***Asshat***NYG Draft Rumblings: As it looks now

GoDeep13 : 4/12/2023 1:19 pm
After speaking with my sources. This is where they Giants seem to stand as far as thinking and planning.

The first thing said is that, for what the Giants want, they aren’t in a great position to get the guys they want. And interestingly enough (or not if you’ve paid attention to some of the posts our great posters have posted about the history of the #25 pick.) they Giants are leaning heavy on the idea of trading the pick. More interestingly. They are looking to trade UP. They have their eye on WR/DB in the first round.

“They are using the visits to solidify who their target is. They like REALLY like 2 of the WRs and a couple of the DBs. If a run starts, they’ll looks to move up to the 15-20 range.” If they can’t come to an agreement , they’ll look to trade back. They’ve had more productive talks in trade back scenarios.”

Giants have done really good work on later projected prospects, scouts have been really showing their chops and connections.

Couple notes:

- The general belief he’s hearing is Giants like Zay Flowers best, but Jordan Addison seems the be the one they like. The Giants offense IS a mashup of KC and Buffalo’s offense. Kafka got his Travis Kielce to run some of KC’s schemes, and Daboll has his Diggs for his BUF schemes.

- Giants like a couple of the day 3 C prospects. Stromberg being a big favorite in the building. What to have a guy at C that brings character to the OL.

- Giants looking to add another Move TE and RB. They want to have insurance for Waller who still has a bit of injury risk and have another TE they can flex and use in the passing game. Giants experimented with Cage and Miller, but will look to add someone with hire upside. TE Kuntz, Schoonmaker, Whyle, and Kraft are names to watch for.

On the RB side. The love for Tyjae Spears is real, but Giants also like RBs Brown from Illinois, Bigsby of Auburn, Charbonnet, Achane, and Miller.

- They will also look to add a young S. Jammie Robinson, and Chris Smith of UGA are names they’ve been quietly scouting.

That’s all I’ve got as of now. I’ll try to get an update draft week. Cheers!
Who’s our  
Eli owns all : 4/12/2023 1:23 pm : link
Diggs?
Thank you...  
Chris in Philly : 4/12/2023 1:24 pm : link
GoDeep...
Thanks GD 13  
Rick in Dallas : 4/12/2023 1:25 pm : link
Awesome  
gameday555 : 4/12/2023 1:26 pm : link
Much appreciated! Any non-giants draft nuggets you picked up along the way?
Thanks GoDeep13!  
ZogZerg : 4/12/2023 1:26 pm : link
Always enjoy this.
RE: Who’s our  
Beer Man : 4/12/2023 1:27 pm : link
In comment 16086671 Eli owns all said:
Quote:
Diggs?
I would guess they are referring to Parris Campbell
RE: Who’s our  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/12/2023 1:27 pm : link
In comment 16086671 Eli owns all said:
Quote:
Diggs?


Who's our Kelce?
I took it to mean Addison or Flowers  
bceagle05 : 4/12/2023 1:28 pm : link
would be Diggs.
Good news about Love leaving  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/12/2023 1:28 pm : link
we've got more holes to fill so less chance of a disappointment we don't get the guy we want.
Thanks  
AcidTest : 4/12/2023 1:29 pm : link
for the great information.

Getting to #15 will cost #57 and #89. Are they really willing to not have any day two picks and not pick again until the end of round four? That seems unlikely.

Getting to #20 might only cost #89 and perhaps a late day three pick. I would prefer no trade up, but am OK with that cost.

Interesting that they've had more productive talks about trading down. I hope that doesn't mean trading out of the first round.

But the end result is that they are apparently not happy at #25, and want to move the pick, whether that is up or down. Staying at #25 is the least attractive option
This is good information. The problem with moving up though  
ThomasG : 4/12/2023 1:29 pm : link
is if the Giants look to land a WR, CB and a Center early in this draft then one of these positions will have to give since Schoen will have to trade a pick away to make the move.

