New York Giants 3rd Round Selection: WR Jalin Hyatt

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/28/2023 9:48 pm
...
I just hope you all are correct,  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 4/28/2023 10:56 pm : link
i am going to defer on this one!!
RE: RE: RE: Sorry for being honest..I just beleive Tillman at 215 pounds can  
Kanavis : 4/28/2023 10:57 pm : link
In comment 16102251 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
In comment 16102223 knowledgetimmons said:


Quote:


In comment 16102054 Rich_Houston_1971 said:


Quote:


play the slot and outside..more versatile.



The cool part is, I trust guys getting paid millions more than you. Their conviction said trade up for this WR. And conveniently another WR was taken on the next pick. That’s good for me. They took their guy.

Why is that not good enough for you? Serious question.

Side note…I see desean Jackson level disruption from Hyatt on the NFC east. Dollar store Davonte Smith my ass. Davonta is now the dollar store slim reaper.



To answer your question, I fear I see alot of Laquan Treadwell in Jalin Hyatt with the knocks being his route running and strength to contest a jump ball and win.


How is he like Treadwell. Treadwell was big and strong. He couldn't separate. He ran a 4.64 at the combine? Comoletely different.

We have 3 players that wouldn't have been outrageous picks with our first pick. Seems pretty good to me.
with Hyatt  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/28/2023 10:57 pm : link
if defenses are going to crowd the box against Barkley, he's going to get past you. Barkley and Waller may benefit the most, including Barkley as a receiver.
...  
christian : 4/28/2023 11:00 pm : link
It's all right there for Jones now.
 
ryanmkeane : 4/28/2023 11:00 pm : link
Schoen is taking some swings with athleticism in this draft but those same guys also have the production and play to back it up. Easy to remember when Gettleman used to take “football players” in these rounds that never really ended up being any good.

Hyatt has elite skills that can translate to the NFL. If you’re going to take a receiver in the third round, might as well be a guy that can do something that not a lot of other players can do. And that’s run like the fucking wind right past you.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Sorry for being honest..I just beleive Tillman at 215 pounds can  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 4/28/2023 11:01 pm : link




How is he like Treadwell. Treadwell was big and strong. He couldn't separate. He ran a 4.64 at the combine? Comoletely different.

He is like Treadwell with the route running. Hyatt is faster. Just hope everone here is correct with the desean jackson comparisons.
 
ryanmkeane : 4/28/2023 11:02 pm : link
Oh, and as Eric mentioned, Hyatt could be the perfect compliment to this offense. You’ve got Barkley to worry about. Waller over the middle. Campbell and Robinson doing the dirty work. And boom, Hyatt down the sideline for 35.
I totally forgot about Paris Campbell  
mattlawson : 4/28/2023 11:02 pm : link
I guess after the Waller move which blew my mind. The giants weapons are going to be very interesting this year
So we are in good shape now and have depth...  
Kev in Cali : 4/28/2023 11:06 pm : link
WR Depth:

Waller*
Hyatt
Campbell
Wan'dell
Hodgins
Crowder
SHep
Slayton
Johnson
+4

We are set....depth anyone? Do folks think this team goes to vertical threat overnight??? We only put 3 WRs on the field on avg right?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Sorry for being honest..I just beleive Tillman at 215 pounds can  
Kanavis : 4/28/2023 11:06 pm : link
In comment 16102289 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:




He is like Treadwell with the route running. Hyatt is faster. Just hope everone here is correct with the desean jackson comparisons.


Treadwell ran routes just fine. No speed. Could not separate. Hyatt ses like the opposite.
RE: …  
5BowlsSoon : 4/28/2023 11:12 pm : link
In comment 16102292 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Oh, and as Eric mentioned, Hyatt could be the perfect compliment to this offense. You’ve got Barkley to worry about. Waller over the middle. Campbell and Robinson doing the dirty work. And boom, Hyatt down the sideline for 35.


