King and Breer think the Giants will take Mayer at #25

Peter King and Albert Breer think the Giants will take Mayer at #25. They have no inside information. It's just speculation. Ed Valentine disagrees. I'd be really surprised if they pick Mayer.Also mentioned are Julius Brents and Steve Avila. Brents I could see. He's apparently been rising lately, to the point where he's getting some first round buzz. Sy also said he could be a sneaky first round pick.I don't see the Giants taking Avila at #25.