Ralph: NYG has little interest in signing Barkley long term

The Giants don’t have much of an interest in signing Saquon Barkley to a long-term deal at this point, I’m told. They tried and failed because the sides weren’t close. The $10.1M franchise tag is a good deal for them and they’re content to leave things that way for now.
quite often.
The Giants are content with the Franchise tag and don't wnat to lock into a RB with an injury history and one who faded somewhat last year and rejected their long term offer midseason.
Count on the Giants drafting a RB here in 23. This will be Barkley's last year with the Giants.
Dexter Lawrence, Andrew Thomas and possibly McKinney all need new deals soon. That has to be the priority.
+1.
Not so sure about McKinney anymore. They may hold off on him to see how he does this year. I think he is good, not so sure about VG.
Mara will sign the checks, that’s it. He will leave the yay or nay to Schoen..Period.
I would define "effective" as averaging 4+ yards/carry, 1,000+ yards/season, and 14 games played/year as a minimum expectation. These are not expectations for Barkley, or any other back, just minimum expectations.
Barkley is entering his 6th season. Would it be reasonable to expect above minimum production for 2-3 more years?
4 years 60 million (20 gtd)
SB = 12
1 = 3 (GTD)
2 = 5 (GTD)
3 = 10
4 = 20
Cap = 6, 8, 13, 23
Wonder if a trade could happen?
He was looking and feeling McCaffery money or close to it. Top RBs were in the $13/$15 mill AAV range. His people did not see the crash of the RB market.
Teams get production from middle to late round picks constantly, no reason to use premium resources or big cap $'s on the position.
Team Barkley likely figures McCaffrey is the right comp; like Barkley he had 2 injury limited seasons, but the 49ers backed the truck up for him anyway @ $16MM AAV. That could have reset the market. It didn't.
At this point there's no reason for the Giants to sign Barkley to a long term deal. By the same token there's no reason for Barkley to sign the tag. I'm sure he's happy to skip OTAs, and he might even be better off that way. He can still work out with players later - just not team activities.
Come July either he will sign, or they'll be a new deal. The Giants are best off letting him play on the tag. Both this year and next.
Sure, there’s always the tag next year even with increase. I’m fine with that, though always prefer the amortization route if possible
Giants Cap - ( New Window )
Who knows all the details on it but that feels like a big miss by Barkley and his team. Is he getting that contract from the Giants or anyone else again? Doubtful.
Wonder if a trade could happen?
He can be tagged again. His hand of cards isn't nearly as strong as he thinks it is.
I don't like to frame it in "right" and "wrong" terms, and I also roll my eyes at the concepts like 'be thankful, bricklayers work a lot harder and make $100k', but the truth is that it's a cruel marketplace for RBs in particular.
Plus they have the draft to be concerned with.
Barkley will probably get done, just not now and this will be the comms for a few weeks or so until they come to an agreement.
I don't think they want anything to do with Williams long term either. That is the reason they are not even talking about his contract. He is getting old and has injury concerns.
The 49ers bought McCaffrey at the discount window. The CMC extension ended up being two contracts.
Contract A - 20-21 with Car, 2/30.5M fully guaranteed
Contract B - 22-25 with SF, 4/37M with no guaranteed money.
At a 9.25M AAV, and year-to-year flexibility, that was a value buy for SF. And that's why Carolina recouped the value in draft picks.
As you noted, the full deal didn't move the market. And 2023 version of Saquon Barkley is simply not as exciting as the prospective 2020 version of CMC at the time.
13 mill per was more than fair.
They're more than willing to sign him at a later point.
Yup
His level of drama right now is the same as dexter Lawrence’s.
He’s in the middle of NFL contract negotiations, how is that out of the ordinary drama? This stuff routinely happens all the time.
I don't begrudge him at all. The window for NFL players to capitalize on their talents is incredibly slim, and even narrower for RBs. Giants are looking out for giants, SB is looking out for himself.
Quote:
I can see locking up dexter and AT in 2024. Maybe X
Probably no extensions for Adoree or LEO
Our cap space would be around 60-65 million in 2024 without X, maybe 55 million with him
Still plenty of room to put team over the top with a few FA moves
Draft and development
For such an alleged stand-up "great locker room guy", he sure seems to have a lot of drama surrounding him.
Also talking about last preseason when he said he didn't want the fans that doubted him to cheer for him in 2022. Such a weird statement.
The drama around this is crazy town to me. This is business as usual and Barkley will sign his tender shortly before the deadline.
And keep in mind, that CMC extension covered the 22-25 seasons. A similar 4-year deal for the 23-26 seasons would be slightly cheaper due to cap inflation.
My guess is Schoen subscribes to the positional value, market value, and career trajectory thinking many BBIers felt about running backs (which of course solicited lots of name calling and agony from the dearly departed).
For such an alleged stand-up "great locker room guy", he sure seems to have a lot of drama surrounding him.
There’s no drama beyond that which is presented by those outside the negotiations. I can’t recall the last player who was placed on the FT that was happy or ok with it. Perhaps never.
Whatever his stance is, it’s a business one and to date, no way personal..
6 weeks ago, there may have been strong arguments to make an exception for Barkley but they don't exist anymore.
They offered him a very fair 3 year deal. He's certainly not dumb kid but him and his team couldn't have been more deluded about him and his positional value. Now play for the tag or a lesser deal.
Talk about some real sanity after about 20 years of bad financial Managemnt out of the FO of the Giants. Thank God
In comment 16087959 sb from NYT Forum said:
For such an alleged stand-up "great locker room guy", he sure seems to have a lot of drama surrounding him.
Also talking about last preseason when he said he didn't want the fans that doubted him to cheer for him in 2022. Such a weird statement.
And look at the year he and the team had.
I also love Barkley and would like him remain a Giant.
He was a very questionable path for this team to take back in 2018, and yet that still remains the case for different reasons now as he looks for second contract money. The longer term deal that Schoen offered him in-season last year is somewhat alarming but at least Saquon did us a solid by turning it down.
Too many other positions and more valuable areas of the roster that require critical attention and creative investment. What options/paths are available at Running Back should be about 23rd on Schoen's list of things to be concerned about in year 2 as GM.
Team Barkley likely figures McCaffrey is the right comp; like Barkley he had 2 injury limited seasons, but the 49ers backed the truck up for him anyway @ $16MM AAV. That could have reset the market. It didn't.
At this point there's no reason for the Giants to sign Barkley to a long term deal. By the same token there's no reason for Barkley to sign the tag. I'm sure he's happy to skip OTAs, and he might even be better off that way. He can still work out with players later - just not team activities.
Come July either he will sign, or they'll be a new deal. The Giants are best off letting him play on the tag. Both this year and next.
Barkley has had injuries in four seasons. He played 16 games this year but was limited in the middle third of this year by the shoulder injury. His rookie year was the only injury free year.
I would define "effective" as averaging 4+ yards/carry, 1,000+ yards/season, and 14 games played/year as a minimum expectation. These are not expectations for Barkley, or any other back, just minimum expectations.
Barkley is entering his 6th season. Would it be reasonable to expect above minimum production for 2-3 more years?
True! However, I saw NYG in Tamps Bay in 2017, the stands were a gulf of 13 jerseys…and eventually we’ve all moved on.
Its really a two for 20 deal with a possible 3 for 30. The last year will never be paid. Rework at that point if he is good. It allows him to save face.