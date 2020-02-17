Schrager on Stapleton re. Robinson

Schrager indicated once again on Stapleton’ All In Podcast, that he believes there is a real possibility Robinson can be there at 25.
He stated positional value as one of the reasons. But he also believes Robinson could be viewed as a top 10 talent. If that turns out to be the case, Schrager doesn’t rule out that he could be the Giants selection
Probably would not be the best use of resources for next season , neither was selecting Rodney Hampton many years ago when he unexpectedly fell into the Giants lap. I know, different era, but….
Keep in mind, if the Giants take Robinson they would have two major weapons out of the backfield (either can be used in the passing game) OR they could take the tag off and free up $10 mil against the cap..
I still don’t think it happens, but I’ve seen worse scenarios for NYG there.
Get playmakers. I do t care what position they play. I trust our offensive minds to use the players.
I would rather spend money on 2 great running backs that can catch out of the backfield than 1 diva WR at 22 million.
You've seen it a little with King and Breer as well. I think they're taking the Giants nosing around the RBs and TEs coupled with them wanting to "add weapons" as them being live to grab these spots in the first. Midrounds for sure - I wouldn't be shocked if they took both a RB and TE at some point but first round is a different ball of wax.
Think Shrager and some others are off with how the general strength at WR impacts the Giants decision at 25 as well. That just means that it's likely the WR2 or WR3 of the draft is sitting there when they pick. Also, based on what the Giants value and what they overlook, they may be higher on some of these top WRs than the rest of the league.
And fail to fill another big need at another position, where getting a quality starter could have a huge impact on the team. So, who exactly are they going to bring in from the remaining dregs of free agents with that extra money? Jarvis Landry? Ben Jones? Justin Pugh?
If they can get a receiver who has immediate impact they would then have major weapons at two positions, rather than 2 major weapons at one. Heck, if they get a starting guard who can solidify the IOL, all the RBs on the team get better, along with Jones. It's foolish to take a guy at one of the few positions you have that are strong while you have several positions that are very weak. Taking Robinson while having Barkley would be fine if they had a team of solid NFL starters across the board. That's not the position the Giants are in.
Game has evolved no doubt. But there will always be a place for play makers. I doubt anyone was more vocally against the Barkley pick than myself, but picking a great talent albeit a rb at 25, should not be equated to picking a Rb at #2.
Quote:
SB was a top 2 talent, it hasn't translated as the game is evolving. I doubt Schoen repeats DG's mistake, could you imagine the backlash.
SB was as highly rated a RB as there ever was, and Bijan is not at his level. The argument doesn't hold water, and I was fine picking SB at #2 at the time.
Well, if you take Robinson @ 25 you can either have him as a super qualified back up, or you can trade/cut Barkley and save the money against the cap.
Barkley is making $10 million on the tag this year. Re-signing him is probably going to take at least $12 million a year (he gets that automatically next year on the tag if the Giants can't come to terms with him, so he has little incentive to sign for less). So paying/playing Barkley for the next 2-3 years is (at best) something like a $25-30 million commitment for a RB in his late 20s with a pretty scary injury history.
The #25 pick gets a contract at $2.5 million a year and you get him for four years at that figure + the 5th year option + franchise tag if you really want to. So the Giants save a ton of cap space for a younger player and have him under team control for a much longer period of time.
If you think Robinson is going to be great, drafting him at 25 is a totally defensible choice IMHO. Especially since it's really hard to see a positive way forward for the Giants with Barkley longterm.
I dont think he will drop to 25. Dallas or Philly will trade up in front of us if he gets into the 20s
Robinson and Jones means we can run at will in two ways.
Waller, Hodgins and Robinson as safety nets short - or Jones scrambles...
A bunch of undersized WRs running around the filed.
No great WR, and the offense wont scare anyone. BUT, with two great offensive minds and a lot of variety to play with, I can certainly see this team moving the ball.
