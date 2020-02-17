for display only
New York Giants 5th Round Selection: RB Eric Gray

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:19 pm
...
could eventually be  
bc4life : 3:42 pm : link
starter and every down back. I like this pick. Really excited re: Murray's comments about his work ethic.
re: Brightwell or Breida  
bc4life : 3:43 pm : link
and now Gray. Ol should be improved this year, so, everyone should look better.
Hoping for a Bradshaw-type  
Ben in Tampa : 3:44 pm : link
With this pick. Seems like a lunch pal RB.
Looks like a nice change of pace  
eric2425ny : 3:44 pm : link
guy for Barkley with long term upside. The quick decision making and hitting the hole is very noticeable in his tape. They’ve needed a runner with solid inside running instincts for quite some time. This guy may be the answer.

I love Barkley, but he’s naturally more of an off tackle and sweep runner along with his passing game ability. Breida is like Barkley in that regard.
RE: Is he taking  
mfsd : 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16103664 Pete in VA said:
Quote:
Brightwell's roster spot? The Giants only carried 3 RBs last year, right?


I think so. Let the best man win, the other can stay warm on the practice squad

Glad we added a RB, neither Saquon nor Breida may be on the roster in 2024. Don’t know too much about him, but sounds like a player
Maybe the best value yet  
Lowell : 3:47 pm : link
on our 2023 closing the gap draft.
Brightwell, Breida and Gray RB by Committee if SB  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 3:48 pm : link
does not sign. Good Pick here. Tony Galbreath future.
Now that we got Bradshaw, we need to find Jacobs and we'll be set. Who  
Ira : 3:48 pm : link
needs Barkley?
Highlights for EG  
Ira : 3:50 pm : link
§
Link - ( New Window )
…..  
Micko : 3:53 pm : link
Hard to argue with the highlights. Shifty. Nice!
very good one-cut and go.  
WestCoastGFan : 3:54 pm : link
Shiftier than fast but I like his moves.
Gray  
AcidTest : 3:55 pm : link
has elite COD skills, short area quickness, and burst. He also has excellent field vision and sets up blocks well.
Very low center of gravity and tree trunks for legs  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 3:57 pm : link
Built like Joe Morris. If he hits the weight room, he can excel in NFL.
His skills match what Daboll wants  
TrueBlue'02 : 3:58 pm : link
So he is a great pick
RE: Very low center of gravity and tree trunks for legs  
SomeFan : 3:59 pm : link
In comment 16103719 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
Built like Joe Morris. If he hits the weight room, he can excel in NFL.
Wow! I expect this guy is going to be a HoFer now!
He has a few Toney like moves  
gtt350 : 3:59 pm : link
He could be the future
He's got power.  
mittenedman : 4:06 pm : link
That's what we need.
Yea a very shifty runner......  
Simms11 : 4:07 pm : link
Ahmad Bradshaw is a good comp IMO. I’ve seen other compels like Miles Sanders, but to me he does look like AB. He could excel in our system. He’s definitely a between the tackles runner though. I think he’s good value in the 5th round. He’s also got good hands and can contribute on 3rd downs a bunch this year.
RE: Highlights for EG  
mfsd : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 16103701 Ira said:
Quote:
§ Link - ( New Window )


Great watch, thanks! I see a lot of him holding the ball high and tight too, Tiki would be proud
RE: RE: Probably a third and short guy  
Johnny5 : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 16103670 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 16103665 JohnF said:


Quote:


There's a place in the roster for a guy who makes tough yards on third/fourth down and in the red zone. Is he a good special team player, though?



Gray is the furthest thing from a 3rd and short guy. He's a very shifty RB who makes cuts and hits the hole on 1st and 2nd down. He's a change of pace back who isn't that physical. If he develops the physicality he could be a solid pro

I like him and I disagree that he's change of pace and not physical. He's a good solid 3 down RB with really good vision that cuts well and he seems physical to me. And he seems to run like he's pissed off. Hopefully he translates well to the NFL.
Chunk yardage runner. He is the kind of RB you want to pound the ball  
Ivan15 : 4:11 pm : link
Between the 20s and run/receive when you are inside the 15. Run down the clock when you have the lead. Bradshaw is a pretty good comp.

