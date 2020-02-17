New York Giants 3rd Round Selection: WR Jalin Hyatt

The cool part is, I trust guys getting paid millions more than you. Their conviction said trade up for this WR. And conveniently another WR was taken on the next pick. That’s good for me. They took their guy.
Why is that not good enough for you? Serious question.
Side note…I see desean Jackson level disruption from Hyatt on the NFC east. Dollar store Davonte Smith my ass. Davonta is now the dollar store slim reaper.
To answer your question, I fear I see alot of Laquan Treadwell in Jalin Hyatt with the knocks being his route running and strength to contest a jump ball and win.
How is he like Treadwell. Treadwell was big and strong. He couldn't separate. He ran a 4.64 at the combine? Comoletely different.
We have 3 players that wouldn't have been outrageous picks with our first pick. Seems pretty good to me.
Schoen is taking some swings with athleticism in this draft but those same guys also have the production and play to back it up. Easy to remember when Gettleman used to take “football players” in these rounds that never really ended up being any good.
Hyatt has elite skills that can translate to the NFL. If you’re going to take a receiver in the third round, might as well be a guy that can do something that not a lot of other players can do. And that’s run like the fucking wind right past you.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Sorry for being honest..I just beleive Tillman at 215 pounds can
Oh, and as Eric mentioned, Hyatt could be the perfect compliment to this offense. You’ve got Barkley to worry about. Waller over the middle. Campbell and Robinson doing the dirty work. And boom, Hyatt down the sideline for 35.
A-hemmmmmm…..you omitted our best WR last year-Isaiah Hodgins. And He can only get better…..hard worker, relentless.
Lol, Hyatt is 6'0" with 32.5" arms, (that's long), and has a 40" vert and 11'3" broad. Moreover, he said his hammy tightened up on him or the numbers could've been better. I believe he really is sub 4.4 speed. The broad jump is 97th percentile. The vert is 92nd percentile. His 1.5 split is 87th percentile.
He's an elite athlete with long arms. I was kind of bummed assuming we had missed our shot at Hyatt with the JMS pick. I'm happier than a pig in shit. This is going to change the dynamic of the pass game.
It’s not only about the player, it’s about how they fit your team. A WR room is like a BBall team. You don’t need 5 of the same guy. You need power fwds, point guards, wing men, etc. They have different skill sets. They do different things to the D.
My concern with Flowers was adding another WanDale type. Hyatt is a different dude. He is a legit burner. That’s going to affect the S, that’s going to open space underneath and have fewer 8 man boxes. 15 TDs and a Beltnikoff winner out of the SEC? In round 3? Yes please.
RE: RE: RE: Sorry for being honest..I just beleive Tillman at 215 pounds can
Laquon Treadwell was an unathletic big receiver who struggled to get separation. Nothing in common with Hyatt.
Hyatt is coming across very well in his post draft interviews with the media.
He's awesome. I posted it a couple months back after I met him. I don't think we will ever have any drama with him. Very soft spoken, very humble and down to Earth. He's very confident in himself, but I think you need that to play in the NFL.
Jalin Hyatt flat out told me he can run the complete route tree, but he wasn't asked to do it at Tennessee. He wanted to tell the people talking negative about his route running to go look at his HS tape/scouting reports. He said he ran the full route tree in High School and was considered one of the best route runners in his entire HS class.
That isn't coming from me. That is directly from Jalin.
I stopped analyzing picks with Tucker Fredrickson. I know what I don't know. With undrafted free agents and late round picks turning out to be great players, I live with the ebb and flow of coaches and scouts.
So far every player drafted is a potential hall of famer.
Great talents can get injured and fade (Fredrickson, Seehorn for example). Some can flash then crash (Cruz). Some are royal pains in the ass (Beckham, Shockey). Some just don't flourish in the system (or get hand transplants: Engram).
The draft just stokes the flames of hope for the next season.
Which can't come soon enough.
STRENGTHS: Elite straight-line speed to consistently run by defenders and win vertically … has access to a pull-away gear both before and after the catch … his 2022 film is well-stocked with explosive plays, mostly on vertical slot routes (20 catches of 20-plus yards, seven receptions of 50-plus yards) … closes cushion in a blink and understands leverage … displays premium trust in his hands to attack the ball before it gets to his body … tracks the ball naturally and runs underneath it (his 58.3 percent success rate on targets 20-plus yards ranked No. 1 in the FBS in 2022) … can climb the ladder to take the ball out of the air … has worked hard to improve his play strength … has developed into a functional blocker and continues to improve in this area … football training has been a priority for him since childhood, and he
can take hard coaching … overcame adversity from his first two seasons and made substantial improvements with his confidence … had a “wow” final season and set the school records for touchdown catches in a game (five vs. Alabama) and in a season (15).
