for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants 6th Round Selection: CB Tre Hawkins III

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:59 pm
...
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: Not on Sy’s list of 42  
eli4life : 5:04 pm : link
In comment 16103843 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
.


How dare they- fucking incompetent staff /sarcasm
Very toolsy player  
GoDeep13 : 5:04 pm : link
Guy that, if developed, has the size, speed, strength, and suddenness to be REAL good
Deep state pick  
cosmicj : 5:05 pm : link
Not s outed by Sy I believe

Big Old Dominion CB
Hawkins - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Not on Sy’s list of 42  
Big Blue '56 : 5:05 pm : link
In comment 16103851 eli4life said:
Quote:
In comment 16103843 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:h


.



How dare they- fucking incompetent staff /sarcasm


Right?
RE: Pro Day  
Ron Johnson : 5:05 pm : link
In comment 16103847 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
Tre Hawkins of Old Dominion put on a show at his team's annual pro day. The 6'1, 190 cornerback ran a 4.39 40-time and a 6.74 three-cone time. He also had a 37.5″ vertical jump, 4.22 shuttle, and completed 17 reps on the bench press. Hawkins played corner for Team Aina at the 2023 Hula Bowl in Orlando.



4.39. I think I’m seeing a pattern here.
from dane brugler  
Eric on Li : 5:05 pm : link
Quote:
SUMMARY: Larry “Tre” Hawkins III was a decorated athlete (football and track) at Temple High. He finished his senior season with 60 tackles and two interceptions. He was forced to go the juco route out of high school and played two seasons at Trinity Valley Community in east Texas. He signed with Old Dominion in the 2020 recruiting class, but that season was wiped out because of the pandemic. Hawkins started all 25 games the past two seasons and made noticeable improvements as a senior (his penalties dropped from six to only one in 2022). He has a tall, long and limber body type with the gather-and-go skills to quickly transition vertically and stay attached to receivers. His long speed is impressive, but his average lateral agility will put him in recovery mode and shows up as a tackler. Overall, Hawkins will get clingy and needs to improve his play recognition, but he passes the eye test with flying colors and has the athletic profile NFL teams will want to develop.
I wonder if the Giants want to use him at safety  
Ira : 5:05 pm : link
.
Love his name, though  
Big Blue '56 : 5:06 pm : link
.
Here  
AcidTest : 5:07 pm : link
is a more complimentary analysis than the one on NFL.com that says he has a chance to start. From my reading, he has a ton of physical skills but is somewhat undisciplined in coverage in terms of his hands and recognition skills. At this point in the draft teams are looking for players with "upside" who have raw skills that can be developed.

Link - ( New Window )
This is a scouting special  
cosmicj : 5:07 pm : link
Old Dominion has a 15 year old football program, FBS.
RE: from dane brugler  
Big Blue '56 : 5:07 pm : link
In comment 16103861 Eric on Li said:
Quote:


Quote:


SUMMARY: Larry “Tre” Hawkins III was a decorated athlete (football and track) at Temple High. He finished his senior season with 60 tackles and two interceptions. He was forced to go the juco route out of high school and played two seasons at Trinity Valley Community in east Texas. He signed with Old Dominion in the 2020 recruiting class, but that season was wiped out because of the pandemic. Hawkins started all 25 games the past two seasons and made noticeable improvements as a senior (his penalties dropped from six to only one in 2022). He has a tall, long and limber body type with the gather-and-go skills to quickly transition vertically and stay attached to receivers. His long speed is impressive, but his average lateral agility will put him in recovery mode and shows up as a tackler. Overall, Hawkins will get clingy and needs to improve his play recognition, but he passes the eye test with flying colors and has the athletic profile NFL teams will want to develop.


