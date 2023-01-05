for display only
Only one OL drafted

MarvelousMike : 4/30/2023 8:13 am
JMS was the first and would be the only OL selected in draft and UDFA. For the many fans here clamoring for need of more OL, the Giants seemed to have just fixed the one glaring need which was at Center. Maybe they are going to allow those they have time to grow and develop this season.
tackle  
Hilary : 4/30/2023 8:19 am : link
The Achilles heel of this team is tackle. They are counting on Neal to improve and Neal and Thomas to stay healthy. If Neal does not improve or Thomas has an injury the line play may continue to be poor even with the addition of a center
I was hoping for  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4/30/2023 8:19 am : link
3 OL, 3 WR, 2 CB, 1 Saf, 2 DL, 2 ER, 1 ILB. And all of them from the first three rounds.
RE: tackle  
BigBlue7 : 4/30/2023 8:23 am : link
The Achilles heel of this team is tackle. They are counting on Neal to improve and Neal and Thomas to stay healthy. If Neal does not improve or Thomas has an injury the line play may continue to be poor even with the addition of a center


Tell me you don’t understand football without telling me you don’t understand football
What people fail to realize  
Mike in NY : 4/30/2023 8:23 am : link
(1) One draft will not remake the franchise
(2) Even if we kept every pick by not trading up (and even if we added extra 4th by doing the trade JAX did with Buffalo) we were not filling every need
Do you need a Swing Tacklle. But….  
DonnieD89 : 4/30/2023 8:27 am : link
not one ER drafted with an often injured Azeez. I feel better about OLine than ER.
Dabs has said repeatedly that you bring players in and coach them up.  
Spider56 : 4/30/2023 8:28 am : link
There are 16 OL on the current roster, of which 10 have been added since Schoen took over 15 months ago … they filled the one big hole they had and now we need patience to let Bobby Johnson etal do their thing. I envision an ultimate starting lineup of Thomas, Ezeudu, JMS, Glowinski and Neal.

RE: Do you need a Swing Tacklle. But….  
Angel Eyes : 4/30/2023 8:41 am : link
not one ER drafted with an often injured Azeez. I feel better about OLine than ER.

Who needs edges when we have Wink?

But seriously, I remember when Graham was hired and Gettleman expressing his pride that Graham would scheme up pass rush, million ways to skin a cat. And Graham blitzed a lot while under Flores and his first year with the Giants.

People said they didn't need one because Judge and Graham were from the Patriots and they didn't need one to be good. It's a funny thing where the Giants, dating back to at least 1981, don't go anywhere without at least one or two guys who can rush the passer well and play the run, but people seem to think they can.
Do you guys ever look at the Roster Page on this site?  
ZogZerg : 4/30/2023 8:42 am : link
The Giants have 16 Offensive Lineman on the Roster.

They drafted the best Center in the second round.

What 6th round OL is going to make it on the team?
They already have plenty of guys to develop.
Complaining after taking an OL in the 2nd !  
BillT : 4/30/2023 8:44 am : link
The Giants, in the last 2 years, have drafted OL 1, 2, 3, and 5 plus signing a number of FA. How you can complain about their focus on and efforts to upgrade the OL is mind boggling.
As Joe Schoen said prior to the draft...  
Klaatu : 4/30/2023 8:50 am : link
Last year at this time they had one healthy O-Lineman. This year they have fourteen. Last year they invested heavily in the O-Line, signing Glowinski and Feliciano, and drafting Neal (1st round), Ezeudu (3rd round), and McKethan (5th round). Add those up with players already on the roster like Bredeson, Lemieux, Peart, and others, and it should be clear that the O-Line wouldn't be a priority in this year's draft, with one notable exception - Center - which they did address, thankfully.
Center was the biggest need...  
Kanavis : 4/30/2023 8:59 am : link
And it seems like they did well there. We will see. Having a competent center can change everything in you oline for both the passing and running game.

As for depth, I think perhaps one of the guards could slide over if necessary (Ezeudu played both tackle positions in college). They are a bit thin at tackle but there is NO team in the NFL that isn't thin somewhere on the OL. We may have the makings of a better than average to really good starting 5. Right there we are ahead of many times (but not Phili). They will need Neal to step up. Nothing will matter unless he does.

The team had holes all over the place. WR and DB were bigger needs going in. I would never argue against taking OL and I wanted Torrance (even in round 1). But I trust the staff to know what they need. We finally have a modern front office and a GM and coach who are in alignment. That matters. A lot.
the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 9:02 am : link
Giants drafted three offensive lineman last year, including one at the very top of the draft.

