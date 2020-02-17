for display only
Schrager on Stapleton re. Robinson

joeinpa : 9:44 am
Schrager indicated once again on Stapleton’ All In Podcast, that he believes there is a real possibility Robinson can be there at 25.

He stated positional value as one of the reasons. But he also believes Robinson could be viewed as a top 10 talent. If that turns out to be the case, Schrager doesn’t rule out that he could be the Giants selection

Probably would not be the best use of resources for next season , neither was selecting Rodney Hampton many years ago when he unexpectedly fell into the Giants lap. I know, different era, but….
 
ryanmkeane : 9:47 am : link
Love Schrager but that was a pretty bad listen. He mentioned Mayer and a few running backs to the Giants. No real mention of what appears to be their actual positions of target.
He will be long gone by then  
ZogZerg : 9:49 am : link
.
No thanks unless Barkley is traded  
UConn4523 : 9:50 am : link
don’t see the point in taking Robinson with Barkley tagged and going nowhere in Atleast 2023.
if he's there, they should probably pick him  
Heisenberg : 9:51 am : link
I'd be shocked if he makes it to 25, positional value or not
I have shared this point  
jvm52106 : 9:51 am : link
multiple times this week and have been blasted for it. Schrager mentioned it two different times on GMFB.

Keep in mind, if the Giants take Robinson they would have two major weapons out of the backfield (either can be used in the passing game) OR they could take the tag off and free up $10 mil against the cap..
The game has moved on  
JonC : 9:52 am : link
SB was a top 2 talent, it hasn't translated as the game is evolving. I doubt Schoen repeats DG's mistake, could you imagine the backlash.
The argument for Bijan at 25 is that  
Section331 : 9:53 am : link
he is an excellent receiver, so you can have him on the field with SB, which could present real mismatches for defenses. They can let SB walk after the season, and BR becomes RB1.

I still don’t think it happens, but I’ve seen worse scenarios for NYG there.
Sign me up  
Giantimistic : 9:59 am : link
The NFL is about mismatches and playmakers. Put him in the backfield with Jones and Barkley. With Jones threat to run the play action, screen game and run option would mess with defenses.

Get playmakers. I do t care what position they play. I trust our offensive minds to use the players.

I would rather spend money on 2 great running backs that can catch out of the backfield than 1 diva WR at 22 million.
RE: …  
AcesUp : 10:01 am : link
In comment 16096893 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Love Schrager but that was a pretty bad listen. He mentioned Mayer and a few running backs to the Giants. No real mention of what appears to be their actual positions of target.


You've seen it a little with King and Breer as well. I think they're taking the Giants nosing around the RBs and TEs coupled with them wanting to "add weapons" as them being live to grab these spots in the first. Midrounds for sure - I wouldn't be shocked if they took both a RB and TE at some point but first round is a different ball of wax.

Think Shrager and some others are off with how the general strength at WR impacts the Giants decision at 25 as well. That just means that it's likely the WR2 or WR3 of the draft is sitting there when they pick. Also, based on what the Giants value and what they overlook, they may be higher on some of these top WRs than the rest of the league.
RE: I have shared this point  
k2tampa : 10:10 am : link
In comment 16096902 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
multiple times this week and have been blasted for it. Schrager mentioned it two different times on GMFB.

Keep in mind, if the Giants take Robinson they would have two major weapons out of the backfield (either can be used in the passing game) OR they could take the tag off and free up $10 mil against the cap..


And fail to fill another big need at another position, where getting a quality starter could have a huge impact on the team. So, who exactly are they going to bring in from the remaining dregs of free agents with that extra money? Jarvis Landry? Ben Jones? Justin Pugh?

