to what extent have we closed the gap with Dallas/Philly

Still don't think we're on their level just yet. I feel like we're getting close with Dallas. Dak hasn't really taken his game to the nexxt level, Zeke era is over and their line is slowly declining (But still top tier), losing schultz hurts them and the Michigan TE is good, but still a rookie. There defense is solid across the board with Parsons being the star. But I think our speed on offense will really put pressure on their linebackers and secondary. I think we're pretty close to them.
Eagles offense is still a juggernaut but I think our defense will be much improved. We are equipped to play a bit more man against AJ Brown/Smith with Adoree'/Banks, and we can crowd the box more to slow the running game down. On Offense I have to think we try to burn them with Waller and the short passing game, mixing in Hyatt to keep them honest from stacking the box.
Thoughts?
Not sure if they closed the gap on Philly. Probably some on Dallas.
Will not know until the end of October.
He thinks we passed Dallas but didn’t gain an inch on the Eagles
The eagles killed the draft
Justin Ellis and Henry Mondeaux are not NFL caliber players. Especially Ellis who got pancaked by Kelce over and over again. Jaylon Smith had no speed, and Leonard was playing hurt. Have to think with Banks/healthy adoree and flott playing the slot we can be heavier and faster in the box and slow down philly's run game. We may not be better but we also can keep the games closer to the point where its competitive in the 4th Quarter.
This isn't to diminish the Giants advances as a franchise...I truly feel like if they were in any other division in the NFC, I'd probably be confident they'd be the favorites to win it.
This is more of a conversation of how well the shitbirds have constructed their team. The Giants aren't there, but my overall point is that you are likely comparing them to the best roster in the entire NFL so that's okay.
Too many things have to go right like getting through training camp and part of the season with below average injuries.
we added a LB that not only has half a brain but can get side to side and tackle
we added an alpha dog at CB, possibly two
we replaced Love with a guy that's a little better than a jag
and hopefully Beavers will add some juice to the defense as he was looking promising
so we definitely made strides on Defense against them
We added two real receiving threats on offense and a real Center
have to figure Philly is at least as strong as they were in that they replaced their 3 lost players on defense with probably their equals
So I don't think Philly is improved -- I think they are roughly the same
And I think we have definitely made moves to close the gap -- it remains to be seen if these moves were enough. I definitely think, if all are healthy we should be better against the run, and the pass, and that the line will be better on both sides of the ball, the defense should be better on paper, and with 2 more plus weapons on offense Saquon does not have to be the only weapon that needs defending
On paper, the gap between the rosters is quite big. If the Eagles stay reasonably healthy and perform to expectations, they will be hard to beat. Those are big ifs.
Make the postseason. Anything can happen once you're in.
Can't rely on that this year. Especially with some aging vets returning for one more run.
As long as Dak is at the helm in Dallas, we'll catch quick.
Or what he said.
Dallas traded this years 5th and two 6th for these players.
Once factoring this in Dallas had a pretty good draft.
Also look at what Dallas has lost,
drafted Schoonmaker for Shultz
Cooks for Noah Brown
drafted Asim Richards for McGovern
signed Ronald Jones and drafted Deuce Vaughn for Elliott. There are whispers that Elliott may return.
drafted LB Overshoot to replace Gifford.
drafted Mazi Smith to replace Watkins
signed G Chuma Edoga for Dakota Shepley
signed LS Trey Siegal for Jake McQuaid
traded for Gilmore for unsigned Brown
There were also players resigned to the team.
Everyone thinks that Dallas has lost players and are taking a step back. But when you take a deep dive into their off season Dallas has replaced every player lost. You could say Dallas is better because of the pieces added. Smith to the run defense and Cooks to stretch the field.
But as good as the Dallas defense was last year I believe they will be better because they will be better against the run.
As for Philadelphia, everything went right for them last year. They have lost more than they have gained. I don't believe they will be a good as last year. Their Achilles will be Penny and Swift. These two backs have an injury history. I think this continues.
NY has improved the most, but there was plenty of room for improvement. As much as they have gained I still believe they are the 3rd place team and looking at the wildcard. Same as last year, but they also played over their heads last year.
Washington should be 4th again. They don't have the QB position solved. Until they do, they will be 4th.
Run defense is why we didn't at least split with them. A few other games we lost because of that.
Going into the season with Ceedee Lamb and Dalton Shultz as the only viable pass catchers was negligent (with Michael Gallup eventually coming back off an ACL tear). Gallup should now be fully healthy and Brandon Cooks is a quality add. That group looks MUCH stronger. I don't think the loss of Shultz will be that significant. I happen to like the young TE they drafted last year quite a bit (Ferguson) and think Schoonmaker who they took this year has the potential to contribute as well. Pollard should have been starting last year anyways...so the only question with him is health. Frankly, at this point, won't be shocked to Zeke back with them.
On D, the addition of Gillmore takes that secondary up a notch and gives them to the firepower to match-up in the passing game with Philly.
It's yet to be seen.
When McCarthy made the comment about "not worrying being the #1 scoring offense". What he meant was Dallas would be more patient and not abondon the run when the team fell behind. We'll see if this philosophy works.
I hope the Giants are becoming a better team.
