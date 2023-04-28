Day 2 Preview

Just like in 2022, NYG use their first selection on a defensive player at a marquee position. I do not believe that was THE pre-determined plan, but instead one of the roads to the eventual the destination. The destination was certainly a faster team with extra attention put on the skill positions but how they would get there was more about value. In 2022 – they used the next three picks on the offensive side of the ball, two of which were in the trenches. What to expect day two? Here are the names to keep in mind in relation to the task they are trying to achieve.
Building this defense is not over. As stated in the weeks leading up to the draft, there is both space on the depth chart and a need on the roster for another edge defender. This can be a pure pass rusher that fits the Ojulari/Thibodeaux role should one of them go down and/or to add a fresh pair of legs. This can can also be a Jihad Ward-type role, a true edge setter that can defend the run but also give something as a rusher. Not many names can fit both of those roles, but Keion White (Georgia Tech), Tuli Tuipulotu (USC), Isaiah Foskey (Notre Dame), and Yaya Diaby all do and also have day two grades. If they want more speed/backup pure edge guys, look for the names Derick Hall (Auburn) and BJ Ojulari (LSU).
The ”A-Gap Penetrator” is a thing we have heard multiple times as well. Early in free agency I was told from a reliable source the team was in on Calais Campbell (worked with Wink in BAL) but the two sides did not line up financially. While NYG did sign two veteran DL, they still have a spot open for a pure inside penetrator. The top one is Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern) with Byron Young (Alabama) and Zacch Pickens behind him. Do not sleep on the name Gervon Dexter (Florida) as a sneaky strong option that brings more size to the table.
Are they done in the secondary? I think the hybrid nickel/safety role is still in play. Think, the role and skill set of Julian Love. Brian Branch (Alabama) surprisingly fell out of round one, but Jartavius Martin (Illinois) is on a similar level and Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M) brings more size for the opposing tight ends to deal with.
If I had to put money on a position this team makes a move for in round 2, it is at receiver. Just hearing Schoen talk about how tense it was as guys were getting taken off their board leading up to their pick and the fact four straight receivers went 20-23 (a first time ever), I have to believe that was their number one or number two goal. There is a cluster of receivers sitting there when it comes to round two. I also think their main priority for adding talent at that spot will be speed more so than size. I am thinking they will pursue Marvin Mims (Oklahoma), Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee), or Tyler Scott (Cincinnati). Fall back options will be Cedric Tillman (Tennessee) and Jonathan Mingo (Mississippi). Is it possible all five will be gone before they’re on the clock? Absolutely. But the fact only one tight end went in round one and multiple round one-caliber OL slipped into round two helps their case a bit. Mims is the one I suspect they want the most and it would require a trade up I believe.
Speaking of the OL – we have to think this is a strong option as well. Sure, they have first rounders at tackle, a second-year guard they just drafted (and like a lot too), and a right guard they just recently signed to a multi-year deal. I am leaning toward OL here – but if their top center or even their number two ends up being there, it could be a strong pull in that direction. I think they will like Joe Tippman (Wisconsin) and there is a guard-skill set there, more so than John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota) / Luke Wypler (Ohio State) if it was needed. I am personally high on O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida) but the scheme-fit is what gives me hesitation. He just does not get outside the box very fast and NYG loved doing that a year ago. But seeing what DAL and PHI and WAS have at DT – he just makes sense to me. Doubt he falls that far. Then we have the trend I have noted a few times since Schoen came here. The tackle-to-guard converts. I am drawn to Matthew Bergeron (Syracuse) , Cody Mauch (North Dakota State), and Steve Avila (TCU).
This OL is still on shaky ground both for the near and long term and the stubborn side of me says it should be the round 2 priority. Then see what is available at receiver in round three or four. Names like Jayden Reed (Michigan State), Rashee Rice (SMU), and AT Perry (Wake Forest) are still attractive playmakers for this offense to build on. But then again, do they double dip premium picks on offense two years in a row? They did pump a lot of resources into the defense via free agency, perhaps that is indeed the plan for tonight.
