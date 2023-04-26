Leonard: if top corners are gone, Schmitz may be pick

|
|Corner is arguably the biggest need on Brian Daboll’s roster. So if one of the Giants’ “blue” corners — the color of their highest scouting grade — is available at No. 25, there is a good chance he would be the pick. Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. and Maryland’s Deonte Banks are all highly thought of. There’s only one hitch: those top four corners on most experts’ big boards likely will be gone before 25.
So then the question is: do the Giants have any other “blue” CBs worthy of a first-round grade?
The Daily News knows two other corners the Giants like: Michigan’s DJ Turner and South Carolina’s Darius Rush. It’s just that no one has a live feed of Schoen’s horizontal board that measures exactly how the Giants rank them compared to players they like at other positions like Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz and Boston College wideout Zay Flowers (one source said some Giants scouts have been as hot on Flowers’ trail as some Bills scouts were while scouting Central Florida’s Gabe Davis in 2020).
There are other opinions of where Schoen might go. One source said he could easily see the Giants taking Texas RB Bijan Robinson if he’s still there (he’s not expected to be). NBC Sports’ Peter King, the preeminent national NFL columnist, mocked Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer to Big Blue (it’s not impossible). Maybe USC wideout Jordan Addison or TCU wideout Quentin Johnston makes it to their pick and moves the needle.
But my best intel suggests that if those top four CBs, including Banks, go before the Giants pick, Schmitz is a “blue” player on the Giants’ board that fills one of the team’s biggest needs. So if there isn’t a “blue” corner ranked ahead of Schmitz — and while a playmaker like Flowers certainly would make sense — there is a great chance the Gophers’ center could be the pick.
Schoen might actually be able to trade down slightly and still get Schmitz later in the first round. He’d just have to monitor the Seahawks, because if Seattle GM John Schneider trades back from pick No. 20 into the late 20s or early 30s, he is a major threat to pick Schmitz.
@nickfalato
1h
DEF Players who fit the #Giants in the top-100
1st: Banks, Forbes, JPJ, Ringo, Branch, AA (NW), Murphy, Kancey
2nd: J. Martin, Brents, C.Smith, Turner, CPIII, Tsteve, FAU, K. White
3rd: G. Williams, Rush, R. Moss (not Randy)
Top-4 LBs in the 2nd rd…IDL still an option early
@nickfalato
1h
OFF Players who fit the Giants in the top-100
RB: Spears, Bigsby, K. Miller
WR: Flowers, Addison, Hyatt, Mims, Scott, Dell, Reed
IOL: JMS, Tippmann, Wypler, Mauch (light feet)
All the TEs could fit…Must have plan for Johnston...OCT & Avila are good IOL that could interest NY
There’s been so much in the press about the Giants and Schmitz that it’s either a smokescreen or the persistent leaks we’ve seen before have persisted in the Schoen regime. That’s an intriguing subplot here for us Giants fans.
The story about Bobby Johnson and Schmitz makes it look like a fake news plant but I’m so suspicious of the Mara’s family ability to keep their lips shut… we shall see.
Yes. We’d be passing on many players with more upside and that’s all I care about in round 1.
@WBG84
16h
@JordanRaanan
on what he's heard about the CB class:
-Giants like Deonte Banks
-Hasn't heard anything specifically w/Emmanuel Forbes
-Has heard "mixed things" with Joey Porter Jr.
-Giants think highly of Julius Brents
-Giants like Riley Moss "alot" #TogetherBlue #NFLDraft
Raanan adds that the Moss interest specifically comes from the Giants defensive coaches.
According to
@JordanRaanan
, the Giants have done a lot of work on Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo and are pretty high on him.
Says he's maybe a sleeper for 25th overall, but more likely an option in the second round. Raanan calls him a mini-Deebo Samuel Type. #TogetherBlue #NFLDraft
According to
@JordanRaanan
, the Giants are very interested in North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch. #TogetherBlue #NFLDraft
According to
@JordanRaanan
, the three centers the Giants like are Joe Tippmann, John Michael-Schmitz and Ricky Stromberg.
Raanan says the Giants taking a center in the first round is "unlikely at this point." #TogetherBlue #NFLDraft
According to
@JordanRaanan
,
@McShay13
said Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg shocked him with his tape because it was so good. #NFLDraft
According to
@JordanRaanan
, there's people in the Giants organization that apparently think Michigan's Mazi Smith can develop into something more than just a nose tackle. #TogetherBlue #NFLDraft
According to
@JordanRaanan
, he's heard the Giants "have been all over" Appalachian State CB Steven Jones Jr. #TogetherBlue #NFLDraft
@JordanRaanan
says to keep an eye on Cincinnati WR's Tyler Scott and Tre Tucker for the Giants. #TogetherBlue #NFLDraft
There are arguably 6 centers who project to be starters in this draft and most, if not all of them, will still be available at pick 57, and probably half of them left on the board at 89.
Don't be a 1st round hole plugger like Gettleman.
I don't see Rush making to to #89 or Moss being available in round four.
I'd still prefer Torrence but think he'll be long gone by #25.
If you believe Schoen's comments about positional value and taking premium positions with premium picks, he won't take an OC in the first.
As you said, their 2nd contracts are cheap, ergo, it's not a premium position as far as positional value.
2022 Draft - 4 of top 5 selections on premium positions (EDGE, RT, CB and non-premium position was IOL)
Lock up QB
Trade for top receiving TE (high positional value)
Not spend top dollar on safety or RB (lower positional value)
I'd be shocked if JS picks a Center or TE in the first round; I would put a lot of money on CB, WR, DT or EDGE; if there's nobody available at those positions with value they want I'd expect them trade out of the spot
This. Feels like Leonard is being lazy here. Schmitz would be a very solid second rounder but in the first? I'd be really surprised.
I could see one of the top DTs if they plan on moving LW, which I am not sure is even an option.
Can he play center? I don't know much about him.
As far as the corners go, there is no way Gonzalez will be there at #25, most likely a top 10 pick. I like Witherspoon a lot from the few games I saw him in college, aggressive, and attacks the ball.
No mention of Tillman but I love the idea (if true) that Giant's are high on Mingo, think Dabs and MK can turn him into a #1 WR.
If they see Schmitz as a longterm answer, I'd imagine #25 carries good value for them.
We have done it before. Brian Williams. It didn’t work out too bad. I agree it should be a trade down unless he is that much better than the rest of the OC.
If you listen to Sy's interview with Schmelk, you'll see why Forbes isn't a fit. He's a good player, just doesn't seem to be a fit for Winks scheme.