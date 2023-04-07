Duggan/Athletic: No indication NYG extends Adoree Jackson

|
|Austin W.: Any chance we see Adoree’ Jackson extended? Also, what’s the likelihood the giants are able to sign some more impact players on cheap one-year deals (i.e. Marcus Peters, Melvin Ingram, etc.)?
There have been no indications the Giants want to extend Jackson as he enters the final year of his contract. They seem content to let him play out this season then reassess.
As for your second question, that depends on your definition of “impact.” It seems unlikely the Giants will make any more splash signings, but price tags have dropped by this point of the offseason, so they should be able to add a few cheap veterans by training camp.
Love him. My draft hot take this year is he's better than Porter Jr. and offers a similar skill set.
Some young corners on the roster with more to come.
I can see it going different ways with both Jackson and Leo and how the young players and those to be added look.
One thing he will have to account for next season is a sizeable increase in Jones cap hit.
That said, I don't know why extending Jackson is still even an issue. It was a way to clear cap space which they no longer need, he's under contract, and there's a CR rich draft coming up. There's no reason for the Giants to extend him.
The logic would be he's got a big cap hit this year, and he won't be 30 until the 2025 season.
As it stands right now, the Giants are effectively about ~3M over the cap when accounting for the 53 man roster and draft class.
They're obviously trying to bring down Lawrence's hit, but they'll need to make one more decent sized move to operate this year.
I think they come out of this draft with two selections at CB, hope they hit on both and it makes the decision to move on easier next year. Get some combo of Banks, Brent’s, and a Rush or Valentine later on and we have a much stronger secondary. Need to prioritize resigning Thomas, Dex and McKinney above all else.
A comp pick for AJax would be welcomed when the time comes.
that's why I'm skeptical of Forbes being the pick. 166 lbs just sounds too small to me.
I think just like with WR, if they pass on that position @25 they may need to trade up to get the guy they like in round 2.
Maybe Schoen will draft bigger DBs. Flott is a skinny dude. Emmanuel Forbes is similar in frame, but I figure a guy like Porter or Brents is a more intriguing fit.
think bigger, more physical, a tick younger.
He's kinda Flott-like, I don't want two either.
That said, other than Haynes (and Kinard, S. Williams, Phillips Ss), picking CB at the top of the draft always leaves me feeling...hungry. Will Allen, Aaron Ross, Amukamara, Eli Apple, DeAndre Baker, Aaron Robinson (3rd).
Enough with the As already.
He's our starting corner under contract for this season. This time next year he's either a Giant under a new deal or been replaced.
Think yo are correct, but they need to do something with LW's $32 mill cap hit to open up space..how else did the sign Ashawn?