
They better do the absolute most thorough physical on him since Correa Part II
That signing bonus is an absolutely killer, never mind the dollar amount.
Don’t know the details, but if the reporting is accurate, if he comes to training camp with a fork in him - Ravens are screwed. At least with a normal contract structure, they cut him before game one and they minimize the risk.
Somehow OBJ got a prove it deal, that’s guaranteed. And pays him like he’s one of the best in the game rofl. Literally being paid like a top twenty receiver in the game, when his absolute ceiling at this point isn’t even that.
i think the risk is overstated. he worked out for teams off a fairly common procedure at this point and with an extended recovery time. on the field for the rams he was a lot better than any WR in this FA class, and that was with a previously torn acl that was supposedly botched (and corrected this time).
15m would put him like 23rd or 24th by aav at the receiver position. right under what allen robinson and hunter renfrow got last year. less than what christian kirk got. higher per year than gallup (who was also on a torn acl) but gallup got a 5 year deal. less than godwin on a torn acl also.
i had 0 interest in him for off the field after the plane video surfaced but assuming there isn't some to date unreported issue with his knee, this isn't the calamity the media is making it out to be on the field. healthy off the super bowl he would have probably gotten a similar number but with 2-3x guaranteed over 4 or 5 years. health is a question but players sign with health questions all the time. some work out, some go like bud dupree.
1 year deals are as low risk as it gets. Obviously zero is hyperbole, can’t believe I have to say that. But the ravens let FA come and go and ahead of the draft they chose to go with what they think is a solution to one of their WR spots. This is also an organization that many on here praise as being one of the very best for talent evaluation and cap management. Definitely not saying it will work, but I think it has a higher likelihood of working there than the Jets, for example.
yourself....OBJ was the #3 WR with the Rams. He will be the best WR on the Ravens, maybe the only team with worse WRs than the Giants last year. I doubt he would have been more than a #2 on any other team in the NFL, and likely a the #3.
the hands so I bet he catches a lot of passes. Can he take the slant to the house like he did with the Giants? That's what I would pay $15M for, but I'm not sure he's that receiver any more. He thinks he is. Apparently, Baltimore thinks he is. We'll see.
they're borrowing money from next year, but...
even if it were a straight up one year deal, the 'what else are they spending the money on this year?' comments don't apply. Unspent money rolls over, unless they've changed the rules, so IF they had 15 mil to spend, and didn't spend it, they'd have 15 mil more to spend next year.
Any way you look at it, they're reducing next year's spending capacity.
It's a lot of money for a guy who ought to be on a more reasonable prove-it deal.
That isn’t entirely true, you can’t just tack on whatever is unspent to the following year. There’s a lot of stipulations attached to it including, IIRC, notifying the league of what you plan to roll over right after the season ends. See timing on the linked article.
The ravens are taking a low risk approach to solving what I think is now a high risk position to solve for in the NFL. What if this helps get Lamar signed? Is a little future cap worth that? I’m guessing the Ravens think so.
This biggest risk is he stinks and the Ravens stink and then they just pick at the top of the 2024 draft. Link - ( New Window )
1 year deals are as low risk as it gets. Obviously zero is hyperbole, can’t believe I have to say that. But the ravens let FA come and go and ahead of the draft they chose to go with what they think is a solution to one of their WR spots. This is also an organization that many on here praise as being one of the very best for talent evaluation and cap management. Definitely not saying it will work, but I think it has a higher likelihood of working there than the Jets, for example.
It's a one year deal only in the context that that is all the Ravens get him for. Inasmuch as it contains voidable "years" (plural) they will be PAYING for it for a few years. It wasn't money they had to burn this year
They found it neceassary to go into future year cap hits to cover the contract through it's structure.
what do you think they were going to use the 15m this year on at this point in the offseason if they havent spent it already?
They don't have 15 million sitting around.
They are adding void years to make it work.
and in the future if they need to maneuver to make other things work they will do that.
assuming lamar jackson comes back, is 6% of this year's cap a bigger risk than going into another year with nothing at WR like they did last year? their leading wr had like 300 yards last year after trading hollywood brown and not replacing him (his 5yo cap # would be 13.5m btw if they'd kept him, so obj basically replaces that). the nyg literally had 3 WRs better than anyone they had on the field after roughly sept.
the nyg guaranteed slayton and campbell about 10m combined. as i said earlier i was out on obj after plane video but in terms of on the field id rather have the guy who was perhaps heading towards sb mvp a couple years ago even if he was rehabbing an amputated leg.
james bradberry off a down season. that was less money but it was a similar structure.
