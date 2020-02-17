New York Giants 5th Round Selection: RB Eric Gray

guy for Barkley with long term upside. The quick decision making and hitting the hole is very noticeable in his tape. They’ve needed a runner with solid inside running instincts for quite some time. This guy may be the answer.
I love Barkley, but he’s naturally more of an off tackle and sweep runner along with his passing game ability. Breida is like Barkley in that regard.
Ahmad Bradshaw is a good comp IMO. I’ve seen other compels like Miles Sanders, but to me he does look like AB. He could excel in our system. He’s definitely a between the tackles runner though. I think he’s good value in the 5th round. He’s also got good hands and can contribute on 3rd downs a bunch this year.
There's a place in the roster for a guy who makes tough yards on third/fourth down and in the red zone. Is he a good special team player, though?
Gray is the furthest thing from a 3rd and short guy. He's a very shifty RB who makes cuts and hits the hole on 1st and 2nd down. He's a change of pace back who isn't that physical. If he develops the physicality he could be a solid pro
I like him and I disagree that he's change of pace and not physical. He's a good solid 3 down RB with really good vision that cuts well and he seems physical to me. And he seems to run like he's pissed off. Hopefully he translates well to the NFL.
Chunk yardage runner. He is the kind of RB you want to pound the ball
If he can pass block, it means that when you put him in the game
And it’s as they say. Very elusive. Makes people miss. Lots of moves. Always gets yardage. Good receiver. Not a breakaway guy but a high yards per carry which says a lot. He’s going to be a preseason star as he’ll get a lot of work in those games.
If he can hit the hole the instant it opens and gain 4-5 yards
I absolutely love the pick. He doesn't need to hit a home-run to make me happy. Hitting the hole and gaining 4-5 yards sustains drives. I realize in the open field, Barkley is good for 20-30 yards, but I'm also sick of watching him dance around in backfield, then running wide and gaining nothing.
Saquon is not a big smashball player. More finesse.If Saquon can have less touches and more quality and get platooned everyone is better off on the team especially Saquon.if Gray can also block FOR Saquon then it's the 60 yard dash sprint
Fires through the whole hasn't been used to describe Barkley
In my opinion, he is exactly what you want from an RB in today's game.
He makes quick decisions and goes, takes what yards are there, and gets a bit extra with his shiftiness. He will set up a lot of 2nd/3rd and short. This is better than boom or bust. Consistent positive yards from the running game helps wins more than boom or bust. I don't care about the homerun from the RB spot. Let the WR be the homerun hitters.
Plus he can block and catch... This is the right area in the draft to pick an RB! Heaven.
Background:
Gray played his final two seasons at Oklahoma after transferring from Tennessee, where he began his college career and played two seasons after coming out of Memphis as a 4-star recruit. Gray had an outstanding 2022 season at Oklahoma: 213-1366-6.4-11 TD with 33 receptions for 229 yards.
Gray was featured in both zone and gap-scheme concepts in the Oklahoma run game, with 201 of his 213 carries coming out of the shotgun. In Oklahoma’s last 6 games of the 2022 season, Gray had 20 or more carries in each game.
Positives:
Showed short-area burst through the POA in the zone run game; Patient yet decisive in his change of speed.
Desirable combination of patient and decisive; Showed excellent feel for zone and gap-scheme run games.
Instant accelerator when he saw the hole; Explosive through first level of defense; You can see the gear change.
Shifty and elusive, with the lateral quickness, juice, balance and body control to string moves together.
Darting, slashing feel to his running style. Made sharp, sudden, decisive cuts at speed at second and third levels.
Made defenders miss in space at second third levels of defense. Stuck his foot in the ground with sudden cuts.
Lowered pad level to take on, and run through, contact at second and third levels of defense; Ran with velocity.
Showed the change of direction burst with accelerating speed to bounce outside and out-flank the defense.
Negatives:
Lacks top end breakaway speed to take it to the house; Not a home run hitter or individual play game-changer.
Bottom Line:
Gray is one of the best overall running back prospects in the 2023 NFL draft, with his desirable combination of traits for the position. He was featured almost exclusively as a shotgun runner in Oklahoma’s offense, and he showed a refined feel for the zone and gap-scheme run games, with a nuanced mix of patience and decisiveness.
Gray showed outstanding short-area burst with instant acceleration through the first level of the defense, followed by a slashing, darting style that featured subtle but decisive cuts and change of direction without losing velocity or speed. He also showed excellent vision at the second and third levels of the defense, with innate awareness of where defenders were coming from and the balance and body control to make sudden cuts to open space.
Gray has the traits of a three-down back with his receiving ability and his willingness to step into contact as a pass protector.
The more I watched Gray, the more I liked him, and I thought there were some similarities to Miles Sanders coming out of Penn State in 2019 (although Sanders was more vertically explosive) and Cam Akers coming out of Florida State in 2020. It would not surprise me if Gray, in the right scheme, became a three-down back with his size and overall traits.
He's got to get in the weight room and add about 10 pounds before he throws punishment around like Bradshaw did. I still like the other aspects of his game and think he translates well in the modern NFL as a pass-catcher and runner who immediately hits the hole and moves the chains
Bradshaw played at 215 and sometimes up to 220 at times
That would be very silly. All you need to do is look at a highlight reel of the two of them and you would see they don't belong in the same conversation. The only downside to Breida is his history of injuries. If he weren't so fragile, he'd be a quality starter in this league.
I think so. Let the best man win, the other can stay warm on the practice squad
Glad we added a RB, neither Saquon nor Breida may be on the roster in 2024. Don’t know too much about him, but sounds like a player
Link - ( New Window )
Great watch, thanks! I see a lot of him holding the ball high and tight too, Tiki would be proud
Giants need to find a good KR. Maybe here until he carves out his role.
the scouting reports are correct that he doesn't have the full field speed to run away from people, but he sure does make them miss tackles
You guys are gonna love this kid… one cut and go (he doesn’t have a top gear unfortunately) but he fires through the hole and gets after it!!!
Freaking pumped we got him! He’s gonna be a fan fav!
He makes quick decisions and goes, takes what yards are there, and gets a bit extra with his shiftiness. He will set up a lot of 2nd/3rd and short. This is better than boom or bust. Consistent positive yards from the running game helps wins more than boom or bust. I don't care about the homerun from the RB spot. Let the WR be the homerun hitters.
Plus he can block and catch... This is the right area in the draft to pick an RB! Heaven.
Wow, not even one fumble…..wow! Tiki Barber would be jealous.
Bradshaw was less than 200 when drafted I believe. I see that he was listed at 217 at the end but theres no way he was playing at that weight for most of his career. More like 205.
Hope it continues.
The more I like this pick.
+1
You took the words right out of my mouth.