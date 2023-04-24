for display only
King and Breer think the Giants will take Mayer at #25

AcidTest : 8:28 am
Peter King and Albert Breer think the Giants will take Mayer at #25. They have no inside information. It's just speculation. Ed Valentine disagrees. I'd be really surprised if they pick Mayer.

Also mentioned are Julius Brents and Steve Avila. Brents I could see. He's apparently been rising lately, to the point where he's getting some first round buzz. Sy also said he could be a sneaky first round pick.

I don't see the Giants taking Avila at #25.

I was trying to rank positions least likely to be Giants top pick.  
Pepe LePugh : 9:56 am : link
TE was one of the leaders for LEAST LIKELY. Even with trade up or down, it’s hard to imagine that no DB, WR, DL would be on the same tier as whatever TE is there when Giants are selecting. The need factor is clearly higher at those other positions.
Dude is going to be a complete beast  
Metnut : 10:19 am : link
and we'd be lucky if he's still there when we pick. If we pass, Dallas will run to the podium and draft him.
RE: I think they're going DB  
Optimus-NY : 10:19 am : link
In comment 16095020 JonC said:
+1

Deonte Banks makes all the sense in the world if he's there
People need to stop thinking so literally about positions  
BigBlue7 : 10:22 am : link
All WRs aren't the same.
All TEs aren't the same.

We need pass catchers and playmakers. Our offensive coaching staff has shown that they will shape the offense and playcalling around our players' strengths.

If Schoen and the coaching staff believe one of the TEs would be more valuable to our offense than one of the WRs, then go grab the TE
Mayer Makes No Sense to Me...  
Capt. Don : 10:24 am : link
It is a deep class so you can get good value on day 2 and 3.
During Schoen's time in Buffalo they got a really good TE in the middle rounds.
Bellinger appears to be a find and personally, I really like Cager even if he is one dimensional.

Personally, I would rather have Washington because of his ability to change the running game.
RE: I think they're going DB  
The Dude : 10:25 am : link
In comment 16095020 JonC said:
Appreciate all the info Jon!


I'm hoping Joey Porter slides into the low 20s and maybe we pounce. Might be a pipedream though. Banks seems more liekly.
RE: I think they're going DB  
RCPhoenix : 10:29 am : link
In comment 16095020 JonC said:
I’m starting to think that way too. Wink really needs that solid cover DB for his D and the WRs outside of JSN may not have first round grades.
I don't see a TE  
Biteymax22 : 10:29 am : link
We just brought in Waller and I think Bellinger is well thought of. If we draft a TE it will be in later rounds and likely a blocker.

Its interesting that Brents was mentioned. The closer we get to the draft the more I have a feeling he may be the guy. I list off the players that I think are system fits and would be what our coaching staff is looking for and feel like most, if not all, will be gone by 25. He could be the next up.

As Sy' has mentioned some of his unique measureables, I can see Brents being a guy Wink falls in love with and pounds the table for. I also think he's going to be a "Teams grade him higher than the media" guy.
If the DBs are gone  
JonC : 10:32 am : link
I won't be surprised if it's Addison or Flowers, but I'm looking DB first.
If he is BPA but a good bit  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:32 am : link
I see no issue with this.

4 of the last 9 Super Bowls have had a future HOF TE on the roster.

All comes down to how strong the evaluation is imv and then how accurate that assessment was but BD can easily find a way to utilize a potential great talent and being able to block is a nice bonus.
If our GM drafts Mayer  
mpinmaine : 10:35 am : link
I root for the player, same as always
RE: If the DBs are gone  
Rjanyg : 10:38 am : link
In comment 16095086 JonC said:
I won't be surprised if it's Addison or Flowers, but I'm looking DB first.


Porter or Banks would be excellent selections. I can see WR as the back up position.
If one of the top 4 CBs are there...  
GiantSteps : 10:40 am : link
I'd guess Schoen goes that way, BUT I can't lie: I wouldn't hate the pick if they went Mayer. I wanted him to be the guy before they brought in Waller.
Nobody really loves this WR class, and we DO actually have some decent receiving weapons. Still don't have that killer WR1, but that guy probably isn't in this draft anyway (according to those who know better than I do).

