to what extent have we closed the gap with Dallas/Philly

CMicks3110 : 4/30/2023 5:48 pm
Still don't think we're on their level just yet. I feel like we're getting close with Dallas. Dak hasn't really taken his game to the nexxt level, Zeke era is over and their line is slowly declining (But still top tier), losing schultz hurts them and the Michigan TE is good, but still a rookie. There defense is solid across the board with Parsons being the star. But I think our speed on offense will really put pressure on their linebackers and secondary. I think we're pretty close to them.

Eagles offense is still a juggernaut but I think our defense will be much improved. We are equipped to play a bit more man against AJ Brown/Smith with Adoree'/Banks, and we can crowd the box more to slow the running game down. On Offense I have to think we try to burn them with Waller and the short passing game, mixing in Hyatt to keep them honest from stacking the box.

Thoughts?
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/30/2023 5:52 pm : link
I know woulda coulda shoulda...but we could have gone 2-0 vs. Dallas last season.
They are better than last  
section125 : 4/30/2023 5:52 pm : link
year, no doubt.
Not sure if they closed the gap on Philly. Probably some on Dallas.
Will not know until the end of October.
Charlie Weiss discussed this topic  
Earl the goat : 4/30/2023 5:53 pm : link
This morning on Sirius

He thinks we passed Dallas but didn’t gain an inch on the Eagles
The eagles killed the draft
Close the gap a bit  
Fred in Atlanta : 4/30/2023 5:56 pm : link
But it is a huge gap. With Hurts contract it appears they believe they have a three year window than that contract blows up.
Philly killed us on the ground  
CMicks3110 : 4/30/2023 5:58 pm : link
was watching the playoff game. You take Dexter Lawrence off the field and they just get 10-12 yards a pop.

Justin Ellis and Henry Mondeaux are not NFL caliber players. Especially Ellis who got pancaked by Kelce over and over again. Jaylon Smith had no speed, and Leonard was playing hurt. Have to think with Banks/healthy adoree and flott playing the slot we can be heavier and faster in the box and slow down philly's run game. We may not be better but we also can keep the games closer to the point where its competitive in the 4th Quarter.
We won't know a thing  
anon837 : 4/30/2023 6:01 pm : link
Until players hit the field. Can injured players from last year come back healthy? Can Neal improve from last year's nightmare? Will we see consistent play from KT? Will this year's draft pay immediate dividends? Was last year a fluke or a sign that the Giants' FO and coaching staff are finally on the same page? Can Jones show improvement and validate the confidence the FO has in him? Time will tell.
RE: Charlie Weiss discussed this topic  
Blue21 : 4/30/2023 6:01 pm : link
In comment 16105186 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
This morning on Sirius

He thinks we passed Dallas but didn’t gain an inch on the Eagles
The eagles killed the draft
I have to agree. I honestly thought when they didn't win the Super Bowl it was over for them. That it was a must win season. But they may be stronger than ever with the off season they had and their 2024 draft could unbelievable too.
________  
I am Ninja : 4/30/2023 6:03 pm : link
Feel like its hard to say. We could not have closed the gap on them much objectively but be ahead of them in the standings at week 8.
The Giants are in a tough spot because  
bLiTz 2k : 4/30/2023 6:04 pm : link
I think Philly has the best roster in the league. Last year I would have said the same but had no idea that Hurts would play the position as well as he did...after his 2022, I can say emphatically they on paper are the best team in football.

This isn't to diminish the Giants advances as a franchise...I truly feel like if they were in any other division in the NFC, I'd probably be confident they'd be the favorites to win it.

This is more of a conversation of how well the shitbirds have constructed their team. The Giants aren't there, but my overall point is that you are likely comparing them to the best roster in the entire NFL so that's okay.
We are closer to dallas  
UConn4523 : 4/30/2023 6:06 pm : link
a ways from Philly. I think Dallas is going to have a problem on it’s hands very soon especially with Dak in line for another contract ($60m cap hit in 2024).
We won't know...  
Brown_Hornet : 4/30/2023 6:08 pm : link
... until they play.

