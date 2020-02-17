Schrager on Stapleton re. Robinson joeinpa : 9:44 am

Schrager indicated once again on Stapleton’ All In Podcast, that he believes there is a real possibility Robinson can be there at 25.



He stated positional value as one of the reasons. But he also believes Robinson could be viewed as a top 10 talent. If that turns out to be the case, Schrager doesn’t rule out that he could be the Giants selection



Probably would not be the best use of resources for next season , neither was selecting Rodney Hampton many years ago when he unexpectedly fell into the Giants lap. I know, different era, but….