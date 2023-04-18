Garafolo: Hendon Hooker visiting Giants

They get picks 31 and 95 in the trade and use the 31st pick on Hooker.
Can't speak for anyone else, but I would hate that. Not the trade, but taking Hooker or any QB in rd 1. Not comparing Jones to Rodgers, but it would be kind of like the Packers taking Love instead of a weapon for Rodgers.
RE: Be interesting if the Giants traded down with KC
I think we can all agree that NYG is still exercising some level of caution with Jones. I think they like him, but I think we all still need to see more. Not to mention that Jones himself comes with a decent level of injury risk as all runners do.
Hooker can come in and redshirt this year while being developed and NYG can have a legitimate option should Jones not continue to develop himself.
Perhaps a genuine interest at a higher pick or maybe they think he may drop a bit in the draft. Not a bad thing to put the idea out they are looking and gather more information on the player. Perhaps a good trade down opportunity presents itself of draft day.
and Jones under contract for at least two years seems a stretch, albeit an aggressive fallback plan.
I forgot he's 25? Hmph...I like his skillset but the man among boys thing in college scares me a little. Plus, not the most cost effective or effective use of that first rounder but if he's the goods we wouldn't regret it down the road. Still i'd be surprised. If Jones was 36-38 ok fine.
I’d be floored if they took Hooker that high. I think he could be in play for the 2nd round but doubt he lasts.
I think Hooker's injury situation actually might keep him in the late first so that teams can essentially budget a redshirt year for his recovery and still keep four cost-controlled years plus two tag years. Even though the 5th year option value isn't cheap (and gets more expensive depending on a player's productivity during his rookie contract), it's still less than the comparable tag values and it doesn't trigger the escalators that come with consecutive tags. And a redshirt year (or multiple redshirt years, if stashed behind an established starter even after his recovery) would likely suppress the 5th year option cost further.
I don't know if the Giants will be looking to load the QB pipeline immediately after giving DJ a significant payday, but I do think some team will take Hooker in the first round just to get the option year. I agree that it's unlikely to be the Giants who take HH, but I do think the Giants are picking right in the general area where HH is likely to get drafted, so there's nothing but upside in doing their homework on him - either by feigning interest to distract from their actual targets or to keep their slot in play for trade offers.
That said, if the Giants are going to keep the same offensive system in place, Hooker appears to share some physical traits with DJ, so the long-term fit could be interesting if JS/BD did choose him.
Due diligence for a guy that seems to fit what we are looking to do offensively. No stone unturned and all that. I fully 200% doubt he ends up a Giant but these coaches/FO are looking at every angle. Respekt.
Or it's about the Packers taking Rodgers instead of a weapon for Favre. It really depends on the grade they put on Hooker and obviously they wouldn't use the 31st pick on him if they didn't have a very high opinion of him and how he fits into the offense they're building around Jones. It isn't about Jones (other than the fact that Jones puts himself in harm's way quite often and he isn't exactly an iron man). It's about the importance of the QB position, the supply and demand (and what that's done to their price tag), and how they view Hooker.
Also think of it as a contingency plan depending on how prospects come off the board. Maybe the day doesn't go their way in terms of who they're targeting at other positions and when it comes to pick #25, they're not crazy about anyone, so they pull off the trade, and now it's pick #31 and the value of having a young, starting quality backup QB at a bargain price (cap-wise that is) for the next four or five years is greater than the value of the WR, CB, ER, OL etc.
p.s.--This is all just a hypothetical, not something I'm advocating or predicting. There are far more logical reasons for the Giants to be meeting with Hooker than they're considering him with their first round pick (or their second round pick or even their third round pick). You never know when a young QB (like Mayfield, Darnold, Rosen, Taylor, Jackson, the list goes on and on) will become available via trade and this could be your last chance to be face to face with him.
Many parts and pieces to evaluate in Hendon Hooker's game
but if the evaluations make sense then his age shouldn't be a gating factor in pulling the trigger for him.
While Daniel Jones is signed up for a few years, his long-term future as a NY Giant is still subject to further advancement with his game and staying healthy while advancing it. The value of a talented QB coming out of any draft should never be understated, especially with the price tags going sky high as of late.
with unlikely prospects , esp QBs, are also valued as a form of scouting of potential opponents. not saying in this case, but it should be standard to get more of a book on guys.