obj got a better deal than i expected but not by that much.
evan engram got 1 year 10m last year off his final year with the giants when many didnt want him back at any price.
here's a question to ask yourself, would you rather have:
allen lazard at 44m, 22m guaranteed, never had even an 800 yard season even with rodgers
or
obj at 1 year 15m who was last seen (other than the plane vid) putting up 300 yards w/ 2 tds on an 82% catch rate in 3.5 playoff games.
which one of those seems like a bigger risk? which one is the bigger reward?
ive seen nothing reported that his acl surgery was any more complicated than that it supposedly fixed the previous one which was supposedly botched, and he's now gotten an extended recovery period so he'll be 18 months removed from surgery at training camp. if he plays close to the way he did with rams with lamar he will put up 1k yards and probably outperform every fa wr this year.
Some are arguing it’s a low risk move, most others think it’s a gross overpay. Reality says only time will tell which it was.
Low risk argument #1 - it’s only one year
Counterargument. If the ravens guessed right and he s a monster year, he was worth the contract. Downside - it was only a one year contract and will have to reup or lose him, likely for no comp pick
Low risk argument #2 - it’s a fair contract for OBJ “just look what he did with the Rams”.
Counterargument - look what he did with the Rams. As a #2/#3 WR… 27/305 in about half a season. Let’s call a full season of that OBJ 60/700 fair? For comparison sake, that’s a more possession version of 22 Slayton…. Who in 11 starts was 46/725
The reality is, he is a massive name. Who played the social media game grand a grandmaster in 22. Keeping his name alive by attending virtually every big national game all season long.
By floating rumors he was close to signing with team X since week 1 of the season. Coincidentally, right before a big national game, so the TV announcers would talk about him too.
Yet, at seasons end, playoff bound teams desperate for a WR. He was still unable to pass a physical in Dec/Jan…
How many two time ACL tear guys come back better?
How many 30 year olds come back better?
How often is a true stud WR not considering “old” or “on the wrong side of 30” at this point in his career?
No one would take on D Hops salary when he was available for a good comparison…
Low risk, yes it’s only one year. BUT. How low risk would we consider if the Giants dipped into next years cap to bring him home? That’s horrible resource management IMO.
Will he be the OBJ of old no, he will be an old OBJ. Who has a ceiling if the primary focus of an offense of 80/900 at this point. And a floor of not physically being able to play at all.
Yet got an uncuttable contract while being paid like one of the top at his position.
re argument #1 he would be comp pick eligible next year. im pretty sure if a voided year is in the initial contract the player is still be eligible in the compensatory pick formula.
uncuttable is irrelevant on a 1 year deal. to steal a legendary phrase, "they didn't sign him to cut him". and actually in fact if they wanted to cut him in camp they probably could, post june-1 is generally the same as cutting a player the following year for cap purposes that so it may be the same thing as cutting him next year depending on the structure if they truly need a roster spot.
re his time in LA, he got signed midseason and had an adjustment period. in the playoffs he looked a lot like a 1k yard receiver who can make difficult plays that help teams win games. hands, body control, route running even if he still wasnt nearly as explosive as prime obj (that guy has been gone for a long time). his workout in march should have revealed whether or not he still has enough juice left to be that guy, and that's roughly what he's getting paid to be, not the 1500+ yard all pro he used to be because that guy would get 30m per year.
injuries are impossible to predict for any players but thomas davis came back on 3 torn acls. terrell thomas off 2. frank gore couldnt stay healthy in college then went on to be one of the most durable rbs ever. obj already sort of proved he can still be effective even if he's athletically diminished.
now depending on the draft pick cost i would have gone hopkins > obj
i can see that argument, but hopkins is older and also has some questions (peds, etc) that seem significant enough that everyone has stayed away from him so far. if the choice was hopkins + a day 2 pick or obj, then i'd probably just go obj.
as i said id def take this obj deal over the lazard deal, and those are the choices the ravens had to make this offseason bc of their wr group and how bad this FA class was.
The Rams lost its number two receiver and OBJ filled that gap.
SM said they would not have won the SB without him and I think its worth considering the impact he had on running the offense and that may not always translate to stats but assisted others.
The Ravens usually put together a good OL and run game with LJ being a huge part of this. They have a very talented TE. OBJ maybe gives them that "other" target when things don't go according to plan and this has surfaced in the playoffs.
