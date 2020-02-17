for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Which prospect are you pounding the table for?

Breeze_94 : 4/25/2023 3:37 pm
Can be any round.

Mine is RB Tyjae Spears at some point in R3 - and I’d be okay with trading up a bit to make sure it happens.

Why? The Giants loved James Cook last year but missed out on him by a few picks (and of course, Buffalo took him). Spears is in that same mold, but a bit more compact, probably a better runner and a bit more elusive. Giants had dinner with him (and many other RB prospects)

Saquon’s long term future with Giants is a question mark. They also need a reliable second option to take some pressure off of him and keep him fresh. Breida’s a nice player, but more of a #3 and only on a 1 yr deal.
D Washington TE Georgia  
Thegratefulhead : 4/25/2023 3:45 pm : link
Next Gronk. That is all.
i guess id say tank dell?  
Eric on Li : 4/25/2023 3:46 pm : link
my initial reaction to the selection of wandale wasn't great because i preferred metchie and it was out of the mainstream. i came around to it on further inspection, and then thought he was on the cusp of proving them correct by making a big impact.

i see a lot of similarities with dell, except dell is a more polished and productive player than wandale was, so i think similarly to wandale he's been vastly underrated by the mainstream. in the 2nd or 3rd i think he's a great value for a guy who showed as much big play ability as anyone in the draft despite every opposing team locked in on him with all their attention. he looks and plays like hollywood brown.
Nick Saldiveri  
gameday555 : 4/25/2023 3:47 pm : link
OL, Old Dominion. Excellent athlete, played tackle but can (and likely will) kick inside to guard, good technique and a nice frame on top of which to add more weight/muscle. Love him as a developmental prospect on day 3.
Not pounding for anyone  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 4/25/2023 3:50 pm : link
More very curious to see what positions get addressed, in what rounds and with what type of players. Good arguments have been made by lots of posters, but I'll trust the team knows best.

Certain decisions may surprise me, but I won't be throwing any remotes. I'll read up and try to understand why they made the choice they did.

Also very curious to see how Sy's rankings line up with how players come of the board, especially those he has ranked higher than most like DL Abedorowe (spelling?) and Safety Martin.

Will also be interesting to see how our theory of positional value is followed by teams around the league, in particular at RB, S, TE and C. Bijon in particular, and to a lesser extent the 80 and below ranked centers that Sy doesn't love.



Addison  
Spiciest Memelord : 4/25/2023 3:52 pm : link
with his production, just throw away tape measures, stop watches, dinner invites, number 2 pencils for Wonderlic test, etc., Just draft him and don't overanalyze. It's like an ER with 20 sacks and 100 tackles in 2 years, just draft him already.
Quentin Johnston.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 4/25/2023 3:53 pm : link

He can be the big, fast WR1 that we need on the outside. I’m hoping he gets to 25 and I hope the Giants get him.
Johnston  
George : 4/25/2023 3:55 pm : link
He changes the WR corps.
No one....I do not know enough about any these players  
George from PA : 4/25/2023 3:56 pm : link
.
Zay Flowers  
Frbuff : 4/25/2023 4:00 pm : link
Dynamic playmaker both from the slot and outside. Btw.. never had good quarterback play.. To further add can be a dynamic punt returner as well.
We need a CB  
upnyg : 4/25/2023 4:03 pm : link
Not sure who will be there at 25 or round 2, but we need one early
Jalin  
Professor Falken : 4/25/2023 4:07 pm : link
Hyatt.
I like Cedric Tillman the WR a lot as well as Steve Avila at C/G.  
Optimus-NY : 4/25/2023 4:14 pm : link
Both are stand outs to me due to their size and potential in the Pro Game. I don't think either makes it to our Pick in RD2 though (#57 overall). Other guys are Mingo the WR and Joe Tippmann the Center also in RD2. Mongo might make it to RD3, but not where the Giants pick in RD3. I hope we add an extra pick or two in a trade down in RD3. This is a deep draft with lots of talent in RD2 and RD3.
One who won’t reach us  
Joe Beckwith : 4/25/2023 4:15 pm : link
by 10 picks, but may well reach Philly:O’Cyrus Torrance.
Hyatt for me as well  
allstarjim : 4/25/2023 4:18 pm : link
But since it's easy and you can make the case that the Giants are better off waiting for receiver until #57, I'm going to go with Yasir Abdullah. He's a really effective pass rusher, but I think he's got one of those bodies and skill sets that you could do a lot in pass coverage with him and he's going to be good in that area as well. You don't want him setting the edge on early downs, but he's really fast and explosive.

