Dexter Lawrence not reporting Monday due to contract

@pleonardnydn
News: Giants standout defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence will not be reporting for the start of the Giants offseason program on Monday due to his contract situation, sources tell the Daily News @NYDNSports @NYDailyNews
- I remember when Moose Skowron had to open a sign shop in my home town to make ends meet over the off season.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
- I remember when Moose Skowron had to open a sign shop in my home town to make ends meet over the off season.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
And people complaining how athletes do what’s best for their lives and families is more pathetic. Any given play it can be over.
- I remember when Moose Skowron had to open a sign shop in my home town to make ends meet over the off season.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
Maybe they were boy scouts then, but so many of these guys lived out their lives in agony because of the abuse they (unwittingly) put themselves through while playing... I think any one of them would advise today's players to get as much as you possibly can, as early as you can, because you never know when it's going to end.
It's a business. By not imposing stiffer penalties for doing so, the CBA essentially condones holdouts, and that's with the full awareness of all parties involved. Call me a cynic, but this doesn't bother me at all.
where athletes weren’t disproportionately more wealthy than “regular” people. But I can guarantee every one of them would be taking more money if they could. It doesn’t make any sense to me to gripe about what football players get paid, especially. These guys can be paralyzed or worse on any play. Get every cent you can.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
11m
Really haven’t heard much as far as how close/far the sides are in negotiations. But there are some pretty clear comps in the DT market this offseason so it seems like they should be able to hammer something out
- I remember when Moose Skowron had to open a sign shop in my home town to make ends meet over the off season.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
And people complaining how athletes do what’s best for their lives and families is more pathetic. Any given play it can be over.
I have no problem with anyone wanting to make as much as they can. But let's stop with the they want to take care of their family line. Let's be honest. It's about ego. They want more than the last guy.
If the actual concern is to take care of their family they would care about getting a fair contract with guaranteed money, for security, not making more than a peer. But every first round pick already has that security. Every single first round picked has made enough on their first 5 year deal to more than take care of their family for a couple generations. The 30th pick last year got $13 million without the 5th year option. Dex's deal, with the 5th year is worth $24 million. And that doesn't include health care for life and a pension. Thibs got $31.5 million before the 5th year option. What the next contract is about is making sure their grandkids and great-grandkids never have to work. And being able to say they are the highest paid.
And that's fine, but listening to multimillionaires "worry" about needing another $120 million instead of $110 million so they can 'take care of their family' is laughable.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
11m
Really haven’t heard much as far as how close/far the sides are in negotiations. But there are some pretty clear comps in the DT market this offseason so it seems like they should be able to hammer something out
FWIW, he is getting $12 mill this year....yeah, hold out. $23 mill for a DT...
- I remember when Moose Skowron had to open a sign shop in my home town to make ends meet over the off season.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
Let us know when you take less money at your job to appease others and make them feel good. When layoffs etc happen make sure to step and offer 1/2 you salary to save someones job.
- I remember when Moose Skowron had to open a sign shop in my home town to make ends meet over the off season.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
Let us know when you take less money at your job to appease others and make them feel good. When layoffs etc happen make sure to step up and offer 1/2 you salary to save someones job.
I understand we want our Giants to win, and by extension
manage the cap well. We all want the Giants to spend their cap smarter than they have in the recent past with absurd deals like those given to Solder and Golladay. But I’ve got no problem with any of these guys bilking every last dollar they can out of ownership.
Nobody complains that movie stars or popular musicians make millions off their talents. Yet some seem to think it would be more honorable for pro athletes to leave money on the table and more in the hands of ownership. And several professional sports owners have proven themselves to be scum bags, as recent history has demonstrated. Despite some questionable football decision making over the years, the Maras and Tisches are by all accounts admired and respected, but still no reason any player should take less money
They also feel an obligation to the rest of the players in the league, the vast majority of whom will never sniff a deal like Dex will end up getting. Most guys never even get a shot at free agent contact, they’re out of the league in 3-4 years and replaced by younger guys on rookie deals. Setting the market higher helps bump up salaries for average players who may only get one mid-range free agent contract.
As for Dex, he seems to have a really good relationship with Daboll and Wink and the new regime. No issue with him skipping OTAs for now, I’m confident they’ll get an extension done
- I remember when Moose Skowron had to open a sign shop in my home town to make ends meet over the off season.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
The owners and the league make too much money for the players to act this way.