Looks like a reasonable risk imv. At some point nice regular seasons get tiresome. It will be interesting to see if they can still get a very good D performance.
to take obj over hopkins, even at a day 2 pick. OBJ has a better chance of doing nothing this year than getting half of Hopkins production. 2 ACL's on the same knee. People just glass over that like the dude had a broken toe or something. Players don't normally recover, especially WR's that rely on cutting.
but theres not a lot of risk with that contract. Its 1 year. They have the cap space and theres really nowhere else to use it so why not?
That being said, I don't see this working out well.
What’s the major risk? That he’s done? That’ll suck for the Ravens but then they are right back where they are today anyway. They didn’t forego better FAs for Beckham because there weren’t any. So they instead are taking a shot on bolstering the position for more money than I figured, but not a backbreaking sum of money. And if Jackson is no longer a Raven they will likely be drafting a new QB soon so the financial impact of Beckham paired with a rookie deal QB is almost negligible.
but theres not a lot of risk with that contract. Its 1 year. They have the cap space and theres really nowhere else to use it so why not?
That being said, I don't see this working out well.
What’s the major risk? That he’s done? That’ll suck for the Ravens but then they are right back where they are today anyway. They didn’t forego better FAs for Beckham because there weren’t any. So they instead are taking a shot on bolstering the position for more money than I figured, but not a backbreaking sum of money. And if Jackson is no longer a Raven they will likely be drafting a new QB soon so the financial impact of Beckham paired with a rookie deal QB is almost negligible.
exactly. the lazard contract is riskier for probably less upside.
had obj not torn his acl in superbowl the 3x46m w/ 30m gtd contract that rams gave allen robinson was probably exactly what obj was going to get. the ravens now get obj on essentially a 1 year version of that deal with obj coming off an 18 month rehab.
I was clarifying what the risk was then. Even if Beckham sucks it’s low risk, IMO. They just go back to having shitty WRs. So if it’s beckhams knee holding up then we agree there but big picture it doesn’t change much.
OBJ at his absolute best is a 80/1k. Odds he does that this year? 5%. Probably the same odds he just can’t play at all this year.
His most likely outcome is 40-70 catches, 500-800 yards. Those are Paris Campbell/Slayton numbers.
What would you have been willing to sign him for as a Giant? $6-$8mm. That’s probably what his production is worth around the league. His name is worth a lot more.
But people forget the baggage he brings with him too…
Essentially, the Ravens bored $10mm from next years cap, for no reason. That’s not wise, some see it that way while others disagree. Hence we all agree to disagree. But I certainly enjoy reading everyone’s opinions and commentary along the way!!
I think it’s being glossed over, and I’m just realizing now why there may be a disconnect in how the two groups view him.
The obvious: two ACL injuries to an explosive player, is not good. Vpeveryone seems to be in agreement here.
But he started out with several hammy issues. He has had hip issues his whole career, he busted an ankle. Groins, etc.
Bottom line is he has had a ton of wear and tear on his body above and beyond his ACL. And virtually every injury he has ever had has been to his legs. He’s a 30 year old WR with a very extensive lower half of the body list of injuries.
the risk is with OBJ and expecting him to play the full season. There is a lot of risk in that. 1 year deal means there is little risk to the Ravens to sign him. FA is almost over, its not like there are other options.
You don’t seem to be factoring in anything pertaining to Jackson
I know everyone thinks Jackson only cares about money but I can almost guarantee respect is a big part of it as well. If he feels the Ravens are doing everything possible to improve the WR corps it could be the difference between him agreeing to a deal and holding out.
I can’t prove the above but it’s absolutely within the realm is possibility.
if we pretend than never happened, i'd have 100% preferred to have obj at $10m of this year's cap vs the combo of slayton + campbell.
as you yourself just said, worst case he should put up similar numbers to those 2 and best case there's a higher ceiling.
i think as a ram he showed he can still be very productive even without explosive speed. the body control and hands were still great and he knows how to get open even if he isn't as fast. 18 months post surgery, a surgery that may have actually corrected a previous botched surgery that he still played well with, id have rolled the dice on upside.
OBJ obviously was looking to get the most money here, and he did, so good for him. But I'm concerned that the offense he's going to won't help him re-establish his value, and that's even if Lamar returns.
If Lamar doesn't return, it's a volatile situation at QB, and we've seen how that has turned out for him in Cleveland. Barring any unforeseen deal, of course. But I think the last thing OBJ wants to see is Tyler Huntley as his QB.
Ravens are picking 22nd...perhaps if Levis falls or Hendon Hooker finds their way to Baltimore. Hooker is probably a better scenario as he is a more mature prospect, but his readiness to play week 1 will be in question because of the injury. He'll probably be physically ready to go, but when will he be able to get on the field and practice, get rapport with his receivers, and reps in the offense, that's my question.
