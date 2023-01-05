Steve Price leaving Giants

Highly regarded scout Steve Price is leaving. 18 years as an NFL scout.
You often see scouting department announcements immediately following the draft.
He had joined the Giants last year (from the Texans) shortly after the draft.
His was heading up the Pro Personnel Scout department for the Giants during the past year.
#Giants Pro Personnel Scout Steven Price, named one of the top pro scouts in the #NFL by his peers at the '23 ITL Combine Seminar, will not return to NY this season & is exploring his options. Price has also worked w/the #Texans, #Vikings & #Panthers in his 18 yrs in the league.
Schoen continuing his turnover of the scouts.
Where did you see that Boisture is gone?
http://www.bigblueinteractive.com/information-pages/new-york-giants-team-administration/ - ( New Window )
DJ Boisture, who spent a decade w/the #Giants, finishing up as the West Coast scout, has parted ways with the team. His father, Tom, was a longtime NYG executive. The younger Boisture started as a Giants intern in 2012.
More changes expected.
Note that Stratton already new about Price. So his final comment "More changes expected", means more changes than just these two.
Then director of pro scouting looked like he was 25 years old.....so I can understand why they are making changes.
Price is a holdover from the previous regime. Front office turnover typically happens after the draft
Y28 said that Price joined the Giants after last year's draft. Can't both be correct
This may be related to that in if Hickey (or someone else) gets the job title, they may want their own guys.
Price is a holdover from the previous regime. Front office turnover typically happens after the draft
Y28 said that Price joined the Giants after last year's draft. Can't both be correct
I'll check my archives. I report on this stuff in News and Notes.
The New York Giants have hired Steven Price to be the team's new pro personnel manager. Ken Sternfeld, who had been the director of pro personnel, was shifted to senior pro personnel executive.
The Giants also appear to have promoted Tim McDonnell from assistant director of player personnel to co-director of player personnel alongside Mark Koncz, who solely had held that title.
So Price was from previous regime. He was likely let go by Schoen is my guess.
So it looks like it was prior to Schoen
Link - ( New Window )
The tweet was from May, 2021
Price was hired as pro personnel manager in May 2021. He was shifted to pro personnel scout a year later.
My guess is both were let go.
It sounds like Schoen wasn't thrilled with the scouting on the West Coast.
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=622643 - ( New Window )
Not sure. Dennis Hickey, who is Schoen's right-hand man, has been filling that role. Wouldn't be surprised if they do interviews like they did last year. Also could see that spot get filled by an internal promotion at some point
So Price was one of 3 Pro Personnel scouts so not a key stafff member. Maybe he was brought in to be a stabilizing force and either did that job well and is moving on or didn’t do it well and is moving on.
Something about the time line doesn’t fit, however. If he was hired in 2022, then he was hired by Schoen. If he was hired in 2021, he was hired by DG. Which is it?
this is where those guys were on the pecking chart... http://www.bigblueinteractive.com/information-pages/new-york-giants-team-administration/ - ( New Window )
So Price was one of 3 Pro Personnel scouts so not a key stafff member. Maybe he was brought in to be a stabilizing force and either did that job well and is moving on or didn’t do it well and is moving on.
Something about the time line doesn’t fit, however. If he was hired in 2022, then he was hired by Schoen. If he was hired in 2021, he was hired by DG. Which is it?
Twice above I've clarified this. He was hired by the previous regime in May 2021. He appears to have been demoted last year by Schoen. (pro personnel manager to pro personnel scout)
January 2022
- Senior Vice President and General Manager Dave Gettleman "retires"
- College Scouting Coordinator Chad Klunder (left for a position at Duke before Schoen was hired)
February 2022
- Co-Director of Player Personnel Mark Koncz fired (he shared this position with Tim McDonnell, John Mara's nephew, who now has the sole title)
May 2022
- Director of College Scouting Chris Pettit fired
- Senior Personnel Executive Kyle O’Brien fired
- Senior Pro Scouting Executive Ken Sternfeld fired
- Senior Pro Scout/Football Systems Analyst Matt Shauger fired
ADDITIONS:
January 2022
- Senior Vice President and General Manager Joe Schoen
February 2022
- Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown (Kevin Abrams was shifted from this position to the newly-created title of senior vice president of football operations and strategy)
- Ryan Hollern, who was the chief of staff for the coaching staff, was promoted to college scouting coordinator.
May 2022
- Assistant Director of Player Personnel Dennis Hickey
- Director of Pro Scouting Chris Rossetti
- College National Scout Mike Derice
- College Area Scout Scott Hamel (Southwest)
- (Steven Price was shifted from pro personnel manager to pro scout).
- (Jeremy Breit was promoted from regional scout to national scout).
How things have changed the last 7-8 years.
Losing has consequences as it should.
I like people keeping their job but I also believe in the merit system of having to keep earning it.
In Schoen/Daboll Day 2 presser, JS praised the work of the college scouting group, naming McDonnell (of course) and Hickey in particular
Not uncommon to see a new GM wait a year before making changes. Gives scouts a chance to prove themselves. Sometimes an opinion shifts. Plus most scouts have two year deals. Team just doesn’t renew them.
available? Won a couple Super Bowls. 🫤
available? Won a couple Super Bowls. 🫤
XLVI and...?
Schoen continuing his turnover of the scouts.
Good riddance to another nepotism hire.
available? Won a couple Super Bowls. 🫤
XLVI and...?
42?
Sounds like he was one of their people.
That sure is contrary to how judge allowed his assistant coaches to be part of the interview processes for hiring other assist coaches.
NYG will be adding an executive from another team very soon. Probably this week.
NYG will be adding an executive from another team very soon. Probably this week.
Interesting.
It sounds like Schoen wasn't thrilled with the scouting on the West Coast.
Yup
is strictly based on limited video evidence, but I've been saying for some time on BBI that Dennis Hickey seems to carry a lot of influence now.
In Schoen/Daboll Day 2 presser, JS praised the work of the college scouting group, naming McDonnell (of course) and Hickey in particular
What? McDonnell didn't have time to call any coaches to come and win an assistant job this year while sipping a latte? No reason to have a fire-proof owner in the F.O.
Schoen continuing his turnover of the scouts.
Good riddance to nepotism. Too bad Schoen can't fire Mara and Tisch family members too.