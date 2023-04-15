Does anyone still think drafting SB at 2 was the right move?

I was fine with drafting Barkley at the time because of the overwhelming talent. He was a legit blue chip prospect at the time. I believe Sy graded him at a 94 and he was one of many.
But, as time has passed, all the concerns about drafting a RB at 2 have proven to be correct:
-Positional value
-Durability
Barkley was an enormous factor in why NYG made the playoffs last year and I think anyone would be foolish to think his talent is easily replaced. But, the market is dictating what RB’s are worth and I’m glad Schoen is holding his ground.
Here is the problem. Gettleman talked about the #2 pick in the draft needing to be a “gold jacket” type player, but how about a player who gets a 2nd contract? NYG has a 26 year old player who they can utilize the tag on through the 2024 season, but I don’t see Barkley going for that. The #2 pick should be an integral part of the franchise well beyond the rookie contract. This is the issue with taking a RB.
And yes - Mayfield, Darnold & Rosen all proved to be bad picks. But, teams are always going to swing on QB. Knowing what we know now, the fact that Gettleman had no interest in trading down is negligent. If he was set on Barkley, at least stockpile a few extra picks from Denver in a trade down.
What haul are they getting? The RB market is completely dried up.
I don't think they cared about value or longevity. He provided the biggest immediate-term boost.
It's all fruit of the poison Manning tree. If you remove Manning from the equation, I suspect even Gettleman was smart enough to trade down and stock up on picks for a proper rebuild.
I think the pick would be Darnold, and if he had Shurmur who knows how it turns out.
That is basically my view also. Is he a good back? Yes. You don't amass 1300 yards if you're lousy. Is he the generational, gold jacket type of back? No. Not only doesn't he break tackles, but he is not great in short yardage situations. At 230, he should be better than he is. If the Giants let him go, I'm not going to get upset at all except for the fact that none of the players behind him on the depth chart are very good.
I had little faith in the vision and leadership Shurmur and Gettleman were showing for building out a roster.
And worse the Jets knew we were going to take him and so we did not get the haul they were giving if we did not want a QB.
Bijan is a comparable prospect and he's likely going in the teens in this draft. Maybe he gets to 8 because of Arthur Smith/Fontaine's philosophy and history of ignorning positional value early. But there's still a massive difference between pick 8 and pick 2 when you see how they're valued, especially in a QB heavy draft.
That 2nd pick was a huge missed opportunity and the Giants were happy to make contact.
I was okay with the pick and understood the thought process. Elite weapon that would help Eli in the short term that would then be a back a rookie QB could lean on early. This is how Eli can into the league. How many QB's have. Don't forget Ernie was the "consultant".
The big issue was the execution of the OL being improved. In fairness Dave took over a team where you could argue the Giants were a bottom three team drafting team from '11-'17 with a poor OL but still a horrible job fixing it.
PS did highlight some of SB's flaws as did robbieballs.
Elliot and Barkley had about the same total 2k yards their rookie year. When you watched the two you see very different team construction and the difference between a great OL and a marginal one. Yards before contact. EE 2.8 and SB 2.2 is interesting to me as is EE getting four more carries/game. Consequence? Eli was in similar poor down/distance situations and why SB had more catches/yards as a back imv.
I would have liked to have seen SB with a high quality OL and still would.
Of the players picked around him, I would probably rather have Quenton Nelson, but I assume BBI would have flipped over taking a guard at 2 due to positional value as well.
Overall, I don't think Barkley was a bad pick, even at 2. The problem with the Giants was that they went the six years between Coughlin and Daboll with the most abysmal coaching in the league.
Keep in mind Beane according to the dearly departed, learned everything he knows about football from Gettleman.
And he had the presence of mind to orchestrate a number of moves to get Allen. So it's simply not a big leap to imagine trading down for Allen.
Would you rather have a 33% chance of getting Josh Allen or a 100% chance of drafting Saquan Barkley? One answer is clearly right btw.
A trade down was on the table as well. Barkley may have been there in that trade down too.
Same here. Though I didn't want to trade back. Don't mess around and just get your guy. And I still had faith at the time in DG. UNTIL that pick. After Barkley was announced, I knew we were fucked.
Trade down and get ELi more O linemen and/or WRs. IMO that would have been the better way to salvage anything left in a physically declining QB.