TBD  
MarvelousMike : 4/30/2023 6:14 pm : link
To Be Determined

Too many things have to go right like getting through training camp and part of the season with below average injuries.
Well as far as Philly goes  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/30/2023 6:14 pm : link
we added two Dlineman that are run stuffers

we added a LB that not only has half a brain but can get side to side and tackle

we added an alpha dog at CB, possibly two

we replaced Love with a guy that's a little better than a jag

and hopefully Beavers will add some juice to the defense as he was looking promising

so we definitely made strides on Defense against them

We added two real receiving threats on offense and a real Center

have to figure Philly is at least as strong as they were in that they replaced their 3 lost players on defense with probably their equals

So I don't think Philly is improved -- I think they are roughly the same

And I think we have definitely made moves to close the gap -- it remains to be seen if these moves were enough. I definitely think, if all are healthy we should be better against the run, and the pass, and that the line will be better on both sides of the ball, the defense should be better on paper, and with 2 more plus weapons on offense Saquon does not have to be the only weapon that needs defending
The team most likely to close the gap between Philly and the NFCE…  
Big Blue Blogger : 4/30/2023 6:20 pm : link
… is the Philadelphia Eagles. A few key injuries, an accelerated decline of older vets, and some underperformance by key additions could bring them back to the pack quickly.

On paper, the gap between the rosters is quite big. If the Eagles stay reasonably healthy and perform to expectations, they will be hard to beat. Those are big ifs.
I wouls say we seem to have passed Dallas and Washington  
Matt M. : 4/30/2023 6:23 pm : link
may be fighting them for 3rd in the division. Unfortunately, Philly still seems to be the clear leader in the division and probably the NFC
They appear to have gained ground with Dallas  
j_rud : 4/30/2023 6:27 pm : link
But these claims of "passing" them are a little silly. Lets beat them first. Lets best them a few times actually.
The Eagles might just have the best roster in the NFL  
ZGiants98 : 4/30/2023 6:35 pm : link
I think it's unfair to compare the Giants to the Eagles, and possibly even in the Cowboys. The Giants might be the third best team in their division, but they might also be the 3rd best team in the NFC.

Make the postseason. Anything can happen once you're in.
A LOT  
fish3321 : 4/30/2023 6:41 pm : link
is gonna depend on how Schmitz and Neal and Ezedu play this year. Can they handle the big boys of Dallas and Eagles? WE will see

The Eagles enjoyed uncanny heath last season.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 4/30/2023 6:51 pm : link
Few injuries late, but nothing of note.

Can't rely on that this year. Especially with some aging vets returning for one more run.

As long as Dak is at the helm in Dallas, we'll catch quick.
Won’t know the answer to that until we see the offensive line  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4/30/2023 6:57 pm : link
in action. Even an average offensive line would be the best they’ve had during Jones time at QB.
RE: A LOT  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4/30/2023 6:57 pm : link
In comment 16105231 fish3321 said:
Quote:
is gonna depend on how Schmitz and Neal and Ezedu play this year. Can they handle the big boys of Dallas and Eagles? WE will see


Or what he said.
The part missing from the Dallas equation  
fanatic II : 4/30/2023 7:06 pm : link
is Gilmore, Cooks, and Hankins.

Dallas traded this years 5th and two 6th for these players.

Once factoring this in Dallas had a pretty good draft.

Also look at what Dallas has lost,

drafted Schoonmaker for Shultz
Cooks for Noah Brown
drafted Asim Richards for McGovern
signed Ronald Jones and drafted Deuce Vaughn for Elliott. There are whispers that Elliott may return.
drafted LB Overshoot to replace Gifford.
drafted Mazi Smith to replace Watkins
signed G Chuma Edoga for Dakota Shepley
signed LS Trey Siegal for Jake McQuaid
traded for Gilmore for unsigned Brown

There were also players resigned to the team.