I think we'd have potentially the sickest TE room in the league with a Mayer addition, and I'd basically see drafting him and bringing in Waller as a significant upgrade (respectively) in the blocking and receiving game. A combo of Mayer, Waller, and Bellinger opens up the offense in all kinds of ways anyway. I'd be really excited and curious to see how Daboll would use those guys.

BUT again: I doubt Schoen goes that way, and I predict he becomes a Cowboy, and we'll be bitching about passing him by for the next 10-14 years.
Breer shows more conviction in linking Mayer to the Packers.  
Big Blue Blogger : 10:41 am : link
Green Bay Packers
First round: No. 15
Total picks: 10
Needs: WR, TE, DL

What you need to know: In a really good tight end year, this could be where the first one comes off the board. And while Utah’s Dalton Kincaid has generated the most buzz, the name I’ve heard here most is the draft’s best two-way tight end: Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer. It’d be a little bit of a reach, I think, but would be a good piece to get a young quarterback, given how Mayer can contribute immediately in multiple areas, with a versatile game, a lot of playing experience and really solid intangible qualities.

With regard to the Giants, he just suggests the possibility:
New York Giants
First round: N. 25
Total picks: 10
Needs: WR, G/C, CB

What you need to know: The Giants went out to dinner with Smith-Njigba in Columbus and Jordan Addison in Los Angeles, so there’s a strong consensus built that the Giants are zeroing in on receivers at No. 25. And the idea is certainly in play, but I think there are two things to consider there. One, GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll are very aware that the roster still has a ways to go, so it’s not yet time to press needs. Two, with a strong tight end class and weaker receiver group, it's certainly plausible the Giants could look at taking someone like Mayer to pair with Darren Waller for Daniel Jones.

My personal view is that they may already have somebody like Mayer to pair with Darren Waller. Maybe I'm more bullish on Bellinger than I should be.
Breer on team needs and possible picks - ( New Window )
For  
Professor Falken : 10:45 am : link
those of you who focus on the workouts, Bellinger's Combine numbers were better than Mayer's pretty much across the board and we got Bellinger in the 4th round.
i dont see them going TE round 1  
Eric on Li : 10:46 am : link
not a premium position, they have 2 good players already, they didn't make it a priority in buffalo, and even in KC where they had kelce, they never really invested in another one.

cb/edge/wr and outside shot at OL if someone has a high enough grade. but i'd put the odds over 90% on 1 of those first 3 positions.
It is funny that fans would be pissed with any selection  
George from PA : 10:48 am : link
I like our coaches....they have shown to be better than most of our competition....our personal department are in lock step with coaching staff....

If they pick a player.....feel confident they have a plan.

Enjoy the draft......and put your amateur GM hat on the side.
Maybe not the best choice, but not a bad choice.  
Marty in Albany : 10:51 am : link
Two top-notch TEs would be very hard to defend.

But King and Breer don't know who the Giants will pick, because the Giants, themselves don't know.

It all depends on who is available at 25, or if the Giants can find agreeable trading partners if the Giants don't want any player available at 25.

Depending on what the Giants do with 25, will significantly control what they do with the rest of their draft choices. So, in the immortal words of Bette Davis, "Fasten your seatbelts, it's going to be a bumpy night."




This would be a remote  
Doubledeuce22 : 10:54 am : link
thrower for sure and I don't see this happening at all.
Oddly, neither King nor Breer mentions Bellinger.  
Big Blue Blogger : 10:56 am : link
Here's King's rationale:
25. N.Y. GIANTS: Michael Mayer, tight end, Notre Dame.

