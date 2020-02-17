"Whew" feeling when NYG landed a top-rated CB

I'm still not sure how the defense didn't collapse last year with in-season pick-ups starting at CB. (Hats off to Moreau, who is gone, and McCloud).
But if Wink is going to be Wink, we needed to add AT LEAST one starting-caliber cornerback.
As much as I want a WR, DL, OL, cornerback was the #1 need on this team.
I didn't think the Giants would have a shot at someone like Banks. I actually could see the Giants taking another CB on Day 3, but right now, I feel MUCH better about the defense than I did 24 hours ago.
It's high stakes poker...we basically used the trade capital we built from last year's draft to get the guy we really wanted...
Now getting Banks, opposite Jackson, will make it infinitely harder for teams to simple pick on one side of the field.
Stopping those long time consuming drives and giving up 3rd and long 1st downs, while draining the defense, should drop dramatically.
100%. The problem is that we only have Nacho and Davidson locked up for next year. I'm sure they'll get Dex done too but getting another DL in now to rotate with these guys would be great. DL usually take some time to really blossom.
Nacho and A-Shawn are going to be a huge difference for the defense - bigger than people think. Getting Leo and Dex off the field for 30% of the snaps with quality players will make both starters even better. They also improve the run stopping if 3 out of the 4 are on the field at the same time.
Do you mean A'Shawn? I think we have Davidson for a couple more years.
Bobby McCain replaces Love, in theory. You also still have young pieces who can naturally improve in Pinnock and Belton.
As for the outside corner, they won games and weren't destroyed even when Moreau and McCloud were forced to start. Now it is different. They could shift Aaron Robinson inside, Cordele Flott could be the primary slot guy (or do you keep him outside?). There's also former Lion who's had up and down play in Amani Oruwariye. They definitely have more talent in the DB room to me going into camp than they did last year. Still time to add more guys with these picks left.
Most pundits felt the top four CBs would be gone by #25.
As pointed out, the run that was supposed to happen at CB happened oddly at WR.
IMO, the Giants wanted a CB more than a WR.
And I do like how Flott played late last year.
trading a 2024 pick for Branch or Torrance.
I was listening to Moving The Chains this past week, and Pat Kirwan was talking about Torrence, and how his only position is right guard, and how that is a bit of a red flag. Just thought I'd throw that out there.
The Giants invested heavily in their O-Line in last year's draft. A 1st, a 3rd, and a 5th. You have to hope that these investments will eventually pay off. I figure that's what the Giants are hoping for.
Could they add more to that unit, especially at Center? Maybe. We'll see.
He's one of the more important players to watch on the roster right now, along with KT, Neal, Belton, and most of last year's draft picks.
I think they are going with the young guys... Flott, McCloud, Gilbert.
Eric - I agree with you but think it’s a mistake. Moreau was satisfactory and didn’t even have the benefit of training camp. In my world, if you can sign a pretty decent vet at a key position for $1-2mm, you just do it.
Now if you are strictly playing man, it is less demanding mentally in the slot because you aren't worried about run fits and receivers crossing and looking at both sides of the field so Wink can play matchups all day long if we stay in man. However, once you switch to zone, it is a whole new ballgame.
That is probably what I am most interested to see now with Banks here. My guess is we may see Jackson inside more than we have in the past. Flott doesn't seem like a guy that is made for the slot. Jackson isn't ideal either but he's been around longer and if you want to get Flott in the field then someone has to play inside. I don't think Banks is ready for that yet based on what people are saying with Banks as he is still kind of raw mentally. I di expect Holmes to play inside the most though.
@DDuggan21
·
57m
Banks reportedly had pre-draft visits with the Bills, Saints and Eagles. Would one of those teams jumped them for Banks? We’ll never know, but paying a fifth to not have to find out the hard way is reasonable to me.
Be nice if Banks is the real deal and then one of the young CB's already here takes the second spot at some point to form a top duo moving forward.
and Banks was mocked to the Giants many, many times. An obvious pick. Trade up does not bother me. He was their guy. They love his measurables . That does not mean he can cover anybody. Hope it works out. Not a fan of drafting CBs early. They are everywhere . Giants draft two every year.
