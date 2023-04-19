The Giants TOP 30 visits- what have we learned? Y28 : 4/19/2023 2:22 pm

Earlier this morning, with an assist from beat writer Art Stapleton, it looks like BBI now collectively put together a list of all thirty of the Giants visits:



1. DT Gervon Dexter, Fla

2. QB Hendon Hooker, Tenn

3. CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

4. RB Kendre Miller, TCU

5. WR Marvin Mims, Jr Oklahoma

6. WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

7. TE Payne Durham, Purdue

8. WR Jordan Addison, USC

9. QB Clayton Tune, Houston

10.TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

11. S Brandon Hill, Pitt

12.DT Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky

13.S/LB Marte Mapu, Sacremento St

14.WR Jaylin Hyatt, Tennessee

15.DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

16.EDGE Will McDonald, Iowa State

17.LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

18.LB Daiyan Henley, Washington St

19.5T Keion White Georgia Tech

20.CB Tre Hawkins, Old Dominion

21. C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

22.CB Joey Porter, Jr. Penn State

23.EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee

24.CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

25. S Brian Branch, Alabama

26. CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

27. S Quan Martin, Illinois

28. CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi St

29. EDGE Ya Ya Diaby, Louisville

30. 5T Myles Murphy, Clemson



By position the list breaks out as follows:



DEFENSE (20)



CB-6

S-4

DL-5

EDGE-3

LB-2



OFFENSE (10)



QB-2

RB-1

WR-4

TE-2

C-1



Here are a few of my thoughts.



1. Last year we learned that Schoen truly has an interest in drafting players that had a visit.



2. Lets not forget that Wink was inches away from the Indy job as Head Coach. We learned after Shane Steichen was hired that owner Irsay would not agree to any new head coach that would not keep Gus Bradley as DC and Ron Milus as DB coach. Obviously Wink balked, and Steichen had already worked for various prior years with Bradley and agreed to that condition.



So the Giants got to keep Wink. But I believe it came with some stipulations. One, I am guessing that he either got a raise or another year added to his contract. I also, and Schoen has said it, he is very interested in drafting players that Wink wants. Last year was heavier on adding Offense, and I think this year Winks vote will count a lot on draft weekend.



3. All the draft boards from "experts" vary, but what seems apparent here is that the Giants have avoided any player they deem Top 15. It seems (again from draft boards), that the Giants have a ton of players that visited in the 15-50 range.



4. I would almost bet 100% that the first player taken by the Giants will be one of the thirty that visited.



5. With so many grouped that visited in the 15-50 range, I think it increases the chances that the Giants trade down slightly from 25, in hopes of ending up with 4 picks along Days 1 and 2.



6. Brandon Brown and Dennis Hickey were added to the Administration very late last year and not long before the draft. Chris Rosetti(Dolphins) and Steven Price(Texans) did not get hired until AFTER the draft. And Schoen added a few new scouts and re-arranged the area assignments of many. I think these people will be like any of us hired to a new job-we want to show the boss we are an asset !! I know some talk about a trade up, but I would not be surprised if we end with at least the 10 picks we have now, and perhaps 1 or 2 more because of the solid work on new member of the Giants administration that we never talk about.



Remember, the Giants roster last year had names like Cam Brown, Carter Coughlin, David Sills, Ellerson Smith, Matt Peart and Justin Ellis. Clearly there is a need for greater depth and Day Three of the draft (with 7 picks currently) offers that opportunity to improve. It could be TOP 30s still available on Day Three, or perhaps from these ten that have had Zoom calls:



1. G McClendon Curtis, Tenn-Chatanooga

2. TE Zack Kuntz-Old Dominion

3. G Chandler Zavala, NC State

4. EDGE Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan

5. EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

6. DT Shakel Brown, Troy

7. LB Ventrell Miller, Florida

8. CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

9. WR Garett Maag, North Dakota

10.DT Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina



I am sure that their will be plenty of rumors in the final week leading up to the draft. No question that their will be some surprises, just as we saw last year. But I am going to keep a close watch on these 40 names draft weekend.

