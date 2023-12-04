***Asshat***NYG Draft Rumblings: As it looks now GoDeep13 : 4/12/2023 1:19 pm

After speaking with my sources. This is where they Giants seem to stand as far as thinking and planning.



The first thing said is that, for what the Giants want, they aren’t in a great position to get the guys they want. And interestingly enough (or not if you’ve paid attention to some of the posts our great posters have posted about the history of the #25 pick.) they Giants are leaning heavy on the idea of trading the pick. More interestingly. They are looking to trade UP. They have their eye on WR/DB in the first round.



“They are using the visits to solidify who their target is. They like REALLY like 2 of the WRs and a couple of the DBs. If a run starts, they’ll looks to move up to the 15-20 range.” If they can’t come to an agreement , they’ll look to trade back. They’ve had more productive talks in trade back scenarios.”



Giants have done really good work on later projected prospects, scouts have been really showing their chops and connections.



Couple notes:



- The general belief he’s hearing is Giants like Zay Flowers best, but Jordan Addison seems the be the one they like. The Giants offense IS a mashup of KC and Buffalo’s offense. Kafka got his Travis Kielce to run some of KC’s schemes, and Daboll has his Diggs for his BUF schemes.



- Giants like a couple of the day 3 C prospects. Stromberg being a big favorite in the building. What to have a guy at C that brings character to the OL.



- Giants looking to add another Move TE and RB. They want to have insurance for Waller who still has a bit of injury risk and have another TE they can flex and use in the passing game. Giants experimented with Cage and Miller, but will look to add someone with hire upside. TE Kuntz, Schoonmaker, Whyle, and Kraft are names to watch for.



On the RB side. The love for Tyjae Spears is real, but Giants also like RBs Brown from Illinois, Bigsby of Auburn, Charbonnet, Achane, and Miller.



- They will also look to add a young S. Jammie Robinson, and Chris Smith of UGA are names they’ve been quietly scouting.



That’s all I’ve got as of now. I’ll try to get an update draft week. Cheers!