Six years ago, the Giants took tight end Evan Engram 23rd overall, and Engram never matched the lofty draft status. In Mayer, New York hopes to find a consistent weapon for Daniel Jones—to pair with Darren Waller at first, then to shine when Waller, entering his age-31 season, is done. Mayer, of course, could go higher—anywhere from 15 to 24. The Giants would be comfortable with a corner if Joey Porter Jr. or Deonte Banks is there, a wideout if Jordan Addison or another outside receiver is there, and maybe even an interior lineman. It’s a longshot, but the talent of Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs also might tempt GM Joe Schoen, with the long-term uncertainty of Saquon Barkley hanging over the franchise. I’d love to go receiver here. But adding Isaiah Hodgins, Wan’Dale Robinson (slot) and Parris Campbell in the last year makes receiver still a group of need but not a must-pick here. Interesting thing about Mayer is the book on him: He caught at least one pass in every one of his 36 games at Notre Dame, is the all-time leading tight end in receptions in the rich tradition of Irish football, might be a better blocker than pass-catcher, and missed just one game (groin strain) due to injury in three years. Daniel Jones could use a security blanket in the short and intermediate areas, and Waller and Mayer would give him two.

IMV, it would give him three, and that's just the tight ends. Jones seems to have decent chemistry with Hodgins, not to mention the check-down options at RB.
Nothing will surprise me @25  
Paul326 : 10:57 am : link
At that point in the draft there will be a lot of guys with similar grades now if in that group there's a player that fills a need grab him if not then the BPA on your board. If they trade out of the pick I think up would be the least likely as this front office highly values draft picks and the cost to try to get into the mid-teens may be too bitter a pill to swallow and they're still not 1 player away. Trading down on the other hand to say the top of the 2nd will net them more picks this year & or next year while still having a shot at players that graded out similarly @ the 25th pick. Lots of options.
RE: It is funny that fans would be pissed with any selection  
AcesUp : 11:01 am : link
In comment 16095106 George from PA said:
I like our coaches....they have shown to be better than most of our competition....our personal department are in lock step with coaching staff....

If they pick a player.....feel confident they have a plan.

Enjoy the draft......and put your amateur GM hat on the side.


I get this point and actually subscribe to it. When it comes to a player evaluation, I will absolutely defer (ie. I like Flowers a lot more than Johnston but won't bat an eye if they take Johnston over Flowers). However, when it comes to resource allocation or them placing a poor bet from a volatility and floor/ceiling capacity (Mayer would check both boxes imo) then I think they're open to criticism.
So dumb  
BillT : 11:08 am : link
Maybe even beyond dumb.
Perhaps dumb if you're staring at 2023  
JonC : 11:10 am : link
but the draft really needs to be about more than the season at hand.
Not a fan of first round TEs  
Mattman : 11:12 am : link
The positional value isn’t there

It is amongst the lower paid positions in the nfl so cost controlled first rounders are best spent elsewhere.

The players taken in the 1st round also underperform the draft capital spent on them.
RE: Perhaps dumb if you're staring at 2023  
BillT : 11:19 am : link
In comment 16095132 JonC said:
but the draft really needs to be about more than the season at hand.

Really Jon? You getting behind this idea. This would be about more than this season.
Despite the hype, I'm not sure Mayer is better than Belllinger  
Ira : 11:21 am : link
.
No, I wouldn't draft Mayer at #25  
JonC : 11:23 am : link
or another TE, it would be a bottom of the barrel pick for me. But, the decision would be based on talent and potential rather than need (presuming your dumb label is based on positional need).
If they hadnt traded for Waller maybe  
Rudy5757 : 11:26 am : link
I just cant see it with a few years committed to Waller and Bellinger who I think they like on the roster. I think they can take a TE in the draft but I dont see it in the 1st. I think it would be a bad move overall and basically they will have spent a 1 and a 3 in this draft at TE. With so many positions of need its hard to think TE in the 1st will be the move. You have 2 starting caliber guys on the roster.