They are going to develop these guys.
The Giants drafted  
George : 4/30/2023 9:02 am : link
Two guards last year; neither saw much of the field due to injury but both should be back this summer. The Giants’ coaches and front office are clearly being patient with them: we should too.

I’m the meantime, I haven’t given up on Ben Bredeson. I think he played well last year.
Constantly amazes me  
k2tampa : 4/30/2023 9:06 am : link
That fans expect every draft pick to start right away and if they don't they are a bust. They like Ezeudu and he got experience last year. Bredeson improved. They were really happy with McKethan until he got hurt. Yet people think a fourth or fifth or six round pick will walk in a beat them out.
Variables change  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/30/2023 9:06 am : link
as the draft plays out and you make decisions. In this case JS wanted to move up to get players he valued more than having extra picks. He still can keep looking to upgrade if needed.

What we don't want is the Reese need pick (s) when things get so bad you have to force it; Pugh, Flowers and WR. These picks were after the failed FA additions earlier of Baas and Schwartz. That's shopping hungry. Andrew Thomas is the one player added since 2004 via the draft that was as good or better than a player from a championship OL. Hopefully Neal is another and then JMS. Two more to go if all goes well but they also need high quality depth. Maybe these pieces will emerge from the current roster.

I hope and expect in the future that JS will add to the OL in some form every year.

It is hard to fathom this but the Giants never replaced the OL put together under Ernie. Two GM's and over ten years.
Klaatu, Kanavis, Eric and George all spot on  
Victor in CT : 4/30/2023 9:07 am : link
they like (and so do I) Ezeudu, and McKethan, Bredeson is solid, Glowinski is a pro. While I'm not a Lemieux fan as a starter, he is now veteran depth.
There will still be some cap cuts  
lester : 4/30/2023 9:09 am : link
after June 1st that could be brought on for some depth from other teams. This front office is doing a great job finding talent. Cant have it all in one draft. No issues with the trade, we weren't going to hit on 10 players but they went after the ones they wanted as the draft played out.
Another possibility is...  
Russ in NH (formerly Queens) : 4/30/2023 9:13 am : link
...that maybe their scouting department thinks that next year's draft is going to be a good one for interior offensive linemen, and that informed their strategy. They obviously targeted guys this year and drafted accordingly. Perhaps their draft "script" for this year took into account a positional strength in next year's class?

I'm not a a draft expert (I don't watch much college ball), but I don't think that given the care with which this front office has taken with respect to personnel matters and team building, that this possibility can be dismissed.

Just idle speculation on my part.
Only 1 OL drafted  
nochance : 4/30/2023 9:37 am : link
But in the 2nd round. We have rookie OL's returning from injury. If we drafted any in the 5th round or later would it make much of a diffrence? At that point the staff is looking at players they can work with and develop. No complaints with this draft
1 drafted but he’s not  
Biteymax22 : 4/30/2023 10:07 am : link
A “developmental guy” he’s a guy that’s going to compete to start at center with expectations of him winning.

Anyone we took on day 3 would have been developmental and would be competing with Phillips, Kindley, Lemeiuex, Anderson etc… on a back up job they likely wouldn’t have won.

We have a lot of guys on the depth chart I don’t want as starters but are actually pretty good if their just depth.
The Giants have two  
pjcas18 : 4/30/2023 10:10 am : link
top 10 picks (1st round) a 2nd round pick and 2 3rd round picks invested in the OL in the past 4 drafts.

at some point you need to address other areas of the team and get our OL talent elsewhere.

I expect the Oline to be one of the stronger units  
Giant John : 4/30/2023 10:13 am : link
On the team. May the league baring injury.
let the guys " grown and develop"  
Dave on the UWS : 4/30/2023 10:17 am : link
as was said in "My Cousin Vinny" (by the lovely Marisa Tomei)
"what a f-ing concept!"
you can't just keep endlessly drafting OL. They take time to develop. If they have conviction with the 3 from last year, than they go that route.
RE: Constantly amazes me  
81_Great_Dane : 4/30/2023 10:18 am : link
That fans expect every draft pick to start right away and if they don't they are a bust. They like Ezeudu and he got experience last year. Bredeson improved. They were really happy with McKethan until he got hurt. Yet people think a fourth or fifth or six round pick will walk in a beat them out.
Giants fans are so used to crappy drafting over the past 15 years, and to prospects not developing, that we simply don't think about the possibility of a McKethan or an Ezeudu improving and becoming a productive starter. But that's how it's supposed to work: The later-round picks all have flaws of some kind (inexperience, size, etc.) and they're supposed to benefit from time in an NFL weight room, NFL coaching, etc. and then max out their potential, whether it's reliable backup, rotational player or even starter. But that hasn't really been a thing for the Giants.