RE: Who’s our  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/12/2023 1:30 pm : link
In comment 16086671 Eli owns all said:
Quote:
Diggs?


Campbell
Achane has blazing Tyreek Hill speed.  
WestCoastGFan : 4/12/2023 1:34 pm : link
He has run a 10.14 100 meter. He may add value as a punt returner. He is the one I am very interested in.
With all due respect  
Dang Man : 4/12/2023 1:35 pm : link
I hope your source is a little off and we think about DL over TE or RB.
thank you godeep great info  
Eric on Li : 4/12/2023 1:35 pm : link
i very much see the appeal of a possible trade up.

if it costs you draft capital equivalent to what they used selecting josh ezeudu to move up 10ish spots, but you can get a chris olave/patrick surtain level player, doesn't that seem 100% worth it?
I really  
Eli owns all : 4/12/2023 1:36 pm : link
Hope Campbell isn’t being compared to diggs
Cowboys at number 26 would also like to trade up  
Rick in Dallas : 4/12/2023 1:37 pm : link
In the first 3 rounds if possible as mentioned today by Jerry Jones.
This proves that their are about 21 prospects with first round grades thst analysts have been mentioning for weeks now.
If  
AcidTest : 4/12/2023 1:39 pm : link
the Giants trade up, it means they have confidence that they can find at least several reliable starters on day three. But the question is again the cost. Are they willing to give up #25, #57, and #89 for one player?
RE: If  
Eric on Li : 4/12/2023 1:40 pm : link
In comment 16086709 AcidTest said:
Quote:
the Giants trade up, it means they have confidence that they can find at least several reliable starters on day three. But the question is again the cost. Are they willing to give up #25, #57, and #89 for one player?


that would be significantly more than the lions gave up to go from 32 to 12 last year fyi.

i think a move up about 10 spots would cost them 1 of their day 2 picks but not both.
I like getting this asshat info..but worry that is how our likes  
GiantBlue : 4/12/2023 1:43 pm : link
get out to the rest of the league.

Unless this is disinformation. LOL!!!!!!

Thank you GoDeep!  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 4/12/2023 1:43 pm : link
What I take from this is that if they are able to execute their plan to move up for a targeted WR or CB, the other position will probably be targeted later as well with whatever picks they retain.

Also, other high priorities positions will be addressed later. So perhaps they are targeting DT, EDGE days 2 and 3. Somewhat disappointing to those of us who were hoping for DT AA at 25, but you never know.

Thankfully Sy is high on quite a few Edge/DE types that fit our scheme and could be available through round 4!
RE: RE: Who’s our  
IchabodGiant : 4/12/2023 1:45 pm : link
In comment 16086687 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 16086671 Eli owns all said:


Quote:


Diggs?



Campbell


I'm assuming he's referencing the guy we would move up for in round 1 as our "Diggs"
lol. Yes, the "Diggs" is obviously the WR we'd trade up for.  
Andy in Halifax : 4/12/2023 1:49 pm : link
Not Campbell...
Thanks for Sharing!  
JayBid : 4/12/2023 1:57 pm : link
This confirms my original thoughts on the thread I made a few days ago. Funny how I was immediately cut down at the thought of moving up, especially for Addison.