Everyone thinks that Dallas has lost players and are taking a step back. But when you take a deep dive into their off season Dallas has replaced every player lost. You could say Dallas is better because of the pieces added. Smith to the run defense and Cooks to stretch the field.

But as good as the Dallas defense was last year I believe they will be better because they will be better against the run.

As for Philadelphia, everything went right for them last year. They have lost more than they have gained. I don't believe they will be a good as last year. Their Achilles will be Penny and Swift. These two backs have an injury history. I think this continues.

NY has improved the most, but there was plenty of room for improvement. As much as they have gained I still believe they are the 3rd place team and looking at the wildcard. Same as last year, but they also played over their heads last year.

Washington should be 4th again. They don't have the QB position solved. Until they do, they will be 4th.
McCarthy calling plays  
ElitoCanton : 4/30/2023 7:11 pm : link
is going to bring Dallas back to the pack a bit. This is the year we beat them. Another year before we beat Philly.
RE: ...  
thefan : 4/30/2023 7:15 pm : link
In comment 16105184 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I know woulda coulda shoulda...but we could have gone 2-0 vs. Dallas last season.


Run defense is why we didn't at least split with them. A few other games we lost because of that.
I think a lot of folks  
Giantfan in skinland : 4/30/2023 7:16 pm : link
underrate Dallas. I think they have the pieces to challenge Philly and both teams remain ahead of the Giants (just in terms of talent on paper - I'll take the Giants coaching staff easily over the other two).

Going into the season with Ceedee Lamb and Dalton Shultz as the only viable pass catchers was negligent (with Michael Gallup eventually coming back off an ACL tear). Gallup should now be fully healthy and Brandon Cooks is a quality add. That group looks MUCH stronger. I don't think the loss of Shultz will be that significant. I happen to like the young TE they drafted last year quite a bit (Ferguson) and think Schoonmaker who they took this year has the potential to contribute as well. Pollard should have been starting last year anyways...so the only question with him is health. Frankly, at this point, won't be shocked to Zeke back with them.

On D, the addition of Gillmore takes that secondary up a notch and gives them to the firepower to match-up in the passing game with Philly.
RE: McCarthy calling plays  
fanatic II : 4/30/2023 7:21 pm : link
In comment 16105253 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
is going to bring Dallas back to the pack a bit. This is the year we beat them. Another year before we beat Philly.


It's yet to be seen.

When McCarthy made the comment about "not worrying being the #1 scoring offense". What he meant was Dallas would be more patient and not abondon the run when the team fell behind. We'll see if this philosophy works.
Our coaches are an advantage  
George from PA : 4/30/2023 7:21 pm : link
Cowboys and Eagles have better roster, but It's easier to improve a weak part of a team, than to improve a strength...so the Giants made up ground.

I hope the Giants are becoming a better team.

I feel the Giants will support each more than Eagles and Cowboys when things get tough.

2nd year in same system.

Coaches knew exactly what they have and what was needed.

Neal must improve

Staying healthy is a key.

It's hard too return back to back to the Super Bowl
It depends on Evan Neal and Ezeudu  
GiantsFan84 : 4/30/2023 7:25 pm : link
People want to talk about defense and the eagles. But to beat the eagles you have to score over 30 points. That’s just how the NFL is. We are not going to beat Philly 24-21.

To do that you will need consistent offensive line play which will lead to better play from Jones. Waller can be that #1 option which helps. But it comes down to the line.