(looks like Giants have decision to make, many good options might be left: 59 Buffalo Bills: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi
60 Cincinnati Bengals: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
61 Chicago Bears (via SF and CAR): Isaiah Foskey, edge, Notre Dame
62 Philadelphia Eagles: DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
63 Kansas City Chiefs: Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse)
Round 3
64. Bears: Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin
65. Texans: Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
66. Eagles (via ARI): Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
67. Broncos (via IND): Joe Tippmann, OL, Wisconsin
89. Giants: Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
Link - ( New Window )
Always feel like Day 2 is more interesting as the names become lesser known but the talent is often very comparable to the back half of a Rd1.
Quote:
can step right in if possible. Hopefully, no projects
Would love that. Check out the rankings from nfldraftbuzz:
CENTER RANKINGS - 2023 NFL DRAFT - NFLDRAFTBUZZ.COM
--All of the Centers are still there: Avila, Tippmann, Schmitz, Wypler, Stromberg, & Oluwatimi can compete for a starting job right away. Scmitz and Tippmann probably are the most ready to start though from that group. Avila's the most intriguing though IMO from this group.
WIDE REEIVER RANKINGS - 2023 NFL DRAFT - NFLDRAFTBUZZ.COM
--Hyatt, Tillman, and Mims stand ot at first glance from the guys still on the board. I don't want anymore smurfs in the room. Get some size.
Excellent..🤞🤞🤞🤞
(looks like Giants have decision to make, many good options might be left: 59 Buffalo Bills: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi
60 Cincinnati Bengals: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
61 Chicago Bears (via SF and CAR): Isaiah Foskey, edge, Notre Dame
62 Philadelphia Eagles: DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
63 Kansas City Chiefs: Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse)
Round 3
64. Bears: Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin
65. Texans: Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
66. Eagles (via ARI): Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
67. Broncos (via IND): Joe Tippmann, OL, Wisconsin
89. Giants: Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon Link - ( New Window )
I don't think either of those picks are realistic. The Steelers are also apparently very high on Downs.
Can we really say, “trust Bredeson, trust the Ezeudu, trust the other drafted rookie who got hurt last year, trust Lemieux….?”
For me, none of the above have given me any indication as to why I should. Besides, all of these guys got injured last year….who is to say it won’t happen again? We have plenty of WRs who are decent to very good. Look for a sleeper in round 3 if you have to have one.
WE NEED GOOD LARGE MEN TO WIN THE TRENCHES…AND don’t FORGET, OUR QB IS BEING PAID 40 million….
Moreover, the draft isn't the last opportunity to improve the OL before week 1. There are still free agent starting caliber IOL.
Moreover, the draft isn't the last opportunity to improve the OL before week 1. There are still free agent starting caliber IOL.
Who? And how much? Don’t forget, as of this minute, we are in the red, cap wise.
Moreover, the draft isn't the last opportunity to improve the OL before week 1. There are still free agent starting caliber IOL.
Didn't we try that route a couple years ago and pretty much every FA lineman we signed retired?
Can we really say, “trust Bredeson, trust the Ezeudu, trust the other drafted rookie who got hurt last year, trust Lemieux….?”
For me, none of the above have given me any indication as to why I should. Besides, all of these guys got injured last year….who is to say it won’t happen again? We have plenty of WRs who are decent to very good. Look for a sleeper in round 3 if you have to have one.
WE NEED GOOD LARGE MEN TO WIN THE TRENCHES…AND don’t FORGET, OUR QB IS BEING PAID 40 million….