We need more fan outcry for generational wealthy owners who pocket profits and less for players who are trying to get the biggest piece of the pie that they are themselves creating...
I begrudge neither the owners nor the players their good fortune. Good for them. Why would I make my life worse by being envious of what they have? They are neither more greedy nor less greedy than other people. Trying to get the most out of your work is a near universal human trait. So is trying to pay as little as you can for whatever you have to buy. These traits are morally neutral and without them the human drive to improve, for which we can thank almost all the blessings of modern life, would not exist. Dex should try and get as much as he can. The NYGs should try to pay him as little as they can.
- I remember when Moose Skowron had to open a sign shop in my home town to make ends meet over the off season.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
And people complaining how athletes do what’s best for their lives and families is more pathetic. Any given play it can be over.
But that is true for any of us. I'm not sympathetic to that argument at all. Three DOT workers were killed on the job in my area last week while working on the Interstate. Besides, athletes can find jobs after their careers end, too. DOT workers killed by lunatic drivers don't have that luxury. Get over yourself.
In comment 16087111 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
In comment 16086991 eli4life said:
Quote:
In comment 16086988 KeoweeFan said:
Quote:
- I remember when Moose Skowron had to open a sign shop in my home town to make ends meet over the off season.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
And people complaining how athletes do what’s best for their lives and families is more pathetic. Any given play it can be over.
But that is true for any of us. I'm not sympathetic to that argument at all. Three DOT workers were killed on the job in my area last week while working on the Interstate. Besides, athletes can find jobs after their careers end, too. DOT workers killed by lunatic drivers don't have that luxury. Get over yourself.
Pretty sure DOT is unionized..... i.e. just because it's a different profession doesn't mean they aren't fighting for full value of their worth. If the market is willing to bear a higher contract then the player has every right to try and secure that contract.... willingly taking less money than your worth is bad business, pro sports or otherwise....
The owners and players have collectively bargained 7.2 billion dollars for player compensation this year.
They've also agreed to effectively spend the yearly budget each year (calculated as an average over a period of time).
Each team will receive about 400M this year in national revenue, the vast majority of which is from national TV contracts that cost the fans nothing.
All of the other revenues the league draws are other choices fans choose to pay for.
So three things:
1) If it's not Lawrence, some other player will make this money
2) The national TV deals more than cover player salaries, and leave a nice profit for the teams, at no cost to fans
3) The reason players make so much money is because you watch free NFL games
I agree with everything you’ve said except the free tv part. I pay about $250 a month for cable and no doubt that’s part of the leagues TV revenue.
Also I’m out of market for a good bit so considering getting the YouTube channel for Giant games. Even if I pass on that, it’s a huge part of the revenue the NFL is taking in, and contributes to all aspects of the running of the league. Salaries, profit etc, and that’s not free.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
4m
Does the Lawrence extension happen sooner rather than later? Both sides want it to happen. I think they'll land on the right number, and it'll be a big one.
I don't get the sense that there's drama here with either player, tho situations with Dex + Saquon not exactly the same.
Quote Tweet
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
10m
Giants have been planning extension for Dexter Lawrence since season ended. They've been in negotiations, and with two other DT mega deals signed (Simmons, Payne), it's going to happen for Dex.
No sense for him to risk injury at voluntary workouts prior to deal being agreed upon
You can watch every local game over the air today. You don't have to pay for a provider to watch your local games.
When a local team is one of the national games, it's also broadcast over the air for free in-market.
Ok maybe I’ve been a satellite/cable customer for too long a time but how does one get over the air without some type of cable or provider? Excuse my ignorance but would that type of over air just be the main National networks?
- I remember when Moose Skowron had to open a sign shop in my home town to make ends meet over the off season.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
So, everyone can have an opinion of course, but I find it really interesting (and a little frustrating) when NFL fans root for management over players in salary negotiations.
(a) The NFL owners are billionaires, not millionaires. They are hardly targets of sympathy - especially since there is ample evidence at this point that the NFL is run by some of the least ethical business practices allowed in the US. (Cue Lamar Jackson nodding sadly. Or if you are more historically inclined remember how things went for Earl Thomas at the end of his career in Seattle - NFL loyalty is very much a one way street.)
(b) How sure are you that Dexter Lawrence loves his co-workers and playing NY? NFL fans love to believe that the players on their favorite team wake up every day joyful for the opportunity to play for X city but I seriously doubt that's the actual case. To you and me, the NY Giants are a fan experience - it's much more likely to Lawrence that it's just a job. It's not like he got to choose to come to the Giants, he was drafted.