Everything lines up this year to do so, and Addison/Porter fir the value and position. especially Addison who is being slept on in a huge way on this site!
If half of this was true, it would be very interesting info  
Ivan15 : 4/12/2023 2:01 pm : link
Their "Diggs" would be Addison or Flowers  
JonC : 4/12/2023 2:08 pm : link
I know NYG really likes both and there's even more CBs that figure to be in the value mix with those two WRs. There's also CBs (and Edges) figuring to be in the mix at #57. I'm fine with flipping their #3 and more in order to move up from #25 for their guy.
...  
ryanmkeane : 4/12/2023 2:08 pm : link
i'm thinking the Diggs comment would be the WR we draft
...  
ryanmkeane : 4/12/2023 2:09 pm : link
Addison might not have tested the best but he sure looks wide open all the time, and has that feel of a really good pro to him
I would think it was meant as a WR in the draft  
leatherneck570 : 4/12/2023 2:09 pm : link
But it does say he HAS his Diggs so it’s unclear.
I rather trade down  
Payasdaddy : 4/12/2023 2:09 pm : link
Even if it’s out of rd 1 ( no lower than 40) we could probably get a 2, 3 and next yr #2.
Build the LOS, cb.
Go for the cherry on top in 2024. Wr.
I just don’t see Addison or flowers as wr1. They may be good but not double team good
To me, that’s the only reason u move up for one
My guess is they want porter at CB. Would fit wink D bigtime
Name alone please make kuntz happen  
eli4life : 4/12/2023 2:10 pm : link
God forbid he develops into a starter he could have a top 5 selling jersey all time 😂
....  
ryanmkeane : 4/12/2023 2:12 pm : link
Guessing of the "realistic" players at 25, Addison-Flowers-Banks-Forbes would be the top 4, in no particular order
Makes sense  
AcesUp : 4/12/2023 2:14 pm : link
Teams directly in front of us looking at WR/CB. Think they’re firmly out of range for Witherspoon and Gonzalez at corner so if the league is consistent with the consensus then JPJ/Banks are probably who they have their eye on at CB. Zay and Addison have always looked like the cleanest system fits for what they’ve said and acted on what they value at wr.
RE: RE: Who’s our  
RCPhoenix : 4/12/2023 2:14 pm : link
In comment 16086680 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 16086671 Eli owns all said:


Quote:


Diggs?



Who's our Kelce?


Is this sarcasm?
RE: ....  
Payasdaddy : 4/12/2023 2:14 pm : link
In comment 16086748 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Guessing of the "realistic" players at 25, Addison-Flowers-Banks-Forbes would be the top 4, in no particular order


My guess. There will be a couple guys available giants don’t expect
Can’t get behind Forbes at 166 pds
Personally, hope they don't trade up  
islander1 : 4/12/2023 2:17 pm : link
I don't feel like this franchise is in a position to do this.
Addison  
AcesUp : 4/12/2023 2:21 pm : link
The WR coach the first recruited him to Maryland and then Addison followed to Pitt is now the WR coach with the Chargers.
Spears is one my favorite players in the draft  
BigBlue7 : 4/12/2023 2:24 pm : link
Reminds me of a smoother Ahmad Bradshaw
RE: Personally, hope they don't trade up  
Sean : 4/12/2023 2:25 pm : link
In comment 16086755 islander1 said:
Quote:
I don't feel like this franchise is in a position to do this.

They just gave their QB $82M guaranteed over two years. They traded for Waller. I would be surprised if they weren’t aggressive.
Go get Flowers  
Big Rick in FL : 4/12/2023 2:28 pm : link
If you have to! Guy is such a natural IMO. I think he is going to be a very good NFL player. Would be ecstatic if we drafted him.
It’s fun playing GM  
Payasdaddy : 4/12/2023 2:35 pm : link
And yes, I don’t want to waste draft capital
But if flowers or Addison tears it up, big differences on offense
NFC wide open. Philly still real good , niners and cowboys formidable
But there is a SB birth to be had. AFC much tougher. A few good teams don’t even make the playoffs
RE: RE: Who’s our  
Carl in CT : 4/12/2023 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16086679 Beer Man said:
Quote:
In comment 16086671 Eli owns all said:


Quote:


Diggs?

I would guess they are referring to Parris Campbell



He is as close to Diggs as I am.
FWIW  
RHPeel : 4/12/2023 2:45 pm : link
This has also been my read of the board: Giants are in a bit of a sour spot. Too low for the top WR/CBs, too high to be happy with the DL/OL players that will likely be available. So I think the strategy is sound.
Having a  
JayBid : 4/12/2023 2:45 pm : link
legitimate #1 WR is leagues better than filling out the back end of your roster. People need to start looking around the league, and understand even the premium teams have issues with depth of certain spots. We have done a solid job of upgrading the roster, and thats only going to continue.