I understand it. We've been let down so many times by the Adrien Robinsons and George Asafo-Adjeis of the world, and occasionally spoiled by a 7th-rounder like Ahmad Bradshaw coming in and making an impact right away, we don't think of the PS and the back of the roster as a pipeline. But instead of griping because the Giants didn't draft a guard, we should be asking about how the guards they drafted last year are coming along.
RE: The Giants have two  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 10:20 am : link
top 10 picks (1st round) a 2nd round pick and 2 3rd round picks invested in the OL in the past 4 drafts.

at some point you need to address other areas of the team and get our OL talent elsewhere.


This.

LT - top-10 1st round pick
LG - 3rd round pick
OC - 2nd round pick
RG - High-priced FA with 5th round pick competing as back-up
RT - top-10 first round pick.
I was hoping for...  
Brown_Hornet : 4/30/2023 10:23 am : link
...Vorhees in the 6th but really liked the top 4 guys.
RE: the  
joeinpa : 4/30/2023 10:25 am : link
Giants drafted three offensive lineman last year, including one at the very top of the draft.

They are going to develop these guys.

They are going to develop these guys.


I don’t understand why this keeps getting overlooked.
One OL = good use of draft capital  
HBart : 4/30/2023 10:45 am : link
We had two glaring OL issues going into the draft: interior help (preferably a center) and better play from RT. Neal is our RT. Given his talent and work ethic, and quality coaching, there's no doubt in my mind he's at least a decent starter this year. Regardless, that's his position this season. That investment is already made.

Situationally JMC is a gift. Scouts universally have him as a day 1 starter.

At this point, 7 of 9 OL roster spots are all but locked down (assuming Hassenauer as veteran lunch pail interior depth). Phillps, Peart and Lemioux will compete for the last 2 with a bevy of others including future signings.

Remember also that unlike last season, the Giants now have 2 new OL BFFs - a beastly tight end and speedy receivers.

If the football Gods bless the OL with reasonable health, we're in great shape unless Neal doesn't improve. It's a virtual lock that he will. Either way he's our 2023 RT.

We're set pending FA upgrade opportunities. More picks would have been wasted.
RE: Do you need a Swing Tacklle. But….  
Festina Lente : 4/30/2023 11:01 am : link
not one ER drafted with an often injured Azeez. I feel better about OLine than ER.


This echoed my take.
Maybe they'll find a contributor in FA?
They need depth at DB  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/30/2023 11:13 am : link
...because the guys Gettleman drafted won't be hear much longer.

I expect Aaron Robinson and Rodarious Williams won't make it out of training camp. Both have shown next to nothing when they play, and are constantly injured.

Also I don't see Darnay Holmes staying after 2023. I doubt he gets a second contract.
Drafting 3 ols  
Ron Johnson : 4/30/2023 11:16 am : link
would be admitting they screwed up last year.

That was never going to happen.
Neal and Ezeudu were rookies who suffered notable in-season injuries.  
Big Blue Blogger : 4/30/2023 11:18 am : link
They may step up in Year Two, or they may not. Nothing is certain in football, or in life.

As daunted as we are by the Eagles' offensive line, their stars are a HoF center in his 13th year who continuously ponders retirement, a borderline HoF RT in his 11th year with an extensive history of injuries and suspensions, and a LG they stole in the second round because his legs are held together with duct tape and baling wire. Their new RG was drafted last year to succeed the HOF center, and still might. Nobody knows whether he will be any good. But the real story is their backups. All JAGs, plus a third-round pick they added yesterday. That line is great, but it is also thin and fragile. Their offense struggled last year when Johnson and Goedert were injured - even with Hurts - and those were short-term issues.