More and more, teams find themselves having to give up early on QBs they previously spent a 1st round pick on. And because they weren't the only team to have had a high grade on the guy, he has trade value. It's actually pretty amazing how this has become a trend. Zach Taylor and Trey Lance could be the next to join the club. So even if you have no intention of drafting a QB that you happen to like (or more accurately, do not anticipate him being available with the pick you would use on him), it pays to take full advantage of this pre-draft opportunity.
but it would take #25 which I find intriguing in itself.
Yup. I guess we'll see but all the "I wouldn't take him until the 3rd round" talk is underrating where he's actually going to go IMO. A QB with good size, arm strength, and mobility who likely would have been taken pretty high if not for the ACL isn't going to last into late day 2 or day 3.
That said I was higher on Hooker before the Jones extension. Since we're locked into playing DJ for the next 2.5 years, taking a 25 year old makes less sense, but who knows? If Daboll sees him as tailor made for his offense BBI is going to be up in arms!
in case he falls into round 2 or to help someone behind the Gmen to maybe want a move up. I doubt we take Hooker at #25 with both his age and knee issue and then adding in Jones contract.
However, if Levis falls that far I can EASILY see him being the guy.
Peter Schrager did his first mock draft and had Hooker going to the Titans in a trade up.. He also had Levis going 12th to the Texans- the 4th QB to go in the first 12 picks.
Agreed. Taking Hooker in the 1st after laying out all that money for DJ would be malpractice. I think Hooker is an interesting project, but I wouldn’t look at him before rd 3, and he won’t last that long.
Is the guy you trade back into the end of the 1st round to select a coast controlled QB that may project to be better than Jones and its not like Jones plays all 16 games in a season. It would be bold move but it makes sense.
Nothing at all dumb about drafting a OT at 25 considering that anyone good enough to be a first round pick at OT is surely good enough to play OG at a high level and that's a position where the Giants have a need. Even assuming Ezeudu shines at OLG (and I'm hopeful), Glowinski is just a stop-gap at ORG (teetering between just barely starting quality and just plain liability). When you also consider the uncertainty surrounding Neal, using the 25th overall pick on an OT makes perfect sense. If Neal struggles, he can move to guard (and would in all likelihood shine), and now you have your right tackle under contract at bargain rate for the next five years while you're paying your All Pro left tackle damn near $25M/year.
There isn't an OL in all the NFL that doesn't have a good reason to spend a first round pick on an OT with a 1st round grade.
Is the guy you trade back into the end of the 1st round to select a coast controlled QB that may project to be better than Jones and its not like Jones plays all 16 games in a season. It would be bold move but it makes sense.
Bold move yes, makes sense for us NO. Not with what we have now, where we are heading and what our needs are. You don't take a flier on a QB in Rd 1 when you are building on a previous season and have needs that are obvious and you have areas that could be needs $$$ wise.
CB-WR-DT-Edge and S/LB are all needs before we go after a developmental QB.
I am more curious to see if Young, Stroud, Richardson and Levis go in top 10, then how soon after does Hooker go. If 5 QB's go in Rd 1 before our pick that means we have a better shot at a WR/CB or DT/Edge player we really like falling to us. If multiple TE's go in RD 1 (which some are projecting) then that makes it even better for us.
This draft should be a lot of fun.
He has excellent arm strength with unique accuracy to make all the throws all over the field, against any style of defense, using the whole route tree. Hendon shows on film the athletic talent to move well in the pocket and run the ball when necessary to move the chains or score touchdowns in the red zone. In spite of his athleticism, he is a proven pocket passer who can extend a play, throwing the ball from different angles as well as resetting and throwing the ball with accuracy. Hendon can also throw the ball with accuracy on the run and this makes him dangerous inside or outside the pocket. Hendon is what all 32 teams are looking for in a potential franchise quarterback because he plays with the instincts and moxie to make a play when there is no play to make.
As for concerns...
Quote:
Two issues that might set him back for teams who overthink the draft process: he has a knee injury that might keep him from working out and was in an offense that did the play-calling and thinking before the snap for him.
