New York Giants 2nd Round Selection: OC John Michael Schmitz

David Syvertsen
@Ourlads_Sy
·
32m
57) NYG: John Michael-Schmitz - OC/Minnesota
A guy many thought they would reach for in Rd 1 - they get ideal value for in round 2. Has a clear path to being a starter week 1 which also helps the depth at OG by keeping Bredeson available there. Will be staple at OC for years
Biggest need on the team. Instant starter and upgrade at C. If you wanted a pure C which I did, this is the guy. This is a move that will improve the whole offense. Feliciano was terrible last year so even average play improves the whole OL.
Solid unspectacular pick that was necessary.
RE: Smarten up. The dividends this Center could play out will make
Many here have been lamenting the inattention past GMs have paid to that position group. Those days are over.
This. Eli never got his 3rd crack at a run because of the OL neglect. Was running on fumes for SB 46 and the tank has been empty since outside of Andrew Thomas. Jury still out on Neal and I believe Ezeudu will be at worst a swing tacke.
This man is serious and should be around a long time
No guarantee of that. This guy has to win a job. He could get Jones killed if you start him right away.
You're right. He probably sucks. Giants FO doesn't know what they are doing. They are clearly behind the 8-ball on player evaluation. Especially in the draft. I wish they would hire some BBI'ers already. For Crissakes.
Sports Illustrated had him almost in the 1st round…at #37
37
Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): John Michael Schmitz, OL, Minnesota
The Seahawks’ defensive front needs help across the board, but the value’s just not there in this scenario. Instead, Seattle’s better off bolstering its offensive line with this year’s top center prospect.
I'm hoping Bredesen replaces Glowinski. There's enough time to aclimate from left to right if it starts now.
I think they'd like McKethan to eventually replace Glowinski.
As for rookie Centers struggling...see Creed Humphrey and Luke Fortner, second and third round picks, respectively, who both started from Day One. Humphrey is obviously the better of the two, by far, but Fortner is pretty damned good in his own right.
‘Now, he is a prick. He’ll try to kill you on every play.‘
but the Giants could have gotten Hyatt (or a WR they had higher) in the 2nd and in the 3rd gotta Stromberg (who went 97 to the Skins) without giving up extra picks.
I point this out not to criticize the Giants, but to point out I think the Giants really love Schmitz. His age may actually be a benefit in a way, as he can help to lead a young line (particularly if the two NC guards end up winning starting positions soon).
Quote:
I think Schmitz could have been had in 3rd rd
This take has the advantage of being literally irrefutable—we’ll never know.
Juice Scruggs, a much inferior prospect to JMS, went a couple of picks later. I think there’s no way JMS would have been there for us at our current 3rd spot.
He did. His agent (Jeremiah Sirles) played for Daboll in Buffalo. Sirles also played Center...lol
Center Schmitz's Bobby Johnson connection and Bills' priorities are possible Giant clues By Pat Leonard New York Daily News • Apr 24, 2023 at 5:26 pm
Agree, filling the biggest holes so far......we have depth at WR too....many don't see it
Waller*
Campbell
Wan'dell
Hodgins
Crowder
SHep
Slayton
Johnson
Quote:
Getting value at positions of need. I think the Giants think they’re closer to competing than BBI thinks they are.
Agree, filling the biggest holes so far......we have depth at WR too....many don't see it
Collectively, the list, as a whole, looks like a hole. Lol
Finally, this regime understands you can't just shove anyone (don't sleep on Pio?) in as center and hope for the best.
So anyone who disagrees with you about a draft pick and preferred another player is dumb?
Interesting take.
It’s football, not ISO. Wake up people.
Solid unspectacular pick that was necessary.
It’s football, not ISO. Wake up people.
Exactly. The "remote throw" posts are bizarre.
@AllbrightNFL
Disaster.
Giants take Schmitz
The Giants already have 12 WRs on the roster, but not a single reasonable starting Center. Those WRs should also be hugging Shoen. Now they may be able to run more than 10yd routes.
But we NOW have a C.
