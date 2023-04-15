for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Does anyone still think drafting SB at 2 was the right move?

Sean : 4/15/2023 7:36 am
I was fine with drafting Barkley at the time because of the overwhelming talent. He was a legit blue chip prospect at the time. I believe Sy graded him at a 94 and he was one of many.

But, as time has passed, all the concerns about drafting a RB at 2 have proven to be correct:

-Positional value
-Durability

Barkley was an enormous factor in why NYG made the playoffs last year and I think anyone would be foolish to think his talent is easily replaced. But, the market is dictating what RB’s are worth and I’m glad Schoen is holding his ground.

Here is the problem. Gettleman talked about the #2 pick in the draft needing to be a “gold jacket” type player, but how about a player who gets a 2nd contract? NYG has a 26 year old player who they can utilize the tag on through the 2024 season, but I don’t see Barkley going for that. The #2 pick should be an integral part of the franchise well beyond the rookie contract. This is the issue with taking a RB.

And yes - Mayfield, Darnold & Rosen all proved to be bad picks. But, teams are always going to swing on QB. Knowing what we know now, the fact that Gettleman had no interest in trading down is negligent. If he was set on Barkley, at least stockpile a few extra picks from Denver in a trade down.
He was a big reason  
mdthedream : 4/15/2023 7:45 am : link
why we made the playoffs last year. Also if the Giants want they could trade him for a good haul. So saying it was a bad idea not sure they could have drafted a really bad player and gotten no value. Barkley is a great player and I hope we get something done. He is also a great leader.
I was one who wanted Barkley. I thought he was going to bring  
robbieballs2003 : 4/15/2023 7:46 am : link
more than he did. The injuries, the lack of pass blocking, the lack of breaking tackles, etc. has left me disappointed. I am one thay does not want him back long term. I wish him well but, imo, his production is replaceable. He doesn't have the top end speed anymore unless that was just limited from him recovering from yet another injury. He runs like a 190 lb RB not 230. One of his best runs was the TD in the playoffs. That is sad to me. He rarely runs through contact. I think he is capable of so much more than he has shown.
Yes and btw?  
Big Blue '56 : 4/15/2023 7:51 am : link
His blocking has improved greatly.
RE: He was a big reason  
Sean : 4/15/2023 7:51 am : link
In comment 16088442 mdthedream said:
Quote:
why we made the playoffs last year. Also if the Giants want they could trade him for a good haul. So saying it was a bad idea not sure they could have drafted a really bad player and gotten no value. Barkley is a great player and I hope we get something done. He is also a great leader.

What haul are they getting? The RB market is completely dried up.
...  
christian : 4/15/2023 7:52 am : link
The decision makers at the time (Gettleman, Mara, Shurmur) -- operated under the flawed assumption adding Barkley would go a long way in giving Manning one more chance.

I don't think they cared about value or longevity. He provided the biggest immediate-term boost.

It's all fruit of the poison Manning tree. If you remove Manning from the equation, I suspect even Gettleman was smart enough to trade down and stock up on picks for a proper rebuild.
I said at the time  
BillT : 4/15/2023 7:52 am : link
At #2 you get a QB or you trade down. Got killed for that. Of course, there are exceptions but I still think it’s basically true. It was especially true for us then but DG had committed to a quick fix approach thus Barkley. It was that approach that was the problem as much as Barkley. But DG never got an approach to fixing the team right ever so this is just another example.
RE: ...  
Sean : 4/15/2023 7:57 am : link
In comment 16088447 christian said:
Quote:
The decision makers at the time (Gettleman, Mara, Shurmur) -- operated under the flawed assumption adding Barkley would go a long way in giving Manning one more chance.

I don't think they cared about value or longevity. He provided the biggest immediate-term boost.

It's all fruit of the poison Manning tree. If you remove Manning from the equation, I suspect even Gettleman was smart enough to trade down and stock up on picks for a proper rebuild.

I think the pick would be Darnold, and if he had Shurmur who knows how it turns out.
RE: I was one who wanted Barkley. I thought he was going to bring  
Gman11 : 4/15/2023 7:58 am : link
In comment 16088443 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
more than he did. The injuries, the lack of pass blocking, the lack of breaking tackles, etc. has left me disappointed. I am one thay does not want him back long term. I wish him well but, imo, his production is replaceable. He doesn't have the top end speed anymore unless that was just limited from him recovering from yet another injury. He runs like a 190 lb RB not 230. One of his best runs was the TD in the playoffs. That is sad to me. He rarely runs through contact. I think he is capable of so much more than he has shown.


That is basically my view also. Is he a good back? Yes. You don't amass 1300 yards if you're lousy. Is he the generational, gold jacket type of back? No. Not only doesn't he break tackles, but he is not great in short yardage situations. At 230, he should be better than he is. If the Giants let him go, I'm not going to get upset at all except for the fact that none of the players behind him on the depth chart are very good.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/15/2023 8:03 am : link
I was fine with it @ the moment, but DJ refusing to even entertain trade offers to move back was football malpractice & a fireable offense.
*  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/15/2023 8:03 am : link
DG, not DJ.
I was fine with it  
section125 : 4/15/2023 8:12 am : link
when it happened, even though I wanted Nelson...
Nope  
Sammo85 : 4/15/2023 8:14 am : link
I favored a different plan of trading back or taking an QB and was pounding table to draft Josh Allen for QB.

I had little faith in the vision and leadership Shurmur and Gettleman were showing for building out a roster.
It was never a defensible position to  
mfjmfj : 4/15/2023 8:16 am : link
take him second. If he was the next Barry Sanders it was still wrong. The moment he was signed he was the highest paid running back in football. End of Story. It is excusable for fans to be in favor of such a move. We are fans. A GM should be fired for suggesting it.