If anyone can develop him, it’s Wink
Special teamer to start out most likely  
dpinzow : 5:07 pm : link
Can he play safety?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:08 pm : link
David Syvertsen
@Ourlads_Sy
·
4m
209) NYG: Trey Hawkins - CB/Old Dominion

Tools-rich cover man that tore it up at his pro day and put himself on the radar. Scheme-fit as he can turn and run with anyone but struggled underneath and with penalties over career. Likely a PS spot in '23
The New Stoney Woodson  
OntheRoad : 5:08 pm : link

Maybe, maybe not.
RE: all normal caveats apply to this that 6th rd may not even make 53 man  
shyster : 5:09 pm : link
In comment 16103848 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
but if you can get someone with similar dimensions to sauce gardner on day 3 im fine rolling those dice sight unseen. they did a lot of work on hawkins.



Love your stats. Just want to mention that Sauce's stats are combine and Hawkins' are pro day.

Timing protocols at pro days are generally more favorable to the athlete. Hawkins is obviously an excellent athlete but the timing numbers are not apples-to-apples comparison with Sauce.
Very  
AcidTest : 5:09 pm : link
good pick at this point in the draft. Really happy with what the Giants have done. And still two more picks to go.
RE: Love his name, though  
bluefin : 5:09 pm : link
In comment 16103864 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
.

Screamin’ Tre Hawkins
Not sure how much he will play on defense  
eli4life : 5:10 pm : link
But specials got a nice burst of speed
Sy sent me this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:11 pm : link
Fifth year senior from Temple, TX. Spent two seasons at Trinity Valley Community College before transferring to Old Dominion. Had his first season there canceled due to Covid-19. He started two years on the outside and produced across the entire stat sheet. He puts together an impressive blend of tools catapulted by elite vertical speed and burst. Once he diagnoses the route, his reactionary skill are sudden, twitchy, and explosive. He does not hesitate against the run and will attack the ball carriers hands, forcing fumbles (six over his career). Hawkins II lacks the feel in zone coverage and is late to notice underneath routes, but the tools are all there to develop him into a quality backup down the road. PFA.
RE: Pro Day  
robbieballs2003 : 5:12 pm : link
In comment 16103847 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
Tre Hawkins of Old Dominion put on a show at his team's annual pro day. The 6'1, 190 cornerback ran a 4.39 40-time and a 6.74 three-cone time. He also had a 37.5″ vertical jump, 4.22 shuttle, and completed 17 reps on the bench press. Hawkins played corner for Team Aina at the 2023 Hula Bowl in Orlando.


It's funny because a lot of the scouting reports said he is kind of slow or can't carry routes deep.
A real project. Candidate for the practice squad if he shows any feel  
Ivan15 : 5:12 pm : link
For the game in training camp, if he lasts that long.
I thought they wouuld have looked at an Edge player here.
Late 6th rounder  
nochance : 5:13 pm : link
Has extreme athletic ability and excellent size. He is a project to work with and a fine pick this late in the draft
RE: Very  
k2tampa : 5:13 pm : link
In comment 16103875 AcidTest said:
Quote:
good pick at this point in the draft. Really happy with what the Giants have done. And still two more picks to go.


One more
Lacks deep speed.  
robbieballs2003 : 5:15 pm : link
lol
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Not on Sy’s list of 42  
Mayo2JZ : 5:15 pm : link
In comment 16103843 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
.


Sy is NOT gospel
Yes, makes sense  
gersh : 5:16 pm : link
At this point in the draft an athlete with upside makes sense
 
ryanmkeane : 5:17 pm : link
Feels like a guy that with good coaching can make an impact on the roster. I like it. Taking guys with no athleticism this late doesn’t make any sense. He’s a phenomenal athlete.
I like his size and speed  
GeofromNJ : 5:20 pm : link
Neither can be taught and both are essential to be a successful cornerback. If he's intelligent and dedicated, the other positives can be learned and acquired through instruction and practice. I like the pick.
Richard Sherman  
Vanzetti : 5:21 pm : link
Wasn’t he a six round pick? Not saying they’ll be the same or even comparable but it shows you can get a good player even at a premium position at this point in the draft
RE: Special teamer to start out most likely  
Del Shofner : 5:21 pm : link
In comment 16103870 dpinzow said:
Quote:
Can he play safety?