The team severely lacks an elite WR and a glaring hole at CB #2. They are going to do what it takes to accomplish that goal. With the draft being deep at CB, I suspect they try to fill WR first unless their top target at CB falls. Adding that WR who doesnt always have to be schemed open, will make this offense 10x better.
Sy just made a good case  
Dave on the UWS : 4/12/2023 2:46 pm : link
for how tenuous both edge and DT are. Any injuries and there’s a BIG problem. That’s true at CB too.
It’s fun to add “toys” but this front seven isn’t there yet. Need more talent there and at CB.
Addison  
AcidTest : 4/12/2023 2:49 pm : link
is a silky smooth route runner with fantastic COD skills that allow him to consistently get open. Good contact balance despite his relatively slender frame. He’s also cleaned up his problem with drops. Biletnikoff winner.

Problems are that he doesn’t have elite speed, and press CBs not surprisingly give him trouble by jamming him at the LOS before he can get into his routes. That could be even more of a problem at the NFL level. He might have to initially be schemed open, at least until he can add some muscle. His slender frame also limits what he can do as a blocker, although he’s unlikely to be asked to do much of that.

I’m OK trading up for him as long as it doesn’t cost more than a third, but in all fairness, I would prefer the Giants not do so. Everybody agrees we need a #1 WR. But the holes in his game leave too much doubt that he could be that player IMO. We also have a ton of other needs.
Trading  
AcidTest : 4/12/2023 2:52 pm : link
up in the first round should really be limited to doing so for a QB, or if doing so will allow a team to acquire a player at a position they need to become a legitimate SB contender. Neither applies to the Giants. We have Jones and are not one, two, or even three players away from competing for a SB.
RE: thank you godeep great info  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/12/2023 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16086697 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
i very much see the appeal of a possible trade up.

if it costs you draft capital equivalent to what they used selecting josh ezeudu to move up 10ish spots, but you can get a chris olave/patrick surtain level player, doesn't that seem 100% worth it?


If you have you're guy you should trade up. The trade up for Julio Jones and Revis were fantastic, even at the time of the trade.
RE: Addison  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/12/2023 3:02 pm : link
In comment 16086782 AcidTest said:
Quote:
is a silky smooth route runner with fantastic COD skills that allow him to consistently get open. Good contact balance despite his relatively slender frame. He’s also cleaned up his problem with drops. Biletnikoff winner.

Problems are that he doesn’t have elite speed, and press CBs not surprisingly give him trouble by jamming him at the LOS before he can get into his routes. That could be even more of a problem at the NFL level. He might have to initially be schemed open, at least until he can add some muscle. His slender frame also limits what he can do as a blocker, although he’s unlikely to be asked to do much of that.

I’m OK trading up for him as long as it doesn’t cost more than a third, but in all fairness, I would prefer the Giants not do so. Everybody agrees we need a #1 WR. But the holes in his game leave too much doubt that he could be that player IMO. We also have a ton of other needs.


When I was scouting rat claws Pickens last year for an obvious potential need at QB, the person who stood out was Addison - looked like a top 5 pick. Safe to say he did not exactly do anything at USC to change my mind. He did not blow it up at the underwear olympics but eh who cares.

And by scouting I mean watching videos on youtube of course.
This scenario makes a lot of sense to me. I've done a bunch of mock  
Heisenberg : 4/12/2023 3:04 pm : link
drafts and most of the time, the guys that make the most sense are gone before the Giants at 25. Good that the Giants are planning for that in looking to move in both directions.
For those wondering  
GoDeep13 : 4/12/2023 3:20 pm : link
Addison would be the Diggs for Daboll.
RE: Personally, hope they don't trade up  
Dr. D : 4/12/2023 3:21 pm : link
In comment 16086755 islander1 said:
Quote:
I don't feel like this franchise is in a position to do this.