And worse the Jets knew we were going to take him and so we did not get the haul they were giving if we did not want a QB.
We could’ve gotten at least three second rounders  
Metnut : 4/15/2023 8:17 am : link
to move down a little bit. Taking a running back wasn’t the right move.
Not even close  
AcesUp : 4/15/2023 8:17 am : link
He hit close to his ceiling as one of the best RBs in the league and there were still multiple avenues that would have been exponentially better in retrospect (Allen, Lamar or trade down) and others that are clearly better when looking at the 2nd contract value (Ward, Chubb, Nelson, a host of players outside top 10).

Bijan is a comparable prospect and he's likely going in the teens in this draft. Maybe he gets to 8 because of Arthur Smith/Fontaine's philosophy and history of ignorning positional value early. But there's still a massive difference between pick 8 and pick 2 when you see how they're valued, especially in a QB heavy draft.

That 2nd pick was a huge missed opportunity and the Giants were happy to make contact.
*Fontenet  
AcesUp : 4/15/2023 8:18 am : link
.
clearly the Giants should have  
Giantsfan79 : 4/15/2023 8:23 am : link
moved up to #1 to get Baker
I think PS liked Allen  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/15/2023 8:28 am : link
I believe this was in a thread. I think Mara was committed to Eli and I understood why. 90% of the fanbase understood how bad the drafts and OL had been for years and this imv was what the blowback told Mara and guided his decision.

I was okay with the pick and understood the thought process. Elite weapon that would help Eli in the short term that would then be a back a rookie QB could lean on early. This is how Eli can into the league. How many QB's have. Don't forget Ernie was the "consultant".

The big issue was the execution of the OL being improved. In fairness Dave took over a team where you could argue the Giants were a bottom three team drafting team from '11-'17 with a poor OL but still a horrible job fixing it.

PS did highlight some of SB's flaws as did robbieballs.

Elliot and Barkley had about the same total 2k yards their rookie year. When you watched the two you see very different team construction and the difference between a great OL and a marginal one. Yards before contact. EE 2.8 and SB 2.2 is interesting to me as is EE getting four more carries/game. Consequence? Eli was in similar poor down/distance situations and why SB had more catches/yards as a back imv.

I would have liked to have seen SB with a high quality OL and still would.
I really wanted Bradley Chubb.  
Klaatu : 4/15/2023 8:30 am : link
But I toed the company line and gave DG the benefit of the doubt.
His first year, you'd have to admit  
Simms11 : 4/15/2023 8:32 am : link
that you were excited to have him. Results were OROY! Injuries gave somewhat derailed his career. To me he just doesn't seen as explosive anymore. Still a good RB, but not worth the price to keep him, IF we can find a replacement for him on the draft. He was given a fair offer to stay and should have taken it. Not so sure his Agents have done him any favors.
He was a better choice than any of the quarterbacks except Allen,  
an_idol_mind : 4/15/2023 8:36 am : link
and I maintain that Allen would have failed on the Giants due to terrible coaching.

Of the players picked around him, I would probably rather have Quenton Nelson, but I assume BBI would have flipped over taking a guard at 2 due to positional value as well.

Overall, I don't think Barkley was a bad pick, even at 2. The problem with the Giants was that they went the six years between Coughlin and Daboll with the most abysmal coaching in the league.
...  
christian : 4/15/2023 8:38 am : link
I don't think you can judge the Barkley pick on its own. It was an integral part of an absurd plan.

Keep in mind Beane according to the dearly departed, learned everything he knows about football from Gettleman.

And he had the presence of mind to orchestrate a number of moves to get Allen. So it's simply not a big leap to imagine trading down for Allen.
RE: He was a better choice than any of the quarterbacks except Allen,  
AcesUp : 4/15/2023 8:40 am : link
In comment 16088480 an_idol_mind said:
Quote:
and I maintain that Allen would have failed on the Giants due to terrible coaching.


Would you rather have a 33% chance of getting Josh Allen or a 100% chance of drafting Saquan Barkley? One answer is clearly right btw.

A trade down was on the table as well. Barkley may have been there in that trade down too.
I think it was the right move at the time  
Milton : 4/15/2023 8:41 am : link
.
RE: Nope  
Spider43 : 4/15/2023 8:52 am : link
In comment 16088460 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
I favored a different plan of trading back or taking an QB and was pounding table to draft Josh Allen for QB.

I had little faith in the vision and leadership Shurmur and Gettleman were showing for building out a roster.


Same here. Though I didn't want to trade back. Don't mess around and just get your guy. And I still had faith at the time in DG. UNTIL that pick. After Barkley was announced, I knew we were fucked.
If they wanted one more run with Eli fine.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 4/15/2023 9:05 am : link
But don't think that a RB is going to help that much.

Trade down and get ELi more O linemen and/or WRs. IMO that would have been the better way to salvage anything left in a physically declining QB.
I wanted a trade down  
Reale01 : 4/15/2023 9:11 am : link
Did not like the QBs. Glad we did not go that way. The trade down could have set the Giants up for years. Gettleman was not bad at drafting. His downfall was fiscal management and free agents IMO. Also he was arrogant.

I was not unhappy with Barkley just thought we missed a much better opportunity.
If this is about positional value, who should they have taken instead?  
Matt G : 4/15/2023 9:17 am : link
With the benefit of hindsight, the easy answer is Josh Allen… But all 5 of those QBs had some serious questions and most draftniks had Darnold at the top of the heap…

So if it was a position other than QB, would IOL (Nelson) or a safety (Fitzpatrick/James) been worthy of #2? Many would argue S and IOL aren’t worthy of a Top 5 pick? So who are we talking about then? An EDGE (Chubb)? A CB (Ward)?