All the more reason for teams who like what they see of him on film to want to get up close and personal with him as much as possible even if they're not in the QB market. That's how you answer (some) questions about his rehab and (some) questions about his ability to read defenses and go through his progressions.
Yes - taking OT would be stupid. And taking Hooker would be even more stupid. You don't draft quarterbacks in case of injury and you don't draft quarterbacks after you just gave your own home grown quarterback 80 million dollars in guaranteed money.
Regarding OT - the Giants have arguably the best young left tackle in the game and they just took Evan Neal 7th overall in 2022 to play right tackle. Sure, he struggled a bit. Andrew Thomas was worse as a rookie and he's basically an all pro now. Taking OT at 25 just because you "can't pass him up" would be a horrendous case of roster management. If you take a player at 25, he's playing on the interior for the Giants.
Moreover, I'd be willing to bet that if a certain OT falls to 25, that player would be even worse than Neal as a rookie. Neal was a consensus top 10 talent, some were shocked he was there at 7 when the Giants picked. We're going to take a worse prospect at 25 to compete with Evan Neal? Schoen would be laughing at this.
There are few sure things on the NYG roster. The draft is about accumulating talent and the more talent at the most prized positions the better. Not suggesting I would just draft a left tackle that can’t play both sides or have versatility at Guard but I wouldn’t just pass on one because you hope are locked with Thomas and Neal for a decade either.
ThomasG - ok - but when you are drafting in the 1st round? We already have two 1st round tackles on the roster, one is a great player and is the 2nd most important position on the field, and the other was taken in 2022.
I would understand a tackle in round 5 or later. The lack of talent at WR, CB, DL, interior OL....these positions need to be addressed and it would appear that the value matches up.
Possibly even round 3. Every year a QB gets gassed up to go high a couple of weeks before the draft, probably media getting bored and reading too much into teams' (day 2) interest. Every year that guy falls.
+1 with jvm that its due diligence. Probably take a QB at some point though.
Another possibility is they want a complete file on him
For down the road when he may be available as a FA.
The Hyatt/Tillman/Hooker “talentplex” sure makes for difficult scouting. Are all 3 of them talented or is one of them driving the bus? It’s like a modern version of the David Terrell/Tom Brady mid-scouting. One of those two was a big 1st rd lottery bust.
Not suggesting WR & CB aren't areas to invest. But when #25 comes up,
and if Schoen has say second round grades on the available guys he still likes at those positions then I would prefer he added the highest value he could. And if that position happens to be a versatile Offensive Lineman then that would just fine with me.
The Giants, according to various reports I've read, are looking at a lot of late round developmental QBs from good programs. With Webb retired Taylor on the last year of his deal & the strong possibility the League will require a 3rd QB on the game day roster we should expect a QB in the late rounds & maybe one as a priority college FA after the draft and let the best man win. Just my 2¢.
Possibly even round 3. Every year a QB gets gassed up to go high a couple of weeks before the draft, probably media getting bored and reading too much into teams' (day 2) interest. Every year that guy falls.
I'd argue it's usually the opposite: QBs almost always go higher. Malik Willis was an anomaly in that a vocal contingent saw him as the next Josh Allen (an outlier himself) because he had elite physical tools. The reality is that he was a 3rd rounder and that might have been a bit high for the actual skillset.
If Hooker doesn't get hurt, he's got two years of top flight production in the SEC, big wins against the best competition, and good physical tools. We're not talking about a system QB with a noodle arm. That alone would have put him firmly in the 1st round. How much do teams dock him for the ACL and age? My feeling is not much. His game isn't dependent on being able to run a fast 40. I guarantee a number of teams were looking at him hard this last year. Does that evaporate because of a leg injury? I doubt it. Several teams probably see it as an opportunity to grab him when they otherwise would not have been able to.
If Hooker doesn't get hurt, he's got two years of top flight production in the SEC, big wins against the best competition, and good physical tools. We're not talking about a system QB with a noodle arm. That alone would have put him firmly in the 1st round. How much do teams dock him for the ACL and age? My feeling is not much. His game isn't dependent on being able to run a fast 40. I guarantee a number of teams were looking at him hard this last year. Does that evaporate because of a leg injury? I doubt it. Several teams probably see it as an opportunity to grab him when they otherwise would not have been able to.
