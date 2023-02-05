Jalin Hyatt vs "the route tree" section125 : 5/2/2023 7:02 am

Just exactly does it mean that Hyatt cannot/does not run the "full route tree?"



Does it means he isn't smart enough or never devoted himself to diagnosing the coverage? Is he sloppy making his cuts, or physically incapable of sharp cuts? Is it physical or mental? Was it he just wasn't asked to do this at Tennessee? Is it all or a combo of the above?



I find it hard to believe that a player with his physical attributes cannot quickly clean up his faults and I certainly do not believe he is a slow learner. I understand that some players have been taught better and come out of college polished, but that was on the previous coaches. Sometimes college players are so athletically above their competition that they get by using shear ability - cannot do that in the NFL.



What would prevent Hyatt from becoming a good route running WR?



