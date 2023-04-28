for display only
Day 2 Preview

Sy'56 : 7:53 am
Just like in 2022, NYG use their first selection on a defensive player at a marquee position. I do not believe that was THE pre-determined plan, but instead one of the roads to the eventual the destination. The destination was certainly a faster team with extra attention put on the skill positions but how they would get there was more about value. In 2022 – they used the next three picks on the offensive side of the ball, two of which were in the trenches. What to expect day two? Here are the names to keep in mind in relation to the task they are trying to achieve.

Building this defense is not over. As stated in the weeks leading up to the draft, there is both space on the depth chart and a need on the roster for another edge defender. This can be a pure pass rusher that fits the Ojulari/Thibodeaux role should one of them go down and/or to add a fresh pair of legs. This can can also be a Jihad Ward-type role, a true edge setter that can defend the run but also give something as a rusher. Not many names can fit both of those roles, but Keion White (Georgia Tech), Tuli Tuipulotu (USC), Isaiah Foskey (Notre Dame), and Yaya Diaby all do and also have day two grades. If they want more speed/backup pure edge guys, look for the names Derick Hall (Auburn) and BJ Ojulari (LSU).

The ”A-Gap Penetrator” is a thing we have heard multiple times as well. Early in free agency I was told from a reliable source the team was in on Calais Campbell (worked with Wink in BAL) but the two sides did not line up financially. While NYG did sign two veteran DL, they still have a spot open for a pure inside penetrator. The top one is Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern) with Byron Young (Alabama) and Zacch Pickens behind him. Do not sleep on the name Gervon Dexter (Florida) as a sneaky strong option that brings more size to the table.

Are they done in the secondary? I think the hybrid nickel/safety role is still in play. Think, the role and skill set of Julian Love. Brian Branch (Alabama) surprisingly fell out of round one, but Jartavius Martin (Illinois) is on a similar level and Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M) brings more size for the opposing tight ends to deal with.

If I had to put money on a position this team makes a move for in round 2, it is at receiver. Just hearing Schoen talk about how tense it was as guys were getting taken off their board leading up to their pick and the fact four straight receivers went 20-23 (a first time ever), I have to believe that was their number one or number two goal. There is a cluster of receivers sitting there when it comes to round two. I also think their main priority for adding talent at that spot will be speed more so than size. I am thinking they will pursue Marvin Mims (Oklahoma), Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee), or Tyler Scott (Cincinnati). Fall back options will be Cedric Tillman (Tennessee) and Jonathan Mingo (Mississippi). Is it possible all five will be gone before they’re on the clock? Absolutely. But the fact only one tight end went in round one and multiple round one-caliber OL slipped into round two helps their case a bit. Mims is the one I suspect they want the most and it would require a trade up I believe.

Speaking of the OL – we have to think this is a strong option as well. Sure, they have first rounders at tackle, a second-year guard they just drafted (and like a lot too), and a right guard they just recently signed to a multi-year deal. I am leaning toward OL here – but if their top center or even their number two ends up being there, it could be a strong pull in that direction. I think they will like Joe Tippman (Wisconsin) and there is a guard-skill set there, more so than John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota) / Luke Wypler (Ohio State) if it was needed. I am personally high on O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida) but the scheme-fit is what gives me hesitation. He just does not get outside the box very fast and NYG loved doing that a year ago. But seeing what DAL and PHI and WAS have at DT – he just makes sense to me. Doubt he falls that far. Then we have the trend I have noted a few times since Schoen came here. The tackle-to-guard converts. I am drawn to Matthew Bergeron (Syracuse) , Cody Mauch (North Dakota State), and Steve Avila (TCU).