If they can get a receiver who has immediate impact they would then have major weapons at two positions, rather than 2 major weapons at one. Heck, if they get a starting guard who can solidify the IOL, all the RBs on the team get better, along with Jones. It's foolish to take a guy at one of the few positions you have that are strong while you have several positions that are very weak. Taking Robinson while having Barkley would be fine if they had a team of solid NFL starters across the board. That's not the position the Giants are in.
It took me a few seconds to figure out who you were talking about  
Anakim : 10:11 am : link
When I clicked this thread, I thought you were talking about A'Shawn
I trust Schrager's word more than anyones  
BigBlue2112 : 10:11 am : link
He had the top mock last year. He's as connected as anyone.
RE: The game has moved on  
joeinpa : 10:11 am : link
In comment 16096905 JonC said:
Quote:
SB was a top 2 talent, it hasn't translated as the game is evolving. I doubt Schoen repeats DG's mistake, could you imagine the backlash.


Game has evolved no doubt. But there will always be a place for play makers. I doubt anyone was more vocally against the Barkley pick than myself, but picking a great talent albeit a rb at 25, should not be equated to picking a Rb at #2.
What Schrager knows...  
UberAlias : 10:13 am : link
Is that the Giants are willing to move on from SB, if need be. Unlikely this would be the pick, but the information here is suggestive of things with regard to the SB situation.
Unless we can get  
mittenedman : 10:14 am : link
an additional 1st round pick for Barkley it makes no sense. Lateral move with the 1st round pick instead of improving the team with it.
RE: RE: The game has moved on  
JonC : 10:15 am : link
In comment 16096932 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16096905 JonC said:


Quote:


SB was a top 2 talent, it hasn't translated as the game is evolving. I doubt Schoen repeats DG's mistake, could you imagine the backlash.



Game has evolved no doubt. But there will always be a place for play makers. I doubt anyone was more vocally against the Barkley pick than myself, but picking a great talent albeit a rb at 25, should not be equated to picking a Rb at #2.


SB was as highly rated a RB as there ever was, and Bijan is not at his level. The argument doesn't hold water, and I was fine picking SB at #2 at the time.
Not a chance in  
Big Blue '56 : 10:18 am : link
hell.
RE: No thanks unless Barkley is traded  
dschwarz in westchester : 10:26 am : link
In comment 16096898 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
don’t see the point in taking Robinson with Barkley tagged and going nowhere in Atleast 2023.


Well, if you take Robinson @ 25 you can either have him as a super qualified back up, or you can trade/cut Barkley and save the money against the cap.

Barkley is making $10 million on the tag this year. Re-signing him is probably going to take at least $12 million a year (he gets that automatically next year on the tag if the Giants can't come to terms with him, so he has little incentive to sign for less). So paying/playing Barkley for the next 2-3 years is (at best) something like a $25-30 million commitment for a RB in his late 20s with a pretty scary injury history.

The #25 pick gets a contract at $2.5 million a year and you get him for four years at that figure + the 5th year option + franchise tag if you really want to. So the Giants save a ton of cap space for a younger player and have him under team control for a much longer period of time.

If you think Robinson is going to be great, drafting him at 25 is a totally defensible choice IMHO. Especially since it's really hard to see a positive way forward for the Giants with Barkley longterm.
It would be a great move at 25  
Reale01 : 10:28 am : link
He is by most accounts the best offensive weapon in the draft. Our coaches will find a way to make it work. SB and Robinson can be on the field at the same time.

I dont think he will drop to 25. Dallas or Philly will trade up in front of us if he gets into the 20s
Robinson  
AcidTest : 10:38 am : link
isn't any more likely to be available at #25 than JSN IMO. But if he is somehow available, the Giants should consider trading the pick. He would be in high demand. Taking him at #25 is OK only if we can trade Saquon. The problem is that he would have to sign his FT for us to do so. We could also withdraw the FT, but then we'd get no compensation.
Different era, repeating DG mistake  
Shecky : 10:41 am : link
Yes, the game has changed. But in the past year or two you have clearly seen some teams starting to refocus on the running game. Yes, we clearly need a #1 WR. Currently we have a team full of slots. But think about how tough this offense would be to defend.
Robinson and Jones means we can run at will in two ways.
Waller, Hodgins and Robinson as safety nets short - or Jones scrambles...
A bunch of undersized WRs running around the filed.
No great WR, and the offense wont scare anyone. BUT, with two great offensive minds and a lot of variety to play with, I can certainly see this team moving the ball.

