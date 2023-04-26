for display only
Leonard: if top corners are gone, Schmitz may be pick

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:36 am
Quote:
Corner is arguably the biggest need on Brian Daboll’s roster. So if one of the Giants’ “blue” corners — the color of their highest scouting grade — is available at No. 25, there is a good chance he would be the pick. Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. and Maryland’s Deonte Banks are all highly thought of. There’s only one hitch: those top four corners on most experts’ big boards likely will be gone before 25.

So then the question is: do the Giants have any other “blue” CBs worthy of a first-round grade?

The Daily News knows two other corners the Giants like: Michigan’s DJ Turner and South Carolina’s Darius Rush. It’s just that no one has a live feed of Schoen’s horizontal board that measures exactly how the Giants rank them compared to players they like at other positions like Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz and Boston College wideout Zay Flowers (one source said some Giants scouts have been as hot on Flowers’ trail as some Bills scouts were while scouting Central Florida’s Gabe Davis in 2020).

There are other opinions of where Schoen might go. One source said he could easily see the Giants taking Texas RB Bijan Robinson if he’s still there (he’s not expected to be). NBC Sports’ Peter King, the preeminent national NFL columnist, mocked Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer to Big Blue (it’s not impossible). Maybe USC wideout Jordan Addison or TCU wideout Quentin Johnston makes it to their pick and moves the needle.

But my best intel suggests that if those top four CBs, including Banks, go before the Giants pick, Schmitz is a “blue” player on the Giants’ board that fills one of the team’s biggest needs. So if there isn’t a “blue” corner ranked ahead of Schmitz — and while a playmaker like Flowers certainly would make sense — there is a great chance the Gophers’ center could be the pick.

Schoen might actually be able to trade down slightly and still get Schmitz later in the first round. He’d just have to monitor the Seahawks, because if Seattle GM John Schneider trades back from pick No. 20 into the late 20s or early 30s, he is a major threat to pick Schmitz.

Giants fan’s viewers’ guide to the 2023 NFL Draft with possible targets at all positions - ( New Window )
If they do go OC first pick  
AcesUp : 8:40 am : link
I would hope it's in a trade-down. The Chiefs are rumored to be interested in a trade up for a skill guy. You don't even need to stay in the first since you wouldn't need the fifth year option with a center since their 2nd contracts are cheap. It's not a highly leveraged 5th year from a surplus standpoint.
An OC in the 1st Round?  
HMunster : 8:41 am : link
I don't see it.
Highly Doubt it  
ZogZerg : 8:48 am : link
.
I agree  
PaulN : 8:50 am : link
Trade back then. Because there are 3 to 4 centers and a couple of inside guys that will all be there add picks in 2024, could steal a 2nd rounder trading back.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:52 am : link
Nick Falato
@nickfalato
·
1h
DEF Players who fit the #Giants in the top-100

1st: Banks, Forbes, JPJ, Ringo, Branch, AA (NW), Murphy, Kancey

2nd: J. Martin, Brents, C.Smith, Turner, CPIII, Tsteve, FAU, K. White

3rd: G. Williams, Rush, R. Moss (not Randy)

Top-4 LBs in the 2nd rd…IDL still an option early
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:53 am : link
Nick Falato
@nickfalato
·
1h
OFF Players who fit the Giants in the top-100

RB: Spears, Bigsby, K. Miller
WR: Flowers, Addison, Hyatt, Mims, Scott, Dell, Reed
IOL: JMS, Tippmann, Wypler, Mauch (light feet)

All the TEs could fit…Must have plan for Johnston...OCT & Avila are good IOL that could interest NY
Would it be that disappointing?  
barens : 8:53 am : link
To get an upgrade at that spot could do wonders for the offense.
Schmitz’s age and his limited physical traits  
cosmicj : 8:57 am : link
Make him a head scratcher as a 1st rounder. Not the positional value.

There’s been so much in the press about the Giants and Schmitz that it’s either a smokescreen or the persistent leaks we’ve seen before have persisted in the Schoen regime. That’s an intriguing subplot here for us Giants fans.

The story about Bobby Johnson and Schmitz makes it look like a fake news plant but I’m so suspicious of the Mara’s family ability to keep their lips shut… we shall see.
It doesn't make sense  
UberAlias : 8:57 am : link
From a positional value standpoint.
I’m one of 5(?) people on here  
Big Blue '56 : 8:59 am : link
who would love a stud C in Rd 1
But is he a stud?  
cosmicj : 9:00 am : link
.
RE: Would it be that disappointing?  
UConn4523 : 9:00 am : link
In comment 16096818 barens said:
Quote:
To get an upgrade at that spot could do wonders for the offense.


