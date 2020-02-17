New York Giants 7th Round Selection: S Gervarrius Owens

BACKGROUND: Gervarrius (ger-VAHR-ee-us) Owens was born and raised in Greenville, Miss. before his family moved to Atlanta and then to Oklahoma. The summer before he started high school, his family lost their home when an EF-5 tornado tore through Moore. Temporarily displaced in Norman, he enrolled at Southmoore High School in 2013 where he was a four-year varsity letterman, playing both ways as a safety and wide receiver. Owens posted 88 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks as a sophomore. As a junior, he finished with 64 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended and a pair of interceptions, adding 15 receptions for 406 yards
(27.1 average) and seven touchdowns on offense. Owens led Southmoore in receiving as a senior with 40 catches for 811 yards and eight touchdowns. He also accounted for 58 tackles and a forced fumble in 2016. Owens also lettered in track and wrestling. A three-star recruit, Owens was the No. 93 safety in the 2017 class and the No. 21 recruit in Oklahoma. His offer sheet started to fill up after his junior season,
including those from Ohio, Cincinnati and Iowa State (his first Power 5 offer). The summer before his senior season, Owens committed to Memphis, but decommitted
three months later. On signing day, he chose Kansas State over Houston, Memphis and Purdue. However, he didn’t report to the football team and didn’t play in 2017. Owens enrolled at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College where he was a juco All-American with 51 tackles and three interceptions. He was a three-star juco recruit and the No. 5 juco safety in the 2019 class. Owens signed with Minnesota and was expected to enroll over the summer. However, he was released from his letter of intent in June and signed with Houston. Owens graduated with his degree in sociology. He accepted his invitation to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, but he left early in the week for the birth of his son.
STRENGTHS: Long, good-looking body type … quick read-and-trigger skills versus both the run and pass … has twitch to accelerate smoothly and the long strides to cover a lot of ground … zone-aware as a floater … tracks the ball well with the wingspan to do something about it when he arrives … played cornerback growing up and at the juco level and doesn’t look awkward in his turn-and-run transitions … physical run filler who won’t hesitate to slam his body into oncoming traffic … shows an understanding of leverage in his pursuit … uses his hands to punch his way off blockers … voted a senior captain … tape shows a high-motor player … experienced on special teams coverages (361 career snaps) … started 42 games at Houston.
WEAKNESSES: Choppy footwork in man coverage and can be crossed up by shifty route runners … made some impressive plays on the ball on tape but also missed too many should-have-been interceptions … plays with more violence than brute strength … tackling mechanics leave much to be desired … hugs high and wrestles to the ground instead of wrap-driving through the target’s belt … late to throttle down, sink and control his body to square, giving ball carriers cut back opportunities …
missed one game as a senior because of a concussion (September 2022) … will be an age 24 NFL rookie.
SUMMARY: A four-year starter at Houston, Owens played a free safety role in defensive coordinator Doug Belk’s 4-2-5 base scheme. He played 46 games the past four seasons for the Cougars (missed only one game) and proved himself as a factor at all three levels of the field. Owens reads the backfield action well for efficient response times as he races to the action, though his field vision and cover skills were better in zone compared to man. He has the mentality and toughness for downhill run support, but his control and finish as a tackler must improve. Overall, Owens lacks consistency in several areas (ball skills, tackling, route recognition),
but he anticipates with the aggressive athleticism pro coaches will appreciate. He projects as a backup and special-teamer who can be more with NFL coaching.
“ Watch out for guys like this coming from a program that does not exactly invest in defensive resources. First exposure to high quality coaching could turn a light on. Owens has that kind of untapped upside. I like him a lot as a day three prospect.”
Former corner with plus length and burst. Ton of experience and will factor on special teams right away. Gets to his points in a hurry but needs to clean up the missed tackles. Has the upside of a starter in 1-2 years.