This OL is still on shaky ground both for the near and long term and the stubborn side of me says it should be the round 2 priority. Then see what is available at receiver in round three or four. Names like Jayden Reed (Michigan State), Rashee Rice (SMU), and AT Perry (Wake Forest) are still attractive playmakers for this offense to build on. But then again, do they double dip premium picks on offense two years in a row? They did pump a lot of resources into the defense via free agency, perhaps that is indeed the plan for tonight.
SI mock  
FGiant : 11:26 am : link
57. Giants: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
(looks like Giants have decision to make, many good options might be left: 59 Buffalo Bills: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi
60 Cincinnati Bengals: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
61 Chicago Bears (via SF and CAR): Isaiah Foskey, edge, Notre Dame
62 Philadelphia Eagles: DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
63 Kansas City Chiefs: Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse)

Round 3
64. Bears: Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin
65. Texans: Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
66. Eagles (via ARI): Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
67. Broncos (via IND): Joe Tippmann, OL, Wisconsin

89. Giants: Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
WR and Center go right to the forefront tonight  
ThomasG : 11:27 am : link
If somebody special on their shortlist of names at Edge or Running Back happen to fall too far in Schoen's view then that would be fine as well.

Always feel like Day 2 is more interesting as the names become lesser known but the talent is often very comparable to the back half of a Rd1.
RE: RE: Please, an actual C that  
Big Blue '56 : 11:37 am : link
In comment 16100338 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16100246 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


can step right in if possible. Hopefully, no projects



Would love that. Check out the rankings from nfldraftbuzz:

CENTER RANKINGS - 2023 NFL DRAFT - NFLDRAFTBUZZ.COM
--All of the Centers are still there: Avila, Tippmann, Schmitz, Wypler, Stromberg, & Oluwatimi can compete for a starting job right away. Scmitz and Tippmann probably are the most ready to start though from that group. Avila's the most intriguing though IMO from this group.

WIDE REEIVER RANKINGS - 2023 NFL DRAFT - NFLDRAFTBUZZ.COM
--Hyatt, Tillman, and Mims stand ot at first glance from the guys still on the board. I don't want anymore smurfs in the room. Get some size.


Excellent..🤞🤞🤞🤞
So many holes  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 11:45 am : link
I agree a lot of signs point to Mims/Mingo, but tough for them to pass on White if he is there.
RE: SI mock  
AcidTest : 11:55 am : link
In comment 16100621 FGiant said:
Quote:
57. Giants: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
(looks like Giants have decision to make, many good options might be left: 59 Buffalo Bills: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi
60 Cincinnati Bengals: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
61 Chicago Bears (via SF and CAR): Isaiah Foskey, edge, Notre Dame
62 Philadelphia Eagles: DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
63 Kansas City Chiefs: Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse)

Round 3
64. Bears: Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin
65. Texans: Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
66. Eagles (via ARI): Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
67. Broncos (via IND): Joe Tippmann, OL, Wisconsin

89. Giants: Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon Link - ( New Window )


I don't think either of those picks are realistic. The Steelers are also apparently very high on Downs.
O'Cyrus Torrence?  
jmalls23 : 12:15 pm : link
trade up to get him?
We don’t have a quality center  
5BowlsSoon : 12:25 pm : link
We need to have one….don’t forget we play Eagles, Cowboys, and Commanders 6 times. We have to block these guys with studs.

Can we really say, “trust Bredeson, trust the Ezeudu, trust the other drafted rookie who got hurt last year, trust Lemieux….?”

For me, none of the above have given me any indication as to why I should. Besides, all of these guys got injured last year….who is to say it won’t happen again? We have plenty of WRs who are decent to very good. Look for a sleeper in round 3 if you have to have one.

WE NEED GOOD LARGE MEN TO WIN THE TRENCHES…AND don’t FORGET, OUR QB IS BEING PAID 40 million….
I hope  
g56blue10 : 12:29 pm : link
We get the WR with are 2nd and move up somehow if possible to get the best center
The name  
Amtoft : 12:33 pm : link
people aren't talking about is Ricky Stromberg. If you watch the games he is a beast and the best Center if you ask me. Don't be shocked if the Giants go Stromberg.
Surprised  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12:34 pm : link
How many people want to shop hungry.
We went a whole round with no centers being taken  
allstarjim : 12:36 pm : link
My guess is only 1 or two will be taken in the 2nd. There's a very realistic chance they will be in position to draft a starting C early day 3.

