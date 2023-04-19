The Giants TOP 30 visits- what have we learned?

Earlier this morning, with an assist from beat writer Art Stapleton, it looks like BBI now collectively put together a list of all thirty of the Giants visits:
1. DT Gervon Dexter, Fla
2. QB Hendon Hooker, Tenn
3. CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
4. RB Kendre Miller, TCU
5. WR Marvin Mims, Jr Oklahoma
6. WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
7. TE Payne Durham, Purdue
8. WR Jordan Addison, USC
9. QB Clayton Tune, Houston
10.TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
11. S Brandon Hill, Pitt
12.DT Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky
13.S/LB Marte Mapu, Sacremento St
14.WR Jaylin Hyatt, Tennessee
15.DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
16.EDGE Will McDonald, Iowa State
17.LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
18.LB Daiyan Henley, Washington St
19.5T Keion White Georgia Tech
20.CB Tre Hawkins, Old Dominion
21. C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
22.CB Joey Porter, Jr. Penn State
23.EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee
24.CB Darius Rush, South Carolina
25. S Brian Branch, Alabama
26. CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
27. S Quan Martin, Illinois
28. CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi St
29. EDGE Ya Ya Diaby, Louisville
30. 5T Myles Murphy, Clemson
By position the list breaks out as follows:
DEFENSE (20)
CB-6
S-4
DL-5
EDGE-3
LB-2
OFFENSE (10)
QB-2
RB-1
WR-4
TE-2
C-1
Here are a few of my thoughts.
1. Last year we learned that Schoen truly has an interest in drafting players that had a visit.
2. Lets not forget that Wink was inches away from the Indy job as Head Coach. We learned after Shane Steichen was hired that owner Irsay would not agree to any new head coach that would not keep Gus Bradley as DC and Ron Milus as DB coach. Obviously Wink balked, and Steichen had already worked for various prior years with Bradley and agreed to that condition.
So the Giants got to keep Wink. But I believe it came with some stipulations. One, I am guessing that he either got a raise or another year added to his contract. I also, and Schoen has said it, he is very interested in drafting players that Wink wants. Last year was heavier on adding Offense, and I think this year Winks vote will count a lot on draft weekend.
3. All the draft boards from "experts" vary, but what seems apparent here is that the Giants have avoided any player they deem Top 15. It seems (again from draft boards), that the Giants have a ton of players that visited in the 15-50 range.
4. I would almost bet 100% that the first player taken by the Giants will be one of the thirty that visited.
5. With so many grouped that visited in the 15-50 range, I think it increases the chances that the Giants trade down slightly from 25, in hopes of ending up with 4 picks along Days 1 and 2.
6. Brandon Brown and Dennis Hickey were added to the Administration very late last year and not long before the draft. Chris Rosetti(Dolphins) and Steven Price(Texans) did not get hired until AFTER the draft. And Schoen added a few new scouts and re-arranged the area assignments of many. I think these people will be like any of us hired to a new job-we want to show the boss we are an asset !! I know some talk about a trade up, but I would not be surprised if we end with at least the 10 picks we have now, and perhaps 1 or 2 more because of the solid work on new member of the Giants administration that we never talk about.
Remember, the Giants roster last year had names like Cam Brown, Carter Coughlin, David Sills, Ellerson Smith, Matt Peart and Justin Ellis. Clearly there is a need for greater depth and Day Three of the draft (with 7 picks currently) offers that opportunity to improve. It could be TOP 30s still available on Day Three, or perhaps from these ten that have had Zoom calls:
1. G McClendon Curtis, Tenn-Chatanooga
2. TE Zack Kuntz-Old Dominion
3. G Chandler Zavala, NC State
4. EDGE Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan
5. EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn
6. DT Shakel Brown, Troy
7. LB Ventrell Miller, Florida
8. CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse
9. WR Garett Maag, North Dakota
10.DT Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina
I am sure that their will be plenty of rumors in the final week leading up to the draft. No question that their will be some surprises, just as we saw last year. But I am going to keep a close watch on these 40 names draft weekend.