Fifth year senior. Four-year starter from Moore, OK. Spent three seasons at Houston after transferring from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M where he also started and was a JUCO All-American. Owens was a cornerback for a year before transitioning to safety in 2020. His size and movement traits better with what we see in the middle but there is enough speed and fluidity to occasionally play a corner role here and there. Owens is an explosive, well-built missile from the back end that can really put his foot in the ground and go. His closing speed gets him to where he needs to be in a blink. Owens will flash big play ability, but he also flashes big mistake potential. He sells out on his initial read and will get caught by looks-offs and double routes routinely. The missed tackle rate also strengthens the “all or nothing” feel to his game. If he can channel some of the aggression and improve his ability to finish plays, Owens can be a starting caliber safety. If not, he will be a special teamer and quality backup.
*Similar to a player discussed above, Owens passes the initial test but once you watch a lot of his tape, it is easy to tell there is a lot of guessing in his game. If he can truly process the information and play at his highest rate of speed, he can be a player. Watch out for guys like this coming from a program that does not exactly invest in defensive resources. First exposure to high quality coaching could turn a light on. Owens has that kind of untapped upside. I like him a lot as a day three prospect.
Fifth year senior. Four-year starter from Moore, OK. Spent three seasons at Houston after transferring from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M where he also started and was a JUCO All-American. Owens was a cornerback for a year before transitioning to safety in 2020. His size and movement traits better with what we see in the middle but there is enough speed and fluidity to occasionally play a corner role here and there. Owens is an explosive, well-built missile from the back end that can really put his foot in the ground and go. His closing speed gets him to where he needs to be in a blink. Owens will flash big play ability, but he also flashes big mistake potential. He sells out on his initial read and will get caught by looks-offs and double routes routinely. The missed tackle rate also strengthens the “all or nothing” feel to his game. If he can channel some of the aggression and improve his ability to finish plays, Owens can be a starting caliber safety. If not, he will be a special teamer and quality backup.
*Similar to a player discussed above, Owens passes the initial test but once you watch a lot of his tape, it is easy to tell there is a lot of guessing in his game. If he can truly process the information and play at his highest rate of speed, he can be a player. Watch out for guys like this coming from a program that does not exactly invest in defensive resources. First exposure to high quality coaching could turn a light on. Owens has that kind of untapped upside. I like him a lot as a day three prospect.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
BTW - sorry about that auction posting Eric. Didn’t realize there would be a Terms of Use violation.
Link - ( New Window )
BACKGROUND: Gervarrius (ger-VAHR-ee-us) Owens was born and raised in Greenville, Miss. before his family moved to Atlanta and then to Oklahoma. The summer before he started high school, his family lost their home when an EF-5 tornado tore through Moore. Temporarily displaced in Norman, he enrolled at Southmoore High School in 2013 where he was a four-year varsity letterman, playing both ways as a safety and wide receiver. Owens posted 88 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks as a sophomore. As a junior, he finished with 64 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended and a pair of interceptions, adding 15 receptions for 406 yards
(27.1 average) and seven touchdowns on offense. Owens led Southmoore in receiving as a senior with 40 catches for 811 yards and eight touchdowns. He also accounted for 58 tackles and a forced fumble in 2016. Owens also lettered in track and wrestling. A three-star recruit, Owens was the No. 93 safety in the 2017 class and the No. 21 recruit in Oklahoma. His offer sheet started to fill up after his junior season,
including those from Ohio, Cincinnati and Iowa State (his first Power 5 offer). The summer before his senior season, Owens committed to Memphis, but decommitted
three months later. On signing day, he chose Kansas State over Houston, Memphis and Purdue. However, he didn’t report to the football team and didn’t play in 2017. Owens enrolled at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College where he was a juco All-American with 51 tackles and three interceptions. He was a three-star juco recruit and the No. 5 juco safety in the 2019 class. Owens signed with Minnesota and was expected to enroll over the summer. However, he was released from his letter of intent in June and signed with Houston. Owens graduated with his degree in sociology. He accepted his invitation to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, but he left early in the week for the birth of his son.
STRENGTHS: Long, good-looking body type … quick read-and-trigger skills versus both the run and pass … has twitch to accelerate smoothly and the long strides to cover a lot of ground … zone-aware as a floater … tracks the ball well with the wingspan to do something about it when he arrives … played cornerback growing up and at the juco level and doesn’t look awkward in his turn-and-run transitions … physical run filler who won’t hesitate to slam his body into oncoming traffic … shows an understanding of leverage in his pursuit … uses his hands to punch his way off blockers … voted a senior captain … tape shows a high-motor player … experienced on special teams coverages (361 career snaps) … started 42 games at Houston.
