Steve Price leaving Giants

Y28 : 4/30/2023 1:28 pm
Highly regarded scout Steve Price is leaving. 18 years as an NFL scout.

You often see scouting department announcements immediately following the draft.

He had joined the Giants last year (from the Texans) shortly after the draft.

His was heading up the Pro Personnel Scout department for the Giants during the past year.

Neil Stratton
@InsideTheLeague
·
2h
#Giants Pro Personnel Scout Steven Price, named one of the top pro scouts in the #NFL by his peers at the '23 ITL Combine Seminar, will not return to NY this season & is exploring his options. Price has also worked w/the #Texans, #Vikings & #Panthers in his 18 yrs in the league.
RE: DJ Boisture out too  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 2:10 pm : link
In comment 16104862 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
His father was Tom Boisture, who was a key figure in the George Young front office.

Schoen continuing his turnover of the scouts.


Where did you see that Boisture is gone?
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 2:11 pm : link
this is where those guys were on the pecking chart...
http://www.bigblueinteractive.com/information-pages/new-york-giants-team-administration/ - ( New Window )
What’s the odds on  
Joe Beckwith : 4/30/2023 2:11 pm : link
the Eagles or the Patriots?
Confirmation from Stratton  
Y28 : 4/30/2023 2:13 pm : link
Neil Stratton
@InsideTheLeague
·
19m
DJ Boisture, who spent a decade w/the #Giants, finishing up as the West Coast scout, has parted ways with the team. His father, Tom, was a longtime NYG executive. The younger Boisture started as a Giants intern in 2012.

More changes expected.

Note that Stratton already new about Price. So his final comment "More changes expected", means more changes than just these two.
It’s always about the  
Giant John : 4/30/2023 2:17 pm : link
Money.
They had to wait....as they didn't want draft information  
George from PA : 4/30/2023 2:18 pm : link
Out there....

Then director of pro scouting looked like he was 25 years old.....so I can understand why they are making changes.
my  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 2:21 pm : link
guess is Boisture was let go. Not clear if Price was let go or wanted to leave.
Except if he was hired after the draft LAST year  
ColHowPepper : 4/30/2023 2:22 pm : link
doesn't compute re Schoen cleaning house for his guys
RE: ...  
Bill in UT : 4/30/2023 2:23 pm : link
In comment 16104870 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
56m
Price is a holdover from the previous regime. Front office turnover typically happens after the draft


Y28 said that Price joined the Giants after last year's draft. Can't both be correct
Y28  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 2:23 pm : link
Remember too that Schoen suggested last year that his Director of College Scouting (who I think de factor was Dennis Hickey) was not going to be filled immediately.

This may be related to that in if Hickey (or someone else) gets the job title, they may want their own guys.
RE: RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 2:24 pm : link
In comment 16104889 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 16104870 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
56m
Price is a holdover from the previous regime. Front office turnover typically happens after the draft



Y28 said that Price joined the Giants after last year's draft. Can't both be correct


I'll check my archives. I report on this stuff in News and Notes.
Price was hired in May 2021  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 2:25 pm : link
GIANTS HIRE STEVEN PRICE AS PRO PERSONNEL MANAGER…
The New York Giants have hired Steven Price to be the team's new pro personnel manager. Ken Sternfeld, who had been the director of pro personnel, was shifted to senior pro personnel executive.

The Giants also appear to have promoted Tim McDonnell from assistant director of player personnel to co-director of player personnel alongside Mark Koncz, who solely had held that title.
RE: Price was hired in May 2021  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 2:26 pm : link
In comment 16104894 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
GIANTS HIRE STEVEN PRICE AS PRO PERSONNEL MANAGER…
The New York Giants have hired Steven Price to be the team's new pro personnel manager. Ken Sternfeld, who had been the director of pro personnel, was shifted to senior pro personnel executive.

The Giants also appear to have promoted Tim McDonnell from assistant director of player personnel to co-director of player personnel alongside Mark Koncz, who solely had held that title.


So Price was from previous regime. He was likely let go by Schoen is my guess.
This  
Y28 : 4/30/2023 2:28 pm : link
tweet was from the Giants official site.

So it looks like it was prior to Schoen
Link - ( New Window )
I beleive  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 2:30 pm : link
Price was hired by Gettleman to be a pro personnel manager in May 2021 and Schoen changed him to pro personnel scout (one of three) a year later. That sounds like a demotion.
RE: This  
Bill in UT : 4/30/2023 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16104898 Y28 said:
Quote:
tweet was from the Giants official site.

So it looks like it was prior to Schoen Link - ( New Window )


The tweet was from May, 2021
Yes  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 2:38 pm : link
Boisture served with the Giants as a pro personnel intern in 2012. In 2016, he was made a college scout.

