A-Shawn Aboard

agreed. can really never have enough. that year they signed rocky bernard and canty to go with linval that was a low key big reason they won the 2nd super bowl. those guys did all the dirty work so osi could get 10 strip sacks without tackling anyone and tuck/jpp could kick inside on passing situations.
Look, I'm not saying I'd love it. But Gervon Dexter might be a target in the draft, saving money at premium dollar positions.
Lawrence is a very good player, but 100 million is a lot for very good. From all reports, he's not budging off of the top dollar. And he's one of, if not the only, player with superior trade value.
Lawrence is not going anywhere. But I'd consider this signing of Ashawn a smart "leverage" tactic from Joe and Daboll with Dex. Sign a decent player at the same exact position. Let's see what Dex price is now.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
9m
I’m told the Giants deal for A’Shawn Robinson will come in around $4 million for one year with a maximum value with incentives reaching $8 million, per source. Excellent value for a player of Robinson’s caliber
wonder if this means there's a dex extension on the way to clear some room.
Quote:
art_stapleton's avatar
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
I’m told the Giants deal for A’Shawn Robinson will come in around $4 million for one year with a maximum value with incentives reaching $8 million, per source. Excellent value for a player of Robinson’s caliber
Dex getting a top contract is fine especially since we aren’t paying top dollar anywhere else. We don’t have a WR, Adoree will be gone, Jones is around the top 1/3 of QB pay and Thomas will get done but hasn’t yet.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
9m
I’m told the Giants deal for A’Shawn Robinson will come in around $4 million for one year with a maximum value with incentives reaching $8 million, per source. Excellent value for a player of Robinson’s caliber
4m is about what some speculate that we would free up with a Dex extension.
And perhaps allows them to focus on other positions in first 2 days of draft. IDL draft class is as shallow as I’ve ever seen - not many guys who project as day 1 contributors. When you factor in scheme fits, there’s not many options besides Benton and Dexter on day 2.
Look, I'm not saying I'd love it. But Gervon Dexter might be a target in the draft, saving money at premium dollar positions.
Lawrence is a very good player, but 100 million is a lot for very good. From all reports, he's not budging off of the top dollar. And he's one of, if not the only, player with superior trade value.
Lawrence is not going anywhere. But I'd consider this signing of Ashawn a smart "leverage" tactic from Joe and Daboll with Dex. Sign a decent player at the same exact position. Let's see what Dex price is now.
Leverage? They are each under contract for one year.
This is a great signing and it fills a huge need. I still expect the Giants to add a DT in the draft but now the need just decreased. Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, A'Shawn Robinson, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and DJ Davidson is a solid group.
Look, I'm not saying I'd love it. But Gervon Dexter might be a target in the draft, saving money at premium dollar positions.
Lawrence is a very good player, but 100 million is a lot for very good. From all reports, he's not budging off of the top dollar. And he's one of, if not the only, player with superior trade value.
You are joking I hope….did you not watch the Eagles playoff game against us? The won in both trenches….that is mostly how you win nowadays. We can’t afford to lose this monster just to save a few dollars. We did that last year with Bradberry….look how that played out.
No Dex should be a Giant for life….he and LW are awesome team players who play 100% every down. Please don’t bring this up again….thank you in advance.
You extend rare talent. Not many interior guys can create pressure from the nose, Dex is a unicorn. The emphasis on the quick passing game has increased the value of interior pass rush and the increased usage of two high looks has put more pressure on DTs to hold up against the run. Thats why the value has shot up recently.
A'Shawn has a slight impact on the draft but not significant. Probably impacts on tiebreaker decisions early and takes us out of double dipping on the whole of the draft. Don't see much impact beyond that though, they could still go Bresee or something with a premium pick to future proof the one years of A'Shawn and Leo.
@art_stapleton
I’m told the Giants deal for A’Shawn Robinson will come in around $4 million for one year with a maximum value with incentives reaching $8 million, per source. Excellent value for a player of Robinson’s caliber Link - ( New Window )
bearing on the draft. There's a good chance that Leo will be moving on next year. A guy like Gerv. Dexter would make a lot of sense. This helps the competitive depth THIS year.