Also, if Jartavius Martin is on the board somehow in the 3rd round, I will flip over the table if he's not selected. He and McKinney I believe would form the best safety duo in the NFL in short order. All-Pro potential.
Porter Jr.  
Chris684 : 4/25/2023 4:19 pm : link
He has stud written all over him.
Matt Bergeron in the 2nd  
Capt. Don : 4/25/2023 4:19 pm : link
.
Similar to others, I don't follow college enough to be pounding the  
Dinger : 4/25/2023 4:20 pm : link
table. I WAS really hoping for the big WR out of Tenn Johnston as I feel we need size at that position, but Schoen has added some FA talent there so if we go for someone else I won't be disappointed. I think we REALLY need some help at CB seeing as how Jackson has injury concerns, we didn't really add anyone except Oruwarye and that is a position were you need talent and depth. I havent heard any names thrown around that excite me at CB though. I also think we need talent at OL. I wouldn't mind a true Center, but the FO and Staff seem to like versatility so I could see OL in 1st round.
At 25, the only thing you can pound for is salt.  
Spider56 : 4/25/2023 4:26 pm : link
Just enjoy the process, the whole thing is a crapshoot.
RE: Zay Flowers  
barens : 4/25/2023 4:32 pm : link
In comment 16096510 Frbuff said:
Quote:
Dynamic playmaker both from the slot and outside. Btw.. never had good quarterback play.. To further add can be a dynamic punt returner as well.


I'll second this.
whoever drops  
Chip : 4/25/2023 4:38 pm : link
such as Joey Porter, Deonte Banks, Myles Murphy, Skoronski. Schmitz, Avila, Tippman, torrence in the 2nd round. Tillman. Hiatt, Mims in the second if you go OL with the first pick. Plenty of options.
.  
JayBid : 4/25/2023 4:40 pm : link
Porter Jr. or Addison

One look at the positional drills with Addison is all you need to see. His production at Pitt is unmatched, and was grossly under used at USC, where he only lined up on the right ride of the field. He can and will play everywhere.

Porter has the bloodlines, attributes, and production.

I’d move up to the middle of the first for either.
1st round Zay Flowers  
Jay on the Island : 4/25/2023 4:41 pm : link
Early day 3 WR Charlie Jones.
I trust Schoen and his staff  
US1 Giants : 4/25/2023 4:51 pm : link
will accept and love whomever he picks.

If I were making the choice it would be Banks if available, otherwise O’Cyrus Torrence.
Sauce  
Spider43 : 4/25/2023 4:58 pm : link
Oh, wait. Okay, whoever's left between Forbes, Porter, or Banks. In that order. And my fantasy would involve a trade up for Witherspoon or Gonzalez.
Not a prospect per se  
Reale01 : 4/25/2023 5:17 pm : link

Take Torrence if he is there
Else
Trade down from 25 and trade up in rounds two and three.

Mingo, Mims, Tillman in round 2
BPA at CB in round three
Center in the 4th round or with the extra pick if trade down.

None  
John In CO : 4/25/2023 5:32 pm : link
I just realize that I dont have the knowledge of the prospects that the teams do. Draft guides are nice, but im not sitting in an interview room with the players. Now positions....I want to see CB, WR and OL addressed at some point in the draft. But pound the table for individual players....nope, dont have the expertise to have an informed opinion on any of them. Just got to hope that those that are paid handsomely to have that expertise do.
I've pounded the table many times over the years  
WillieYoung : 4/25/2023 5:39 pm : link
and have been wrong almost every time. Noe Reece wrong, but wrong.
Back when the Giants drafted LT, I was puzzled.  
81_Great_Dane : 4/25/2023 6:22 pm : link
They had great linebackers already and he had a reputation for being kind of a free spirit, with the implications that he might have off-the-field issues. I remembered guys who ended up leaving the organization one way or another Giants because they didn't like being in the organization, like Fred Dryer. They hadn't had great success with guys like that, so I was dubious.