Re Repeating DG mistake. This isnt even close to comparable. #2 vs #25 is night and day. They are both technically 1st round picks, but that's where the comparison ends. Historically late 1 early 2 is where "low positional value" guys start getting looked at. And some game changers at those positions start coming off the board. Ideally, you have a backup move ready to be made to move Barkley on draft day, and free up the cap.
But odds of Robinson being available anywhere near 25 will be slim to none.
I would rather other positions be filled here too. But IMO if he is available it is an absolute no brainer.
25 is a lot different than 2 though. And if it’s true that there are only 15-20 first round graded players among teams. How could you not take Robinson if he’s the only one left on the board with a first round grade?
Saquon got more than that entire contract as a signing bonus.
Again don’t worry about the cap. You CAN do whatever you want. You just have to want to and an owner to pay for it.
Quote:
don’t see the point in taking Robinson with Barkley tagged and going nowhere in Atleast 2023.
Im not in favor of any plan that results in us getting absolutely nothing for Barkley, which doing this increases the odds of. It’s not something I’m passionate about either way though, just don’t see it is all.
"Postional value" yadda, yadda, yadda. We're talking about the 25th pick in a draft with about 18 first rounders. If he's there, you could make a strong case for taking him and immediately trading Barkley, who again already has structural damage to his body and values himself far above what the Giants do. I bet you there is a team out there who would trade multiple picks for Barkley.
Yup, but it is doable.
Locker room? This team still finished 3rd in the division and got smoked by two teams above it.
DG overplayed the culture thing in the media, so I get how those buzzwords can get an eyeroll but cutting Barkley's throat after the draft and free agency might not be the smartest big-picture move when trying to get other professionals to buy in. They could do it, sure. But that will come with a lot of bullshit.
And, Carl, my comments about the cap were really to counter the "repeating past mistakes" line of thinking. You really can't compare picking Barkley at 2 and Robinson potentially at 25 in particular because of the difference in the pay slots.
We'll see what the cap looks like for the Eagles in a few years. Even they had to let a bunch of guys go elsewhere this year.
I was actually thinking Wan'Dale.
then there's Aaron
or Frank, or Brooks ...
The big question is do the Giants still want to re-sign him to a multi-year deal? That I don't know.
But I'd hate to have him walk in FA and then wonder if you would get a comp pick.
My position on him remains consistent.
Robinson's a terrific player, won't be there at #25, but I don't see a big difference in picking him compared to SB five drafts ago.
Yeah that's probably how it would play out. I'm not sure Barkley is very movable given the situation. But then it kind of defeats the purpose of Bijan in that you want to fully capitalize on that first contract. In the unlikely event that he is there at 25, he would carry a lot more value with the Giants as trade bait for a team trying to jump Dallas than the Giants pulling the trigger on him themselves.
All things being equal, I don't take a RB in the first round. But the value of Bijan versus other players available at #25 would probably be too great.
I don't view #25 in THIS draft as 1st-round territory. But if a true 1st rounder slips to you...
Very possible.... which makes all of this moot, as well as the trade talk with Barkley.
If I'm going to sell Barkley, I want to sell him higher than his market would be at the moment. I want Schoen to do what it takes to extend him now rather than him playing on the tag, play like the superstar that I know that he is, and then all options are on the table.
I would go to the $13M number AAV on him, I would. But understand that there is still a likelihood of moving him if down the line a CMC-like offer (or better) is on the table.
Saquon is the whole package. Whatever you like about Bijan, Saquon already is that. The one thing Bijan is that Saquon isn't is the rookie deal and the lack of an ACL injury. I get it, those aren't nothing. But if you recall, Saquon only missed two games in his collegiate career, both during his freshman season. That's fewer than Robinson. So you just don't know what's going to happen...but certainly, it's already happened with Saquon and not Bijan.
All of this said, I would prefer the Giants take a lot of other players to a RB in the first round. There are going to be some future NFL stud RBs taken in the 3rd round and possibly later this year. The third is where I would start to consider a RB if there's one that exceeds the slot grade.