I don't think improvement of a team is linear or incremental and I don't think Schoen or Daboll have the mentality of "we're not one player away...", at least not with a team that made it to the 2nd rd of the playoffs the yr prior.

Eagle went from a 9 win, first rd playoff loser to a SB participant in 1 yr, partly bc they made a big trade for a #1 WR. Following the '21 season, no one thought they were 1 WR away...

Of course there were other additions, just like there will be for the Giants, but AJ Brown was prolly the biggest diff between '21 and '22.
Just 15 days to go ...  
Colin@gbn : 4/12/2023 3:23 pm : link
and we'll all be out of our misery; or at least we'll know for sure. Really interesting info Go Deep. I guess the one discontinuity I see is that while the Giants have been all over the top receivers this spring, both in terms of how and who they scouted them and who they are bringing in for final visits, they have actually paid much attention to the top CBs at all other than maybe Cam Smith, but he's in reality more of a 2nd round guy. In fact, they've shown far more interest in the DL (White, Bresee) than the CBs. (All said with the proviso that this is the season of smoke and mirrors and there is no rule you can't take a guy you haven't heavily scouted, at least publicly.

In fact, we did a two-round mock late yesterday with the intention that the Giants would trade up into the 18-20 range to get Addison. We had expected Flowers to go to New England or Green Bay at 14-15 but there were still really good other players on the board at those picks so Flowers slipped down.

In doing the mock though you realize just how perilous the Giants position could end up being. There is almost certainly going to be a run on WRs at 21-22-23 with the Chargers, Ravens and Vikings all looking that way (and that doesn't count that are several teams including Dallas, Buffalo and KC just behind the Giants also looking hard at the receivers and none are shy about making a move).

Bottom line is that if the Giants truly want one of those top 4 receivers, and all indications are that they do they are going to have to move up at least into the 18-20 range. Probably cost you a 3 and a 4 to get to 18 and a three and maybe a later third pick to get to 20. And let's be very honest unless they get super lucky they aren't getting any starters with their 3rd or 4th round picks or beyond. One of the senses I have is that this draft is more about quality than quantity for the Giants. Time will tell.

Just a note too that we had the Giants taking Joe Tippmann with their 2nd round pick. What was interesting though was just how many good defensive players were still on the board at that time including DTs Mazi Smith and Gervon Dexter, DEs Zach Harrison, Derick Hall, BJ Ojulari and DJ Johnson; LBs Jack Campbell and Daiyan Henley and CBs DJ Turner, JuJu Brents and Martavius Bennett should the Giants prefer to go in one of those directions.
Not in favor of a trade up..  
Crazed Dogs : 4/12/2023 3:24 pm : link
Team still has too many holes. I would favor a trade down if the player they wanted was not there.
RE: Just 15 days to go ...  
AcidTest : 4/12/2023 3:44 pm : link
In comment 16086813 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
and we'll all be out of our misery; or at least we'll know for sure. Really interesting info Go Deep. I guess the one discontinuity I see is that while the Giants have been all over the top receivers this spring, both in terms of how and who they scouted them and who they are bringing in for final visits, they have actually paid much attention to the top CBs at all other than maybe Cam Smith, but he's in reality more of a 2nd round guy. In fact, they've shown far more interest in the DL (White, Bresee) than the CBs. (All said with the proviso that this is the season of smoke and mirrors and there is no rule you can't take a guy you haven't heavily scouted, at least publicly.

In fact, we did a two-round mock late yesterday with the intention that the Giants would trade up into the 18-20 range to get Addison. We had expected Flowers to go to New England or Green Bay at 14-15 but there were still really good other players on the board at those picks so Flowers slipped down.

In doing the mock though you realize just how perilous the Giants position could end up being. There is almost certainly going to be a run on WRs at 21-22-23 with the Chargers, Ravens and Vikings all looking that way (and that doesn't count that are several teams including Dallas, Buffalo and KC just behind the Giants also looking hard at the receivers and none are shy about making a move).

