Garafolo: Hendon Hooker visiting Giants Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/18/2023 10:29 am : 4/18/2023 10:29 am

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo



Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is visiting the #Giants tomorrow, sources say. Hooker’s busy pre-draft tour continues, as teams are gathering as much information on him and his recovery as they can.