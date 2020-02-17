for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Marc Ross: Jordan Addison is WR1 in the draft

Sean : 4/21/2023 7:03 pm
This is from Raanan’s most recent article. Before everyone laughs, Reese & Ross nailed both first round WR picks in Nicks and Beckham. There is a good chance NYG goes WR in the first round as we all know.
Quote:
McShay and Kiper do have different opinions on the top-ranked receiver; Kiper has Flowers, McShay favors Smith-Njigba. One current NFC executive surveyed had Johnston at No. 1, while former Giants vice president of player personnel Marc Ross likes Addison best.

“Refined route-runner, has the skills and explosion. He’s all that,” Ross told ESPN of Addison.

Link - ( New Window )
Didn't Ross used to work here  
Bill in UT : 4/21/2023 7:06 pm : link
and suck in the draft?
iirc, the story was that Reese would  
Bill in UT : 4/21/2023 7:08 pm : link
make the 1st round pick, and maybe the 2nd, and then turn the rest over to Ross
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/21/2023 7:09 pm : link
Eric should do a poll on who BBI hates more, DG aside: Mike Lombardi or Ross? It'd be close.
Could care less about what Marc Ross says  
BillT : 4/21/2023 7:09 pm : link
But Addison is good. And there is a decent chance he’ll be there at 25. He’s got to be considered.
Only makes me want  
bceagle05 : 4/21/2023 7:15 pm : link
Zay even more.
Not sure why anyone would laugh  
BSIMatt : 4/21/2023 7:22 pm : link
It’s completely plausible. Addison is excellent.
Addison  
JayBid : 4/21/2023 7:28 pm : link
Is not making is to 20. He’s being slept on here and in the media in a big way imo.

I don’t see the allure to the Ohio State JSN either. He is solid everywhere but lacks suddenness and explosion and it may be an issue at the next level 🤷‍♂️
Yeah OBJ Vs Donald orMartin  
LauderdaleMatty : 4/21/2023 7:46 pm : link
Thanks Mark. Fucking guy was a big part of ruining the Giants for a decade.
RE: Only makes me want  
Optimus-NY : 4/21/2023 7:47 pm : link
In comment 16093525 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Zay even more.


lol
I agree with him fully  
Sammo85 : 4/21/2023 7:51 pm : link
Love Addison.
Hold on, I thought Ross wanted a different receiver  
ZogZerg : 4/21/2023 8:02 pm : link
That the Raiders drafted.
They settled for Nicks.
I really don't think the Giants go WR  
Breeze_94 : 4/21/2023 8:13 pm : link
with their first pick. I also think that JSN, Flowers and Addison are gone by the time the Giants make their pick

They added Waller and Campbell, Robinson was a high draft pick last year (and recovery is going well apparently), and Hodgins emerged down the stretch and has good chemistry with DJ. They also brought back Slayton, and paid decent money so he'll have a role.

Outside of those guys, you have Crowder and Shep fighting for that 5th spot, and even Collin Johnson and Jeff Smith - who are fine back of the roster options. Smith will have a good chance to make the roster based on his ST ability alone.

In round 1, I really think it's going to be a DB. One of Banks, Forbes, or Branch will be there at 25. If they aren't, then I can see an Edge Rusher or trade back for a C.

RE: Addison  
k2tampa : 4/21/2023 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16093534 JayBid said:
Quote:
Is not making is to 20. He’s being slept on here and in the media in a big way imo.

I don’t see the allure to the Ohio State JSN either. He is solid everywhere but lacks suddenness and explosion and it may be an issue at the next level 🤷‍♂️


Still can't figure out the terrible 3-cone drill for someone who is supposed to get open so easily.
Ross played a part in the end of the Reese era  
j_rud : 4/21/2023 8:30 pm : link
and at times has seemed to be biased. I'm sure plenty of other people have Addison as #1 though. I'd imagine we have him high as well given his skill set.
RE: I really don't think the Giants go WR  
section125 : 4/21/2023 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16093569 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
with their first pick. I also think that JSN, Flowers and Addison are gone by the time the Giants make their pick

They added Waller and Campbell, Robinson was a high draft pick last year (and recovery is going well apparently), and Hodgins emerged down the stretch and has good chemistry with DJ. They also brought back Slayton, and paid decent money so he'll have a role.

Outside of those guys, you have Crowder and Shep fighting for that 5th spot, and even Collin Johnson and Jeff Smith - who are fine back of the roster options. Smith will have a good chance to make the roster based on his ST ability alone.

In round 1, I really think it's going to be a DB. One of Banks, Forbes, or Branch will be there at 25. If they aren't, then I can see an Edge Rusher or trade back for a C.


The GM and HC flat out told you that they are going to get DJ more weapons. Waller is a start, a good one. Campbell, has not been that good but has potential. Slayton is Slayton. Shep, Robinson and Johnson are coming off major injury.

