New York Giants 2nd Round Selection: OC John Michael Schmitz

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/28/2023 8:51 pm
...
RE: RE: I do not like this pick. Remote thrower  
cosmicj : 4/28/2023 9:24 pm : link
In comment 16101838 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 16101697 Rich_Houston_1971 said:


Quote:


I think Schmitz could have been had in 3rd rd

This take has the advantage of being literally irrefutable—we’ll never know.


Juice Scruggs, a much inferior prospect to JMS, went a couple of picks later. I think there’s no way JMS would have been there for us at our current 3rd spot.
Sy saying something  
ElitoCanton : 4/28/2023 9:25 pm : link
doesn't make it a fact. He does a good job, but the idolatry for him here is out of control. He had Torrence as a top 10 pick. He didn't go until the end of round 2.
RE: Those comments from scouts were  
Optimus-NY : 4/28/2023 9:25 pm : link
In comment 16101680 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
pretty mixed. But I assume our OL coach spent some time with him.


He did. His agent (Jeremiah Sirles) played for Daboll in Buffalo. Sirles also played Center...lol






Center Schmitz’s Bobby Johnson connection and Bills’ priorities are possible Giant clues By Pat Leonard New York Daily News • Apr 24, 2023 at 5:26 pm - ( New Window )
Btw  
NJBlueTuna : 4/28/2023 9:25 pm : link
Watch Schoen trade up to the top of the 3rd for a WR…..
A boring pick and just what we need  
MeanBunny : 4/28/2023 9:25 pm : link
Very tactical,dull and basically 100% what the Giants need. The Shaun O'Hara of Daniel Jones. It's amazing how good your quarterback looks when your center is not a doofus
RE: Clearly not a BPA draft  
Kev in Cali : 4/28/2023 9:25 pm : link
In comment 16101735 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
Getting value at positions of need. I think the Giants think they’re closer to competing than BBI thinks they are.


Agree, filling the biggest holes so far......we have depth at WR too....many don't see it

Waller*
Campbell
Wan'dell
Hodgins
Crowder
SHep
Slayton
Johnson
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/28/2023 9:26 pm : link
David Syvertsen
@Ourlads_Sy
·
32m
57) NYG: John Michael-Schmitz - OC/Minnesota

A guy many thought they would reach for in Rd 1 - they get ideal value for in round 2. Has a clear path to being a starter week 1 which also helps the depth at OG by keeping Bredeson available there. Will be staple at OC for years
here's a  
bc4life : 4/28/2023 9:27 pm : link
glimpse of the person
link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Clearly not a BPA draft  
NJBlueTuna : 4/28/2023 9:27 pm : link
In comment 16101860 Kev in Cali said:
Quote:
In comment 16101735 WillieYoung said:


Quote:


Getting value at positions of need. I think the Giants think they’re closer to competing than BBI thinks they are.



Agree, filling the biggest holes so far......we have depth at WR too....many don't see it

Waller*
Campbell
Wan'dell
Hodgins
Crowder
SHep
Slayton
Johnson


Collectively, the list, as a whole, looks like a hole. Lol
Ecstatic! The Giants haven't had a good center since 2011  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/28/2023 9:29 pm : link
...with Baas, and he was injured until the playoff run.

Finally, this regime understands you can't just shove anyone (don't sleep on Pio?) in as center and hope for the best.
go get em Joe  
jmalls23 : 4/28/2023 9:30 pm : link
CB and C
Senior Bowl  
bc4life : 4/28/2023 9:31 pm : link
Talks about wrestling background applied to OL.
Senior Bowl Spotlight: Center John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota - ( New Window )
RE: No surprise on the run,  
Jim in Tampa : 4/28/2023 9:32 pm : link
In comment 16101798 thefan said:
Quote:
some really dumb posters on here.

So anyone who disagrees with you about a draft pick and preferred another player is dumb?

Interesting take.
Hooker to Lions  
rnargi : 4/28/2023 9:33 pm : link
Tank Dell to Texans
Smarten up. The dividends this Center could play out will make  
ThomasG : 4/28/2023 9:34 pm : link
every single offensive starter more impactful.

It’s football, not ISO. Wake up people.
last  
bc4life : 4/28/2023 9:34 pm : link
clip coming
Trench Warfare Film Room - Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz using wrestling background to finish - ( New Window )
Good solid pick  
Rudy5757 : 4/28/2023 9:36 pm : link
Biggest need on the team. Instant starter and upgrade at C. If you wanted a pure C which I did, this is the guy. This is a move that will improve the whole offense. Feliciano was terrible last year so even average play improves the whole OL.

Solid unspectacular pick that was necessary.
RE: Smarten up. The dividends this Center could play out will make  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/28/2023 9:36 pm : link
In comment 16101896 ThomasG said:
Quote:
every single offensive starter more impactful.

It’s football, not ISO. Wake up people.


