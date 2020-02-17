for display only
"Whew" feeling when NYG landed a top-rated CB

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:13 am
I'm still not sure how the defense didn't collapse last year with in-season pick-ups starting at CB. (Hats off to Moreau, who is gone, and McCloud).

But if Wink is going to be Wink, we needed to add AT LEAST one starting-caliber cornerback.

As much as I want a WR, DL, OL, cornerback was the #1 need on this team.

I didn't think the Giants would have a shot at someone like Banks. I actually could see the Giants taking another CB on Day 3, but right now, I feel MUCH better about the defense than I did 24 hours ago.
As much as I want a good IOL or WR...  
Klaatu : 8:58 am : link
I hope they add more DB's. Another CB, a Safety, beef up that corps just like they did with the D-Line in free agency.
We have known it would be CB for months  
averagejoe : 8:58 am : link
and Banks was mocked to the Giants many, many times. An obvious pick. Trade up does not bother me. He was their guy. They love his measurables . That does not mean he can cover anybody. Hope it works out. Not a fan of drafting CBs early. They are everywhere . Giants draft two every year.
I can totally see Dallas trading ahead of us  
AROCK1000 : 8:58 am : link
To take him at 24 .
It's high stakes poker...we basically used the trade capital we built from last year's draft to get the guy we really wanted...
RE: I think that signing  
robbieballs2003 : 8:58 am : link
Now getting Banks, opposite Jackson, will make it infinitely harder for teams to simple pick on one side of the field.

Stopping those long time consuming drives and giving up 3rd and long 1st downs, while draining the defense, should drop dramatically.


100%. The problem is that we only have Nacho and Davidson locked up for next year. I'm sure they'll get Dex done too but getting another DL in now to rotate with these guys would be great. DL usually take some time to really blossom.
RE: RE: I think that signing  
Angel Eyes : 8:59 am : link
Now getting Banks, opposite Jackson, will make it infinitely harder for teams to simple pick on one side of the field.

Stopping those long time consuming drives and giving up 3rd and long 1st downs, while draining the defense, should drop dramatically.



100%. The problem is that we only have Nacho and Davidson locked up for next year. I'm sure they'll get Dex done too but getting another DL in now to rotate with these guys would be great. DL usually take some time to really blossom.

Do you mean A'Shawn? I think we have Davidson for a couple more years.
You could see how excited Wink was  
antdog24 : 9:00 am : link
when the pick was made. He was bear hugging everything within reach. Seems like this guy was their top target the whole time.
No. We only have two guys signed past this year  
robbieballs2003 : 9:01 am : link
.
RE: Moreau played really well last year,  
Toth029 : 9:03 am : link
Bobby McCain replaces Love, in theory. You also still have young pieces who can naturally improve in Pinnock and Belton.

As for the outside corner, they won games and weren't destroyed even when Moreau and McCloud were forced to start. Now it is different. They could shift Aaron Robinson inside, Cordele Flott could be the primary slot guy (or do you keep him outside?). There's also former Lion who's had up and down play in Amani Oruwariye. They definitely have more talent in the DB room to me going into camp than they did last year. Still time to add more guys with these picks left.
RE: We have known it would be CB for months  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:04 am : link
Most pundits felt the top four CBs would be gone by #25.

As pointed out, the run that was supposed to happen at CB happened oddly at WR.

IMO, the Giants wanted a CB more than a WR.
Typos  
Toth029 : 9:06 am : link
Cor'Dale.

And I do like how Flott played late last year.
RE: RE: You know....I'd seriously consider  
Klaatu : 9:07 am : link
I was listening to Moving The Chains this past week, and Pat Kirwan was talking about Torrence, and how his only position is right guard, and how that is a bit of a red flag. Just thought I'd throw that out there.


The Giants invested heavily in their O-Line in last year's draft. A 1st, a 3rd, and a 5th. You have to hope that these investments will eventually pay off. I figure that's what the Giants are hoping for.

Could they add more to that unit, especially at Center? Maybe. We'll see.
Banks has Pro Bowl upside  
cosmicj : 9:08 am : link
But I also think that his downside is really limited. He is a super athlete and some of the game tape I saw of him, it was like he was attached to the receivers like Velcro.


RE: Typos  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:08 am : link
And I do like how Flott played late last year.


He's one of the more important players to watch on the roster right now, along with KT, Neal, Belton, and most of last year's draft picks.
I still think they need to sign Moreau  
cosmicj : 9:09 am : link
Secondary injuries are a fact of life and depth is needed.
RE: I still think they need to sign Moreau  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:10 am : link
I think they are going with the young guys... Flott, McCloud, Gilbert.
the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:12 am : link
wild card is Aaron Robinson, who actually won the start job last year before that knee injury.
Oh and a 42” vertical?  
cosmicj : 9:13 am : link
Holy mother of god.