Simple fact of the matter is that the Giants franchise, and many fans, weren’t quite ready to move on from Eli immediately after the McAdoo disaster down the stretch… And the only player heading into the draft that was viewed as a transformational talent.
...  
christian : 4/15/2023 9:21 am : link
Barkley is a high octane injection of offense, and defenses have to turn their attention to him. We've seen him take the burden off the QB in a demonstrable way in 2018 and 2022.

If Manning hadn't have been clearly shot in 2017, Barkley would have been a more logical pick.

The reality is no set of circumstances was resurrecting the ghost of Manning.
Giants weren't ready to move on from Eli  
Matt G : 4/15/2023 9:24 am : link


And who knows Allen would have even been the pick... I'm not losing any sleep over missing out on Sam Darnold, who many thought should have been the pick



Jets fans really should hibernate during the Draft
Yes and no  
Matt M. : 4/15/2023 9:25 am : link
Yes, because if the rumored alternative was Darnold, then 100% yes. Barkley was, by far, the best player available there and I didn't like any of the QBs there.

No, because the play was probably to trade down (possibly even trade down 2x, depending on who the first trade partner was). At the time, I liked Barkley at #2 and felt he was the best player in the draft. As we got close to draft day, I really warmed to trading down with Lamar Jackson as the target. A few y,ears ago, that sounded like a great move. Right now, not bad, but not a slam dunk either.

So, overall, I'm fine with Barkley and glad they tagged him. I think they need him over the next 1-2 seasons to win while also still rebuilding the roster. This team does not make the playoffs last y,ear without Barkley.
A #2 spot in a draft with several QBs having first round grades  
ThomasG : 4/15/2023 9:28 am : link
should in many instances be reserved for a QB. The right move was to market that pick to potential bidders if the Giants weren't going QB.

Not seriously listening to any offers was the wrong move. And much of that was created by a GM that misread both Eli and the overall roster at the time.
Sean,  
Big Blue '56 : 4/15/2023 9:30 am : link
these are essentially the same opinions as offered when he was drafted. Very few will change their mind. Even the naysayers as to draft spot, acknowledged he was a great player, so, notwithstanding injuries, greatness was not an issue.

Except for minor ankle issues, he was never injured in college, iirc..

DG or no DG, I viewed him as a generational back a la Dickerson, Jim Brown, Sanders et al, albeit all with different styles..Those you draft high, IMHO..
It wasn’t the right move  
UConn4523 : 4/15/2023 9:37 am : link
but it would been less bad and paid off sooner had we not had so many other terrible decisions after it, and for years.
...  
christian : 4/15/2023 9:39 am : link
No doubt in my mind Buffalo won the first round of the 2018 draft. And the Giants were in a position to do the same.

I don't want the Giants to be the Browns or Jets, I want them to be the McDermott/Beane Bills. I want to them to be a perennial contender.

I don't care if BBIers didn't want Allen. I want the Giants to be the team that can see the diamonds and go get them.

Mara seems to agree since he went and hired the two guys riding shotgun in Orchard Park.
I want the Giants to be the Giants when they are good  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/15/2023 9:44 am : link
Billy Beane has spent the last two years saying he has to address the lines of scrimmage as Buffalo keeps getting run all over and not being able to run in the playoffs especially from the backs.

JS needs to learn from that flawed team and how well he adjusts and executes will be a huge factor of getting number 5.

2012-17 was the destruction of the Giants fronts. Dave failed to address them enough and JS needs to build on the few pieces he started with.

Until they do this I am not expecting another SB.
RE: ...  
Big Blue '56 : 4/15/2023 9:54 am : link
In comment 16088525 christian said:
Quote:
No doubt in my mind Buffalo won the first round of the 2018 draft. And the Giants were in a position to do the same.

I don't want the Giants to be the Browns or Jets, I want them to be the McDermott/Beane Bills. I want to them to be a perennial contender.

I don't care if BBIers didn't want Allen. I want the Giants to be the team that can see the diamonds and go get them.

Mara seems to agree since he went and hired the two guys riding shotgun in Orchard Park.


Hindsight. Many in the media and on here, were concerned about Allen’s accuracy issues, save for Buffalo. Even then, it took Allen’s second year under Daboll to improve in all areas
RE: He was a big reason  
Route 9 : 4/15/2023 9:54 am : link
In comment 16088442 mdthedream said:
Quote:
why we made the playoffs last year. Also if the Giants want they could trade him for a good haul. So saying it was a bad idea not sure they could have drafted a really bad player and gotten no value. Barkley is a great player and I hope we get something done. He is also a great leader.


Yeah. I thought last year was his best year here - even over his rookie year. I thought his best game as a Giant was the Chicago game after Jones was injured.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 4/15/2023 10:00 am : link
In comment 16088530 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16088525 christian said:


Quote:


No doubt in my mind Buffalo won the first round of the 2018 draft. And the Giants were in a position to do the same.

I don't want the Giants to be the Browns or Jets, I want them to be the McDermott/Beane Bills. I want to them to be a perennial contender.

I don't care if BBIers didn't want Allen. I want the Giants to be the team that can see the diamonds and go get them.

Mara seems to agree since he went and hired the two guys riding shotgun in Orchard Park.



Hindsight. Many in the media and on here, were concerned about Allen’s accuracy issues, save for Buffalo. Even then, it took Allen’s second year under Daboll to improve in all areas


I don't judge the Giants against the media or BBIers, I judge them against the good NFL teams.