Waller is officially signed for 4 years, they can get out of the contract but not likely if he performs. Bellinger has 3 more years. It would be a poor use of resources imo.
RE: I think they're going DB  
gameday555 : 11:30 am : link
In comment 16095020 JonC said:
.


Any sense as to how they would rank Porter Jr. / Forbes against the receivers? Sounding more and more like Banks isn't making it to us.

Also, for everyone else -- notice how he said DB, not just CB. Think Brian Branch, too.
One additional thought about the top TEs in the class:  
Big Blue Blogger : 11:42 am : link
Assuming the Giants are amenable to spending a premium pick on a tight end, don't their actions so far, and their current situation, suggest that athletic freaks like Dalton Kincaid, Darnell Washington, and even Luke Musgrave might be more attractive draft values than Mayer? The team traded for Waller, who is year-to-year at $10MM coming off an injury and north of 30. They have Bellinger on a dirt-cheap rookie deal for three more years. If there's a priority (which is questionable), wouldn't it be to ensure that the role they have in mind for Waller is filled if he gets hurt or ceases to offer good value for his eight-figure salary? I like Lawrence Cager, but nobody will confuse him with Darren Waller.
I actually do think the Giants like  
BSIMatt : 11:47 am : link
Bellinger quite a bit. I could see it if it were a TE prospect that was more of the athletic receiving type. I know Mayer is a solid prospect but I think the Giants are looking for players who could add more explosive plays to the offense and I'm not sure that's Mayer's calling card.
RE: One additional thought about the top TEs in the class:  
AcesUp : 11:53 am : link
In comment 16095177 Big Blue Blogger said:
Assuming the Giants are amenable to spending a premium pick on a tight end, don't their actions so far, and their current situation, suggest that athletic freaks like Dalton Kincaid, Darnell Washington, and even Luke Musgrave might be more attractive draft values than Mayer? The team traded for Waller, who is year-to-year at $10MM coming off an injury and north of 30. They have Bellinger on a dirt-cheap rookie deal for three more years. If there's a priority (which is questionable), wouldn't it be to ensure that the role they have in mind for Waller is filled if he gets hurt or ceases to offer good value for his eight-figure salary? I like Lawrence Cager, but nobody will confuse him with Darren Waller.


+1
RE: I actually do think the Giants like  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:57 am : link
In comment 16095186 BSIMatt said:
Bellinger quite a bit. I could see it if it were a TE prospect that was more of the athletic receiving type. I know Mayer is a solid prospect but I think the Giants are looking for players who could add more explosive plays to the offense and I'm not sure that's Mayer's calling card.


Agree. Both BD and JS gave a lot of praise to him and I would expect big things moving forward.

I do believe two inline TE's with Waller/WR and SB or other very good back can be a pretty dynamic offense. In a division with very good defenses and front 7's in particular that is not a bad thing imv.

Ball control offense with some big play potential and a upper tier D will win a lot of games. With where our OL in its development and skill set I think its a good option.
RE: No, I wouldn't draft Mayer at #25  
BillT : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 16095147 JonC said:
Quote:
or another TE, it would be a bottom of the barrel pick for me. But, the decision would be based on talent and potential rather than need (presuming your dumb label is based on positional need).

I didn’t say anything about need. My dumb label is for the same reasons as you just gave. It’s a bottom of the barrel pick based on any number of factors if not most every factor. Thus dumb.
If they go TE  
JonC : 12:09 pm : link
Kincaid and Musgrave are more interesting to me than Mayer. Wouldn't scoff any adding any of the three, as NYG certainly know they need weapons in order to compete with the top dogs.
RE: For  
LauderdaleMatty : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 16095101 Professor Falken said:
those of you who focus on the workouts, Bellinger's Combine numbers were better than Mayer's pretty much across the board and we got Bellinger in the 4th round.