I was not unhappy with Barkley just thought we missed a much better opportunity.
So if it was a position other than QB, would IOL (Nelson) or a safety (Fitzpatrick/James) been worthy of #2? Many would argue S and IOL aren’t worthy of a Top 5 pick? So who are we talking about then? An EDGE (Chubb)? A CB (Ward)?
Simple fact of the matter is that the Giants franchise, and many fans, weren’t quite ready to move on from Eli immediately after the McAdoo disaster down the stretch… And the only player heading into the draft that was viewed as a transformational talent.
If Manning hadn't have been clearly shot in 2017, Barkley would have been a more logical pick.
The reality is no set of circumstances was resurrecting the ghost of Manning.
And who knows Allen would have even been the pick... I'm not losing any sleep over missing out on Sam Darnold, who many thought should have been the pick
Jets fans really should hibernate during the Draft
No, because the play was probably to trade down (possibly even trade down 2x, depending on who the first trade partner was). At the time, I liked Barkley at #2 and felt he was the best player in the draft. As we got close to draft day, I really warmed to trading down with Lamar Jackson as the target. A few y,ears ago, that sounded like a great move. Right now, not bad, but not a slam dunk either.
So, overall, I'm fine with Barkley and glad they tagged him. I think they need him over the next 1-2 seasons to win while also still rebuilding the roster. This team does not make the playoffs last y,ear without Barkley.
Not seriously listening to any offers was the wrong move. And much of that was created by a GM that misread both Eli and the overall roster at the time.
Except for minor ankle issues, he was never injured in college, iirc..
DG or no DG, I viewed him as a generational back a la Dickerson, Jim Brown, Sanders et al, albeit all with different styles..Those you draft high, IMHO..
I don't want the Giants to be the Browns or Jets, I want them to be the McDermott/Beane Bills. I want to them to be a perennial contender.
I don't care if BBIers didn't want Allen. I want the Giants to be the team that can see the diamonds and go get them.
Mara seems to agree since he went and hired the two guys riding shotgun in Orchard Park.
JS needs to learn from that flawed team and how well he adjusts and executes will be a huge factor of getting number 5.
2012-17 was the destruction of the Giants fronts. Dave failed to address them enough and JS needs to build on the few pieces he started with.
Until they do this I am not expecting another SB.
Hindsight. Many in the media and on here, were concerned about Allen’s accuracy issues, save for Buffalo. Even then, it took Allen’s second year under Daboll to improve in all areas
Yeah. I thought last year was his best year here - even over his rookie year. I thought his best game as a Giant was the Chicago game after Jones was injured.
No doubt in my mind Buffalo won the first round of the 2018 draft. And the Giants were in a position to do the same.
I don't want the Giants to be the Browns or Jets, I want them to be the McDermott/Beane Bills. I want to them to be a perennial contender.
I don't care if BBIers didn't want Allen. I want the Giants to be the team that can see the diamonds and go get them.
Mara seems to agree since he went and hired the two guys riding shotgun in Orchard Park.
Hindsight. Many in the media and on here, were concerned about Allen’s accuracy issues, save for Buffalo. Even then, it took Allen’s second year under Daboll to improve in all areas
I don't judge the Giants against the media or BBIers, I judge them against the good NFL teams.
And of course it's hindsight. We're talking about the past!
The pick is a failure in Gettleman’s own terms.
When you have a guy like Shurmur who was known for his QB ability at that time, I wish they would have taken the chance on Allen.
When you have a guy like Shurmur who was known for his QB ability at that time, I wish they would have taken the chance on Allen.
There's a lot of "GM" Lombardi level fanfic made up in their head stories here on bbi.
Mara commented on the blowback from the Eli benching. There was also another development that played out in 2017. The second of the scapegoats TC (Gilbride first) was down in Jax who had just gone to a AFCCG. The third time in history and all with TC a part of with his first stint being a much more prominent figure. I suspect part of keeping Eli was for this reason.
Eli was the third scapegoat until Mara self correcting correctly and acknowledging the root cause of all the issues. His front office.
and then he's QB of Joe Judge/Jason Garrett's offense. does anyone see him having the breakout he had in year 3 under those guys?