A-hemmmmmm…..you omitted our best WR last year-Isaiah Hodgins. And He can only get better…..hard worker, relentless.
 
ryanmkeane : 4/28/2023 11:13 pm : link
True, I didn’t mention Hodgins. He’s good! Weapons are looking better by the day.
If you want to get excited  
RCPhoenix : 4/28/2023 11:18 pm : link
Go on YouTube and search for the TN/AL game. Hyatt was a monster in that game, and continuously left AL’s DBs in the dust.
if anyone hasnt seen it go rewatch hyatts 5th td vs bama  
Eric on Li : 4/28/2023 11:21 pm : link
3 minutes left.
down 7.
brian brach covering him with safety help in red zone.

catches ball in a tight window, takes the hit, hangs on.

that is not a ball darius slayton catches. he had more tds in this game than slayton has had in the last 2 years combined.
CBS Sports @CBSSports 1! 2! 3! 4! 5! Jalin Hyatt's FIFTH receiving touchdown of the day ties it for the Vols. Amazing. - ( New Window )
RE: Cedric Tillman was the next pick to browns  
allstarjim : 4/28/2023 11:22 pm : link
In comment 16102011 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
that was the better pick,, Hyatt is too small


Lol, Hyatt is 6'0" with 32.5" arms, (that's long), and has a 40" vert and 11'3" broad. Moreover, he said his hammy tightened up on him or the numbers could've been better. I believe he really is sub 4.4 speed. The broad jump is 97th percentile. The vert is 92nd percentile. His 1.5 split is 87th percentile.

He's an elite athlete with long arms. I was kind of bummed assuming we had missed our shot at Hyatt with the JMS pick. I'm happier than a pig in shit. This is going to change the dynamic of the pass game.
I think  
Daniel in MI : 4/28/2023 11:24 pm : link
It’s not only about the player, it’s about how they fit your team. A WR room is like a BBall team. You don’t need 5 of the same guy. You need power fwds, point guards, wing men, etc. They have different skill sets. They do different things to the D.

My concern with Flowers was adding another WanDale type. Hyatt is a different dude. He is a legit burner. That’s going to affect the S, that’s going to open space underneath and have fewer 8 man boxes. 15 TDs and a Beltnikoff winner out of the SEC? In round 3? Yes please.
RE: RE: RE: Sorry for being honest..I just beleive Tillman at 215 pounds can  
allstarjim : 4/28/2023 11:24 pm : link
In comment 16102251 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
In comment 16102223 knowledgetimmons said:


Quote:


In comment 16102054 Rich_Houston_1971 said:


Quote:


play the slot and outside..more versatile.



The cool part is, I trust guys getting paid millions more than you. Their conviction said trade up for this WR. And conveniently another WR was taken on the next pick. That’s good for me. They took their guy.

Why is that not good enough for you? Serious question.

Side note…I see desean Jackson level disruption from Hyatt on the NFC east. Dollar store Davonte Smith my ass. Davonta is now the dollar store slim reaper.



To answer your question, I fear I see alot of Laquan Treadwell in Jalin Hyatt with the knocks being his route running and strength to contest a jump ball and win.


Laquon Treadwell was an unathletic big receiver who struggled to get separation. Nothing in common with Hyatt.
RE: with Hyatt  
allstarjim : 4/28/2023 11:28 pm : link
In comment 16102282 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
if defenses are going to crowd the box against Barkley, he's going to get past you. Barkley and Waller may benefit the most, including Barkley as a receiver.


Absolutely, 100%, Eric. The impact of Hyatt is huge to the run game. You can not cheat with Hyatt on the field, he will kill you over the top.
RE: …  
Big Rick in FL : 4/28/2023 11:38 pm : link
In comment 16102243 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Hyatt is coming across very well in his post draft interviews with the media.