Agreed. WR was the backup plan. They wanted a CB and were likely stunned Banks was still available.
And wasn't his best position coming out in the slot? I wouldn't hate it if he could be moved back and begin to thrive there. I thought he did well when he played last year, but small sample size.
I think the Giants want to move on from Darnay if they can. He cost them last year with penalties (saw a stat of 9 penalties and 5 were from 3rd down).
I think if Flott had stayed at LSU this year, he would have at least been in the 2nd round, possibly higher. It’s a “buy early and get a discount” situation. I also like what I saw of McCloud. I think we have a lot of young talent at CB.
Banks supports this view. Outstanding, and I mean outstanding, athleticism. Turned 22 a couple of weeks ago. Not super young but on the young side.
Neal, too
Not a fan of drafting CBs early? First, is #24 considered early? Secondly, there's not a single team that doesn't draft CBs in the first rd at some pt.
It's one of the most premium of all positions. And you often need 3 CBs, preferably good ones, on the field at the same time.
Giants Draft IMPRESSIVE CORNER in Deonte Banks With Pick No. 24 | 2023 NFL Draft - ( New Window )
Great!!!!! We need one of those too
db was the #1 need on this team. it may still be even after the banks pick.
Still didn't like the double kick to the balls of Sauce and Addison being taken in front of us. I guess Minn got their Diggs replacement finally.
Hope we didn't draft Eli Apple 2.0.
I think it is, which is why I put Jartavius Martin and Tyrique Stevenson my Day 2 wish list. When you look at the WR corps' of our division rivals, it makes a lot of sense to me to strengthen our defensive backfield as much as possible.
Exactly. And that Nick McCloud was the presumptive starter across from Jackson yesterday morning.
That Martindale had the secondary function with spare parts last year is a miracle, not a game plan.
You have to consider your division FIRST. Look at the WR ALL 3 teams will be rolling out for the forseable future. Schoen has mentioned the division several times. Building the defensive backfield is vital for NY to compete.
Imagine Wink getting even more creative in his “positionless defense” with two man to man / press corners.
Hmmm...
Imagine Wink getting even more creative in his “positionless defense” with two man to man / press corners.
I'll admit I get the point and don't mind the press corners, but the positionless defense idea gives me pause. Didn't the Giants have something similar with Graham and that backfired? For example, is someone like Jihad Ward going to be a good cover man? He dropped back into coverage a few times and looked out of place.
Hmmm...
christian just hopped on the bandwagon after you agreed first. you're the trailblazer.
Christian and Eric on Li actually agreeing on something?
Hmmm...
christian just hopped on the bandwagon after you agreed first. you're the trailblazer.
Of course I'm a trailblazer. Why else would I dress like this?
Christian and Eric on Li actually agreeing on something?
Hmmm...
christian just hopped on the bandwagon after you agreed first. you're the trailblazer.
Guilty as charged. Klaatu takes his place next to Kissinger.
Still didn't like the double kick to the balls of Sauce and Addison being taken in front of us. I guess Minn got their Diggs replacement finally.
Got their Diggs replacement finally?
They drafted Jefferson with the exact pick they got for Diggs. He has been their Diggs replacement from day 1. Addison is their Thielen upgrade.
In comment 16100588 Klaatu said:
Christian and Eric on Li actually agreeing on something?
Hmmm...
christian just hopped on the bandwagon after you agreed first. you're the trailblazer.
Guilty as charged. Klaatu takes his place next to Kissinger.
I liked you both better when you were arguing.
Where's Conrad Dobler when you need him?
Speaking of youth, he’s actually 5 months younger than Banks.
Every CB was punching a spot above their weight class. Jackson is a capable #1 but a great #2. A-Robinson can play outside, but is best in the slot, where you can utilize his toughness & striking ability. Robinson, Holmes & Flott is a passable #2-#4CB, but a strong #3-#5.
Line up the animal Banks on the other team's #1 (like Wink did with Humphrey in BAL) and the other CBs fall into their natural roles. They need to match up better with PHI and DAL outside, and now they do.