Hell our RB likely would have sucked too if we drafted Allen instead of SB.
acknowledging the root cause would involve him looking in the mirror. Obviously he can't fire himself, but he has proven himself to be a lesser owner time after time. We can only hope our blind squirrel may have found a nut with the current GM/coach.
that the beats reported PS favored. I think it had to be a clear cut franchise QB for them to move on a QB. I liked Allen and also Rosen. One thing I was concerned with Allen was he has a plate in his shoulder and had injury issues and this may have had some impact.
acknowledging the root cause would involve him looking in the mirror. Obviously he can't fire himself, but he has proven himself to be a lesser owner time after time. We can only hope our blind squirrel may have found a nut with the current GM/coach.
He is certainly was a big part of it. I think as the losing continued the Mara meddling increased.
and then he's QB of Joe Judge/Jason Garrett's offense. does anyone see him having the breakout he had in year 3 under those guys?
In this alternate universe where the Giants brass has the foresight to draft Allen, I don't think you can assume it's the only variable that changes.
I don't think it's a big leap to imagine a scenario where they make the Indy trade with the Jets, and pick Allen and Braden Smith.
Which allows for an easy parting of ways from Manning in 2019, and frees up a nice chunk of cap space.
If the Giants get three more core players right, I think Shurmur has a punchers chance, and we never know the name Joe Judge.
if he's drafted to a shurmur led team? remember his first 2 years he wasn't nearly what he became, so more than likely shurmur still gets fired.
and then he's QB of Joe Judge/Jason Garrett's offense. does anyone see him having the breakout he had in year 3 under those guys?
even if they get more core players i dont think allen's first 2 years in buffalo, where they had more core players and especially a core defense, were going to save shurmur with bettcher at DC. that is a bridge way too far imo. remember the nyg over the last 4 years are also then down their best weapon in barkley, and those weren't offenses well suited to lose their best weapon.
nyg qbs had more tds than allen in his first 2 years by a significant margin (at higher y/a and with much higher comp%'s) so there's little statistical evidence to suggest that a shurmur coached offense that was middle of the pack was going to do better than it did with him.
that doesnt mean allen still wasn't the right pick, he was clearly the best pick in that draft, just that i dont think the nyg are in a much different place today with him. bettcher's historically bad defense still sinks shurmur, judge's historically bad offense gets him fired after 2 years, and dabs probably comes in to help allen have his first winning season.
But I think the most likely outcome is Shurmur gets a third year, and none of us ever know who Joe Judge is.
But I think the most likely outcome is Shurmur gets a third year, and none of us ever know who Joe Judge is.
that seems unlikely. how does a josh allen year 2 get shurmur a 3rd year when daniel jones year 1 (with 26 tds in 11 games) didn't get shurmur a year 2?
answer: he doesn't, because shurmur got himself fired because of his immaturity as a head coach and a terrible hire with bettcher, neither of which were getting solved by any QB short of Mahomes.
If the question is swap out Barkley for Allen, and change nothing else, sure the outcomes are probably the same. But that's not the point I'm making.
And the Bills continue to be a well coached team struggling without a really good QB. So Daboll never is really in consideration for HC jobs. Who knows who is our coach now? If Shurmur gets fired after 2020, none of the 2021 HC hires are Giants type guys.
Historical contingency. It shows how certain key decisions have these domino effects.
I think after year 3 PS is canned and with a new HC they have a similar situation to Jones with a lot of questions.
I don't think Shurmur and Gettleman are in the same talent universe as Beane and McDermott, so no, I don't think Allen has the same success in NYG as he does Buffalo. Better talent and better coaching.
I think one outcome without Barkley, and Allen on the bench behind Manning, is the Giants pick higher than 6 in 2019.
Maybe they pick as high as two and have a shot at Bosa.
Gentleman's player evaluation was wrong. Barkley is not as good in the receiving game as I expected.
They should have traded down (and yes there were offers).
The Giants were at a crossroads in 2018 and they took the easy way out with hires focusing on a reload instead of focusing on a rebuild. Then it was a much of half measures that led to 4 years of incompetence.
If they had made a rebuild focused hire, who knows how that draft plays out. They probably trade down for picks or something. I don't think they would take a QB in 2018 in rebuild mode.
No. 6 overall (2018)
No. 37 overall (2018)
No. 52 overall (2018)
No. 169 overall (2018)
No. 34 overall (2019)
The Giants could have easily drafted Allen and made a big dent in their rebuild with that same return.