And of course it's hindsight. We're talking about the past!
...  
christian : 4/15/2023 10:11 am : link
Oh yes! When the Giants were good.

Glad you brought up the gold jacket comment, Sean  
cosmicj : 4/15/2023 10:12 am : link
Anyone here think Saquon will be inducted?

The pick is a failure in Gettleman’s own terms.
I believe their were reports that Shurmur liked Allen the most  
Sean : 4/15/2023 10:22 am : link
I remember Chris Mara telling Chris Russo on Sirius that part of the reason NYG did not draft QB was lack of consensus. Shurmur liked Allen and I’d imagine Gettleman liked Darnold.

When you have a guy like Shurmur who was known for his QB ability at that time, I wish they would have taken the chance on Allen.
there*  
Sean : 4/15/2023 10:22 am : link
.
I mistrust these stories about our HCs advocating for future  
cosmicj : 4/15/2023 10:27 am : link
Great QBs. These guys experienced a lot of reputational damage from the sinkhole of the modern Giants dumpster fire, so there’s motivation to make themselves look like they had the solution (Mahomes, Allen) but the Giants ignored them.
RE: I believe their were reports that Shurmur liked Allen the most  
Ron from Ninerland : 4/15/2023 10:36 am : link
In comment 16088554 Sean said:
Quote:
I remember Chris Mara telling Chris Russo on Sirius that part of the reason NYG did not draft QB was lack of consensus. Shurmur liked Allen and I’d imagine Gettleman liked Darnold.

When you have a guy like Shurmur who was known for his QB ability at that time, I wish they would have taken the chance on Allen.
This sounds like a convenient rewrite of history. At the time, they were still committed to Eli and they thought they already had their QB of the future in Davis Webb. It was common knowledge for months that Gettleman was not taking a QB with the #2 pick. As it turned out 3 out of the big 4 QB's in that draft were busts. As for Allen, he wouldn't have played unless Eli got hurt. Would he have prospered under Judge/Garrett ? Doubtful.
Good news  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/15/2023 10:58 am : link
we won't have to hear from the bbi hindsight Nostradamuses we should have drafted a guard Nelson. He got completely manhandled by Dex and looks already to be in steep decline.
RE: I mistrust these stories about our HCs advocating for future  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/15/2023 11:00 am : link
In comment 16088561 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Great QBs. These guys experienced a lot of reputational damage from the sinkhole of the modern Giants dumpster fire, so there’s motivation to make themselves look like they had the solution (Mahomes, Allen) but the Giants ignored them.


There's a lot of "GM" Lombardi level fanfic made up in their head stories here on bbi.
it was a bad pick  
Enzo : 4/15/2023 11:01 am : link
by a bad GM.

Allen was choice  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/15/2023 11:08 am : link
that the beats reported PS favored. I think it had to be a clear cut franchise QB for them to move on a QB. I liked Allen and also Rosen. One thing I was concerned with Allen was he has a plate in his shoulder and had injury issues and this may have had some impact.

Mara commented on the blowback from the Eli benching. There was also another development that played out in 2017. The second of the scapegoats TC (Gilbride first) was down in Jax who had just gone to a AFCCG. The third time in history and all with TC a part of with his first stint being a much more prominent figure. I suspect part of keeping Eli was for this reason.

Eli was the third scapegoat until Mara self correcting correctly and acknowledging the root cause of all the issues. His front office.
? to those who think allen was the choice - where do you see him/nyg  
Eric on Li : 4/15/2023 11:12 am : link
if he's drafted to a shurmur led team? remember his first 2 years he wasn't nearly what he became, so more than likely shurmur still gets fired.

and then he's QB of Joe Judge/Jason Garrett's offense. does anyone see him having the breakout he had in year 3 under those guys?
Allen would have had a mental breakdown  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/15/2023 11:21 am : link
screaming at reporters like Ryan Leaf, given our coaching, oline, receivers and TEs.

Hell our RB likely would have sucked too if we drafted Allen instead of SB.
RE: Allen was choice  
Enzo : 4/15/2023 11:22 am : link
In comment 16088580 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
that the beats reported PS favored. I think it had to be a clear cut franchise QB for them to move on a QB. I liked Allen and also Rosen. One thing I was concerned with Allen was he has a plate in his shoulder and had injury issues and this may have had some impact.

Mara commented on the blowback from the Eli benching. There was also another development that played out in 2017. The second of the scapegoats TC (Gilbride first) was down in Jax who had just gone to a AFCCG. The third time in history and all with TC a part of with his first stint being a much more prominent figure. I suspect part of keeping Eli was for this reason.

Eli was the third scapegoat until Mara self correcting correctly and acknowledging the root cause of all the issues. His front office.

acknowledging the root cause would involve him looking in the mirror. Obviously he can't fire himself, but he has proven himself to be a lesser owner time after time. We can only hope our blind squirrel may have found a nut with the current GM/coach.
RE: RE: Allen was choice  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/15/2023 11:24 am : link
In comment 16088588 Enzo said:
Quote:
In comment 16088580 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


that the beats reported PS favored. I think it had to be a clear cut franchise QB for them to move on a QB. I liked Allen and also Rosen. One thing I was concerned with Allen was he has a plate in his shoulder and had injury issues and this may have had some impact.

Mara commented on the blowback from the Eli benching. There was also another development that played out in 2017. The second of the scapegoats TC (Gilbride first) was down in Jax who had just gone to a AFCCG. The third time in history and all with TC a part of with his first stint being a much more prominent figure. I suspect part of keeping Eli was for this reason.