*Risk* implies there's some exposure to a potential bad consequence, so I'd agree, there's no big risk. The consequences are limited and known.
The better question is whether Beckham, with his injury history and interpersonal baggage are a good bet to produce commensurate with 15M, 11M of which you had to borrow from next year.
So I'd call the deal unwise, not risky.
this is a reasonable comment, so let's put some numbers and context against it bc unwise very much depends on how he produces (duh) - i tried to use contract comps all signed roughly in the last year.
tier 1 25-30m = 1500 yards, 10+ tds (tyreek, ajb, adams)
obj prime, id call peg his odds returning to this level at 1 in 20 odds, maybe worse, extreme long shot
tier 2 20m-25m = consistent 1000+ yards, 5-10 tds (cooper, dj moore, mclaurin)
i think this is roughly how obj played for LAR in playoffs and is a reasonable best case scenario upside, let's say 10-20% odds? still a long shot but doable.
tier 3 15m-20m = higher variance 800-1000 yards, 5-10 tds (kirk, renfrow, godwin, mike williams, allen robinson)
this is where there are some players who you'd probably prefer to obj, but also some like renfrow/robinson who obj will outperform as long as he's not severely diminished. i dont think it's a coincidence this is where he got a well run org to guarantee himself a floor with some incentives to go up. this is an appropriate tier for his baseline expectation, so let's say 40-50% odds?
(note there are 0 WRs making between 12.5m and 15m so that is a comp wasteland)
tier 4 6m-12.5m = basically < 1k receivers who are at best #2 but more like #3s (gallup, lazard, j. meyers, mvs, gage, jjss, thielen, slayton)
this is basically the minimum category of second contract starting WRs. i think jjss and meyers are perhaps 2 of the best value deals in the last couple offseasons, but others like gage, mvs, gallup some of the worst. if he's severely diminished then he could be one of those very bad values. i think there's 25-45% left to allocate but without seeing his medicals who knows. I assume the Ravens had their eyes open during his showcase.
bottom line i think the contract has some built in room for regression if the 2nd ACL diminishes him from what he was as a ram. his upside is somewhere around tier 2/3 albeit with risk, and unless he's so diminished that it would have been visible in his workout i have a hard time thinking he's not better than tier 4. so i see the deal as unwise only if they are taking a big risk on medical which none of us know. they could be, but id be surprised bc baltimore usually makes smart FA deals.
last thing re the nyg - as i said the plane video ended it for me. from that moment on i thought he was the same guy as the lil wayne interview and just wasnt a culture fit at all. but again the ravens have brought in guys like that and had success so it could be a fit since they have an established culture of winning and a sb winning coach. and to uconn's point he may even have an intangible value of getting lamar re-energized about staying.
Without digging through all the particulars my swag at how to define value would be something like:
A) Take the 2023 cost, 15M and create a 25% (+/-12.5%) interval = 13M-17M
B) Take WRs with an AAV in that range
C) Review their output in yards, 1Ds, and TDs over 2021/2022 to create a recency bias
That would be the composite of production profile. Then I'd set what are the odds of a guy his age, his injury history, and his track record of tapping out when things get tough -- hitting those targets.
Unless those numbers are pretty pedestrian, I wouldn't set high odds.
Without digging through all the particulars my swag at how to define value would be something like:
A) Take the 2023 cost, 15M and create a 25% (+/-12.5%) interval = 13M-17M
B) Take WRs with an AAV in that range
C) Review their output in yards, 1Ds, and TDs over 2021/2022 to create a recency bias
That would be the composite of production profile. Then I'd set what are the odds of a guy his age, his injury history, and his track record of tapping out when things get tough -- hitting those targets.
Unless those numbers are pretty pedestrian, I wouldn't set high odds.
i laid all that above but maybe you're more visual.
numerical columns are -------------------- age/total $/aav/guaranteed$
the top 3 on the list were right at 1k yards last year. kirk the only deal signed recently on open market. evans extended in 2018, lockett in 2021, so apples/oranges.
from renfrow down i think all were under 1k yards. and all received 21m+ in total guaranteed $. rough count at least 3 torn acls.
not to be overly simplistic but if beckham hits 900 yards give or take that's about in line with what he's being paid. that's 50 ypg. in the 2021 playoffs he averaged 72 ypg.
if they signed him after the plane video i would have been really surprised. they talk all the time about how people treat people, even cafeteria people, and beckham just came off like such an a-hole. on his way to the nyg visit no less.