Price was hired as pro personnel manager in May 2021. He was shifted to pro personnel scout a year later.

My guess is both were let go.
the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 2:40 pm : link
big question is will we see our former college scouting director angrily tweeting about this and mustangs soon.
It's always  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 2:42 pm : link
dangerous to read too much into something like this, but I will.

It sounds like Schoen wasn't thrilled with the scouting on the West Coast.
FYI  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 2:42 pm : link
I do believe this is the first actual scout Schoen has let go of since coming to the team. He got rid of a bunch of people last year, but I don't think he got rid of any of the actual area scouts.
this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 2:46 pm : link
is a post I made last year at this time listing all of the changes Schoen had made to date
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=622643 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 2:49 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
23m
Not sure. Dennis Hickey, who is Schoen's right-hand man, has been filling that role. Wouldn't be surprised if they do interviews like they did last year. Also could see that spot get filled by an internal promotion at some point
this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 2:50 pm : link
is strictly based on limited video evidence, but I've been saying for some time on BBI that Dennis Hickey seems to carry a lot of influence now.
RE: BTW  
Ivan15 : 4/30/2023 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16104873 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
this is where those guys were on the pecking chart... http://www.bigblueinteractive.com/information-pages/new-york-giants-team-administration/ - ( New Window )
___________________________
So Price was one of 3 Pro Personnel scouts so not a key stafff member. Maybe he was brought in to be a stabilizing force and either did that job well and is moving on or didn’t do it well and is moving on.
Something about the time line doesn’t fit, however. If he was hired in 2022, then he was hired by Schoen. If he was hired in 2021, he was hired by DG. Which is it?
RE: RE: BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16104964 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In comment 16104873 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


this is where those guys were on the pecking chart... http://www.bigblueinteractive.com/information-pages/new-york-giants-team-administration/ - ( New Window )

___________________________
So Price was one of 3 Pro Personnel scouts so not a key stafff member. Maybe he was brought in to be a stabilizing force and either did that job well and is moving on or didn’t do it well and is moving on.
Something about the time line doesn’t fit, however. If he was hired in 2022, then he was hired by Schoen. If he was hired in 2021, he was hired by DG. Which is it?


Twice above I've clarified this. He was hired by the previous regime in May 2021. He appears to have been demoted last year by Schoen. (pro personnel manager to pro personnel scout)
when  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 3:03 pm : link
Price was hired by Gettleman in May 2021, he basically replaced Ken Sternfeld, who had been the director of pro personnel. Sternfield was shifted to senior pro personnel executive by Gettleman. Last year, Schoen fired Sternfield.
from my link above when I wrote this last year  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 3:05 pm : link
SUBTRACTIONS:

January 2022

- Senior Vice President and General Manager Dave Gettleman "retires"

- College Scouting Coordinator Chad Klunder (left for a position at Duke before Schoen was hired)

February 2022

- Co-Director of Player Personnel Mark Koncz fired (he shared this position with Tim McDonnell, John Mara's nephew, who now has the sole title)

May 2022

- Director of College Scouting Chris Pettit fired

- Senior Personnel Executive Kyle O’Brien fired

- Senior Pro Scouting Executive Ken Sternfeld fired

- Senior Pro Scout/Football Systems Analyst Matt Shauger fired

*********

ADDITIONS:

January 2022

- Senior Vice President and General Manager Joe Schoen

February 2022

- Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown (Kevin Abrams was shifted from this position to the newly-created title of senior vice president of football operations and strategy)

- Ryan Hollern, who was the chief of staff for the coaching staff, was promoted to college scouting coordinator.

May 2022

- Assistant Director of Player Personnel Dennis Hickey

- Director of Pro Scouting Chris Rossetti

- College National Scout Mike Derice

- College Area Scout Scott Hamel (Southwest)

- (Steven Price was shifted from pro personnel manager to pro scout).

- (Jeremy Breit was promoted from regional scout to national scout).
I remember  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/30/2023 3:44 pm : link
BB saying on one of those shows how they Giants seemed to keep everybody in the building other than the coaches.

How things have changed the last 7-8 years.

Losing has consequences as it should.

I like people keeping their job but I also believe in the merit system of having to keep earning it.
RE: this  
ColHowPepper : 4/30/2023 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16104947 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is strictly based on limited video evidence, but I've been saying for some time on BBI that Dennis Hickey seems to carry a lot of influence now.