Eli was the third scapegoat until Mara self correcting correctly and acknowledging the root cause of all the issues. His front office.


acknowledging the root cause would involve him looking in the mirror. Obviously he can't fire himself, but he has proven himself to be a lesser owner time after time. We can only hope our blind squirrel may have found a nut with the current GM/coach.


He is certainly was a big part of it. I think as the losing continued the Mara meddling increased.
It was very touch and go last year  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/15/2023 11:27 am : link
with Mara family meddling.
RE: ? to those who think allen was the choice - where do you see him/nyg  
christian : 4/15/2023 11:27 am : link
In comment 16088581 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
if he's drafted to a shurmur led team? remember his first 2 years he wasn't nearly what he became, so more than likely shurmur still gets fired.

and then he's QB of Joe Judge/Jason Garrett's offense. does anyone see him having the breakout he had in year 3 under those guys?


In this alternate universe where the Giants brass has the foresight to draft Allen, I don't think you can assume it's the only variable that changes.

I don't think it's a big leap to imagine a scenario where they make the Indy trade with the Jets, and pick Allen and Braden Smith.

Which allows for an easy parting of ways from Manning in 2019, and frees up a nice chunk of cap space.

If the Giants get three more core players right, I think Shurmur has a punchers chance, and we never know the name Joe Judge.
RE: RE: ? to those who think allen was the choice - where do you see him/nyg  
Eric on Li : 4/15/2023 11:47 am : link
In comment 16088594 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16088581 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


if he's drafted to a shurmur led team? remember his first 2 years he wasn't nearly what he became, so more than likely shurmur still gets fired.

and then he's QB of Joe Judge/Jason Garrett's offense. does anyone see him having the breakout he had in year 3 under those guys?



In this alternate universe where the Giants brass has the foresight to draft Allen, I don't think you can assume it's the only variable that changes.

I don't think it's a big leap to imagine a scenario where they make the Indy trade with the Jets, and pick Allen and Braden Smith.

Which allows for an easy parting of ways from Manning in 2019, and frees up a nice chunk of cap space.

If the Giants get three more core players right, I think Shurmur has a punchers chance, and we never know the name Joe Judge.


even if they get more core players i dont think allen's first 2 years in buffalo, where they had more core players and especially a core defense, were going to save shurmur with bettcher at DC. that is a bridge way too far imo. remember the nyg over the last 4 years are also then down their best weapon in barkley, and those weren't offenses well suited to lose their best weapon.

nyg qbs had more tds than allen in his first 2 years by a significant margin (at higher y/a and with much higher comp%'s) so there's little statistical evidence to suggest that a shurmur coached offense that was middle of the pack was going to do better than it did with him.

that doesnt mean allen still wasn't the right pick, he was clearly the best pick in that draft, just that i dont think the nyg are in a much different place today with him. bettcher's historically bad defense still sinks shurmur, judge's historically bad offense gets him fired after 2 years, and dabs probably comes in to help allen have his first winning season.
...  
christian : 4/15/2023 11:52 am : link
I don't think Shurmur and Gettleman are in the same talent universe as Beane and McDermott, so no, I don't think Allen has the same success in NYG as he does Buffalo. Better talent and better coaching.

But I think the most likely outcome is Shurmur gets a third year, and none of us ever know who Joe Judge is.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 4/15/2023 12:08 pm : link
In comment 16088610 christian said:
Quote:
I don't think Shurmur and Gettleman are in the same talent universe as Beane and McDermott, so no, I don't think Allen has the same success in NYG as he does Buffalo. Better talent and better coaching.

But I think the most likely outcome is Shurmur gets a third year, and none of us ever know who Joe Judge is.


that seems unlikely. how does a josh allen year 2 get shurmur a 3rd year when daniel jones year 1 (with 26 tds in 11 games) didn't get shurmur a year 2?

answer: he doesn't, because shurmur got himself fired because of his immaturity as a head coach and a terrible hire with bettcher, neither of which were getting solved by any QB short of Mahomes.
...  
christian : 4/15/2023 12:25 pm : link
Again, in this alternate world where the Giants decision makes are wiser, the circumstances Allen takes over in year two (after sitting and learning behind Manning), also benefit from the wiser decision makers.

If the question is swap out Barkley for Allen, and change nothing else, sure the outcomes are probably the same. But that's not the point I'm making.
You can't just say we don't make the playoffs without Barkley  
widmerseyebrow : 4/15/2023 12:33 pm : link
If we don't draft Barkley, we likely grab another running back later in that draft. What if we took Nick Chubb in the second instead? It's likely a better four years than we had with Barkley when you count injuries and missing on our second with Hernandez instead.
RE: ...  
cosmicj : 4/15/2023 12:33 pm : link
In comment 16088610 christian said:
Quote:
I don't think Shurmur and Gettleman are in the same talent universe as Beane and McDermott, so no, I don't think Allen has the same success in NYG as he does Buffalo. Better talent and better coaching.

But I think the most likely outcome is Shurmur gets a third year, and none of us ever know who Joe Judge is.


And the Bills continue to be a well coached team struggling without a really good QB. So Daboll never is really in consideration for HC jobs. Who knows who is our coach now? If Shurmur gets fired after 2020, none of the 2021 HC hires are Giants type guys.

Historical contingency. It shows how certain key decisions have these domino effects.
Eric  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/15/2023 12:35 pm : link
I think if Allen was drafted he takes over some time in year 2. Dave would have the benefit of Eli's money off the books in 2020 to add some talent. With his draft/FA I would not have a lot of confidence. I believe Eli was finishing his contract.