Exactly. The "remote throw" posts are bizarre.
May have been Broncos guy  
AcesUp : 4/28/2023 9:37 pm : link
Quote:
Benjamin Allbright
@AllbrightNFL
Disaster.

Giants take Schmitz

https://twitter.com/AllbrightNFL/status/1652112911735586816 - ( New Window )
Patrick Mahomes has State Farm Insurance  
Marty in Albany : 4/28/2023 9:37 pm : link
So the Giants got Daniel Jones J.M. Schmitz Insurance. It's now Jones' turn to hug Joe Shoen.

The Giants already have 12 WRs on the roster, but not a single reasonable starting Center. Those WRs should also be hugging Shoen. Now they may be able to run more than 10yd routes.
My take  
Joe Beckwith : 4/28/2023 9:37 pm : link
On Schmitz age issue: the Giants now have 4/5 years to casually( 3rd/4th rd.) look for his replacement.
But we NOW have a C.
RE: RE: Welcome home sonny boy  
AcidTest : 4/28/2023 9:37 pm : link
In comment 16101833 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16101649 ghost718 said:


Quote:


Have a medium Pepsi





The Maras are never going to live down that medium Pepsi fiasco. Nor should they.
Schoen has now made 4 OL picks, two of them being premium  
cosmicj : 4/28/2023 9:39 pm : link
Picks, and we’re early into his 2nd draft.

Many here have been lamenting the inattention past GMs have paid to that position group. Those days are over.
after watching several seasons of DJ  
bc4life : 4/28/2023 9:40 pm : link
running for his life and Saquon facing defenders almost as soon as he gets the ball - cannot fathom how anyone could not see the value of this pick.

Under this regime - 2 1st round tackles and a 2nd round center.

Last time that happened we got Pugh, Flowers, and Weston Richburg.
Miller gone  
Mark from Jersey : 4/28/2023 9:41 pm : link
Fuck
At 300 lbs. he's a little light, but at 6'4  
GeofromNJ : 4/28/2023 9:41 pm : link
Nice selection. Fills a significant need.
RE: Schoen has now made 4 OL picks, two of them being premium  
thefan : 4/28/2023 9:42 pm : link
In comment 16101910 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Picks, and we’re early into his 2nd draft.

Many here have been lamenting the inattention past GMs have paid to that position group. Those days are over.


This. Eli never got his 3rd crack at a run because of the OL neglect. Was running on fumes for SB 46 and the tank has been empty since outside of Andrew Thomas. Jury still out on Neal and I believe Ezeudu will be at worst a swing tacke.
This man is serious and should be around a long time  
Chef : 4/28/2023 9:42 pm : link
This is a great value and tremendous pic,
RE: after watching several seasons of DJ  
thefan : 4/28/2023 9:43 pm : link
In comment 16101915 bc4life said:
Quote:
running for his life and Saquon facing defenders almost as soon as he gets the ball - cannot fathom how anyone could not see the value of this pick.

Under this regime - 2 1st round tackles and a 2nd round center.

Last time that happened we got Pugh, Flowers, and Weston Richburg.


A mighty core it was.
RE: My take  
Big Blue '56 : 4/28/2023 9:44 pm : link
In comment 16101904 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
On Schmitz age issue: the Giants now have 4/5 years to casually( 3rd/4th rd.) look for his replacement.
But we NOW have a C.


Not to mention, OL, particularly Cs, have a productive longevity into their 30s, some near 40
Did they just trade up  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/28/2023 9:45 pm : link
?
The  
AcidTest : 4/28/2023 9:45 pm : link
Giants like Miller.
RE: At 300 lbs. he's a little light, but at 6'4  
GeofromNJ : 4/28/2023 9:46 pm : link
In comment 16101920 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
Nice selection. Fills a significant need.

meant to add, at 6'4", he can add weight.
Giants traded up with the Rams I just heard  
Optimus-NY : 4/28/2023 9:47 pm : link
73. Jumped 16 spots supposedly? Traded with the Rams.

WR is the pick. Hyatt.
RE: Btw  
NJBlueTuna : 4/28/2023 9:50 pm : link
In comment 16101858 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
Watch Schoen trade up to the top of the 3rd for a WR…..


Can I call myself an asshat for a week?
RE: RE: DJ actually gets a chance to  
Johnny5 : 4/28/2023 10:01 pm : link
In comment 16101732 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16101728 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


stand upright



No guarantee of that. This guy has to win a job. He could get Jones killed if you start him right away.

You're right. He probably sucks. Giants FO doesn't know what they are doing. They are clearly behind the 8-ball on player evaluation. Especially in the draft. I wish they would hire some BBI'ers already. For Crissakes.
Hopefully steps right in  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/28/2023 10:17 pm : link
and at least can give solid starts quickly. We will see where the upside is.

Giants need to add another IOL this draft and a couple in UDFA.

