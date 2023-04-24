King and Breer think the Giants will take Mayer at #25

Peter King and Albert Breer think the Giants will take Mayer at #25. They have no inside information. It's just speculation. Ed Valentine disagrees. I'd be really surprised if they pick Mayer.
Also mentioned are Julius Brents and Steve Avila. Brents I could see. He's apparently been rising lately, to the point where he's getting some first round buzz. Sy also said he could be a sneaky first round pick.
I don't see the Giants taking Avila at #25.
Deonte Banks makes all the sense in the world if he's there
All TEs aren't the same.
We need pass catchers and playmakers. Our offensive coaching staff has shown that they will shape the offense and playcalling around our players' strengths.
If Schoen and the coaching staff believe one of the TEs would be more valuable to our offense than one of the WRs, then go grab the TE
During Schoen's time in Buffalo they got a really good TE in the middle rounds.
Bellinger appears to be a find and personally, I really like Cager even if he is one dimensional.
Personally, I would rather have Washington because of his ability to change the running game.
Appreciate all the info Jon!
I'm hoping Joey Porter slides into the low 20s and maybe we pounce. Might be a pipedream though. Banks seems more liekly.
I’m starting to think that way too. Wink really needs that solid cover DB for his D and the WRs outside of JSN may not have first round grades.
Its interesting that Brents was mentioned. The closer we get to the draft the more I have a feeling he may be the guy. I list off the players that I think are system fits and would be what our coaching staff is looking for and feel like most, if not all, will be gone by 25. He could be the next up.
As Sy' has mentioned some of his unique measureables, I can see Brents being a guy Wink falls in love with and pounds the table for. I also think he's going to be a "Teams grade him higher than the media" guy.
4 of the last 9 Super Bowls have had a future HOF TE on the roster.
All comes down to how strong the evaluation is imv and then how accurate that assessment was but BD can easily find a way to utilize a potential great talent and being able to block is a nice bonus.
Porter or Banks would be excellent selections. I can see WR as the back up position.
Nobody really loves this WR class, and we DO actually have some decent receiving weapons. Still don't have that killer WR1, but that guy probably isn't in this draft anyway (according to those who know better than I do).
I think we'd have potentially the sickest TE room in the league with a Mayer addition, and I'd basically see drafting him and bringing in Waller as a significant upgrade (respectively) in the blocking and receiving game. A combo of Mayer, Waller, and Bellinger opens up the offense in all kinds of ways anyway. I'd be really excited and curious to see how Daboll would use those guys.
BUT again: I doubt Schoen goes that way, and I predict he becomes a Cowboy, and we'll be bitching about passing him by for the next 10-14 years.
First round: No. 15
Total picks: 10
Needs: WR, TE, DL
What you need to know: In a really good tight end year, this could be where the first one comes off the board. And while Utah’s Dalton Kincaid has generated the most buzz, the name I’ve heard here most is the draft’s best two-way tight end: Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer. It’d be a little bit of a reach, I think, but would be a good piece to get a young quarterback, given how Mayer can contribute immediately in multiple areas, with a versatile game, a lot of playing experience and really solid intangible qualities.
With regard to the Giants, he just suggests the possibility:
First round: N. 25
Total picks: 10
Needs: WR, G/C, CB
What you need to know: The Giants went out to dinner with Smith-Njigba in Columbus and Jordan Addison in Los Angeles, so there’s a strong consensus built that the Giants are zeroing in on receivers at No. 25. And the idea is certainly in play, but I think there are two things to consider there. One, GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll are very aware that the roster still has a ways to go, so it’s not yet time to press needs. Two, with a strong tight end class and weaker receiver group, it's certainly plausible the Giants could look at taking someone like Mayer to pair with Darren Waller for Daniel Jones.
My personal view is that they may already have somebody like Mayer to pair with Darren Waller. Maybe I'm more bullish on Bellinger than I should be.
Breer on team needs and possible picks - ( New Window )
cb/edge/wr and outside shot at OL if someone has a high enough grade. but i'd put the odds over 90% on 1 of those first 3 positions.
If they pick a player.....feel confident they have a plan.
Enjoy the draft......and put your amateur GM hat on the side.
But King and Breer don't know who the Giants will pick, because the Giants, themselves don't know.
It all depends on who is available at 25, or if the Giants can find agreeable trading partners if the Giants don't want any player available at 25.
Depending on what the Giants do with 25, will significantly control what they do with the rest of their draft choices. So, in the immortal words of Bette Davis, "Fasten your seatbelts, it's going to be a bumpy night."