Is the Giants' line comparable to Philly's? Of course not. My point is just that every fan in the League can look at their offensive line and think, "If something goes wrong, we're screwed."
remember last year they claimed 2 recent 3rd rounders who played  
Eric on Li : 4/30/2023 11:23 am : link
some snaps and looked halfway decent in tyre phillips and wyatt davis.

you have to think phillips has a leg up on the swing OT job over peart and davis probably has a leg up over lemiuex who looked uplayable in his brief interlude between injuries.

those 2, plus mckethan, plus the loser of bredeson/ezeudu, plus the backup centers should provide a decent competition for backup OL. all have played real snaps except mckethan. and who knows maybe lemiuex and peart surprise in their contract years and at least show that they can be backups.
Schoen covered the most pressing dire situation on the Offense  
ThomasG : 4/30/2023 11:31 am : link
which is finally putting a real Center on this roster with Schmitz.

Yes, another OL at some point yesterday would have been a good idea (either another Guard or Swing Tackle) but that ship probably sailed in using 3 picks to move up in Rd 1 and Rd 3.



RE: Schoen covered the most pressing dire situation on the Offense  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/30/2023 11:42 am : link
which is finally putting a real Center on this roster with Schmitz.

Yes, another OL at some point yesterday would have been a good idea (either another Guard or Swing Tackle) but that ship probably sailed in using 3 picks to move up in Rd 1 and Rd 3.


I agree with this and sometimes you to just stick to your draft board and limit reaching.

It will all come back to how accurate the assessments were the OL which is a TBD.

If the OL comes up short JS will get some heat.

Giants went down this road with Flowers and both Reese and BM were still supporting him in the 2017 season. Just like Dave saying we are happy with our OL.

Meanwhile in Philly they drafted a suspect LT in round 1 and drafted a 6th rounder who took his job. Last year and this year they added OL.

Philly has been ahead of the curve and they accurately and honestly assess talent regardless of draft position and continuously invest despite probably the best OL.

JS seems mindful of this and we will just have to see how well it produces.
We have  
Bones : 4/30/2023 11:45 am : link
18 DB on the depth chart, why did we waste a 1st round pick on a CB when we can just “coach up” the ones we drafted prior to this year. Just kidding of course, but I do think the plan was to draft another OLman to groom as a G/T but the value was not there in the middle of day three, especially when we traded our 4th rounder.
RE: RE: Schoen covered the most pressing dire situation on the Offense  
pjcas18 : 4/30/2023 12:02 pm : link
which is finally putting a real Center on this roster with Schmitz.

Yes, another OL at some point yesterday would have been a good idea (either another Guard or Swing Tackle) but that ship probably sailed in using 3 picks to move up in Rd 1 and Rd 3.






I agree with this and sometimes you to just stick to your draft board and limit reaching.

It will all come back to how accurate the assessments were the OL which is a TBD.

If the OL comes up short JS will get some heat.

Giants went down this road with Flowers and both Reese and BM were still supporting him in the 2017 season. Just like Dave saying we are happy with our OL.

Meanwhile in Philly they drafted a suspect LT in round 1 and drafted a 6th rounder who took his job. Last year and this year they added OL.

Philly has been ahead of the curve and they accurately and honestly assess talent regardless of draft position and continuously invest despite probably the best OL.

JS seems mindful of this and we will just have to see how well it produces.


The Eagles have significantly LESS investment in the OL the past 4 drafts (so one contract cycle) than the Giants do, it's not even close.

Investing in the OL via the draft and drafting good players for the OL are not mutually exclusive but also not to be assumed.

the Giants issues wrt to the OL have not been draft pick investment - it had been talent, IOW they picked the wrong players probably all the way back to the Pugh, Richburg, Flowers drafts. You could argue Beatty but he wasn't really part of an OL rebuild he was a plug the hold pick, and was probably serviceable for what the need was at the time. but if you argue Beatty was a bad pick I won't argue too much.

that is basically almost a carbon copy of the 2020, 2022, and 2023 drafts only we hope Thomas, Neal and Schmitz are better than Pugh, Richburg and Flowers. and I think they are.

Talent evaluation and coaching are very underrated among some fans.

pjcas: I would add that we should hope Jurgens, Dickerson and Steen...  
Big Blue Blogger : 4/30/2023 12:46 pm : link
... are less successful and durable than Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. On a historical basis, that's a fairly safe bet. Kelce and Johnson, in their second decade, are absurd outliers - especially Kelce as an undersized sixth-round pick, but even Johnson with his lofty draft status. And Mailata was more of an entertaining project than a realistic LT prospect.
RE: pjcas: I would add that we should hope Jurgens, Dickerson and Steen...  
pjcas18 : 4/30/2023 12:54 pm : link
... are less successful and durable than Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. On a historical basis, that's a fairly safe bet. Kelce and Johnson, in their second decade, are absurd outliers - especially Kelce as an undersized sixth-round pick, but even Johnson with his lofty draft status. And Mailata was more of an entertaining project than a realistic LT prospect.


