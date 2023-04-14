for display only
Ralph: NYG has little interest in signing Barkley long term

Sean : 4/14/2023 8:42 am
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano
@RalphVacchiano
The Giants don’t have much of an interest in signing Saquon Barkley to a long-term deal at this point, I’m told. They tried and failed because the sides weren’t close. The $10.1M franchise tag is a good deal for them and they’re content to leave things that way for now.
RE: RE: Fandom shows up in these threads  
section125 : 4/14/2023 9:29 am : link
In comment 16087823 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16087794 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


quite often.

The Giants are content with the Franchise tag and don't wnat to lock into a RB with an injury history and one who faded somewhat last year and rejected their long term offer midseason.

Count on the Giants drafting a RB here in 23. This will be Barkley's last year with the Giants.

Dexter Lawrence, Andrew Thomas and possibly McKinney all need new deals soon. That has to be the priority.



+1.


Not so sure about McKinney anymore. They may hold off on him to see how he does this year. I think he is good, not so sure about VG.
RE: If a deal gets done  
Big Blue '56 : 4/14/2023 9:30 am : link
In comment 16087777 averagejoe said:
Quote:
it will be Maras call. I believe Schoen has had enough of team Barkley .


Mara will sign the checks, that’s it. He will leave the yay or nay to Schoen..Period.
Saquon is already a very wealthy man ... and playing in NY adds to it.  
Spider56 : 4/14/2023 9:31 am : link
But one day he is going to wake up and wonder how and why he hired such dickweed agents / advisors.
Related question regarding RB shelf life in the NFL.  
Tom in NY : 4/14/2023 9:33 am : link
How long should we expect a typical #1 back to be effective as an NFL player?
I would define "effective" as averaging 4+ yards/carry, 1,000+ yards/season, and 14 games played/year as a minimum expectation. These are not expectations for Barkley, or any other back, just minimum expectations.

Barkley is entering his 6th season. Would it be reasonable to expect above minimum production for 2-3 more years?
....  
ryanmkeane : 4/14/2023 9:33 am : link
can't believe he turned down the offer during the season, if that report is true
RE: With the RB market cratering  
Reale01 : 4/14/2023 9:34 am : link
In comment 16087784 AcesUp said:
Quote:
I just don't see how they come to an agreement here. Long term, the Giants would need to guarantee over 22m for the deal to be more attractive than the tag for Barkley and I just don't see that happening now.


4 years 60 million (20 gtd)
SB = 12
1 = 3 (GTD)
2 = 5 (GTD)
3 = 10
4 = 20

Cap = 6, 8, 13, 23
NYG not coming up from 3/36-39  
JonC : 4/14/2023 9:37 am : link
to 4/60, c'mon.
Barkley may think  
bc4life : 4/14/2023 9:41 am : link
he'll play out this year and get more money from another team next year. It could happen, both sides look out for the best interests. Neither side is wrong.

Wonder if a trade could happen?
RE: ....  
section125 : 4/14/2023 9:45 am : link
In comment 16087836 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
can't believe he turned down the offer during the season, if that report is true


He was looking and feeling McCaffery money or close to it. Top RBs were in the $13/$15 mill AAV range. His people did not see the crash of the RB market.
I love Saquon  
Biteymax22 : 4/14/2023 9:48 am : link
But also have little interest in signing a running back to a long term big $$ deal.

Teams get production from middle to late round picks constantly, no reason to use premium resources or big cap $'s on the position.
The Giants $13mm/per in-season offer  
HBart : 4/14/2023 9:50 am : link
Was fair on AAV. The ballpark of Alvin Kamara. Barkley is a better back when healthy, but Kamara is a model of consistency and durability. Evens out to me.

Team Barkley likely figures McCaffrey is the right comp; like Barkley he had 2 injury limited seasons, but the 49ers backed the truck up for him anyway @ $16MM AAV. That could have reset the market. It didn't.

At this point there's no reason for the Giants to sign Barkley to a long term deal. By the same token there's no reason for Barkley to sign the tag. I'm sure he's happy to skip OTAs, and he might even be better off that way. He can still work out with players later - just not team activities.

Come July either he will sign, or they'll be a new deal. The Giants are best off letting him play on the tag. Both this year and next.

 
ryanmkeane : 4/14/2023 9:53 am : link
Kendre Miller in round 3? Yes please.
Think SB’s camp  
gameday555 : 4/14/2023 9:58 am : link
Overestimated the extent to which giants valued him based on how integral he was to their offense. He was a key piece, but the roster itself was just in the infancy of being remolded by the new front office. With FA and now the draft, the new staff is bringing in more weapons to craft the offense into one that’s truly their own. And with every addition there’s a little less leverage for SB.
RE: The Giants $13mm/per in-season offer  
Big Blue '56 : 4/14/2023 9:59 am : link
In comment 16087855 HBart said:
Quote:
Was fair on AAV. The ballpark of Alvin Kamara. Barkley is a better back when healthy, but Kamara is a model of consistency and durability. Evens out to me.