(c) Adulation of the public? Really? Half the games he plays are away games were by default he's the villain with 80,000 people booing him. And even here on a NY Giants fan board most of the posts are painting him as an ingrate for wanting to get paid - without even knowing if the Giants are lowballing him or where negotiations stand.
And even if/when things do work out and he signs a big contract, how will things go if he's only 85% as good as he was this year next year? NFL Fan bases (us included) have very short memories. Michael Golladay & Nate Solder did nothing wrong but take the money Gettleman offered them... but that didn't stop 100s of posts on this board trashing them as though they were purposefully screwing 'us'.
(d) While yes, he's going to make a spectacular amount of money either way, the idea that he shouldn't care if it's +/- $10 million is pretty BS. NFL contracts aren't guaranteed and he was a late first round pick - so he hasn't really earned any money yet (not when you consider the length of his career - that money has to last a very long time).
Now add in all the colorful (and horrifying) stories of professional athletes going broke shortly after retiring. He should get as much as he can and hopefully he's got sound people advising him on what to do with that money. But there are no guarantees.
You can watch every local game over the air today. You don't have to pay for a provider to watch your local games.
When a local team is one of the national games, it's also broadcast over the air for free in-market.
Ok maybe I’ve been a satellite/cable customer for too long a time but how does one get over the air without some type of cable or provider? Excuse my ignorance but would that type of over air just be the main National networks?
It's a good question. If you go this site you can see what channels are available over the air in your area.
- I remember when Moose Skowron had to open a sign shop in my home town to make ends meet over the off season.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
Parcells called his oline the Suburbanites. Not because that was some symbolic esoteric clever nickname, they literally were suburbanites. I think Brad Benson still runs car dealerships in this area.
- I remember when Moose Skowron had to open a sign shop in my home town to make ends meet over the off season.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
The owners and the league make too much money for the players to act this way.
We need more fan outcry for generational wealthy owners who pocket profits and less for players who are trying to get the biggest piece of the pie that they are themselves creating...
I don't begrudge the players for trying to gat all the money they can. But the argument that frustrates me is that they are creating the game. No, the owners great the game. The players don't create the game any more than the assembly line workers "create" the cars.
RE: A contract should be binding . In all other walks of life it is
You can watch every local game over the air today. You don't have to pay for a provider to watch your local games.
When a local team is one of the national games, it's also broadcast over the air for free in-market.
Ok maybe I’ve been a satellite/cable customer for too long a time but how does one get over the air without some type of cable or provider? Excuse my ignorance but would that type of over air just be the main National networks?
- I remember when Moose Skowron had to open a sign shop in my home town to make ends meet over the off season.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
- I remember when Moose Skowron had to open a sign shop in my home town to make ends meet over the off season.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
The owners and the league make too much money for the players to act this way.
We need more fan outcry for generational wealthy owners who pocket profits and less for players who are trying to get the biggest piece of the pie that they are themselves creating...
I don't begrudge the players for trying to gat all the money they can. But the argument that frustrates me is that they are creating the game. No, the owners great the game. The players don't create the game any more than the assembly line workers "create" the cars.
I'm not tuning in to watch Mara do anything.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
And people complaining how athletes do what’s best for their lives and families is more pathetic. Any given play it can be over.
+1
3 straight 1st round picks that the Giants think should play on the last year of their contract. I'd be holding out if I was Dex too.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
Maybe they were boy scouts then, but so many of these guys lived out their lives in agony because of the abuse they (unwittingly) put themselves through while playing... I think any one of them would advise today's players to get as much as you possibly can, as early as you can, because you never know when it's going to end.
It's a business. By not imposing stiffer penalties for doing so, the CBA essentially condones holdouts, and that's with the full awareness of all parties involved. Call me a cynic, but this doesn't bother me at all.
3 straight 1st round picks that the Giants think should play on the last year of their contract. I'd be holding out if I was Dex too.
Think should play on the last year of their contract? What’s the point of the contract if you aren’t going to honor it?
Get your contract, get your bag, and then come to work.
Quote:
3 straight 1st round picks that the Giants think should play on the last year of their contract. I'd be holding out if I was Dex too.
Think should play on the last year of their contract? What’s the point of the contract if you aren’t going to honor it?
+1
DJ offended b/c the Giants didn’t pick up his 5th year option. Dex offended they expect him to play on it (until he gets his new deal, which everyone knows is coming).