I have to disagree. Atosports cited PFF but other sites are saying the same thing:
Quote:
Josh Heupel’s offense isn’t going to do Hooker any favors in the eyes of evaluators. The no-huddle, go-ball heavy attack is no stranger to putting up big passing numbers. Dillon Gabriel had monster years as a true freshman and sophomore at UCF in the same offense. It’s often asking the quarterback to do little more than count numbers to decide which route to throw. Because of the ultra-wide spread attack's propensity to “break” coverages, Hooker led the Power-Five in completions targeted 20-plus yards downfield that earned only a .5 grade or below (19). That means those throws weren’t anything special, but rather, his receivers were wide-open.
As a runner, he’s obviously very gifted, but when he breaks the pocket, he’s looking almost exclusively to run, not pass. On 151 dropbacks the past two seasons where he was moved off his spot, Hooker completed only seven passes!
Not the player. Every team, not just the QB desperate ones, should always be aggressively scouting the position. Added bonus to meeting with QBs is learning more about what makes them tick — both positively and negatively. The vast majority of players we have for visits will be opponents, not giants. Finding any edge you can in the scouting of the most important position in football is always a good process.
I'd argue it's usually the opposite: QBs almost always go higher. Malik Willis was an anomaly in that a vocal contingent saw him as the next Josh Allen (an outlier himself) because he had elite physical tools. The reality is that he was a 3rd rounder and that might have been a bit high for the actual skillset.
Davis Webbb got first round steam before the draft, he went end of 3rd to us and is coaching. Davis Mills was starting to get some first round buzz around this time, went 2nd round. Then you have guys like Willis and Lock who are projected top 15 through the whole process and slide.
It happens more often than not. I have nothing against Hooker as a prospect but he's got three big things working against his first round prospects - age, injury and Tennesee Offense. And he fits the pattern that I've seen a few times over the last 5 years of a QB getting late steam as a first rounder in the media.
Regarding OT - the Giants have arguably the best young left tackle in the game and they just took Evan Neal 7th overall in 2022 to play right tackle. Sure, he struggled a bit. Andrew Thomas was worse as a rookie and he's basically an all pro now.
Andrew Thomas was not worse as a rookie. Not even close. In fact, he had already shown significant improvement by year's end, whereas Neal wasn't showing much improvement at all. I'm not saying Neal is what he is, but the Thomas comparison is off the mark.
I am against drafting a QB when there are big holes to fill in other
1. If DJ is healthy, the QB won't be of any use at all this year--it will be a wasted pick, as have the other QBs we have drafted since DJ.
2. Even if DJ remains healthy, we are not going to the SB. We don't need a QB to fill in for a game or two to "save the season."
3. If, God forbid, DJ really gets hurt it is highly unlikely that even if the Giant draft a QB with the 25th pick that it will get them a franchise QB to replace DJ. If DJ goes down, the season is over regardless of anything we do.
4. Better to draft a lineman to keep DJ from getting hurt, or another offensive weapon for DJ, because our drafted players can be quite fragile.
5. The only reason to want a QB with a high pick is if you think that DJ stinks and that we could draft a QB who is better. There is a $160 million contract that says you're wrong.
I don't recall any of those three being consensus 1st rounders, especially Webb.
In any case I won't argue age or injury with Hooker, but the Tennessee offense looks a lot closer to the median college offense than it would have 10-20 years ago. I think the NFL has considerably widened the net in recent years as far as what offenses are acceptable for QBs and look more to tools and processing ability. If they like what he has between the ears, it won't matter what offense he played in like it didn't matter for Mahommes.
no interest in this guy unless he somehow drops to the 3rd, which I don't see happening.
Hooker can come in and redshirt this year while being developed and NYG can have a legitimate option should Jones not continue to develop himself.
No, that would have been a terrible thread title that makes no sense.
Later in the draft sure.
His age is a concern. I do wonder if there is some Brandon Brown influence here since he was in the building when Philly drafted Hurts in the 2nd round with Wentz as the established starter.
I would be really surprised if the Giants did not draft a QB at some point.