I think after year 3 PS is canned and with a new HC they have a similar situation to Jones with a lot of questions.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 4/15/2023 12:42 pm : link
In comment 16088643 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16088610 christian said:


Quote:


I don't think Shurmur and Gettleman are in the same talent universe as Beane and McDermott, so no, I don't think Allen has the same success in NYG as he does Buffalo. Better talent and better coaching.

But I think the most likely outcome is Shurmur gets a third year, and none of us ever know who Joe Judge is.



And the Bills continue to be a well coached team struggling without a really good QB. So Daboll never is really in consideration for HC jobs. Who knows who is our coach now? If Shurmur gets fired after 2020, none of the 2021 HC hires are Giants type guys.

Historical contingency. It shows how certain key decisions have these domino effects.


I think one outcome without Barkley, and Allen on the bench behind Manning, is the Giants pick higher than 6 in 2019.

Maybe they pick as high as two and have a shot at Bosa.
......  
BrettNYG10 : 4/15/2023 12:48 pm : link
Barkley was the wrong pick and was obviously so at the time.

Gentleman's player evaluation was wrong. Barkley is not as good in the receiving game as I expected.

They should have traded down (and yes there were offers).
It never was but you can't look at that move in a vacuum  
BH28 : 4/15/2023 12:58 pm : link
DG was hired because he pitched a scenario where the Giants could reload. So there really isn't a scenario with DG at the helm where Barkley wasn't going to be the pick.

The Giants were at a crossroads in 2018 and they took the easy way out with hires focusing on a reload instead of focusing on a rebuild. Then it was a much of half measures that led to 4 years of incompetence.

If they had made a rebuild focused hire, who knows how that draft plays out. They probably trade down for picks or something. I don't think they would take a QB in 2018 in rebuild mode.
...  
christian : 4/15/2023 1:02 pm : link
For No. 3 over all in 2018 the Jets gave the Colts:

No. 6 overall (2018)
No. 37 overall (2018)
No. 52 overall (2018)
No. 169 overall (2018)
No. 34 overall (2019)

The Giants could have easily drafted Allen and made a big dent in their rebuild with that same return.

And remember the myth the Jets and Giants were incapable of doing business was proved wrong the next year.
Just look at division teams and what  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/15/2023 1:14 pm : link
they had at OL when they drafted a QB.

Eagles 2016 Peters, Brooks, Kelce and Johnson. I can't remember their LG. Wentz. Hurts OL was even better imv.

Dallas Smith, Frederick, Martin, Collins and I don't recall the 4th guy for Dak to start.

8 Pro bowlers and three HOF's. Johnson will get consideration.

Two players stand out to me. Peters and Smith. Both players added in 2009. Giants countered with Beatty which was just a start.

This is just some of the OL. Both teams added other OL that played to a high level.

Meanwhile in Giants land Andrew Thomas is the first player drafted to be a PB since 2007. It took almost 15 years to find one player who was better at his position than the 2006-10 OL. One.

Good luck Eli or Allen if it went that way.
It's not just positional value  
Vanzetti : 4/15/2023 1:19 pm : link
Barkley could not block
His hands are mediocre at best
He danced way too much
Adverse to lowering the shoulder and picking up the tough yards

He was not a complete back, and if you are taking a RB that high, he has to be a complete back.

Despite his physical ability, I do not consider him to be in Tiki's class as a RB--at least not yet
Actually 4 HOF'ers  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/15/2023 1:19 pm : link
Two each in Dallas and Philly.

RE: ......  
christian : 4/15/2023 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16088653 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Barkley was the wrong pick and was obviously so at the time.

Gentleman's player evaluation was wrong. Barkley is not as good in the receiving game as I expected.

They should have traded down (and yes there were offers).


Of course there were or would have been.

I posted above the what Jets gave the Colts. In a not so different universe, the Giants trade with the Jets and come out of that draft with:

Josh Allen
Braden Smith
Nick Chubb

Drafting Smith is a boon. It allows Gettleman to cut Tom Coughlin favorite Erek Flowers months earlier.
In  
AcidTest : 4/15/2023 2:41 pm : link
hindsight it wasn't. I agree with those who say that the Giants drafted Barkley at least partially because they thought they could make another run with Eli. But DG was also clearly in "full bloom love" with Barkley, so my guess is that he would have been the pick anyway.

I am usually opposed to drafting a RB that high because the position has been so devalued, but I nonetheless wanted to take Barkley because he was a transcendental talent. Absent Barkley, I wanted to draft Darnold. But I also would have been open to trading down. DG wasn't. "They drafted Baker. We're taking Saquon. End of discussion."
It was a wrong move  
JerseyCityJoe : 4/15/2023 2:43 pm : link
One that I did like at the time. The idea of having a generational talent join the Giants was too much for me to resist. But a very good RB who has his shortcomings is not good enough.
RE: RE: ......  
BrettNYG10 : 4/15/2023 2:55 pm : link
In comment 16088674 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16088653 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


Barkley was the wrong pick and was obviously so at the time.

Gentleman's player evaluation was wrong. Barkley is not as good in the receiving game as I expected.

They should have traded down (and yes there were offers).



Of course there were or would have been.

I posted above the what Jets gave the Colts. In a not so different universe, the Giants trade with the Jets and come out of that draft with:

Josh Allen
Braden Smith
Nick Chubb

Drafting Smith is a boon. It allows Gettleman to cut Tom Coughlin favorite Erek Flowers months earlier.


There was at least one very good offer on the table that DG rejected that I know about. There was also a rumor the Browns offered their 4th overall and a second.
RE: It's not just positional value  
UConn4523 : 4/15/2023 3:06 pm : link
In comment 16088666 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
Barkley could not block
His hands are mediocre at best
He danced way too much
Adverse to lowering the shoulder and picking up the tough yards

He was not a complete back, and if you are taking a RB that high, he has to be a complete back.