No but the draft had a TON of bearing on this move. The IDL class is not good in this years draft.
I think it’s highly unlikely that the Giants go DL in the first 4 rounds now that they have a solid rotation. Which is good news because you don’t want to see them force a pick because they lack bodies at the position.
This is a great signing and it fills a huge need. I still expect the Giants to add a DT in the draft but now the need just decreased. Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, A'Shawn Robinson, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and DJ Davidson is a solid group.
Love this group of 5! Is there room on the 53 for a 6th DL?
This is a great signing and it fills a huge need. I still expect the Giants to add a DT in the draft but now the need just decreased. Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, A'Shawn Robinson, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and DJ Davidson is a solid group.
Love this group of 5! Is there room on the 53 for a 6th DL?
There definitely is room for a 6th defensive lineman.
This is a great signing and it fills a huge need. I still expect the Giants to add a DT in the draft but now the need just decreased. Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, A'Shawn Robinson, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and DJ Davidson is a solid group.
Love this group of 5! Is there room on the 53 for a 6th DL?
There definitely is room for a 6th defensive lineman.
Nice! Do you think it could be some type of specialist or developmental guy that could be drafted later? Expect the 4 vets to get most of the snaps?
If this doesn’t signal that Barkley has a new deal or Williams was
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1h
Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, A'Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches is a strong group with young pieces like D.J. Davidson and Ryder Anderson developing behind them.
Quote Tweet
The Giants will be using 3 down linemen more this year, and the depth chart should reflect that. Presumably A'Shawn will be in the middle, flanked by Dex and Leo.
By the way, is it pronounced "AY"Shawn or ""uh"SHAWN?
A lot wrong here. The Giants really don't have a depth chart. They issue one, but the number of DLs on the field an alignment vary from play to play. When the team issued their unofficial fan depth chart last year, they used one with five DBs and two DLs.
When the Giants do play these three DLs on the field, Dexter is likely to remain the nose. I'm not sure why you are calling for him to be moved again.
they need to create space here are you candidates, it's literally just math, so pick which one you think is most likely.
hint: there's 1 who schoen has acknowledged having good recent conversations with, while so far denying conversations with the others over 10m per year.
Hint - this is NOT tied to Dex at all. The Giants have two big contracts that can adjust to get this money. And neither one is Dex. Sure, maybe they are real close with Dex, which would be great. But this does not need to be linked at all.
RE: RE: RE: 1 year deals shouldn't impact the draft
they need to create space here are you candidates, it's literally just math, so pick which one you think is most likely.
hint: there's 1 who schoen has acknowledged having good recent conversations with, while so far denying conversations with the others over 10m per year.
Hint - this is NOT tied to Dex at all. The Giants have two big contracts that can adjust to get this money. And neither one is Dex. Sure, maybe they are real close with Dex, which would be great. But this does not need to be linked at all.
which 2 big contracts are you reference and how are you suggesting they adjust?
punting williams & jackson dead $ to next year when they wont be on the roster would be a surprise without extending them. would not be a good use of guaranteed $.
RE: RE: RE: RE: 1 year deals shouldn't impact the draft
they need to create space here are you candidates, it's literally just math, so pick which one you think is most likely.
hint: there's 1 who schoen has acknowledged having good recent conversations with, while so far denying conversations with the others over 10m per year.
Hint - this is NOT tied to Dex at all. The Giants have two big contracts that can adjust to get this money. And neither one is Dex. Sure, maybe they are real close with Dex, which would be great. But this does not need to be linked at all.
which 2 big contracts are you reference and how are you suggesting they adjust?
punting williams & jackson dead $ to next year when they wont be on the roster would be a surprise without extending them. would not be a good use of guaranteed $.
Not a surprise at all.