@DDuggan21
·
11m
Really haven’t heard much as far as how close/far the sides are in negotiations. But there are some pretty clear comps in the DT market this offseason so it seems like they should be able to hammer something out
Quote:
- I remember when Moose Skowron had to open a sign shop in my home town to make ends meet over the off season.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
And people complaining how athletes do what’s best for their lives and families is more pathetic. Any given play it can be over.
I have no problem with anyone wanting to make as much as they can. But let's stop with the they want to take care of their family line. Let's be honest. It's about ego. They want more than the last guy.
If the actual concern is to take care of their family they would care about getting a fair contract with guaranteed money, for security, not making more than a peer. But every first round pick already has that security. Every single first round picked has made enough on their first 5 year deal to more than take care of their family for a couple generations. The 30th pick last year got $13 million without the 5th year option. Dex's deal, with the 5th year is worth $24 million. And that doesn't include health care for life and a pension. Thibs got $31.5 million before the 5th year option. What the next contract is about is making sure their grandkids and great-grandkids never have to work. And being able to say they are the highest paid.
And that's fine, but listening to multimillionaires "worry" about needing another $120 million instead of $110 million so they can 'take care of their family' is laughable.
@DDuggan21
·
11m
Really haven’t heard much as far as how close/far the sides are in negotiations. But there are some pretty clear comps in the DT market this offseason so it seems like they should be able to hammer something out
FWIW, he is getting $12 mill this year....yeah, hold out. $23 mill for a DT...
This will be more like when we were kids and football players also had to wash windows in the parking lot to afford bus fare home.
This will be more like when we were kids and football players also had to wash windows in the parking lot to afford bus fare home.
Yep. Fine and dandy for the owners to rip off the fans and pocket hundreds of millions of dollars.
But should the actual talent and reason why we watch and go to these games play for less?
If I had this talent level I'd make John Boy pay handsomely.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
Let us know when you take less money at your job to appease others and make them feel good. When layoffs etc happen make sure to step and offer 1/2 you salary to save someones job.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
Let us know when you take less money at your job to appease others and make them feel good. When layoffs etc happen make sure to step up and offer 1/2 you salary to save someones job.
Nobody complains that movie stars or popular musicians make millions off their talents. Yet some seem to think it would be more honorable for pro athletes to leave money on the table and more in the hands of ownership. And several professional sports owners have proven themselves to be scum bags, as recent history has demonstrated. Despite some questionable football decision making over the years, the Maras and Tisches are by all accounts admired and respected, but still no reason any player should take less money
They also feel an obligation to the rest of the players in the league, the vast majority of whom will never sniff a deal like Dex will end up getting. Most guys never even get a shot at free agent contact, they’re out of the league in 3-4 years and replaced by younger guys on rookie deals. Setting the market higher helps bump up salaries for average players who may only get one mid-range free agent contract.
As for Dex, he seems to have a really good relationship with Daboll and Wink and the new regime. No issue with him skipping OTAs for now, I’m confident they’ll get an extension done
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
The owners and the league make too much money for the players to act this way.
We need more fan outcry for generational wealthy owners who pocket profits and less for players who are trying to get the biggest piece of the pie that they are themselves creating...
This will be more like when we were kids and football players also had to wash windows in the parking lot to afford bus fare home.
Ha... yes... great post
Quote:
- I remember when Moose Skowron had to open a sign shop in my home town to make ends meet over the off season.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
And people complaining how athletes do what’s best for their lives and families is more pathetic. Any given play it can be over.
But that is true for any of us. I'm not sympathetic to that argument at all. Three DOT workers were killed on the job in my area last week while working on the Interstate. Besides, athletes can find jobs after their careers end, too. DOT workers killed by lunatic drivers don't have that luxury. Get over yourself.
Quote:
In comment 16086988 KeoweeFan said:
Quote:
- I remember when Moose Skowron had to open a sign shop in my home town to make ends meet over the off season.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
And people complaining how athletes do what’s best for their lives and families is more pathetic. Any given play it can be over.
But that is true for any of us. I'm not sympathetic to that argument at all. Three DOT workers were killed on the job in my area last week while working on the Interstate. Besides, athletes can find jobs after their careers end, too. DOT workers killed by lunatic drivers don't have that luxury. Get over yourself.
Pretty sure DOT is unionized..... i.e. just because it's a different profession doesn't mean they aren't fighting for full value of their worth. If the market is willing to bear a higher contract then the player has every right to try and secure that contract.... willingly taking less money than your worth is bad business, pro sports or otherwise....