Bottom line is that if the Giants truly want one of those top 4 receivers, and all indications are that they do they are going to have to move up at least into the 18-20 range. Probably cost you a 3 and a 4 to get to 18 and a three and maybe a later third pick to get to 20. And let's be very honest unless they get super lucky they aren't getting any starters with their 3rd or 4th round picks or beyond. One of the senses I have is that this draft is more about quality than quantity for the Giants. Time will tell.

Just a note too that we had the Giants taking Joe Tippmann with their 2nd round pick. What was interesting though was just how many good defensive players were still on the board at that time including DTs Mazi Smith and Gervon Dexter, DEs Zach Harrison, Derick Hall, BJ Ojulari and DJ Johnson; LBs Jack Campbell and Daiyan Henley and CBs DJ Turner, JuJu Brents and Martavius Bennett should the Giants prefer to go in one of those directions.


If GoDeep13 is right, then it looks like you may be as well in predicting that the Giants would prefer to trade up for a WR. As I have said, I would prefer they not do so, but am OK with trading a third and maybe a late day three pick to move up.

What's interesting is that they've apparently had more productive talks about trading down. That may indicate there is a real limit on what they are willing to pay to move up. As you note, there are several teams in front of and behind us who are looking for WRs. That could create a "bidding war" to get one that raises the price past what the Giants are willing to pay.

I also still don't understand why people are obsessed with JSN, Flowers, Addison, and Johnston, all of whom have holes in their game. Fifty percent of all first round picks bust anyway, and plenty of good WRs will be available on day two.

I'm also tried of the mantra that third round picks and lower rarely "hit." Other teams find solid starters on day three. The Giants did last year with Belton, Bellinger, and maybe Beavers. If your team isn't hitting on these picks regularly then get new scouts. No more excuses.
Addison seems to be a poor man's DeVonta Smith  
WestCoastGFan : 4/12/2023 3:47 pm : link
If he is available at 25, I think the Giants grab him.
RE: Not in favor of a trade up..  
beatrixkiddo : 4/12/2023 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16086815 Crazed Dogs said:
Quote:
Team still has too many holes. I would favor a trade down if the player they wanted was not there.


Yeah I don’t see it happening especially for those two position groups. There is going to be a run on both in the teens, and I think the cost is going to be too high. Interesting to hear this though and also that if they can’t move up for a player they like in those two groups they are likely to trade down. I am with ya and hoping that this happens instead. I am not really sold on a true #1 WR in this class, so if they move up I hope it’s for an eventual shutdown CB type instead.

If they move down in round 1, they will certainly move up maybe twice on day 2. There will be a lot of excellent players on day 2, so I don’t think this is a bad strategy either depending how the draft falls. They can load up on a ton of quality depth at DL/Edge/DB even some skill guys at RB/TE/WR.
Trade down IMHO......  
Simms11 : 4/12/2023 3:59 pm : link
They can still grab a very good receiver either at the end of round 1 or in round 2. Im not so sure those 4 receivers really are heads and heels better then others that may be available in round 2 anyway! I think there’s some smoke here.
Something to think about  
rich in DC : 4/12/2023 4:00 pm : link
With QB Hooker almost certainly going to need a partial if not full year redshirt with the ACL, teams in the high 2nd round who need a QB MIGHT be willing to part with a goodly sum of picks to get into the low 1st to get Hooker.

Why?

Because they get the potential extra year of control for a 1st rounder to offset the lost time.

When Hooker finally gets healthy, he might not need as much ramp up time as someone like Richardson to be ready to start.

The Pats have made clear Jones is on the outs up there. #14 is probably too high to grab Hooker, but too low to get the top 4. Would they be interested in a trade up?

What about the Lions? Yes, they have Goff- but his contract is really a one year deal at this point. They might want someone with a big arm to get the ball downfield who is under a cheap contract for a while.

I suspect that the Commanders and Cowboys are on the "do not trade picks to let them draft a QB" list, I suppose they could offer an overpay package.

