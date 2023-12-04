for display only
Saquon Barkley will not sign his franchise tag

Anakim : 4/12/2023 10:29 am
Kim Jones
@KimJonesSports

I’m told Saquon Barkley will not be signing the franchise tag & therefore will not be eligible to participate when the #NYG offseason program begins Monday.
RE: RE: Barkley  
AcidTest : 4/12/2023 12:24 pm : link
In comment 16086611 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:






costs more than any RB drafted, but is a known quantity, and is coming off a very good season. Schoen has said repeatedly that he wants to add "weapons." Trading Barkley does the exact opposite by subtracting a "weapon." The contract impasse probably also lowers his trade value somewhat.

But trading Barkley would save a lot of money, and he will be gone after this season unless he and the Giants agree on an extension. That seems unlikely at this point. The Giants won't use the FT on him next year.



I heard the weapons comments too. But… Saquon only got 9 touches vs Minn & 9 more vs Philly. In playoff games.


I think the game plan was always to throw against Minnesota because their pass defense was terrible. Philly just overwhelmed us right from the start, and was likely keying on him because Bradberry and Slay were able to neutralize our WRs.
He SHOULD hold out, thats his play  
Ben in Tampa : 4/12/2023 12:31 pm : link
but he has no leverage and he runs the risk of the Giants just pulling the tag on him.

Contract Negotiation Talk  
Rick in Dallas : 4/12/2023 12:31 pm : link
Not a problem until July imv
Barkley has no leverage
He has no one to he pushed at except himself and his agents who misread the RB market.
I'm good with whatever happens  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/12/2023 12:31 pm : link
I like the team to team to get to the point where it can support multiple good backs.

It seems if JS can make it work he will. If he senses it is going to be problematic maybe he looks to move him and sees what he can get.

RE: RE: Love it!  
Dr. D : 4/12/2023 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16086592 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:






The sooner we part ways, the better off we'll be in the long run.



Best post of the year? Smh

Yeah! Get those really good players TF outta here ASAP!
RE: ...  
Carson53 : 4/12/2023 12:35 pm : link
In comment 16086553 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton

30m
Just my personal opinion: if Giants were going to blink and agree to a long-term deal at Saquon's reported terms, they would've done it already.

Seemingly NYG brass has, to this point, taken emotion out of it + relied on what the market for RB shows. That doesn't help Saquon.


You tell 'em there Art, Barkley has little leverage here...
He will sign it eventually.
This is why  
mittenedman : 4/12/2023 12:35 pm : link
we were saying it was a last resort to use the tag on either DJ or Barkley.

The tag creates acrimony with your key players, and they essentially become disgruntled employees. Bad business.

And now, here we are.
Drop the tag, let Barkley sign somewhere else for 6M per  
Sky King : 4/12/2023 12:38 pm : link
Take Bijan Robinson at #25 and use the 10M saved for other pieces.
RE: Drop the tag, let Barkley sign somewhere else for 6M per  
RCPhoenix : 4/12/2023 12:43 pm : link
In comment 16086632 Sky King said:
Quote:
Take Bijan Robinson at #25 and use the 10M saved for other pieces.


No, no and no. And if some other team wants him, and there's no one left on the Giants board with a first round grade, then let them trade up for him. There are much better values at RB to be had later in this draft.
Barkley and his agents  
ghost718 : 4/12/2023 12:55 pm : link
are betting on the Giants caving

It's a good bet.What appears on the surface often matters to the Giants,and Barkley's got a lot to give in that department.
...  
ryanmkeane : 4/12/2023 12:55 pm : link
with his injury history, im somewhat surprised he didnt take the previous deal Schoen offered
Draft a running back  
PaulN : 4/12/2023 12:55 pm : link
You can't let any one player put himself above the team. I hope it's worked out for both parties, but I am a Giants fan, first, foremost, and without any question in my priorities. I saw the same shit with Beckham. I understand Barkley is 10 times the team player Beckham ever was, but the team comes first. Even if they drafted a running back and traded Barkley, I am still a Giant fan.
draft Bijan and rescind  
mfjmfj : 4/12/2023 12:57 pm : link
The RB position gets better and you save a lot of money!
RE: I think he will have less  
BigBlueinDE : 4/12/2023 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16086469 BigBlueDawg56 said:
Quote:
Leverage when we take a round 3-4rb. He overplayed his hand and running backs didn’t get paid this off-season. He’s gonna be the next laveon bell if he doesn’t smarten up.


Agreed. In essence, he's had one good to great season coupled with signs of similar production in spurts mixed with injuries.
RE: sports  
joeinpa : 4/12/2023 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16086607 Hilary said:
Quote:
10 million for 1 year
36 for three years


Giants will do no better than last year with or without Barkely.