Hate to break it to you, extending Dex will not provide enough cap space for the season. There will be dead money or extra money going into next year. It's OK though. that is the way the NFL works.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: 1 year deals shouldn't impact the draft
which 2 big contracts are you reference and how are you suggesting they adjust?
punting williams & jackson dead $ to next year when they wont be on the roster would be a surprise without extending them. would not be a good use of guaranteed $.
Not a surprise at all.
Hate to break it to you, extending Dex will not provide enough cap space for the season. There will be dead money or extra money going into next year. It's OK though. that is the way the NFL works.
maybe not a surprise to you, but why guarantee dead money to a player who may not be here next year as opposed to putting those $ to work in a barkley extension?
a barkley extension is how i expect them to create extra room ahead of next year. same with a lawrence extension.
if they touch williams or jackson contracts i would expect that they first try to leverage the guaranteed $ into an extension as opposed to nothing.
if you punt money into the future it's much better to do it with players who will still be here. that's why they did that last year with williams and jackson and not golladay.
Things usually don't work out that nicely.
Don't to be too disappointed when that isn't how things unfold.
I'm expecting Dead and not too worried about it.
I'm happy they signed A-Shawn.
im happy they signed a-shawn too. i dont expect that the 3 week wait was just to do something unilateral like writing a check. but i guess we'll see. maybe they had to wait until he was ready to pass a physical.
Backup to Leonard Williams? The 3-4 DE who comes off on passing downs a la Curtis McGriff?
5 Tech who can slide in and cover the B-Gap at 4i.
Excellent signing for NYG.
exactly right in 2021 and the limited amount he played in 2022 he played mostly over the tackle and outside presumably in a 5t. over his full career he's played more b gap than anywhere else so he will probably see time there when williams needs rest.
leonard williams played mostly b gap last year for wink (500 out of 700 snaps).
dexter played mostly a gap last year with almost 700 out of 900 snaps.
nunez roches played both last year but more B gap than A gap, but it seems like he and davidson are the most likely to be pegged to back up lawrence with nunez roches more likely to be the super sub all across the line.
bearing on the draft. There's a good chance that Leo will be moving on next year. A guy like Gerv. Dexter would make a lot of sense. This helps the competitive depth THIS year.
No but the draft had a TON of bearing on this move. The IDL class is not good in this years draft.
I think it’s highly unlikely that the Giants go DL in the first 4 rounds now that they have a solid rotation. Which is good news because you don’t want to see them force a pick because they lack bodies at the position.
I agree. This has no bearing on taking a premier player that we love with a high pick but I think it definitely plays a role in the later rounds where we can take more shots at other areas of need.
Schoen seems perfectly fine with borrowing money from future years. He's effectively borrowed about 11.5M to date from 2024.
Using void years as a rolling line of interest free credit is a smart and viable strategy. Those dollars today are worth more than they are in the future (because of cap inflation).
If they choose to move money from this year's balance sheet to next year against Williams, that's a perfectly responsible strategy.
borrowing from future years is fine but teams rightfully prefer to do it with players who are still going to be there. that gives them the possibility of more future modifications. that is how smart organizations borrow from the future and it's why they can keep doing it year after year, they are borrowing from good players who are still there in the future so they can continue kicking the can again and again as opposed to the music stopping and just eating a hit with no player.
once a player's contract terminates the dead money is there regardless of their presence.
The Giants will be using 3 down linemen more this year, and the depth chart should reflect that. Presumably A'Shawn will be in the middle, flanked by Dex and Leo.
By the way, is it pronounced "AY"Shawn or ""uh"SHAWN?
A lot wrong here. The Giants really don't have a depth chart. They issue one, but the number of DLs on the field an alignment vary from play to play. When the team issued their unofficial fan depth chart last year, they used one with five DBs and two DLs.
When the Giants do play these three DLs on the field, Dexter is likely to remain the nose. I'm not sure why you are calling for him to be moved again.