Completely agree and even add in Jason Peters to their good fortune during that span, Peters is gone, and didn't join the Eagles via the draft (though I think I credit Roseman for getting him), and it also emphasizes my point about separating investment and talent. the guy who manned LT through much of the Eagles recent successful history was a UFA signing and he's probably going to the hall of fame and he was originally an un-drafted TE.

RE: the  
AcidTest : 4/30/2023 1:10 pm : link
Giants drafted three offensive lineman last year, including one at the very top of the draft.

They are going to develop these guys.

They are going to develop these guys.


^This. The one glaring OL need was center and they addressed that in round two by getting arguably the best center in the draft.
They drafted three OL last year  
blueblood : 4/30/2023 1:10 pm : link
so in TWO drafts they have drafted 4 offensive lineman and two of those four drafted will be starters.
I am happy with the picks on both OL and DL.  
Dinger : 4/30/2023 1:14 pm : link
They put a lot into the OL last year during FA and the draft. This year they focused more on the DL in FA and added one piece in the draft. Looking at Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence, neither had an outstanding rookie season. The pickups from last year will have to show improvment this season(and I believe with this coaching staff the majority will). I think you are looking at Lemieux's final season here if he cant stay healthy, and I wouldnt be surprised to see Peart gone by the start of the season. They've got a lot of young talent to develop on OL and they have some seasoned vets on DL. I would think next season you will see a top 3 rd pick on DL and a lower round on the OL.
OL  
stretch234 : 4/30/2023 1:23 pm : link
The Giants currently have

OT: Thomas, Neal, Phillips, Peart, Hamilton & Cunningham. 6 total (1,1,3,3, UDFA, 7)

OG: Glowinski, Brederson, Ezeudu, Lemieux, McKethan, Kindley, Anderson, Davis. 8 total (4,4,3,5,5, UDFA, 7,3)

OC: JMS, Hassenhauer. 2 total (2, UDFA)

Any team that loses a LT like Thomas is in trouble. Teams have little OL depth. You hope your swing T can get by if needed

Dinger -  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/30/2023 1:33 pm : link
I agree about the DL pick. I wonder if they think Leo has a few more good years in him.

It would be ideal if the players on the current OL take a big step and JS can add later round picks to be better depth or replace someone who is the weakest link or about to get too expensive relative to performance.

Long term if they stay with Jones it will be critical to keep the OL reasonably financed imv.

Philly has had the advantage of a very cheap QB and kept him relatively cheap for three more years. There OL was way ahead of the Giants when he as drafted. The Giants missed that window.
Getting off the field on 3rd down  
RCPhoenix : 4/30/2023 1:43 pm : link
Has probably been the biggest focus of this off-season. They accomplished that by signing two DTs, drafting another one, signing an ILB, and getting a shutdown corner, plus additional depth in the defensive backfield.
They know what they have  
Joe Beckwith : 4/30/2023 4:11 pm : link
and are confident in what they can get JMS and the OG to do, and TEs to help EN, if necessary.
2024 has OTs they can chose from if they need to.
They improved C, TE, and WRs that can keep Ds honest.
They’re still team building.
Trust the process.
 
christian : 4/30/2023 4:14 pm : link
Some fan(s) would benefit from the wisdom Tom Coughlin gleaned from the great John Wooden -- Never mistake activity for achievement.

Looking to the trends of other teams, and measuring success as "they did more therefore the Giants should," is goofy and obviously logically bankrupt.

The presumptive starting group of Thomas/Ezeudu/Schmitz/Glowinksi/Neal is the second most resources the Giants have invested in the line this century.

The most being the presumptive starting 2015 group of Beatty/Pugh/Richburg/Schwartz/Flowers.

At some point the Giants need a confluence of investment, good scouting, coaching, and health.
RE: tackle  
LauderdaleMatty : 4/30/2023 5:21 pm : link
The Achilles heel of this team is tackle. They are counting on Neal to improve and Neal and Thomas to stay healthy. If Neal does not improve or Thomas has an injury the line play may continue to be poor even with the addition of a center



Well if you spend the 7th pick you expect that guy to make a nice jump. And there isn’t a team in the NFL w a backup swing tackle with a pedigree to step in replace guy at Thomas’ level. Also you literally are the only person including the GM who thinks this.
 
ryanmkeane : 4/30/2023 5:24 pm : link
Correct, because the starting 5 is set and now they’ve got some guys to develop.