I feel the Giants will support each more than Eagles and Cowboys when things get tough.
2nd year in same system.
Coaches knew exactly what they have and what was needed.
Neal must improve
Staying healthy is a key.
It's hard too return back to back to the Super Bowl
To do that you will need consistent offensive line play which will lead to better play from Jones. Waller can be that #1 option which helps. But it comes down to the line.
And even if that goes to plan you hope for a key turnover or stop. But you aren’t going to get stop after stop and win a low scoring game.
That’s how I feel as well. No reason why we can’t smoke Dallas and Big Mike’s shit play calling
Agreed. I don't think we really know yet. Our OL and DL need NEED NEED to be better. Both NEED to take a step forward this year and we absolutely MUST defend the run better. Also I don't agree with everyone saying we caught Dallas but not Philly. Dallas beat Philly last year, they are a good team still. If we gain ground on one one we gain ground on both. But we don't know yet what we have. On paper it doesn't look good, but we will see.
1-1 vs Dal
0-2 vs Phil
Which is actually better than we did this past season.
I think 10 or possibly 11 wins is doable
Upgraded weapons for Jones are all well and good, if he isn't always on his ass.
At the moment, the Giants are betting on Ezudu, Brederson, and Glowinski to hold the fort long enough for Waller and Hyatt to get downfield.
I think that we have likely closed the gap as we have drafted well and have several likely capable players coming off of rookie and injury seasons.
There is still a gap, but it is IMO, closed a bit more.
That said, if there's a jump in play by Evan Neal, it's a game changer for our O vs. their Ds.
Yes the Eagles had a great draft, at least early but they also lost a lot of valuable players from last year.
I think it’s hard to expect the rookies to step right in and play at the level of the guys they lost. Maybe by seasons end or in a season or two, but this year? Possible but not likely.
If that OL is finally fixed, then the addition of Waller at TE turns our receiving corps into a dangerous weapon. Look no further than what a Travis Kelce does for KC or even more relevant, look what Andrews has done for the Ravens who don't have decent WRs. Our WRs last year were decimated. Hodgins turned out to be our top WR and that was a big surprise. We should get back 4 of those injured players, plus we added Paris Campbell through free agency and Jalin Hyatt in the draft. We've added a great amount of speed to keep defenses from crowding the box. I think our passing game may have improved the most of any team in the NFL. Not the best, but the most improved.
Last year's defense couldn't stop the run and we also lost Bradbury to the Eagles. Through free agency, we added players to bolster our run defense and we hope we got the CB1 to replace Bradbury. Wink got his man in Banks who is even faster than Bradbury. He sure seemed happy about it. The only loss was Julian Love. Overall, the defense looks to be much improved from last year.
It seems as if we will be dramatically better than last year. But we don't have the same schedule, so no one knows if that will result in a better or worse record. We play 4 games against Philly and Dallas. We will find out in the real games whether we closed the gap. What I do know is this seems to be the best improvement on paper I've seen since maybe forever!
We may have problems in the first meetings with both , depending on when we play each in the schedule, but in the second meetings we should more than compete.
Overoptimistic, maybe.
But Philly got deeper in talent, Dallas:meh, but we improved on talent vs. the Division over our team of ‘22.
All depends how the OL improves on offense. Right now I see one rock in AT with the rest a TBD. The skill guys can help overcome this deficiency but it won't be enough or at least not consistent.
On D, its how well they stop the run. Last season they gave up 189/game on the ground on over 30 carries/game.
Is this the year the Giants turn the tide? Hopefully a decade of failing here is enough. I do believe our staff is well aware of what needs to be done and have worked to address it.
I hope i am wrong but i didnt like the Hyatt pick, my first impression of him is he is soft as Haagan Daas Ice cream sundae and will get destroyed in the NFL.
So many question marks, but with less negative connotation than usual. Neal as example: he sucked. The tape says RT is a big question mark. It is. Yet looking at his physical traits, mentality and coaching, how can you not be confident that his play this season will be decent at worst? I feel the same about every other position (not player).
Positive question marks too. My eyeballs tell me DJ is closer to top tier than he's rated. He was excellent last season. What if he's lights out top tier this one? What about if Hyatt is the player he could be? Waller? Campbell? Barkley with more space to play? Same on D. Thbs, etc.
Injuries--always the most important factor in success. Doubly for the Giants with the amount of players coming off injury. Last year was especially rough on the Giants. Might be again. Or not. Same in reverse for the Eagles.
Healthy, the 2024 Giants are an enormous upgrade over the typical 2023 team. Also, FAR more versatile. Their ability to match up is off the scale.
Heathy, first-string, the Giants have massively closed the gap in talent and versatility, also patching exploitable holes and adding a new dimension of beuacoup speed.
IMHO with average or better health the '24 Giants are close to the top of the muddled middle. The Eagles stay at the top.
But to your point, I don't think this year is going to change things much. You mentioned that the Zeke era is over ion Dallas, but it was really over last year. That's not going to have any impact on them IMV.
And like I mentioned earlier, there couldn't be a bigger disadvantage when Jones is getting hit twice as much either Hurts or Prescott. Until that changes, I don't expect us to be in range of either team.