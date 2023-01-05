Only one OL drafted

JMS was the first and would be the only OL selected in draft and UDFA. For the many fans here clamoring for need of more OL, the Giants seemed to have just fixed the one glaring need which was at Center. Maybe they are going to allow those they have time to grow and develop this season.
Tell me you don’t understand football without telling me you don’t understand football
(2) Even if we kept every pick by not trading up (and even if we added extra 4th by doing the trade JAX did with Buffalo) we were not filling every need
Who needs edges when we have Wink?
But seriously, I remember when Graham was hired and Gettleman expressing his pride that Graham would scheme up pass rush, million ways to skin a cat. And Graham blitzed a lot while under Flores and his first year with the Giants.
People said they didn't need one because Judge and Graham were from the Patriots and they didn't need one to be good. It's a funny thing where the Giants, dating back to at least 1981, don't go anywhere without at least one or two guys who can rush the passer well and play the run, but people seem to think they can.
They drafted the best Center in the second round.
What 6th round OL is going to make it on the team?
They already have plenty of guys to develop.
As for depth, I think perhaps one of the guards could slide over if necessary (Ezeudu played both tackle positions in college). They are a bit thin at tackle but there is NO team in the NFL that isn't thin somewhere on the OL. We may have the makings of a better than average to really good starting 5. Right there we are ahead of many times (but not Phili). They will need Neal to step up. Nothing will matter unless he does.
The team had holes all over the place. WR and DB were bigger needs going in. I would never argue against taking OL and I wanted Torrance (even in round 1). But I trust the staff to know what they need. We finally have a modern front office and a GM and coach who are in alignment. That matters. A lot.
They are going to develop these guys.
I’m the meantime, I haven’t given up on Ben Bredeson. I think he played well last year.
What we don't want is the Reese need pick (s) when things get so bad you have to force it; Pugh, Flowers and WR. These picks were after the failed FA additions earlier of Baas and Schwartz. That's shopping hungry. Andrew Thomas is the one player added since 2004 via the draft that was as good or better than a player from a championship OL. Hopefully Neal is another and then JMS. Two more to go if all goes well but they also need high quality depth. Maybe these pieces will emerge from the current roster.
I hope and expect in the future that JS will add to the OL in some form every year.
It is hard to fathom this but the Giants never replaced the OL put together under Ernie. Two GM's and over ten years.
I'm not a a draft expert (I don't watch much college ball), but I don't think that given the care with which this front office has taken with respect to personnel matters and team building, that this possibility can be dismissed.
Just idle speculation on my part.
Anyone we took on day 3 would have been developmental and would be competing with Phillips, Kindley, Lemeiuex, Anderson etc… on a back up job they likely wouldn’t have won.
We have a lot of guys on the depth chart I don’t want as starters but are actually pretty good if their just depth.
at some point you need to address other areas of the team and get our OL talent elsewhere.
"what a f-ing concept!"
you can't just keep endlessly drafting OL. They take time to develop. If they have conviction with the 3 from last year, than they go that route.
I understand it. We've been let down so many times by the Adrien Robinsons and George Asafo-Adjeis of the world, and occasionally spoiled by a 7th-rounder like Ahmad Bradshaw coming in and making an impact right away, we don't think of the PS and the back of the roster as a pipeline. But instead of griping because the Giants didn't draft a guard, we should be asking about how the guards they drafted last year are coming along.
This.
LT - top-10 1st round pick
LG - 3rd round pick
OC - 2nd round pick
RG - High-priced FA with 5th round pick competing as back-up
RT - top-10 first round pick.
They are going to develop these guys.
I don’t understand why this keeps getting overlooked.
Situationally JMC is a gift. Scouts universally have him as a day 1 starter.
At this point, 7 of 9 OL roster spots are all but locked down (assuming Hassenauer as veteran lunch pail interior depth). Phillps, Peart and Lemioux will compete for the last 2 with a bevy of others including future signings.
Remember also that unlike last season, the Giants now have 2 new OL BFFs - a beastly tight end and speedy receivers.
If the football Gods bless the OL with reasonable health, we're in great shape unless Neal doesn't improve. It's a virtual lock that he will. Either way he's our 2023 RT.
We're set pending FA upgrade opportunities. More picks would have been wasted.
This echoed my take.
Maybe they'll find a contributor in FA?
I expect Aaron Robinson and Rodarious Williams won't make it out of training camp. Both have shown next to nothing when they play, and are constantly injured.
Also I don't see Darnay Holmes staying after 2023. I doubt he gets a second contract.
That was never going to happen.
As daunted as we are by the Eagles' offensive line, their stars are a HoF center in his 13th year who continuously ponders retirement, a borderline HoF RT in his 11th year with an extensive history of injuries and suspensions, and a LG they stole in the second round because his legs are held together with duct tape and baling wire. Their new RG was drafted last year to succeed the HOF center, and still might. Nobody knows whether he will be any good. But the real story is their backups. All JAGs, plus a third-round pick they added yesterday. That line is great, but it is also thin and fragile. Their offense struggled last year when Johnson and Goedert were injured - even with Hurts - and those were short-term issues.
Is the Giants' line comparable to Philly's? Of course not. My point is just that every fan in the League can look at their offensive line and think, "If something goes wrong, we're screwed."
you have to think phillips has a leg up on the swing OT job over peart and davis probably has a leg up over lemiuex who looked uplayable in his brief interlude between injuries.
those 2, plus mckethan, plus the loser of bredeson/ezeudu, plus the backup centers should provide a decent competition for backup OL. all have played real snaps except mckethan. and who knows maybe lemiuex and peart surprise in their contract years and at least show that they can be backups.
I agree with this and sometimes you to just stick to your draft board and limit reaching.
