P.Schrager has RB J.Gibbs to NYG @25

“Whenever Alabama’s offense would hit a wall, they would get Gibbs involved in the passing game and he could bridge the gap for them. I thought he was very valuable in that way.” -- Personnel executive for NFC team
Junior entry. Two-year starter from Dalton, GA. Spent two seasons at Georgia Tech where he earned first team All ACC and second team All American honors as an all-purpose player in 2021 before moving on to Alabama, where he earned second team all SEC in 2022. Gibbs chose to take a step up in competition, both in-house and with his opponents. He responded with a career year, leading the Crimson Tide (by over 2x) with 132.3 all-purpose yards per game, second in the conference. He can wear multiple hats on offense and special teams, as the only objective here is to simply get the ball in his hands. Gibbs has such fluid movement patterns below the waist in all directions. It looks like he is on ice skates with how easily he can change direction and explode. He has home-run speed, receiver-caliber hands, and a good feel for where the creases will appear. This is an ideal skill set for today’s pro running back. Gibbs will be an immediate asset to any passing game and has shown the elite movement traits both in crowded areas and in the open field to create explosive plays weekly.
*Gibbs is one of the fastest 12 running backs to run at the combine since 2000. The other names on that list are exciting including the likes of Isiah Pacheco, DeMarco Murray, Ryan Mathews, Jahvid Best, CJ Spiller, Chris Johnson, Reggie Bush…etc. The smaller guys on that list? They all had durability issues. Even though he was a pretty durable back in college, he’s never had more than 200 touches. Gibbs is a weapon for any offense and if I think he is deserving of a first round slot. Just know he can’t be the guy that gives you 20 touches a game. But his hands, routes, and movement traits are exactly what defensive coaches hate to deal with. Gibbs may see a fall because of positional value and if someone does get him round 2, it will be one of the top values of Friday night.
focus by the Giants to find Barkley's replacement. I also think that Schrags may be adding up the numbers, reading the tea leaves and saying if A, B, C are gone before 25 and Robinson and Gibbs (who some rank better than Robinson) are there, the talent and quality over shadows the position.
Again, not saying the Giants will do that but it is not crazy to think it could happen.
yup wondering if something is in the cards. With so many needs, I don;t love a RB at 25. But I'm just a fan, I have more faith in the Giants current front office than anytime in recent years to make sound decisions
Schrager's a Giants fan and is plugged in. I can see him being used for a smoke screen here as well as giving pro-Giants info. I think this is a smoke screen as well as a message to Saquon's agent Kim Miale. Barkley either gets on board soon or he'll be eliminated from the Giants, be it via the draft or free agency in the next year or so if he doesn't come to terms with them on a deal. This is a rich RB draft. I think the giants will take one in the mid-rounds.
So as somebody that would hate the pick, this concerns me. Not a fan of going RB in round 1 with Saquan on the roster and needs at premium spots. Don't think RB is a spot you need to future proof, in fact the entire benefit is to get the most out of that rookie contract. Also, the history of sub 200 lb RBs drafted high is not a pretty one. Chris Johnson is the only one I could think of that paid off in the modern NFL and even that's digging a little far back.
Would fit the initiative to add speed and weapons. Schoen came from a front office that took another dynamic smaller back high last year in James Cook and I believe we were rumored to like him as well. So yeah...
but then I thought about it some more. Ive seen a good number of NFL personnel people suggest that, overall, this is not a draft that is going to produce a lot of superstar players. A lot of singles and doubles hitters, not a lot of HR hitters. So at 25, if you have a chance to draft one of the few players who might be considered to be a HR hitter, even if he plays a position that is not considered a dire need....I could maybe see this happening.
Need to look at Gibbs more. He's one of the most unique players in the class.
The flip side is, I've seen mocks with Philly taking him and I want no part of that.
Quote:
Bryce Young needed a weapon in No. 2 Alabama's comeback win over Texas, and he found it in running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
From the opening series to the game-winning drive, Gibbs was continually utilized in the Crimson Tide offense, specifically in the passing game.
Gibbs, who transferred to Alabama from Georgia Tech over the offseason, showcased his versatility throughout the game racking up nine catches for 74 yards and the go-ahead fourth quarter touchdown. Gibbs' stats led Alabama in every receiving category.
The wide receiver room is possibly the most inexperienced in the Crimson Tide locker room, and the group has not yet shown that it possesses the game-breaking open field ability that Jameson Williams and John Metchie held last season.
Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton showed promise against Utah State, but only recorded two catches for eight yards against Texas. Traeshon Holden grabbed four catches, but half of them came on the last drive of the game.