I'm not saying the Giants should adjust their depth chart. I'm saying YOUR depth chart should reflect the likelihood (IMO) that the Giants will likely more often have more than two down linemen. But perhaps I'm wrong. I leave it to your apparent expertise to decide how you think the Giants will line these guys up. I'm also not calling for Dexter to be moved. I did assume that A'Shawn would be the inside run stuffer in a 3 man line, a job that no one did well for the Giants in 2022. Leave the depth chart as it is if you want to. It's not that important. If you think they'll continue to use two down lineman most of the time, or that Dexter will be the nose in a 3 man line so be it. I stand corrected. But no need to be a dick about it.
it's possible but i think jackson would be more likely just because his cap # is lower.
lw has 18m salary due. only the bears have 18m of pure cap space so any trade is likely coming with an extension.
jackson has 11m of salary due so there are at least a half dozen teams who can afford him with minimal effort. though i do think any team looking to give up picks for him likely wants a deal agreed to.
both are in the exact same position as bradberry last year, and id say it's possible there are teams interested in either of them depending on how the draft plays out.
im sure the nyg have a plan but what they've said publicly makes it tough to tell what that is. we just know they need $ from some place.
many fans are getting hung up on depth charts and pecking order. Don't think that... the Giants will be in 2-DL fronts (with edge rushers on the line), 3-DL front, and 4-DL front.
Think snap counts.
Right. And as an interested but not expert fan, I would like to have an idea of who is most likely to play, and where. I do recognize that many of the answers are somewhat speculative, and TBD. But we all assume that Robinson , for $4 million plus per year is likely to get substantial playing time, and not simply as a backup.
many fans are getting hung up on depth charts and pecking order. Don't think that... the Giants will be in 2-DL fronts (with edge rushers on the line), 3-DL front, and 4-DL front.
Think snap counts.
Right. And as an interested but not expert fan, I would like to have an idea of who is most likely to play, and where. I do recognize that many of the answers are somewhat speculative, and TBD. But we all assume that Robinson , for $4 million plus per year is likely to get substantial playing time, and not simply as a backup.
You're not going to get a 12-man depth chart. The Giants unofficial depth chart has 4 LBs and 5 DBs.
For some reason, despite it not mattering anymore, you seem insistent that there be a depth chart that clearly labels Robinson a starter. It doesn't matter. He's going to play. Sometimes they may start a game with him on the field. Other times they won't.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Link - ( New Window )
if he's healthy i think it's a really good move though. he and jarran reed won that NC for bama a bunch of years ago and even though neither lit the nfl up they have both been good run stuffers.
agreed. can really never have enough. that year they signed rocky bernard and canty to go with linval that was a low key big reason they won the 2nd super bowl. those guys did all the dirty work so osi could get 10 strip sacks without tackling anyone and tuck/jpp could kick inside on passing situations.
if he's healthy i think it's a really good move though. he and jarran reed won that NC for bama a bunch of years ago and even though neither lit the nfl up they have both been good run stuffers.
Agreed. I'm assuming the max value (with incentives and all that) is 8M, which is fair, but the base is definitely lower. I mean I don't think we even have 8M in cap space...
Lawrence is a very good player, but 100 million is a lot for very good. From all reports, he's not budging off of the top dollar. And he's one of, if not the only, player with superior trade value.
Over the Cap is today reporting that the Giants have $2.2 million in available CAP.
The earlier FA signing of DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, caused a CAP hit of $2.6 million this year.
Seems likely that there was some other move or a restructure to get this deal with A-Shawn done.
Lawrence is a very good player, but 100 million is a lot for very good. From all reports, he's not budging off of the top dollar. And he's one of, if not the only, player with superior trade value.
Lawrence is not going anywhere. But I'd consider this signing of Ashawn a smart "leverage" tactic from Joe and Daboll with Dex. Sign a decent player at the same exact position. Let's see what Dex price is now.
Lawrence is a very good player, but 100 million is a lot for very good. From all reports, he's not budging off of the top dollar. And he's one of, if not the only, player with superior trade value.