Thomas-Ezeudu-Schmitz-Glowinski-Neal is the 5. And they’ve got some bodies to complete beyond that.

At some point, we need to draft other premium positions, which is what they did this year.
Are you excited about this year's rookies?  
Blueworm : 4/30/2023 5:25 pm : link
No, I'm excited about last year's rookies.
RE: RE: The Giants have two  
Matt M. : 4/30/2023 6:36 pm : link
top 10 picks (1st round) a 2nd round pick and 2 3rd round picks invested in the OL in the past 4 drafts.

at some point you need to address other areas of the team and get our OL talent elsewhere.




This.

LT - top-10 1st round pick
LG - 3rd round pick
OC - 2nd round pick
RG - High-priced FA with 5th round pick competing as back-up
RT - top-10 first round pick.
I think the 5th round pick is competing to start. He might be better than the 3rd round pick from last year.
RE: They drafted three OL last year  
Matt M. : 4/30/2023 6:38 pm : link
so in TWO drafts they have drafted 4 offensive lineman and two of those four drafted will be starters.
All 4 may actually be starting.
81GD  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/30/2023 6:48 pm : link
It's a good point but hard to blame people for doubt.

As bad as the 2011-18 drafts were the real damage done was 2008-2012 with the OL. Had the front office been more competent the Giants never would have experienced the 2013-17 downturn and the Richburg, Pugh and Flowers could have been used on the DL which faced a similar fate (not as severe). The sad thing is the OL bottomed in 2013 and the DL then joined them in 2014.

Of the two upper tier players drafted from 2008-17 both were on D and one they let go after '13. That is stunning and almost seems impossible to accomplish.

Notice how the team played better last season. Two players leading the charge were Thomas and Lawrence. These two players represent the 3rd and 4th players now from 2008-2020. At least one is on the OL.

Imagine if Neal and Thibs come through.

This is how you build champions imv. Impact players on both fronts.

 
christian : 4/30/2023 7:00 pm : link
The Giants only drafted two upper tier players from 2008-2017?
No  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/30/2023 7:05 pm : link
I said they drafted two upper tier players on the OL/DL from 2008-2017. Now through 2020 it is four and thankfully they are young and one on each side of the line.

If you disagree then post your names.

Good luck.
 
christian : 4/30/2023 7:17 pm : link
Tomlinson keeps getting signed to big money contracts, so the league seems to view him as a highly valuable player.

Will Beatty was an ascending player before his pec and other injuries.

So in terms of ceiling, I'd say JPP, Joseph, Beatty, and Tomlinson.

In the next group, of guys who had productive NFL careers, you have Hankins, Kennard, Pugh, and Richburg.
Two I have  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/30/2023 7:30 pm : link
are JPP and Linval. Linval they let go. Tomlinson is no for me and three teams supports this but I will bump him up for you.

I am not giving you Beatty but have at it. No way and even Wooden would agree.

What was upper tier at LT was Philly with first Peters and the LT they have now. Then Dallas with Smith.

When you fairly look at those teams record in drafting and even FA during the timeframes I listed on the lines you will see the Giants were going to battle with with a water pistol and those two teams brought the heavy guns on the lines.


Not hard to see why it's been so lopsided.
RE: Dabs has said repeatedly that you bring players in and coach them up.  
royhobbs7 : 5/1/2023 8:51 am : link
There are 16 OL on the current roster, of which 10 have been added since Schoen took over 15 months ago … they filled the one big hole they had and now we need patience to let Bobby Johnson etal do their thing. I envision an ultimate starting lineup of Thomas, Ezeudu, JMS, Glowinski and Neal.


Let's hope that we can upgrade at ORG where Glowinski was a below average blocker (better run than pass blocking). But still I may be blowing smoke. But I would like to see if McKethan can step up this year and is healthy enough to challenge Glowinski at RG. McKet
McKethan  
royhobbs7 : 5/1/2023 8:53 am : link
McKethan is a "big boy" and played a very physical OG position @ North Carolina. I'm hoping both UNC boys are our starting OGs this year!
I am one who is always banging the drum for more OL  
.McL. : 5/1/2023 3:55 pm : link
And even I am satisfied right now. Filling in with a real center, not a project switching from another position, is a huge win in my mind.

There are enough players to develop and have a pipeline this year. Depending on what happens during the season, we may need to go back to the well draft more OL next year. It is generally a good idea to pick at least one OL per year, even if he is just a developmental player.