So before the team is even completed and before the season even begins, they have no chance to be better. ??
RE: He has no leverage  
BigBlueinDE : 4/12/2023 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16086492 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
He should have signed the deal they offered.


Exactly and he'll have even less after the draft.
RE: Drop the tag, let Barkley sign somewhere else for 6M per  
middleground : 4/12/2023 1:19 pm : link
In comment 16086632 Sky King said:
Quote:
Take Bijan Robinson at #25 and use the 10M saved for other pieces.


What other pieces.
RE: RE: Barkley  
middleground : 4/12/2023 1:23 pm : link
In comment 16086611 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:






costs more than any RB drafted, but is a known quantity, and is coming off a very good season. Schoen has said repeatedly that he wants to add "weapons." Trading Barkley does the exact opposite by subtracting a "weapon." The contract impasse probably also lowers his trade value somewhat.

But trading Barkley would save a lot of money, and he will be gone after this season unless he and the Giants agree on an extension. That seems unlikely at this point. The Giants won't use the FT on him next year.



I heard the weapons comments too. But… Saquon only got 9 touches vs Minn & 9 more vs Philly. In playoff games.


For context the 9 touches in the Vikings game = 53 yards and 2 TDs along with 5 receptions for 56 yards in our first playoff game in six years.
Should  
Y28 : 4/12/2023 1:29 pm : link
Giants fans expect the Stefon Diggs trade for Saquan Barkley to be announced before or after the Jets/Packers trade for Aaron Rodgers?
Tags are exit ramps off of a team.  
cosmicj : 4/12/2023 1:36 pm : link
Schoen should trade Barkley and draft the kid from Tulane they like so much.
If he doesn't like the tag this year....  
Jacobs #27 : 4/12/2023 1:42 pm : link
imagine how upset he's gonna be when we tag him again next year :).
Did Barkley play at all in preseason? Maybe no one sees the urgency  
Ivan15 : 4/12/2023 1:59 pm : link
Of getting him signed. And I don’t think it is a “tender” since the Giants really didn’t offer him anything.
I agree  
PaulN : 4/12/2023 2:30 pm : link
With the sentiment that Barkley is counting on John Mara caving in.
RE: RE: zeke held out and got paid  
Carl in CT : 4/12/2023 2:32 pm : link
In comment 16086486 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:






The Giants will not make the playoffs with him not playing. Everything last season revolved around him last season. Send Saquon right throw left to James, Bellinger and pretty much everyone else.



The Giants might not make the playoffs with him playing.

Don't be Gettleman.



I’m not real happy with the off-season moves. We had $ and opportunity to get better. Other than at MLB I don’t see where we improved. I think our WR’s we signed are just guys and see no improvement.
You don’t see Waller as an improvement?  
UConn4523 : 4/12/2023 3:00 pm : link
and which WRs did you want? It was one of the worst FA WR classes I can recall and Schoen didn’t want to overspend for mediocre talent (see Meyers, Lazard).

Which teams improved their WR corps so far this offseason?
Wow  
PaulN : 4/12/2023 3:17 pm : link
I see no improvement. Okay then. They signed a wide reciever that has never been able to stay healthy as his main problem. He was healthy and productive last season playing on a horrendous offense. He has great, not good, great speed. If you can't see that the Giants are trying to create matchup nightmares for all opponents. Then there is nothing left to say. You obviously don't see what the organization is trying to build here. If you don't see that this team won 9 games with a roster that could easily rival any of tge worst rosters in the game. Then there is nothing to talk about moving forward. Creating mismatches is what every good head coach tries to do. Ours did it with garbage last season. These additions are not being pulled out of Dabolls ass, they are purposeful.
Good for Barkley  
djm : 4/12/2023 3:34 pm : link
I don’t blame him one bit.
Think about how different this all would have been  
Tom from LI : 4/12/2023 3:46 pm : link
if Barkley signed during the BYE week...

Schoen would have had the Franchise tag for Jones.

Things might be very different today.
Whether he does or doesn't  
JoeMorrison40 : 4/12/2023 4:03 pm : link
draft a rb anyways
Meh. They'll draft a RB  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/12/2023 4:13 pm : link
and move on from Barkley next year. Much more pressing needs than to overpay Barkley.
RE: RE: RE: zeke held out and got paid  
JonC : 4/12/2023 4:14 pm : link
In comment 16086768 Carl in CT said:
Quote:












The Giants will not make the playoffs with him not playing. Everything last season revolved around him last season. Send Saquon right throw left to James, Bellinger and pretty much everyone else.



The Giants might not make the playoffs with him playing.

Don't be Gettleman.