That wouldnt be a good look or help the team. You dont trade a blue chip DT for hopes in getting someone not nearly as impactful in the draft
I like those guys because they are often late bloomers in NFL.
Plus he played with a frayed meniscus last year until he tore it completely. So I think that explains his poor play.
Very good signing imo.
@art_stapleton
·
9m
I’m told the Giants deal for A’Shawn Robinson will come in around $4 million for one year with a maximum value with incentives reaching $8 million, per source. Excellent value for a player of Robinson’s caliber
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
I’m told the Giants deal for A’Shawn Robinson will come in around $4 million for one year with a maximum value with incentives reaching $8 million, per source. Excellent value for a player of Robinson’s caliber
Lawrence is a very good player, but 100 million is a lot for very good. From all reports, he's not budging off of the top dollar. And he's one of, if not the only, player with superior trade value.
Lol Dexter isn't going anywhere.
And giving Ashawn Robinson a one year doesn't make it anymore plausible.
You go into drafts/obtain draft picks in hopes they are players like Dexter Lawrence. Not the other way around.
most likely we are about to hear about some kind of an extension. they don't really have any good "restructure" candidates.
4 million in salary/bonus, 4 million in incentives
Lawrence is a very good player, but 100 million is a lot for very good. From all reports, he's not budging off of the top dollar. And he's one of, if not the only, player with superior trade value.
Trade the best player on the team? Or 1A.
@art_stapleton
·
9m
I’m told the Giants deal for A’Shawn Robinson will come in around $4 million for one year with a maximum value with incentives reaching $8 million, per source. Excellent value for a player of Robinson’s caliber
4m is about what some speculate that we would free up with a Dex extension.
Link - ( New Window )
Yeah, to get his cap number down for this season.
Could be a restructure, or a player released, but there is definitely a 2nd part to this transaction not yet revealed.
Quote:
Look, I'm not saying I'd love it. But Gervon Dexter might be a target in the draft, saving money at premium dollar positions.
Lawrence is a very good player, but 100 million is a lot for very good. From all reports, he's not budging off of the top dollar. And he's one of, if not the only, player with superior trade value.
Lawrence is not going anywhere. But I'd consider this signing of Ashawn a smart "leverage" tactic from Joe and Daboll with Dex. Sign a decent player at the same exact position. Let's see what Dex price is now.
Leverage? They are each under contract for one year.
I’m expecting something with Dex or Leo to be part 2 of this trade
They're freeing up the money from somewhere to fit him. This was also backburnered for some reason - whether that was cap space, terms or medicals. So there's reasoning to connect the two.
Quote:
On Dex negotiations..at all.
They're freeing up the money from somewhere to fit him. This was also backburnered for some reason - whether that was cap space, terms or medicals. So there's reasoning to connect the two.
agreed. that seems like the most likely counter move.
We also have Davidson coming back at some point who flashed some promise.
Lawrence is a very good player, but 100 million is a lot for very good. From all reports, he's not budging off of the top dollar. And he's one of, if not the only, player with superior trade value.
You are joking I hope….did you not watch the Eagles playoff game against us? The won in both trenches….that is mostly how you win nowadays. We can’t afford to lose this monster just to save a few dollars. We did that last year with Bradberry….look how that played out.
No Dex should be a Giant for life….he and LW are awesome team players who play 100% every down. Please don’t bring this up again….thank you in advance.
A'Shawn has a slight impact on the draft but not significant. Probably impacts on tiebreaker decisions early and takes us out of double dipping on the whole of the draft. Don't see much impact beyond that though, they could still go Bresee or something with a premium pick to future proof the one years of A'Shawn and Leo.
they need to create space here are you candidates, it's literally just math, so pick which one you think is most likely.
hint: there's 1 who schoen has acknowledged having good recent conversations with, while so far denying conversations with the others over 10m per year.
@art_stapleton
I’m told the Giants deal for A’Shawn Robinson will come in around $4 million for one year with a maximum value with incentives reaching $8 million, per source. Excellent value for a player of Robinson’s caliber
Link - ( New Window )
No but the draft had a TON of bearing on this move. The IDL class is not good in this years draft.