It will all come back to how accurate the assessments were the OL which is a TBD.
If the OL comes up short JS will get some heat.
Giants went down this road with Flowers and both Reese and BM were still supporting him in the 2017 season. Just like Dave saying we are happy with our OL.
Meanwhile in Philly they drafted a suspect LT in round 1 and drafted a 6th rounder who took his job. Last year and this year they added OL.
Philly has been ahead of the curve and they accurately and honestly assess talent regardless of draft position and continuously invest despite probably the best OL.
JS seems mindful of this and we will just have to see how well it produces.
which is finally putting a real Center on this roster with Schmitz.
The Eagles have significantly LESS investment in the OL the past 4 drafts (so one contract cycle) than the Giants do, it's not even close.
Investing in the OL via the draft and drafting good players for the OL are not mutually exclusive but also not to be assumed.
the Giants issues wrt to the OL have not been draft pick investment - it had been talent, IOW they picked the wrong players probably all the way back to the Pugh, Richburg, Flowers drafts. You could argue Beatty but he wasn't really part of an OL rebuild he was a plug the hold pick, and was probably serviceable for what the need was at the time. but if you argue Beatty was a bad pick I won't argue too much.
that is basically almost a carbon copy of the 2020, 2022, and 2023 drafts only we hope Thomas, Neal and Schmitz are better than Pugh, Richburg and Flowers. and I think they are.
Talent evaluation and coaching are very underrated among some fans.
Completely agree and even add in Jason Peters to their good fortune during that span, Peters is gone, and didn't join the Eagles via the draft (though I think I credit Roseman for getting him), and it also emphasizes my point about separating investment and talent. the guy who manned LT through much of the Eagles recent successful history was a UFA signing and he's probably going to the hall of fame and he was originally an un-drafted TE.
They are going to develop these guys.
^This. The one glaring OL need was center and they addressed that in round two by getting arguably the best center in the draft.
OT: Thomas, Neal, Phillips, Peart, Hamilton & Cunningham. 6 total (1,1,3,3, UDFA, 7)
OG: Glowinski, Brederson, Ezeudu, Lemieux, McKethan, Kindley, Anderson, Davis. 8 total (4,4,3,5,5, UDFA, 7,3)
OC: JMS, Hassenhauer. 2 total (2, UDFA)
Any team that loses a LT like Thomas is in trouble. Teams have little OL depth. You hope your swing T can get by if needed
It would be ideal if the players on the current OL take a big step and JS can add later round picks to be better depth or replace someone who is the weakest link or about to get too expensive relative to performance.
Long term if they stay with Jones it will be critical to keep the OL reasonably financed imv.
Philly has had the advantage of a very cheap QB and kept him relatively cheap for three more years. There OL was way ahead of the Giants when he as drafted. The Giants missed that window.
2024 has OTs they can chose from if they need to.
They improved C, TE, and WRs that can keep Ds honest.
They’re still team building.
Trust the process.
Looking to the trends of other teams, and measuring success as "they did more therefore the Giants should," is goofy and obviously logically bankrupt.
The presumptive starting group of Thomas/Ezeudu/Schmitz/Glowinksi/Neal is the second most resources the Giants have invested in the line this century.
The most being the presumptive starting 2015 group of Beatty/Pugh/Richburg/Schwartz/Flowers.
At some point the Giants need a confluence of investment, good scouting, coaching, and health.
Well if you spend the 7th pick you expect that guy to make a nice jump. And there isn’t a team in the NFL w a backup swing tackle with a pedigree to step in replace guy at Thomas’ level. Also you literally are the only person including the GM who thinks this.
Thomas-Ezeudu-Schmitz-Glowinski-Neal is the 5. And they’ve got some bodies to complete beyond that.
At some point, we need to draft other premium positions, which is what they did this year.
top 10 picks (1st round) a 2nd round pick and 2 3rd round picks invested in the OL in the past 4 drafts.
As bad as the 2011-18 drafts were the real damage done was 2008-2012 with the OL. Had the front office been more competent the Giants never would have experienced the 2013-17 downturn and the Richburg, Pugh and Flowers could have been used on the DL which faced a similar fate (not as severe). The sad thing is the OL bottomed in 2013 and the DL then joined them in 2014.
Of the two upper tier players drafted from 2008-17 both were on D and one they let go after '13. That is stunning and almost seems impossible to accomplish.
Notice how the team played better last season. Two players leading the charge were Thomas and Lawrence. These two players represent the 3rd and 4th players now from 2008-2020. At least one is on the OL.
Imagine if Neal and Thibs come through.
This is how you build champions imv. Impact players on both fronts.
If you disagree then post your names.
Good luck.
Will Beatty was an ascending player before his pec and other injuries.
So in terms of ceiling, I'd say JPP, Joseph, Beatty, and Tomlinson.
In the next group, of guys who had productive NFL careers, you have Hankins, Kennard, Pugh, and Richburg.
I am not giving you Beatty but have at it. No way and even Wooden would agree.
What was upper tier at LT was Philly with first Peters and the LT they have now. Then Dallas with Smith.
When you fairly look at those teams record in drafting and even FA during the timeframes I listed on the lines you will see the Giants were going to battle with with a water pistol and those two teams brought the heavy guns on the lines.
Not hard to see why it's been so lopsided.
Let's hope that we can upgrade at ORG where Glowinski was a below average blocker (better run than pass blocking). But still I may be blowing smoke. But I would like to see if McKethan can step up this year and is healthy enough to challenge Glowinski at RG. McKet
There are enough players to develop and have a pipeline this year. Depending on what happens during the season, we may need to go back to the well draft more OL next year. It is generally a good idea to pick at least one OL per year, even if he is just a developmental player.