Re Repeating DG mistake. This isnt even close to comparable. #2 vs #25 is night and day. They are both technically 1st round picks, but that's where the comparison ends. Historically late 1 early 2 is where "low positional value" guys start getting looked at. And some game changers at those positions start coming off the board. Ideally, you have a backup move ready to be made to move Barkley on draft day, and free up the cap.
But odds of Robinson being available anywhere near 25 will be slim to none.
I would rather other positions be filled here too. But IMO if he is available it is an absolute no brainer.
RE: The game has moved on  
Sean : 10:43 am : link
In comment 16096905 JonC said:
Quote:
SB was a top 2 talent, it hasn't translated as the game is evolving. I doubt Schoen repeats DG's mistake, could you imagine the backlash.

25 is a lot different than 2 though. And if it’s true that there are only 15-20 first round graded players among teams. How could you not take Robinson if he’s the only one left on the board with a first round grade?
There is no cap.  
Carl in CT : 10:45 am : link
Just watch the Philadelphia eagles and how they handle it.
Bijan Robinson's rookie deal would be a 4 year deal at like 14M total  
Heisenberg : 10:47 am : link
if he were picked at 25. It would mean moving on from Saquon but would also be a cost effective way to get potentially top tier production at RB for the length of DJ's contract.

Saquon got more than that entire contract as a signing bonus.
Eagles do not have a player over $15m  
Carl in CT : 10:50 am : link
Cap hit but carry over $400m in cap deferrals.
RE: Bijan Robinson's rookie deal would be a 4 year deal at like 14M total  
Carl in CT : 10:51 am : link
In comment 16096980 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
if he were picked at 25. It would mean moving on from Saquon but would also be a cost effective way to get potentially top tier production at RB for the length of DJ's contract.

Saquon got more than that entire contract as a signing bonus.


Again don’t worry about the cap. You CAN do whatever you want. You just have to want to and an owner to pay for it.
RE: RE: No thanks unless Barkley is traded  
UConn4523 : 10:56 am : link
In comment 16096954 dschwarz in westchester said:
Quote:
In comment 16096898 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


don’t see the point in taking Robinson with Barkley tagged and going nowhere in Atleast 2023.



Well, if you take Robinson @ 25 you can either have him as a super qualified back up, or you can trade/cut Barkley and save the money against the cap.

Barkley is making $10 million on the tag this year. Re-signing him is probably going to take at least $12 million a year (he gets that automatically next year on the tag if the Giants can't come to terms with him, so he has little incentive to sign for less). So paying/playing Barkley for the next 2-3 years is (at best) something like a $25-30 million commitment for a RB in his late 20s with a pretty scary injury history.

The #25 pick gets a contract at $2.5 million a year and you get him for four years at that figure + the 5th year option + franchise tag if you really want to. So the Giants save a ton of cap space for a younger player and have him under team control for a much longer period of time.

If you think Robinson is going to be great, drafting him at 25 is a totally defensible choice IMHO. Especially since it's really hard to see a positive way forward for the Giants with Barkley longterm.


Im not in favor of any plan that results in us getting absolutely nothing for Barkley, which doing this increases the odds of. It’s not something I’m passionate about either way though, just don’t see it is all.
I don't  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:00 am : link
understand why fans don't think this is a possible scenario.

