Your guess 2 weeks out?

Breeze_94 : 4/13/2023 6:13 pm
Just round 1 - who do you all think the Giants will draft? (Not necessarily who YOU want)

I think Flowers, JSN, and the top 3 CB’s are gone. Nolan Smith gone as well. So I’ve narrowed my guess down to

If they stay at 25
WR Addison (think there’s a chance he’s available)
WR Johnston (I think he’ll slide a bit and be there)
DL Bresee - my wildcard. Good scheme fit and DL is a bigger need than most realize
CB Cam Smith - seems there is a lot of interest in him specifically. Haven’t heard much linking Giants to Banks and Forbes in the pre draft process.

I also see a possibility that they trade down, which would bring guys Julis Brents, Will McDonald, Tippman, Simpson and Jalin Hyatt into the discussion.
Addison in a slight trade up  
gameday555 : 4/13/2023 6:19 pm : link
Second guess would be a trade back and Cam Smith.
RE: Addison in a slight trade up  
Breeze_94 : 4/13/2023 6:25 pm : link
Agree with both. Think they might want to jump the Vikings who have shown some interest in Addison.

Cam Smith I don’t love at 25, but would be happy with if they moved down 5-6 spots.
RE: RE: Addison in a slight trade up  
OBJ_AllDay : 4/13/2023 6:34 pm : link
Really? They're defense was trash. They have Hockenson and Jefferson. Seems dumb to go wr.
If no trade up for a WR they like,  
RomanWH : 4/13/2023 6:38 pm : link
I think we stay at #25 and take Cam Smith. Personally, I'd love it if Hyatt was the pick as I've been high on him for a while but I trust the rumors mentioned in GoDeep's thread about their love for Flowers or Addison.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/13/2023 6:59 pm : link
The fact that we've met twice with Flowers makes me think the brass like him a lot. And he fits the Schoen/Dabs type. I wouldn't be surprised if we moved up for him. Whenever I watched BC-which, admittingly, wasn't every week because they sucked-he was impressive.
I'll go with...Brian Branch  
Anakim : 4/13/2023 7:09 pm : link
.
Joey Porter slides for no reason at all  
cosmicj : 4/13/2023 7:10 pm : link
And they take him. They also take Tyjae Spears in the 3rd.
by position, my guess -  
Del Shofner : 4/13/2023 7:14 pm : link
1-CB
2-WR
3-DT/edge
4-IOL
5-LB
5-TE
6-DT/edge
7-RB
7-LB
7-S
It will be a WR, IMO  
bwitz : 4/13/2023 7:18 pm : link
Possibly a trade up.
Slight  
AcidTest : 4/13/2023 7:22 pm : link
trade up for Addison. Not what I would do, but it does seem like the Giants are focused on getting one of the "big four" WRs.
Going with a big CB  
Carl in CT : 4/13/2023 7:23 pm : link
Ringo.
Trade up to 20 to land Zay Flowers  
Jay on the Island : 4/13/2023 7:32 pm : link
.
The same guess I had a month ago  
Bill in UT : 4/13/2023 7:37 pm : link
and that I'll have 2 hours before the draft. I have no idea.
WR Addison and Schoen is able to get him at #25  
ThomasG : 4/13/2023 7:40 pm : link
.
RE: Going with a big CB  
Del Shofner : 4/13/2023 7:41 pm : link
RE: RE: Going with a big CB  
gameday555 : 4/13/2023 8:08 pm : link
I’d be massively disappointed. Know Sy is big on him but he’s very much in the minority with that opinion in terms of greater draft analysts. Always scares me taking players early on who did not show positive growth in their final college season. He had some ugly, ugly games this year. Traits are certainly eye catching, though.
RE: Joey Porter slides for no reason at all  
joeinpa : 4/13/2023 8:24 pm : link
Where do you think Porter will go? Would the Giants move up if he makes it to 15?
RE: RE: Joey Porter slides for no reason at all  
Del Shofner : 4/13/2023 8:31 pm : link
I have two guesses  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4/13/2023 9:43 pm : link
Emmanuel Forbes or Cedric Tillman. Tillman's going to be a player, and I hope he is playing for us. Very little chance he is there at 57. Take him at 25.
I have now formed a belief that they are going to trade up and get  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/13/2023 9:58 pm : link
their targeted WR - Jordan Addison

I think that several of the WRs besides JSN are being valued much more highly than what is being reported

Their likely trade partner is New England at 14

RE: I have now formed a belief that they are going to trade up and get  
Del Shofner : 4/13/2023 10:09 pm : link
….  
BleedBlue : 4/13/2023 10:13 pm : link
Flowers or Addison

My guess is they like flowers and his short area quickness.

