Big picture... Eagles and Cowboys added to pass rush

David Syvertsen
@Ourlads_Sy
·
1h
26) DAL: Mazi Smith - DT/Michigan
The number one player on
@BruceFeldmanCFB
freak list last summer has a half-sack to his name - over his entire career. But do not overlook how disruptive he was on every down. High upside player that makes an explosive front even faster.
RE: RE: Sy said Mazi Smith had 0.5 sacks and 5 tackles for loss in his career.
Of playing catch-up with teams that were already light-years ahead of us in terms of talent and durability. Those teams were already good, now it looks like they're better. We sucked, but hopefully we can become good, and then get better.
RE: Sy said Mazi Smith had 0.5 sacks and 5 tackles for loss in his career.
Carter was expected, but Smith dropping to them at 30 was great value.
Smith wasn't drafted for the pass rusher. Smith's job is to stuff the run and leave teams in long down and distance so the real pass rusher could take care of business. Dallas accomplished their goal of helping the run defense.
Washington did a nice job with Forbes the best ball hawk in the draft. But many Washington fans were hoping the pick was Gonzalez instead.
All the NFCE teams chose defensive players. I think every team got what they wanted.
Bring on day two.
RE: Or, we have to realize that we're only beginning the second year...
Of playing catch-up with teams that were already light-years ahead of us in terms of talent and durability. Those teams were already good, now it looks like they're better. We sucked, but hopefully we can become good, and then get better.
yeah, it's not like we could cover their receivers last year, either.
I doubt Carter is as good as who they lost last year. In fact a lot of players are gone or have passed over 30. Two starting LBs, a double digit sack DT, starting OL, starting RB, etc.
I don’t think they are better this year.
The Giants though lost a starting Center who was average and a good Love which could hurt but maybe be replaced in the next few rounds. that is about it. We added a good CB in the draft, a legit starting Mike, a legit DT, a stud TE, more talent at WR, and more depth than we had.
If you asked who is better this year Philly. If you ask who got better this year… the Giants.
is a mediocre pick. Dallas was not happy. You could tell from the images of the draft room. Philly did great.
The only thing the Dallas defense couldn't do well last year was stop the run consistently. This pick addresses that exact problem. If this pick turns out, the Dallas defense will be a top 3 if not the best defense in the NFL.
Of playing catch-up with teams that were already light-years ahead of us in terms of talent and durability. Those teams were already good, now it looks like they're better. We sucked, but hopefully we can become good, and then get better.
This. There is no way to catch up in two years. It is also true that the Eagles just have a horseshoe stuck up their butts. The trades(like Wentz) where they picked up picks far better than they should have have been a staple for a few years. Howie Roseman is a "genius".
You can be thrilled with the Giants #1 pick AND at the same time recognize that the mismatches up front just got worse.
It was already pretty bad. Most of us know the oline needs dramatic improvements - they need more than one upgrade just to be "average." Not likely happening this year unless Ezeudu and Neal take major steps forward. Would also help if McKethan is healthy.
I do think they can get a center, but they must think highly of Bredesen if they let Gates walk(or were they just worried about the leg not holding up?).
But it comes down to you get what you get when you can get it and do not over reach.
Having an edge rusher who cant rush the QB is a liability. Teams will see him and option to pass. Some pretty smart guys passed up on Jalen Carter. The Eagles drafting is spotty at best and I am not going to sweat players until they actually perform at this level.
I don't know, this just sounds like another overrated Cowboys pick
You can be thrilled with the Giants #1 pick AND at the same time recognize that the mismatches up front just got worse.
You can be thrilled with the Giants #1 pick AND at the same time recognize that the mismatches up front just got worse.
Essex, if the Giants had landed these two players last night, we'd be doing backflips.
Having an edge rusher who cant rush the QB is a liability. Teams will see him and option to pass. Some pretty smart guys passed up on Jalen Carter. The Eagles drafting is spotty at best and I am not going to sweat players until they actually perform at this level.