Thanks for putting the list together.
But talent value is relatively even and deep after the "top 15".
I agree with your logic.
This may mean something, may not, but all of those names were revealed later and you had to be looking really hard if you wanted to find out about it. Meanwhile, Addison and Flowers visits were all over the media. Same with Richardson and Hooker.
This tells me that they have interest in the WR’s to some extent, but could also be using it as a smokescreen for guys like Forbes, Porter and Banks
Also, the Giants ended up picking guys who visited late last year and overlapped with the start of OTA’s.
I don’t recall any interaction with Robinson last year ahead of the draft - so maybe he was a clean prospect that they had good intel on?
Daboll and Schoen went out to the TCU pro day. They met with him at combine. Perhaps they didn’t need to see anymore.
I don’t think Johnston fits what they are looking for -he’s a bit of an outlier when compared to other guys they’ve met with (Mim, Addison, Flowers, Hyatt, Jarrett)
WR Addison
WR Flowers
CB Banks
CB Smith
CB Forbes
CB Porter
S Branch
DL Bresee
DL Murphy
Edge McDonald
C Schmitz (borderline but won’t make it to 57)
Round 2
WR Hyatt
WR Mims
TE Musgrave
DL White
LB Henley
LB Sanders
Round 3 or 4
RB Miller
Edge Young
Edge Diaby
DL Dexter
CB Rush
S Martin
Late
QB Tune
TE Durham
DL Martin
LB Mapu
S Hill
CB Hawkins
My guess based on this
1. CB Banks or Forbes
2. WR Mims or Hyatt
3. Surprise C? Stromberg? Scruggs?
4. RB, Yaya Diaby or Quan Martin
I think its worthwhile that I post it again here.
I have taken my own thoughts and some pieces from several news articles to try to explain it more thoroughly:
First off, the term “top 30” is a misnomer. Every team is allowed up to 30 in-house visits with prospects. The teams can use them on whatever level of prospect they wish. It doesn’t necessarily indicate the team is “high” on a player or anything like that. Some teams use the visits to create the illusion of interest. Others want medical examinations and information with their own doctors and training staff, which is one of the key components of the visits.
The team doctors and trainers are permitted to perform their own medical evaluations of the players. This is especially useful for players with injury histories or those coming off recent surgeries.
Do not call them workouts. On-field football work is strictly forbidden by the league. Players can tour the facility but not do any football-related activities.
Teams often review a player’s game film with them. It gives the player a chance to explain the context of his performance in a particular situation, as well as letting the team get a feel for the player’s feel for the game and his ability to critically assess himself.
Coaches might also show game film of the team and ask a prospect how they see what’s happening. Do they understand the concepts? What would they do on the play they’re watching?
It’s a good opportunity to get to know the player on a deeper level. There’s an advantage to being away from the commotion of teammates or other coaches or the time constraints of an interview at the scouting combine or the Senior Bowl.
For teams that stresses culture and cohesion, it’s a chance to see how the player fits with the coaches and any players who might voluntarily be around the facility. A meeting with the GM and ownership is often part of the visit, too.
Some teams will meet with players to learn more about their college teammates who the team might have a higher interest in drafting. Or maybe there’s a high school teammate they want to know more about. There aren’t any hard rules about what a team can or cannot ask a player.
In most cases, the visit includes an overnight. The players often arrive late afternoon, so that the first night can include a dinner in a setting away from the facility and perhaps a more relaxing environment to get to know more about the player.
+1 Y28 Thanks again!
@TannerPhiferNFL
Bowie State
@bowiestatefb
S Raymond Boone has been contacted by the #Giants, #Cowboys, #Dolphins, #Titans, #Panthers and #Jets, per source.
Boone, a 2019 transfer from Maryland, totaled 36 tackles, 1.5 TFL, five pass break ups, and 2 INTs in 2022.
Honorable mentions: CIAA All-Rookie Team (2019)
When they asked Wink why he didn't take the Colts job, he said "they wanted to do some things I didn't want to do". Makes sense now.
