"Whew" feeling when NYG landed a top-rated CB Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:13 am : 8:13 am

I'm still not sure how the defense didn't collapse last year with in-season pick-ups starting at CB. (Hats off to Moreau, who is gone, and McCloud).



But if Wink is going to be Wink, we needed to add AT LEAST one starting-caliber cornerback.



As much as I want a WR, DL, OL, cornerback was the #1 need on this team.



I didn't think the Giants would have a shot at someone like Banks. I actually could see the Giants taking another CB on Day 3, but right now, I feel MUCH better about the defense than I did 24 hours ago.