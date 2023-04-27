for display only
New York Giants 1st Round Selection: CB Deonte Banks

Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:00 pm
...
RE: RE: That’s an A pick for me. Only reason why it’s not an A+ from me was  
Anakim : 11:10 pm : link
In comment 16099790 Wildcardgiants said:
Quote:
In comment 16099770 Anakim said:


Quote:


Because we traded assets to move up one spot and I had Tae Banks and Joey Porter Jr. With identical grades and both were the best players available.


Bravo, Joe Schoen. Two straight years where I LOVED what we did in the first round.



Obviously not the Giants "identical" grades...


Yep. Banks is more athletic and has better technique, but JPJ is longer. Matter of taste. I liked both guys equally. I’m happy!
RE: Let me be the first to say  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:10 pm : link
In comment 16099800 wigs in nyc said:
Quote:
Go Terps


LOL
Like the pick  
Mark from Jersey : 11:10 pm : link
It thought it would have been Porter Jr
One big need filled  
JonC : 11:10 pm : link
and the 5T/edge and TEs are slipping.
RE: RE: RE: He obviously was their guy.  
bLiTz 2k : 11:10 pm : link
In comment 16099808 bwitz said:
Quote:
In comment 16099787 thefan said:


Quote:


In comment 16099730 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


Prob. thought Jax would take him



Jax would've taken him if he was their guy, they were worried about someone jumping them.



This. Jax wouldn’t have traded the pick if that were the case. Fine with the pick but, trading up seemed unnecessary IMO.


The Bills were clearly trying to jump the Giants...the Giants had to cough up another pick to secure him..

It's pretty easy to see.
PFF’s Live show, first thing they said  
colin : 11:10 pm : link
Pro comp: Eli Apple

Oof. I know, I know, it’s PFF, but that took the wind out of my sails.
Why wouldn’t he be there?  
Steve L : 11:11 pm : link
Just curious.
RE: One big need filled  
Anakim : 11:11 pm : link
In comment 16099820 JonC said:
Quote:
and the 5T/edge and TEs are slipping.


Go figure. Meanwhile, the RBs rise. Gotta love the Draft.
Banks  
Mike in NY : 11:11 pm : link
Why wasn’t he more productive? Are we looking at Will Allen/Prince Amukamara? I would have chanced him being there at 25 versus losing 160.
Love it love it love it!  
UberAlias : 11:11 pm : link
My guy!
RE: PFF’s Live show, first thing they said  
Anakim : 11:12 pm : link
In comment 16099826 colin said:
Quote:
Pro comp: Eli Apple

Oof. I know, I know, it’s PFF, but that took the wind out of my sails.


No, not even close. The only similarity are the ages when drafted and they both play CB
love it  
Bear vs Shark : 11:12 pm : link
LFG
What I will say is if Wink can coach him up  
dpinzow : 11:12 pm : link
he'll be a top CB in the league because his athleticism is off the charts. But that's the question. Banks fell to 25 because he doesn't play that well with his back to the ball. Wink has to coach that into him
RE: RE: Why trade up?  
Brown_Hornet : 11:12 pm : link
In comment 16099815 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16099764 bwitz said:


Quote:


He was likely going to be there at 25.



Likely or guarantee it? If you think this player is the last of the elite CB talent left why does a 5th and 7th matter?
bingo
RE: Banks  
Anakim : 11:12 pm : link
In comment 16099836 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Why wasn’t he more productive? Are we looking at Will Allen/Prince Amukamara? I would have chanced him being there at 25 versus losing 160.


Health, yes but also, QBs avoided where he lined up
RE: RE: RE: He obviously was their guy.  
Big Blue '56 : 11:13 pm : link
In comment 16099808 bwitz said:
Quote:
In comment 16099787 thefan said:


Quote:


In comment 16099730 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


Prob. thought Jax would take him



Jax would've taken him if he was their guy, they were worried about someone jumping them.



This. Jax wouldn’t have traded the pick if that were the case. Fine with the pick but, trading up seemed unnecessary IMO.


Another possibility is they felt someone else would have jumped us as well..
RE: I have it on good authority  
BSIMatt : 11:13 pm : link
In comment 16099791 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
that Schoen had a deal in place with Jax already that if Banks was still there at their pick and they had real interest from another team to jump us, that they’d agree to give us first dibs at a swap of picks for our 5th and 7th.

Imagine Gettleman having that kind of foresight.