"Postional value" yadda, yadda, yadda. We're talking about the 25th pick in a draft with about 18 first rounders. If he's there, you could make a strong case for taking him and immediately trading Barkley, who again already has structural damage to his body and values himself far above what the Giants do. I bet you there is a team out there who would trade multiple picks for Barkley.
Barkley  
AcesUp : 11:06 am : link
You can't trade him while his tender is unsigned. So if you draft Bijan, Barkley would need to work out terms with another team to incentivize him to sign the tag so you can trade him. Not the greatest RB market for him to work that out though so then you're wrestling the prospects of paying 10m for Saquan when you just used your premium pick on a bell cow or flat-out rescinding his tender. Rescinding the tender of a hard-working and respected leader this late in the game wouldn't play well with your locker room. More baggage and less flexibility than people realize here.
RE: Barkley  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:09 am : link
In comment 16097018 AcesUp said:
Quote:
You can't trade him while his tender is unsigned. So if you draft Bijan, Barkley would need to work out terms with another team to incentivize him to sign the tag so you can trade him. Not the greatest RB market for him to work that out though so then you're wrestling the prospects of paying 10m for Saquan when you just used your premium pick on a bell cow or flat-out rescinding his tender. Rescinding the tender of a hard-working and respected leader this late in the game wouldn't play well with your locker room. More baggage and less flexibility than people realize here.


Yup, but it is doable.
AcesUp  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:11 am : link
Also, it seems to me that there is a good chance that Barkley is not long for this team regardless. I said it a year ago, I say it again 12 months later... get what you can for him now before you get nothing.

Locker room? This team still finished 3rd in the division and got smoked by two teams above it.
I'll grant #2 is different than #25, I misread earlier posts  
JonC : 11:14 am : link
But imv the Giants' roster is not yet a contender, has a lot of holes to fill, and positional value remains a key to operate under.
Yeah  
AcesUp : 11:18 am : link
Ultimately, I think he's one and done here. RB isn't necessarily a difficult spot to replace though. It doesn't require the same level of being proactive as getting somebody behind Leo or Adoree given how long it takes to develop their respective positions.

DG overplayed the culture thing in the media, so I get how those buzzwords can get an eyeroll but cutting Barkley's throat after the draft and free agency might not be the smartest big-picture move when trying to get other professionals to buy in. They could do it, sure. But that will come with a lot of bullshit.
You don't have to trade Barkley  
Heisenberg : 11:19 am : link
You can play them both this year and rotate them like the Browns did with Chubb and Hunt.

And, Carl, my comments about the cap were really to counter the "repeating past mistakes" line of thinking. You really can't compare picking Barkley at 2 and Robinson potentially at 25 in particular because of the difference in the pay slots.

We'll see what the cap looks like for the Eagles in a few years. Even they had to let a bunch of guys go elsewhere this year.
RE: It took me a few seconds to figure out who you were talking about  
Del Shofner : 11:21 am : link
In comment 16096930 Anakim said:
Quote:
When I clicked this thread, I thought you were talking about A'Shawn


I was actually thinking Wan'Dale.

then there's Aaron

or Frank, or Brooks ...
If you  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:23 am : link
can get a team to give you a #2 and other picks for Barkley either in this year's draft or next year's draft, I think you have to listen especially if you don't intend to sign him beyond 2023.

The big question is do the Giants still want to re-sign him to a multi-year deal? That I don't know.

But I'd hate to have him walk in FA and then wonder if you would get a comp pick.

My position on him remains consistent.
You get a four year benefit of cap control  
JonC : 11:25 am : link
and then the player will want to top the RB market for a second deal, so that's a double-edged blade NYG currently sits on with SB.

Robinson's a terrific player, won't be there at #25, but I don't see a big difference in picking him compared to SB five drafts ago.
RE: You don't have to trade Barkley  
AcesUp : 11:26 am : link
In comment 16097039 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
You can play them both this year and rotate them like the Browns did with Chubb and Hunt.



Yeah that's probably how it would play out. I'm not sure Barkley is very movable given the situation. But then it kind of defeats the purpose of Bijan in that you want to fully capitalize on that first contract. In the unlikely event that he is there at 25, he would carry a lot more value with the Giants as trade bait for a team trying to jump Dallas than the Giants pulling the trigger on him themselves.
RE: I'll grant #2 is different than #25, I misread earlier posts  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:26 am : link
In comment 16097033 JonC said:
Quote:
But imv the Giants' roster is not yet a contender, has a lot of holes to fill, and positional value remains a key to operate under.


