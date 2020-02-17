Which prospect are you pounding the table for?

Can be any round.
Mine is RB Tyjae Spears at some point in R3 - and I’d be okay with trading up a bit to make sure it happens.
Why? The Giants loved James Cook last year but missed out on him by a few picks (and of course, Buffalo took him). Spears is in that same mold, but a bit more compact, probably a better runner and a bit more elusive. Giants had dinner with him (and many other RB prospects)
Saquon’s long term future with Giants is a question mark. They also need a reliable second option to take some pressure off of him and keep him fresh. Breida’s a nice player, but more of a #3 and only on a 1 yr deal.
i see a lot of similarities with dell, except dell is a more polished and productive player than wandale was, so i think similarly to wandale he's been vastly underrated by the mainstream. in the 2nd or 3rd i think he's a great value for a guy who showed as much big play ability as anyone in the draft despite every opposing team locked in on him with all their attention. he looks and plays like hollywood brown.
Certain decisions may surprise me, but I won't be throwing any remotes. I'll read up and try to understand why they made the choice they did.
Also very curious to see how Sy's rankings line up with how players come of the board, especially those he has ranked higher than most like DL Abedorowe (spelling?) and Safety Martin.
Will also be interesting to see how our theory of positional value is followed by teams around the league, in particular at RB, S, TE and C. Bijon in particular, and to a lesser extent the 80 and below ranked centers that Sy doesn't love.
He can be the big, fast WR1 that we need on the outside. I’m hoping he gets to 25 and I hope the Giants get him.
Also, if Jartavius Martin is on the board somehow in the 3rd round, I will flip over the table if he's not selected. He and McKinney I believe would form the best safety duo in the NFL in short order. All-Pro potential.
I'll second this.
One look at the positional drills with Addison is all you need to see. His production at Pitt is unmatched, and was grossly under used at USC, where he only lined up on the right ride of the field. He can and will play everywhere.
Porter has the bloodlines, attributes, and production.
I’d move up to the middle of the first for either.
If I were making the choice it would be Banks if available, otherwise O’Cyrus Torrence.
Take Torrence if he is there
Else
Trade down from 25 and trade up in rounds two and three.
Mingo, Mims, Tillman in round 2
BPA at CB in round three
Center in the 4th round or with the extra pick if trade down.
That's a long time ago, and nowadays we fans have vastly more info in the run-up to the draft, but it taught me some humility about my opinions. (A few things about the Giants of the 80s taught me that.) So I don't pound the table for any one guy. The professional scouts and guys like Sy know about 1000 times more than I ever will. That doesn't mean they're always right or that I'm always wrong, but when I'm right, it's luck, not skill. I remember thinking Terry Kinard would be a great pick when I saw him play. I was startled when the Giants thought so, too, on draft day. Luck.
Yesterday I listened to that Giants Huddle podcast that had Sy on. He talked about how important scheme fit is for cornerbacks, that a guy could have a first-round grade on one board and be off another board entirely. I have no idea what makes a CB a scheme fit for the Giants, nor do I know what scheme the prospects played in college. I also know that there's a theory that you don't give scheme fit a lot of weight, because coordinators and HCs come and go and you don't want to be stuck with guys who are only here because they fit what the last group was trying to do.
So, bottom line: I figure there are a few Hall of Famers and All-Pros in every draft, and not all of them are first round picks Just go get one or two of those. I don't care who or what position. I want greatness. Harder to get when you're drafting late in the round rather than early, but that's what I am pounding the table for. Gamble on greatness. Don't settle.
I like Bergeron as well. Many consider him a first round talent. He would look good at right guard.
I like Tillman in the first round if Flowers is gone. He won't be there at 57.
+1…personally like this player who has more ceiling then any WR in this draft…every few years there is a player that’s so oblivious…remember when Odell was drafted…was extremely pissed as Aaron Donald was a pound the table obvious pick…Washington is a pound the table obvious pick..unfortunately for the Giants he will go much earlier the draftniks forecasting..would not be surprising if he goes in the top 10
Wink would love him
Will be a top nfl player
Immediate starter at guard.
He is mean nasty and a mauler in the run and pass game.
Also very versatile as he can also play center
+1
Legit shut-down corner (but only way is a costly trade-up). Recall, Wink got run-out of Baltimore when he didn't have the two shut-downs he needed. With Adoree' Jackson and Gonzalez on the other, Winks' defensive schemes will run at their optimum.