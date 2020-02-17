Marc Ross: Jordan Addison is WR1 in the draft

This is from Raanan’s most recent article. Before everyone laughs, Reese & Ross nailed both first round WR picks in Nicks and Beckham. There is a good chance NYG goes WR in the first round as we all know.
Link
| McShay and Kiper do have different opinions on the top-ranked receiver; Kiper has Flowers, McShay favors Smith-Njigba. One current NFC executive surveyed had Johnston at No. 1, while former Giants vice president of player personnel Marc Ross likes Addison best.
“Refined route-runner, has the skills and explosion. He’s all that,” Ross told ESPN of Addison.
- ( New Window
)
I don’t see the allure to the Ohio State JSN either. He is solid everywhere but lacks suddenness and explosion and it may be an issue at the next level 🤷♂️
lol
They settled for Nicks.
They added Waller and Campbell, Robinson was a high draft pick last year (and recovery is going well apparently), and Hodgins emerged down the stretch and has good chemistry with DJ. They also brought back Slayton, and paid decent money so he'll have a role.
Outside of those guys, you have Crowder and Shep fighting for that 5th spot, and even Collin Johnson and Jeff Smith - who are fine back of the roster options. Smith will have a good chance to make the roster based on his ST ability alone.
In round 1, I really think it's going to be a DB. One of Banks, Forbes, or Branch will be there at 25. If they aren't, then I can see an Edge Rusher or trade back for a C.
I don’t see the allure to the Ohio State JSN either. He is solid everywhere but lacks suddenness and explosion and it may be an issue at the next level 🤷♂️
Still can't figure out the terrible 3-cone drill for someone who is supposed to get open so easily.
They added Waller and Campbell, Robinson was a high draft pick last year (and recovery is going well apparently), and Hodgins emerged down the stretch and has good chemistry with DJ. They also brought back Slayton, and paid decent money so he'll have a role.
Outside of those guys, you have Crowder and Shep fighting for that 5th spot, and even Collin Johnson and Jeff Smith - who are fine back of the roster options. Smith will have a good chance to make the roster based on his ST ability alone.
In round 1, I really think it's going to be a DB. One of Banks, Forbes, or Branch will be there at 25. If they aren't, then I can see an Edge Rusher or trade back for a C.
The GM and HC flat out told you that they are going to get DJ more weapons. Waller is a start, a good one. Campbell, has not been that good but has potential. Slayton is Slayton. Shep, Robinson and Johnson are coming off major injury.
Not saying CB is not a high priority, but all things being equal, I'd bet on WR that gets separation as the 1st pick.
If we forego WR at 25 my guess is we will be primed for a trade up to the top of round 2.
His 3 cone was the best at the combine at 6.57
Quote:
could be falling a little. Someone mention his poor three cone. I think he also ran a 4.53 at this pro day and I read an article that some teams are concerned about how much time he missed last year because of his hamstring injury. I'd consider trading a third and maybe a late day three pick to move up for him or Addison, but no more. But I do still think both will be gone before they get within that range, as could Flowers, Gonzalez, Witherspoon, Banks, and Porter. At that point, they should pivot to Edge, OL, or a trade down.
His 3 cone was the best at the combine at 6.57
You're right. My mistake.
Quote:
Is not making is to 20. He’s being slept on here and in the media in a big way imo.
I don’t see the allure to the Ohio State JSN either. He is solid everywhere but lacks suddenness and explosion and it may be an issue at the next level 🤷♂️
Still can't figure out the terrible 3-cone drill for someone who is supposed to get open so easily.
Who are you talking about?
He's elite in change of direction. That said, his explosion numbers are average and to boot, I've read his 10-yard split on his pro day at 1.65 which is far below average.
I think the whole debate about JSN and Addison is moot, unless the Giants are willing to trade #57 to move up for either. I wouldn't, and certainly hope they don't as well.