In Schoen/Daboll Day 2 presser, JS praised the work of the college scouting group, naming McDonnell (of course) and Hickey in particular
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/30/2023 4:16 pm : link
Well, if a Gettleman hire...Schoen has no link to him.
I know Neil  
kelsto811 : 4/30/2023 4:26 pm : link
Maybe I'll see if he knows why
My expectation  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 4:41 pm : link
is that Hickey will get some sort of new title soon.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 4:42 pm : link
Neil Stratton
@InsideTheLeague
·
2h
Not uncommon to see a new GM wait a year before making changes. Gives scouts a chance to prove themselves. Sometimes an opinion shifts. Plus most scouts have two year deals. Team just doesn’t renew them.
Is Marc Ross  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 4/30/2023 5:05 pm : link

available? Won a couple Super Bowls. 🫤
If Mara isn't careful....  
Racer : 4/30/2023 5:40 pm : link
...Schoen will have the symbol for hyper-loyalty on the Mara family crest overwritten by the symbols for excellence and meritocracy.
RE: Is Marc Ross  
Big Blue Blogger : 4/30/2023 5:43 pm : link
Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:

available? Won a couple Super Bowls. 🫤

XLVI and...?
Well..  
Spider43 : 4/30/2023 6:15 pm : link
Bye.


RE: DJ Boisture out too  
Optimus-NY : 4/30/2023 7:01 pm : link
In comment 16104862 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
His father was Tom Boisture, who was a key figure in the George Young front office.

Schoen continuing his turnover of the scouts.


Good riddance to another nepotism hire.
So, this was a Gettleman hire?  
Sean : 4/30/2023 7:17 pm : link
No surprise then.
RE: RE: Is Marc Ross  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 4/30/2023 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16105179 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Tim in Eternal Blue said:

Quote:



available? Won a couple Super Bowls. 🫤


XLVI and...?


42?
On one of Raanan's live talks  
gameday555 : 4/30/2023 7:56 pm : link
He had a rather cryptic line that went seemingly unnoticed around here -- something about how Schoen and Daboll aren't listening to others and basically just running a two man show. It felt very much like sour grapes from someone inside the FO (could also be completely valid critique, who knows). Wonder if that was coming from some of the now-departing folks.
RE: 18 years is a long long time  
Gatorade Dunk : 4/30/2023 8:51 pm : link
In comment 16104845 Metnut said:
Quote:
Hope Price lands on his feet (if he still wants to work in the industry) but seems like a good idea for the new regime to make sure they have their own people.

Sounds like he was one of their people.
RE: On one of Raanan's live talks  
steve in ky : 4/30/2023 8:56 pm : link
In comment 16105303 gameday555 said:
Quote:
He had a rather cryptic line that went seemingly unnoticed around here -- something about how Schoen and Daboll aren't listening to others and basically just running a two man show. It felt very much like sour grapes from someone inside the FO (could also be completely valid critique, who knows). Wonder if that was coming from some of the now-departing folks.


That sure is contrary to how judge allowed his assistant coaches to be part of the interview processes for hiring other assist coaches.
..  
Sean : 4/30/2023 9:10 pm : link
Quote:
Neil Stratton
@InsideTheLeague
Chris is among several scouts that would be good, but I would look to the #Dolphins & #Bills, Schoen's two latest stops, for area guys.

NYG will be adding an executive from another team very soon. Probably this week.
RE: ..  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/30/2023 9:30 pm : link
In comment 16105349 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Neil Stratton
@InsideTheLeague
Chris is among several scouts that would be good, but I would look to the #Dolphins & #Bills, Schoen's two latest stops, for area guys.

NYG will be adding an executive from another team very soon. Probably this week.


Interesting.
RE: It's always  
ryanmkeane : 4/30/2023 10:10 pm : link
In comment 16104933 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
dangerous to read too much into something like this, but I will.

It sounds like Schoen wasn't thrilled with the scouting on the West Coast.

Yup
RE: RE: this  
Optimus-NY : 5/1/2023 7:42 am : link
In comment 16105082 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16104947 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


is strictly based on limited video evidence, but I've been saying for some time on BBI that Dennis Hickey seems to carry a lot of influence now.


In Schoen/Daboll Day 2 presser, JS praised the work of the college scouting group, naming McDonnell (of course) and Hickey in particular


What? McDonnell didn't have time to call any coaches to come and win an assistant job this year while sipping a latte? No reason to have a fire-proof owner in the F.O.
RE: DJ Boisture out too  
HarryCarson53 : 5/1/2023 9:34 am : link
In comment 16104862 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
His father was Tom Boisture, who was a key figure in the George Young front office.

Schoen continuing his turnover of the scouts.

Good riddance to nepotism. Too bad Schoen can't fire Mara and Tisch family members too.
I guess the Price was wrong.  
Pete in MD : 5/1/2023 10:52 am : link
.
Can't promote Hickey  
HarryCarson53 : 5/1/2023 5:49 pm : link
Because Tiny Tim is blocking him in perpetuity. Will be hard to keep Hickey unless you can give Tiny a new title or at a minimum make Hickey a co-director of player personnel. Otherwise, he'll jump to another team.