And even if that goes to plan you hope for a key turnover or stop. But you aren’t going to get stop after stop and win a low scoring game.
RE: Charlie Weiss discussed this topic  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 4/30/2023 7:25 pm : link
In comment 16105186 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
This morning on Sirius

He thinks we passed Dallas but didn’t gain an inch on the Eagles
The eagles killed the draft


That’s how I feel as well. No reason why we can’t smoke Dallas and Big Mike’s shit play calling
Remember we played a lot of young guys last season  
PatersonPlank : 4/30/2023 7:27 pm : link
the real question is how big a jump will they take this year. They have a season under their belt and a year in the new offense/defense. We may be much improved.
RE: Philly killed us on the ground  
Johnny5 : 4/30/2023 7:30 pm : link
In comment 16105191 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
was watching the playoff game. You take Dexter Lawrence off the field and they just get 10-12 yards a pop.

Justin Ellis and Henry Mondeaux are not NFL caliber players. Especially Ellis who got pancaked by Kelce over and over again. Jaylon Smith had no speed, and Leonard was playing hurt. Have to think with Banks/healthy adoree and flott playing the slot we can be heavier and faster in the box and slow down philly's run game. We may not be better but we also can keep the games closer to the point where its competitive in the 4th Quarter.

Agreed. I don't think we really know yet. Our OL and DL need NEED NEED to be better. Both NEED to take a step forward this year and we absolutely MUST defend the run better. Also I don't agree with everyone saying we caught Dallas but not Philly. Dallas beat Philly last year, they are a good team still. If we gain ground on one one we gain ground on both. But we don't know yet what we have. On paper it doesn't look good, but we will see.
I think we’ll be better against the run and pass.....  
Simms11 : 4/30/2023 7:37 pm : link
D should show more improvement. Of course injuries will play a huge role in determining how close we are to those teams as our depth is still not quite there either. Barring injury, I think we could split all our Division games this year and surprise some teams, as well. Offensively, it will all depend on the development of the Oline. If we show improvement there, then our O will be a handful IMHO. Did we close the gap on those two, I’d say it could be very interesting if we have all of our starters and the Second year players show improvement.
We have to wait and see, but  
Pepe LePugh : 4/30/2023 7:42 pm : link
I feel, in many cases, Dallas and Philly had to scramble to backfill for significant losses. The Giants were replacing marginal NFL players with upper echelon talent. So yes, I do think the gap has closed.
I agree with GiantFan in Skinland about Dallas.  
Big Blue Blogger : 4/30/2023 7:53 pm : link
They are easy to overlook because the Eagles are so daunting and Dak has come up short so often. But the Cowboys are a solid squad with no particular weaknesses, several stars and one legitimate superstar. The Giants were nearly as overmatched against Dallas last year as they were against Philly, and I'm not sure the gap has narrowed all that much.
The car wreck in the playoff game  
Ike#88 : 4/30/2023 7:54 pm : link
was due largely to our inept offense and inability to hold the ball, chew up clock and score to keep pace with the Eagles. The Eagles upped their game in putting pressure on our QB in the draft. Defensively the piss poor linebacker play plus getting abused by their O-line was a total embarrassment. This problem still needs addressing by us.
The one thing I will say  
Dave on the UWS : 4/30/2023 7:56 pm : link
about Philly is they have a lot of older players on both sides of the ball that stay remarkably healthy. If they start having some “normal” injury luck, it will really test their depth. The Giants can line up a pretty darn good starting 22, but the depth is still a work in progress.
I think we have.  
CV36 : 4/30/2023 8:11 pm : link
We still have a way to go. We had years of bad FA moves and subpar drafting. There is work to do. I know everyone is on the Philly train but everything went their way last year but the second half of the game that mattered. Dallas goes as Paraons goes. If Parsons goes down they become more average. If the 49ers get good QB play they are the best in the NFC.
I think we go  
AROCK1000 : 4/30/2023 8:17 pm : link
2-0 vs Skins
1-1 vs Dal
0-2 vs Phil
Which is actually better than we did this past season.
I think 10 or possibly 11 wins is doable
Not enough  
David B. : 4/30/2023 8:23 pm : link
The Giants haven't upgraded at OG, and the Eagles pass rush (the Giants couldn't stop last year) just got better. And Dallas' pass rush (the Giants couldn't stop last year) didn't get worse.