Yes. We’d be passing on many players with more upside and that’s all I care about in round 1.
RE: But is he a stud?  
Big Blue '56 : 9:01 am : link
In comment 16096831 cosmicj said:
Quote:
.


No clue
Immediate need in a  
AcesUp : 9:02 am : link
That's likely the appeal for the Giants. Don't think there's any smoke regarding the interest but Leonard could be conflating that real interest with their plans for 25. I think he'd be more likely as a trade up option for the Giants in Round 2 than a guy they sit firm at 25 to take. I am starting to think they are dialed in on grabbing an IOL in the 40-57 range though.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:03 am : link
WBG84
@WBG84
·
16h
.
@JordanRaanan
on what he's heard about the CB class:

-Giants like Deonte Banks

-Hasn't heard anything specifically w/Emmanuel Forbes

-Has heard "mixed things" with Joey Porter Jr.

-Giants think highly of Julius Brents

-Giants like Riley Moss "alot" #TogetherBlue #NFLDraft

Raanan adds that the Moss interest specifically comes from the Giants defensive coaches.

According to
@JordanRaanan
, the Giants have done a lot of work on Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo and are pretty high on him.

Says he's maybe a sleeper for 25th overall, but more likely an option in the second round. Raanan calls him a mini-Deebo Samuel Type. #TogetherBlue #NFLDraft

According to
@JordanRaanan
, the Giants are very interested in North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch. #TogetherBlue #NFLDraft

According to
@JordanRaanan
, the three centers the Giants like are Joe Tippmann, John Michael-Schmitz and Ricky Stromberg.

Raanan says the Giants taking a center in the first round is "unlikely at this point." #TogetherBlue #NFLDraft

According to
@JordanRaanan
,
@McShay13
said Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg shocked him with his tape because it was so good. #NFLDraft

According to
@JordanRaanan
, there's people in the Giants organization that apparently think Michigan's Mazi Smith can develop into something more than just a nose tackle. #TogetherBlue #NFLDraft

According to
@JordanRaanan
, he's heard the Giants "have been all over" Appalachian State CB Steven Jones Jr. #TogetherBlue #NFLDraft

.
@JordanRaanan
says to keep an eye on Cincinnati WR's Tyler Scott and Tre Tucker for the Giants. #TogetherBlue #NFLDraft
I'd hate the pick...  
bLiTz 2k : 9:03 am : link
Especially if it's over some of the other non C OL in this draft.
Sy’s comments puts Schmitz as a 3rd rounder:  
cosmicj : 9:03 am : link
Want a plug and play center that will immediately become the mental leader of your line? Schmitz is your guy. Want a high-upside athlete that is going to eventually be one of the top players at the position in the league? Look elsewhere. Schmitz is a classic “is what he is” type prospect. You know what you are getting, you know what you are not. One negative I could see NYG having on him is the fact he never played a position other than center. In addition, the already-24 year-old simply lacks more area to chew up on the progression curve. Will he likely provide the best OC play this team has had since…O’Hara? Probably. The question is about positional value, and everyone has an opinion on that. I like Schmitz, as do many in the league. But he
trading back into the 30s looks like a sweet spot  
Chip : 9:04 am : link
Avila, Torrence, Schmitz, Tippman. All could be gone at 57. WRs are overrated with Johnston uninvited to opening night worried not going in the 1st round and not wanting him to do an Aaron Rogers in the wait room. A lot of smokescreens will see what happens but OL has to be the number 1 need for the Giants without a starting center on the roster.
Can't imagine the Giants take a Center at 25...  
Jim in Tampa : 9:05 am : link
especially if a WR like Flowers (who they apparently love) is still there.

There are arguably 6 centers who project to be starters in this draft and most, if not all of them, will still be available at pick 57, and probably half of them left on the board at 89.

Don't be a 1st round hole plugger like Gettleman.
This stuff about how interested the Giants are in Cody Mauch  
cosmicj : 9:06 am : link
Smells real.
If you look at the names the beats  
AcesUp : 9:06 am : link
Are throwing out there, it's a lot of Day 2 guys. So maybe one plan is loading up in that range, whether that be a trade down or packaging the extra day 3 picks to move up.
I'd  
AcidTest : 9:12 am : link
be really surprised if the Giants took Schmitz at #25. If all of their preferred CBs and WRs are gone, and they don't want to trade up, then maybe they will try and trade down.

I don't see Rush making to to #89 or Moss being available in round four.