SI and some other publications draft profiled him as a safety:

NFL Draft Profile: Tre Hawkins III, Safety, Old Dominion Monarchs
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Old Dominion S Tre Hawkins III
Walter Football grade  
jeff57 : 5:28 pm : link
B Grade

Quote:


Tre Hawkins was a combine snub, but he made up for it with a great pro day workout to help him get drafted. He's a big cornerback with some potential. This is a solid pick for the Giants, who needed a cornerback.


Its time to bring in guys for ST  
Dankbeerman : 5:40 pm : link
that may have ability to play snaps on D as well. Brown and Coughlin cant even get snaps
RE: RE: Not on Sy’s list of 42  
Shecky : 5:41 pm : link
In comment 16103892 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
In comment 16103843 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


.



Sy is NOT gospel


I see a ban hammer swinging it’s ugly head… ;)
RE: Deep state pick  
Optimus-NY : 5:44 pm : link
In comment 16103856 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Not s outed by Sy I believe

Big Old Dominion CB Hawkins - ( New Window )


LOVE that description, lol.
Special Teams  
Sammo85 : 5:47 pm : link
Some guys have to earn a spot and develop that way.
Welcome  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5:47 pm : link
and good luck.
RE: RE: Very  
AcidTest : 5:47 pm : link
In comment 16103888 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16103875 AcidTest said:


Quote:


good pick at this point in the draft. Really happy with what the Giants have done. And still two more picks to go.



One more


We have two picks in the seventh round.
Wasn't Beavers a 6th ? And we all think he s gonna be  
Blue21 : 5:51 pm : link
A good LBer
you take a lump of clay  
Dave on the UWS : 5:52 pm : link
and coach them up. If they are coachable you could have something. That was the case with Beavers last year, pre injury.
drafted an athlete  
islander1 : 6:02 pm : link
it's never a bad idea this late in the draft to go for high ceiling guys.
At this point in the draft bet on traits  
DavidinBMNY : 6:05 pm : link
You can get a more accomplished player from a better school as a PFA. But traits are worth it this late in the draft.

Finally went D!

Also not the first time the Giants have doubled down on a position group with 3 OL last year.

2nd best corner last year  
Giantimistic : 6:15 pm : link
Was a tools rich DB selected I think in round 5. Tariq Woolen has more height and speed but you never know who is going to be the late round steals until after they start playing.
if anyone  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:18 pm : link
can find Tre's date of birth, let me know.
RE: if anyone  
Eric on Li : 6:19 pm : link
In comment 16103991 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
can find Tre's date of birth, let me know.


43. TRE HAWKINS III | Old Dominion 6017 | 188 lbs. | 5SR Temple, Texas (Temple) 8/1/2000 (age 22.74)
RE: 2nd best corner last year  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6:24 pm : link
In comment 16103983 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
Was a tools rich DB selected I think in round 5. Tariq Woolen has more height and speed but you never know who is going to be the late round steals until after they start playing.



Sems like every year you get some studs in the 5th-7th round area. Seattle is building quite well again.

The NFC may lack star power at the QB position but some really good teams are emerging with more to come imv.
RE: Not on Sy’s list of 42  
PatersonPlank : 6:25 pm : link
In comment 16103843 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
.


Yes but what does Rich Houston think, that is what really matters
RE: RE: if anyone  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:13 pm : link
In comment 16103996 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16103991 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


can find Tre's date of birth, let me know.



43. TRE HAWKINS III | Old Dominion 6017 | 188 lbs. | 5SR Temple, Texas (Temple) 8/1/2000 (age 22.74)


Thanks!
RE: Not on Sy’s list of 42  
armstead98 : 7:19 pm : link
In comment 16103843 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
.


Sy is one person and it’s very impressive what he’s able to produce across hundreds of prospects. But he’s one person, not a professional nfl scouting department. There will inevitably be good players that he hasn’t had time to era scout. It’s not a knock on him at all.
some  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:02 pm : link
highlights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YHPEAyYD2M - ( New Window )
Went to a bunch of ODU games  
rebel yell : 10:06 pm : link
this past year and Hawkins really stood out. He has solid potential in the NFL.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 