I forgot he's 25? Hmph...I like his skillset but the man among boys thing in college scares me a little. Plus, not the most cost effective or effective use of that first rounder but if he's the goods we wouldn't regret it down the road. Still i'd be surprised. If Jones was 36-38 ok fine.
Would not mind it in the 3rd round. Will need a backup after this season and keeps pressure on Jones.
Not taking him before the 3rd round.
If Jones balls out, then great contract. If he can't get it going, then we think about trading him after year 2. His contract will look OK if hes performing.
or
Maybe Hooker is needed as Q2 and futire trade capital once he develops. Taylor looked old last year.
His age is a concern. I do wonder if there is some Brandon Brown influence here since he was in the building when Philly drafted Hurts in the 2nd round with Wentz as the established starter.
I would be really surprised if the Giants did not draft a QB at some point.
Hurts is younger than Hooker
Makes me wonder how the Giants feel about Jalin Hyatt. With all this work they've clearly been doing on Hooker, they also saw a ton of Hyatt by default.
For the last few weeks I've been feeling that Hyatt would be the pick.
@DanSchneierNFL
The #Giants brought RB Tyjae Spears in for a private visit.
No question he is special- runs hard and is electric- but clearly something to think about for the Giants.
However, if Levis falls that far I can EASILY see him being the guy.
Peter Schrager did his first mock draft and had Hooker going to the Titans in a trade up.. He also had Levis going 12th to the Texans- the 4th QB to go in the first 12 picks.
No question he is special- runs hard and is electric- but clearly something to think about for the Giants.
I'd pass on him for that reason. We've had enough injuries, especially ACL tears. Dalvin Tomlinson had two ACL tears but he was an interior DL.
Also think of it as a contingency plan depending on how prospects come off the board. Maybe the day doesn't go their way in terms of who they're targeting at other positions and when it comes to pick #25, they're not crazy about anyone, so they pull off the trade, and now it's pick #31 and the value of having a young, starting quality backup QB at a bargain price (cap-wise that is) for the next four or five years is greater than the value of the WR, CB, ER, OL etc.
p.s.--This is all just a hypothetical, not something I'm advocating or predicting. There are far more logical reasons for the Giants to be meeting with Hooker than they're considering him with their first round pick (or their second round pick or even their third round pick). You never know when a young QB (like Mayfield, Darnold, Rosen, Taylor, Jackson, the list goes on and on) will become available via trade and this could be your last chance to be face to face with him.
While Daniel Jones is signed up for a few years, his long-term future as a NY Giant is still subject to further advancement with his game and staying healthy while advancing it. The value of a talented QB coming out of any draft should never be understated, especially with the price tags going sky high as of late.
Yup. I guess we'll see but all the "I wouldn't take him until the 3rd round" talk is underrating where he's actually going to go IMO. A QB with good size, arm strength, and mobility who likely would have been taken pretty high if not for the ACL isn't going to last into late day 2 or day 3.
That said I was higher on Hooker before the Jones extension. Since we're locked into playing DJ for the next 2.5 years, taking a 25 year old makes less sense, but who knows? If Daboll sees him as tailor made for his offense BBI is going to be up in arms!
I’d put those odds at negative one thousand
However, if Levis falls that far I can EASILY see him being the guy.
Agreed. Taking Hooker in the 1st after laying out all that money for DJ would be malpractice. I think Hooker is an interesting project, but I wouldn’t look at him before rd 3, and he won’t last that long.
Why is that? The offensive line hasn't gotten any attention during free agency and putting an OT with maybe some versatility to start/play at Guard would be very helpful.
There isn't an OL in all the NFL that doesn't have a good reason to spend a first round pick on an OT with a 1st round grade.
Bold move yes, makes sense for us NO. Not with what we have now, where we are heading and what our needs are. You don't take a flier on a QB in Rd 1 when you are building on a previous season and have needs that are obvious and you have areas that could be needs $$$ wise.
CB-WR-DT-Edge and S/LB are all needs before we go after a developmental QB.
I am more curious to see if Young, Stroud, Richardson and Levis go in top 10, then how soon after does Hooker go. If 5 QB's go in Rd 1 before our pick that means we have a better shot at a WR/CB or DT/Edge player we really like falling to us. If multiple TE's go in RD 1 (which some are projecting) then that makes it even better for us.
