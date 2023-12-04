Asshat***NYG Draft Rumblings: As it looks now

After speaking with my sources. This is where they Giants seem to stand as far as thinking and planning.
The first thing said is that, for what the Giants want, they aren’t in a great position to get the guys they want. And interestingly enough (or not if you’ve paid attention to some of the posts our great posters have posted about the history of the #25 pick.) they Giants are leaning heavy on the idea of trading the pick. More interestingly. They are looking to trade UP. They have their eye on WR/DB in the first round.
“They are using the visits to solidify who their target is. They like REALLY like 2 of the WRs and a couple of the DBs. If a run starts, they’ll looks to move up to the 15-20 range.” If they can’t come to an agreement , they’ll look to trade back. They’ve had more productive talks in trade back scenarios.”
Giants have done really good work on later projected prospects, scouts have been really showing their chops and connections.
Couple notes:
- The general belief he’s hearing is Giants like Zay Flowers best, but Jordan Addison seems the be the one they like. The Giants offense IS a mashup of KC and Buffalo’s offense. Kafka got his Travis Kielce to run some of KC’s schemes, and Daboll has his Diggs for his BUF schemes.
- Giants like a couple of the day 3 C prospects. Stromberg being a big favorite in the building. What to have a guy at C that brings character to the OL.
- Giants looking to add another Move TE and RB. They want to have insurance for Waller who still has a bit of injury risk and have another TE they can flex and use in the passing game. Giants experimented with Cage and Miller, but will look to add someone with hire upside. TE Kuntz, Schoonmaker, Whyle, and Kraft are names to watch for.
On the RB side. The love for Tyjae Spears is real, but Giants also like RBs Brown from Illinois, Bigsby of Auburn, Charbonnet, Achane, and Miller.
- They will also look to add a young S. Jammie Robinson, and Chris Smith of UGA are names they’ve been quietly scouting.
That’s all I’ve got as of now. I’ll try to get an update draft week. Cheers!
Who's our Kelce?
Getting to #15 will cost #57 and #89. Are they really willing to not have any day two picks and not pick again until the end of round four? That seems unlikely.
Getting to #20 might only cost #89 and perhaps a late day three pick. I would prefer no trade up, but am OK with that cost.
Interesting that they've had more productive talks about trading down. I hope that doesn't mean trading out of the first round.
But the end result is that they are apparently not happy at #25, and want to move the pick, whether that is up or down. Staying at #25 is the least attractive option
Campbell
if it costs you draft capital equivalent to what they used selecting josh ezeudu to move up 10ish spots, but you can get a chris olave/patrick surtain level player, doesn't that seem 100% worth it?
This proves that their are about 21 prospects with first round grades thst analysts have been mentioning for weeks now.
that would be significantly more than the lions gave up to go from 32 to 12 last year fyi.
i think a move up about 10 spots would cost them 1 of their day 2 picks but not both.
Unless this is disinformation. LOL!!!!!!
Also, other high priorities positions will be addressed later. So perhaps they are targeting DT, EDGE days 2 and 3. Somewhat disappointing to those of us who were hoping for DT AA at 25, but you never know.
Thankfully Sy is high on quite a few Edge/DE types that fit our scheme and could be available through round 4!
Diggs?
Campbell
I'm assuming he's referencing the guy we would move up for in round 1 as our "Diggs"
Everything lines up this year to do so, and Addison/Porter fir the value and position. especially Addison who is being slept on in a huge way on this site!
Build the LOS, cb.
Go for the cherry on top in 2024. Wr.
I just don’t see Addison or flowers as wr1. They may be good but not double team good
To me, that’s the only reason u move up for one
My guess is they want porter at CB. Would fit wink D bigtime
Diggs?
Who's our Kelce?
Is this sarcasm?
My guess. There will be a couple guys available giants don’t expect
Can’t get behind Forbes at 166 pds
They just gave their QB $82M guaranteed over two years. They traded for Waller. I would be surprised if they weren’t aggressive.
But if flowers or Addison tears it up, big differences on offense
NFC wide open. Philly still real good , niners and cowboys formidable
But there is a SB birth to be had. AFC much tougher. A few good teams don’t even make the playoffs
Diggs?
I would guess they are referring to Parris Campbell
He is as close to Diggs as I am.