I’m not real happy with the off-season moves. We had $ and opportunity to get better. Other than at MLB I don’t see where we improved. I think our WR’s we signed are just guys and see no improvement.


You have to balance the talent available with the risks they bring. There's reasons their teams let them go. Overpaying is a bad strategy, and the worthy talent rarely hits the open market. In summary, who do you sign when it's not there to be signed?
Waller and Campbell are both significant upgrades  
JonC : 4/12/2023 4:18 pm : link
The question with both is the ability to avoid injuries.
RE: Figured that would happen  
Milton : 4/12/2023 4:38 pm : link
In comment 16086463 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
And I can’t blame him. It’ll be worked out post-draft when he’s got some additional leverage.
What additional leverage will he have after the draft?
RE: I knew this was coming since the bye week  
Milton : 4/12/2023 4:41 pm : link
In comment 16086584 sharp315 said:
Quote:
He played his heart out in 2022 to get paid, not go into another prove it year.
If that's true, it's the wrong reason to play your heart out. He should play his heart out every year (and there's no reason to believe he hasn't been).
p.s.--They should all be playing their hearts out and anyone who isn't should be shown the exit door.
RE: RE: Figured that would happen  
UConn4523 : 4/12/2023 4:44 pm : link
In comment 16086909 Milton said:
Quote:






And I can’t blame him. It’ll be worked out post-draft when he’s got some additional leverage.

What additional leverage will he have after the draft?


Assuming we don’t draft RB high then RB will be a major need for the Giants. Schoen may be willing to say fuck it, I don’t care but I wouldn’t bet on that. I also wouldn’t bet on him being cool losing Barkley for nothing.

These players have more leverage than people make it seem. Beckham just proved that, as have countless others.
Since the day he was tagged...  
Milton : 4/12/2023 4:48 pm : link
I expected he wouldn't be signing the tag and would in fact be threatening to wait until week 10 to sign the tag. I think any later than that and he doesn't get credit for the year. I'm not saying that's the way it will play out, but it's a very real possibility. What's highly likely is training camp opening with Barkley still unsigned. And if the Giants don't budge, the earliest Barkley will be back is game one (if he doesn't want to miss a paycheck).
RE: RE: RE: Figured that would happen  
Milton : 4/12/2023 5:20 pm : link
In comment 16086913 UConn4523 said:
Quote:

Assuming we don’t draft RB high then RB will be a major need for the Giants. Schoen may be willing to say fuck it, I don’t care but I wouldn’t bet on that. I also wouldn’t bet on him being cool losing Barkley for nothing.
There's no reason to lose Barkley for nothing. He is tagged. The worst case scenario is Barkley doesn't show until week 10 of the season, which increases the chances he'll be healthy and fresh for the playoff run.

Quote:
These players have more leverage than people make it seem. Beckham just proved that, as have countless others.
The franchise tag for a WR is $18M so it can be argued that Barkley already has a better one year deal than Beckham, given the positions they play .
I don’t follow at all  
UConn4523 : 4/12/2023 5:33 pm : link
people are suggesting that we should rescind the tag. If we do that we get nothing. And if he waits until week 10 to sign then we go half the season without our best player - that sucks.

As for Beckham that was an example of a player who many said should be league minimum or thereabouts because he’s done and has no leverage. Well, that was wrong. I’m not comparing his salary to Barkleys.
RE: If he doesn't join the team until Week 10, my feelings about him  
JCin332 : 4/12/2023 5:36 pm : link
In comment 16086603 Bramton1 said:
Quote:
are going in the toilet.

If signs the tag by July, then it's fine.


I'm sure this will cause him many sleepless nights...
I'm glad Schoen isn't going to break down  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/12/2023 5:40 pm : link
over this. He made Barkley a bigger offer during the season, Barkley fucked up by not taking it, and now Barkley doesn't have many options. Play out the year and move on without him. RBs are insanely replaceable these days. They're not winning the SB with Barkley this year, anyway.
How are there still  
ZoneXDOA : 4/12/2023 5:49 pm : link
people putting Saquon in the same box as any other RB? The guy is one of the elite! he JUST turned 26! AP, Allen, Riggins, Smith... All produced past the age of 30! Barkley is absolutely that kind of athlete! Barring injury, which could happen to anyone, SB will be a dominant force in the backfield of any team that he plays for. hopefully it is with the NY Giants!

