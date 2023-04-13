Your guess 2 weeks out?

Just round 1 - who do you all think the Giants will draft? (Not necessarily who YOU want)
I think Flowers, JSN, and the top 3 CB’s are gone. Nolan Smith gone as well. So I’ve narrowed my guess down to
If they stay at 25
WR Addison (think there’s a chance he’s available)
WR Johnston (I think he’ll slide a bit and be there)
DL Bresee - my wildcard. Good scheme fit and DL is a bigger need than most realize
CB Cam Smith - seems there is a lot of interest in him specifically. Haven’t heard much linking Giants to Banks and Forbes in the pre draft process.
I also see a possibility that they trade down, which would bring guys Julis Brents, Will McDonald, Tippman, Simpson and Jalin Hyatt into the discussion.
Agree with both. Think they might want to jump the Vikings who have shown some interest in Addison.
Cam Smith I don’t love at 25, but would be happy with if they moved down 5-6 spots.
Quote:
Second guess would be a trade back and Cam Smith.
Really? They're defense was trash. They have Hockenson and Jefferson. Seems dumb to go wr.
2-WR
3-DT/edge
4-IOL
5-LB
5-TE
6-DT/edge
7-RB
7-LB
7-S
That's who came up when I tried a simulated draft on PFN consistent with my post above. Not sure how I feel about him - I've heard some mixed things.
Quote:
Ringo.
I’d be massively disappointed. Know Sy is big on him but he’s very much in the minority with that opinion in terms of greater draft analysts. Always scares me taking players early on who did not show positive growth in their final college season. He had some ugly, ugly games this year. Traits are certainly eye catching, though.
Where do you think Porter will go? Would the Giants move up if he makes it to 15?
Quote:
And they take him. They also take Tyjae Spears in the 3rd.
Draft value math says Giants have to give both #25 and their 2nd round pick to move up to 15. I wouldn't be in favor.
I think that several of the WRs besides JSN are being valued much more highly than what is being reported
Their likely trade partner is New England at 14
Draft value math is that #14 costs #25, our 2nd and our 4th.
You may be right, but that's a roll of the dice.
My guess is they like flowers and his short area quickness.
I told my buddy couple months ago I think he may be pound for pound the best WR in the class. I still feel that way
Genuine question -- is that informed thinking or just speculation?
In round two, we are going to take a G/C such as Tippman, Schmitz, Avila, or Wypler. My guess would be Avila as he is the largest of the good center prospects and more likely to fall to us. If we trade up, which won't be as expensive as a trade-up in round one, then we might grab one of the taller WRs like Tillman or Mingo or take a chance on Hiatt with his deep threat speed.
Luke Wypler 2.do
If we trade up it will be for Flowers or Addison.
If we trade down then I think it’s Bryan Bresee DL or Ringo CB.
Emmanuel Forbes CB Miss. St
Quote:
And they take him. They also take Tyjae Spears in the 3rd.
Porter is projected in the teens right now. I threw it out as an idea. There’s a lot of flux out there. Someone will slide.
If they trade down, it's to grab Cam Smith and stock additional picks.
I really think Tillman and Mingo are underrated WR in this process. I think both will be better pros than college players.
If anything I hope they stay put at 25 and then trade up in round 2 for a guy they like.
A scenario like.
1st round: RINGO CB UGA
2nd round: Tillman WR TENN
You could trade your 4th and a 5th to move up.
Not much different but I'll go 1) Addison 2) Flowers 3) Forbes now. Wonder if they'll prefer Ringo over Forbes but Forbes has more 1st round buzz atm.