I think he was talking about Mazi Smith since he is a Cowboys fan who trolls other boards with rose-tinted Cowboy love because the Cowboys boards don't want him
You can be thrilled with the Giants #1 pick AND at the same time recognize that the mismatches up front just got worse.
Why did the mismatches get worse. Both guys are athletic freaks who did not produce. Nolan Smith has 12 sacks in 38 games in college!!! Jalen Carter could a great player, but he did not produce much either. He had three sacks and 7 tackles for a loss. Carter is a rotational player who has bad conditioning, did not do well against some of the better lineman he went up against (especially in the Florida game), was out of condition at both the combine and his pro days, but yeah let's just say the mismatch got worse. Maybe the Eagles wasted two picks. I don't know we will see soon enough how their considerable athletic ability translates at the next level, but what I do know is that there production numbers in college were nothing special.
Essex, if the Giants had landed these two players last night, we'd be doing backflips.
I did not want Nolan Smith at 25 (which became 24). I would certainly have taken Carter, but John Schneider knows a thing or two about defenses and so does Monti Ossenfort for that matter and they passed on Carter. All I am saying is that I didn't want Smith and Carter is a freak athlete without elite level production to match his athletic ability. I am certainly not a cheerleader for Schoen, but I do think what Wink likes to do is dial up exotic blitzes and he needs the backend protection. He thinks this guy gives it to him so that might not be worthy of a backflip, but it is worthy of some genuine excitement like a bearhug!
RE: But the Eagles absolutely nailed this draft so far.
I am still pissed NO traded a future first for Olave last year. Unbelievable that this always happens with the Eagles. They always seem to have a horseshoe up their ass when it comes to trades.
That’s because they are willing movers and howie is a wheeler dealer unlike any past gm we’ve had. I think schoen will be more of a dealer when the roster is more settled and built how they want. Right now it’s all about adding those core pieces to build with. We can’t really afford to take a lesser player for a couple more later picks. If anything we are in move up mode at this moment. Of course I could be way off as I’m sitting on the couch like the rest of ya.
Either way I can’t remember the last time we had a staff that I wasn’t questioning every move they made. Two things from last night, keep in mind I don’t really watch college football so I base my thought on what I hear and read about, so realistically based on where we were slotted I was hoping for flowers or Addison then I heard Addison speak. I think we might of dodged one there (cmon you just get drafted and the first thing you say is let’s get paid) then I saw winks reaction. That had to be his number one target minus the anderson’s, Witherspoon,…etc. that we were nowhere near. I can’t wait to see the defense this year. They got wink some nice pieces that should make his life a bit easier ( I still say last year was probably his best year coaching with what he had to work with he did a hell of a job.
ran the ball 16 times for about 120 yards in the second half of the SB. Smith and Carter were trying to address this from happening again imv. Smith is a outstanding run defender who they hope will advance in the pash rush.
Dallas struggled some against the run and creating a wall between the tackles tends to present problems to offenses. The NFCE is a heavy run division.
The reality is we're nowhere near as good as the Eagles at their best
ran the ball 16 times for about 120 yards in the second half of the SB. Smith and Carter were trying to address this from happening again imv. Smith is a outstanding run defender who they hope will advance in the pash rush.
Dallas struggled some against the run and creating a wall between the tackles tends to present problems to offenses. The NFCE is a heavy run division.
Having an edge rusher who cant pass rush is a waste because if teams know that they will pass whenever they see him on the field and his run stopping is neutralized. That is why a two way Edge like Tuck and JPP can be so valuable
I doubt the Eagles are thinking Smith can't advance as a pass rusher. I have seen him described as a "violent" run defender and this one tends to not develop as much with time imv.
I am in agreement about having players who excel at both which is why I think they look to upgrade Olujari's spot at some point.
I just don't think a 238 pound guy can easily turn into a pass rusher against 300+ pound athletic NFL Lineman. Just because Hassan Reddick did it, does not mean everyone will. There is good reason why 29 teams passed on Nolan Smith despite his run stopping abilities and athletic profile. Also, as to his run stopping abilities, it is much easier to set the edge as an undersized edge than in the NFL. So, his ability as a run stopper might not translate. Maybe his game evolves etc, but there is huge bust potential in that pick in the first round and that is why I think the NFL passed.
in FA. They will be a lot harder to run against this year. And, coverage should be better. Both outside LBs will have another year under their belt.