This draft should be a lot of fun.
Seems like a trade down is in serious consideration possibly. Drafting grandpa Hernon with 25 would be incredibly bone-headed.
Regarding OT - the Giants have arguably the best young left tackle in the game and they just took Evan Neal 7th overall in 2022 to play right tackle. Sure, he struggled a bit. Andrew Thomas was worse as a rookie and he's basically an all pro now. Taking OT at 25 just because you "can't pass him up" would be a horrendous case of roster management. If you take a player at 25, he's playing on the interior for the Giants.
grab him with a 5th... sure.
Regarding OT - the Giants have arguably the best young left tackle in the game and they just took Evan Neal 7th overall in 2022 to play right tackle. Sure, he struggled a bit. Andrew Thomas was worse as a rookie and he's basically an all pro now. Taking OT at 25 just because you "can't pass him up" would be a horrendous case of roster management. If you take a player at 25, he's playing on the interior for the Giants.
There are few sure things on the NYG roster. The draft is about accumulating talent and the more talent at the most prized positions the better. Not suggesting I would just draft a left tackle that can’t play both sides or have versatility at Guard but I wouldn’t just pass on one because you hope are locked with Thomas and Neal for a decade either.
I would understand a tackle in round 5 or later. The lack of talent at WR, CB, DL, interior OL....these positions need to be addressed and it would appear that the value matches up.
+1 with jvm that its due diligence. Probably take a QB at some point though.
The Hyatt/Tillman/Hooker “talentplex” sure makes for difficult scouting. Are all 3 of them talented or is one of them driving the bus? It’s like a modern version of the David Terrell/Tom Brady mid-scouting. One of those two was a big 1st rd lottery bust.
I'd argue it's usually the opposite: QBs almost always go higher. Malik Willis was an anomaly in that a vocal contingent saw him as the next Josh Allen (an outlier himself) because he had elite physical tools. The reality is that he was a 3rd rounder and that might have been a bit high for the actual skillset.
If Hooker doesn't get hurt, he's got two years of top flight production in the SEC, big wins against the best competition, and good physical tools. We're not talking about a system QB with a noodle arm. That alone would have put him firmly in the 1st round. How much do teams dock him for the ACL and age? My feeling is not much. His game isn't dependent on being able to run a fast 40. I guarantee a number of teams were looking at him hard this last year. Does that evaporate because of a leg injury? I doubt it. Several teams probably see it as an opportunity to grab him when they otherwise would not have been able to.
I don't care what anyone says. Not interested in a 26 year old player until day 3. Being 2-6 years older than the opposing players has to be a factor for any GM.
I have to disagree. Atosports cited PFF but other sites are saying the same thing:
As a runner, he’s obviously very gifted, but when he breaks the pocket, he’s looking almost exclusively to run, not pass. On 151 dropbacks the past two seasons where he was moved off his spot, Hooker completed only seven passes!
Hooker - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
1. If DJ is healthy, the QB won't be of any use at all this year--it will be a wasted pick, as have the other QBs we have drafted since DJ.
2. Even if DJ remains healthy, we are not going to the SB. We don't need a QB to fill in for a game or two to "save the season."
3. If, God forbid, DJ really gets hurt it is highly unlikely that even if the Giant draft a QB with the 25th pick that it will get them a franchise QB to replace DJ. If DJ goes down, the season is over regardless of anything we do.
4. Better to draft a lineman to keep DJ from getting hurt, or another offensive weapon for DJ, because our drafted players can be quite fragile.
5. The only reason to want a QB with a high pick is if you think that DJ stinks and that we could draft a QB who is better. There is a $160 million contract that says you're wrong.
I don't recall any of those three being consensus 1st rounders, especially Webb.
In any case I won't argue age or injury with Hooker, but the Tennessee offense looks a lot closer to the median college offense than it would have 10-20 years ago. I think the NFL has considerably widened the net in recent years as far as what offenses are acceptable for QBs and look more to tools and processing ability. If they like what he has between the ears, it won't matter what offense he played in like it didn't matter for Mahommes.