I think it’s highly unlikely that the Giants go DL in the first 4 rounds now that they have a solid rotation. Which is good news because you don’t want to see them force a pick because they lack bodies at the position.
Quote:
On Dex negotiations..at all.
They're freeing up the money from somewhere to fit him. This was also backburnered for some reason - whether that was cap space, terms or medicals. So there's reasoning to connect the two.
Sorry, I meant to put pressure on Dex's team. That's what I thought some were referring to. Wasn't thinking in this regard.
At no point did I say that Dex is unimportant, easily replaceable, takes plays off...etc. None of those would describe Dex.
He is absolutely tradeable, and for a serious haul. It's not controversial, and I wasn't even advocating it. I'll go back to parroting alongside how our team of players are god's gift. Top to bottom.
By the way, is it pronounced "AY"Shawn or ""uh"SHAWN?
By the way, is it pronounced "AY"Shawn or ""uh"SHAWN?
Could definitely see that alignment vs Philly.
Love this group of 5! Is there room on the 53 for a 6th DL?
Quote:
This is a great signing and it fills a huge need. I still expect the Giants to add a DT in the draft but now the need just decreased. Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, A'Shawn Robinson, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and DJ Davidson is a solid group.
Love this group of 5! Is there room on the 53 for a 6th DL?
There definitely is room for a 6th defensive lineman.
Quote:
In comment 16095467 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
This is a great signing and it fills a huge need. I still expect the Giants to add a DT in the draft but now the need just decreased. Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, A'Shawn Robinson, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and DJ Davidson is a solid group.
Love this group of 5! Is there room on the 53 for a 6th DL?
There definitely is room for a 6th defensive lineman.
Nice! Do you think it could be some type of specialist or developmental guy that could be drafted later? Expect the 4 vets to get most of the snaps?
@art_stapleton
·
1h
Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, A'Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches is a strong group with young pieces like D.J. Davidson and Ryder Anderson developing behind them.
Quote Tweet
By the way, is it pronounced "AY"Shawn or ""uh"SHAWN?
A lot wrong here. The Giants really don't have a depth chart. They issue one, but the number of DLs on the field an alignment vary from play to play. When the team issued their unofficial fan depth chart last year, they used one with five DBs and two DLs.
When the Giants do play these three DLs on the field, Dexter is likely to remain the nose. I'm not sure why you are calling for him to be moved again.
But it will be Rakeem who spells him at NT.
Quote:
And certainly means nothing on the Dex front.
they need to create space here are you candidates, it's literally just math, so pick which one you think is most likely.
hint: there's 1 who schoen has acknowledged having good recent conversations with, while so far denying conversations with the others over 10m per year.
Hint - this is NOT tied to Dex at all. The Giants have two big contracts that can adjust to get this money. And neither one is Dex. Sure, maybe they are real close with Dex, which would be great. But this does not need to be linked at all.
Quote:
In comment 16095486 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
And certainly means nothing on the Dex front.
they need to create space here are you candidates, it's literally just math, so pick which one you think is most likely.
hint: there's 1 who schoen has acknowledged having good recent conversations with, while so far denying conversations with the others over 10m per year.
Hint - this is NOT tied to Dex at all. The Giants have two big contracts that can adjust to get this money. And neither one is Dex. Sure, maybe they are real close with Dex, which would be great. But this does not need to be linked at all.
which 2 big contracts are you reference and how are you suggesting they adjust?
punting williams & jackson dead $ to next year when they wont be on the roster would be a surprise without extending them. would not be a good use of guaranteed $.
Quote:
In comment 16095500 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16095486 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
And certainly means nothing on the Dex front.
they need to create space here are you candidates, it's literally just math, so pick which one you think is most likely.
hint: there's 1 who schoen has acknowledged having good recent conversations with, while so far denying conversations with the others over 10m per year.