Sit it out till you get the deal done.
They've also agreed to effectively spend the yearly budget each year (calculated as an average over a period of time).
Each team will receive about 400M this year in national revenue, the vast majority of which is from national TV contracts that cost the fans nothing.
All of the other revenues the league draws are other choices fans choose to pay for.
So three things:
1) If it's not Lawrence, some other player will make this money
2) The national TV deals more than cover player salaries, and leave a nice profit for the teams, at no cost to fans
3) The reason players make so much money is because you watch free NFL games
They've also agreed to effectively spend the yearly budget each year (calculated as an average over a period of time).
Each team will receive about 400M this year in national revenue, the vast majority of which is from national TV contracts that cost the fans nothing.
All of the other revenues the league draws are other choices fans choose to pay for.
So three things:
1) If it's not Lawrence, some other player will make this money
2) The national TV deals more than cover player salaries, and leave a nice profit for the teams, at no cost to fans
3) The reason players make so much money is because you watch free NFL games
I agree with everything you’ve said except the free tv part. I pay about $250 a month for cable and no doubt that’s part of the leagues TV revenue.
Also I’m out of market for a good bit so considering getting the YouTube channel for Giant games. Even if I pass on that, it’s a huge part of the revenue the NFL is taking in, and contributes to all aspects of the running of the league. Salaries, profit etc, and that’s not free.
All home market games are available for free over the air. Local viewership is how the networks and the NFL calculate the value of those deals.
That anyone person chooses to pay for cable to watch their local games, or out of market national games is their choice.
The NFL earns roughly 9B a year on TV deals from ABC/CBS/NBC/FOX -- and all of those games are required to be free over the air for in-market games.
The other revenues the NFL make on TV are through Amazon and Sunday Ticket at 3.1B.
The other TV revenue stream is NFL Network games, that earn about 1.3B in advertising.
All home market games are available for free over the air. Local viewership is how the networks and the NFL calculate the value of those deals.
That anyone person chooses to pay for cable to watch their local games, or out of market national games is their choice.
The NFL earns roughly 9B a year on TV deals from ABC/CBS/NBC/FOX -- and all of those games are required to be free over the air for in-market games.
The other revenues the NFL make on TV are through Amazon and Sunday Ticket at 3.1B.
The other TV revenue stream is NFL Network games, that earn about 1.3B in advertising.
The NFL makes money from the networks who in turn make money from the providers for carrying their channels.
Back in the day of rooftop antennas sure, you could get games for basically just the price of that antenna, but no more. Somewhere along the line we’re paying for TV.
When a local team is one of the national games, it's also broadcast over the air for free in-market.
correct
Quote:
Gotta admit...this surprises me.
+1
I agree. I get that he's on the last year of his deal, but he's still under contract.
@art_stapleton
·
4m
Does the Lawrence extension happen sooner rather than later? Both sides want it to happen. I think they'll land on the right number, and it'll be a big one.
I don't get the sense that there's drama here with either player, tho situations with Dex + Saquon not exactly the same.
Quote Tweet
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
10m
Giants have been planning extension for Dexter Lawrence since season ended. They've been in negotiations, and with two other DT mega deals signed (Simmons, Payne), it's going to happen for Dex.
No sense for him to risk injury at voluntary workouts prior to deal being agreed upon
When a local team is one of the national games, it's also broadcast over the air for free in-market.
Ok maybe I’ve been a satellite/cable customer for too long a time but how does one get over the air without some type of cable or provider? Excuse my ignorance but would that type of over air just be the main National networks?
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
So, everyone can have an opinion of course, but I find it really interesting (and a little frustrating) when NFL fans root for management over players in salary negotiations.
(a) The NFL owners are billionaires, not millionaires. They are hardly targets of sympathy - especially since there is ample evidence at this point that the NFL is run by some of the least ethical business practices allowed in the US. (Cue Lamar Jackson nodding sadly. Or if you are more historically inclined remember how things went for Earl Thomas at the end of his career in Seattle - NFL loyalty is very much a one way street.)
(b) How sure are you that Dexter Lawrence loves his co-workers and playing NY? NFL fans love to believe that the players on their favorite team wake up every day joyful for the opportunity to play for X city but I seriously doubt that's the actual case. To you and me, the NY Giants are a fan experience - it's much more likely to Lawrence that it's just a job. It's not like he got to choose to come to the Giants, he was drafted.