That's a long time ago, and nowadays we fans have vastly more info in the run-up to the draft, but it taught me some humility about my opinions. (A few things about the Giants of the 80s taught me that.) So I don't pound the table for any one guy. The professional scouts and guys like Sy know about 1000 times more than I ever will. That doesn't mean they're always right or that I'm always wrong, but when I'm right, it's luck, not skill. I remember thinking Terry Kinard would be a great pick when I saw him play. I was startled when the Giants thought so, too, on draft day. Luck.

Yesterday I listened to that Giants Huddle podcast that had Sy on. He talked about how important scheme fit is for cornerbacks, that a guy could have a first-round grade on one board and be off another board entirely. I have no idea what makes a CB a scheme fit for the Giants, nor do I know what scheme the prospects played in college. I also know that there's a theory that you don't give scheme fit a lot of weight, because coordinators and HCs come and go and you don't want to be stuck with guys who are only here because they fit what the last group was trying to do.

So, bottom line: I figure there are a few Hall of Famers and All-Pros in every draft, and not all of them are first round picks Just go get one or two of those. I don't care who or what position. I want greatness. Harder to get when you're drafting late in the round rather than early, but that's what I am pounding the table for. Gamble on greatness. Don't settle.
RE: Matt Bergeron in the 2nd  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4/25/2023 6:26 pm : link
In comment 16096526 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
.


I like Bergeron as well. Many consider him a first round talent. He would look good at right guard.
 
ryanmkeane : 4/25/2023 6:26 pm : link
I think with the right coaching and development, Deonte Banks can be a top 5 corner in football. I’d love the pick if he’s there.
RE: I like Cedric Tillman the WR a lot as well as Steve Avila at C/G.  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4/25/2023 6:27 pm : link
In comment 16096521 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Both are stand outs to me due to their size and potential in the Pro Game. I don't think either makes it to our Pick in RD2 though (#57 overall). Other guys are Mingo the WR and Joe Tippmann the Center also in RD2. Mongo might make it to RD3, but not where the Giants pick in RD3. I hope we add an extra pick or two in a trade down in RD3. This is a deep draft with lots of talent in RD2 and RD3.


I like Tillman in the first round if Flowers is gone. He won't be there at 57.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/25/2023 6:48 pm : link
I like Flowers, but I trust Joe & Dabs so I won't be throwing a fit if we take someone else even if he's there.
Gibbs  
mpinmaine : 4/25/2023 7:07 pm : link
RB
RE: D Washington TE Georgia  
geelabee : 4/25/2023 7:45 pm : link
In comment 16096494 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Next Gronk. That is all.


+1…personally like this player who has more ceiling then any WR in this draft…every few years there is a player that’s so oblivious…remember when Odell was drafted…was extremely pissed as Aaron Donald was a pound the table obvious pick…Washington is a pound the table obvious pick..unfortunately for the Giants he will go much earlier the draftniks forecasting..would not be surprising if he goes in the top 10
Next Gronk - ( New Window )
Jack Campbell  
kelly : 4/25/2023 8:33 pm : link
fits the mold of a traditional Giant Middle Linebacker.

Jartavious Martin Illinois  
Earl the goat : 4/25/2023 9:16 pm : link
Corner. Slot. Safety

Wink would love him

Will be a top nfl player
Charlie Jones  
give66 : 4/25/2023 10:03 pm : link
Purdue WR in the later rounds
Steve Avila  
Rick in Dallas : 4/25/2023 10:32 pm : link
Rising up teams draft boards
Immediate starter at guard.
He is mean nasty and a mauler in the run and pass game.
Also very versatile as he can also play center
RE: Jalin  
ConsistentGiantFan : 4/25/2023 10:47 pm : link
In comment 16096516 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
Hyatt.

+1
Christian Gonzalez ...  
Manny in CA : 4/25/2023 11:56 pm : link

Legit shut-down corner (but only way is a costly trade-up). Recall, Wink got run-out of Baltimore when he didn't have the two shut-downs he needed. With Adoree' Jackson and Gonzalez on the other, Winks' defensive schemes will run at their optimum.
.  
bluefin : 12:14 am : link
1st Round  
tyrik13 : 12:22 am : link
Zay Flowers, Second Rd Julius Brents, 3rd Olu Oluwatimi, 4th Rd, Charlie Jones
Andre Carter II  
Ron Johnson : 7:05 am : link
Smart tough dependable, a steal in the 5th.
Out of all these posts and  
Carl in CT : 7:41 am : link
Only 1 says OL? Congrats to you. Torrance and it’s not close. (Corner and center to follow).
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 