Moreover, the draft isn't the last opportunity to improve the OL before week 1. There are still free agent starting caliber IOL.
RE: We went a whole round with no centers being taken  
5BowlsSoon : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 16100731 allstarjim said:
Quote:
My guess is only 1 or two will be taken in the 2nd. There's a very realistic chance they will be in position to draft a starting C early day 3.

Moreover, the draft isn't the last opportunity to improve the OL before week 1. There are still free agent starting caliber IOL.


Who? And how much? Don't forget, as of this minute, we are in the red, cap wise.
I personally want  
theking : 12:42 pm : link
Dawand Jones. Maybe move him to guard to start but that man is a mammoth!!
RE: We went a whole round with no centers being taken  
Angel Eyes : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 16100731 allstarjim said:
Quote:
My guess is only 1 or two will be taken in the 2nd. There's a very realistic chance they will be in position to draft a starting C early day 3.

Moreover, the draft isn't the last opportunity to improve the OL before week 1. There are still free agent starting caliber IOL.

Didn't we try that route a couple years ago and pretty much every FA lineman we signed retired?
RE: We don't have a quality center  
joeinpa : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 16100717 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
We need to have one….don’t forget we play Eagles, Cowboys, and Commanders 6 times. We have to block these guys with studs.

Can we really say, “trust Bredeson, trust the Ezeudu, trust the other drafted rookie who got hurt last year, trust Lemieux….?”

For me, none of the above have given me any indication as to why I should. Besides, all of these guys got injured last year….who is to say it won’t happen again? We have plenty of WRs who are decent to very good. Look for a sleeper in round 3 if you have to have one.

WE NEED GOOD LARGE MEN TO WIN THE TRENCHES…AND don’t FORGET, OUR QB IS BEING PAID 40 million….


I think the Giants have high hopes for Ezeudu, who was a high pick last season. I d trust him as much as anyone they might draft tonight
RE: RE: Please, an actual C that  
SomeFan : 1:20 pm : link
In comment 16100338 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16100246 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


can step right in if possible. Hopefully, no projects



Would love that. Check out the rankings from nfldraftbuzz:

CENTER RANKINGS - 2023 NFL DRAFT - NFLDRAFTBUZZ.COM
--All of the Centers are still there: Avila, Tippmann, Schmitz, Wypler, Stromberg, & Oluwatimi can compete for a starting job right away. Scmitz and Tippmann probably are the most ready to start though from that group. Avila's the most intriguing though IMO from this group.

WIDE REEIVER RANKINGS - 2023 NFL DRAFT - NFLDRAFTBUZZ.COM
--Hyatt, Tillman, and Mims stand ot at first glance from the guys still on the board. I don't want anymore smurfs in the room. Get some size.
But if the Smurf is Tyreek Hill-esque, I'm in.
RE: We went a whole round with no centers being taken  
allstarjim : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16100731 allstarjim said:
Quote:
My guess is only 1 or two will be taken in the 2nd. There's a very realistic chance they will be in position to draft a starting C early day 3.

Moreover, the draft isn't the last opportunity to improve the OL before week 1. There are still free agent starting caliber IOL.


Here you go:

https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/free-agents/all/offensive-line/available/
RE: RE: We went a whole round with no centers being taken  
allstarjim : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 16100742 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 16100731 allstarjim said:


Quote:


My guess is only 1 or two will be taken in the 2nd. There's a very realistic chance they will be in position to draft a starting C early day 3.

Moreover, the draft isn't the last opportunity to improve the OL before week 1. There are still free agent starting caliber IOL.


Didn't we try that route a couple years ago and pretty much every FA lineman we signed retired?


The dynamics that were present them do not exist with this team any longer. People actually want to play for Daboll.
RE: RE: RE: We went a whole round with no centers being taken  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:35 pm : link
In comment 16100824 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 16100742 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


In comment 16100731 allstarjim said:


Quote:


My guess is only 1 or two will be taken in the 2nd. There's a very realistic chance they will be in position to draft a starting C early day 3.