All things being equal, I don't take a RB in the first round. But the value of Bijan versus other players available at #25 would probably be too great.

I don't view #25 in THIS draft as 1st-round territory. But if a true 1st rounder slips to you...
I'd wager Bijan winds up  
JonC : 11:28 am : link
with a divisional rival before he reaches #25.
RE: I'd wager Bijan winds up  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:30 am : link
In comment 16097048 JonC said:
Quote:
with a divisional rival before he reaches #25.


Very possible.... which makes all of this moot, as well as the trade talk with Barkley.
You can extend Barkley  
allstarjim : 11:49 am : link
and still trade him. The Panthers did this with CMC.

If I'm going to sell Barkley, I want to sell him higher than his market would be at the moment. I want Schoen to do what it takes to extend him now rather than him playing on the tag, play like the superstar that I know that he is, and then all options are on the table.

I would go to the $13M number AAV on him, I would. But understand that there is still a likelihood of moving him if down the line a CMC-like offer (or better) is on the table.

Saquon is the whole package. Whatever you like about Bijan, Saquon already is that. The one thing Bijan is that Saquon isn't is the rookie deal and the lack of an ACL injury. I get it, those aren't nothing. But if you recall, Saquon only missed two games in his collegiate career, both during his freshman season. That's fewer than Robinson. So you just don't know what's going to happen...but certainly, it's already happened with Saquon and not Bijan.

All of this said, I would prefer the Giants take a lot of other players to a RB in the first round. There are going to be some future NFL stud RBs taken in the 3rd round and possibly later this year. The third is where I would start to consider a RB if there's one that exceeds the slot grade.
Meaningful difference between picking a RB at overall #2 versus #25  
ThomasG : 12:01 pm : link
.
Maybe Sending a Message to Saquon,  
clatterbuck : 12:42 pm : link
we love you, buddy, but we can move on if we have to.
RE: Robinson  
Bill in UT : 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16096964 AcidTest said:
Quote:
isn't any more likely to be available at #25 than JSN IMO. But if he is somehow available, the Giants should consider trading the pick. He would be in high demand. .


If he wasn't in high enough demand some someone to trade for him at 24, I don't see why 25 becomes the magic number
RE: Barkley  
rich in DC : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 16097018 AcesUp said:
Quote:
You can't trade him while his tender is unsigned. So if you draft Bijan, Barkley would need to work out terms with another team to incentivize him to sign the tag so you can trade him. Not the greatest RB market for him to work that out though so then you're wrestling the prospects of paying 10m for Saquan when you just used your premium pick on a bell cow or flat-out rescinding his tender. Rescinding the tender of a hard-working and respected leader this late in the game wouldn't play well with your locker room. More baggage and less flexibility than people realize here.


Let’s game this out.

Supposed Bijan falls to #25 (ignore for a moment whether he should or should not be there), the Giants can and should draft him because teams widely consider him to be a top 10 talent. You always draft talent and figure it out later.

Furthermore, the Giants would almost certainly be getting calls to move up to #25 if Biajn falls- and we know that one of them would be KC. I think there might be a better than even chance that if the Giants were to arrange a deal with KC that Barkley would sign that tender in a moment.

Imagine Mahomes with a legit play action offense- teams would HAVE to respect the option to run Barkley. Barkley probably has more value to KC than many teams because of Mahomes need to check down if the play isn’t there. They might actually want an extension with him.

Just playing this out.
RE: I'd wager Bijan winds up  
Optimus-NY : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16097048 JonC said:
Quote:
with a divisional rival before he reaches #25.


Eagles at 10 or Commanders at 16. He'd help either of those teams a lot. If the Cowboys jump up in front of us, then they could take him too.
RE: You can extend Barkley  
Section331 : 1:13 pm : link
In comment 16097066 allstarjim said:
Quote:
and still trade him. The Panthers did this with CMC.