Link - ( New Window )
He's elite in change of direction. That said, his explosion numbers are average and to boot, I've read his 10-yard split on his pro day at 1.65 which is far below average.
His 3 cone at his pro day was 7.05. That's historically the 34th percentile for receivers. Two thirds of receivers have had faster times. That's not indicative of elite change of direction.
Smith-Njigba's was 6.57, which is the 97th percentile. That's half a second faster, almost 8 percent faster. For perspective, 8 percent slower than a 4.4 in the 40 would be almost 4.8.
7.05 wouldn't be a red flag for a 6-2 200 pound guy. But it's not good for a 170 pound guy who is supposed to be shifty and quick - a guy supposedly with elite change of direction. Something doesn't make sense. Maybe he slipped. Maybe he got a bad start. His 10-yard split wasn't good, but his short shuttle was good. The numbers don't make sense.
Quote:
The three cone he posted is in the 96th percentile historically. It's 12th among all receiver combines since 2013. His short shuttle is in the 97th percentile.
He's elite in change of direction. That said, his explosion numbers are average and to boot, I've read his 10-yard split on his pro day at 1.65 which is far below average.
His 3 cone at his pro day was 7.05. That's historically the 34th percentile for receivers. Two thirds of receivers have had faster times. That's not indicative of elite change of direction.
Smith-Njigba's was 6.57, which is the 97th percentile. That's half a second faster, almost 8 percent faster. For perspective, 8 percent slower than a 4.4 in the 40 would be almost 4.8.
7.05 wouldn't be a red flag for a 6-2 200 pound guy. But it's not good for a 170 pound guy who is supposed to be shifty and quick - a guy supposedly with elite change of direction. Something doesn't make sense. Maybe he slipped. Maybe he got a bad start. His 10-yard split wasn't good, but his short shuttle was good. The numbers don't make sense.
Were you talking about Addison or Smith-Njigba. If the latter, ignore my post.
Pro day means absolutely nothing. Weather at USC was horrible that day as well.
USC’s pro day was held on a rainy cold day. The field was “deeply waterlogged,” but most drills including the three cone, were done indoors. Addison’s three cone was 7.05. That doesn’t bother me. I’m fine taking him at 25 or after a small trade up. I just think he’ll be gone by 15 at the latest.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
The three cone he posted is in the 96th percentile historically. It's 12th among all receiver combines since 2013. His short shuttle is in the 97th percentile.
He's elite in change of direction. That said, his explosion numbers are average and to boot, I've read his 10-yard split on his pro day at 1.65 which is far below average.
His 3 cone at his pro day was 7.05. That's historically the 34th percentile for receivers. Two thirds of receivers have had faster times. That's not indicative of elite change of direction.
Smith-Njigba's was 6.57, which is the 97th percentile. That's half a second faster, almost 8 percent faster. For perspective, 8 percent slower than a 4.4 in the 40 would be almost 4.8.
7.05 wouldn't be a red flag for a 6-2 200 pound guy. But it's not good for a 170 pound guy who is supposed to be shifty and quick - a guy supposedly with elite change of direction. Something doesn't make sense. Maybe he slipped. Maybe he got a bad start. His 10-yard split wasn't good, but his short shuttle was good. The numbers don't make sense.
Yeah obviously was talking about JSN. I have my concerns about Addison, but not as much with JSN.
My guy is Hyatt. The people that are down on Hyatt because of system concerns and/or route running, I don't get it. I think there's more there than what people think. I find it curious that people seem more comfortable with Quentin Johnston who I have much more concerns about.
I'll post my WR stack soon and it will be independent of what anyone else says and I think will really surprise some.
WEIGHT: 173 lbs
Hindsight is 20/20. People bitching about picks like OBJ over Donald or others have zero insight and selective memories.
me too. he's the last guy whose opinion I would listen to.
Yep that was my original point. Nicks & Beckham were fantastic.
Quote:
He did select some really good receivers.
Yep that was my original point. Nicks & Beckham were fantastic.
Manningham