If he wasn't in high enough demand some someone to trade for him at 24, I don't see why 25 becomes the magic number
Let’s game this out.
Supposed Bijan falls to #25 (ignore for a moment whether he should or should not be there), the Giants can and should draft him because teams widely consider him to be a top 10 talent. You always draft talent and figure it out later.
Furthermore, the Giants would almost certainly be getting calls to move up to #25 if Biajn falls- and we know that one of them would be KC. I think there might be a better than even chance that if the Giants were to arrange a deal with KC that Barkley would sign that tender in a moment.
Imagine Mahomes with a legit play action offense- teams would HAVE to respect the option to run Barkley. Barkley probably has more value to KC than many teams because of Mahomes need to check down if the play isn’t there. They might actually want an extension with him.
Just playing this out.
Eagles at 10 or Commanders at 16. He'd help either of those teams a lot. If the Cowboys jump up in front of us, then they could take him too.
The one other area that Bijan is better than Saquon is as a receiver. Saquon is not a great route runner and has iffy hands. Bijan would be like a bigger Deebo Samuel. So even if you let SB play out his tag, you can still put both on the field at the same time. 2nd or 3rd and short would be a nightmare for DC’s.
Quote:
with a divisional rival before he reaches #25.
Unless you apply the same logic to Jahmyr Gibbs. Draft him, trade Saquon for day 2 picks.
I would just trade Saquon anyway and find good backs later on but I think Gibbs has more draft buzz than the media realizes.
Think there's a fair measure of reality here. In the context of having to work out a deal for SB, if JS drafts Robinson, that's where I could see Mara involvement, even if at the margin. And if they draft Robinson and can't get a deal done for SB, the measure of antagonism between the JS and SB camps raises significantly...to a point of making a deal impossible, thus the realization of value for SB this season is net zero.
Sorry, my bad
I agree with this
Quote:
In comment 16096905 JonC said:
Quote:
SB was a top 2 talent, it hasn't translated as the game is evolving. I doubt Schoen repeats DG's mistake, could you imagine the backlash.
SB was as highly rated a RB as there ever was, and Bijan is not at his level. The argument doesn't hold water, and I was fine picking SB at #2 at the time.
What argument? That you can’t equate 2 to 25?
Quote:
an additional 1st round pick for Barkley it makes no sense. Lateral move with the 1st round pick instead of improving the team with it.
This is absolutely wrong.
Everyone knows that unless Barkley reduces his demands, he is not likely to be a Giant next year- as the tag will only increase to a level the Giants will not use.
There is NOTHING wrong with obtaining a replacement of a key player a year ahead of their departure- that is prudent planning.
The only reason that it would be a bad use of resources is if the Giants were in a "win-now" situation where they had a limited window to compete. That is NOT the case here, as the Giants are still building a team for the long term and are NOT equal to or a threat to the Eagles or other top teams this year.
The point of the draft is to add building pieces so you move forward. If you know Barkley is leaving, adding a replacement that will not set you back when he goes next year is smart drafting so you are not desperate in FA or the draft next year.
In fact, you could argue the Giants can and should be doing the same for Leonard Williams and Adoree Jackson
Yeah but a league that lets Bijan fall to 25 isn't going to value Barkley and a 13AAV+ contract in a trade. It would be a pennies on the dollar. You're resetting the clock for a presumably similar prospect which has sound reasoning behind it. This RB market is not agile though, at least not imo. I'm not sure it's going to be easy to move Barkley. If I'm the Chiefs, I'm more interested in trying to trade up to grab Bijan myself or even settling on Gibbs before trading for and paying Barkley. Maybe if they whiff on him as well, it's an option but there are only a handful of teams where a trade for Barkley would even make sense. There's rumors surrounding the Titans moving Henry and nothing has happened. Could be hollow rumors but who knows.
Quote:
In comment 16096939 mittenedman said:
Quote:
an additional 1st round pick for Barkley it makes no sense. Lateral move with the 1st round pick instead of improving the team with it.
I agree with this too…lol