Hint - this is NOT tied to Dex at all. The Giants have two big contracts that can adjust to get this money. And neither one is Dex. Sure, maybe they are real close with Dex, which would be great. But this does not need to be linked at all.
which 2 big contracts are you reference and how are you suggesting they adjust?
punting williams & jackson dead $ to next year when they wont be on the roster would be a surprise without extending them. would not be a good use of guaranteed $.
Not a surprise at all.
Hate to break it to you, extending Dex will not provide enough cap space for the season. There will be dead money or extra money going into next year. It's OK though. that is the way the NFL works.
which 2 big contracts are you reference and how are you suggesting they adjust?
punting williams & jackson dead $ to next year when they wont be on the roster would be a surprise without extending them. would not be a good use of guaranteed $.
Not a surprise at all.
Hate to break it to you, extending Dex will not provide enough cap space for the season. There will be dead money or extra money going into next year. It's OK though. that is the way the NFL works.
maybe not a surprise to you, but why guarantee dead money to a player who may not be here next year as opposed to putting those $ to work in a barkley extension?
a barkley extension is how i expect them to create extra room ahead of next year. same with a lawrence extension.
if they touch williams or jackson contracts i would expect that they first try to leverage the guaranteed $ into an extension as opposed to nothing.
if you punt money into the future it's much better to do it with players who will still be here. that's why they did that last year with williams and jackson and not golladay.
Don't to be too disappointed when that isn't how things unfold.
I'm expecting Dead and not too worried about it.
I'm happy they signed A-Shawn.
Don't to be too disappointed when that isn't how things unfold.
I'm expecting Dead and not too worried about it.
I'm happy they signed A-Shawn.
im happy they signed a-shawn too. i dont expect that the 3 week wait was just to do something unilateral like writing a check. but i guess we'll see. maybe they had to wait until he was ready to pass a physical.
5 Tech who can slide in and cover the B-Gap at 4i.
Excellent signing for NYG.
If he's healthy, A'Shawn is starting.
Quote:
Backup to Leonard Williams? The 3-4 DE who comes off on passing downs a la Curtis McGriff?
5 Tech who can slide in and cover the B-Gap at 4i.
Excellent signing for NYG.
exactly right in 2021 and the limited amount he played in 2022 he played mostly over the tackle and outside presumably in a 5t. over his full career he's played more b gap than anywhere else so he will probably see time there when williams needs rest.
leonard williams played mostly b gap last year for wink (500 out of 700 snaps).
dexter played mostly a gap last year with almost 700 out of 900 snaps.
nunez roches played both last year but more B gap than A gap, but it seems like he and davidson are the most likely to be pegged to back up lawrence with nunez roches more likely to be the super sub all across the line.
Quote:
bearing on the draft. There's a good chance that Leo will be moving on next year. A guy like Gerv. Dexter would make a lot of sense. This helps the competitive depth THIS year.
No but the draft had a TON of bearing on this move. The IDL class is not good in this years draft.
I think it’s highly unlikely that the Giants go DL in the first 4 rounds now that they have a solid rotation. Which is good news because you don’t want to see them force a pick because they lack bodies at the position.
I agree. This has no bearing on taking a premier player that we love with a high pick but I think it definitely plays a role in the later rounds where we can take more shots at other areas of need.
Using void years as a rolling line of interest free credit is a smart and viable strategy. Those dollars today are worth more than they are in the future (because of cap inflation).
If they choose to move money from this year's balance sheet to next year against Williams, that's a perfectly responsible strategy.
I don't think this impacts the draft at all and another DL in in the cards fairly early in the draft.
The big three with your LB crew of Thibs, Beavers, Okereke and Ojulari is a nice front and they may address the OLB spot and utilize Ojulari all over as a rusher.
Using void years as a rolling line of interest free credit is a smart and viable strategy. Those dollars today are worth more than they are in the future (because of cap inflation).