Look at what Rapoport is now reporting and confirming Art was right.
We now show Banks in our BBI final 30.
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
#Maryland CB Deonte Banks, who has had meetings or visits with nearly every team, ends his tour with the #Bills today, source said. He's also visited the #Saints, #Commanders, #Titans, #Vikings, #Raiders, #Texans, #Giants, #Bucs, #Eagles, #Jaguars, #Bears, and #Steelers.
Unless they like Bredesen.
The real question is why most Top 30 visits were for CB and not for WR. Is it to throw other teams off the trail as to what they will be doing with the #25 pick in the draft which is obviously WR?
i could see them very much liking josh downs, tank dell, and jonathan mingo.
we've heard they like to varying degrees oluwatimi, wypler, stromberg, tippman.
i guess you could make the same argument about tier 2 corners. Brents and Turner to name a few.
last year they visited neal + thibs.
they didn't visit wandale and ezeudu who were kind of considered off the most off board picks. they kept their interest more hidden.
flott, belton, davidson each visited.
they have visited practically every name connected to them in round 1 in mock drafts so i think it's likely that player is one of their visits and ill bet a few day 3's also come from the visit lists.
day 2 is where things will be interesting, and those picks will obviously depend on who they get on day 1.
In any event I am hoping for CB or safety Branch depending on how the draft plays out that night
@AaronWilson_NFL
·
19h
Florida A&M
@FAMUAthletics
WR Xavier Smith drawn interest from multiple #NFL teams, per source, including: #Bills #Panthers #Bears #Lions #Chiefs #Raiders #Chargers #Rams #Giants #Jets #49ers #Buccaneers #Titans
@HBCULegacyBowl
Caught 228 career passes for 2,893 yards, 25 scores
Or they want both? Taking one over the other doesn’t mean the other is a smoke screen. Our need for WR talent isn’t fake.
Quote:
with WR being the smokescreen
Or they want both? Taking one over the other doesn’t mean the other is a smoke screen. Our need for WR talent isn’t fake.
We still have a bottom 5 WR unit. We're better at CB than that.
Bill, that's an interesting assertion, imo open to question. To me, our CBs are a large bit black hole, after Adoree. Robinson and Williams have significant ??: Robinson, from the DG regime, hasn't been able to see the field, 3 years running; Williams, also from DG regime, seemed to work himself into the coaching staff's doghouse. Neither, for various reasons, has distinguished himself on the field.
We all like Flott's potential, and he came on as his appearances increased: does he have durability with his very slender frame? I liked Moreau (played above his FA breeding), but was not signed. Holmes is tough against the run and screens but has the grabs that he does not seem able to shake. Oruwariye? Gilbert JAG. Burgess? Johnson? You could argue that the CB position is potentially as thin and weak as WR position and that it has been given way less adds in FA than WR/Waller.
Given Y28's most excellent comments on Wink, that Adoree is injury prone, that Wink does not have much behind him and Flott, given also that CB is one of the strengths of this draft, the signs are compelling.
current #1 hodgins vs jackson - both are really solid #2's, not #1's, maybe jackson is a little better than that but durability is a concern. jackson is the more proven commodity and more valuable to this roster, but part of that is because of the fact that there is no depth behind him close to as good as he is.
current #2 slayton vs ??? - moureau is not back so the #2 is 1 of flott/robinson/oruwariye/mccloud. none of them are proven starting caliber and all of them are minimum salary players. slayton for all his faults is better than that.
current #3 wandale/campbell/shep vs holmes - all 3 of those slots are better than holmes.
so out of the 3 starters i think the WR room is better at least 2 of the spots. and the 1 spot the CB's win with jackson, he's injury prone and only under contract for 1 year whereas Hodgins is young and cost controlled. so for future planning CB1 is still arguably a bigger need than WR1.
depth non-starters behind the above i'd consider pretty even. both groups have some interesting names with starts with a few of them coming off injured/down years.