Despite his physical ability, I do not consider him to be in Tiki's class as a RB--at least not yet


He did all those things last season. Our coaching was a mess.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 4/15/2023 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16088638 christian said:
Quote:
Again, in this alternate world where the Giants decision makes are wiser, the circumstances Allen takes over in year two (after sitting and learning behind Manning), also benefit from the wiser decision makers.

If the question is swap out Barkley for Allen, and change nothing else, sure the outcomes are probably the same. But that's not the point I'm making.


pretty sure that's the exact question.
The 2033 draft this month, that was 2018  
steve in ky : 4/15/2023 3:40 pm : link
What’s the point in rehashing a draft pick from five years ago under a completely different administration?
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 4/15/2023 3:50 pm : link
In comment 16088717 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16088638 christian said:


Quote:


Again, in this alternate world where the Giants decision makes are wiser, the circumstances Allen takes over in year two (after sitting and learning behind Manning), also benefit from the wiser decision makers.

If the question is swap out Barkley for Allen, and change nothing else, sure the outcomes are probably the same. But that's not the point I'm making.



pretty sure that's the exact question.


Sorry I confused you!
The central question w/r/t to Barkley  
BlackLight : 4/15/2023 4:55 pm : link
has never changed. Does a team need a generational talent at the RB position to win a Super Bowl?

The answer is clearly no. Now, if you have a generational talent at that position, that's great, but the problem is that any generational talent will inevitably expect to be paid like one.

The question with Barkley has never been, "Is he good enough to play on our team?" He obviously is. The question is one of value. When we can probably find a RB who costs a third as much to give us 75% of what Barkley can give us, that's not a tough decision.
Barkley isn’t a generational back.  
cosmicj : 4/15/2023 5:06 pm : link
Do you think he’s being inducted into Canton?
Deluded vision and plan  
JonC : 4/15/2023 5:06 pm : link
They should have traded down and tore down the roster. It was time to move on from Eli, etc.
RE: Barkley isn’t a generational back.  
BlackLight : 4/15/2023 5:27 pm : link
In comment 16088761 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Do you think he’s being inducted into Canton?


I have no idea. I was trying to steelman the pro-Barkley argument to prove the fundmental flaw in the most common evaluation of him.

If we decide that Barkley is not a generational talent, then my point is only strengthened.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 4/15/2023 5:30 pm : link
In comment 16088728 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16088717 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16088638 christian said:


Quote:


Again, in this alternate world where the Giants decision makes are wiser, the circumstances Allen takes over in year two (after sitting and learning behind Manning), also benefit from the wiser decision makers.

If the question is swap out Barkley for Allen, and change nothing else, sure the outcomes are probably the same. But that's not the point I'm making.



pretty sure that's the exact question.



Sorry I confused you!


In comment 16088581 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
? to those who think allen was the choice - where do you see him/nygif he's drafted to a shurmur led team?


what's it called when you answer a question with a different question?

the thread is premised on a hypothetical re the 2018 draft, something we have 5 years of player performances to draw from in answer.

hopefully i dont in turn confuse you, but that's a very different hypothetical then projecting shurmur as a competent head coach (or bettcher as a competent dc), because that's just fundamentally something he/they aren't.
...  
christian : 4/15/2023 6:06 pm : link
OK Eric, if the exact question is how would things go if the Giants drafted Allen instead of Barkley, and literally every other variable stays the same?

Then I think the football world is befuddled. And Shurmur has a tough time figuring out how to get Josh Allen and Daniel Jones on the field at the same time for the 2019 season.

Again sorry for the confusion. I'll try and be better and not answer the wrong question the next time.

I thought you were asking something logical, my bad.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 4/15/2023 6:40 pm : link
In comment 16088793 christian said:
Quote:
OK Eric, if the exact question is how would things go if the Giants drafted Allen instead of Barkley, and literally every other variable stays the same?

Then I think the football world is befuddled. And Shurmur has a tough time figuring out how to get Josh Allen and Daniel Jones on the field at the same time for the 2019 season.

Again sorry for the confusion. I'll try and be better and not answer the wrong question the next time.

I thought you were asking something logical, my bad.


in real life are you also unable to answer questions without inventing some kind of obfuscating premise?

is it that hard to presume that if they draft allen in 2018 they dont draft jones in 2019? it's just as easy as your other post that they'd have added more good players if they would have done a trade down. use hindsight, make different selections from who was available, discuss. same concept!

sorry if it's still unclear why the logic of draft hypotheticals like that are different than speculating that the same failed coaches would have magically coached 2018/2019 better than they've proven capable of at any point in their careers. pat shurmur is currently unemployed, mike shula is an offensive assistant, and james bettcher is a linebackers coach. i think it's safe to say there's nobody else in the nfl who thinks they can do better so we can safely assume they would have coached just as poorly with josh allen as they did in reality.
...  
christian : 4/15/2023 7:11 pm : link
You're giving me whiplash dude.

If the question is: a logical outcome of Allen being picked? Everything I posted above.

My guess is Allen sits behind Manning in 2019, but the Giants brass internalizes it's a full rebuild.

That mindset makes it more likely Shurmur gets three years. Shurmur gets fired after a lackluster 3 years and the Giants hire Dan Campbell in 2021.
...  
christian : 4/15/2023 7:12 pm : link
*sits behind Manning in 2018
Bad, but not bc of Barkley  
Matt123 : 4/15/2023 7:19 pm : link
It was a bad pick because they didn't have an o-line, and weren't going to be competitive....if they actually had a chance to make a final run with Eli + a weapon, I'd be fine with it.