Are the Falcons really all in on Ridder? Yes, they have the #8 pick, but that really might be a trade down point and get multiple picks to move around the draft board later.

Just a thought.

Not a CB or WR worth trading up for  
gameday555 : 4/12/2023 4:04 pm : link
If anything, trade back and acquire some day 2 / early day 3 picks to play to the strengths of the class — EDGE, TE, C and RB depth.
I think the Giants would trade up  
johnnyb : 4/12/2023 4:10 pm : link
for a CB, not a WR. But what di I know?
Thanks GD13  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/12/2023 4:28 pm : link
I don't have any issue with a trade up but that player needs to deliver at a upper tier level fairly quickly.

The corner makes more sense to me with Jackson most likely gone after this year and his durability issues.

Yeah, I feel like trading up from 25 is a move for a team 'closer'  
Dinger : 4/12/2023 4:29 pm : link
than we are. The Giants have more than a few holes to fill and arent one or two players away. If none of the WR or CBs drop, I feel like they can go DT or OL or just about any position at 25 and still be satisfied that they took a team need.
I like the idea of a trade-up...  
Brown_Hornet : 4/12/2023 4:32 pm : link
...because it tells me that the guys that we seem to trust have a target on a guy that they believe is going to be a difference maker and have what it takes to go get him.
IOW, not settling but rather getting one of their guys.
RE: Addison  
Optimus-NY : 4/12/2023 4:51 pm : link
In comment 16086757 AcesUp said:
Quote:
The WR coach the first recruited him to Maryland and then Addison followed to Pitt is now the WR coach with the Chargers.


Interesting. Something to pay attention to for sure.
Maybe the trade up pawn  
VTChuck : 4/12/2023 4:56 pm : link
is Barkley?

RE: Sy just made a good case  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/12/2023 5:00 pm : link
In comment 16086781 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
for how tenuous both edge and DT are. Any injuries and there’s a BIG problem. That’s true at CB too.
It’s fun to add “toys” but this front seven isn’t there yet. Need more talent there and at CB.


It's all a perception thing, though.

You may think of WRs as 'toys', but Tom Coughlin considered them essential to running his offensive scheme.

They finished the season 26th in pass attempts, 25th in pass yardage, and 24th in pass yardage. As a result, they lived and died on a razor's edge of scoring 365 points and allowing 371.

They need to get better on offense and score more points.

I agree that CB and other areas are also important, but being able to field a complete offense isn't a luxury, it's essential to being a playoff contender.
RE: RE: Personally, hope they don't trade up  
Gatorade Dunk : 4/12/2023 5:04 pm : link
In comment 16086809 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 16086755 islander1 said:


Quote:


I don't feel like this franchise is in a position to do this.


I don't think improvement of a team is linear or incremental and I don't think Schoen or Daboll have the mentality of "we're not one player away...", at least not with a team that made it to the 2nd rd of the playoffs the yr prior.

Eagle went from a 9 win, first rd playoff loser to a SB participant in 1 yr, partly bc they made a big trade for a #1 WR. Following the '21 season, no one thought they were 1 WR away...

Of course there were other additions, just like there will be for the Giants, but AJ Brown was prolly the biggest diff between '21 and '22.

All improvement is incremental, based simply on the prevailing definitions of both "improvement" and "incremental."
KC's 1st and 3rd happen to match up numerically  
Del Shofner : 4/12/2023 5:10 pm : link
with our 1st on the draft value chart. (600 plus 120 = 720.) I don't think it would be bad to get another 3rd (albeit late in the round) to move back 6 slots. Assuming, of course, that no one we really want is there at 25.
Thanks GoDeep  
Matt in SGS : 4/12/2023 5:13 pm : link
I could see the Giants trading up if they have a WR that they want who falls into a comfortable range. With all the top 30 visits for a WR, they are showing their hand a bit. The more QBs that get taken early will help the Giants out. And I'm going to the draft party, I'd be ok with a trade up because I'd be able to get home earlier too ;)
I hope the Giants can find at least 1 CB that Wink trusts  
arniefez : 4/12/2023 5:20 pm : link
in this draft. My uneducated opinion is that finding a 1A CB would free Wink up to bring the pressure the Giants defense needs to improve over last year on passing downs.
Thanks  
Toth029 : 4/12/2023 5:51 pm : link
For the intel!
RE: KC's 1st and 3rd happen to match up numerically  
Optimus-NY : 4/12/2023 5:59 pm : link
In comment 16086925 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
with our 1st on the draft value chart. (600 plus 120 = 720.) I don't think it would be bad to get another 3rd (albeit late in the round) to move back 6 slots. Assuming, of course, that no one we really want is there at 25.


