New York Giants 7th Round Selection: DT Jordon Riley

Sixth year senior from New Bern, NC. One year starter that arrived at Oregon (his fourth stop) after stints at North Carolina, Nebraska, and Garden City Community College. Riley is a mammoth-sized interior defensive lineman that played his best football in his final year of eligibility. The natural bender shows an accurate punch with quality lockout. The ball location skills need work and he does not have much of a pass rush repertoire. He is overly reliant on the bull rush because of past knee issues, there is not much drive behind it. He is a long term project that is older than the average prospect and will not offer a lot of versatility. FA/Camp Body
graduated early from High School and College and was a graduate transfer to the ducks.
Started playing football sophomore year of HS.
Interesting to see what pro coaching gets out of him.
First three years are where you get real value. Take a guy who is ready to play instead of some high ceiling project, most of whom never develop.
You can’t coach size, so to draft a 6’5, 330 pounder in late round 7 is worth the gamble.
Keep in mind Schoen said they had a better idea this draft what the coaches wanted when looking for players and it was a bit different than what he was used to.
We're also in UDFA territory. This is very late in the 7th round.
243) Jordon Riley - DT/Oregon
Bounced around four different programs, injured his knee, and has one season of real experience. But the size/easy movement traits will provide a wide base to build from over the course of 2-3 years.
