Day 2 Preview

Just like in 2022, NYG use their first selection on a defensive player at a marquee position. I do not believe that was THE pre-determined plan, but instead one of the roads to the eventual the destination. The destination was certainly a faster team with extra attention put on the skill positions but how they would get there was more about value. In 2022 – they used the next three picks on the offensive side of the ball, two of which were in the trenches. What to expect day two? Here are the names to keep in mind in relation to the task they are trying to achieve.



Building this defense is not over. As stated in the weeks leading up to the draft, there is both space on the depth chart and a need on the roster for another edge defender. This can be a pure pass rusher that fits the Ojulari/Thibodeaux role should one of them go down and/or to add a fresh pair of legs. This can can also be a Jihad Ward-type role, a true edge setter that can defend the run but also give something as a rusher. Not many names can fit both of those roles, but Keion White (Georgia Tech), Tuli Tuipulotu (USC), Isaiah Foskey (Notre Dame) , and Yaya Diaby all do and also have day two grades. If they want more speed/backup pure edge guys, look for the names Derick Hall (Auburn) and BJ Ojulari (LSU) .



The ”A-Gap Penetrator” is a thing we have heard multiple times as well. Early in free agency I was told from a reliable source the team was in on Calais Campbell (worked with Wink in BAL) but the two sides did not line up financially. While NYG did sign two veteran DL, they still have a spot open for a pure inside penetrator. The top one is Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern) with Byron Young (Alabama) and Zacch Pickens behind him. Do not sleep on the name Gervon Dexter (Florida) as a sneaky strong option that brings more size to the table.



Are they done in the secondary? I think the hybrid nickel/safety role is still in play. Think, the role and skill set of Julian Love. Brian Branch (Alabama) surprisingly fell out of round one, but Jartavius Martin (Illinois) is on a similar level and Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M) brings more size for the opposing tight ends to deal with.



If I had to put money on a position this team makes a move for in round 2, it is at receiver. Just hearing Schoen talk about how tense it was as guys were getting taken off their board leading up to their pick and the fact four straight receivers went 20-23 (a first time ever), I have to believe that was their number one or number two goal. There is a cluster of receivers sitting there when it comes to round two. I also think their main priority for adding talent at that spot will be speed more so than size. I am thinking they will pursue Marvin Mims (Oklahoma), Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee), or Tyler Scott (Cincinnati) . Fall back options will be Cedric Tillman (Tennessee) and Jonathan Mingo (Mississippi) . Is it possible all five will be gone before they’re on the clock? Absolutely. But the fact only one tight end went in round one and multiple round one-caliber OL slipped into round two helps their case a bit. Mims is the one I suspect they want the most and it would require a trade up I believe.



Speaking of the OL – we have to think this is a strong option as well. Sure, they have first rounders at tackle, a second-year guard they just drafted (and like a lot too), and a right guard they just recently signed to a multi-year deal. I am leaning toward OL here – but if their top center or even their number two ends up being there, it could be a strong pull in that direction. I think they will like Joe Tippman (Wisconsin) and there is a guard-skill set there, more so than John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota) / Luke Wypler (Ohio State) if it was needed. I am personally high on O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida) but the scheme-fit is what gives me hesitation. He just does not get outside the box very fast and NYG loved doing that a year ago. But seeing what DAL and PHI and WAS have at DT – he just makes sense to me. Doubt he falls that far. Then we have the trend I have noted a few times since Schoen came here. The tackle-to-guard converts. I am drawn to Matthew Bergeron (Syracuse) , Cody Mauch (North Dakota State), and Steve Avila (TCU) .



This OL is still on shaky ground both for the near and long term and the stubborn side of me says it should be the round 2 priority. Then see what is available at receiver in round three or four. Names like Jayden Reed (Michigan State), Rashee Rice (SMU), and AT Perry (Wake Forest) are still attractive playmakers for this offense to build on. But then again, do they double dip premium picks on offense two years in a row? They did pump a lot of resources into the defense via free agency, perhaps that is indeed the plan for tonight.