Moreover, the draft isn't the last opportunity to improve the OL before week 1. There are still free agent starting caliber IOL.


Didn't we try that route a couple years ago and pretty much every FA lineman we signed retired?



The dynamics that were present them do not exist with this team any longer. People actually want to play for Daboll.


This is true. The Giants bigger mistake was not adding a OL in that draft which was mind boggling considering how young and unproven they were going into that season.
RE: RE: Please, an actual C that  
allstarjim : 1:35 pm : link
In comment 16100338 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16100246 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


can step right in if possible. Hopefully, no projects



Would love that. Check out the rankings from nfldraftbuzz:

CENTER RANKINGS - 2023 NFL DRAFT - NFLDRAFTBUZZ.COM
--All of the Centers are still there: Avila, Tippmann, Schmitz, Wypler, Stromberg, & Oluwatimi can compete for a starting job right away. Scmitz and Tippmann probably are the most ready to start though from that group. Avila's the most intriguing though IMO from this group.

WIDE REEIVER RANKINGS - 2023 NFL DRAFT - NFLDRAFTBUZZ.COM
--Hyatt, Tillman, and Mims stand ot at first glance from the guys still on the board. I don't want anymore smurfs in the room. Get some size.


I think Ekiyor can be added to that list.
So here's the thing  
allstarjim : 1:42 pm : link
The Jets just re-signed Connor McGovern, a good, starting-caliber IOL who can play Guard and Center, to a 1-yr, $1.9M deal, only about $1.2M GTD.

That's why you're better off using top picks at premium positions if the grade matches or exceeds the draft spot.

You can address G/C for little money in free agency, but if you want meaningful Edge or receiver, it's going to take a bite.

I would start to consider IOL in round 3, not before.

While the grade will be there for some of these guys, the grade will also be there (or higher) for guys that will play an impact position.

Watch the number of this C group that is still available after pick 80 or so.
Of course we have to see how the picks fall  
JonC : 1:45 pm : link
but right now I'd say watch the WRs for #57.
If they get Mingo or Mims, then in the 3rd round DL, DB, or C.
jim  
JonC : 1:45 pm : link
Correct.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:50 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
2h
Most likely Giants draft picks Day 2 at picks 57 and 89.

(Note: Double the choices since 2 picks. No particular order)

WR Jonathan Mingo
WR Tre Tucker
WR Josh Downs
WR Marvin Mims
OL Cody Mauch
OL Steve Avila
C Jon Michael Schmitz
C Joe Tippmann
Edge Byron Young
RB Zach Charbonnet
RB Kandre Miller
WR Jayden Reed
WR Tyler Scott
Edge Derick Hall
RB Eric Gray

Day 2/3
RB Chase Brown
CB Riley Moss
Folks  
Sammo85 : 1:58 pm : link
are engaging in wishful thinking that a C is going to be able to come in and play C full time right out of gate, handling complexity in line calls and other responsibilities and adjustments from college.

It's bizarre that people think, see hole, plug hole for next year.

If you draft a C early, it's just much more-so Years 2-4, than Year 1. OL is just not a position where you tend to get a good immediate and consistent hit rate throughout Year 1 with maximum impact.

I  
Straw Hat : 1:59 pm : link
Want some Derick Hall! Guy is a savage.
RE: The name  
Optimus-NY : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16100727 Amtoft said:
Quote:
people aren't talking about is Ricky Stromberg. If you watch the games he is a beast and the best Center if you ask me. Don't be shocked if the Giants go Stromberg.


