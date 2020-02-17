Sy's Final Mock Draft

ever since the news broke of his involvement in the drag racing incident. This is exactly how a top 3 player falls to the defending NFC Champion. It is almost too much to overcome, considering the Giants are still in Phase II of likely a 3 year rebuild.
In the 'Sy's scenario, I would either advise trading up to get Porter, or trading back with Minnesota to pickup a 2nd and 3rd rounder. The depth of this draft is in the 30-100 range...might as well get as many picks as possible there.
Zay Flowers being picked by the Giants is a pretty good prediction if the board runs out like that. If they think he can line up all over like he did in college, they'll overlook his size.
I'm not sure the Rams would trade up for Porter. Everything about their actions lately screams rebuild and they've actually had a history of trading down with their draft picks when they've kept them. I do think the scenario where the Giants trade up a little for Porter in that spot is interesting.
Well, that is true and not true. There are multiple projected trades in this mock. Thus, Porter falling close to us would make a trade possible. I also agree that Murphy there would make me really consider going that route too.
of the year they selected Hakeem Nicks, if he is there, I believe Flowers is the pick. You can make the case for CB, but I think they are all in making sure DJ has credible threats in the passing game.
Can we get a WR over 6 feet tall please? Flowers is barely 5'10". We have enough of those type of receivers.
In that scenario, give me Breese or Murphy and wait til the 2nd or 3rd round for a WR.
The drop rate is the concern with Flowers, not the height.
Daboll wants receivers who get separation. That tends to correlate more frequently with smaller receivers that have terrific short-area quickness. It's not surprising to see Flowers linked strongly to the Giants if you pay attention to how BD/MK want to use their WRs.
The bigger receivers who body up defenders and win contested catches are not a fit for this offense. Don't draft square pegs for round holes just because you don't like the current heights listed in the media guide.
I personally hope it's not Flowers at #25 because that drop rate scares me. I like Addison more for reliability, and I think it's easier to wish on JSN to have the highest upside in the class (but JSN's injury history and what looked like a business decision to prolong his injury last season concern me - probably PTSD from Toney's malingering, although when you consider that JSN also sat out part of his high school all-star circuit with an injury, it's noteworthy IMO).
The CB group looks like it's the position most likely (again, IMO) to produce great value at #25. And the 2nd/3rd tier of WRs, where there should be prospects available at #57 (or even #89) doesn't appear to be as sharp a drop off from the top tier of WR prospects. For example, I'd rather have Porter/Banks along with Mims/Dell than Flowers to go along with Stephenson/Moss/Brents (although I would be content with Addison/Brents if the draft fell that way). Of course this all presupposes that WR & CB will be specifically targeted at the top of the draft, which may not be the case in the first place.
and nothing else. It’s 1 guy, sometimes with the help of a simulator trying to predict what 32 different brain trusts are going to do. Sy has 8 trades in the 1st round which makes the overall accuracy odds even lower. But relax, in less than 7 days the accuracy of a 1st round mock will increase to 100%.
Makes me sick. Usually they collect a bunch of clowns and locker room cancers that inevitably unravels the team, but man seems like they acquired a lot of good locker room and culture guys this time. Fuck.
not necessarily what Sy would do, if I'm reading between the lines correctly. With that in mind, it's a good effort. It does seem like the Giants are really hot on Flowers...so if you don't like Flowers (I do, just not the value), then let's hope he gets taken prior to 25.
Flowers would look great as a Giant. The problem is, when there's a trait that is really negative, like height in this case, but also arm length is less than desirable, then to me, it puts you more in that 2nd round conversation. Then add the drop rate in, and all I'm asking is for adequate numbers there for #25 overall in this particular draft. Because I know I will probably have someone available to me at #25 at another position that is premium. Why not Myles Murphy at #25? Note that Kelee Ringo is available in this mock, as well as receivers Jordan Addison, Quentin Johnston, and Jalin Hyatt.
But for the record, I do think Flowers is going to be a really good player in the NFL. But I also think he's eventually going to settle in as a slot, even though I do feel he can play outside (sometimes, this will be corner dependent).
I would love it if Flowers were on the board at #57, but he won't be.
Where Flowers is going to struggle on the outside is with longer, strong corners that can at can reasonably match him in athleticism. Those corners are few and far between, but they exist. Christian Gonzalez, Sauce Gardner, Tariq Woolen, Jaire Alexander, Stephon Gilmore, Jalen Ramsey, those upper-tier corners that are bigger than him that can match him in speed and quickness to a large degree.