Quote:
Have a medium Pepsi
The Maras are never going to live down that medium Pepsi fiasco. Nor should they.
Many here have been lamenting the inattention past GMs have paid to that position group. Those days are over.
Under this regime - 2 1st round tackles and a 2nd round center.
Last time that happened we got Pugh, Flowers, and Weston Richburg.
Many here have been lamenting the inattention past GMs have paid to that position group. Those days are over.
This. Eli never got his 3rd crack at a run because of the OL neglect. Was running on fumes for SB 46 and the tank has been empty since outside of Andrew Thomas. Jury still out on Neal and I believe Ezeudu will be at worst a swing tacke.
Under this regime - 2 1st round tackles and a 2nd round center.
Last time that happened we got Pugh, Flowers, and Weston Richburg.
A mighty core it was.
But we NOW have a C.
Not to mention, OL, particularly Cs, have a productive longevity into their 30s, some near 40
meant to add, at 6'4", he can add weight.
WR is the pick. Hyatt.
Can I call myself an asshat for a week?
Quote:
stand upright
No guarantee of that. This guy has to win a job. He could get Jones killed if you start him right away.
You're right. He probably sucks. Giants FO doesn't know what they are doing. They are clearly behind the 8-ball on player evaluation. Especially in the draft. I wish they would hire some BBI'ers already. For Crissakes.
Giants need to add another IOL this draft and a couple in UDFA.
Getting a stud at RG can certainly help the cause. O'Hara had Snee and Suebert next to him.
I'm hoping Bredesen replaces Glowinski. There's enough time to aclimate from left to right if it starts now.
Average Weight of an NFL Center
The average weight of an NFL Center is 306.2 pounds.
The average height of an NFL Center is 75.91 inches (just under 6’4″ tall)
Who are the Lightest Centers in the NFL?
You might assume that all NFL Offensive Linemen are over 300 pounds, but that’s not the case. There are 9 Centers that are listed at under 300 pounds. Here are the five lightest:
Sean Harlow – 284 pounds – Cardinals
J.C. Hassenauer – 295 pounds – Steelers
Jason Kelce – 295 pounds – Eagles
Nick Martin – 295 pounds – Commanders
Greg Van Roten – 295 pounds – Bills
Who are the Heaviest Centers in the NFL?
Centers are typically the lightest guys on the offensive line. There are only 5 guys listed at 320 pounds or higher.
Trey Hill – 335 pounds – Bengals
Sam Mustipher – 332 pounds – Bears
Bradley Bozeman – 325 pounds – Panthers
Jon Feliciano – 325 pounds – Giants
Trystan Colon – 320 pounds – Ravens
37
Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): John Michael Schmitz, OL, Minnesota
The Seahawks’ defensive front needs help across the board, but the value’s just not there in this scenario. Instead, Seattle’s better off bolstering its offensive line with this year’s top center prospect.
Quote:
AT-Ezeudu-JMS-Glow-Neal
I'm hoping Bredesen replaces Glowinski. There's enough time to aclimate from left to right if it starts now.
I think they'd like McKethan to eventually replace Glowinski.
As for rookie Centers struggling...see Creed Humphrey and Luke Fortner, second and third round picks, respectively, who both started from Day One. Humphrey is obviously the better of the two, by far, but Fortner is pretty damned good in his own right.
Under this regime - 2 1st round tackles and a 2nd round center.
Last time that happened we got Pugh, Flowers, and Weston Richburg.
You might want to rethink 'two first round tackles'.
Under this regime - 2 1st round tackles and a 2nd round center.
Last time that happened we got Pugh, Flowers, and Weston Richburg.
Except the little part that they inherited Andrew Thomas
Quote:
I think Schmitz could have been had in 3rd rd
remote thrower?
Some are an idiot on occasion then there’s some that redefine the word moron
I point this out not to criticize the Giants, but to point out I think the Giants really love Schmitz. His age may actually be a benefit in a way, as he can help to lead a young line (particularly if the two NC guards end up winning starting positions soon).