I told my buddy couple months ago I think he may be pound for pound the best WR in the class. I still feel that way
BPA!  
Jack Stroud : 4/13/2023 10:21 pm : link
.
RE: I have now formed a belief that they are going to trade up and get  
gameday555 : 4/13/2023 11:21 pm : link
listen to Schoen  
Rod in St Cloud : 4/14/2023 12:35 am : link
He has stated that they don't have to draft a WR. This will be a case of want vs. need. What they need is to compete with the teams in their division. Pay close attention to what Philly did to us. They killed us running and we couldn't stop them and we also got killed by their two star WRs. Sure they want to give Jones more weapons, but Waller is now our priority receiver just like Kelce is for KC. We already have plenty of small slot-type receivers. We do need to add CBs to cover the WRs for Philly and Dallas who each have two very good ones. The only tall WR in the first round, Quentin Johnson isn't likely to be available to us and we can't afford to move up. So my guess is we go CB. They could take Porter, but they would have to trade up. They would take Deonte Banks,Kalee Ringo or Forbes. I'm guessing they go with Ringo.

In round two, we are going to take a G/C such as Tippman, Schmitz, Avila, or Wypler. My guess would be Avila as he is the largest of the good center prospects and more likely to fall to us. If we trade up, which won't be as expensive as a trade-up in round one, then we might grab one of the taller WRs like Tillman or Mingo or take a chance on Hiatt with his deep threat speed.
Why not.  
A-Train : 4/14/2023 12:42 am : link
Will McDonald IV
Luke Wypler 2.do
I think  
Rave7 : 4/14/2023 1:34 am : link
we are either going to trade up or trade down from 25.
If we trade up it will be for Flowers or Addison.
If we trade down then I think it’s Bryan Bresee DL or Ringo CB.
Myles Murphy slides to Giants in 1st round  
Rick in Dallas : 4/14/2023 3:48 am : link
….
I don't see us trading up for a WR.  
BigBlueNH : 4/14/2023 3:49 am : link
I think we could trade up for a CB or maybe a DL like Van Ness or Bresee. But more likely, we stay put and take our BPA from among those 3 positions. I'll guess Cam Smith or Jordan Addison.
OL  
Route 9 : 4/14/2023 5:48 am : link
...
Trade Back To Late 1st  
pa_giant_fan : 4/14/2023 6:29 am : link
Jalin Hyatt WR Tenn.
Emmanuel Forbes CB Miss. St
If their RD1 WRs are gone...  
Brown_Hornet : 4/14/2023 7:07 am : link
...CB in 1, DL in RD2
RE: RE: Joey Porter slides for no reason at all  
cosmicj : 4/14/2023 7:23 am : link
My gut says we don't make pick 25  
Biteymax22 : 4/14/2023 7:57 am : link
Either we'll trade up for Addison if he falls to the 17-20 range or we'll wind up trading back, possibly even out of round 1.
....  
ryanmkeane : 4/14/2023 8:09 am : link
My guess is that Banks is their top target. If he's gone by 18 or so, they'll have their eye on Forbes, Addison, and Flowers.
Hard to ignore...  
Brown_Hornet : 4/14/2023 8:12 am : link
...Forbes' production.
My uninformed opinion is DL if they stick at 25  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 4/14/2023 8:23 am : link
I saw an interesting mock where Q Johnson dropped to them. But outside of that, I really think they will have to trade up to get the CB or WR they want, which might leave Murphy as the Rousseau-type pick at 25.

If they trade down, it's to grab Cam Smith and stock additional picks.
Trade 25, 57, 89  
Pepe LePugh : 4/14/2023 8:29 am : link
And 2024 third for TB’s 19 and 50 if one of Flowers, Porter, Addison or Branch (in that order) is still on the board.
RE: I have two guesses  
Rjanyg : 4/14/2023 8:40 am : link
I really think Tillman and Mingo are underrated WR in this process. I think both will be better pros than college players.
I honestly hate the idea of trading prime picks.  
Rjanyg : 4/14/2023 8:46 am : link
I think the strength of the draft is CB and DE. The Giants need to get a viable starter with the 1st round pick.

If anything I hope they stay put at 25 and then trade up in round 2 for a guy they like.

A scenario like.
1st round: RINGO CB UGA
2nd round: Tillman WR TENN

You could trade your 4th and a 5th to move up.
I think a few weeks ago I said  
AcesUp : 4/14/2023 9:03 am : link
Flowers, Addison, Banks in that order.

Not much different but I'll go 1) Addison 2) Flowers 3) Forbes now. Wonder if they'll prefer Ringo over Forbes but Forbes has more 1st round buzz atm.
Bresee  
Harvest Blend : 4/14/2023 9:24 am : link
.
Quentin Johnston..  
KingBlue : 4/14/2023 10:26 am : link
I think he is the under the radar pick (Giants have been quiet on QJ). If they trade up... my guess is it will be for Johnston.
...  
ryanmkeane : 4/14/2023 11:29 am : link
I think Banks is a top 12 player in the draft. if he falls to 25 that's a dream scenario for Schoen.