That makes me feel better, bc I was scratching my head at why they moved up one spot. That’s something that’s definitely burned the giants before. Great job by them.
I think the Giants need to consider a big trade up high into the 2nd  
cosmicj : 11:13 pm : link
Some really interesting players there. Really interesting.
RE: Why wouldn’t he be there?  
BlackLight : 11:14 pm : link
In comment 16099828 Steve L said:
Quote:
Just curious.


CB was a need for Jacksonville. If there was daylight between Banks and Porter on the Giants' draft board, you could defend the decision to move up to get their preferred guy.
Banks has superhero athleticism.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:14 pm : link
Why wouldn't he have gone higher?
So much teeth gnashing  
Mattman : 11:14 pm : link
For a late 5th and seventh to get the guy you want

I trust this coaching staff and gm to find the right guys
Jax traded 25 too  
bluepepper : 11:15 pm : link
so they obviously were listening to offers if not actively shopping.
Don’t sweat the picks they traded  
UberAlias : 11:15 pm : link
Your guy is there you go get him. We had already lost out on WR targets. It was the smart move.
WGAF  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 11:15 pm : link

about a 5 and a 7? We got our guy. Value and need combined. I wonder if he was the guy all along or if that run on receivers had them pivot.

Honestly the WR’s seemed to go to perfect teams for them.

I’d love to trade up in the 2nd and secure a WR
RE: PFF’s Live show, first thing they said  
Toth029 : 11:15 pm : link
In comment 16099826 colin said:
Quote:
Pro comp: Eli Apple

Oof. I know, I know, it’s PFF, but that took the wind out of my sails.


Apple had talent. Just shitty attitude.
RE: Banks  
thefan : 11:15 pm : link
In comment 16099836 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Why wasn’t he more productive? Are we looking at Will Allen/Prince Amukamara? I would have chanced him being there at 25 versus losing 160.


Giants very well may regain that pick by trading back in the 2nd or 3rd.
some  
bc4life : 11:16 pm : link
info
CB Deonte Banks is the MOST UNDERRATED Player in the 2023 NFL Draft: Film Breakdown - ( New Window )
Can someone explain?  
WeekendLife56 : 11:16 pm : link
"Back to the football" knock is he doesn't play well with his back to the football. Meaning he doesn't read WR keys, hips? Can someone give me a good comp?
RE: An incredible athlete, one of the best ever at that position  
AcidTest : 11:16 pm : link
In comment 16099794 dpinzow said:
Quote:
at the combine (98 athleticism grade). 4.35 40 time which is ridiculous for a corner, 42" vertical, 11'4" broad jump. The only question with him is how well can he locate the football as a man corner, and that is a very big ?


^This. He's raw at times because physically he's far ahead of where he needs to be mentally. He's also missed a lot of games. But there are long stretches where he is completely dominant. It's just that he won't be able to get by on physical talent alone in the NFL.

Schoen said he was committed to getting the CB Wink wanted and he did.
RE: So much teeth gnashing  
Chris in Philly : 11:16 pm : link
In comment 16099858 Mattman said:
Quote:
For a late 5th and seventh to get the guy you want

I trust this coaching staff and gm to find the right guys


Yup. How many times have we been burned by someone trading in front of us? Trading up one makes a lot of sense. It worked for Shockey too. Who cares about a 5th and 7th when you get the guy that Wink does cartwheels for?
The Athletic Grade  
US1 Giants : 11:16 pm : link
Quote:
24. New York Giants: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

The Giants couldn’t sit back and wait for a player they needed to elevate their secondary, so they did the right thing and moved up one spot.

Muscular, fast, physical and smooth, Banks soared up draft boards after an under-the-radar but effective career at Maryland. Banks has 21 starts spread over four seasons but has only 10 over the past two years combined. He recorded one interception last year and defended nine passes with 38 tackles. According to PFF, Banks gave up 26 catches on 60 targets for 258 yards and four touchdowns.

But his measurables and combine results are top-shelf, as is his potential. Banks (6-0 1/8, 197) ran the 40 in 4.35 seconds, his 10-yard split was 1.45 seconds, and his 42-inch vertical led all cornerbacks. He’s physical and energetic. Chances are that more people would have heard about him had he not missed all but two games following shoulder surgery in 2021.

