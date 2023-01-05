Steve Price leaving Giants Y28 : 4/30/2023 1:28 pm

Highly regarded scout Steve Price is leaving. 18 years as an NFL scout.



You often see scouting department announcements immediately following the draft.



He had joined the Giants last year (from the Texans) shortly after the draft.



His was heading up the Pro Personnel Scout department for the Giants during the past year.



Neil Stratton

@InsideTheLeague

·

2h

#Giants Pro Personnel Scout Steven Price, named one of the top pro scouts in the #NFL by his peers at the '23 ITL Combine Seminar, will not return to NY this season & is exploring his options. Price has also worked w/the #Texans, #Vikings & #Panthers in his 18 yrs in the league.