He's awesome. I posted it a couple months back after I met him. I don't think we will ever have any drama with him. Very soft spoken, very humble and down to Earth. He's very confident in himself, but I think you need that to play in the NFL.
RE: with Hyatt  
thefan : 4/28/2023 11:40 pm : link
In comment 16102282 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
if defenses are going to crowd the box against Barkley, he's going to get past you. Barkley and Waller may benefit the most, including Barkley as a receiver.


Exactly my though. Hyatt must be giddy at his chances given that and the fact that the Giants don't have a #1 WR.
Here is a video  
Amtoft : 4/28/2023 11:41 pm : link
about Hyatt 2 months ago and possibly going to Giants
Making a case for Hyatt to Giants - ( New Window )
I've posted it a few times over the last couple of months  
Big Rick in FL : 4/28/2023 11:43 pm : link
Jalin Hyatt flat out told me he can run the complete route tree, but he wasn't asked to do it at Tennessee. He wanted to tell the people talking negative about his route running to go look at his HS tape/scouting reports. He said he ran the full route tree in High School and was considered one of the best route runners in his entire HS class.

That isn't coming from me. That is directly from Jalin.
RE: with Hyatt  
armstead98 : 4/28/2023 11:49 pm : link
In comment 16102282 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
if defenses are going to crowd the box against Barkley, he's going to get past you. Barkley and Waller may benefit the most, including Barkley as a receiver.


I love the pick too but he’s going to need to prove that he can do this against NFL DBs and not just blown college defenses.
RE: RE: with Hyatt  
Amtoft : 4/28/2023 11:54 pm : link
In comment 16102364 armstead98 said:
Quote:
In comment 16102282 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


if defenses are going to crowd the box against Barkley, he's going to get past you. Barkley and Waller may benefit the most, including Barkley as a receiver.



I love the pick too but he’s going to need to prove that he can do this against NFL DBs and not just blown college defenses.


I mean... He had Cam Smith playing 15 yards off him because we was scared to get run by.
Comfortably numb.  
MauiYankee : 4/28/2023 11:55 pm : link
I stopped analyzing picks with Tucker Fredrickson. I know what I don't know. With undrafted free agents and late round picks turning out to be great players, I live with the ebb and flow of coaches and scouts.
So far every player drafted is a potential hall of famer.
Great talents can get injured and fade (Fredrickson, Seehorn for example). Some can flash then crash (Cruz). Some are royal pains in the ass (Beckham, Shockey). Some just don't flourish in the system (or get hand transplants: Engram).
The draft just stokes the flames of hope for the next season.
Which can't come soon enough.
This is a good pick  
MotownGIANTS : 12:00 am : link
his weight will change yr2 he's going to be stronger after a full NFL regiment staff nutritionist etc.

Route running can be refined and honed.
RE: This is a good pick  
Eric on Li : 12:01 am : link
In comment 16102373 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
his weight will change yr2 he's going to be stronger after a full NFL regiment staff nutritionist etc.

Route running can be refined and honed.


he says he's already almost 190 and i think he weighed 184 at his pro day.
interesting stuff in brugler's scouting report i havent seen elsewhere  
Eric on Li : 12:13 am : link
STRENGTHS: Elite straight-line speed to consistently run by defenders and win vertically … has access to a pull-away gear both before and after the catch … his 2022 film is well-stocked with explosive plays, mostly on vertical slot routes (20 catches of 20-plus yards, seven receptions of 50-plus yards) … closes cushion in a blink and understands leverage … displays premium trust in his hands to attack the ball before it gets to his body … tracks the ball naturally and runs underneath it (his 58.3 percent success rate on targets 20-plus yards ranked No. 1 in the FBS in 2022) … can climb the ladder to take the ball out of the air … has worked hard to improve his play strength … has developed into a functional blocker and continues to improve in this area … football training has been a priority for him since childhood, and he
can take hard coaching … overcame adversity from his first two seasons and made substantial improvements with his confidence … had a “wow” final season and set the school records for touchdown catches in a game (five vs. Alabama) and in a season (15).