Not saying CB is not a high priority, but all things being equal, I'd bet on WR that gets separation as the 1st pick.
Waller’s also had health issue in the past.  
bwitz : 4/21/2023 8:46 pm : link
People who are considering him the #1 receiver on this team and thinking, that makes a WR in the 1st a luxury, are kidding themselves. WR is just as important as CB. Maybe more.
I think there are several wr's who should be there in the 2nd round  
Ira : 4/21/2023 8:58 pm : link
who are as good as the ones who will go in round 1.
We pick 57th  
UConn4523 : 4/21/2023 9:17 pm : link
every year is different but last year 12 WRs were taken in the top 55. I think it’s a pretty big stretch to think the talent will be the same there or even close to it. Possible for sure, but not something I’d bank on. It’s been only a year but the talent gap looks pretty big based on the rookie seasons.

If we forego WR at 25 my guess is we will be primed for a trade up to the top of round 2.
JSN  
AcidTest : 4/21/2023 9:20 pm : link
could be falling a little. Someone mention his poor three cone. I think he also ran a 4.53 at this pro day and I read an article that some teams are concerned about how much time he missed last year because of his hamstring injury. I'd consider trading a third and maybe a late day three pick to move up for him or Addison, but no more. But I do still think both will be gone before they get within that range, as could Flowers, Gonzalez, Witherspoon, Banks, and Porter. At that point, they should pivot to Edge, OL, or a trade down.
RE: JSN  
ryanmkeane : 4/21/2023 9:31 pm : link
In comment 16093617 AcidTest said:
Quote:
could be falling a little. Someone mention his poor three cone. I think he also ran a 4.53 at this pro day and I read an article that some teams are concerned about how much time he missed last year because of his hamstring injury. I'd consider trading a third and maybe a late day three pick to move up for him or Addison, but no more. But I do still think both will be gone before they get within that range, as could Flowers, Gonzalez, Witherspoon, Banks, and Porter. At that point, they should pivot to Edge, OL, or a trade down.

His 3 cone was the best at the combine at 6.57
RE: RE: JSN  
AcidTest : 4/21/2023 9:44 pm : link
In comment 16093623 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16093617 AcidTest said:


Quote:


could be falling a little. Someone mention his poor three cone. I think he also ran a 4.53 at this pro day and I read an article that some teams are concerned about how much time he missed last year because of his hamstring injury. I'd consider trading a third and maybe a late day three pick to move up for him or Addison, but no more. But I do still think both will be gone before they get within that range, as could Flowers, Gonzalez, Witherspoon, Banks, and Porter. At that point, they should pivot to Edge, OL, or a trade down.


His 3 cone was the best at the combine at 6.57


You're right. My mistake.
RE: RE: Addison  
allstarjim : 4/21/2023 9:53 pm : link
In comment 16093575 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16093534 JayBid said:


Quote:


Is not making is to 20. He’s being slept on here and in the media in a big way imo.

I don’t see the allure to the Ohio State JSN either. He is solid everywhere but lacks suddenness and explosion and it may be an issue at the next level 🤷‍♂️



Still can't figure out the terrible 3-cone drill for someone who is supposed to get open so easily.


Who are you talking about?
Addison  
stretch234 : 4/21/2023 10:02 pm : link
He played for 2 different teams and 2 different QBs and the guy was always open. You can read a lot about him regarding how good his route running is - that gets you a lot of NFL catches
Not only that  
allstarjim : 4/21/2023 10:03 pm : link
The three cone he posted is in the 96th percentile historically. It's 12th among all receiver combines since 2013. His short shuttle is in the 97th percentile.

He's elite in change of direction. That said, his explosion numbers are average and to boot, I've read his 10-yard split on his pro day at 1.65 which is far below average.

JSN  
AcidTest : 4/21/2023 10:27 pm : link
did have a 1.65 10-yard split at his pro day, but his 40 was 4.48, not 4.53, as I said.

I think the whole debate about JSN and Addison is moot, unless the Giants are willing to trade #57 to move up for either. I wouldn't, and certainly hope they don't as well.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: Not only that  
k2tampa : 4/21/2023 10:29 pm : link
In comment 16093648 allstarjim said:
Quote:
The three cone he posted is in the 96th percentile historically. It's 12th among all receiver combines since 2013. His short shuttle is in the 97th percentile.

He's elite in change of direction. That said, his explosion numbers are average and to boot, I've read his 10-yard split on his pro day at 1.65 which is far below average.


His 3 cone at his pro day was 7.05. That's historically the 34th percentile for receivers. Two thirds of receivers have had faster times. That's not indicative of elite change of direction.

Smith-Njigba's was 6.57, which is the 97th percentile. That's half a second faster, almost 8 percent faster. For perspective, 8 percent slower than a 4.4 in the 40 would be almost 4.8.

7.05 wouldn't be a red flag for a 6-2 200 pound guy. But it's not good for a 170 pound guy who is supposed to be shifty and quick - a guy supposedly with elite change of direction. Something doesn't make sense. Maybe he slipped. Maybe he got a bad start. His 10-yard split wasn't good, but his short shuttle was good. The numbers don't make sense.
I like Addison best...  
DonQuixote : 4/21/2023 10:30 pm : link
...but so does Marc Ross, so I must be wrong...

RE: RE: Not only that  
k2tampa : 4/21/2023 10:32 pm : link
In comment 16093673 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16093648 allstarjim said:


Quote:


The three cone he posted is in the 96th percentile historically. It's 12th among all receiver combines since 2013. His short shuttle is in the 97th percentile.

