Does anyone still think drafting SB at 2 was the right move? Sean : 4/15/2023 7:36 am

I was fine with drafting Barkley at the time because of the overwhelming talent. He was a legit blue chip prospect at the time. I believe Sy graded him at a 94 and he was one of many.



But, as time has passed, all the concerns about drafting a RB at 2 have proven to be correct:



-Positional value

-Durability



Barkley was an enormous factor in why NYG made the playoffs last year and I think anyone would be foolish to think his talent is easily replaced. But, the market is dictating what RB’s are worth and I’m glad Schoen is holding his ground.



Here is the problem. Gettleman talked about the #2 pick in the draft needing to be a “gold jacket” type player, but how about a player who gets a 2nd contract? NYG has a 26 year old player who they can utilize the tag on through the 2024 season, but I don’t see Barkley going for that. The #2 pick should be an integral part of the franchise well beyond the rookie contract. This is the issue with taking a RB.



And yes - Mayfield, Darnold & Rosen all proved to be bad picks. But, teams are always going to swing on QB. Knowing what we know now, the fact that Gettleman had no interest in trading down is negligent. If he was set on Barkley, at least stockpile a few extra picks from Denver in a trade down.