Quote:
In comment 16091946 fish3321 said:
Quote:
with WR being the smokescreen
Or they want both? Taking one over the other doesn’t mean the other is a smoke screen. Our need for WR talent isn’t fake.
We still have a bottom 5 WR unit. We're better at CB than that.
Sure but the draft is about the future. I’m beating the WR drum as much as anyone but I’m not going to scoff at not taking one round 1, same for CB. If there’s an Edge we love, for example then go for it.
We are 1 CB injury away from what happened last year in the 2H of the season. Keep that in mind as well.
Interesting guy. Another smaller receiver (I swear this is the most I've seen in one draft) but ran fast at the HBCU Combine and had a lot of buzz around him afterwards.
Charles Davis said the following on him after the HBCU Legacy Bowl
Xavier Smith, WR, Florida A&M
Of all the participants, I think Smith left New Orleans having done the most to raise his draft stock. I heard buzz about him timing in the 4.3s in the 40-yard dash at the HBCU Combine on Feb. 20. However, I also talked to a couple people who didn't have quite as good a time for him. Everyone has their own stopwatch, but he certainly looked like a 4.3 guy during the game. He did it all, showing elite route-running ability, hands and awareness. He made catches whether he was wide open or facing tight coverage. He was an easy pick for the Offensive MVP in the game, scoring the contest's lone touchdown. Smith provides punt return ability, too. I could not have been more impressed. He has everything you're looking for in a classic NFL slot receiver.
The real question is why most Top 30 visits were for CB and not for WR. Is it to throw other teams off the trail as to what they will be doing with the #25 pick in the draft which is obviously WR?
It could be that CB is the position where the top tier is deepest and therefore most likely to produce a viable candidate for their pick at #25, and thus it could be to help differentiate between those prospects who are clustered near the top of their board all at the same position. We know that teams often use positional value and roster need as a tiebreaker when they have multiple prospects in the same tier; that's difficult to apply when they have multiple prospects in the same tier at the same position (like the cluster of OT near the top of the draft in 2020, which of course yielded Andrew Thomas).
I don't think there's any amount of smokescreening that could possibly done that would make any other franchise ignore the potential/likelihood of the Giants targeting WR early in the draft. It seems doubtful that Schoen is going to be able to trick the rest of the league into letting a WR fall into his lap by falsely representing an interest in CBs.
The interest in CBs is real and the need is almost as obvious. Combine that with the strength of the draft including a top-heavy class of corners, and it would be almost negligent to not have done due diligence at that position, especially if it's the most likely position to deliver a prospect that is better than #25 overall in other years.
Wink has said repeatedly that he can create pressure from anywhere, but he needs guys who can cover on an island to do that. You don’t have to read between the lines to see that he wants cover corners badly.
Back to the wall, I still think the overall priority is to get Jones more weapons, so unless there is an early tun on WR’s, that will be the pick.
Every year we see the same things on BBI leading up to the draft:
- Posters assume that the prospects/positions that they don't view as a need must be a smokescreen
- Posters assume that deception (in the form of a smokescreen) is somehow more valuable (and therefore more likely) than transparent due diligence
- Posters assume that the team will only draft according to the team's current needs, and will select prospects in the order that correlates with the relative urgency of each position's perceived need
- Posters assume that all pre-draft scouting is for the purposes of deciding whether to draft those players (instead of at least considering that every team simply compiles as much info as possible on as many players as possible, to be potentially used for opponent scouting or future free agency decisions)
- Posters assume that all teams use the same rankings and therefore have the same (or relatively similar) boards
- Posters assume that professional draftniks and mock drafts also correlate with this universal draft board concept or that these talking heads have any influence at all over the way the draft will unfold (we see this most often when posters lament the lack of a draftnik consensus top prospect at a particular position)
- Posters worry that even discussing the Giants' needs and the rumors that we get from beat reporters and BBI asshats are going to tip off the rest of the league (as though those teams don't also have beat reporters and message boards where rumors breed)
I'm sure I missed a few, but these seem to be the most common.