He's elite in change of direction. That said, his explosion numbers are average and to boot, I've read his 10-yard split on his pro day at 1.65 which is far below average.




His 3 cone at his pro day was 7.05. That's historically the 34th percentile for receivers. Two thirds of receivers have had faster times. That's not indicative of elite change of direction.

Smith-Njigba's was 6.57, which is the 97th percentile. That's half a second faster, almost 8 percent faster. For perspective, 8 percent slower than a 4.4 in the 40 would be almost 4.8.

7.05 wouldn't be a red flag for a 6-2 200 pound guy. But it's not good for a 170 pound guy who is supposed to be shifty and quick - a guy supposedly with elite change of direction. Something doesn't make sense. Maybe he slipped. Maybe he got a bad start. His 10-yard split wasn't good, but his short shuttle was good. The numbers don't make sense.


Were you talking about Addison or Smith-Njigba. If the latter, ignore my post.
 
ryanmkeane : 4/21/2023 10:35 pm : link
JSN three cone is 6.57. That was his official combine result. Everyone was discussing it at the time.
 
ryanmkeane : 4/21/2023 10:46 pm : link
Addison’s 10 yard split from combine is 1.56.

Pro day means absolutely nothing. Weather at USC was horrible that day as well.
Addison  
AcidTest : 4/21/2023 10:58 pm : link
ran a 4.49 40 with a 1.56 10-yard split at the combine. He did not run the three cone.

USC’s pro day was held on a rainy cold day. The field was “deeply waterlogged,” but most drills including the three cone, were done indoors. Addison’s three cone was 7.05. That doesn’t bother me. I’m fine taking him at 25 or after a small trade up. I just think he’ll be gone by 15 at the latest.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Not only that  
allstarjim : 4/21/2023 11:04 pm : link
In comment 16093673 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16093648 allstarjim said:


Quote:


The three cone he posted is in the 96th percentile historically. It's 12th among all receiver combines since 2013. His short shuttle is in the 97th percentile.

He's elite in change of direction. That said, his explosion numbers are average and to boot, I've read his 10-yard split on his pro day at 1.65 which is far below average.




His 3 cone at his pro day was 7.05. That's historically the 34th percentile for receivers. Two thirds of receivers have had faster times. That's not indicative of elite change of direction.

Smith-Njigba's was 6.57, which is the 97th percentile. That's half a second faster, almost 8 percent faster. For perspective, 8 percent slower than a 4.4 in the 40 would be almost 4.8.

7.05 wouldn't be a red flag for a 6-2 200 pound guy. But it's not good for a 170 pound guy who is supposed to be shifty and quick - a guy supposedly with elite change of direction. Something doesn't make sense. Maybe he slipped. Maybe he got a bad start. His 10-yard split wasn't good, but his short shuttle was good. The numbers don't make sense.


Yeah obviously was talking about JSN. I have my concerns about Addison, but not as much with JSN.

My guy is Hyatt. The people that are down on Hyatt because of system concerns and/or route running, I don't get it. I think there's more there than what people think. I find it curious that people seem more comfortable with Quentin Johnston who I have much more concerns about.

I'll post my WR stack soon and it will be independent of what anyone else says and I think will really surprise some.
We’re screwed…  
monstercoo : 4/21/2023 11:28 pm : link
Height: 5’ 11’’
WEIGHT: 173 lbs
As much as our drafts suffered under Ross,  
barens : 12:04 am : link
He did select some really good receivers.
RE: As much as our drafts suffered under Ross,  
bwitz : 1:14 am : link
In comment 16093744 barens said:
Quote:
He did select some really good receivers.


Hindsight is 20/20. People bitching about picks like OBJ over Donald or others have zero insight and selective memories.
Marc Ross  
George : 3:46 am : link
Almost single-handedly ruined the Giants. His incompetence can still be smelled in our roster that hasn’t yet fully recovered from his negligence.
If I ask Marc Ross for direction and he says to go right  
George from PA : 5:15 am : link
I would go left
RE: If I ask Marc Ross for direction and he says to go right  
Victor in CT : 7:42 am : link
In comment 16093762 George from PA said:
Quote:
I would go left


me too. he's the last guy whose opinion I would listen to.
I’m not worried about size on these guys per se  
UberAlias : 7:51 am : link
But the question I have is, do they project as an outside wideout? I don’t mean can they play on the outside, I mean, are they outside wideouts? I’d rather not spend pick 25 on a slot or primarily slot guy.
RE: As much as our drafts suffered under Ross,  
Sean : 11:07 am : link
In comment 16093744 barens said:
Quote:
He did select some really good receivers.

Yep that was my original point. Nicks & Beckham were fantastic.
Well  
widmerseyebrow : 11:08 am : link
Time to take Jordan off our board.
RE: RE: As much as our drafts suffered under Ross,  
barens : 11:22 am : link
In comment 16093881 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16093744 barens said:


Quote:


He did select some really good receivers.


Yep that was my original point. Nicks & Beckham were fantastic.


Manningham
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 