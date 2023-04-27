New York Giants 1st Round Selection: CB Deonte Banks

he'll be a top CB in the league because his athleticism is off the charts. But that's the question. Banks fell to 25 because he doesn't play that well with his back to the ball. Wink has to coach that into him
that Schoen had a deal in place with Jax already that if Banks was still there at their pick and they had real interest from another team to jump us, that they’d agree to give us first dibs at a swap of picks for our 5th and 7th.
Imagine Gettleman having that kind of foresight.
That makes me feel better, bc I was scratching my head at why they moved up one spot. That’s something that’s definitely burned the giants before. Great job by them.
I think the Giants need to consider a big trade up high into the 2nd
at the combine (98 athleticism grade). 4.35 40 time which is ridiculous for a corner, 42" vertical, 11'4" broad jump. The only question with him is how well can he locate the football as a man corner, and that is a very big ?
^This. He's raw at times because physically he's far ahead of where he needs to be mentally. He's also missed a lot of games. But there are long stretches where he is completely dominant. It's just that he won't be able to get by on physical talent alone in the NFL.
Schoen said he was committed to getting the CB Wink wanted and he did.
For a late 5th and seventh to get the guy you want
I trust this coaching staff and gm to find the right guys
Yup. How many times have we been burned by someone trading in front of us? Trading up one makes a lot of sense. It worked for Shockey too. Who cares about a 5th and 7th when you get the guy that Wink does cartwheels for?
The Giants couldn’t sit back and wait for a player they needed to elevate their secondary, so they did the right thing and moved up one spot.
Muscular, fast, physical and smooth, Banks soared up draft boards after an under-the-radar but effective career at Maryland. Banks has 21 starts spread over four seasons but has only 10 over the past two years combined. He recorded one interception last year and defended nine passes with 38 tackles. According to PFF, Banks gave up 26 catches on 60 targets for 258 yards and four touchdowns.
But his measurables and combine results are top-shelf, as is his potential. Banks (6-0 1/8, 197) ran the 40 in 4.35 seconds, his 10-yard split was 1.45 seconds, and his 42-inch vertical led all cornerbacks. He’s physical and energetic. Chances are that more people would have heard about him had he not missed all but two games following shoulder surgery in 2021.
That's probably why he seemed to "overpay" a little bit.
They're not making the roster. So ignore the 2nd pick aspect. That 5th kind of sucks but it's still late Day 3. They got the guy they felt they had to have at corner. Dont think any of us would have been angry a few hours ago if somebody told us we got Banks, who wasn't supposed to be there, for our 1st and a couple late day 3s.
can't believe people are bitching about giving up a fifth and a seventh. As others have said, we probably had to overpay a little to get our guy. We also had two fifths and three sevenths, and were unlikely to use all 10 picks anyway.
Pick #240 in the NFL draft is almost the same as an UDFA
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
4m
Joe Schoen says it got pretty tense as the WRs were coming off the board. "We had a lot of irons in the fire." Said Giants had deal with Jaguars in place after discussions earlier in the day.

Also had some things to consider about a move back.
Also had some things to consider about a move back.
Quote:
Because we traded assets to move up one spot and I had Tae Banks and Joey Porter Jr. With identical grades and both were the best players available.
Bravo, Joe Schoen. Two straight years where I LOVED what we did in the first round.
Obviously not the Giants "identical" grades...
Yep. Banks is more athletic and has better technique, but JPJ is longer. Matter of taste. I liked both guys equally. I’m happy!
LOL
Quote:
In comment 16099730 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Prob. thought Jax would take him
Jax would've taken him if he was their guy, they were worried about someone jumping them.
This. Jax wouldn’t have traded the pick if that were the case. Fine with the pick but, trading up seemed unnecessary IMO.
The Bills were clearly trying to jump the Giants...the Giants had to cough up another pick to secure him..
It's pretty easy to see.
Oof. I know, I know, it’s PFF, but that took the wind out of my sails.
Go figure. Meanwhile, the RBs rise. Gotta love the Draft.
No, not even close. The only similarity are the ages when drafted and they both play CB
Quote:
He was likely going to be there at 25.
Likely or guarantee it? If you think this player is the last of the elite CB talent left why does a 5th and 7th matter?
Health, yes but also, QBs avoided where he lined up
Quote:
In comment 16099730 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Prob. thought Jax would take him
Jax would've taken him if he was their guy, they were worried about someone jumping them.
This. Jax wouldn’t have traded the pick if that were the case. Fine with the pick but, trading up seemed unnecessary IMO.
Another possibility is they felt someone else would have jumped us as well..
That makes me feel better, bc I was scratching my head at why they moved up one spot. That’s something that’s definitely burned the giants before. Great job by them.
CB was a need for Jacksonville. If there was daylight between Banks and Porter on the Giants' draft board, you could defend the decision to move up to get their preferred guy.
I trust this coaching staff and gm to find the right guys
about a 5 and a 7? We got our guy. Value and need combined. I wonder if he was the guy all along or if that run on receivers had them pivot.
Honestly the WR’s seemed to go to perfect teams for them.
I’d love to trade up in the 2nd and secure a WR
Apple had talent. Just shitty attitude.
Giants very well may regain that pick by trading back in the 2nd or 3rd.
CB Deonte Banks is the MOST UNDERRATED Player in the 2023 NFL Draft: Film Breakdown - ( New Window )
Grade: B
Deonte Banks is a Freak of Nature! - ( New Window )
Quote:
Because we traded assets to move up one spot and I had Tae Banks and Joey Porter Jr. With identical grades and both were the best players available.
Bravo, Joe Schoen. Two straight years where I LOVED what we did in the first round.
Schoen clearly had banks a lot higher than porter…
Just seems like a lot to move up 1 spot, but if banks is the goods nobody will care
A 5th and a 7th... Look up how often those picks pan out. If you have a chance to get your player you don't worry about a 5th and a 7th.
That's probably why he seemed to "overpay" a little bit.
That's interesting.
From what I've seen, he reminds me of Sauce Gardner. Unfair to expect that level of play but that's who he reminds me of. I can see why they liked both, lots of similarities.
The off the field stuff?
Pick #240 in the NFL draft is almost the same as an UDFA
Excited to see who we bring in tomorrow.
And fill a position of need.
They did their homework.
Mission accomplished.
Art Stapleton
·
4m
Joe Schoen says it got pretty tense as the WRs were coming off the board. "We had a lot of irons in the fire." Said Giants had deal with Jaguars in place after discussions earlier in the day.
Also had some things to consider about a move back.