WEAKNESSES: Underdeveloped route runner who was asked to play a specific role in college with heavy doses of quick throws and linear patterns … has some tightness in his hips and must improve his ability to sink at the top of routes … little jam experience and faces a learning curve vs. NFL press coverage … slender build and doesn’t have the frame to get too much bigger … speedy but not shifty as a ball carrier … should be able to translate his speed to special teams, but has marginal
experience on coverages … was basically a slot only in the Tennessee offense … missed some playing time after a concussion (September 2021) … only one season of
substantial production.

SUMMARY: A one-year starter at Tennessee, Hyatt was primarily an inside wide receiver in head coach Josh Heupel’s up-tempo, spread offense (89 percent of his snaps came in the slot). After two “development” years in Knoxville, he had a prolific junior season with a school-record 15 touchdowns, becoming the first Volunteers receiver to win the Biletnikoff Award and just the 13th unanimous All-American in Tennessee history (first since Eric Berry). Hyatt saw a lot of free releases
and didn’t run an NFL route tree, but he consistently stretches the field vertically, and cornerbacks struggle to match his vertical burst. Along with his elite acceleration, he has an uncanny ability to track and adjust to the deep ball, flashing a “go-and-get-it” gear – he led the FBS in receptions of 30-plus yards (15), 40-plus yards (11), 50-plus yards (seven) and 60-plus yards (five). Overall, Hyatt isn’t a well-rounded receiver and won’t become one overnight, but he is exceptional in two key areas (easy speed and confident ball skills), and his potential for an explosive play at any moment changes the way defenses prepare. In the right role, he can be a productive home-run hitter for an NFL offense.

GRADE: 1st-2nd Round (No. 31 overall)
In Italy still and waking up to this draft stuff is awesome  
Payasdaddy : 1:57 am : link
U guys got me thru!
Love the draft
Can say all worth of rd 1 thru mid rd 2 grades
BPA lines up with need. Very happy.
RE: Lol  
Payasdaddy : 2:01 am : link
In comment 16102120 Eli owns all said:
Quote:
People actually complaining about this pick. He single handles destroyed Alabama for 5 tds. Dude sucks!

Dude looks like a more explosive slayton with better hands
Stretching defenses. Opening things up for guys like wandale and Waller.
He is at least a threat out there vs our pedestrian wrs in 2022
RE: Hyatt can never play the slot. He will get destroyed  
Brick72 : 2:14 am : link
In comment 16102020 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
Should have picked Tillman

Hmm. At 6.0", 4.35 forty, why would he play slot? What's your real beef?
Mind-boggling.  
Big Blue '56 : 6:10 am : link
This thread spent more time on Rich_Houston 1971 than what appears to have been a solid pick by Schoen.

SMH
If before the draft  
HarryCarson53 : 7:31 am : link
Somebody had said, "Would you trade our 3rd and 4th round picks for Jalin Hyatt?," he would've been laughed at. But that's exactly what happened. What a steal.

Steve Smith, future HOF receiver, hates him tho, FWIW.
RE: RE: with Hyatt  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:38 am : link
In comment 16102364 armstead98 said:
Quote:
In comment 16102282 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


if defenses are going to crowd the box against Barkley, he's going to get past you. Barkley and Waller may benefit the most, including Barkley as a receiver.



I love the pick too but he’s going to need to prove that he can do this against NFL DBs and not just blown college defenses.


He already has. Tennessee plays against NFL-caliber DBs on a regular basis. His speed is not a question.
Value pick extraordinaire  
GiantHead : 8:00 am : link
Hyatt just burst off the tv screen. Adding his measurables and great hands to the elite speed dilutes some of his missing traits. Trading up to get a prospect like this is yet another trait of an elite GM.
WOW!. Ballsy move by Schoen to get his guy. I like it.  
Victor in CT : 8:14 am : link
3 immediate impact players is impressive work
btw Paul Schwartz column in the Post says he weighs  
Victor in CT : 8:25 am : link
185 not 176. Either way he's solid
Steve Smith Sr does not like Hyatt  
DefenseWins : 8:51 am : link
he says he is just a straight ahead runner and has not proven that he can get open against NFL CBs who may jam him.