The team severely lacks an elite WR and a glaring hole at CB #2. They are going to do what it takes to accomplish that goal. With the draft being deep at CB, I suspect they try to fill WR first unless their top target at CB falls. Adding that WR who doesnt always have to be schemed open, will make this offense 10x better.
It’s fun to add “toys” but this front seven isn’t there yet. Need more talent there and at CB.
Problems are that he doesn’t have elite speed, and press CBs not surprisingly give him trouble by jamming him at the LOS before he can get into his routes. That could be even more of a problem at the NFL level. He might have to initially be schemed open, at least until he can add some muscle. His slender frame also limits what he can do as a blocker, although he’s unlikely to be asked to do much of that.
I’m OK trading up for him as long as it doesn’t cost more than a third, but in all fairness, I would prefer the Giants not do so. Everybody agrees we need a #1 WR. But the holes in his game leave too much doubt that he could be that player IMO. We also have a ton of other needs.
if it costs you draft capital equivalent to what they used selecting josh ezeudu to move up 10ish spots, but you can get a chris olave/patrick surtain level player, doesn't that seem 100% worth it?
If you have you're guy you should trade up. The trade up for Julio Jones and Revis were fantastic, even at the time of the trade.
When I was scouting rat claws Pickens last year for an obvious potential need at QB, the person who stood out was Addison - looked like a top 5 pick. Safe to say he did not exactly do anything at USC to change my mind. He did not blow it up at the underwear olympics but eh who cares.
And by scouting I mean watching videos on youtube of course.
I don't think improvement of a team is linear or incremental and I don't think Schoen or Daboll have the mentality of "we're not one player away...", at least not with a team that made it to the 2nd rd of the playoffs the yr prior.
Eagle went from a 9 win, first rd playoff loser to a SB participant in 1 yr, partly bc they made a big trade for a #1 WR. Following the '21 season, no one thought they were 1 WR away...
Of course there were other additions, just like there will be for the Giants, but AJ Brown was prolly the biggest diff between '21 and '22.
In fact, we did a two-round mock late yesterday with the intention that the Giants would trade up into the 18-20 range to get Addison. We had expected Flowers to go to New England or Green Bay at 14-15 but there were still really good other players on the board at those picks so Flowers slipped down.
In doing the mock though you realize just how perilous the Giants position could end up being. There is almost certainly going to be a run on WRs at 21-22-23 with the Chargers, Ravens and Vikings all looking that way (and that doesn't count that are several teams including Dallas, Buffalo and KC just behind the Giants also looking hard at the receivers and none are shy about making a move).
Bottom line is that if the Giants truly want one of those top 4 receivers, and all indications are that they do they are going to have to move up at least into the 18-20 range. Probably cost you a 3 and a 4 to get to 18 and a three and maybe a later third pick to get to 20. And let's be very honest unless they get super lucky they aren't getting any starters with their 3rd or 4th round picks or beyond. One of the senses I have is that this draft is more about quality than quantity for the Giants. Time will tell.
Just a note too that we had the Giants taking Joe Tippmann with their 2nd round pick. What was interesting though was just how many good defensive players were still on the board at that time including DTs Mazi Smith and Gervon Dexter, DEs Zach Harrison, Derick Hall, BJ Ojulari and DJ Johnson; LBs Jack Campbell and Daiyan Henley and CBs DJ Turner, JuJu Brents and Martavius Bennett should the Giants prefer to go in one of those directions.
If GoDeep13 is right, then it looks like you may be as well in predicting that the Giants would prefer to trade up for a WR. As I have said, I would prefer they not do so, but am OK with trading a third and maybe a late day three pick to move up.
What's interesting is that they've apparently had more productive talks about trading down. That may indicate there is a real limit on what they are willing to pay to move up. As you note, there are several teams in front of and behind us who are looking for WRs. That could create a "bidding war" to get one that raises the price past what the Giants are willing to pay.
I also still don't understand why people are obsessed with JSN, Flowers, Addison, and Johnston, all of whom have holes in their game. Fifty percent of all first round picks bust anyway, and plenty of good WRs will be available on day two.