Giants need to find a good KR. Maybe here until he carves out his role.
I like Brightwell who I thought played really well wk 17  
cosmicj : 4:13 pm : link
V Philadelphia. Let’s not throw him aside just yet. Injuries to RBs abound.
RE: Nice article…GREAT LINK, READ IT  
5BowlsSoon : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 16103612 CasualFan said:
Quote:
about Eric Gray DeMarco Murray on Eric Gray - ( New Window )


THIS is great read…really get to know this player very well. Love him already.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:16 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
33m
Eric Gray a RB the Giants had their eyes on throughout the process. Had him ranked highly. There was serious uncertainty he would be available at this point in the fifth.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:17 pm : link
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
27m
New #Giant RB Eric Gray said he was on a drive with friends when he got the call today he was drafted. He rushed home and everyone was out yelling. Calls it an unbelievable moment
If he can pass block, it means that when you put him in the game  
Marty in Albany : 4:19 pm : link
you are not tipping off everyone in the stadium that he is getting the ball and you are not putting DJ at risk. I like that.
Yeah, and a good receiver too.  
cosmicj : 4:20 pm : link
He’s flexible. Liking this pick.
RE: Highlights for EG  
Del Shofner : 4:21 pm : link
In comment 16103701 Ira said:
Quote:
§ Link - ( New Window )


the scouting reports are correct that he doesn't have the full field speed to run away from people, but he sure does make them miss tackles
Bradshaw seems like a really  
Dave on the UWS : 4:22 pm : link
good comp. More competition, and hedges against Barkley's situation long term. Another need.
So happy we were able to get  
shocktheworld : 4:27 pm : link
Eric Gray near the end of the 5th!!!

You guys are gonna love this kid… one cut and go (he doesn’t have a top gear unfortunately) but he fires through the hole and gets after it!!!

Freaking pumped we got him! He’s gonna be a fan fav!
According to this link  
WestCoastGFan : 4:31 pm : link
He ran an 11.25 100 meter dash. That's above average. He's not slow.
long speed... - ( New Window )
Some food for thought on Eric Gray  
Koffman : 4:35 pm : link
Had more rushing yards and TDs in 2022 than........

Jahmyr Gibbs
Zach Charbonnet
Devon Achane

Who were all drafted ahead of him.
Watched a lot of him last 2 yesrs  
BillT : 4:45 pm : link
And it’s as they say. Very elusive. Makes people miss. Lots of moves. Always gets yardage. Good receiver. Not a breakaway guy but a high yards per carry which says a lot. He’s going to be a preseason star as he’ll get a lot of work in those games.
If he can hit the hole the instant it opens and gain 4-5 yards  
GeofromNJ : 4:53 pm : link
I absolutely love the pick. He doesn't need to hit a home-run to make me happy. Hitting the hole and gaining 4-5 yards sustains drives. I realize in the open field, Barkley is good for 20-30 yards, but I'm also sick of watching him dance around in backfield, then running wide and gaining nothing.
 
ryanmkeane : 4:55 pm : link
NFL.com had him as a round 4 value and compares to Miles Sanders. Not bad!
Saquon better platooned anyways  
MeanBunny : 4:58 pm : link
Saquon is not a big smashball player. More finesse.If Saquon can have less touches and more quality and get platooned everyone is better off on the team especially Saquon.if Gray can also block FOR Saquon then it's the 60 yard dash sprint
Fires through the whole hasn't been used to describe Barkley  
gtt350 : 5:04 pm : link
.
He is the Anti-Saquan  
.McL. : 5:17 pm : link
In my opinion, he is exactly what you want from an RB in today's game.

He makes quick decisions and goes, takes what yards are there, and gets a bit extra with his shiftiness. He will set up a lot of 2nd/3rd and short. This is better than boom or bust. Consistent positive yards from the running game helps wins more than boom or bust. I don't care about the homerun from the RB spot. Let the WR be the homerun hitters.

Plus he can block and catch... This is the right area in the draft to pick an RB! Heaven.
here's cosell's scouting report on gray  
Eric on Li : 5:26 pm : link
Quote:
SCOUTING REPORT
By Greg Cosell

Background:
Gray played his final two seasons at Oklahoma after transferring from Tennessee, where he began his college career and played two seasons after coming out of Memphis as a 4-star recruit. Gray had an outstanding 2022 season at Oklahoma: 213-1366-6.4-11 TD with 33 receptions for 229 yards.

Gray was featured in both zone and gap-scheme concepts in the Oklahoma run game, with 201 of his 213 carries coming out of the shotgun. In Oklahoma’s last 6 games of the 2022 season, Gray had 20 or more carries in each game.