So be it with whatever Schoen does, I'm going to trust it. But I'd rather get a 5-tech, corner or edge in this spot, or even swing for the fences with Hyatt, or just trade down, than stick at 25 and go Flowers. But I also believe that this is one of the most likeliest scenarios next Thursday.
Imagine having Flowers, Robinson and Shepard on the field at the same
Carter going to Philly would sting, Jordan Davis has yet to impress. Rotational run stopper so far. Philly also got by extremely fortunate with injuries. What if they lose Reddick for an extended period of time? The other LB's they have are ordinary. Secondary is weaker losing CGJ. Bradberry and Slay a year older.
Giants may not be there quite yet but I like the FO and they have the right ideas to improve this ball club. They, too, need guys like Neal to step up in order to achieve that and he has the utmost potential.
If Joey Porter is available at 23 and Giants don’t trade a 3rd or 4th to get him. I would be totally okay if NYG draft Zay Flowers, do think he can be really good although a short WR. There’s a lot of WR in this draft and not as many CBs once you get past round 1.
Nice assessment of Flowers. He’s one of these players with big positives along with big negatives (to which I’ll add that super low Wonderlic). To me he looks like he’s going to be a good NFL player on the field, unlike Addison, but wow, those negatives are pretty negative.
No one’s mentioned it but the pick that really surprised me was
Don't. He's going to be a bust. All the talent i the world can't over come lazy and stupid. Sadly for him but not for us. I hope Philly does this. Giants are still a year or two away. This guy will have already shown the world who he is.
As Parcells said. When a person shows you who they are believe them. Of Course I could be wrong as he has the talent to be special. Just think he's not going to work hard enough to utilize it
yet another undersized WR. I don't give a shit how quick he is, how fast he is, or what other attributes he has. This is a game where size is important.
Ask yourself this - how much did WanDale Robinson actually play last year? How valuable was Richie James, Jr. really? Toney the slothful? How much did Sinorice Moss help the team when he was here? And so on.
This WR class (especially drafting late in Rd. 1) is ordinary. I.e., there are no real studs who are going to make a significant difference for QB Daniel Jones. The more talented WRs are slot receivers. The Giants have a plethora of them.
Accordingly, what Schoen needs to realize is that he needs to deal the Giants #1 pick & #3 in 2024 for Tennessee's #1 in 2024 and #3 this year.
This will put the Giants in position to draft WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) in the top of the 1st Rd. next year. He is a can't miss stud who has similar traits (to his father) as well as WR Randy Moss (but Harrison is a better route runner).
This will also provide the Giants with the same number of draft picks for this year and provide them with a "high" extra 3rd Rd. pick which will allow them to focus on the interior line and the secondary on DAY #2 (which are the primary Achilles Heels of this team).
I do not like Sy's pick. We have more than 3 good options at slot with WanDale allegedly ready to come to camp ready to display his talents since he is doing an excellent job rehabbing from a torn ACL (same with WR Colin Johnson who can play the "X" receiver this year)!
Jordan Davis still has to show something, he didn’t exactly hit the ground running his rookie year. Cox and Graham are both on 1 year contracts and are 32 and 35 years old respectively. I get it they are well stocked for another run but they have some aging pieces that are about to be replaced not only at Dline but in the secondary as well.
We're not catching Philly this year! Hopefully, we can beat them at least once. Unless, Philly and Dallas suffer significant injuries this year, we will be looking up at them at the end of the season in the Eastern Division Standings. 2024 is the year we make our move. We have loads of cap space for 2024 and if we can obtain a high 1st Rd. pick in 2024, we'll be plucking feathers from Eagles' wings and gagging "Them Cowboys" with Jerry-Juice!!!!!
Don't know how likely this is,but sounds great to me, sign me up for Marvin Jr!
yet another undersized WR. I don't give a shit how quick he is, how fast he is, or what other attributes he has. This is a game where size is important.
Ask yourself this - how much did WanDale Robinson actually play last year? How valuable was Richie James, Jr. really? Toney the slothful? How much did Sinorice Moss help the team when he was here? And so on.
They already have their small, quick guy.
There has to be a better pick than that.
Ask the Dolphins how two small receivers worked for them
in which Porter makes it past both Pittsburgh AND Baltimore, I can't see the Giants not picking up the phone. I also see them taking Murphy before Flowers, as it's the same range Rousseau was taken in Buffalo.
