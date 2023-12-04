Saquon Barkley will not sign his franchise tag

costs more than any RB drafted, but is a known quantity, and is coming off a very good season. Schoen has said repeatedly that he wants to add "weapons." Trading Barkley does the exact opposite by subtracting a "weapon." The contract impasse probably also lowers his trade value somewhat.
But trading Barkley would save a lot of money, and he will be gone after this season unless he and the Giants agree on an extension. That seems unlikely at this point. The Giants won't use the FT on him next year.
I heard the weapons comments too. But… Saquon only got 9 touches vs Minn & 9 more vs Philly. In playoff games.
I think the game plan was always to throw against Minnesota because their pass defense was terrible. Philly just overwhelmed us right from the start, and was likely keying on him because Bradberry and Slay were able to neutralize our WRs.
Take Bijan Robinson at #25 and use the 10M saved for other pieces.
No, no and no. And if some other team wants him, and there's no one left on the Giants board with a first round grade, then let them trade up for him. There are much better values at RB to be had later in this draft.
You can't let any one player put himself above the team. I hope it's worked out for both parties, but I am a Giants fan, first, foremost, and without any question in my priorities. I saw the same shit with Beckham. I understand Barkley is 10 times the team player Beckham ever was, but the team comes first. Even if they drafted a running back and traded Barkley, I am still a Giant fan.
For context the 9 touches in the Vikings game = 53 yards and 2 TDs along with 5 receptions for 56 yards in our first playoff game in six years.
I see no improvement. Okay then. They signed a wide reciever that has never been able to stay healthy as his main problem. He was healthy and productive last season playing on a horrendous offense. He has great, not good, great speed. If you can't see that the Giants are trying to create matchup nightmares for all opponents. Then there is nothing left to say. You obviously don't see what the organization is trying to build here. If you don't see that this team won 9 games with a roster that could easily rival any of tge worst rosters in the game. Then there is nothing to talk about moving forward. Creating mismatches is what every good head coach tries to do. Ours did it with garbage last season. These additions are not being pulled out of Dabolls ass, they are purposeful.
The Giants will not make the playoffs with him not playing. Everything last season revolved around him last season. Send Saquon right throw left to James, Bellinger and pretty much everyone else.
The Giants might not make the playoffs with him playing.
Don't be Gettleman.
I’m not real happy with the off-season moves. We had $ and opportunity to get better. Other than at MLB I don’t see where we improved. I think our WR’s we signed are just guys and see no improvement.
You have to balance the talent available with the risks they bring. There's reasons their teams let them go. Overpaying is a bad strategy, and the worthy talent rarely hits the open market. In summary, who do you sign when it's not there to be signed?
He played his heart out in 2022 to get paid, not go into another prove it year.
If that's true, it's the wrong reason to play your heart out. He should play his heart out every year (and there's no reason to believe he hasn't been).
p.s.--They should all be playing their hearts out and anyone who isn't should be shown the exit door.
And I can’t blame him. It’ll be worked out post-draft when he’s got some additional leverage.
What additional leverage will he have after the draft?
Assuming we don’t draft RB high then RB will be a major need for the Giants. Schoen may be willing to say fuck it, I don’t care but I wouldn’t bet on that. I also wouldn’t bet on him being cool losing Barkley for nothing.
These players have more leverage than people make it seem. Beckham just proved that, as have countless others.
I expected he wouldn't be signing the tag and would in fact be threatening to wait until week 10 to sign the tag. I think any later than that and he doesn't get credit for the year. I'm not saying that's the way it will play out, but it's a very real possibility. What's highly likely is training camp opening with Barkley still unsigned. And if the Giants don't budge, the earliest Barkley will be back is game one (if he doesn't want to miss a paycheck).
There's no reason to lose Barkley for nothing. He is tagged. The worst case scenario is Barkley doesn't show until week 10 of the season, which increases the chances he'll be healthy and fresh for the playoff run.
These players have more leverage than people make it seem. Beckham just proved that, as have countless others.
The franchise tag for a WR is $18M so it can be argued that Barkley already has a better one year deal than Beckham, given the positions they play .
people are suggesting that we should rescind the tag. If we do that we get nothing. And if he waits until week 10 to sign then we go half the season without our best player - that sucks.
As for Beckham that was an example of a player who many said should be league minimum or thereabouts because he’s done and has no leverage. Well, that was wrong. I’m not comparing his salary to Barkleys.
RE: If he doesn't join the team until Week 10, my feelings about him
over this. He made Barkley a bigger offer during the season, Barkley fucked up by not taking it, and now Barkley doesn't have many options. Play out the year and move on without him. RBs are insanely replaceable these days. They're not winning the SB with Barkley this year, anyway.
people putting Saquon in the same box as any other RB? The guy is one of the elite! he JUST turned 26! AP, Allen, Riggins, Smith... All produced past the age of 30! Barkley is absolutely that kind of athlete! Barring injury, which could happen to anyone, SB will be a dominant force in the backfield of any team that he plays for. hopefully it is with the NY Giants!
The problem is the damn internet. Everyone listening to everyone else's opinion and reading PFF or whatever stat site they think is the best and treating it like a damn bible. History is a guide. review past results, sure, but look deeper into the series of events that contributed to those results. There is a common thread amongst RBs that fall off the proverbial cliff. Sure there is. But when there is nothing "common" about the athlete in question, how can you throw him in that box? Tell George Foreman he should've retired at 37 like the other boxers that fell off a cliff. that man was 48 and whoopin these you boy's asses. Every player deserves to be evaluated as an individual. Sure it's rare to find one that transcends the statistics, but that's exactly the player we have in Saquon Barkley.