WEAKNESSES: Underdeveloped route runner who was asked to play a specific role in college with heavy doses of quick throws and linear patterns … has some tightness in his hips and must improve his ability to sink at the top of routes … little jam experience and faces a learning curve vs. NFL press coverage … slender build and doesn’t have the frame to get too much bigger … speedy but not shifty as a ball carrier … should be able to translate his speed to special teams, but has marginal
experience on coverages … was basically a slot only in the Tennessee offense … missed some playing time after a concussion (September 2021) … only one season of
substantial production.
SUMMARY: A one-year starter at Tennessee, Hyatt was primarily an inside wide receiver in head coach Josh Heupel’s up-tempo, spread offense (89 percent of his snaps came in the slot). After two “development” years in Knoxville, he had a prolific junior season with a school-record 15 touchdowns, becoming the first Volunteers receiver to win the Biletnikoff Award and just the 13th unanimous All-American in Tennessee history (first since Eric Berry). Hyatt saw a lot of free releases
and didn’t run an NFL route tree, but he consistently stretches the field vertically, and cornerbacks struggle to match his vertical burst. Along with his elite acceleration, he has an uncanny ability to track and adjust to the deep ball, flashing a “go-and-get-it” gear – he led the FBS in receptions of 30-plus yards (15), 40-plus yards (11), 50-plus yards (seven) and 60-plus yards (five). Overall, Hyatt isn’t a well-rounded receiver and won’t become one overnight, but he is exceptional in two key areas (easy speed and confident ball skills), and his potential for an explosive play at any moment changes the way defenses prepare. In the right role, he can be a productive home-run hitter for an NFL offense.
GRADE: 1st-2nd Round (No. 31 overall)
In Italy still and waking up to this draft stuff is awesome
Hyatt just burst off the tv screen. Adding his measurables and great hands to the elite speed dilutes some of his missing traits. Trading up to get a prospect like this is yet another trait of an elite GM.
WOW!. Ballsy move by Schoen to get his guy. I like it.
he says he is just a straight ahead runner and has not proven that he can get open against NFL CBs who may jam him.
He is not saying that Hyatt cannot do it, but that he has not shown it yet. Mostly because he has benefitted from the style of offense in TN which was creating situations where WRs were running free and uncovered.
I would have preferred Tillman to Hyatt, but I think people are going to be surprised by Hyatts route running. It didn’t make much sense for Tennessee to not send him on 9 routes, that was their offense and nobody could stop it.
I think he ends up being 75% of Devonta Smith as a floor. Which is pretty good.
With that speed, especially against press coverage teams, we might see Hyatt used in the double screen pass. In other words, line up 3 receivers to one side, have two block immediately and get Hyatt open.
With that kind of speed and him moving on the snap, he could jet by the coverage before the help can rotate over.
He could also be valuable on jet sweeps or even jet sweep fakes. On a jet sweep, the safety will have to crash down to respect the speed. That might allow another receiver- maybe someone in-line like Waller- to get behind them for a big play.
This is just armchair QB me speculating- but a mind like Daboll’s or Kafka can probably come up with some very interesting stuff to use that speed,
From a lack of route diversity and straight speed perspective, Hyatt sounds a lot like Slayton.
The obvious difference being night and day catching ability.
I think theirs similarities but Hyatt seems faster and had the big time SEC production. There’s seems to be a big difference in ability despite being similar type of players. I hope that’s true anyway.
RE: if anyone hasnt seen it go rewatch hyatts 5th td vs bama
In comment 16102325 Eric on Li said:
[quote] 3 minutes left.
down 7.
brian brach covering him with safety help in red zone.
catches ball in a tight window, takes the hit, hangs on.
that is not a ball darius slayton catches. he had more tds in this game than slayton has had in the last 2 years combined. CBS Sports @CBSSports 1! 2! 3! 4! 5! Jalin Hyatt's FIFTH receiving touchdown of the day ties it for the Vols. Amazing. - ( New Window ) [/qu Link - ( New Window )
Forgot that Heupel coached Gabe Davis at UCF so Schoen and Daboll know more about that offense and translating to NFL than just about anybody. While I have my issues about Day 1, to get a guy like Hyatt in Round 3 you do that trade any draft.
Quote:
In comment 16102054 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
play the slot and outside..more versatile.
Waller*
Hyatt
Campbell
Wan'dell
Hodgins
Crowder
SHep
Slayton
Johnson
+4
We are set....depth anyone? Do folks think this team goes to vertical threat overnight??? We only put 3 WRs on the field on avg right?