I know I'm still reeling with Wandale over Pickens but to me the value isn't there with a small WR.
Lots of people somehow down on Flowers as we get closer to the draft…not sure why. He’s just as likely to be a star WR as any of these guys. Some have him as the #1 WR and say he has the highest ceiling of any of them.
Spot on Eric and I have been saying this for a month. Bypass a WR in the 1st round and focus on a CB. Trade up a few if you have too. Much more valuable position.
In that scenario, give me Breese or Murphy and wait til the 2nd or 3rd round for a WR.
The drop rate is the concern with Flowers, not the height.
Daboll wants receivers who get separation. That tends to correlate more frequently with smaller receivers that have terrific short-area quickness. It's not surprising to see Flowers linked strongly to the Giants if you pay attention to how BD/MK want to use their WRs.
The bigger receivers who body up defenders and win contested catches are not a fit for this offense. Don't draft square pegs for round holes just because you don't like the current heights listed in the media guide.
I personally hope it's not Flowers at #25 because that drop rate scares me. I like Addison more for reliability, and I think it's easier to wish on JSN to have the highest upside in the class (but JSN's injury history and what looked like a business decision to prolong his injury last season concern me - probably PTSD from Toney's malingering, although when you consider that JSN also sat out part of his high school all-star circuit with an injury, it's noteworthy IMO).
The CB group looks like it's the position most likely (again, IMO) to produce great value at #25. And the 2nd/3rd tier of WRs, where there should be prospects available at #57 (or even #89) doesn't appear to be as sharp a drop off from the top tier of WR prospects. For example, I'd rather have Porter/Banks along with Mims/Dell than Flowers to go along with Stephenson/Moss/Brents (although I would be content with Addison/Brents if the draft fell that way). Of course this all presupposes that WR & CB will be specifically targeted at the top of the draft, which may not be the case in the first place.
Makes me sick. Usually they collect a bunch of clowns and locker room cancers that inevitably unravels the team, but man seems like they acquired a lot of good locker room and culture guys this time. Fuck.
I am going to heave violently if Giants pick Flowers over Addison. I get Jerry Rice vibes with Addison.
Don't worry. I heard on bbi that DT is not a premium position like RB and a waste of a 1st round pick.
Totally agree with you, and what's strange is that Sy's write up on the edge players he even implies that if Murphy falls to 25 he has to be considered
Philly gets stronger.
Seattle gets younger and stronger.
It also has the 10,20, and 30 picks….for numbers folks.
Giants may not be there quite yet but I like the FO and they have the right ideas to improve this ball club. They, too, need guys like Neal to step up in order to achieve that and he has the utmost potential.
Having the choice of Flowers or Addison. Please. And likely there will be a decent CB at 57 or maybe a DL. I hope.
I am going to heave violently if Giants pick Flowers over Addison. I get Jerry Rice vibes with Addison.
Funny. When I watch Addison, I get vibes that say 3rd round.
Don't. He's going to be a bust. All the talent i the world can't over come lazy and stupid. Sadly for him but not for us. I hope Philly does this. Giants are still a year or two away. This guy will have already shown the world who he is.
As Parcells said. When a person shows you who they are believe them. Of Course I could be wrong as he has the talent to be special. Just think he's not going to work hard enough to utilize it
Having the choice of Flowers or Addison. Please. And likely there will be a decent CB at 57 or maybe a DL. I hope.
I am going to heave violently if Giants pick Flowers over Addison. I get Jerry Rice vibes with Addison.
Funny. When I watch Addison, I get vibes that say 3rd round.
Two years of very high production in two different colleges and QBs says otherwise.
I had to take a 2nd look at that as well. Definitely seems reachy, but it is Vegas.
Jordan Davis still has to show something, he didn’t exactly hit the ground running his rookie year. Cox and Graham are both on 1 year contracts and are 32 and 35 years old respectively. I get it they are well stocked for another run but they have some aging pieces that are about to be replaced not only at Dline but in the secondary as well.
Don't know how likely this is,but sounds great to me, sign me up for Marvin Jr!
if that's true I can't see them going CB.
There's no guarantee that Carter is going to be willing to work for it. He could have an Albert Haynesworth-in-his-last-years attitude.
+1. If Murphy falls that far I'd take him.
I know I'm still reeling with Wandale over Pickens but to me the value isn't there with a small WR.
And catch the ball.
The worst part of Flowers' game.