(c) Adulation of the public? Really? Half the games he plays are away games were by default he's the villain with 80,000 people booing him. And even here on a NY Giants fan board most of the posts are painting him as an ingrate for wanting to get paid - without even knowing if the Giants are lowballing him or where negotiations stand.
And even if/when things do work out and he signs a big contract, how will things go if he's only 85% as good as he was this year next year? NFL Fan bases (us included) have very short memories. Michael Golladay & Nate Solder did nothing wrong but take the money Gettleman offered them... but that didn't stop 100s of posts on this board trashing them as though they were purposefully screwing 'us'.
(d) While yes, he's going to make a spectacular amount of money either way, the idea that he shouldn't care if it's +/- $10 million is pretty BS. NFL contracts aren't guaranteed and he was a late first round pick - so he hasn't really earned any money yet (not when you consider the length of his career - that money has to last a very long time).
Now add in all the colorful (and horrifying) stories of professional athletes going broke shortly after retiring. He should get as much as he can and hopefully he's got sound people advising him on what to do with that money. But there are no guarantees.
Quote:
You can watch every local game over the air today. You don't have to pay for a provider to watch your local games.
When a local team is one of the national games, it's also broadcast over the air for free in-market.
Ok maybe I’ve been a satellite/cable customer for too long a time but how does one get over the air without some type of cable or provider? Excuse my ignorance but would that type of over air just be the main National networks?
It's a good question. If you go this site you can see what channels are available over the air in your area.
A good HD antenna is about $30.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
Parcells called his oline the Suburbanites. Not because that was some symbolic esoteric clever nickname, they literally were suburbanites. I think Brad Benson still runs car dealerships in this area.
No!
Quote:
- I remember when Moose Skowron had to open a sign shop in my home town to make ends meet over the off season.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
The owners and the league make too much money for the players to act this way.
We need more fan outcry for generational wealthy owners who pocket profits and less for players who are trying to get the biggest piece of the pie that they are themselves creating...
I don't begrudge the players for trying to gat all the money they can. But the argument that frustrates me is that they are creating the game. No, the owners great the game. The players don't create the game any more than the assembly line workers "create" the cars.
No!
It is binding. If he doesn’t show he gets fined, that’s in the contract. You can’t make anyone work, but there are penalties in place for those that choose not to.
Sit it out till you get the deal done.
Why take a chance on a fluke injury when you are close to a big payday? Makes perfect sense to me. I expect this is more cautionary "holdout" than it is a negotiating tactic.
Dex was all pro type player last year
Giants spent a lot on people who were not - qb included
The above makes him passing on this totally not surprising
His level of play and position means he eventually has to get paid
Quote:
You can watch every local game over the air today. You don't have to pay for a provider to watch your local games.
When a local team is one of the national games, it's also broadcast over the air for free in-market.
Ok maybe I’ve been a satellite/cable customer for too long a time but how does one get over the air without some type of cable or provider? Excuse my ignorance but would that type of over air just be the main National networks?
A digital antenna costs about $50
They let Linval walk.
I have faith JS understands the critical importance of winning the LOS and he will get is done at some point.
When the fronts are established as a strength we will see the team again get to NFCCG's again and maybe more depending on the rest of the team and coaching.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
Do you remember what country you're in?
Get that bag.
or, side with labor over management.
Think things are out of hand? Stop buying it.
Quote:
In comment 16086988 KeoweeFan said:
Quote:
- I remember when Moose Skowron had to open a sign shop in my home town to make ends meet over the off season.
- When All-Stars Berra and Rizutto had to pool their earnings to open a bowling alley in Clifton NJ.
- NFL players made $ 60,000 per year.
At what point does an individual overcome envy and say "I am extra ordinarily fortunate to be able take advantage of my God given talent and am in a position where I can make a living for me and my family that others can only dream about; working with people I like plus the adulation of the public."
"Providing for your family" is a pathetic excuse of modern pro athletes, no one else assumes they have to leave multi- millions to their kids.
The owners and the league make too much money for the players to act this way.
We need more fan outcry for generational wealthy owners who pocket profits and less for players who are trying to get the biggest piece of the pie that they are themselves creating...
I don't begrudge the players for trying to gat all the money they can. But the argument that frustrates me is that they are creating the game. No, the owners great the game. The players don't create the game any more than the assembly line workers "create" the cars.
I'm not tuning in to watch Mara do anything.