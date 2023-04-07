Duggan/Athletic: No indication NYG extends Adoree Jackson

Austin W.: Any chance we see Adoree’ Jackson extended? Also, what’s the likelihood the giants are able to sign some more impact players on cheap one-year deals (i.e. Marcus Peters, Melvin Ingram, etc.)?



There have been no indications the Giants want to extend Jackson as he enters the final year of his contract. They seem content to let him play out this season then reassess.



As for your second question, that depends on your definition of “impact.” It seems unlikely the Giants will make any more splash signings, but price tags have dropped by this point of the offseason, so they should be able to add a few cheap veterans by training camp.