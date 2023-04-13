Your guess 2 weeks out? Breeze_94 : 4/13/2023 6:13 pm

Just round 1 - who do you all think the Giants will draft? (Not necessarily who YOU want)



I think Flowers, JSN, and the top 3 CB’s are gone. Nolan Smith gone as well. So I’ve narrowed my guess down to



If they stay at 25

WR Addison (think there’s a chance he’s available)

WR Johnston (I think he’ll slide a bit and be there)

DL Bresee - my wildcard. Good scheme fit and DL is a bigger need than most realize

CB Cam Smith - seems there is a lot of interest in him specifically. Haven’t heard much linking Giants to Banks and Forbes in the pre draft process.



I also see a possibility that they trade down, which would bring guys Julis Brents, Will McDonald, Tippman, Simpson and Jalin Hyatt into the discussion.