Grade: B


https://theathletic.com/4459451/2023/04/27/nfl-draft-picks-grades-round-1/ - ( New Window )
a little  
bc4life : 11:17 pm : link
more
Deonte Banks is a Freak of Nature! - ( New Window )
A lot of what was said about Kelvin Joseph  
Sy'56 : 11:17 pm : link
has been said about Banks
RE: RE: That’s an A pick for me. Only reason why it’s not an A+ from me was  
Amtoft : 11:17 pm : link
In comment 16099802 armstead98 said:
Quote:
In comment 16099770 Anakim said:


Quote:


Because we traded assets to move up one spot and I had Tae Banks and Joey Porter Jr. With identical grades and both were the best players available.


Bravo, Joe Schoen. Two straight years where I LOVED what we did in the first round.



Schoen clearly had banks a lot higher than porter…

Just seems like a lot to move up 1 spot, but if banks is the goods nobody will care


A 5th and a 7th... Look up how often those picks pan out. If you have a chance to get your player you don't worry about a 5th and a 7th.
That vertical.  
cosmicj : 11:17 pm : link
Wow. He looks like he’s superglued to receivers in the highlight reels.

RE: I have it on good authority  
Vanzetti : 11:18 pm : link
In comment 16099791 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
that Schoen had a deal in place with Jax already that if Banks was still there at their pick and they had real interest from another team to jump us, that they’d agree to give us first dibs at a swap of picks for our 5th and 7th.

Imagine Gettleman having that kind of foresight.


That's probably why he seemed to "overpay" a little bit.
Probably had to give two picks  
5BowlsSoon : 11:18 pm : link
Because they were informed other teams were making offers…had to ante up over the competition…
RE: I have it on good authority  
AcidTest : 11:19 pm : link
In comment 16099791 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
that Schoen had a deal in place with Jax already that if Banks was still there at their pick and they had real interest from another team to jump us, that they’d agree to give us first dibs at a swap of picks for our 5th and 7th.

Imagine Gettleman having that kind of foresight.


That's interesting.
Giants desperately needed speed on defense  
Sean : 11:20 pm : link
Banks seems like a good scheme fit for Wink.
Is this a joke  
Everyone Relax : 11:20 pm : link
people saying "why not just take Porter a pick later?" They are different players, these arent clones. So weird.
I'm as thrilled as Wink in that live shot.  
mittenedman : 11:21 pm : link
I'd never heard of Banks before it became obvious the Giants were looking at him.

From what I've seen, he reminds me of Sauce Gardner. Unfair to expect that level of play but that's who he reminds me of. I can see why they liked both, lots of similarities.
RE: A lot of what was said about Kelvin Joseph  
christian : 11:21 pm : link
In comment 16099890 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
has been said about Banks


The off the field stuff?
Happy with  
darren in pdx : 11:21 pm : link
the pick, this is the staff to coach him up.
We had four 7ths  
AcesUp : 11:21 pm : link
They're not making the roster. So ignore the 2nd pick aspect. That 5th kind of sucks but it's still late Day 3. They got the guy they felt they had to have at corner. Dont think any of us would have been angry a few hours ago if somebody told us we got Banks, who wasn't supposed to be there, for our 1st and a couple late day 3s.
I  
AcidTest : 11:23 pm : link
can't believe people are bitching about giving up a fifth and a seventh. As others have said, we probably had to overpay a little to get our guy. We also had two fifths and three sevenths, and were unlikely to use all 10 picks anyway.
RE: We had four 7ths  
dpinzow : 11:24 pm : link
In comment 16099918 AcesUp said:
Quote:
They're not making the roster. So ignore the 2nd pick aspect. That 5th kind of sucks but it's still late Day 3. They got the guy they felt they had to have at corner. Dont think any of us would have been angry a few hours ago if somebody told us we got Banks, who wasn't supposed to be there, for our 1st and a couple late day 3s.


Pick #240 in the NFL draft is almost the same as an UDFA
*3 sevenths  
AcesUp : 11:24 pm : link
Lumped the 6th in with it. Those are guys fighting for roster spots, ps stashes or special teams guys
I know nothing about this dude  
thefan : 11:24 pm : link
cuz I'm not a draft guy, but I expect to see this dude starting, at least in the slot. Darnay Holmes has been an eye sore and I'd like him to just be depth now.

Excited to see who we bring in tomorrow.
As someone said,  
Joe Beckwith : 11:24 pm : link
they want to get more athletic, team wide.
And fill a position of need.
They did their homework.
Mission accomplished.
FranknWeezer the asshat  
guitarguybs12 : 11:25 pm : link
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
4m
Joe Schoen says it got pretty tense as the WRs were coming off the board. "We had a lot of irons in the fire." Said Giants had deal with Jaguars in place after discussions earlier in the day.
Also had some things to consider about a move back.