The problem is the damn internet. Everyone listening to everyone else's opinion and reading PFF or whatever stat site they think is the best and treating it like a damn bible. History is a guide. review past results, sure, but look deeper into the series of events that contributed to those results. There is a common thread amongst RBs that fall off the proverbial cliff. Sure there is. But when there is nothing "common" about the athlete in question, how can you throw him in that box? Tell George Foreman he should've retired at 37 like the other boxers that fell off a cliff. that man was 48 and whoopin these you boy's asses. Every player deserves to be evaluated as an individual. Sure it's rare to find one that transcends the statistics, but that's exactly the player we have in Saquon Barkley.
someone forge his mark  
bluefin : 4/12/2023 5:58 pm : link
simple as
RE: I'm glad Schoen isn't going to break down  
UConn4523 : 4/12/2023 5:59 pm : link
In comment 16086944 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
over this. He made Barkley a bigger offer during the season, Barkley fucked up by not taking it, and now Barkley doesn't have many options. Play out the year and move on without him. RBs are insanely replaceable these days. They're not winning the SB with Barkley this year, anyway.


Him fucking up is TBD. There are many ways this can go down. For example, he could get traded and sign for a bigger deal than we offered.
I didn’t have a huge issue when they selected  
LauderdaleMatty : 4/12/2023 6:49 pm : link
Barkley. But he’s been injured and last year IMO slowed down a lot as after a huge start. Time find another RB. He’s never going to be an AP type work horse. KC got Isaiah Pacheco in rd 7 last year and he was a it part of their offense.

Just like WR. You can find a RBs all over the draft
He's in a really tough spot, not sure what I would want to do.  
j_rud : 4/12/2023 6:56 pm : link
It's not hard to see both sides of it. On one hand, Saquon Barkley is an elite RB but a RB nonetheless and the positional value is what it is.

On the other hand, this is a guy who has done all the right things and is the proverbial straw that stirs the drink. Even with the late season semi-slump that team doesn't sniff the playoffs without him and he wants to be paid like it. That's not an outrageous point of view.


RE: in order to get credit for the season  
ArcadeSlumlord : 4/12/2023 7:40 pm : link
In comment 16086516 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
He has to report by Week 10. Worst case scenario


I expect this to happen. JS would be wise to take a young rb.
There is going to be good value at rb in this draft  
DavidinBMNY : 4/12/2023 9:26 pm : link
If I’m the giants with 10 draft picks I’m using a day 3 pick on a rb in a deep rb class. Saquon can sit out, and basically he’s not goi nag to be unique. Probably every player on the tag will do so.

Worst case it gives more looks to Corbin and Brightwell.
......  
Route 9 : 4/12/2023 9:34 pm : link
It's ok. Jones doesn't need him. He did it all on his own last year with "literally nothing" so we're all good.
RE: RE: I'm glad Schoen isn't going to break down  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/12/2023 9:39 pm : link
In comment 16086953 UConn4523 said:
Quote:






over this. He made Barkley a bigger offer during the season, Barkley fucked up by not taking it, and now Barkley doesn't have many options. Play out the year and move on without him. RBs are insanely replaceable these days. They're not winning the SB with Barkley this year, anyway.



Him fucking up is TBD. There are many ways this can go down. For example, he could get traded and sign for a bigger deal than we offered.


That'd be a win for us, too, though, if we're getting a high draft pick.
RE: How are there still  
k2tampa : 4/12/2023 10:30 pm : link
In comment 16086948 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
people putting Saquon in the same box as any other RB? The guy is one of the elite! he JUST turned 26! AP, Allen, Riggins, Smith... All produced past the age of 30! Barkley is absolutely that kind of athlete! Barring injury, which could happen to anyone, SB will be a dominant force in the backfield of any team that he plays for. hopefully it is with the NY Giants!

The problem is the damn internet. Everyone listening to everyone else's opinion and reading PFF or whatever stat site they think is the best and treating it like a damn bible. History is a guide. review past results, sure, but look deeper into the series of events that contributed to those results. There is a common thread amongst RBs that fall off the proverbial cliff. Sure there is. But when there is nothing "common" about the athlete in question, how can you throw him in that box? Tell George Foreman he should've retired at 37 like the other boxers that fell off a cliff. that man was 48 and whoopin these you boy's asses. Every player deserves to be evaluated as an individual. Sure it's rare to find one that transcends the statistics, but that's exactly the player we have in Saquon Barkley.


Which one of Peterson, Allen, Riggins and Smith had reconstructive knee surgery in their second year. Barkley has already missed more games than Smith, Allen and Peterson (who missed a year after knee surgery in his 9th year. He has missed about the same number Riggins missed in 14 years.
Barkley's game was being able to change direction on a dime without losing speed. While he still has speed we haven't seen the same type of moves we did in his first year. There has to be concern he has lost that ability, which is what made him special.
That's not to say he's not a top RB, but there has to be concern about longevity. This past year it was a shoulder injury, and to his credit played thru it. I want him on the team, but we need to be realistic. He missed time is three straight years with injuries, and then played thru one last year that hampered his effectiveness. That's four years in a row.