put that guy next to andrews and with lamar, and what should be a good running game, and they are back to what the ravens had before they dumped hollywood. and im sure they will add some weapons in draft. plus batemon back.
if he plays below that more at the 50 ypg level it will be a push.
obviously if he gets hurt or is severely diminished it will be poor roi but over quickly.
those 3 outcomes seem pretty evenly weighted. the extended recovery and fact that his prior surgery had problems makes me believe it's possible that the guy at the showcase last month is pretty similarly athletically to the guy in the rams uni during the playoffs a year ago. would imagine some gps data either confirmed or denied that for baltimore.
slayton and campbell are dart throws, though slayton is at least a dart throw that has experience in the system. neither has posted a 1k season in a collective 8 attempts. on the field i'd have gone with the upside of obj but off the field im glad they stayed away.
My primary concern with Beckham is can he stay invested through the ups and downs of a 17 game marathon. I hardly ever think this about a player, but he's mentally weak.
He's punked out of every situation he's been in, except when he joined a 7-2 team that had the number one offense in the league.
I like the odds of his physical health holding up, more than his head.
No doubt he crushed his showcase, because the Ravens just direct deposited 13M. But the least surprising outcome will be if he flips out when shit gets tough.
Money wise -- maybe cap adjusted 900/6/40, is 15M per now. I'd have to see to what the 2 year average investment on that is (the opposite of what we've done above).
That is ridiculous.
I never thought he'd get that much. Good for him.
Rams get a comp pick????
Rams get a comp pick????
Agreed. That’s a a pretty great deal considering he hasn’t played a snap in almost two years.
I wouldnt say it’s zero risk but, completely agree that it helps with getting Jackson back. Odell will be putting a bug in his ear.
And he thought Cleveland was a step down from NYC. Have fun in Baltimore. LOL.
What kind of rubes do you think Ravens fans are? "look at this shiny object over here"
this is how it went in your mind?
Ravens front office:
We have no real QB on the roster and the QB who won an MVP award with us is threatening to move on, but hey let's spend $15M guaranteed $$$ on a WR with two ACL tears to distract the rubes.
your premise makes no sense, you don't guarantee a WR $15M for marketing reasons. He was a name brand to sell to a fan base in Cleveland - maybe even the Rams, now he's a low-risk (relatively speaking based on term), high reward WR if he can stay healthy. Big If.
Given you don't know what your financial situation will be next year, that appears at least in the neighborhood of risky.
That may be his PRICE in the current market, but hardly what he is "worth".
This constantly upward pricing of athlete's salaries is reminiscent of the tulip bulb hysteria where buyers keep escalating prices ignoring basic value.
It is also like government unions negotiating with the government when neither side has any skin in the game.
In the latter it is taxpayers who foot the bill and in the latter, it is the ticket holder and TV customer who foots the bill thru cable fees or by absorbing consumer product advertising costs.
Why would Barkley feel anything about this? The Giants did not sign Odell to this contract. It is not even the same position.
Now after another ACL surgery he is, at BEST, an average #1 WR
I admit I haven’t been following him, but I would be very surprised if he’s been a workout warrior lately. He’s got s lot of talent , and a big ego - but I don’t think that’s enough at this point.
YES!!!
He had a strategy, and a value he placed on himself.
And he was right. If anyone "told you so" it was Beckham.
I never said it was a good contract, or would work out for the Ravens, or anything other than him not settling was proven correct, by at least one team being willing to meet his asking price.
I don't even see how it's controversial or debatable. It's a simple fact.
Beckham will cost a little less than 4M against their cap this year.
i think the risk is overstated. he worked out for teams off a fairly common procedure at this point and with an extended recovery time. on the field for the rams he was a lot better than any WR in this FA class, and that was with a previously torn acl that was supposedly botched (and corrected this time).
15m would put him like 23rd or 24th by aav at the receiver position. right under what allen robinson and hunter renfrow got last year. less than what christian kirk got. higher per year than gallup (who was also on a torn acl) but gallup got a 5 year deal. less than godwin on a torn acl also.
i had 0 interest in him for off the field after the plane video surfaced but assuming there isn't some to date unreported issue with his knee, this isn't the calamity the media is making it out to be on the field. healthy off the super bowl he would have probably gotten a similar number but with 2-3x guaranteed over 4 or 5 years. health is a question but players sign with health questions all the time. some work out, some go like bud dupree.
what do you think they were going to use the 15m this year on at this point in the offseason if they havent spent it already?
Moronic.