RE: If they wanted one more run with Eli fine.  
.McL. : 4/15/2023 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16088505 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
But don't think that a RB is going to help that much.

Trade down and get Eli more O linemen and/or WRs. IMO that would have been the better way to salvage anything left in a physically declining QB.

This was the plan I argued for at the time. It was and still is the best and only plan the Giants should have had.

Let's not forget that going into the season the ONLY returning stating OL was, ahem, Flowers. And he didn't even make it to midseason. The reality was that they needed 5 new starting OL. How a GM could think about anything else beyond that was and still is mind boggling to me.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 4/15/2023 7:58 pm : link
In comment 16088910 christian said:
Quote:
You're giving me whiplash dude.

If the question is: a logical outcome of Allen being picked? Everything I posted above.

My guess is Allen sits behind Manning in 2019, but the Giants brass internalizes it's a full rebuild.

That mindset makes it more likely Shurmur gets three years. Shurmur gets fired after a lackluster 3 years and the Giants hire Dan Campbell in 2021.


you are getting whiplash from tying yourself in knots to save shurmur's job and avoid the judge error when in reality there's not much evidence anyone including allen could have overcome that situation. if they didnt give him a year 2 with jones there's no way they were giving him a year 3 with allen. the nyg offense in each of 2018/2019 scored more ppg than the buf offense in both 2018/2019.

the only argument is maybe lamar jackson since he won his mvp in 2019 and he led the highest scoring offense in football. bettcher wouldn't have coached the 3rd best defense in football, which id imagine was a big part of their 14 wins but maybe he wins 8 or 9 with bettcher and gets shurmur a year 3 with a new dc.
We need to remember a few things here..  
DefenseWins : 4/15/2023 8:27 pm : link
the Giants had too many misses in the draft up to that point. They could not afford to select a bust. There was also a lot of organizational criticism.

I believe they selected Barkley because he was the safe pick. He was a top level talent that nobody could deny at that time.

Although I also wanted them to trade down, it does not mean we did not want to. In Sean's opening post he is sure that Gettleman did not want to do that. We really dont know and maybe the price was not right.

I wanted to trade down to take an offensive lineman, then Nick Chubb with our next pick.
...  
christian : 4/15/2023 10:35 pm : link
In this alternate universe, drafting Allen exhibits Gettleman is both an adept talent evaluator and has a better grasp on needing to rebuild.

In a scenario where Shurmur is provided a better pipeline of talent, and works for a guy who is more cognizant from day one they are in a rebuild -- it's not a big leap to think Shurmur would get more time.

My guess is the 2018 Giants without Barkley are 2-3 win team. That likely leads to landing Bosa.

With a second year Allen, and a rookie Bosa, the Giants have POY candidates on both sides of the ball. And if they win 5-6 games, the arrow is looking up.

Shurmur easily gets a 3rd year in this scenario.
I think everything that happened as it did  
chiro56 : 4/15/2023 11:44 pm : link
Was the fuel needed to drop the organization into the abyss to shock the owners out of their trance and finally decide to clean house and think outside the Giant bookends. 10 years of shitty football and a series of antiquated FO confusion is all it took. They finally have what looks like a winning FO and coach. So thank you Gettleman, for really being part of the solution. I salute you.
A lot of negativity in here  
Breeze_94 : 2:08 am : link
Around SB’s skillset. He was a generational talent. His rookie year was incredible- explosive and the first tackler never brought him down.

The knee injury definitely took away some of that strength and explosiveness. Without it, I do think he’d be on a path to Canton.

Still a very good back, but he was at another level pre-injury.

That said, the higher likelihood and impact of injury at the RB position is part of what makes RB at #2 such an awful, ridiculous pick by Gettleman.
RE: A lot of negativity in here  
Route 9 : 2:11 am : link
In comment 16089212 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Around SB’s skillset. He was a generational talent. His rookie year was incredible- explosive and the first tackler never brought him down.

The knee injury definitely took away some of that strength and explosiveness. Without it, I do think he’d be on a path to Canton.

Still a very good back, but he was at another level pre-injury.

That said, the higher likelihood and impact of injury at the RB position is part of what makes RB at #2 such an awful, ridiculous pick by Gettleman.


Jones wouldn't have had a good of a season as if he did in 2022 if it wasn't for Barkley, even if BBI does tend to neglect the year he had ... at times.
Gettleman wanted the job, and offered a plan for winning with Eli.  
Big Blue Blogger : 2:50 am : link
Did he believe that plan had a good chance of success? I have no idea, and it makes no difference. He was either an idiot with a terrible plan for turning the team around or a con man who achieved his personal goal by telling gullible owners what they wanted to hear after the 2017 disaster. Either way, he was a terrible GM whose first draft pick was a bad move for entirely predictable reasons.

Barkley is a dynamic player with holes in his game. For a different team, at a different point in its cycle of title contention, he would have been a good pick, even at #2. For the Giants in 2018, he made no sense - either at the time or in hindsight.

Admittedly, I'm a bit biased. I had no problem with McAdoo performing diligence on Geno Smith (or Davis Webb) by benching Eli in 2017, and I wanted Eli cut in March 2018. Nice guy, and the two Super Bowl runs were grand, but it was time to move on and bank the $17MM in cap space. I didn't care whether he retired or wound up in Washington or wherever. To me, "One More Dance with Eli" was exactly the wrong approach, and drafting Saquon Barkley was the signature move - though not the worst. Nate Solder holds that distinction.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 