Eagles also lost Hargraves and Edwards. And Cox is a year older.
I am comfortable with Ezeudu and Neal. Bredeson is a decent starter. and they have multiple picks left.
Yeah, losing an 11 sack veteran DT to the other major NFC contender and replacing him with a rookie I don't look at as adding, but trying to offset the loss. Nolan Smith could be looked at as adding, but also..Graham and Cox are on 1 year deals and towards the end..this is more about restocking the cupboards for 2024 imo.
Quote:
I wouldn't say they added to their pass rush.
Gotcha.
They sent their 5th rounder to AZ as part of the settlement, but still, going from 94 to 66 is significant, and there's likely going to be some premium talent still available at that spot.
What if that dude collapses pockets for Parsons to pad his sack numbers.
yeah, it's not like we could cover their receivers last year, either.
I don’t think they are better this year.
The Giants though lost a starting Center who was average and a good Love which could hurt but maybe be replaced in the next few rounds. that is about it. We added a good CB in the draft, a legit starting Mike, a legit DT, a stud TE, more talent at WR, and more depth than we had.
If you asked who is better this year Philly. If you ask who got better this year… the Giants.
The only thing the Dallas defense couldn't do well last year was stop the run consistently. This pick addresses that exact problem. If this pick turns out, the Dallas defense will be a top 3 if not the best defense in the NFL.
That’s right 6.95
Don’t downplay pick. Dude can play NT now.
Giants better address the IOL.
Very much so. The player Banks is great but also very much fits our system. One of the two or three most important positions for a reason.
This. There is no way to catch up in two years. It is also true that the Eagles just have a horseshoe stuck up their butts. The trades(like Wentz) where they picked up picks far better than they should have have been a staple for a few years. Howie Roseman is a "genius".
I mean did any get drafted last night? This IOL class is deep, I expect 1 or 2 picks on them the next 2 days.
I will say this tho, Evan Neal was a big part of the problem last year, it wasn't all on the interior. So I'm banking on some major improvements there, which should help.
Eagles also lost Hargraves and Edwards. And Cox is a year older.
I am comfortable with Ezeudu and Neal. Bredeson is a decent starter. and they have multiple picks left.
Davis is a NT, he's the type who ties up blockers and allows everyone else to get after ball carriers and quarterbacks.
And the player they want dropping to or right near where they're drafting so it doesn't cost them a fortune to get them.
You can be thrilled with the Giants #1 pick AND at the same time recognize that the mismatches up front just got worse.
You can be thrilled with the Giants #1 pick AND at the same time recognize that the mismatches up front just got worse.
It was already pretty bad. Most of us know the oline needs dramatic improvements - they need more than one upgrade just to be "average." Not likely happening this year unless Ezeudu and Neal take major steps forward. Would also help if McKethan is healthy.
I do think they can get a center, but they must think highly of Bredesen if they let Gates walk(or were they just worried about the leg not holding up?).
But it comes down to you get what you get when you can get it and do not over reach.
Having an edge rusher who cant rush the QB is a liability. Teams will see him and option to pass. Some pretty smart guys passed up on Jalen Carter. The Eagles drafting is spotty at best and I am not going to sweat players until they actually perform at this level.
You can be thrilled with the Giants #1 pick AND at the same time recognize that the mismatches up front just got worse.
It'll get worse before it gets better.
@ZBerm
·
19m
The Eagles traded Carson Wentz to Indy in a deal that included the No. 16 pick in '22.
They traded that pick to NO in a deal that included a 1st-round pick swap and 2023 1st-round pick (and more).
The pick swap turned into A.J. Brown. The '23 1st-rdr turned into Jalen Carter.
You can be thrilled with the Giants #1 pick AND at the same time recognize that the mismatches up front just got worse.
Quote:
of you guys are misunderstanding me.
You can be thrilled with the Giants #1 pick AND at the same time recognize that the mismatches up front just got worse.