Team Barkley likely figures McCaffrey is the right comp; like Barkley he had 2 injury limited seasons, but the 49ers backed the truck up for him anyway @ $16MM AAV. That could have reset the market. It didn't.

At this point there's no reason for the Giants to sign Barkley to a long term deal. By the same token there's no reason for Barkley to sign the tag. I'm sure he's happy to skip OTAs, and he might even be better off that way. He can still work out with players later - just not team activities.

Come July either he will sign, or they'll be a new deal. The Giants are best off letting him play on the tag. Both this year and next.


Sure, there’s always the tag next year even with increase. I’m fine with that, though always prefer the amortization route if possible
Trade Him  
Arkbach : 4/14/2023 10:00 am : link
Can find serviceable RBs in the draft and summer cuts. Too many more important priorities. There are teams with money and need a RB. Dallas and Eagles have money too. How?
When I whent to the Indy game last year  
Chef : 4/14/2023 10:02 am : link
I was looking at the sea of Barkley jerseys and saying to myself a lot of fans are going to be dissapointed soon...
Cowboys and Eagles  
JonC : 4/14/2023 10:02 am : link
have both drafted far better than NYG, thus kicking the cap can down the road is a more reasonable undertaking each year.
RE: ....  
TyreeHelmet : 4/14/2023 10:08 am : link
In comment 16087836 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
can't believe he turned down the offer during the season, if that report is true


Who knows all the details on it but that feels like a big miss by Barkley and his team. Is he getting that contract from the Giants or anyone else again? Doubtful.
Schoen  
Spider43 : 4/14/2023 10:08 am : link
Is an animal! And that's a good thing.
RE: Barkley may think  
bigbluehoya : 4/14/2023 10:19 am : link
In comment 16087843 bc4life said:
Quote:
he'll play out this year and get more money from another team next year. It could happen, both sides look out for the best interests. Neither side is wrong.

Wonder if a trade could happen?


He can be tagged again. His hand of cards isn't nearly as strong as he thinks it is.

I don't like to frame it in "right" and "wrong" terms, and I also roll my eyes at the concepts like 'be thankful, bricklayers work a lot harder and make $100k', but the truth is that it's a cruel marketplace for RBs in particular.
I’d try the trade route.  
Giant John : 4/14/2023 10:20 am : link
Perhaps a 2?
RE: and the mind games start  
Sec_149 : 4/14/2023 10:21 am : link
In comment 16087774 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
I call BS. They are shelving the talks because they have 3 other players to either extend or rework their contracts in Jackson, Williams and Dex.

Plus they have the draft to be concerned with.

Barkley will probably get done, just not now and this will be the comms for a few weeks or so until they come to an agreement.


I don't think they want anything to do with Williams long term either. That is the reason they are not even talking about his contract. He is getting old and has injury concerns.
2 #1 picks were in play this year, RB & QB...  
morrison40 : 4/14/2023 10:23 am : link
the Giants chose QB ! End of story .
RE: The Giants $13mm/per in-season offer  
christian : 4/14/2023 10:27 am : link
In comment 16087855 HBart said:
Quote:
Team Barkley likely figures McCaffrey is the right comp; like Barkley he had 2 injury limited seasons, but the 49ers backed the truck up for him anyway @ $16MM AAV. That could have reset the market. It didn't.


The 49ers bought McCaffrey at the discount window. The CMC extension ended up being two contracts.

Contract A - 20-21 with Car, 2/30.5M fully guaranteed

Contract B - 22-25 with SF, 4/37M with no guaranteed money.

At a 9.25M AAV, and year-to-year flexibility, that was a value buy for SF. And that's why Carolina recouped the value in draft picks.

As you noted, the full deal didn't move the market. And 2023 version of Saquon Barkley is simply not as exciting as the prospective 2020 version of CMC at the time.
Great News!  
ZogZerg : 4/14/2023 10:42 am : link
Barkley is no CMC.

13 mill per was more than fair.
"The  
Ron Johnson : 4/14/2023 10:56 am : link
The Giants don’t have much of an interest in signing Saquon Barkley to a long-term deal at this point"

They're more than willing to sign him at a later point.
It's a game of chicken for now  
JonC : 4/14/2023 10:57 am : link
Let's see what July and August brings.
Nobody has any idea what they are really thinking  
steve in ky : 4/14/2023 11:01 am : link
This is likely nothing more than getting up and walking away from any negotiation as part of the process. None of it means a deal won’t get done nor that it will. It’s all posturing.
RE: Nobody has any idea what they are really thinking  
Big Blue '56 : 4/14/2023 11:06 am : link
In comment 16087947 steve in ky said:
Quote:
This is likely nothing more than getting up and walking away from any negotiation as part of the process. None of it means a deal won’t get done nor that it will. It’s all posturing.