I'd still prefer Torrence but think he'll be long gone by #25.
It seems a lot of teams are looking to trade back  
Dinger : 9:19 am : link
Which means its maybe more amenable if there's a CB they like and they can trade up for a reasonable price, they'll do it. I know, genius take.....;)
RE: If they do go OC first pick  
Dr. D : 9:20 am : link
In comment 16096801 AcesUp said:
Quote:
... you wouldn't need the fifth year option with a center since their 2nd contracts are cheap.

If you believe Schoen's comments about positional value and taking premium positions with premium picks, he won't take an OC in the first.

As you said, their 2nd contracts are cheap, ergo, it's not a premium position as far as positional value.
Much rather gamble on athletic traits  
Bob in Newburgh : 9:22 am : link
Don't want a player you are looking to upgrade a year after he gets here.
Think I smell smoke  
BillT : 9:32 am : link
.
I don't get what the beats are looking at when they suggest  
csb : 9:32 am : link
C may be the pick in the 1st round. Everything JS has done since he's been Giants GM has been based on positional value.

2022 Draft - 4 of top 5 selections on premium positions (EDGE, RT, CB and non-premium position was IOL)
Lock up QB
Trade for top receiving TE (high positional value)
Not spend top dollar on safety or RB (lower positional value)

I'd be shocked if JS picks a Center or TE in the first round; I would put a lot of money on CB, WR, DT or EDGE; if there's nobody available at those positions with value they want I'd expect them trade out of the spot

I highly doubt it's a C at #25  
JonC : 9:35 am : link
Plenty of talent at CB, WR, EDGE to pick from.
Surprised if they wouldn’t take  
jeff57 : 9:44 am : link
Forbes or Ringo if the other corners aren’t there.
Good stuff from Ranaan there  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:44 am : link
Informative.
RE: I highly doubt it's a C at #25  
Heisenberg : 9:44 am : link
In comment 16096880 JonC said:
Quote:
Plenty of talent at CB, WR, EDGE to pick from.

This. Feels like Leonard is being lazy here. Schmitz would be a very solid second rounder but in the first? I'd be really surprised.
RE: I highly doubt it's a C at #25  
section125 : 9:46 am : link
In comment 16096880 JonC said:
Quote:
Plenty of talent at CB, WR, EDGE to pick from.


I could see one of the top DTs if they plan on moving LW, which I am not sure is even an option.
I don't think it's DT  
JonC : 9:46 am : link
think combo 5T/Edge
….  
ryanmkeane : 9:49 am : link
Only way I like JMS is if WR and CB targets are gone, and we trade back to the very end of the round and pick up an additional 2nd and 4th/5th.
RE: This stuff about how interested the Giants are in Cody Mauch  
Carson53 : 9:49 am : link
In comment 16096850 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Smells real.
.

Can he play center? I don't know much about him.
As far as the corners go, there is no way Gonzalez will be there at #25, most likely a top 10 pick. I like Witherspoon a lot from the few games I saw him in college, aggressive, and attacks the ball.
RE: ...  
barens : 9:50 am : link
In comment 16096841 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
WBG84
@WBG84
·
16h
.
@JordanRaanan
on what he's heard about the CB class:



-Giants like Riley Moss "alot" #TogetherBlue #NFLDraft


So does all of BBI.
 
ryanmkeane : 9:50 am : link
If Branch falls, that could throw the draft into a flux. He could be a top 10 type player.
 
ryanmkeane : 9:50 am : link
No offense to Jordan, but he has no idea who the Giants like or dislike
RE: I don't think it's DT  
section125 : 9:51 am : link
In comment 16096892 JonC said:
Quote:
think combo 5T/Edge


They could use some interior push - so 3T/5T is what I was thinking - but I could see 5T/ER
Think they're good on DL upgrades for now  
JonC : 9:57 am : link
Got bigger fish to fry at numerous other holes.
s/b interior DL  
JonC : 9:57 am : link
.
Getting a center at #25  
DonnieD89 : 10:07 am : link
just doesn’t make sense for cost control purposes. I think it would be more appetizing to trade down. If they stay at 25, it would make more sense to go CB, WR, or ER.
This is the last guy I'd listen to  
PEEJ : 10:09 am : link
for real info
Schmitz is considered  
mittenedman : 10:16 am : link
NFL ready to play as a rookie. That’s what separates him from the other C’s.
......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 10:22 am : link
I just don't buy this one.

I think Schoen values versatility in the interior OL.