Upgraded weapons for Jones are all well and good, if he isn't always on his ass.

At the moment, the Giants are betting on Ezudu, Brederson, and Glowinski to hold the fort long enough for Waller and Hyatt to get downfield.
It is all  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4/30/2023 8:27 pm : link
Guessing until they play games.
 
ryanmkeane : 4/30/2023 8:49 pm : link
I don’t think we closed the gap against Eagles. Dallas, yes.
Won’t know until we play the games against them  
Rick in Dallas : 4/30/2023 9:02 pm : link
But I really like the direction we are headed.
For me...  
Brown_Hornet : 4/30/2023 9:03 pm : link
...first, it is fair to compare vs Philly and Dallas because who else would we compare them to?!

I think that we have likely closed the gap as we have drafted well and have several likely capable players coming off of rookie and injury seasons.

There is still a gap, but it is IMO, closed a bit more.
the gap  
Mr. Nickels : 4/30/2023 9:03 pm : link
grew
We'll find out when we  
Bill in UT : 4/30/2023 9:10 pm : link
play them. On paper, maybe we closed on Dallas some, but not on Philly
As I said above...  
Giantfan in skinland : 4/30/2023 9:22 pm : link
I still think there's a gap between us and both of those teams.

That said, if there's a jump in play by Evan Neal, it's a game changer for our O vs. their Ds.
RE: Charlie Weiss discussed this topic  
Eman11 : 4/30/2023 9:33 pm : link
In comment 16105186 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
This morning on Sirius

He thinks we passed Dallas but didn’t gain an inch on the Eagles
The eagles killed the draft


Yes the Eagles had a great draft, at least early but they also lost a lot of valuable players from last year.

I think it’s hard to expect the rookies to step right in and play at the level of the guys they lost. Maybe by seasons end or in a season or two, but this year? Possible but not likely.
Don't know about the gap...  
Rod in St Cloud : 4/30/2023 11:20 pm : link
What I do know is we had our biggest need at Center and the IOL. We got ourselves a real starting center now. So how important is that? Think about last year when Tampa lost their center. It dramatically impacted Brady's ability to step up in the pocket. That one deficiency ruined their year and made Brady retire for good. If Schmitz turns out to be what we hope he is, then that is a major improvement. If Neal gets his act together and Ezuedo comes back from his injury, then we could have an above average to possibly very good offensive line. Still, not as good as Philly's, but it would be a drastic improvement. An improvement in the OL has a domino effect on our run game and passing game. That's why I said it was our most important need.

If that OL is finally fixed, then the addition of Waller at TE turns our receiving corps into a dangerous weapon. Look no further than what a Travis Kelce does for KC or even more relevant, look what Andrews has done for the Ravens who don't have decent WRs. Our WRs last year were decimated. Hodgins turned out to be our top WR and that was a big surprise. We should get back 4 of those injured players, plus we added Paris Campbell through free agency and Jalin Hyatt in the draft. We've added a great amount of speed to keep defenses from crowding the box. I think our passing game may have improved the most of any team in the NFL. Not the best, but the most improved.

Last year's defense couldn't stop the run and we also lost Bradbury to the Eagles. Through free agency, we added players to bolster our run defense and we hope we got the CB1 to replace Bradbury. Wink got his man in Banks who is even faster than Bradbury. He sure seemed happy about it. The only loss was Julian Love. Overall, the defense looks to be much improved from last year.