The Alabama receivers across the board struggled to get separation and make big plays against a tough Longhorn secondary.
While the wide receivers work to find who the playmakers are as the season progresses, Gibbs receiving ability has gone from a potential luxury to a near necessity for Young to have a reliable weapon.
1. Brings some of the same attributes as Zay Flowers, but faster and a little bigger. RB, WR, Slot, maybe return game. If a goal is to get Jones more weapons, maybe he's a better weapon that WRs that would still be on the board at 25.
2. Would fit Schoen's message about not just drafting for next year.
3. Preparation for Barkley going elsewhere after this season.
4. If pundits are accurate about first round grades falling off after 18-20, maybe his value fits 25?
1. Brings some of the same attributes as Zay Flowers, but faster and a little bigger. RB, WR, Slot, maybe return game. If a goal is to get Jones more weapons, maybe he's a better weapon that WRs that would still be on the board at 25.
2. Would fit Schoen's message about not just drafting for next year.
3. Preparation for Barkley going elsewhere after this season.
4. If pundits are accurate about first round grades falling off after 18-20, maybe his value fits 25?
Also how many other players available at 25 that carry an "83" grade from Sy?
I believe what Superspy meant to say was that picking a RB in Round I
Who expects Barkley to have a full season next year based on his history of being nicked?
It's better to draft his replacement one year early. I don't expect Saquon to be here next year..and drafting a rb who is a real threat as a receiver is really tempting. We haven't had that since Tiki.
Keep in mind, getting the 5th year option for a premium position is massive for roster/cap management.
I just don't see why Schoen would take RB considering the roster as it stands now, and the fact that he's been pretty open about CB/WR/DL/OT as the premium positions in round 1. He has basically admitted it.
fine with Gibbs at #25. This is likely Barkley's last year with the Giants. And Schoen said they wanted to add weapons. That doesn't just mean WRs. As we saw with Waller, it also include TEs. And it can include RBs.
I could also see the Giants dangling Gibbs to other teams to get them to move up to #25.
that's what the giants need more of, so if it's a RB who can catch, that's fine with me. it also would keep barkley fresher and he would be a weapon the entire season instead wearing down in the second half.
Keep in mind, getting the 5th year option for a premium position is massive for roster/cap management.
I just don't see why Schoen would take RB considering the roster as it stands now, and the fact that he's been pretty open about CB/WR/DL/OT as the premium positions in round 1. He has basically admitted it.
and his history as leading the Bills drafts proved that as well.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Actually he s not. He is pretty well respected around the league. You need to be less short sided in viewing the draft, it s not just about the coming season.
“Whenever Alabama’s offense would hit a wall, they would get Gibbs involved in the passing game and he could bridge the gap for them. I thought he was very valuable in that way.” -- Personnel executive for NFC team
And I like Schrager. Probably one of my favorite NFL TV guys. So I'm definitely not hating. Just feel him pumping RB to the Giants is similar to him hyping Cross to the Giants in 2022.
Grade: 83
NFL Comparison: James Cook / BUF
Junior entry. Two-year starter from Dalton, GA. Spent two seasons at Georgia Tech where he earned first team All ACC and second team All American honors as an all-purpose player in 2021 before moving on to Alabama, where he earned second team all SEC in 2022. Gibbs chose to take a step up in competition, both in-house and with his opponents. He responded with a career year, leading the Crimson Tide (by over 2x) with 132.3 all-purpose yards per game, second in the conference. He can wear multiple hats on offense and special teams, as the only objective here is to simply get the ball in his hands. Gibbs has such fluid movement patterns below the waist in all directions. It looks like he is on ice skates with how easily he can change direction and explode. He has home-run speed, receiver-caliber hands, and a good feel for where the creases will appear. This is an ideal skill set for today’s pro running back. Gibbs will be an immediate asset to any passing game and has shown the elite movement traits both in crowded areas and in the open field to create explosive plays weekly.
*Gibbs is one of the fastest 12 running backs to run at the combine since 2000. The other names on that list are exciting including the likes of Isiah Pacheco, DeMarco Murray, Ryan Mathews, Jahvid Best, CJ Spiller, Chris Johnson, Reggie Bush…etc. The smaller guys on that list? They all had durability issues. Even though he was a pretty durable back in college, he’s never had more than 200 touches. Gibbs is a weapon for any offense and if I think he is deserving of a first round slot. Just know he can’t be the guy that gives you 20 touches a game. But his hands, routes, and movement traits are exactly what defensive coaches hate to deal with. Gibbs may see a fall because of positional value and if someone does get him round 2, it will be one of the top values of Friday night.