Getting a stud at RG can certainly help the cause. O'Hara had Snee and Suebert next to him.
RE: Let’s go!  
ConsistentGiantFan : 4/28/2023 10:19 pm : link
In comment 16101692 Chris684 said:
Quote:
AT-Ezeudu-JMS-Glow-Neal

I'm hoping Bredesen replaces Glowinski. There's enough time to aclimate from left to right if it starts now.
last good Center we drafted  
bc4life : 4/28/2023 10:19 pm : link
was also from Minnesota - Brian Williams
Average Weight of an NFL Center  
wahl35 : 4/28/2023 10:19 pm : link


Average Weight of an NFL Center

The average weight of an NFL Center is 306.2 pounds.

The average height of an NFL Center is 75.91 inches (just under 6’4″ tall)

Who are the Lightest Centers in the NFL?

You might assume that all NFL Offensive Linemen are over 300 pounds, but that’s not the case. There are 9 Centers that are listed at under 300 pounds. Here are the five lightest:

Sean Harlow – 284 pounds – Cardinals
J.C. Hassenauer – 295 pounds – Steelers
Jason Kelce – 295 pounds – Eagles
Nick Martin – 295 pounds – Commanders
Greg Van Roten – 295 pounds – Bills

Who are the Heaviest Centers in the NFL?

Centers are typically the lightest guys on the offensive line. There are only 5 guys listed at 320 pounds or higher.

Trey Hill – 335 pounds – Bengals
Sam Mustipher – 332 pounds – Bears
Bradley Bozeman – 325 pounds – Panthers
Jon Feliciano – 325 pounds – Giants
Trystan Colon – 320 pounds – Ravens

Average Height and Weight of NFL Centers in 2023 - ( New Window )
not just weight  
bc4life : 4/28/2023 10:25 pm : link
it's functional strength and the intangible is his wrestling background
Beauty in the eye of the beholder  
5BowlsSoon : 4/28/2023 10:27 pm : link
Sports Illustrated had him almost in the 1st round…at #37

37

Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): John Michael Schmitz, OL, Minnesota

The Seahawks’ defensive front needs help across the board, but the value’s just not there in this scenario. Instead, Seattle’s better off bolstering its offensive line with this year’s top center prospect.

RE: RE: Let’s go!  
Klaatu : 4/28/2023 10:29 pm : link
In comment 16102194 ConsistentGiantFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16101692 Chris684 said:


Quote:


AT-Ezeudu-JMS-Glow-Neal


I'm hoping Bredesen replaces Glowinski. There's enough time to aclimate from left to right if it starts now.


I think they'd like McKethan to eventually replace Glowinski.

As for rookie Centers struggling...see Creed Humphrey and Luke Fortner, second and third round picks, respectively, who both started from Day One. Humphrey is obviously the better of the two, by far, but Fortner is pretty damned good in his own right.
‘Now, he is a prick. He’ll try to kill you on every play.‘  
lono801 : 4/28/2023 10:44 pm : link
I’m sold…
RE: after watching several seasons of DJ  
k2tampa : 4/28/2023 11:07 pm : link
In comment 16101915 bc4life said:
Quote:
running for his life and Saquon facing defenders almost as soon as he gets the ball - cannot fathom how anyone could not see the value of this pick.

Under this regime - 2 1st round tackles and a 2nd round center.

Last time that happened we got Pugh, Flowers, and Weston Richburg.


You might want to rethink 'two first round tackles'.
It didn’t even look like he knew he was talking to Shaun  
Simms11 : 12:30 am : link
O’Hara?! Or if he even knew who he was. Too funny 🤣
RE: after watching several seasons of DJ  
eli4life : 3:07 am : link
In comment 16101915 bc4life said:
Quote:
running for his life and Saquon facing defenders almost as soon as he gets the ball - cannot fathom how anyone could not see the value of this pick.

Under this regime - 2 1st round tackles and a 2nd round center.

Last time that happened we got Pugh, Flowers, and Weston Richburg.


Except the little part that they inherited Andrew Thomas
RE: RE: I do not like this pick. Remote thrower  
eli4life : 3:13 am : link
In comment 16101711 thefan said:
Quote:
In comment 16101697 Rich_Houston_1971 said:


Quote:


I think Schmitz could have been had in 3rd rd



remote thrower?


Some are an idiot on occasion then there’s some that redefine the word moron
good pick at 57 overall  
Victor in CT : 8:07 am : link
just steady to above avg C play will make a major difference to the Giants offense and he should provide at least steady.
don’t know if it’s been mentioned before  
KDavies : 10:02 am : link
but the Giants could have gotten Hyatt (or a WR they had higher) in the 2nd and in the 3rd gotta Stromberg (who went 97 to the Skins) without giving up extra picks.

I point this out not to criticize the Giants, but to point out I think the Giants really love Schmitz. His age may actually be a benefit in a way, as he can help to lead a young line (particularly if the two NC guards end up winning starting positions soon).
