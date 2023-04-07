for display only
Duggan/Athletic: No indication NYG extends Adoree Jackson

FranknWeezer : 12:31 pm
Quote:
Austin W.: Any chance we see Adoree’ Jackson extended? Also, what’s the likelihood the giants are able to sign some more impact players on cheap one-year deals (i.e. Marcus Peters, Melvin Ingram, etc.)?

There have been no indications the Giants want to extend Jackson as he enters the final year of his contract. They seem content to let him play out this season then reassess.

As for your second question, that depends on your definition of “impact.” It seems unlikely the Giants will make any more splash signings, but price tags have dropped by this point of the offseason, so they should be able to add a few cheap veterans by training camp.

The Athletic (paywall) - ( New Window )
Think they want a different type of CB  
JonC : 12:32 pm : link
think bigger, more physical, a tick younger.
and I think Leo could be up too  
JonC : 12:42 pm : link
due to his cost and needing to solidify Dexter and others first. Two positions they're looking for a different player and bang for the buck at the top of the draft(s).
Brents.  
BigBlue7 : 12:42 pm : link
RE: Brents.  
gameday555 : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 16095238 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
Love him. My draft hot take this year is he's better than Porter Jr. and offers a similar skill set.
I think JS  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:51 pm : link
wants to keep flexibility. He has this years draft and then next years FA/draft to see what is available.

Some young corners on the roster with more to come.

I can see it going different ways with both Jackson and Leo and how the young players and those to be added look.

One thing he will have to account for next season is a sizeable increase in Jones cap hit.
Clearly CB  
jeff57 : 12:54 pm : link
Is a big, if not the biggest, position of need. Ringo, Forbes or Banks are quite likely at 25.
Why would we extend him????  
JoeyBigBlue : 12:55 pm : link
He’s getting older and not reliable to play an entire season.
I  
AcidTest : 12:56 pm : link
don't think Forbes fits what Wink wants at CB, and Schoen has already said he wants to draft players that have the skill sets his OC and DC need.
That article is a few weeks old  
HBart : 1:02 pm : link
Not that anything has really changed.

That said, I don't know why extending Jackson is still even an issue. It was a way to clear cap space which they no longer need, he's under contract, and there's a CR rich draft coming up. There's no reason for the Giants to extend him.
RE: Why would we extend him????  
christian : 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16095253 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
He’s getting older and not reliable to play an entire season.


The logic would be he's got a big cap hit this year, and he won't be 30 until the 2025 season.

As it stands right now, the Giants are effectively about ~3M over the cap when accounting for the 53 man roster and draft class.

They're obviously trying to bring down Lawrence's hit, but they'll need to make one more decent sized move to operate this year.
Jackson was really solid last year  
beatrixkiddo : 1:15 pm : link
But I agree you have to take into account his age and injury history moving forward, there is no need to extend him right now. If it comes down to him and Leo I rather they resign Leo, his game and his style will age better than Jackson’s who is dependent on speed.

I think they come out of this draft with two selections at CB, hope they hit on both and it makes the decision to move on easier next year. Get some combo of Banks, Brent’s, and a Rush or Valentine later on and we have a much stronger secondary. Need to prioritize resigning Thomas, Dex and McKinney above all else.
Let him go  
armstead98 : 1:19 pm : link
This will be a focus of the draft. Flott flashed year, hopefully he’s ready to start.

A comp pick for AJax would be welcomed when the time comes.
RE: Think they want a different type of CB  
Victor in CT : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 16095229 JonC said:
Quote:
think bigger, more physical, a tick younger.


that's why I'm skeptical of Forbes being the pick. 166 lbs just sounds too small to me.
They should definitely come away with  
BSIMatt : 1:31 pm : link
a young CB in the first two rounds.

I think just like with WR, if they pass on that position @25 they may need to trade up to get the guy they like in round 2.
RE: Think they want a different type of CB  
Toth029 : 1:31 pm : link
In comment 16095229 JonC said:
Quote:
think bigger, more physical, a tick younger.


Maybe Schoen will draft bigger DBs. Flott is a skinny dude. Emmanuel Forbes is similar in frame, but I figure a guy like Porter or Brents is a more intriguing fit.
RE: RE: Think they want a different type of CB  
JonC : 1:34 pm : link
In comment 16095297 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 16095229 JonC said:


Quote:


think bigger, more physical, a tick younger.



that's why I'm skeptical of Forbes being the pick. 166 lbs just sounds too small to me.


He's kinda Flott-like, I don't want two either.
A lot of people are saying we need to draft a corner bc we only have 1  
Spider56 : 2:09 pm : link
Ok ... let’s get rid of the 1 we have ... I don’t get it.
no question JonC's comments  
ColHowPepper : 2:17 pm : link
make too much sense; the question marks at CB are deep and numerous, as has been pointed out (and did so in last week's thread of WR need vs CB need). After the incumbent and not long for the team post-23, who are the solid bets? Flott, maybe, after that team is just rolling the dice. AR, RWilliams, Gilbert, and some new guys. Paper thin with no bona fides in the NFL.

That said, other than Haynes (and Kinard, S. Williams, Phillips Ss), picking CB at the top of the draft always leaves me feeling...hungry. Will Allen, Aaron Ross, Amukamara, Eli Apple, DeAndre Baker, Aaron Robinson (3rd).

Enough with the As already.
RE: A lot of people are saying we need to draft a corner bc we only have 1  
HBart : 2:18 pm : link
In comment 16095332 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Ok ... let’s get rid of the 1 we have ... I don’t get it.


He's our starting corner under contract for this season. This time next year he's either a Giant under a new deal or been replaced.
HBart  
JonC : 2:31 pm : link
Good to you see posting your smarts.
Some posters here  
Des51 : 2:37 pm : link
Make out Jackson to be too old, he'll be 28 come September
RE: HBart  
HBart : 2:40 pm : link
In comment 16095357 JonC said:
Quote:
Good to you see posting your smarts.


Same same! I hope you're well.
Jackson  
Hilary : 2:43 pm : link
Jackson was hurt returning a punt- not playing corner.The Eagles are all in on extending their players. The Giants do not seem as interested or as able to do that. This worries me. Hope JS understands what he is doing and has a plan.
RE: RE: HBart  
JonC : 3:19 pm : link
In comment 16095368 HBart said:
Quote:
In comment 16095357 JonC said:


Quote:


Good to you see posting your smarts.



Same same! I hope you're well.


Chaotic! Son is nearly 4 and am constantly beyond busy. Hope YOU are well.
Nope Hilary  
Dave on the UWS : 4:31 pm : link
He's just winging it! Oh and by the way, the Eagles are in a slightly different place than the Giants are. They want to win a title THIS year. We are still building. In that scenario, some good but expensive players need to move on. Can't pay everyone!
RE: and I think Leo could be up too  
section125 : 5:31 pm : link
In comment 16095237 JonC said:
Quote:
due to his cost and needing to solidify Dexter and others first. Two positions they're looking for a different player and bang for the buck at the top of the draft(s).


Think yo are correct, but they need to do something with LW's $32 mill cap hit to open up space..how else did the sign Ashawn?
Why would they extend Jackson?  
Vanzetti : 7:16 pm : link
He does not fit Wink's scheme and he is going to be 29 next season and has injury issues.

Not really sure why  
Jimmycal : 8:14 pm : link
so many here want to get rid of our best players