It seems as if we will be dramatically better than last year. But we don't have the same schedule, so no one knows if that will result in a better or worse record. We play 4 games against Philly and Dallas. We will find out in the real games whether we closed the gap. What I do know is this seems to be the best improvement on paper I've seen since maybe forever!
I believe  
Joe Beckwith : 4/30/2023 11:41 pm : link
We gained on Dallas, and while Philly evolved their front 4, we improved the O to at least give them a challenge.
We may have problems in the first meetings with both , depending on when we play each in the schedule, but in the second meetings we should more than compete.
Overoptimistic, maybe.
But Philly got deeper in talent, Dallas:meh, but we improved on talent vs. the Division over our team of ‘22.
I think they  
darren in pdx : 5/1/2023 1:04 am : link
can split with Dallas. Philly will continue to steal 2 games a year until proven otherwise. Hope they at least force the Eagles to try and take them seriously.
the biggest difference in the gap with those teams  
KDavies : 5/1/2023 7:05 am : link
particularly Philly, was the line of scrimmage. FA should have closed the gap some with Robinson and RNR. On offense, Schmitz, and the development of Neal and the two NC guards will be the key. Offense should be a lot more explosive and move the chains better with Hyatt, Waller, Campbell and maybe even Crowder. They closed the gap, but I won’t expect any victories against Philly until I see it
Giants  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/1/2023 7:40 am : link
lost every game on the LOS against division opponents. Every one including WFT both games.

All depends how the OL improves on offense. Right now I see one rock in AT with the rest a TBD. The skill guys can help overcome this deficiency but it won't be enough or at least not consistent.

On D, its how well they stop the run. Last season they gave up 189/game on the ground on over 30 carries/game.

Is this the year the Giants turn the tide? Hopefully a decade of failing here is enough. I do believe our staff is well aware of what needs to be done and have worked to address it.
I fear Philly widened the gap  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 5/1/2023 8:21 am : link
With their draft. They absolutely killed it. They are going to have a killer defense this year.

I hope i am wrong but i didnt like the Hyatt pick, my first impression of him is he is soft as Haagan Daas Ice cream sundae and will get destroyed in the NFL.
In the bell curve of the NFL  
HBart : 5/1/2023 10:12 am : link
The Eagles are in the top tier IMHO close to the very top; the Giants in the muddled middle. Where?

So many question marks, but with less negative connotation than usual. Neal as example: he sucked. The tape says RT is a big question mark. It is. Yet looking at his physical traits, mentality and coaching, how can you not be confident that his play this season will be decent at worst? I feel the same about every other position (not player).

Positive question marks too. My eyeballs tell me DJ is closer to top tier than he's rated. He was excellent last season. What if he's lights out top tier this one? What about if Hyatt is the player he could be? Waller? Campbell? Barkley with more space to play? Same on D. Thbs, etc.

Injuries--always the most important factor in success. Doubly for the Giants with the amount of players coming off injury. Last year was especially rough on the Giants. Might be again. Or not. Same in reverse for the Eagles.

Healthy, the 2024 Giants are an enormous upgrade over the typical 2023 team. Also, FAR more versatile. Their ability to match up is off the scale.

Heathy, first-string, the Giants have massively closed the gap in talent and versatility, also patching exploitable holes and adding a new dimension of beuacoup speed.

IMHO with average or better health the '24 Giants are close to the top of the muddled middle. The Eagles stay at the top.
Its an interesting question...  
lax counsel : 5/1/2023 10:24 am : link
But I am not sure how anyone can confidently say the gap is closed until they start consistently beating these two teams head to head. It appears the Giants had a good draft, but so did the Eagles. There remain a number of question marks, especially in the passing game (weapons and qb play) and both LOS. The Eagles have none of those question marks and Dallas has less than the Giants. For my two cents, there is still a gap and it doesn't close until the head to head Ws start.
A lot really depends on the offensive line,  
barens : 5/1/2023 10:25 am : link
mostly with Neal, and who steps into the LG spot, and how JMS performs at center. Can't get anything done if Jones doesn't have any time back there, or if they can't open any holes for Barkley.

But to your point, I don't think this year is going to change things much. You mentioned that the Zeke era is over ion Dallas, but it was really over last year. That's not going to have any impact on them IMV.

And like I mentioned earlier, there couldn't be a bigger disadvantage when Jones is getting hit twice as much either Hurts or Prescott. Until that changes, I don't expect us to be in range of either team.