I think the Giants have high hopes for Ezeudu, who was a high pick last season. I d trust him as much as anyone they might draft tonight
Quote:
can step right in if possible. Hopefully, no projects
Would love that. Check out the rankings from nfldraftbuzz:
CENTER RANKINGS - 2023 NFL DRAFT - NFLDRAFTBUZZ.COM
--All of the Centers are still there: Avila, Tippmann, Schmitz, Wypler, Stromberg, & Oluwatimi can compete for a starting job right away. Scmitz and Tippmann probably are the most ready to start though from that group. Avila's the most intriguing though IMO from this group.
WIDE REEIVER RANKINGS - 2023 NFL DRAFT - NFLDRAFTBUZZ.COM
--Hyatt, Tillman, and Mims stand ot at first glance from the guys still on the board. I don't want anymore smurfs in the room. Get some size.
Moreover, the draft isn't the last opportunity to improve the OL before week 1. There are still free agent starting caliber IOL.
Here you go:
https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/free-agents/all/offensive-line/available/
Quote:
My guess is only 1 or two will be taken in the 2nd. There's a very realistic chance they will be in position to draft a starting C early day 3.
Moreover, the draft isn't the last opportunity to improve the OL before week 1. There are still free agent starting caliber IOL.
Didn't we try that route a couple years ago and pretty much every FA lineman we signed retired?
The dynamics that were present them do not exist with this team any longer. People actually want to play for Daboll.
Quote:
In comment 16100731 allstarjim said:
Quote:
My guess is only 1 or two will be taken in the 2nd. There's a very realistic chance they will be in position to draft a starting C early day 3.
Moreover, the draft isn't the last opportunity to improve the OL before week 1. There are still free agent starting caliber IOL.
Didn't we try that route a couple years ago and pretty much every FA lineman we signed retired?
The dynamics that were present them do not exist with this team any longer. People actually want to play for Daboll.
This is true. The Giants bigger mistake was not adding a OL in that draft which was mind boggling considering how young and unproven they were going into that season.
Quote:
can step right in if possible. Hopefully, no projects
Would love that. Check out the rankings from nfldraftbuzz:
CENTER RANKINGS - 2023 NFL DRAFT - NFLDRAFTBUZZ.COM
--All of the Centers are still there: Avila, Tippmann, Schmitz, Wypler, Stromberg, & Oluwatimi can compete for a starting job right away. Scmitz and Tippmann probably are the most ready to start though from that group. Avila's the most intriguing though IMO from this group.
WIDE REEIVER RANKINGS - 2023 NFL DRAFT - NFLDRAFTBUZZ.COM
--Hyatt, Tillman, and Mims stand ot at first glance from the guys still on the board. I don't want anymore smurfs in the room. Get some size.
I think Ekiyor can be added to that list.
That's why you're better off using top picks at premium positions if the grade matches or exceeds the draft spot.
You can address G/C for little money in free agency, but if you want meaningful Edge or receiver, it's going to take a bite.
I would start to consider IOL in round 3, not before.
While the grade will be there for some of these guys, the grade will also be there (or higher) for guys that will play an impact position.
Watch the number of this C group that is still available after pick 80 or so.
If they get Mingo or Mims, then in the 3rd round DL, DB, or C.
@JordanRaanan
·
2h
Most likely Giants draft picks Day 2 at picks 57 and 89.
(Note: Double the choices since 2 picks. No particular order)
WR Jonathan Mingo
WR Tre Tucker
WR Josh Downs
WR Marvin Mims
OL Cody Mauch
OL Steve Avila
C Jon Michael Schmitz
C Joe Tippmann
Edge Byron Young
RB Zach Charbonnet
RB Kandre Miller
WR Jayden Reed
WR Tyler Scott
Edge Derick Hall
RB Eric Gray
Day 2/3
RB Chase Brown
CB Riley Moss
It's bizarre that people think, see hole, plug hole for next year.
If you draft a C early, it's just much more-so Years 2-4, than Year 1. OL is just not a position where you tend to get a good immediate and consistent hit rate throughout Year 1 with maximum impact.
LOVE him in Round 3 if he's still there. I wouldn't let him slide to round 4. Young man has size, experience at C, and is versatile enough to play OG. Arkansas has produced Centers in the past, so he comes from a good program too.
