Marc Ross: Jordan Addison is WR1 in the draft

Quote: McShay and Kiper do have different opinions on the top-ranked receiver; Kiper has Flowers, McShay favors Smith-Njigba. One current NFC executive surveyed had Johnston at No. 1, while former Giants vice president of player personnel Marc Ross likes Addison best.



“Refined route-runner, has the skills and explosion. He’s all that,” Ross told ESPN of Addison.

This is from Raanan's most recent article. Before everyone laughs, Reese & Ross nailed both first round WR picks in Nicks and Beckham. There is a good chance NYG goes WR in the first round as we all know.