Six years ago, the Giants took tight end Evan Engram 23rd overall, and Engram never matched the lofty draft status. In Mayer, New York hopes to find a consistent weapon for Daniel Jones—to pair with Darren Waller at first, then to shine when Waller, entering his age-31 season, is done. Mayer, of course, could go higher—anywhere from 15 to 24. The Giants would be comfortable with a corner if Joey Porter Jr. or Deonte Banks is there, a wideout if Jordan Addison or another outside receiver is there, and maybe even an interior lineman. It’s a longshot, but the talent of Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs also might tempt GM Joe Schoen, with the long-term uncertainty of Saquon Barkley hanging over the franchise. I’d love to go receiver here. But adding Isaiah Hodgins, Wan’Dale Robinson (slot) and Parris Campbell in the last year makes receiver still a group of need but not a must-pick here. Interesting thing about Mayer is the book on him: He caught at least one pass in every one of his 36 games at Notre Dame, is the all-time leading tight end in receptions in the rich tradition of Irish football, might be a better blocker than pass-catcher, and missed just one game (groin strain) due to injury in three years. Daniel Jones could use a security blanket in the short and intermediate areas, and Waller and Mayer would give him two.
IMV, it would give him three, and that's just the tight ends. Jones seems to have decent chemistry with Hodgins, not to mention the check-down options at RB.
I get this point and actually subscribe to it. When it comes to a player evaluation, I will absolutely defer (ie. I like Flowers a lot more than Johnston but won't bat an eye if they take Johnston over Flowers). However, when it comes to resource allocation or them placing a poor bet from a volatility and floor/ceiling capacity (Mayer would check both boxes imo) then I think they're open to criticism.
It is amongst the lower paid positions in the nfl so cost controlled first rounders are best spent elsewhere.
The players taken in the 1st round also underperform the draft capital spent on them.
Really Jon? You getting behind this idea. This would be about more than this season.
Waller is officially signed for 4 years, they can get out of the contract but not likely if he performs. Bellinger has 3 more years. It would be a poor use of resources imo.
Any sense as to how they would rank Porter Jr. / Forbes against the receivers? Sounding more and more like Banks isn't making it to us.
Also, for everyone else -- notice how he said DB, not just CB. Think Brian Branch, too.
+1
Agree. Both BD and JS gave a lot of praise to him and I would expect big things moving forward.
I do believe two inline TE's with Waller/WR and SB or other very good back can be a pretty dynamic offense. In a division with very good defenses and front 7's in particular that is not a bad thing imv.
Ball control offense with some big play potential and a upper tier D will win a lot of games. With where our OL in its development and skill set I think its a good option.
I didn’t say anything about need. My dumb label is for the same reasons as you just gave. It’s a bottom of the barrel pick based on any number of factors if not most every factor. Thus dumb.
He didn’t play at ND. Automatic internet bump. The many ND Subway alumni have no issue w being very wrong a lot more than they are right about their players. Manti T’eo was going top 10 according to many of them. All the weirdness aside he was a decent LB but they pushed him like he was a sure fire HOF guy. Brady Quinn etc
I wouldn't label it dumb, but I'd look to understand their rationale given the player Mayer in particular proved to be at ND. The WR options do not thrill me, and they're going to be trying to add weapons to this offense.
Brents and Cam Smith potential trade back options
There's plenty of room for a stud 2-way TE at the Y.
I wouldn't label it dumb, but I'd look to understand their rationale given the player Mayer in particular proved to be at ND. The WR options do not thrill me, and they're going to be trying to add weapons to this offense.
The suggestion that the Giants should or even might drafts TE at 25 is exceedingly bad draft analysis. And the alternatives aren’t just WR. CB and DL are far better choices for a number of reasons need being only one of them and probably not the primary one. And given this comes from journalists and not football folks, I’ll stick with dumb.
What do you think a about Marvin Mims in the 2nd?
Fair enough, Jon.
Mayer can go 25 (many would be surprised if he makes it past Jax) but it wont be to play for NYG.
I wouldnt be surprised to see a GB trade up into the bottom of Rd1 for a TE and they can use the Jets 2nd rd pick to do so.
Also I would look out for Cincy jumping infront of Buffalo.
I keep saying it. A TE would not surprise me. Its about having targets who can create space and get open. The Patriots did it with Gronk and Hernandez for years. Running an effect 2TE offense can be a real problem for defenses.