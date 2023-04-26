Leonard: if top corners are gone, Schmitz may be pick

Corner is arguably the biggest need on Brian Daboll’s roster. So if one of the Giants’ “blue” corners — the color of their highest scouting grade — is available at No. 25, there is a good chance he would be the pick. Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. and Maryland’s Deonte Banks are all highly thought of. There’s only one hitch: those top four corners on most experts’ big boards likely will be gone before 25.



So then the question is: do the Giants have any other “blue” CBs worthy of a first-round grade?



The Daily News knows two other corners the Giants like: Michigan’s DJ Turner and South Carolina’s Darius Rush. It’s just that no one has a live feed of Schoen’s horizontal board that measures exactly how the Giants rank them compared to players they like at other positions like Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz and Boston College wideout Zay Flowers (one source said some Giants scouts have been as hot on Flowers’ trail as some Bills scouts were while scouting Central Florida’s Gabe Davis in 2020).



There are other opinions of where Schoen might go. One source said he could easily see the Giants taking Texas RB Bijan Robinson if he’s still there (he’s not expected to be). NBC Sports’ Peter King, the preeminent national NFL columnist, mocked Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer to Big Blue (it’s not impossible). Maybe USC wideout Jordan Addison or TCU wideout Quentin Johnston makes it to their pick and moves the needle.



But my best intel suggests that if those top four CBs, including Banks, go before the Giants pick, Schmitz is a “blue” player on the Giants’ board that fills one of the team’s biggest needs. So if there isn’t a “blue” corner ranked ahead of Schmitz — and while a playmaker like Flowers certainly would make sense — there is a great chance the Gophers’ center could be the pick.



Schoen might actually be able to trade down slightly and still get Schmitz later in the first round. He’d just have to monitor the Seahawks, because if Seattle GM John Schneider trades back from pick No. 20 into the late 20s or early 30s, he is a major threat to pick Schmitz.