He didn’t play at ND. Automatic internet bump. The many ND Subway alumni have no issue w being very wrong a lot more than they are right about their players. Manti T’eo was going top 10 according to many of them. All the weirdness aside he was a decent LB but they pushed him like he was a sure fire HOF guy. Brady Quinn etc
RE: RE: No, I wouldn't draft Mayer at #25  
JonC : 12:21 pm : link
In comment 16095210 BillT said:
In comment 16095147 JonC said:


or another TE, it would be a bottom of the barrel pick for me. But, the decision would be based on talent and potential rather than need (presuming your dumb label is based on positional need).


I didn’t say anything about need. My dumb label is for the same reasons as you just gave. It’s a bottom of the barrel pick based on any number of factors if not most every factor. Thus dumb.


I wouldn't label it dumb, but I'd look to understand their rationale given the player Mayer in particular proved to be at ND. The WR options do not thrill me, and they're going to be trying to add weapons to this offense.
RE: If the DBs are gone  
KSIXI : 12:21 pm : link
In comment 16095086 JonC said:
I won't be surprised if it's Addison or Flowers, but I'm looking DB first.


Brents and Cam Smith potential trade back options
Zero chance that happens  
ZogZerg : 12:57 pm : link
In First round.
There's a detached (F) and in-line (Y)  
mittenedman : 1:00 pm : link
Really, both Waller and Bellinger are more F-types, although Bellinger can do both.

There's plenty of room for a stud 2-way TE at the Y.
RE: RE: RE: No, I wouldn't draft Mayer at #25  
BillT : 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16095222 JonC said:
In comment 16095210 BillT said:


In comment 16095147 JonC said:


or another TE, it would be a bottom of the barrel pick for me. But, the decision would be based on talent and potential rather than need (presuming your dumb label is based on positional need).


I didn’t say anything about need. My dumb label is for the same reasons as you just gave. It’s a bottom of the barrel pick based on any number of factors if not most every factor. Thus dumb.



I wouldn't label it dumb, but I'd look to understand their rationale given the player Mayer in particular proved to be at ND. The WR options do not thrill me, and they're going to be trying to add weapons to this offense.

The suggestion that the Giants should or even might drafts TE at 25 is exceedingly bad draft analysis. And the alternatives aren’t just WR. CB and DL are far better choices for a number of reasons need being only one of them and probably not the primary one. And given this comes from journalists and not football folks, I’ll stick with dumb.
Peter King is a complete hack  
Vanzetti : 3:05 pm : link
Always was, always will be.

BillT  
JonC : 3:18 pm : link
Situationally, I'll agree it's bad draft analysis. In terms of football talent, no that's short-sighted.
... football talent available at TE  
JonC : 3:18 pm : link
relative to other positions ...
JonC  
cosmicj : 3:34 pm : link
Interesting reading your cooling comments on the WRs.

What do you think a about Marvin Mims in the 2nd?
RE: BillT  
BillT : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 16095422 JonC said:
Situationally, I'll agree it's bad draft analysis. In terms of football talent, no that's short-sighted.

Fair enough, Jon.
Makes no sense after the Waller trade  
Dankbeerman : 4:34 pm : link
if one of the top TE's is there in round 2 maybe.

Mayer can go 25 (many would be surprised if he makes it past Jax) but it wont be to play for NYG.

I wouldnt be surprised to see a GB trade up into the bottom of Rd1 for a TE and they can use the Jets 2nd rd pick to do so.

Also I would look out for Cincy jumping infront of Buffalo.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:43 pm : link
1) I doubt he's there @ 25. 2) I'm an ND homer for sure, but I think Michael is being underrated on BBI. He's going to be a force in the NFL IMO. 3) As for point 2, I've been wrong before, Haha.
RE: If they go TE  
blueblood : 7:49 pm : link
In comment 16095213 JonC said:
Kincaid and Musgrave are more interesting to me than Mayer. Wouldn't scoff any adding any of the three, as NYG certainly know they need weapons in order to compete with the top dogs.


I keep saying it. A TE would not surprise me. Its about having targets who can create space and get open. The Patriots did it with Gronk and Hernandez for years. Running an effect 2TE offense can be a real problem for defenses.