Drafting a pure center so early flies in the face of that.
Only if  
Joe Beckwith : 10:27 am : link
he’s Alex Mack, who was a 21st pick.
Schmitz  
Reeses Pieces : 10:35 am : link
May be plug and play. But he’s not a 1st round talent. 2nd round is fine, but more talent is expected out of the 1st.
it wouldn't surprise me and i wouldn't throw the remote but id prefer  
Eric on Li : 10:44 am : link
a corner or edge. forbes, banks, mcdonald, nolan smith, etc.

if they think a WR is a cut above i'd be happy with that too but im less certain one exists and if so will be there.
I don't see the Giants doing this  
Harvest Blend : 10:45 am : link
The vibe I get is that Schoen wants to use premium picks on high dollar positions. It's going to be CB, WR or DL (be it Edge, DE or DT to hedge with Williams).

Use FA or mid rounders for the cheaper positions.

But, what the hell do I know.
Kewl  
Spider43 : 10:56 am : link
The fallacy of 'positional value' is it stops making sense around pick 15. Certainly by pick # 20. After that, the board opens up. If you want to argue he's not first round talent, that's fine. I'd focus on corner myself. But if the players Schoen has tabbed are gone, go to plan B... or the next BPA on your board. But again, BPA works better in the top ten, top fifteen, regardless of need (why pass on a possible All-Pro just because you already have a 'starter' in his slot?). And if you're Schoen, you better make sure the next guy you tab will be there in a trade down (have the deal in place already before mindlessly trading down?). I'm cool with an IOL at # 25 if the corners Schoen covets are gone. We've covered a bunch of holes at receiver/TE and the defensive line(s) through free agency, so I think the offensive line and defensive backfield are now our biggest areas of need (RB's too, if he knows Saquon isn't in our long term plans, despite the 'right' words from management/ownership).
RE: …  
GiantGrit : 10:59 am : link
In comment 16096900 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
No offense to Jordan, but he has no idea who the Giants like or dislike


Eh I wouldn’t say that. The Giants definitely like Banks a lot. Addison is interesting to me if the corners and Flowers are all gone. Haven’t seen much on him.
Trade down in round1 trade up in round 2  
Reale01 : 11:01 am : link
Get an extra #3
Use #4 to trade up in round 2
Use #5 TO trade up in round 3

Get WR, CB, IOL, BPA with picks in 1,2,3,3



so to summarize  
GiantsFan84 : 11:39 am : link
based on multiple people they will take a wr, cb, ol, te, or rb.

GOOD JOB JOE SCHOEN!
One beat says  
Breeze_94 : 11:43 am : link
They are likely to take Schmitz, the other days C in R1 is unlikely. National media is throwing out Mayer as a possibility. Some say they are locked in on Flowers or Addison.

Moral of my story - nobody outside of the building has any clue who the Giants are taking and who they prefer/how they have them rated.

Most beat reporting is throwing shit at the wall and hoping it sticks - connecting dots between top30 visits, pro day attendance, and positional need/scheme fit - and trying to understand how the team they cover is “thinking”
If Mauch can deal with NY media  
Mike in NY : 11:57 am : link
He really intrigues me if DB's are off the board at 25
RE: Think I smell smoke  
Optimus-NY : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 16096875 BillT said:
Quote:
.


No mention of Tillman but I love the idea (if true) that Giant's are high on Mingo, think Dabs and MK can turn him into a #1 WR.
Apparently Brandon Beane  
mittenedman : 12:28 pm : link
is big on the C position. Extended Wood and then signed Morse to a multi-year deal. Said a good C helps a QB play better, takes something off his plate, doesn't have to set the protections. Parcells famously saying they're tough to find. "You don't just dial 1-800."

If they see Schmitz as a longterm answer, I'd imagine #25 carries good value for them.
RE: An OC in the 1st Round?  
Carl in CT : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 16096802 HMunster said:
Quote:
I don't see it.



We have done it before. Brian Williams. It didn’t work out too bad. I agree it should be a trade down unless he is that much better than the rest of the OC.
Schoen throws a lot of mis information out there  
Dave on the UWS : 1:34 pm : link
But his ACTIONS confirm his thoughts on positional value. Plus, Daboll has said he likes tackle converstion projects for the center position. Better athletes, and bigger. A guy like Mauch fits that profile, but they would more likely target him in rd 2.
RE: Surprised if they wouldn’t take  
Simms11 : 3:11 pm : link
In comment 16096887 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Forbes or Ringo if the other corners aren’t there.


If you listen to Sy's interview with Schmelk, you'll see why Forbes isn't a fit. He's a good player, just doesn't seem to be a fit for Winks scheme.
Raanan podcast  
jeff57 : 9:33 pm : link
Thinks they’ll take a RB in rounds 3 or 4. Says they like Tank Bigsby. Young from Tennessee could be a second day pick. They like Banks a lot.