And remember the myth the Jets and Giants were incapable of doing business was proved wrong the next year.
Eagles 2016 Peters, Brooks, Kelce and Johnson. I can't remember their LG. Wentz. Hurts OL was even better imv.
Dallas Smith, Frederick, Martin, Collins and I don't recall the 4th guy for Dak to start.
8 Pro bowlers and three HOF's. Johnson will get consideration.
Two players stand out to me. Peters and Smith. Both players added in 2009. Giants countered with Beatty which was just a start.
This is just some of the OL. Both teams added other OL that played to a high level.
Meanwhile in Giants land Andrew Thomas is the first player drafted to be a PB since 2007. It took almost 15 years to find one player who was better at his position than the 2006-10 OL. One.
Good luck Eli or Allen if it went that way.
His hands are mediocre at best
He danced way too much
Adverse to lowering the shoulder and picking up the tough yards
He was not a complete back, and if you are taking a RB that high, he has to be a complete back.
Despite his physical ability, I do not consider him to be in Tiki's class as a RB--at least not yet
Gentleman's player evaluation was wrong. Barkley is not as good in the receiving game as I expected.
They should have traded down (and yes there were offers).
Of course there were or would have been.
I posted above the what Jets gave the Colts. In a not so different universe, the Giants trade with the Jets and come out of that draft with:
Josh Allen
Braden Smith
Nick Chubb
Drafting Smith is a boon. It allows Gettleman to cut Tom Coughlin favorite Erek Flowers months earlier.
I am usually opposed to drafting a RB that high because the position has been so devalued, but I nonetheless wanted to take Barkley because he was a transcendental talent. Absent Barkley, I wanted to draft Darnold. But I also would have been open to trading down. DG wasn't. "They drafted Baker. We're taking Saquon. End of discussion."
Barkley was the wrong pick and was obviously so at the time.
Gentleman's player evaluation was wrong. Barkley is not as good in the receiving game as I expected.
They should have traded down (and yes there were offers).
Of course there were or would have been.
I posted above the what Jets gave the Colts. In a not so different universe, the Giants trade with the Jets and come out of that draft with:
Josh Allen
Braden Smith
Nick Chubb
Drafting Smith is a boon. It allows Gettleman to cut Tom Coughlin favorite Erek Flowers months earlier.
There was at least one very good offer on the table that DG rejected that I know about. There was also a rumor the Browns offered their 4th overall and a second.
His hands are mediocre at best
He danced way too much
Adverse to lowering the shoulder and picking up the tough yards
He was not a complete back, and if you are taking a RB that high, he has to be a complete back.
Despite his physical ability, I do not consider him to be in Tiki's class as a RB--at least not yet
He did all those things last season. Our coaching was a mess.
If the question is swap out Barkley for Allen, and change nothing else, sure the outcomes are probably the same. But that's not the point I'm making.
pretty sure that's the exact question.
pretty sure that's the exact question.
Sorry I confused you!
The answer is clearly no. Now, if you have a generational talent at that position, that's great, but the problem is that any generational talent will inevitably expect to be paid like one.
The question with Barkley has never been, "Is he good enough to play on our team?" He obviously is. The question is one of value. When we can probably find a RB who costs a third as much to give us 75% of what Barkley can give us, that's not a tough decision.
I have no idea. I was trying to steelman the pro-Barkley argument to prove the fundmental flaw in the most common evaluation of him.
If we decide that Barkley is not a generational talent, then my point is only strengthened.
In comment 16088638 christian said:
In comment 16088581 Eric on Li said:
what's it called when you answer a question with a different question?
the thread is premised on a hypothetical re the 2018 draft, something we have 5 years of player performances to draw from in answer.
hopefully i dont in turn confuse you, but that's a very different hypothetical then projecting shurmur as a competent head coach (or bettcher as a competent dc), because that's just fundamentally something he/they aren't.
Then I think the football world is befuddled. And Shurmur has a tough time figuring out how to get Josh Allen and Daniel Jones on the field at the same time for the 2019 season.
Again sorry for the confusion. I'll try and be better and not answer the wrong question the next time.
I thought you were asking something logical, my bad.