1 year deals are as low risk as it gets. Obviously zero is hyperbole, can’t believe I have to say that. But the ravens let FA come and go and ahead of the draft they chose to go with what they think is a solution to one of their WR spots. This is also an organization that many on here praise as being one of the very best for talent evaluation and cap management. Definitely not saying it will work, but I think it has a higher likelihood of working there than the Jets, for example.
Now that would be a clever way to manufacture a future draft pick.
This isn't true to my understanding. When you have voidable years, I thought that is the same as getting released hence he doesn't count toward the comp formula.
I can say I am stunned by the $$ number.
Be interesting to see how things shake out for them. If it goes South maybe much bigger changes take place but they certainly did need to add talent to the WR group imv.
I'm not sure where you drawn the line between risk and cost like I said above. But this is an investment.
even if it were a straight up one year deal, the 'what else are they spending the money on this year?' comments don't apply. Unspent money rolls over, unless they've changed the rules, so IF they had 15 mil to spend, and didn't spend it, they'd have 15 mil more to spend next year.
Any way you look at it, they're reducing next year's spending capacity.
It's a lot of money for a guy who ought to be on a more reasonable prove-it deal.
15M is guaranteed, with 3M in incentives.
obj got a better deal than i expected but not by that much.
evan engram got 1 year 10m last year off his final year with the giants when many didnt want him back at any price.
here's a question to ask yourself, would you rather have:
allen lazard at 44m, 22m guaranteed, never had even an 800 yard season even with rodgers
or
obj at 1 year 15m who was last seen (other than the plane vid) putting up 300 yards w/ 2 tds on an 82% catch rate in 3.5 playoff games.
which one of those seems like a bigger risk? which one is the bigger reward?
ive seen nothing reported that his acl surgery was any more complicated than that it supposedly fixed the previous one which was supposedly botched, and he's now gotten an extended recovery period so he'll be 18 months removed from surgery at training camp. if he plays close to the way he did with rams with lamar he will put up 1k yards and probably outperform every fa wr this year.
Low risk argument #1 - it’s only one year
Counterargument. If the ravens guessed right and he s a monster year, he was worth the contract. Downside - it was only a one year contract and will have to reup or lose him, likely for no comp pick
Low risk argument #2 - it’s a fair contract for OBJ “just look what he did with the Rams”.
Counterargument - look what he did with the Rams. As a #2/#3 WR… 27/305 in about half a season. Let’s call a full season of that OBJ 60/700 fair? For comparison sake, that’s a more possession version of 22 Slayton…. Who in 11 starts was 46/725
The reality is, he is a massive name. Who played the social media game grand a grandmaster in 22. Keeping his name alive by attending virtually every big national game all season long.
By floating rumors he was close to signing with team X since week 1 of the season. Coincidentally, right before a big national game, so the TV announcers would talk about him too.
Yet, at seasons end, playoff bound teams desperate for a WR. He was still unable to pass a physical in Dec/Jan…
How many two time ACL tear guys come back better?
How many 30 year olds come back better?
How often is a true stud WR not considering “old” or “on the wrong side of 30” at this point in his career?
No one would take on D Hops salary when he was available for a good comparison…
Low risk, yes it’s only one year. BUT. How low risk would we consider if the Giants dipped into next years cap to bring him home? That’s horrible resource management IMO.
Will he be the OBJ of old no, he will be an old OBJ. Who has a ceiling if the primary focus of an offense of 80/900 at this point. And a floor of not physically being able to play at all.
Yet got an uncuttable contract while being paid like one of the top at his position.
That being said, I don't see this working out well.
uncuttable is irrelevant on a 1 year deal. to steal a legendary phrase, "they didn't sign him to cut him". and actually in fact if they wanted to cut him in camp they probably could, post june-1 is generally the same as cutting a player the following year for cap purposes that so it may be the same thing as cutting him next year depending on the structure if they truly need a roster spot.
re his time in LA, he got signed midseason and had an adjustment period. in the playoffs he looked a lot like a 1k yard receiver who can make difficult plays that help teams win games. hands, body control, route running even if he still wasnt nearly as explosive as prime obj (that guy has been gone for a long time). his workout in march should have revealed whether or not he still has enough juice left to be that guy, and that's roughly what he's getting paid to be, not the 1500+ yard all pro he used to be because that guy would get 30m per year.
injuries are impossible to predict for any players but thomas davis came back on 3 torn acls. terrell thomas off 2. frank gore couldnt stay healthy in college then went on to be one of the most durable rbs ever. obj already sort of proved he can still be effective even if he's athletically diminished.
as i said id def take this obj deal over the lazard deal, and those are the choices the ravens had to make this offseason bc of their wr group and how bad this FA class was.