LOVE him in Round 3 if he's still there. I wouldn't let him slide to round 4. Young man has size, experience at C, and is versatile enough to play OG. Arkansas has produced Centers in the past, so he comes from a good program too.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:18 pm : link
David Syvertsen
@Ourlads_Sy
·
3h
Day 2 is the most important day of the NFL Draft
Round 2 is always where I wish we had  
JonC : 2:20 pm : link
two picks, the value is often off the charts
RE: Round 2 is always where I wish we had  
MojoEd : 2:28 pm : link
In comment 16100925 JonC said:
Quote:
two picks, the value is often off the charts

The 1986 class was a classic with stockpile of #2s.
NYG 1986 Draft Picks - ( New Window )
RE: ...  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:28 pm : link
In comment 16100921 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
David Syvertsen
@Ourlads_Sy
·
3h
Day 2 is the most important day of the NFL Draft


Strahan, Snee, Toomer, Webster and Osi 2007
Snee, Webster, Linval, Beatty and Osi 2011
RE: RE: We don't have a quality center  
5BowlsSoon : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16100773 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16100717 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


We need to have one….don’t forget we play Eagles, Cowboys, and Commanders 6 times. We have to block these guys with studs.

Can we really say, “trust Bredeson, trust the Ezeudu, trust the other drafted rookie who got hurt last year, trust Lemieux….?”

For me, none of the above have given me any indication as to why I should. Besides, all of these guys got injured last year….who is to say it won’t happen again? We have plenty of WRs who are decent to very good. Look for a sleeper in round 3 if you have to have one.

WE NEED GOOD LARGE MEN TO WIN THE TRENCHES…AND don’t FORGET, OUR QB IS BEING PAID 40 million….



I think the Giants have high hopes for Ezeudu, who was a high pick last season. I d trust him as much as anyone they might draft tonight


And who do you TRUST to be our center to block all these monsters in the middle, Carter and Mazi just to name two. Who has earned that trust?
That's just not how the draft works  
JonC : 3:16 pm : link
especially now with the emphasis on playmaker abilities and contracts get out of control quickly for draftees of premium rounds. Thus, positional value.
Frigging Goodell  
Spiciest Memelord : 3:39 pm : link
who wants to watch a draft on a Friday night. Even Thurs evening is dumb nowadays, I mean it was a big TV night back in the day but who knows no.
RE: Frigging Goodell  
Sammo85 : 3:49 pm : link
In comment 16101016 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
who wants to watch a draft on a Friday night. Even Thurs evening is dumb nowadays, I mean it was a big TV night back in the day but who knows no.


People might try switching back and forth, but with MLB, NHL/NBA playoffs - the ratings kind of tank after first few picks of 2nd round.
The -We to Draft a Center NOW!!!- Posters Are Clueless  
Jim in Tampa : 3:59 pm : link
I don't say that to be meanspirited about it, but if the Giants followed their lead they would have passed on Banks in RD-1 just to fill a hole with round 2 or 3 talent.

That's how Gettleman drafted. See hole, plug hole. And when one of the beats asks about positional value, give them a 5 minute lecture about the importance of hog mollies.

Given the limits of the NFL salary cap, you can't waste a top pick on a center.

The Giants will draft one in RD-3 at the earliest. And if the draft doesn't fall right to pick a center, they'll sign a vet or use Bredeson or one of the other IOL.
RE: The -We to Draft a Center NOW!!!- Posters Are Clueless  
IchabodGiant : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 16101033 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
I don't say that to be meanspirited about it, but if the Giants followed their lead they would have passed on Banks in RD-1 just to fill a hole with round 2 or 3 talent.

That's how Gettleman drafted. See hole, plug hole. And when one of the beats asks about positional value, give them a 5 minute lecture about the importance of hog mollies.

Given the limits of the NFL salary cap, you can't waste a top pick on a center.

The Giants will draft one in RD-3 at the earliest. And if the draft doesn't fall right to pick a center, they'll sign a vet or use Bredeson or one of the other IOL.


+1
RE: RE: RE: We don't have a quality center  
Gatorade Dunk : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 16100975 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16100773 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16100717 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


We need to have one….don’t forget we play Eagles, Cowboys, and Commanders 6 times. We have to block these guys with studs.