WEAKNESSES: Choppy footwork in man coverage and can be crossed up by shifty route runners … made some impressive plays on the ball on tape but also missed too many should-have-been interceptions … plays with more violence than brute strength … tackling mechanics leave much to be desired … hugs high and wrestles to the ground instead of wrap-driving through the target’s belt … late to throttle down, sink and control his body to square, giving ball carriers cut back opportunities …
missed one game as a senior because of a concussion (September 2022) … will be an age 24 NFL rookie.
SUMMARY: A four-year starter at Houston, Owens played a free safety role in defensive coordinator Doug Belk’s 4-2-5 base scheme. He played 46 games the past four seasons for the Cougars (missed only one game) and proved himself as a factor at all three levels of the field. Owens reads the backfield action well for efficient response times as he races to the action, though his field vision and cover skills were better in zone compared to man. He has the mentality and toughness for downhill run support, but his control and finish as a tackler must improve. Overall, Owens lacks consistency in several areas (ball skills, tackling, route recognition),
but he anticipates with the aggressive athleticism pro coaches will appreciate. He projects as a backup and special-teamer who can be more with NFL coaching.
GRADE: 5th-6th Round
The write up says he misses a lot of tackles and takes bad angles.
Link - ( New Window )
I know they are designed to showcase the best about a player, but he looks good in those highlights.
@Ourlads_Sy
·
8m
254) NYG: Gervarrius Owens - S/Houston
Former corner with plus length and burst. Ton of experience and will factor on special teams right away. Gets to his points in a hurry but needs to clean up the missed tackles. Has the upside of a starter in 1-2 years.
Grade: 73
NFL Comparison: Josh Kalu / TEN
Fifth year senior. Four-year starter from Moore, OK. Spent three seasons at Houston after transferring from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M where he also started and was a JUCO All-American. Owens was a cornerback for a year before transitioning to safety in 2020. His size and movement traits better with what we see in the middle but there is enough speed and fluidity to occasionally play a corner role here and there. Owens is an explosive, well-built missile from the back end that can really put his foot in the ground and go. His closing speed gets him to where he needs to be in a blink. Owens will flash big play ability, but he also flashes big mistake potential. He sells out on his initial read and will get caught by looks-offs and double routes routinely. The missed tackle rate also strengthens the “all or nothing” feel to his game. If he can channel some of the aggression and improve his ability to finish plays, Owens can be a starting caliber safety. If not, he will be a special teamer and quality backup.
*Similar to a player discussed above, Owens passes the initial test but once you watch a lot of his tape, it is easy to tell there is a lot of guessing in his game. If he can truly process the information and play at his highest rate of speed, he can be a player. Watch out for guys like this coming from a program that does not exactly invest in defensive resources. First exposure to high quality coaching could turn a light on. Owens has that kind of untapped upside. I like him a lot as a day three prospect.
Thanks!
Grade: 73
NFL Comparison: Josh Kalu / TEN
Fifth year senior. Four-year starter from Moore, OK. Spent three seasons at Houston after transferring from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M where he also started and was a JUCO All-American. Owens was a cornerback for a year before transitioning to safety in 2020. His size and movement traits better with what we see in the middle but there is enough speed and fluidity to occasionally play a corner role here and there. Owens is an explosive, well-built missile from the back end that can really put his foot in the ground and go. His closing speed gets him to where he needs to be in a blink. Owens will flash big play ability, but he also flashes big mistake potential. He sells out on his initial read and will get caught by looks-offs and double routes routinely. The missed tackle rate also strengthens the “all or nothing” feel to his game. If he can channel some of the aggression and improve his ability to finish plays, Owens can be a starting caliber safety. If not, he will be a special teamer and quality backup.
*Similar to a player discussed above, Owens passes the initial test but once you watch a lot of his tape, it is easy to tell there is a lot of guessing in his game. If he can truly process the information and play at his highest rate of speed, he can be a player. Watch out for guys like this coming from a program that does not exactly invest in defensive resources. First exposure to high quality coaching could turn a light on. Owens has that kind of untapped upside. I like him a lot as a day three prospect.
IOW, a player whom elite coaches can elevate.