New York Giants 7th Round Selection: DT Jordon Riley

Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:22 pm
...
think it's spelled jordon  
Eric on Li : 6:23 pm : link
not that it matters much. 6'5 338 transferred to oregon from nebraska.
https://goducks.com/sports/football/roster/jordon-riley/13407 - ( New Window )
this year's dj davidson i guess  
Eric on Li : 6:26 pm : link
taller and leaner but presumably jut a space eater.

Played with Kavon  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 6:26 pm : link
familiarity
Kayvon like him?  
myquealer : 6:26 pm : link
Ranked 1195 on a list that compiles lots of rankings. Next lowest drafted player is ranked 824.
Broncos hosted him for a Top 30 visit  
BigBlue7 : 6:26 pm : link
These picks are basically taking guys you don't think you'd be able to get as an undrafted free agent
Massive dude, well-traveled.  
Big Blue Blogger : 6:26 pm : link
JuCo, Nebraska, Oregon. Maybe that kept him off some radars. Hard for a man that big to hide though.
RE: this year's dj davidson i guess  
BillHungg : 6:27 pm : link
In comment 16104012 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
taller and leaner but presumably jut a space eater.


Impressive amount of red, if that were the good color.
Good interview on Youtube  
NYG27 : 6:28 pm : link
from Jordon Riley
link - ( New Window )
we've reached the part where there arent even scouting reports  
Eric on Li : 6:28 pm : link
the broncos had him on a top 30 visit though.
Another lineman who played six years  
Vanzetti : 6:28 pm : link
Interesting approach by Joe.

First three years are where you get real value. Take a guy who is ready to play instead of some high ceiling project, most of whom never develop.
RE: Played with Kavon  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 6:31 pm : link
In comment 16104015 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
familiarity
transferred to Oregon after Kavon, I believe
Keep in mind these last few picks may not make the roster  
eric2425ny : 6:31 pm : link
They will assuredly add some post draft free agents to come in and compete as well.

You can’t coach size, so to draft a 6’5, 330 pounder in late round 7 is worth the gamble.
Jordon  
Pete in VA : 6:32 pm : link
may be the Syd Finch of college football. Is there any proof that he's real?
More depth on the interior of the D  
RCPhoenix : 6:32 pm : link
Should help Dex/Williams
Andre Patterson's input and that of the scout for the West Coast are  
Optimus-NY : 6:33 pm : link
a big part of this selection.
He looks  
Blue Dream : 6:33 pm : link
Very large
A  
AcidTest : 6:34 pm : link
run stuffer drafted for traits. With Hawkins it's speed, with Riley it's size. The west coast scout was likely beating the table for him.
Wow totally weird pick  
cosmicj : 6:34 pm : link
.
RE: More depth on the interior of the D  
Optimus-NY : 6:35 pm : link
In comment 16104031 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Should help Dex/Williams


Exactly
RE: Jordon  
AcidTest : 6:35 pm : link
In comment 16104030 Pete in VA said:
Quote:
may be the Syd Finch of college football. Is there any proof that he's real?


Maybe in the "Twilight Zone."
RE: Jordon  
bluefin : 6:36 pm : link
In comment 16104030 Pete in VA said:
Quote:
may be the Syd Finch of college football. Is there any proof that he's real?

Idk, but when I googled this came up
duggan retweeted this  
Eric on Li : 6:36 pm : link
From Sy  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:36 pm : link
Sixth year senior from New Bern, NC. One year starter that arrived at Oregon (his fourth stop) after stints at North Carolina, Nebraska, and Garden City Community College. Riley is a mammoth-sized interior defensive lineman that played his best football in his final year of eligibility. The natural bender shows an accurate punch with quality lockout. The ball location skills need work and he does not have much of a pass rush repertoire. He is overly reliant on the bull rush because of past knee issues, there is not much drive behind it. He is a long term project that is older than the average prospect and will not offer a lot of versatility. FA/Camp Body
Very big  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6:40 pm : link
I was hoping for more of a bigger DE but I'm sure Wink has a plan for him.

Keep in mind Schoen said they had a better idea this draft what the coaches wanted when looking for players and it was a bit different than what he was used to.
RE: Very big  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:40 pm : link
In comment 16104049 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
I was hoping for more of a bigger DE but I'm sure Wink has a plan for him.

Keep in mind Schoen said they had a better idea this draft what the coaches wanted when looking for players and it was a bit different than what he was used to.


We're also in UDFA territory. This is very late in the 7th round.
Here is a highlight of him!!  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 6:42 pm : link
wow
Link - ( New Window )
Me (to Tom Rock):  
BlackLight : 6:44 pm : link
"Are we sure we didn't just draft a very large football fan to play defense for us?"

Tom Rock: "No."
Link - ( New Window )
K  
Anakim : 6:46 pm : link
Never heard of him
i wonder if anyone is still pissed they traded 7th rd picks to move up  
Eric on Li : 6:46 pm : link
honestly did us a favor not having to waste time finding scouting reports on guys who probably wont make it.
can't coach size, I guess,  
Del Shofner : 6:48 pm : link
but I hope somebody has a plan for this guy.
RE: Here is a highlight of him!!  
Del Shofner : 6:49 pm : link
In comment 16104056 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
wow Link - ( New Window )


haha - best highlight reel ever!
I would have preferred a developmental offensive lineman  
GeofromNJ : 6:53 pm : link
on the 7th round rather than a developmental defensive lineman. The skill level of defensive lineman is not easily improved upon with schooling and practice. But then JS, BD & co. know more than I do.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:59 pm : link
David Syvertsen
@Ourlads_Sy
·
20m
243) Jordon Riley - DT/Oregon

Bounced around four different programs, injured his knee, and has one season of real experience. But the size/easy movement traits will provide a wide base to build from over the course of 2-3 years.
RE: Here is a highlight of him!!  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7:05 pm : link
In comment 16104056 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
wow Link - ( New Window )


Wow. Impressive closing speed.
I found a pic of him:  
Pete in MD : 7:18 pm : link
Maybe he become another Chris Canty or Calais Canty.  
Jack Stroud : 7:37 pm : link
,
I guess this makes us four-deep behind Dexter Lawrence  
Angel Eyes : 9:11 pm : link
.
He's a smart guy  
Mattman : 9:49 pm : link
graduated early from High School and College and was a graduate transfer to the ducks.

Started playing football sophomore year of HS.

Interesting to see what pro coaching gets out of him.