Positives:
Showed short-area burst through the POA in the zone run game; Patient yet decisive in his change of speed.
Desirable combination of patient and decisive; Showed excellent feel for zone and gap-scheme run games.
Instant accelerator when he saw the hole; Explosive through first level of defense; You can see the gear change.
Shifty and elusive, with the lateral quickness, juice, balance and body control to string moves together.
Darting, slashing feel to his running style. Made sharp, sudden, decisive cuts at speed at second and third levels.
Made defenders miss in space at second third levels of defense. Stuck his foot in the ground with sudden cuts.
Lowered pad level to take on, and run through, contact at second and third levels of defense; Ran with velocity.
Showed the change of direction burst with accelerating speed to bounce outside and out-flank the defense.

Negatives:
Lacks top end breakaway speed to take it to the house; Not a home run hitter or individual play game-changer.

Bottom Line:
Gray is one of the best overall running back prospects in the 2023 NFL draft, with his desirable combination of traits for the position. He was featured almost exclusively as a shotgun runner in Oklahoma’s offense, and he showed a refined feel for the zone and gap-scheme run games, with a nuanced mix of patience and decisiveness.

Gray showed outstanding short-area burst with instant acceleration through the first level of the defense, followed by a slashing, darting style that featured subtle but decisive cuts and change of direction without losing velocity or speed. He also showed excellent vision at the second and third levels of the defense, with innate awareness of where defenders were coming from and the balance and body control to make sudden cuts to open space.

Gray has the traits of a three-down back with his receiving ability and his willingness to step into contact as a pass protector.

The more I watched Gray, the more I liked him, and I thought there were some similarities to Miles Sanders coming out of Penn State in 2019 (although Sanders was more vertically explosive) and Cam Akers coming out of Florida State in 2020. It would not surprise me if Gray, in the right scheme, became a three-down back with his size and overall traits.
RE: RE: RE: Probably a third and short guy  
dpinzow : 5:29 pm : link
In comment 16103734 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16103670 dpinzow said:


Quote:


In comment 16103665 JohnF said:


Quote:


There's a place in the roster for a guy who makes tough yards on third/fourth down and in the red zone. Is he a good special team player, though?



Gray is the furthest thing from a 3rd and short guy. He's a very shifty RB who makes cuts and hits the hole on 1st and 2nd down. He's a change of pace back who isn't that physical. If he develops the physicality he could be a solid pro


I like him and I disagree that he's change of pace and not physical. He's a good solid 3 down RB with really good vision that cuts well and he seems physical to me. And he seems to run like he's pissed off. Hopefully he translates well to the NFL.


He's got to get in the weight room and add about 10 pounds before he throws punishment around like Bradshaw did. I still like the other aspects of his game and think he translates well in the modern NFL as a pass-catcher and runner who immediately hits the hole and moves the chains
Bradshaw played at 215 and sometimes up to 220 at times  
dpinzow : 5:30 pm : link
Eric Gray weighed in at 207. But I still like the pick because he fits the Daboll offense
Not sure if this has been posted here  
CTGiants : 5:50 pm : link
But 549 carries in college, not 1 fumble.. watching his 1st interview as a Giant
RE: Not sure if this has been posted here  
5BowlsSoon : 6:09 pm : link
In comment 16103948 CTGiants said:
Quote:
But 549 carries in college, not 1 fumble.. watching his 1st interview as a Giant


Wow, not even one fumble…..wow! Tiki Barber would be jealous.
RE: Bradshaw played at 215 and sometimes up to 220 at times  
widmerseyebrow : 6:12 pm : link
In comment 16103919 dpinzow said:
Quote:
Eric Gray weighed in at 207. But I still like the pick because he fits the Daboll offense


Bradshaw was less than 200 when drafted I believe. I see that he was listed at 217 at the end but theres no way he was playing at that weight for most of his career. More like 205.
Ahmad Bradshaw  
Chef : 6:43 pm : link
is one of the most underated Giants IMO. If this kid resembles him it was a great pic..
RE: I’d keep Brightwell over Breida  
Milton : 7:29 pm : link
In comment 16103678 GiAnT4LYFE said:
Quote:
.
That would be very silly. All you need to do is look at a highlight reel of the two of them and you would see they don't belong in the same conversation. The only downside to Breida is his history of injuries. If he weren't so fragile, he'd be a quality starter in this league.
According to his interview with M. Burke  
David B. : 7:37 pm : link
He never fumbled in college. Can't remember his last fumble.

Hope it continues.
The more I read  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 9:41 pm : link

The more I like this pick.
Reminds me of  
10thAve : 10:00 pm : link
Pacheco of KC and Rutgers. Maybe not the same top end speed as Pacheco but the same one cut and go movements.
RE: The more I read  
5BowlsSoon : 10:55 pm : link
In comment 16104334 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:

The more I like this pick.


+1

You took the words right out of my mouth.