SM said they would not have won the SB without him and I think its worth considering the impact he had on running the offense and that may not always translate to stats but assisted others.
The Ravens usually put together a good OL and run game with LJ being a huge part of this. They have a very talented TE. OBJ maybe gives them that "other" target when things don't go according to plan and this has surfaced in the playoffs.
Looks like a reasonable risk imv. At some point nice regular seasons get tiresome. It will be interesting to see if they can still get a very good D performance.
I wish him well, and hope the Ravens are rewarded for gambling on the expertise of their medical staff. No idea what the odds are, just hoping it works out for him and the team.
This ^^^
That being said, I don't see this working out well.
What’s the major risk? That he’s done? That’ll suck for the Ravens but then they are right back where they are today anyway. They didn’t forego better FAs for Beckham because there weren’t any. So they instead are taking a shot on bolstering the position for more money than I figured, but not a backbreaking sum of money. And if Jackson is no longer a Raven they will likely be drafting a new QB soon so the financial impact of Beckham paired with a rookie deal QB is almost negligible.
His most likely outcome is 40-70 catches, 500-800 yards. Those are Paris Campbell/Slayton numbers.
What would you have been willing to sign him for as a Giant? $6-$8mm. That’s probably what his production is worth around the league. His name is worth a lot more.
But people forget the baggage he brings with him too…
Essentially, the Ravens bored $10mm from next years cap, for no reason. That’s not wise, some see it that way while others disagree. Hence we all agree to disagree. But I certainly enjoy reading everyone’s opinions and commentary along the way!!
The obvious: two ACL injuries to an explosive player, is not good. Vpeveryone seems to be in agreement here.
But he started out with several hammy issues. He has had hip issues his whole career, he busted an ankle. Groins, etc.
Bottom line is he has had a ton of wear and tear on his body above and beyond his ACL. And virtually every injury he has ever had has been to his legs. He’s a 30 year old WR with a very extensive lower half of the body list of injuries.
I can’t prove the above but it’s absolutely within the realm is possibility.
2) I would not have wanted the Giants to pay anywhere near this for him.
as you yourself just said, worst case he should put up similar numbers to those 2 and best case there's a higher ceiling.
i think as a ram he showed he can still be very productive even without explosive speed. the body control and hands were still great and he knows how to get open even if he isn't as fast. 18 months post surgery, a surgery that may have actually corrected a previous botched surgery that he still played well with, id have rolled the dice on upside.
so that's at 10m. would i have gone to 12m or 13? probably it's not a big difference. 15m maybe i let baltimore have him but i dont think it's a crazy overpay.
"When Odell tore his ACL with the Browns the surgery didn't go as well as anyone had hoped.. this past surgery went really well & probably will extend his career" ~@RapSheet - ( New Window )
The better question is whether Beckham, with his injury history and interpersonal baggage are a good bet to produce commensurate with 15M, 11M of which you had to borrow from next year.
So I'd call the deal unwise, not risky.
If Lamar doesn't return, it's a volatile situation at QB, and we've seen how that has turned out for him in Cleveland. Barring any unforeseen deal, of course. But I think the last thing OBJ wants to see is Tyler Huntley as his QB.
Ravens are picking 22nd...perhaps if Levis falls or Hendon Hooker finds their way to Baltimore. Hooker is probably a better scenario as he is a more mature prospect, but his readiness to play week 1 will be in question because of the injury. He'll probably be physically ready to go, but when will he be able to get on the field and practice, get rapport with his receivers, and reps in the offense, that's my question.
The better question is whether Beckham, with his injury history and interpersonal baggage are a good bet to produce commensurate with 15M, 11M of which you had to borrow from next year.
So I'd call the deal unwise, not risky.
Christian - that is the best comment on this thread, and very well said! There is the happy medium that this entire thread needed.
this is a reasonable comment, so let's put some numbers and context against it bc unwise very much depends on how he produces (duh) - i tried to use contract comps all signed roughly in the last year.
tier 1 25-30m = 1500 yards, 10+ tds (tyreek, ajb, adams)
obj prime, id call peg his odds returning to this level at 1 in 20 odds, maybe worse, extreme long shot
tier 2 20m-25m = consistent 1000+ yards, 5-10 tds (cooper, dj moore, mclaurin)
i think this is roughly how obj played for LAR in playoffs and is a reasonable best case scenario upside, let's say 10-20% odds? still a long shot but doable.
tier 3 15m-20m = higher variance 800-1000 yards, 5-10 tds (kirk, renfrow, godwin, mike williams, allen robinson)
this is where there are some players who you'd probably prefer to obj, but also some like renfrow/robinson who obj will outperform as long as he's not severely diminished. i dont think it's a coincidence this is where he got a well run org to guarantee himself a floor with some incentives to go up. this is an appropriate tier for his baseline expectation, so let's say 40-50% odds?