Yup
Good. Honestly he's probably not worth $10 million/yr anyway  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/14/2023 11:12 am : link
For such an alleged stand-up "great locker room guy", he sure seems to have a lot of drama surrounding him.
RE: Good. Honestly he's probably not worth $10 million/yr anyway  
UConn4523 : 4/14/2023 11:31 am : link
In comment 16087959 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
For such an alleged stand-up "great locker room guy", he sure seems to have a lot of drama surrounding him.


His level of drama right now is the same as dexter Lawrence’s.
RE: Good. Honestly he's probably not worth $10 million/yr anyway  
steve in ky : 4/14/2023 11:33 am : link
In comment 16087959 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
For such an alleged stand-up "great locker room guy", he sure seems to have a lot of drama surrounding him.


He’s in the middle of NFL contract negotiations, how is that out of the ordinary drama? This stuff routinely happens all the time.

RE: Good. Honestly he's probably not worth $10 million/yr anyway  
gameday555 : 4/14/2023 11:47 am : link
In comment 16087959 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
For such an alleged stand-up "great locker room guy", he sure seems to have a lot of drama surrounding him.


I don't begrudge him at all. The window for NFL players to capitalize on their talents is incredibly slim, and even narrower for RBs. Giants are looking out for giants, SB is looking out for himself.
RE: RE: RE: Fandom shows up in these threads  
Payasdaddy : 4/14/2023 11:47 am : link
In comment 16087828 section125 said:
[quote] In comment 16087823 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 16087794 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


quite often.

The Giants are content with the Franchise tag and don't wnat to lock into a RB with an injury history and one who faded somewhat last year and rejected their long term offer midseason.

Count on the Giants drafting a RB here in 23. This will be Barkley's last year with the Giants.

Dexter Lawrence, Andrew Thomas and possibly McKinney all need new deals soon. That has to be the priority.



+1.



Not so sure about McKinney anymore. They may hold off on him to see how he does this year. I think he is good, not so sure about VG. [/quote
I can see locking up dexter and AT in 2024. Maybe X
Probably no extensions for Adoree or LEO
Our cap space would be around 60-65 million in 2024 without X, maybe 55 million with him
Still plenty of room to put team over the top with a few FA moves
Draft and development
RE: RE: Good. Honestly he's probably not worth $10 million/yr anyway  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/14/2023 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16087978 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16087959 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


For such an alleged stand-up "great locker room guy", he sure seems to have a lot of drama surrounding him.



His level of drama right now is the same as dexter Lawrence’s.


Also talking about last preseason when he said he didn't want the fans that doubted him to cheer for him in 2022. Such a weird statement.
This is expected of Barkley  
AcesUp : 4/14/2023 1:21 pm : link
Nobody should hold it against him, Giants should not rescind the tag either. The threat of him holding out the season is a pretty thin one imo. Even taking the idea of his clean image and how that may impact him out of it, it would be a dumb move to leave 10M of earning potential on the table with how the RB pay is trending and his age. It's probably getting worse before it gets better.

The drama around this is crazy town to me. This is business as usual and Barkley will sign his tender shortly before the deadline.
...  
christian : 4/14/2023 1:29 pm : link
If Schoen viewed Barkley as an integral, can't live without cornerstone -- I suspect the framework of a deal would be in the CMC range and be done already.

And keep in mind, that CMC extension covered the 22-25 seasons. A similar 4-year deal for the 23-26 seasons would be slightly cheaper due to cap inflation.

My guess is Schoen subscribes to the positional value, market value, and career trajectory thinking many BBIers felt about running backs (which of course solicited lots of name calling and agony from the dearly departed).
RE: RE: Good. Honestly he's probably not worth $10 million/yr anyway  
Big Blue '56 : 4/14/2023 1:34 pm : link
In comment 16087981 steve in ky said:
Quote:
In comment 16087959 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


For such an alleged stand-up "great locker room guy", he sure seems to have a lot of drama surrounding him.



He’s in the middle of NFL contract negotiations, how is that out of the ordinary drama? This stuff routinely happens all the time.


There’s no drama beyond that which is presented by those outside the negotiations. I can’t recall the last player who was placed on the FT that was happy or ok with it. Perhaps never.

Whatever his stance is, it’s a business one and to date, no way personal..
At one point  
AcesUp : 4/14/2023 1:35 pm : link
There were probably intangible benefits to extending Barkley - leverage in the Jones negotiation, 2023 cap flexibility prior to UFA and locker room influence. All but one of those have expired and the market further reset. A deal just isn't there if their subscribing to modern roster building tenets.