Can we really say, “trust Bredeson, trust the Ezeudu, trust the other drafted rookie who got hurt last year, trust Lemieux….?”

For me, none of the above have given me any indication as to why I should. Besides, all of these guys got injured last year….who is to say it won’t happen again? We have plenty of WRs who are decent to very good. Look for a sleeper in round 3 if you have to have one.

WE NEED GOOD LARGE MEN TO WIN THE TRENCHES…AND don’t FORGET, OUR QB IS BEING PAID 40 million….



I think the Giants have high hopes for Ezeudu, who was a high pick last season. I d trust him as much as anyone they might draft tonight



And who do you TRUST to be our center to block all these monsters in the middle, Carter and Mazi just to name two. Who has earned that trust?

There are BBI posters who have more NFL experience than Jalen Carter and Mazi Smith. What makes you trust either of them to be a monster in the first place?
The Bears would control the board..  
Sean : 4:21 pm : link
But, they traded the pick for Chase Claypool. Yikes.
The appeal  
AcesUp : 4:23 pm : link
There will probably be a name or two on the board that we don’t expect to be there, happens every year. Given how deep WR is at this point in the draft I would guess that it’s the most likely spot picked in the second. Would have to break weird for them not to leave today without one imo. Based on Schoens presser quotes about having to take a “less popular position” if Banks was off the board at 25 and some of the national insider smoke before the draft, I wouldn’t rule out a curveball either.
The value in round two  
George : 4:41 pm : link
Is at WR. I suspect this is our target tonight.

The value in round three is LB and maybe IOL.

The value in round four is IOL.
RE: The Bears would control the board..  
Joe Beckwith : 4:44 pm : link
In comment 16101060 Sean said:
Quote:
But, they traded the pick for Chase Claypool. Yikes.


And now Pitt can build a nice OL after drafting Jones by getting zTorrence with the first pick tonight.

As for the Giants, I think WRbut it won’t be a forced pick just to get one.
Wouldn’t surprise me if JS dumps off the 6 and 7s to get their guys tonight.
too many hungry shoppers here  
Dave on the UWS : 4:59 pm : link
thankfully, Schoen is not! Now, if there is a guy they REALLY covet, then they may make a move. But more likely, they stick to their board and let the draft come to them.
RE: Frigging Goodell  
BigBlueShock : 5:02 pm : link
In comment 16101016 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
who wants to watch a draft on a Friday night. Even Thurs evening is dumb nowadays, I mean it was a big TV night back in the day but who knows no.

Friday nights are still some kind of special event for you every week?
there's a reason  
BigBlueCane : 5:18 pm : link
why Bobby Johnson is the most important coach on staff after Martindale.
Guys  
Carl in CT : 5:18 pm : link
Don’t forget a quality TE if available. Trust me not given the value here that the giants have on TE’s.
RE: too many hungry shoppers here  
DonnieD89 : 5:22 pm : link
In comment 16101104 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
thankfully, Schoen is not! Now, if there is a guy they REALLY covet, then they may make a move. But more likely, they stick to their board and let the draft come to them.


Couldn't agree with you more. It looks like many are panicking from what the Eagles and Cowboys are doing. Yes. It should be recognized, but don't let it affect how you select in lining up value with the talent and position.
RE: Guys  
AcesUp : 5:41 pm : link
In comment 16101120 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Don’t forget a quality TE if available. Trust me not given the value here that the giants have on TE’s.


Think Musgrave is a very live darkhorse if they don't move up for another player and he's a screaming value at 57.
Donnie- don't get me wrong  
Dave on the UWS : 5:42 pm : link
Schoen would be foolish to ignore what the Eagles and Cowboys are doing. He has mentioned the primary goal is win the division. That means beating those two teams. Both teams are going to be really strong inside on the defensive line. That means the Giants HAVE to be strong on their IOL and they are NOT at present.
We  
AcidTest : 5:43 pm : link
need help at almost every position, including CB, S, LB, Edge, OL, and WR. The picks could be from any of those positions or a straight BPA IMO.
