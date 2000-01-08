New York Giants 6th Round Selection: CB Tre Hawkins III

Tre Hawkins of Old Dominion put on a show at his team's annual pro day. The 6'1, 190 cornerback ran a 4.39 40-time and a 6.74 three-cone time. He also had a 37.5″ vertical jump, 4.22 shuttle, and completed 17 reps on the bench press. Hawkins played corner for Team Aina at the 2023 Hula Bowl in Orlando.
SUMMARY: Larry “Tre” Hawkins III was a decorated athlete (football and track) at Temple High. He finished his senior season with 60 tackles and two interceptions. He was forced to go the juco route out of high school and played two seasons at Trinity Valley Community in east Texas. He signed with Old Dominion in the 2020 recruiting class, but that season was wiped out because of the pandemic. Hawkins started all 25 games the past two seasons and made noticeable improvements as a senior (his penalties dropped from six to only one in 2022). He has a tall, long and limber body type with the gather-and-go skills to quickly transition vertically and stay attached to receivers. His long speed is impressive, but his average lateral agility will put him in recovery mode and shows up as a tackler. Overall, Hawkins will get clingy and needs to improve his play recognition, but he passes the eye test with flying colors and has the athletic profile NFL teams will want to develop.
is a more complimentary analysis than the one on NFL.com that says he has a chance to start. From my reading, he has a ton of physical skills but is somewhat undisciplined in coverage in terms of his hands and recognition skills. At this point in the draft teams are looking for players with "upside" who have raw skills that can be developed.
Tools-rich cover man that tore it up at his pro day and put himself on the radar. Scheme-fit as he can turn and run with anyone but struggled underneath and with penalties over career. Likely a PS spot in '23
Fifth year senior from Temple, TX. Spent two seasons at Trinity Valley Community College before transferring to Old Dominion. Had his first season there canceled due to Covid-19. He started two years on the outside and produced across the entire stat sheet. He puts together an impressive blend of tools catapulted by elite vertical speed and burst. Once he diagnoses the route, his reactionary skill are sudden, twitchy, and explosive. He does not hesitate against the run and will attack the ball carriers hands, forcing fumbles (six over his career). Hawkins II lacks the feel in zone coverage and is late to notice underneath routes, but the tools are all there to develop him into a quality backup down the road. PFA.
It's funny because a lot of the scouting reports said he is kind of slow or can't carry routes deep.
A real project. Candidate for the practice squad if he shows any feel
Neither can be taught and both are essential to be a successful cornerback. If he's intelligent and dedicated, the other positives can be learned and acquired through instruction and practice. I like the pick.
Tre Hawkins was a combine snub, but he made up for it with a great pro day workout to help him get drafted. He's a big cornerback with some potential. This is a solid pick for the Giants, who needed a cornerback.
Sy is one person and it’s very impressive what he’s able to produce across hundreds of prospects. But he’s one person, not a professional nfl scouting department. There will inevitably be good players that he hasn’t had time to era scout. It’s not a knock on him at all.
How dare they- fucking incompetent staff /sarcasm
Big Old Dominion CB
How dare they- fucking incompetent staff /sarcasm
Right?
4.39. I think I’m seeing a pattern here.
If anyone can develop him, it’s Wink
209) NYG: Trey Hawkins - CB/Old Dominion
Maybe, maybe not.
Love your stats. Just want to mention that Sauce's stats are combine and Hawkins' are pro day.
Timing protocols at pro days are generally more favorable to the athlete. Hawkins is obviously an excellent athlete but the timing numbers are not apples-to-apples comparison with Sauce.
Screamin’ Tre Hawkins
I thought they wouuld have looked at an Edge player here.
One more
Sy is NOT gospel
SI and some other publications draft profiled him as a safety:
NFL Draft Profile: Tre Hawkins III, Safety, Old Dominion Monarchs
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Old Dominion S Tre Hawkins III
Sy is NOT gospel
I see a ban hammer swinging it’s ugly head… ;)
LOVE that description, lol.
good pick at this point in the draft. Really happy with what the Giants have done. And still two more picks to go.
One more
We have two picks in the seventh round.
Finally went D!
Also not the first time the Giants have doubled down on a position group with 3 OL last year.
43. TRE HAWKINS III | Old Dominion 6017 | 188 lbs. | 5SR Temple, Texas (Temple) 8/1/2000 (age 22.74)
Sems like every year you get some studs in the 5th-7th round area. Seattle is building quite well again.
The NFC may lack star power at the QB position but some really good teams are emerging with more to come imv.
Yes but what does Rich Houston think, that is what really matters
can find Tre's date of birth, let me know.
Thanks!