6 weeks ago, there may have been strong arguments to make an exception for Barkley but they don't exist anymore.
RE: Keep your fandom and heart out of it  
LauderdaleMatty : 4/14/2023 1:37 pm : link
In comment 16087815 JonC said:
Quote:
Schoen/Daboll certainly are, and team SB is asleep at the wheel.


They offered him a very fair 3 year deal. He's certainly not dumb kid but him and his team couldn't have been more deluded about him and his positional value. Now play for the tag or a lesser deal.

Talk about some real sanity after about 20 years of bad financial Managemnt out of the FO of the Giants. Thank God
RE: RE: RE: Good. Honestly he's probably not worth $10 million/yr anyway  
UConn4523 : 4/14/2023 2:09 pm : link
In comment 16088033 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16087978 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 16087959 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


For such an alleged stand-up "great locker room guy", he sure seems to have a lot of drama surrounding him.



His level of drama right now is the same as dexter Lawrence’s.



Also talking about last preseason when he said he didn't want the fans that doubted him to cheer for him in 2022. Such a weird statement.


And look at the year he and the team had.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 4/14/2023 2:27 pm : link
I don't think the Giants make the 2022 playoffs without Barkley. I also don't think a RB is necessary to build a sustainable contender and don't think paying them makes sense.

I also love Barkley and would like him remain a Giant.
This is one of two things  
Larry in Pencilvania : 4/14/2023 3:25 pm : link
Schoen means it when he talks positional value and his number is in stone or he is using Ralph to send a message across the bow to team Saquon. Either way there is a new sheriff in town and he means business
Barkley's biggest hurdle is simply that he is a running back.  
ThomasG : 4/14/2023 3:31 pm : link
And if you have been paying any attention of what has been occurring at the position in the NFL over recent years then this should come as no surprise.

He was a very questionable path for this team to take back in 2018, and yet that still remains the case for different reasons now as he looks for second contract money. The longer term deal that Schoen offered him in-season last year is somewhat alarming but at least Saquon did us a solid by turning it down.

Too many other positions and more valuable areas of the roster that require critical attention and creative investment. What options/paths are available at Running Back should be about 23rd on Schoen's list of things to be concerned about in year 2 as GM.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/14/2023 6:50 pm : link
Good news. I like Saquon, but I don't think he's a Giant after this season. And I think we draft his successor this draft.
RE: The Giants $13mm/per in-season offer  
k2tampa : 4/14/2023 8:50 pm : link
In comment 16087855 HBart said:
Quote:
Was fair on AAV. The ballpark of Alvin Kamara. Barkley is a better back when healthy, but Kamara is a model of consistency and durability. Evens out to me.

Team Barkley likely figures McCaffrey is the right comp; like Barkley he had 2 injury limited seasons, but the 49ers backed the truck up for him anyway @ $16MM AAV. That could have reset the market. It didn't.

At this point there's no reason for the Giants to sign Barkley to a long term deal. By the same token there's no reason for Barkley to sign the tag. I'm sure he's happy to skip OTAs, and he might even be better off that way. He can still work out with players later - just not team activities.

Come July either he will sign, or they'll be a new deal. The Giants are best off letting him play on the tag. Both this year and next.


Barkley has had injuries in four seasons. He played 16 games this year but was limited in the middle third of this year by the shoulder injury. His rookie year was the only injury free year.
RE: Related question regarding RB shelf life in the NFL.  
Red Right Hand : 4/14/2023 9:50 pm : link
In comment 16087835 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
How long should we expect a typical #1 back to be effective as an NFL player?
I would define "effective" as averaging 4+ yards/carry, 1,000+ yards/season, and 14 games played/year as a minimum expectation. These are not expectations for Barkley, or any other back, just minimum expectations.

Barkley is entering his 6th season. Would it be reasonable to expect above minimum production for 2-3 more years?
and how many backs a year do you think meet your minimum expectations?
RE: When I whent to the Indy game last year  
bluefin : 4/14/2023 10:10 pm : link
In comment 16087874 Chef said:
Quote:
I was looking at the sea of Barkley jerseys and saying to myself a lot of fans are going to be dissapointed soon...

True! However, I saw NYG in Tamps Bay in 2017, the stands were a gulf of 13 jerseys…and eventually we’ve all moved on.
RE: NYG not coming up from 3/36-39  
Reale01 : 4/14/2023 10:45 pm : link
In comment 16087839 JonC said:
Quote:
to 4/60, c'mon.


Its really a two for 20 deal with a possible 3 for 30. The last year will never be paid. Rework at that point if he is good. It allows him to save face.
They should move on  
ElitoCanton : 12:31 am : link
Barkley's decline has already begun. He lost explosion after the bye and he has a history of injury. Make him play on the tag and then let him walk. Use the money elsewhere.