He is not saying that Hyatt cannot do it, but that he has not shown it yet. Mostly because he has benefitted from the style of offense in TN which was creating situations where WRs were running free and uncovered.
Devonta Smith is just complimentary?  
ajr2456 : 9:06 am : link
Cmon now.

I would have preferred Tillman to Hyatt, but I think people are going to be surprised by Hyatts route running. It didn’t make much sense for Tennessee to not send him on 9 routes, that was their offense and nobody could stop it.

I think he ends up being 75% of Devonta Smith as a floor. Which is pretty good.
Can he play outside?  
RicFlair : 9:09 am : link
?
 
christian : 9:13 am : link
From a lack of route diversity and straight speed perspective, Hyatt sounds a lot like Slayton.

The obvious difference being night and day catching ability.
Something that hasn’t been discussed here- and probably should be  
rich in DC : 9:18 am : link
With that speed, especially against press coverage teams, we might see Hyatt used in the double screen pass. In other words, line up 3 receivers to one side, have two block immediately and get Hyatt open.

With that kind of speed and him moving on the snap, he could jet by the coverage before the help can rotate over.

He could also be valuable on jet sweeps or even jet sweep fakes. On a jet sweep, the safety will have to crash down to respect the speed. That might allow another receiver- maybe someone in-line like Waller- to get behind them for a big play.

This is just armchair QB me speculating- but a mind like Daboll’s or Kafka can probably come up with some very interesting stuff to use that speed,
RE: Can he play outside?  
PatersonPlank : 9:19 am : link
In comment 16102568 RicFlair said:
Quote:
?


Absolutely, that is his main position
RE: …  
UConn4523 : 9:33 am : link
In comment 16102583 christian said:
Quote:
From a lack of route diversity and straight speed perspective, Hyatt sounds a lot like Slayton.

The obvious difference being night and day catching ability.


I think theirs similarities but Hyatt seems faster and had the big time SEC production. There’s seems to be a big difference in ability despite being similar type of players. I hope that’s true anyway.
RE: if anyone hasnt seen it go rewatch hyatts 5th td vs bama  
middleground : 9:38 am : link
In comment 16102325 Eric on Li said:
[quote] 3 minutes left.
down 7.
brian brach covering him with safety help in red zone.

catches ball in a tight window, takes the hit, hangs on.

that is not a ball darius slayton catches. he had more tds in this game than slayton has had in the last 2 years combined. CBS Sports @CBSSports 1! 2! 3! 4! 5! Jalin Hyatt's FIFTH receiving touchdown of the day ties it for the Vols. Amazing. - ( New Window ) [/qu
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Can he play outside?  
RicFlair : 9:45 am : link
In comment 16102597 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16102568 RicFlair said:


Quote:


?



Absolutely, that is his main position



I keep reading how close to 90% of his snaps were in the slot. How can his main position be outside receiver when 90% of his playing was slot?


Not being snarky I promise.
Great pick!!  
EJNNJ : 9:52 am : link
More speed! Going to be a very challenging formations/player grouping to scheme against

Picture a Slayton, Waller, Bellinger, Hyatt, Barkley set with W.Rob in the mix
Reading the interview  
Mike in NY : 9:56 am : link
Forgot that Heupel coached Gabe Davis at UCF so Schoen and Daboll know more about that offense and translating to NFL than just about anybody. While I have my issues about Day 1, to get a guy like Hyatt in Round 3 you do that trade any draft.
Laquan Treadwell?  
ThomasG : 10:02 am : link
It's okay to not like the pick because of certain reasons but this comparison makes little sense.
The geometry of Giants offense  
JB_in_DC : 10:17 am : link
Changes dramatically with the additions of Hyatt and Waller. They will have more room to work. Excited to watch it put into practice. Hopefully Wandale heals up quick.
