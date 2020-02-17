Which prospect are you pounding the table for? Breeze_94 : 4/25/2023 3:37 pm

Can be any round.



Mine is RB Tyjae Spears at some point in R3 - and I’d be okay with trading up a bit to make sure it happens.



Why? The Giants loved James Cook last year but missed out on him by a few picks (and of course, Buffalo took him). Spears is in that same mold, but a bit more compact, probably a better runner and a bit more elusive. Giants had dinner with him (and many other RB prospects)



Saquon’s long term future with Giants is a question mark. They also need a reliable second option to take some pressure off of him and keep him fresh. Breida’s a nice player, but more of a #3 and only on a 1 yr deal.