If I'm going to sell Barkley, I want to sell him higher than his market would be at the moment. I want Schoen to do what it takes to extend him now rather than him playing on the tag, play like the superstar that I know that he is, and then all options are on the table.

I would go to the $13M number AAV on him, I would. But understand that there is still a likelihood of moving him if down the line a CMC-like offer (or better) is on the table.

Saquon is the whole package. Whatever you like about Bijan, Saquon already is that. The one thing Bijan is that Saquon isn't is the rookie deal and the lack of an ACL injury. I get it, those aren't nothing. But if you recall, Saquon only missed two games in his collegiate career, both during his freshman season. That's fewer than Robinson. So you just don't know what's going to happen...but certainly, it's already happened with Saquon and not Bijan.

All of this said, I would prefer the Giants take a lot of other players to a RB in the first round. There are going to be some future NFL stud RBs taken in the 3rd round and possibly later this year. The third is where I would start to consider a RB if there's one that exceeds the slot grade.


The one other area that Bijan is better than Saquon is as a receiver. Saquon is not a great route runner and has iffy hands. Bijan would be like a bigger Deebo Samuel. So even if you let SB play out his tag, you can still put both on the field at the same time. 2nd or 3rd and short would be a nightmare for DC’s.
RE: RE: I'd wager Bijan winds up  
GiantGrit : 1:18 pm : link
In comment 16097050 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16097048 JonC said:


Quote:


with a divisional rival before he reaches #25.



Very possible.... which makes all of this moot, as well as the trade talk with Barkley.


Unless you apply the same logic to Jahmyr Gibbs. Draft him, trade Saquon for day 2 picks.

I would just trade Saquon anyway and find good backs later on but I think Gibbs has more draft buzz than the media realizes.
RE: Barkley  
ColHowPepper : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16097018 AcesUp said:
Quote:
You can't trade him while his tender is unsigned. So if you draft Bijan, Barkley would need to work out terms with another team to incentivize him to sign the tag so you can trade him. Not the greatest RB market for him to work that out though so then you're wrestling the prospects of paying 10m for Saquan when you just used your premium pick on a bell cow or flat-out rescinding his tender. Rescinding the tender of a hard-working and respected leader this late in the game wouldn't play well with your locker room. More baggage and less flexibility than people realize here.

Think there's a fair measure of reality here. In the context of having to work out a deal for SB, if JS drafts Robinson, that's where I could see Mara involvement, even if at the margin. And if they draft Robinson and can't get a deal done for SB, the measure of antagonism between the JS and SB camps raises significantly...to a point of making a deal impossible, thus the realization of value for SB this season is net zero.
RE: It took me a few seconds to figure out who you were talking about  
joeinpa : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16096930 Anakim said:
Quote:
When I clicked this thread, I thought you were talking about A'Shawn


Sorry, my bad
RE: Unless we can get  
joeinpa : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 16096939 mittenedman said:
Quote:
an additional 1st round pick for Barkley it makes no sense. Lateral move with the 1st round pick instead of improving the team with it.


I agree with this
RE: RE: RE: The game has moved on  
joeinpa : 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16096940 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16096932 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16096905 JonC said:


Quote:


SB was a top 2 talent, it hasn't translated as the game is evolving. I doubt Schoen repeats DG's mistake, could you imagine the backlash.



Game has evolved no doubt. But there will always be a place for play makers. I doubt anyone was more vocally against the Barkley pick than myself, but picking a great talent albeit a rb at 25, should not be equated to picking a Rb at #2.



SB was as highly rated a RB as there ever was, and Bijan is not at his level. The argument doesn't hold water, and I was fine picking SB at #2 at the time.


What argument? That you can’t equate 2 to 25?
RE: RE: Unless we can get  
rich in DC : 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16097195 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16096939 mittenedman said:


Quote:


an additional 1st round pick for Barkley it makes no sense. Lateral move with the 1st round pick instead of improving the team with it.