I'd do that in a heartbeat if the scenario plays itself out such that the giants' top top options are gone at 25 and the Chiefs wanna move up and select a player they've targeted. The Giants have gotta stay in the first round though so they can get a player with a 5th year option.
RE: RE: KC's 1st and 3rd happen to match up numerically  
bluefin : 4/12/2023 6:06 pm : link
In comment 16086952 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16086925 Del Shofner said:


Quote:


with our 1st on the draft value chart. (600 plus 120 = 720.) I don't think it would be bad to get another 3rd (albeit late in the round) to move back 6 slots. Assuming, of course, that no one we really want is there at 25.



I'd do that in a heartbeat if the scenario plays itself out such that the giants' top top options are gone at 25 and the Chiefs wanna move up and select a player they've targeted. The Giants have gotta stay in the first round though so they can get a player with a 5th year option.

Moves like this are what I’m hoping for.
I’d rather trade down  
GiantsFan84 : 4/12/2023 6:48 pm : link
This draft seems to have good depth but not a lot of perceived studs. Trade down grab a RB, TE, 1-2 OL, a CB and some help at edge or the DL. They should not be under the directive of a got to have a wr in this draft.
There isn't a WR in this draft worth  
LauderdaleMatty : 4/12/2023 7:14 pm : link
Trading up for.
Any asshats heard  
gameday555 : 4/12/2023 7:24 pm : link
Anything around Bresee or Myles Murphy? I had a guy who gave me decent stuff last year who has thus far only said to keep an eye on “the two Clemson guys” (and Zay Flowers but that’s basically an open secret at this point). I assume that’s Bresee and Murphy but I suppose it could possibly be Simpson in there.
Pin this  
Pete in VA : 4/12/2023 7:55 pm : link
Right or wrong, worth keeping for reference.
RE: There isn't a WR in this draft worth  
Big Rick in FL : 4/12/2023 8:06 pm : link
In comment 16086971 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
Trading up for.


I think Flowers is worth trading up for. I think he's gonna be a Pro Bowl/All Pro type.
I don't care the reason....but trading back just make too much sense  
George from PA : 4/12/2023 8:10 pm : link
Nothing special within reach.....talent pool seems deep.

The Giants seemed apt at finding players that fit their system.


The Giants have more needs....than one player.

More is still better
Trade down  
WillVAB : 4/12/2023 8:49 pm : link
Then trade up in the 3rd or 4th if the opportunity is there. That’s where the best value is in this draft.
You go get Zay Flowers..  
prdave73 : 4/12/2023 10:35 pm : link
After hearing just one interview with this kid, he won me over. He has the drive to succeed. Plus his 10 yard split is off the chart. 1.44?!

Then Get CB Clark Phillip, who has a comparable level of quickness/twitchiness and athleticism. Phillips also had an amazing 10 yd split, 1.46!
RE: Addison seems to be a poor man's DeVonta Smith  
cosmicj : 1:26 am : link
In comment 16086840 WestCoastGFan said:
Quote:
If he is available at 25, I think the Giants grab him.


I don’t get this. Addison looks athletically outclassed by the PAC 10 defenders. I don’t see how he possibly can be a plus player at the NFL level.

Usually, I respect the professional domain of NFLers but this is one of those cases where I am rubbing my eyes in disbelief.
