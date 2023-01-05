to what extent have we closed the gap with Dallas/Philly CMicks3110 : 4/30/2023 5:48 pm

Still don't think we're on their level just yet. I feel like we're getting close with Dallas. Dak hasn't really taken his game to the nexxt level, Zeke era is over and their line is slowly declining (But still top tier), losing schultz hurts them and the Michigan TE is good, but still a rookie. There defense is solid across the board with Parsons being the star. But I think our speed on offense will really put pressure on their linebackers and secondary. I think we're pretty close to them.



Eagles offense is still a juggernaut but I think our defense will be much improved. We are equipped to play a bit more man against AJ Brown/Smith with Adoree'/Banks, and we can crowd the box more to slow the running game down. On Offense I have to think we try to burn them with Waller and the short passing game, mixing in Hyatt to keep them honest from stacking the box.



Thoughts?