Then I think the football world is befuddled. And Shurmur has a tough time figuring out how to get Josh Allen and Daniel Jones on the field at the same time for the 2019 season.
Again sorry for the confusion. I'll try and be better and not answer the wrong question the next time.
I thought you were asking something logical, my bad.
in real life are you also unable to answer questions without inventing some kind of obfuscating premise?
is it that hard to presume that if they draft allen in 2018 they dont draft jones in 2019? it's just as easy as your other post that they'd have added more good players if they would have done a trade down. use hindsight, make different selections from who was available, discuss. same concept!
sorry if it's still unclear why the logic of draft hypotheticals like that are different than speculating that the same failed coaches would have magically coached 2018/2019 better than they've proven capable of at any point in their careers. pat shurmur is currently unemployed, mike shula is an offensive assistant, and james bettcher is a linebackers coach. i think it's safe to say there's nobody else in the nfl who thinks they can do better so we can safely assume they would have coached just as poorly with josh allen as they did in reality.
If the question is: a logical outcome of Allen being picked? Everything I posted above.
My guess is Allen sits behind Manning in 2019, but the Giants brass internalizes it's a full rebuild.
That mindset makes it more likely Shurmur gets three years. Shurmur gets fired after a lackluster 3 years and the Giants hire Dan Campbell in 2021.
Trade down and get Eli more O linemen and/or WRs. IMO that would have been the better way to salvage anything left in a physically declining QB.
This was the plan I argued for at the time. It was and still is the best and only plan the Giants should have had.
Let's not forget that going into the season the ONLY returning stating OL was, ahem, Flowers. And he didn't even make it to midseason. The reality was that they needed 5 new starting OL. How a GM could think about anything else beyond that was and still is mind boggling to me.
you are getting whiplash from tying yourself in knots to save shurmur's job and avoid the judge error when in reality there's not much evidence anyone including allen could have overcome that situation. if they didnt give him a year 2 with jones there's no way they were giving him a year 3 with allen. the nyg offense in each of 2018/2019 scored more ppg than the buf offense in both 2018/2019.
the only argument is maybe lamar jackson since he won his mvp in 2019 and he led the highest scoring offense in football. bettcher wouldn't have coached the 3rd best defense in football, which id imagine was a big part of their 14 wins but maybe he wins 8 or 9 with bettcher and gets shurmur a year 3 with a new dc.
I believe they selected Barkley because he was the safe pick. He was a top level talent that nobody could deny at that time.
Although I also wanted them to trade down, it does not mean we did not want to. In Sean's opening post he is sure that Gettleman did not want to do that. We really dont know and maybe the price was not right.
I wanted to trade down to take an offensive lineman, then Nick Chubb with our next pick.
In a scenario where Shurmur is provided a better pipeline of talent, and works for a guy who is more cognizant from day one they are in a rebuild -- it's not a big leap to think Shurmur would get more time.
My guess is the 2018 Giants without Barkley are 2-3 win team. That likely leads to landing Bosa.
With a second year Allen, and a rookie Bosa, the Giants have POY candidates on both sides of the ball. And if they win 5-6 games, the arrow is looking up.
Shurmur easily gets a 3rd year in this scenario.
The knee injury definitely took away some of that strength and explosiveness. Without it, I do think he’d be on a path to Canton.
Still a very good back, but he was at another level pre-injury.
That said, the higher likelihood and impact of injury at the RB position is part of what makes RB at #2 such an awful, ridiculous pick by Gettleman.
Jones wouldn't have had a good of a season as if he did in 2022 if it wasn't for Barkley, even if BBI does tend to neglect the year he had ... at times.
Barkley is a dynamic player with holes in his game. For a different team, at a different point in its cycle of title contention, he would have been a good pick, even at #2. For the Giants in 2018, he made no sense - either at the time or in hindsight.
Admittedly, I'm a bit biased. I had no problem with McAdoo performing diligence on Geno Smith (or Davis Webb) by benching Eli in 2017, and I wanted Eli cut in March 2018. Nice guy, and the two Super Bowl runs were grand, but it was time to move on and bank the $17MM in cap space. I didn't care whether he retired or wound up in Washington or wherever. To me, "One More Dance with Eli" was exactly the wrong approach, and drafting Saquon Barkley was the signature move - though not the worst. Nate Solder holds that distinction.