Again, not saying the Giants will do that but it is not crazy to think it could happen.
Don't expect it, just apply the info to the NYG draft approach.
Don’t think this makes sense unless they are moving Saquon for a day 2 pick.
Not me. I trust this staff.
Gibbs is a weapon in the passing game.
@PSchrags
·
4h
Peter Schrager 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0:
— Texans take Anderson at 2
— Titans trade up for Stroud
— Pats get Zay Flowers
— Giants nab a running back Gibbs at 25
— Raiders get Tyree Wilson
— Seattle gets both Jalen Carter and Richardson
yup wondering if something is in the cards. With so many needs, I don;t love a RB at 25. But I'm just a fan, I have more faith in the Giants current front office than anytime in recent years to make sound decisions
Banks
Mayer
Gibbs
Names I would closely watch tonight. As JonC said, when you pick this late things can get wonky. A trade up, down...or for a Denver WR wouldn't shock me.
Would fit the initiative to add speed and weapons. Schoen came from a front office that took another dynamic smaller back high last year in James Cook and I believe we were rumored to like him as well. So yeah...
Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs 2022 Highlights - ( New Window )
I think people who discount this as an option are
1. unfamiliar with how well rounded Gibbs is
2. Not taking seriously enough that Barkley is (most likely) not long for this team.
Banks
Mayer
Gibbs
Names I would closely watch tonight. As JonC said, when you pick this late things can get wonky. A trade up, down...or for a Denver WR wouldn't shock me.
Trading a first for one of the Denver WRs would be hard to swallow/justify, even in a weak draft. Wonder if it would be more of a pick swap.
The flip side is, I've seen mocks with Philly taking him and I want no part of that.
Bryce Young needed a weapon in No. 2 Alabama's comeback win over Texas, and he found it in running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
From the opening series to the game-winning drive, Gibbs was continually utilized in the Crimson Tide offense, specifically in the passing game.
Gibbs, who transferred to Alabama from Georgia Tech over the offseason, showcased his versatility throughout the game racking up nine catches for 74 yards and the go-ahead fourth quarter touchdown. Gibbs' stats led Alabama in every receiving category.
The wide receiver room is possibly the most inexperienced in the Crimson Tide locker room, and the group has not yet shown that it possesses the game-breaking open field ability that Jameson Williams and John Metchie held last season.
Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton showed promise against Utah State, but only recorded two catches for eight yards against Texas. Traeshon Holden grabbed four catches, but half of them came on the last drive of the game.
The Alabama receivers across the board struggled to get separation and make big plays against a tough Longhorn secondary.
While the wide receivers work to find who the playmakers are as the season progresses, Gibbs receiving ability has gone from a potential luxury to a near necessity for Young to have a reliable weapon.
They've said they needed to surround Jones with more weapons. Gibbs is a weapon..forget the RB label.
Film Room: The Receiving Threat of Jahmyr Gibbs - ( New Window )
Didn't he have Corbin as his #1 back last year?
Or am I confusing this with someone else?
Schrager's mock last year was #1. I trust whatever he says. Multiple times he's tied NYG to a RB in round 1. He knows something
+1
Schrager is more plugged into NYG than most of this thread believes. Thats not to say Gibbs will be the pick, but I'd take his word that theres atleast interest.
2. Would fit Schoen's message about not just drafting for next year.
3. Preparation for Barkley going elsewhere after this season.
4. If pundits are accurate about first round grades falling off after 18-20, maybe his value fits 25?
2. Would fit Schoen's message about not just drafting for next year.
3. Preparation for Barkley going elsewhere after this season.
4. If pundits are accurate about first round grades falling off after 18-20, maybe his value fits 25?
Also how many other players available at 25 that carry an "83" grade from Sy?
Anyway, that's a more worthy topic for this board to discuss, rather than Schrager's current mental state.
It's better to draft his replacement one year early. I don't expect Saquon to be here next year..and drafting a rb who is a real threat as a receiver is really tempting. We haven't had that since Tiki.
I just don't see why Schoen would take RB considering the roster as it stands now, and the fact that he's been pretty open about CB/WR/DL/OT as the premium positions in round 1. He has basically admitted it.
I could also see the Giants dangling Gibbs to other teams to get them to move up to #25.
bottom line, i trust schoen and dabs.
I just don't see why Schoen would take RB considering the roster as it stands now, and the fact that he's been pretty open about CB/WR/DL/OT as the premium positions in round 1. He has basically admitted it.
and his history as leading the Bills drafts proved that as well.
i'm still learning