I agree with this


This is absolutely wrong.

Everyone knows that unless Barkley reduces his demands, he is not likely to be a Giant next year- as the tag will only increase to a level the Giants will not use.

There is NOTHING wrong with obtaining a replacement of a key player a year ahead of their departure- that is prudent planning.

The only reason that it would be a bad use of resources is if the Giants were in a "win-now" situation where they had a limited window to compete. That is NOT the case here, as the Giants are still building a team for the long term and are NOT equal to or a threat to the Eagles or other top teams this year.

The point of the draft is to add building pieces so you move forward. If you know Barkley is leaving, adding a replacement that will not set you back when he goes next year is smart drafting so you are not desperate in FA or the draft next year.

In fact, you could argue the Giants can and should be doing the same for Leonard Williams and Adoree Jackson
RE: RE: Barkley  
AcesUp : 3:59 pm : link
In comment 16097157 rich in DC said:
Quote:



Let’s game this out.

Supposed Bijan falls to #25 (ignore for a moment whether he should or should not be there), the Giants can and should draft him because teams widely consider him to be a top 10 talent. You always draft talent and figure it out later.

Furthermore, the Giants would almost certainly be getting calls to move up to #25 if Biajn falls- and we know that one of them would be KC. I think there might be a better than even chance that if the Giants were to arrange a deal with KC that Barkley would sign that tender in a moment.

Imagine Mahomes with a legit play action offense- teams would HAVE to respect the option to run Barkley. Barkley probably has more value to KC than many teams because of Mahomes need to check down if the play isn’t there. They might actually want an extension with him.

Just playing this out.


Yeah but a league that lets Bijan fall to 25 isn't going to value Barkley and a 13AAV+ contract in a trade. It would be a pennies on the dollar. You're resetting the clock for a presumably similar prospect which has sound reasoning behind it. This RB market is not agile though, at least not imo. I'm not sure it's going to be easy to move Barkley. If I'm the Chiefs, I'm more interested in trying to trade up to grab Bijan myself or even settling on Gibbs before trading for and paying Barkley. Maybe if they whiff on him as well, it's an option but there are only a handful of teams where a trade for Barkley would even make sense. There's rumors surrounding the Titans moving Henry and nothing has happened. Could be hollow rumors but who knows.
RE: RE: RE: Unless we can get  
joeinpa : 3:59 pm : link
In comment 16097229 rich in DC said:
Quote:
In comment 16097195 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16096939 mittenedman said:


Quote:


an additional 1st round pick for Barkley it makes no sense. Lateral move with the 1st round pick instead of improving the team with it.



I agree with this



This is absolutely wrong.

Everyone knows that unless Barkley reduces his demands, he is not likely to be a Giant next year- as the tag will only increase to a level the Giants will not use.

There is NOTHING wrong with obtaining a replacement of a key player a year ahead of their departure- that is prudent planning.

The only reason that it would be a bad use of resources is if the Giants were in a "win-now" situation where they had a limited window to compete. That is NOT the case here, as the Giants are still building a team for the long term and are NOT equal to or a threat to the Eagles or other top teams this year.

The point of the draft is to add building pieces so you move forward. If you know Barkley is leaving, adding a replacement that will not set you back when he goes next year is smart drafting so you are not desperate in FA or the draft next year.

In fact, you could argue the Giants can and should be doing the same for Leonard Williams and Adoree Jackson


I agree with this too…lol
The Giants need a lot of things - and a cadillac RB isn't one of them  
PatersonPlank : 7:00 pm : link
If Saquon moves on I still wouldn't draft Bijan (even though I think he is great), I'd get a vet starter on the back 9 of his career (like a Melvin Gordon etc). Any RB not called Barkley will make little difference, lets improve the OL, WR, or Defense
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:09 pm : link
This is so fucking stupid. There's no chance in hell Robinson is going to be there at 25.