Eric - I agree with you but think it’s a mistake. Moreau was satisfactory and didn’t even have the benefit of training camp. In my world, if you can sign a pretty decent vet at a key position for $1-2mm, you just do it.
I'm curious to see where these guys line up.  
robbieballs2003 : 9:15 am : link
Slot corner is a completely different position than on the outside. Outside corner is by far the easiest position mentally on the field. Physically, it may be the most difficult. Slot corner is even harder imo. Mentally, you basically need to be a safety with your knowledge of the defense. Physically, you need to be able to go against all types of WR and even TE. You also have to be able to blitz.

Now if you are strictly playing man, it is less demanding mentally in the slot because you aren't worried about run fits and receivers crossing and looking at both sides of the field so Wink can play matchups all day long if we stay in man. However, once you switch to zone, it is a whole new ballgame.

That is probably what I am most interested to see now with Banks here. My guess is we may see Jackson inside more than we have in the past. Flott doesn't seem like a guy that is made for the slot. Jackson isn't ideal either but he's been around longer and if you want to get Flott in the field then someone has to play inside. I don't think Banks is ready for that yet based on what people are saying with Banks as he is still kind of raw mentally. I di expect Holmes to play inside the most though.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:21 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
57m
Banks reportedly had pre-draft visits with the Bills, Saints and Eagles. Would one of those teams jumped them for Banks? We’ll never know, but paying a fifth to not have to find out the hard way is reasonable to me.
It was a huge need  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:23 am : link
I have been a CB/DL in the first 2-3 rounds. When I saw Smith available I thought maybe they would go for him as I thought he would be gone earlier but Wink seemed very happy. I think Sy said the DL is deep so hopefully they can add one tonight.

Be nice if Banks is the real deal and then one of the young CB's already here takes the second spot at some point to form a top duo moving forward.
another guy  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:26 am : link
I'm not counting on him, but if Henderson can get his career back on track, he was a stud at one point: Amani Oruwariye
RE: RE: We have known it would be CB for months  
AcidTest : 9:30 am : link
Most pundits felt the top four CBs would be gone by #25.

As pointed out, the run that was supposed to happen at CB happened oddly at WR.

IMO, the Giants wanted a CB more than a WR.


Agreed. WR was the backup plan. They wanted a CB and were likely stunned Banks was still available.
RE: the  
Toth029 : 9:33 am : link
And wasn't his best position coming out in the slot? I wouldn't hate it if he could be moved back and begin to thrive there. I thought he did well when he played last year, but small sample size.

I think the Giants want to move on from Darnay if they can. He cost them last year with penalties (saw a stat of 9 penalties and 5 were from 3rd down).
RE: It was a huge need  
cosmicj : 9:33 am : link
Be nice if Banks is the real deal and then one of the young CB's already here takes the second spot at some point to form a top duo moving forward.


I think if Flott had stayed at LSU this year, he would have at least been in the 2nd round, possibly higher. It’s a “buy early and get a discount” situation. I also like what I saw of McCloud. I think we have a lot of young talent at CB.
Henderson: interesting that several scouts said Banks' biggest issue  
ColHowPepper : 9:34 am : link
was playing with his back to the ball/tracking it. For so many years I've bitched that Giants' CBs did not turn their heads around to track and then deflect. The receiver would give you an indication when it was coming to within arms' reach, but CBs played w/o urgency of tracking and arms. That began to improve this year with Henderson and I hope he can address the perceived weakness pronto.
Schoen draft tendencies  
cosmicj : 9:40 am : link
My view, subject to change, is that Schoen likes young players with outstanding drills and measurements.

Banks supports this view. Outstanding, and I mean outstanding, athleticism. Turned 22 a couple of weeks ago. Not super young but on the young side.

Age  
Toth029 : 9:45 am : link
He is 22 and even Talkin' Giants said be was 23. Wonder why the easy mistake. 22 is very common for draft picks and many in this class are older due to the Covid year.
RE: Schoen draft tendencies  
ColHowPepper : 9:53 am : link
Banks supports this view. Outstanding, and I mean outstanding, athleticism. Turned 22 a couple of weeks ago. Not super young but on the young side.

Neal, too
RE: We have known it would be CB for months  
Dr. D : 9:54 am : link
Not a fan of drafting CBs early? First, is #24 considered early? Secondly, there's not a single team that doesn't draft CBs in the first rd at some pt.

It's one of the most premium of all positions. And you often need 3 CBs, preferably good ones, on the field at the same time.
these  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:58 am : link
guys really like the pick...


Giants Draft IMPRESSIVE CORNER in Deonte Banks With Pick No. 24 | 2023 NFL Draft - ( New Window )
Likewise  
RHPeel : 10:02 am : link
I felt a tinge of relief when Addison got picked. Not because I didn't like the player, but b/c I really hoped they were walking out of Day 1 with a corner.
RE: I think I still have PTSD from recent CBs this franchise has taken in  
Optimus-NY : 10:04 am : link
RE: RE: You know....I'd seriously consider  
eli4life : 10:08 am : link
I was listening to Moving The Chains this past week, and Pat Kirwan was talking about Torrence, and how his only position is right guard, and how that is a bit of a red flag. Just thought I'd throw that out there.