I'm also tried of the mantra that third round picks and lower rarely "hit." Other teams find solid starters on day three. The Giants did last year with Belton, Bellinger, and maybe Beavers. If your team isn't hitting on these picks regularly then get new scouts. No more excuses.
Yeah I don’t see it happening especially for those two position groups. There is going to be a run on both in the teens, and I think the cost is going to be too high. Interesting to hear this though and also that if they can’t move up for a player they like in those two groups they are likely to trade down. I am with ya and hoping that this happens instead. I am not really sold on a true #1 WR in this class, so if they move up I hope it’s for an eventual shutdown CB type instead.
If they move down in round 1, they will certainly move up maybe twice on day 2. There will be a lot of excellent players on day 2, so I don’t think this is a bad strategy either depending how the draft falls. They can load up on a ton of quality depth at DL/Edge/DB even some skill guys at RB/TE/WR.
Why?
Because they get the potential extra year of control for a 1st rounder to offset the lost time.
When Hooker finally gets healthy, he might not need as much ramp up time as someone like Richardson to be ready to start.
The Pats have made clear Jones is on the outs up there. #14 is probably too high to grab Hooker, but too low to get the top 4. Would they be interested in a trade up?
What about the Lions? Yes, they have Goff- but his contract is really a one year deal at this point. They might want someone with a big arm to get the ball downfield who is under a cheap contract for a while.
I suspect that the Commanders and Cowboys are on the "do not trade picks to let them draft a QB" list, I suppose they could offer an overpay package.
Are the Falcons really all in on Ridder? Yes, they have the #8 pick, but that really might be a trade down point and get multiple picks to move around the draft board later.
Just a thought.
The corner makes more sense to me with Jackson most likely gone after this year and his durability issues.
IOW, not settling but rather getting one of their guys.
Interesting. Something to pay attention to for sure.
I admit I don't understand all the nuances of the FT
It’s fun to add “toys” but this front seven isn’t there yet. Need more talent there and at CB.
It's all a perception thing, though.
You may think of WRs as 'toys', but Tom Coughlin considered them essential to running his offensive scheme.
They finished the season 26th in pass attempts, 25th in pass yardage, and 24th in pass yardage. As a result, they lived and died on a razor's edge of scoring 365 points and allowing 371.
They need to get better on offense and score more points.
I agree that CB and other areas are also important, but being able to field a complete offense isn't a luxury, it's essential to being a playoff contender.
I don't feel like this franchise is in a position to do this.
I don't think improvement of a team is linear or incremental and I don't think Schoen or Daboll have the mentality of "we're not one player away...", at least not with a team that made it to the 2nd rd of the playoffs the yr prior.
Eagle went from a 9 win, first rd playoff loser to a SB participant in 1 yr, partly bc they made a big trade for a #1 WR. Following the '21 season, no one thought they were 1 WR away...
Of course there were other additions, just like there will be for the Giants, but AJ Brown was prolly the biggest diff between '21 and '22.
All improvement is incremental, based simply on the prevailing definitions of both "improvement" and "incremental."
I'd do that in a heartbeat if the scenario plays itself out such that the giants' top top options are gone at 25 and the Chiefs wanna move up and select a player they've targeted. The Giants have gotta stay in the first round though so they can get a player with a 5th year option.
with our 1st on the draft value chart. (600 plus 120 = 720.) I don't think it would be bad to get another 3rd (albeit late in the round) to move back 6 slots. Assuming, of course, that no one we really want is there at 25.
I'd do that in a heartbeat if the scenario plays itself out such that the giants' top top options are gone at 25 and the Chiefs wanna move up and select a player they've targeted. The Giants have gotta stay in the first round though so they can get a player with a 5th year option.
Moves like this are what I’m hoping for.
I think Flowers is worth trading up for. I think he's gonna be a Pro Bowl/All Pro type.
The Giants seemed apt at finding players that fit their system.
The Giants have more needs....than one player.
More is still better
Then Get CB Clark Phillip, who has a comparable level of quickness/twitchiness and athleticism. Phillips also had an amazing 10 yd split, 1.46!
I don’t get this. Addison looks athletically outclassed by the PAC 10 defenders. I don’t see how he possibly can be a plus player at the NFL level.
Usually, I respect the professional domain of NFLers but this is one of those cases where I am rubbing my eyes in disbelief.