Barkley. But he’s been injured and last year IMO slowed down a lot as after a huge start. Time find another RB. He’s never going to be an AP type work horse. KC got Isaiah Pacheco in rd 7 last year and he was a it part of their offense.
Just like WR. You can find a RBs all over the draft
He's in a really tough spot, not sure what I would want to do.
It's not hard to see both sides of it. On one hand, Saquon Barkley is an elite RB but a RB nonetheless and the positional value is what it is.
On the other hand, this is a guy who has done all the right things and is the proverbial straw that stirs the drink. Even with the late season semi-slump that team doesn't sniff the playoffs without him and he wants to be paid like it. That's not an outrageous point of view.
That'd be a win for us, too, though, if we're getting a high draft pick.
Which one of Peterson, Allen, Riggins and Smith had reconstructive knee surgery in their second year. Barkley has already missed more games than Smith, Allen and Peterson (who missed a year after knee surgery in his 9th year. He has missed about the same number Riggins missed in 14 years.
Barkley's game was being able to change direction on a dime without losing speed. While he still has speed we haven't seen the same type of moves we did in his first year. There has to be concern he has lost that ability, which is what made him special.
That's not to say he's not a top RB, but there has to be concern about longevity. This past year it was a shoulder injury, and to his credit played thru it. I want him on the team, but we need to be realistic. He missed time is three straight years with injuries, and then played thru one last year that hampered his effectiveness. That's four years in a row.
I think the game plan was always to throw against Minnesota because their pass defense was terrible. Philly just overwhelmed us right from the start, and was likely keying on him because Bradberry and Slay were able to neutralize our WRs.
Barkley has no leverage
He has no one to he pushed at except himself and his agents who misread the RB market.
It seems if JS can make it work he will. If he senses it is going to be problematic maybe he looks to move him and sees what he can get.
The sooner we part ways, the better off we'll be in the long run.
Best post of the year? Smh
Yeah! Get those really good players TF outta here ASAP!
@art_stapleton
·
30m
Just my personal opinion: if Giants were going to blink and agree to a long-term deal at Saquon's reported terms, they would've done it already.
Seemingly NYG brass has, to this point, taken emotion out of it + relied on what the market for RB shows. That doesn't help Saquon.
You tell 'em there Art, Barkley has little leverage here...
He will sign it eventually.
The tag creates acrimony with your key players, and they essentially become disgruntled employees. Bad business.
And now, here we are.
No, no and no. And if some other team wants him, and there's no one left on the Giants board with a first round grade, then let them trade up for him. There are much better values at RB to be had later in this draft.
It's a good bet.What appears on the surface often matters to the Giants,and Barkley's got a lot to give in that department.
Agreed. In essence, he's had one good to great season coupled with signs of similar production in spurts mixed with injuries.
36 for three years
Giants will do no better than last year with or without Barkely.
So before the team is even completed and before the season even begins, they have no chance to be better. ??
Exactly and he'll have even less after the draft.
What other pieces.
For context the 9 touches in the Vikings game = 53 yards and 2 TDs along with 5 receptions for 56 yards in our first playoff game in six years.
The Giants will not make the playoffs with him not playing. Everything last season revolved around him last season. Send Saquon right throw left to James, Bellinger and pretty much everyone else.
The Giants might not make the playoffs with him playing.
Don't be Gettleman.
I’m not real happy with the off-season moves. We had $ and opportunity to get better. Other than at MLB I don’t see where we improved. I think our WR’s we signed are just guys and see no improvement.
Which teams improved their WR corps so far this offseason?
Schoen would have had the Franchise tag for Jones.
Things might be very different today.
The Giants will not make the playoffs with him not playing. Everything last season revolved around him last season. Send Saquon right throw left to James, Bellinger and pretty much everyone else.
The Giants might not make the playoffs with him playing.
Don't be Gettleman.
I’m not real happy with the off-season moves. We had $ and opportunity to get better. Other than at MLB I don’t see where we improved. I think our WR’s we signed are just guys and see no improvement.
You have to balance the talent available with the risks they bring. There's reasons their teams let them go. Overpaying is a bad strategy, and the worthy talent rarely hits the open market. In summary, who do you sign when it's not there to be signed?
p.s.--They should all be playing their hearts out and anyone who isn't should be shown the exit door.
And I can’t blame him. It’ll be worked out post-draft when he’s got some additional leverage.
What additional leverage will he have after the draft?
These players have more leverage than people make it seem. Beckham just proved that, as have countless others.
As for Beckham that was an example of a player who many said should be league minimum or thereabouts because he’s done and has no leverage. Well, that was wrong. I’m not comparing his salary to Barkleys.
If signs the tag by July, then it's fine.
I'm sure this will cause him many sleepless nights...
Him fucking up is TBD. There are many ways this can go down. For example, he could get traded and sign for a bigger deal than we offered.
Just like WR. You can find a RBs all over the draft
On the other hand, this is a guy who has done all the right things and is the proverbial straw that stirs the drink. Even with the late season semi-slump that team doesn't sniff the playoffs without him and he wants to be paid like it. That's not an outrageous point of view.
I expect this to happen. JS would be wise to take a young rb.
Worst case it gives more looks to Corbin and Brightwell.
That'd be a win for us, too, though, if we're getting a high draft pick.