@Ourlads_Sy
·
3h
Day 2 is the most important day of the NFL Draft
The 1986 class was a classic with stockpile of #2s.
NYG 1986 Draft Picks - ( New Window )
@Ourlads_Sy
·
3h
Day 2 is the most important day of the NFL Draft
Strahan, Snee, Toomer, Webster and Osi 2007
Snee, Webster, Linval, Beatty and Osi 2011
Quote:
We need to have one….don’t forget we play Eagles, Cowboys, and Commanders 6 times. We have to block these guys with studs.
Can we really say, “trust Bredeson, trust the Ezeudu, trust the other drafted rookie who got hurt last year, trust Lemieux….?”
For me, none of the above have given me any indication as to why I should. Besides, all of these guys got injured last year….who is to say it won’t happen again? We have plenty of WRs who are decent to very good. Look for a sleeper in round 3 if you have to have one.
WE NEED GOOD LARGE MEN TO WIN THE TRENCHES…AND don’t FORGET, OUR QB IS BEING PAID 40 million….
I think the Giants have high hopes for Ezeudu, who was a high pick last season. I d trust him as much as anyone they might draft tonight
And who do you TRUST to be our center to block all these monsters in the middle, Carter and Mazi just to name two. Who has earned that trust?
People might try switching back and forth, but with MLB, NHL/NBA playoffs - the ratings kind of tank after first few picks of 2nd round.
That's how Gettleman drafted. See hole, plug hole. And when one of the beats asks about positional value, give them a 5 minute lecture about the importance of hog mollies.
Given the limits of the NFL salary cap, you can't waste a top pick on a center.
The Giants will draft one in RD-3 at the earliest. And if the draft doesn't fall right to pick a center, they'll sign a vet or use Bredeson or one of the other IOL.
That's how Gettleman drafted. See hole, plug hole. And when one of the beats asks about positional value, give them a 5 minute lecture about the importance of hog mollies.
Given the limits of the NFL salary cap, you can't waste a top pick on a center.
The Giants will draft one in RD-3 at the earliest. And if the draft doesn't fall right to pick a center, they'll sign a vet or use Bredeson or one of the other IOL.
+1
Quote:
In comment 16100717 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
We need to have one….don’t forget we play Eagles, Cowboys, and Commanders 6 times. We have to block these guys with studs.
Can we really say, “trust Bredeson, trust the Ezeudu, trust the other drafted rookie who got hurt last year, trust Lemieux….?”
For me, none of the above have given me any indication as to why I should. Besides, all of these guys got injured last year….who is to say it won’t happen again? We have plenty of WRs who are decent to very good. Look for a sleeper in round 3 if you have to have one.
WE NEED GOOD LARGE MEN TO WIN THE TRENCHES…AND don’t FORGET, OUR QB IS BEING PAID 40 million….
I think the Giants have high hopes for Ezeudu, who was a high pick last season. I d trust him as much as anyone they might draft tonight
And who do you TRUST to be our center to block all these monsters in the middle, Carter and Mazi just to name two. Who has earned that trust?
There are BBI posters who have more NFL experience than Jalen Carter and Mazi Smith. What makes you trust either of them to be a monster in the first place?
The value in round three is LB and maybe IOL.
The value in round four is IOL.
And now Pitt can build a nice OL after drafting Jones by getting zTorrence with the first pick tonight.
As for the Giants, I think WRbut it won’t be a forced pick just to get one.
Wouldn’t surprise me if JS dumps off the 6 and 7s to get their guys tonight.
Friday nights are still some kind of special event for you every week?
Couldn’t agree with you more. It looks like many are panicking from what the Eagles and Cowboys are doing. Yes. It should be recognized, but don’t let it affect how you select in lining up value with the talent and position.
Think Musgrave is a very live darkhorse if they don't move up for another player and he's a screaming value at 57.