If they choose to move money from this year's balance sheet to next year against Williams, that's a perfectly responsible strategy.
borrowing from future years is fine but teams rightfully prefer to do it with players who are still going to be there. that gives them the possibility of more future modifications. that is how smart organizations borrow from the future and it's why they can keep doing it year after year, they are borrowing from good players who are still there in the future so they can continue kicking the can again and again as opposed to the music stopping and just eating a hit with no player.
once a player's contract terminates the dead money is there regardless of their presence.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fqs_GpxRgVk
A-Shawn - ( New Window )
Quote:
The Giants will be using 3 down linemen more this year, and the depth chart should reflect that. Presumably A'Shawn will be in the middle, flanked by Dex and Leo.
By the way, is it pronounced "AY"Shawn or ""uh"SHAWN?
A lot wrong here. The Giants really don't have a depth chart. They issue one, but the number of DLs on the field an alignment vary from play to play. When the team issued their unofficial fan depth chart last year, they used one with five DBs and two DLs.
When the Giants do play these three DLs on the field, Dexter is likely to remain the nose. I'm not sure why you are calling for him to be moved again.
I'm not saying the Giants should adjust their depth chart. I'm saying YOUR depth chart should reflect the likelihood (IMO) that the Giants will likely more often have more than two down linemen. But perhaps I'm wrong. I leave it to your apparent expertise to decide how you think the Giants will line these guys up. I'm also not calling for Dexter to be moved. I did assume that A'Shawn would be the inside run stuffer in a 3 man line, a job that no one did well for the Giants in 2022. Leave the depth chart as it is if you want to. It's not that important. If you think they'll continue to use two down lineman most of the time, or that Dexter will be the nose in a 3 man line so be it. I stand corrected. But no need to be a dick about it.
it's possible but i think jackson would be more likely just because his cap # is lower.
lw has 18m salary due. only the bears have 18m of pure cap space so any trade is likely coming with an extension.
jackson has 11m of salary due so there are at least a half dozen teams who can afford him with minimal effort. though i do think any team looking to give up picks for him likely wants a deal agreed to.
both are in the exact same position as bradberry last year, and id say it's possible there are teams interested in either of them depending on how the draft plays out.
im sure the nyg have a plan but what they've said publicly makes it tough to tell what that is. we just know they need $ from some place.
Think snap counts.
A-Shawn - ( New Window )
That is nice. Very encouraging in the run-stuffing department. Hopefully he's 100% healthy and stays that way. A much needed acquisition.
BTW, watch this video and you'll see he lines up in various spots at various times.
Think snap counts.
Right. And as an interested but not expert fan, I would like to have an idea of who is most likely to play, and where. I do recognize that many of the answers are somewhat speculative, and TBD. But we all assume that Robinson , for $4 million plus per year is likely to get substantial playing time, and not simply as a backup.
He's proactively done that to the tune of ~12M next year.
Dead money is an emotional fallacy. It's almost always just the balance sheet remnants of money already paid.
The worst possible outcome is digging yourself deeper in commitments, just so money you've spread out is 'live' vs. 'dead.'
If Schoen needs to borrow money for this year, by pushing money to next year's balance sheet on the "Leonard Williams column" -- cool.
Think snap counts.
There’s also the injury factor. The starters were rarely on the field together last year. They really need to add a quality edge in this draft to add to the rotation.
Quote:
many fans are getting hung up on depth charts and pecking order. Don't think that... the Giants will be in 2-DL fronts (with edge rushers on the line), 3-DL front, and 4-DL front.
Think snap counts.
Right. And as an interested but not expert fan, I would like to have an idea of who is most likely to play, and where. I do recognize that many of the answers are somewhat speculative, and TBD. But we all assume that Robinson , for $4 million plus per year is likely to get substantial playing time, and not simply as a backup.
You're not going to get a 12-man depth chart. The Giants unofficial depth chart has 4 LBs and 5 DBs.
For some reason, despite it not mattering anymore, you seem insistent that there be a depth chart that clearly labels Robinson a starter. It doesn't matter. He's going to play. Sometimes they may start a game with him on the field. Other times they won't.