Great!!!!! We need one of those too
nyg fans seem to underrate that they lost 2 of 5 db starters  
Eric on Li : 10:11 am : link
and the other 3 are impending free agents.

db was the #1 need on this team. it may still be even after the banks pick.
I said we needed to trade up  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:39 am : link
in front of Minn for Addison and it would have been sweet to see Jones finally paired up someone of his potential talent. Also yeah other positions might actually be more glaring now or very very very soon.

Still didn't like the double kick to the balls of Sauce and Addison being taken in front of us. I guess Minn got their Diggs replacement finally.
RE: Henderson: interesting that several scouts said Banks' biggest issue  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:43 am : link
Hope we didn't draft Eli Apple 2.0.
RE: nyg fans seem to underrate that they lost 2 of 5 db starters  
Klaatu : 10:49 am : link
db was the #1 need on this team. it may still be even after the banks pick.


I think it is, which is why I put Jartavius Martin and Tyrique Stevenson my Day 2 wish list. When you look at the WR corps' of our division rivals, it makes a lot of sense to me to strengthen our defensive backfield as much as possible.
RE: nyg fans seem to underrate that they lost 2 of 5 db starters  
christian : 10:53 am : link
db was the #1 need on this team. it may still be even after the banks pick.


Exactly. And that Nick McCloud was the presumptive starter across from Jackson yesterday morning.

That Martindale had the secondary function with spare parts last year is a miracle, not a game plan.
Bryant McFadden on that video  
Dave on the UWS : 10:54 am : link
that Eric linked, gave a really good succinct evaluation.
You have to consider your division FIRST. Look at the WR ALL 3 teams will be rolling out for the forseable future. Schoen has mentioned the division several times. Building the defensive backfield is vital for NY to compete.
RE: … cornerback was the #1 need on this team.  
Trainmaster : 10:58 am : link
This!

Imagine Wink getting even more creative in his “positionless defense” with two man to man / press corners.

Wait a minute.  
Klaatu : 10:58 am : link
Christian and Eric on Li actually agreeing on something?

Hmmm...

RE: RE: … cornerback was the #1 need on this team.  
Angel Eyes : 11:00 am : link
Imagine Wink getting even more creative in his “positionless defense” with two man to man / press corners.

I'll admit I get the point and don't mind the press corners, but the positionless defense idea gives me pause. Didn't the Giants have something similar with Graham and that backfired? For example, is someone like Jihad Ward going to be a good cover man? He dropped back into coverage a few times and looked out of place.
RE: Wait a minute.  
Eric on Li : 11:05 am : link
Hmmm...


christian just hopped on the bandwagon after you agreed first. you're the trailblazer.
RE: RE: Wait a minute.  
Klaatu : 11:12 am : link
Hmmm...





christian just hopped on the bandwagon after you agreed first. you're the trailblazer.


Of course I'm a trailblazer. Why else would I dress like this?

RE: RE: Wait a minute.  
christian : 11:15 am : link
Hmmm...





christian just hopped on the bandwagon after you agreed first. you're the trailblazer.


Guilty as charged. Klaatu takes his place next to Kissinger.
RE: I said we needed to trade up  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:20 am : link
Still didn't like the double kick to the balls of Sauce and Addison being taken in front of us. I guess Minn got their Diggs replacement finally.

Got their Diggs replacement finally?

They drafted Jefferson with the exact pick they got for Diggs. He has been their Diggs replacement from day 1. Addison is their Thielen upgrade.
RE: RE: RE: Wait a minute.  
Klaatu : 11:23 am : link
Hmmm...





christian just hopped on the bandwagon after you agreed first. you're the trailblazer.



Guilty as charged. Klaatu takes his place next to Kissinger.


I liked you both better when you were arguing.

Where's Conrad Dobler when you need him?

I wonder if Flott is going to put on some weight  
widmerseyebrow : 11:43 am : link
by the start of training camp.
RE: I wonder if Flott is going to put on some weight  
RCPhoenix : 12:49 pm : link
Speaking of youth, he’s actually 5 months younger than Banks.
Like a #1 WR for offense....  
mittenedman : 1:00 pm : link
Banks settles Wink's scheme into place.

Every CB was punching a spot above their weight class. Jackson is a capable #1 but a great #2. A-Robinson can play outside, but is best in the slot, where you can utilize his toughness & striking ability. Robinson, Holmes & Flott is a passable #2-#4CB, but a strong #3-#5.

Line up the animal Banks on the other team's #1 (like Wink did with Humphrey in BAL) and the other CBs fall into their natural roles. They need to match up better with PHI and DAL outside, and now they do.