A-hemmmmmm…..you omitted our best WR last year-Isaiah Hodgins. And He can only get better…..hard worker, relentless.
down 7.
brian brach covering him with safety help in red zone.
catches ball in a tight window, takes the hit, hangs on.
that is not a ball darius slayton catches. he had more tds in this game than slayton has had in the last 2 years combined.
CBS Sports @CBSSports 1! 2! 3! 4! 5! Jalin Hyatt's FIFTH receiving touchdown of the day ties it for the Vols. Amazing. - ( New Window )
Lol, Hyatt is 6'0" with 32.5" arms, (that's long), and has a 40" vert and 11'3" broad. Moreover, he said his hammy tightened up on him or the numbers could've been better. I believe he really is sub 4.4 speed. The broad jump is 97th percentile. The vert is 92nd percentile. His 1.5 split is 87th percentile.
He's an elite athlete with long arms. I was kind of bummed assuming we had missed our shot at Hyatt with the JMS pick. I'm happier than a pig in shit. This is going to change the dynamic of the pass game.
My concern with Flowers was adding another WanDale type. Hyatt is a different dude. He is a legit burner. That’s going to affect the S, that’s going to open space underneath and have fewer 8 man boxes. 15 TDs and a Beltnikoff winner out of the SEC? In round 3? Yes please.
Absolutely, 100%, Eric. The impact of Hyatt is huge to the run game. You can not cheat with Hyatt on the field, he will kill you over the top.
He's awesome. I posted it a couple months back after I met him. I don't think we will ever have any drama with him. Very soft spoken, very humble and down to Earth. He's very confident in himself, but I think you need that to play in the NFL.
Exactly my though. Hyatt must be giddy at his chances given that and the fact that the Giants don't have a #1 WR.
Making a case for Hyatt to Giants - ( New Window )
That isn't coming from me. That is directly from Jalin.
I love the pick too but he’s going to need to prove that he can do this against NFL DBs and not just blown college defenses.
Quote:
if defenses are going to crowd the box against Barkley, he's going to get past you. Barkley and Waller may benefit the most, including Barkley as a receiver.
I love the pick too but he’s going to need to prove that he can do this against NFL DBs and not just blown college defenses.
I mean... He had Cam Smith playing 15 yards off him because we was scared to get run by.
So far every player drafted is a potential hall of famer.
Great talents can get injured and fade (Fredrickson, Seehorn for example). Some can flash then crash (Cruz). Some are royal pains in the ass (Beckham, Shockey). Some just don't flourish in the system (or get hand transplants: Engram).
The draft just stokes the flames of hope for the next season.
Which can't come soon enough.
Route running can be refined and honed.
Route running can be refined and honed.
he says he's already almost 190 and i think he weighed 184 at his pro day.
Love the draft
Can say all worth of rd 1 thru mid rd 2 grades
BPA lines up with need. Very happy.
Dude looks like a more explosive slayton with better hands
Stretching defenses. Opening things up for guys like wandale and Waller.
He is at least a threat out there vs our pedestrian wrs in 2022
Hmm. At 6.0", 4.35 forty, why would he play slot? What's your real beef?
SMH
Steve Smith, future HOF receiver, hates him tho, FWIW.
Quote:
if defenses are going to crowd the box against Barkley, he's going to get past you. Barkley and Waller may benefit the most, including Barkley as a receiver.
I love the pick too but he’s going to need to prove that he can do this against NFL DBs and not just blown college defenses.
He already has. Tennessee plays against NFL-caliber DBs on a regular basis. His speed is not a question.
He is not saying that Hyatt cannot do it, but that he has not shown it yet. Mostly because he has benefitted from the style of offense in TN which was creating situations where WRs were running free and uncovered.
I would have preferred Tillman to Hyatt, but I think people are going to be surprised by Hyatts route running. It didn’t make much sense for Tennessee to not send him on 9 routes, that was their offense and nobody could stop it.
I think he ends up being 75% of Devonta Smith as a floor. Which is pretty good.
With that kind of speed and him moving on the snap, he could jet by the coverage before the help can rotate over.
He could also be valuable on jet sweeps or even jet sweep fakes. On a jet sweep, the safety will have to crash down to respect the speed. That might allow another receiver- maybe someone in-line like Waller- to get behind them for a big play.
This is just armchair QB me speculating- but a mind like Daboll’s or Kafka can probably come up with some very interesting stuff to use that speed,
Absolutely, that is his main position
Picture a Slayton, Waller, Bellinger, Hyatt, Barkley set with W.Rob in the mix