Essex, if the Giants had landed these two players last night, we'd be doing backflips.
Quote:
Having an edge rusher who cant rush the QB is a liability. Teams will see him and option to pass. Some pretty smart guys passed up on Jalen Carter. The Eagles drafting is spotty at best and I am not going to sweat players until they actually perform at this level.
I think he was talking about Mazi Smith since he is a Cowboys fan who trolls other boards with rose-tinted Cowboy love because the Cowboys boards don't want him
Quote:
In comment 16100311 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
of you guys are misunderstanding me.
You can be thrilled with the Giants #1 pick AND at the same time recognize that the mismatches up front just got worse.
Essex, if the Giants had landed these two players last night, we'd be doing backflips.
I did not want Nolan Smith at 25 (which became 24). I would certainly have taken Carter, but John Schneider knows a thing or two about defenses and so does Monti Ossenfort for that matter and they passed on Carter. All I am saying is that I didn't want Smith and Carter is a freak athlete without elite level production to match his athletic ability. I am certainly not a cheerleader for Schoen, but I do think what Wink likes to do is dial up exotic blitzes and he needs the backend protection. He thinks this guy gives it to him so that might not be worthy of a backflip, but it is worthy of some genuine excitement like a bearhug!
That’s because they are willing movers and howie is a wheeler dealer unlike any past gm we’ve had. I think schoen will be more of a dealer when the roster is more settled and built how they want. Right now it’s all about adding those core pieces to build with. We can’t really afford to take a lesser player for a couple more later picks. If anything we are in move up mode at this moment. Of course I could be way off as I’m sitting on the couch like the rest of ya.
Either way I can’t remember the last time we had a staff that I wasn’t questioning every move they made. Two things from last night, keep in mind I don’t really watch college football so I base my thought on what I hear and read about, so realistically based on where we were slotted I was hoping for flowers or Addison then I heard Addison speak. I think we might of dodged one there (cmon you just get drafted and the first thing you say is let’s get paid) then I saw winks reaction. That had to be his number one target minus the anderson’s, Witherspoon,…etc. that we were nowhere near. I can’t wait to see the defense this year. They got wink some nice pieces that should make his life a bit easier ( I still say last year was probably his best year coaching with what he had to work with he did a hell of a job.
Dallas struggled some against the run and creating a wall between the tackles tends to present problems to offenses. The NFCE is a heavy run division.
to a man, Dallas is still better than we are, too. Although that gap has shrunk.
Dallas struggled some against the run and creating a wall between the tackles tends to present problems to offenses. The NFCE is a heavy run division.
Having an edge rusher who cant pass rush is a waste because if teams know that they will pass whenever they see him on the field and his run stopping is neutralized. That is why a two way Edge like Tuck and JPP can be so valuable
I am in agreement about having players who excel at both which is why I think they look to upgrade Olujari's spot at some point.
I am in agreement about having players who excel at both which is why I think they look to upgrade Olujari's spot at some point.
I just don't think a 238 pound guy can easily turn into a pass rusher against 300+ pound athletic NFL Lineman. Just because Hassan Reddick did it, does not mean everyone will. There is good reason why 29 teams passed on Nolan Smith despite his run stopping abilities and athletic profile. Also, as to his run stopping abilities, it is much easier to set the edge as an undersized edge than in the NFL. So, his ability as a run stopper might not translate. Maybe his game evolves etc, but there is huge bust potential in that pick in the first round and that is why I think the NFL passed.
I am in agreement about having players who excel at both which is why I think they look to upgrade Olujari's spot at some point.
Been looking for a guy who can do both for years.
Eagles also lost Hargraves and Edwards. And Cox is a year older.
I am comfortable with Ezeudu and Neal. Bredeson is a decent starter. and they have multiple picks left.
Yeah, losing an 11 sack veteran DT to the other major NFC contender and replacing him with a rookie I don't look at as adding, but trying to offset the loss. Nolan Smith could be looked at as adding, but also..Graham and Cox are on 1 year deals and towards the end..this is more about restocking the cupboards for 2024 imo.