(note there are 0 WRs making between 12.5m and 15m so that is a comp wasteland)
tier 4 6m-12.5m = basically < 1k receivers who are at best #2 but more like #3s (gallup, lazard, j. meyers, mvs, gage, jjss, thielen, slayton)
this is basically the minimum category of second contract starting WRs. i think jjss and meyers are perhaps 2 of the best value deals in the last couple offseasons, but others like gage, mvs, gallup some of the worst. if he's severely diminished then he could be one of those very bad values. i think there's 25-45% left to allocate but without seeing his medicals who knows. I assume the Ravens had their eyes open during his showcase.
bottom line i think the contract has some built in room for regression if the 2nd ACL diminishes him from what he was as a ram. his upside is somewhere around tier 2/3 albeit with risk, and unless he's so diminished that it would have been visible in his workout i have a hard time thinking he's not better than tier 4. so i see the deal as unwise only if they are taking a big risk on medical which none of us know. they could be, but id be surprised bc baltimore usually makes smart FA deals.
last thing re the nyg - as i said the plane video ended it for me. from that moment on i thought he was the same guy as the lil wayne interview and just wasnt a culture fit at all. but again the ravens have brought in guys like that and had success so it could be a fit since they have an established culture of winning and a sb winning coach. and to uconn's point he may even have an intangible value of getting lamar re-energized about staying.
With OBJ you have a very experienced WR who has played against most NFL CB's and in a division that the Ravens are in. He has limited but some playoff experience.
You had other receivers on the market but they chose this route and it did not cost them anything other than compensation.
They may still address WR in the draft but where they are picking may prove challenging unless they get a little lucky. You also have to consider the learning/experience curve.
Like most things it's a TBD.
i laid all that above but maybe you're more visual.
numerical columns are -------------------- age/total $/aav/guaranteed$
the top 3 on the list were right at 1k yards last year. kirk the only deal signed recently on open market. evans extended in 2018, lockett in 2021, so apples/oranges.
from renfrow down i think all were under 1k yards. and all received 21m+ in total guaranteed $. rough count at least 3 torn acls.
not to be overly simplistic but if beckham hits 900 yards give or take that's about in line with what he's being paid. that's 50 ypg. in the 2021 playoffs he averaged 72 ypg.
if they signed him after the plane video i would have been really surprised. they talk all the time about how people treat people, even cafeteria people, and beckham just came off like such an a-hole. on his way to the nyg visit no less.
Kirwan said the deal makes him very nervous.
FWIW. As I said earlier. Good for OBJ. But this deal is one no other team would make. Jets dodged a bullet
Slightly adjusting the interval above +/- 12.5% (to get a decent population) these are the 6 players who fit that salary band, and their 2-year averages.
A 15M dollar WR produced ~900/6/40 per 17 games the last two years. 900 was a good estimate by Eric. I'd weigh first downs and TDs slightly ahead of yards when weighing value.
Two things I take from that:
1) Woof, pound-for-pound, that might not be the value band I'd be playing in if (big if) a Darius Slayton gets you ~75% of the way there for ~40% of the dollars in 23/24.
2) 2023 OBJ needs to be better than his 2021 football self, and not be a total baby, to hit those marks
if he plays below that more at the 50 ypg level it will be a push.
obviously if he gets hurt or is severely diminished it will be poor roi but over quickly.
those 3 outcomes seem pretty evenly weighted. the extended recovery and fact that his prior surgery had problems makes me believe it's possible that the guy at the showcase last month is pretty similarly athletically to the guy in the rams uni during the playoffs a year ago. would imagine some gps data either confirmed or denied that for baltimore.
slayton and campbell are dart throws, though slayton is at least a dart throw that has experience in the system. neither has posted a 1k season in a collective 8 attempts. on the field i'd have gone with the upside of obj but off the field im glad they stayed away.
He's punked out of every situation he's been in, except when he joined a 7-2 team that had the number one offense in the league.
I like the odds of his physical health holding up, more than his head.
No doubt he crushed his showcase, because the Ravens just direct deposited 13M. But the least surprising outcome will be if he flips out when shit gets tough.
Money wise -- maybe cap adjusted 900/6/40, is 15M per now. I'd have to see to what the 2 year average investment on that is (the opposite of what we've done above).