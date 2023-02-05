Just exactly does it mean that Hyatt cannot/does not run the "full route tree?"
Does it means he isn't smart enough or never devoted himself to diagnosing the coverage? Is he sloppy making his cuts, or physically incapable of sharp cuts? Is it physical or mental? Was it he just wasn't asked to do this at Tennessee? Is it all or a combo of the above?
I find it hard to believe that a player with his physical attributes cannot quickly clean up his faults and I certainly do not believe he is a slow learner. I understand that some players have been taught better and come out of college polished, but that was on the previous coaches. Sometimes college players are so athletically above their competition that they get by using shear ability - cannot do that in the NFL.
What would prevent Hyatt from becoming a good route running WR?
That would work
The getting jammed at the LOS thing is overblown. 1st what evidence is there that he is easy to jam? Maybe there is? It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that motion and stacked formations gets him a free release, even if he is prone to re-direction.
I assume(yeah silly to do) that it is more based on his slim build - which has now been upped 12-14 lbs. Devonta Smith is skinnier and gets off just fine.
He's likely run option routes and had to read defenses presnap.
On film he's running jerk routes and double moves as well.
He will be fine.
Now, just because Hyatt wasn't asked to do it in college doesn't mean he can't do it or won't be able to. You can tell that Hyatt needs help in this area because of his answer when asked about his route running. His answer was to watch his HS film. Running routes is way different in the NFL than HS.
On the flip side, this could actually be a good thing. What I mean by that is it can be beneficial to a WR working with basically a blank slate than trying to get someone to unlearn things. Either way, he has a lot of work to do and it will be an ongoing process.
Quote:
And being able to get off the line vs pro CB’s than his route running. I have confidence in Dabs and Kafka to scheme him open but Hyatt isn’t going to be getting near the amount of free releases from pro D’s like he got at UT.
The getting jammed at the LOS thing is overblown. 1st what evidence is there that he is easy to jam? Maybe there is? It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that motion and stacked formations gets him a free release, even if he is prone to re-direction.
I assume(yeah silly to do) that it is more based on his slim build - which has now been upped 12-14 lbs. Devonta Smith is skinnier and gets off just fine.
If you watched or go back and watch some tape from this past season at UT you’ll see all the free releases he got. I know he had a great day vs Bama but watch the highlights of his TD’s. I couldn’t believe they were just letting him run right through them off the line without an adjustment or some type of hand on him.
Hopefully Dabs and Kafka scheme something similar.
I think jamming is one way of knocking a speed guy off his routes and while we might not see a heck of a lot of it in the NFL, we sure won’t be seeing him being allowed to just get off the line unchecked in the first five yards either.,
Link - ( New Window )
(the account also indicates that Jalin has a younger brother, Devin, who is a freshman receiver for the Univ of Arizona)
Link - ( New Window )
This doesn't mean he can't, it also doesn't mean he can't learn. He just didn't have to do it at Tennessee.
Still, I think the Giants drafted Hyatt to specifically do what he did at Tenn. Getting deep and stretching the field will be his role year one while he develops everything else.
Remember he's a 3rd rounder, not a first, him being able to play a role at a high level is fine for where he was drafted. He has upside to develop further on top of it.
(the account also indicates that Jalin has a younger brother, Devin, who is a freshman receiver for the Univ of Arizona) Link - ( New Window )
His Dad tweeted this:
Jamie Hyatt
@coach_hyatt
·
23h
I know
@Giants
fans may not get to see the true workings of the inside of the organization, but let me tell ya, what a 1st class organization top/bottom. 1st class people with a shared vision of success. Impressive!! Doing it the right way. Can’t wait for this ride! #BigBlue 💙🍎
We all sort of know/think that, but it's good to see.
This doesn't mean he can't, it also doesn't mean he can't learn. He just didn't have to do it at Tennessee.
Still, I think the Giants drafted Hyatt to specifically do what he did at Tenn. Getting deep and stretching the field will be his role year one while he develops everything else.
Remember he's a 3rd rounder, not a first, him being able to play a role at a high level is fine for where he was drafted. He has upside to develop further on top of it.
I agree. I look at this like a DE. How many times do we see a rookie come in and have an impact on pressuring the QB? I remember guys like Osi, Tuck, Kiwi were primarily used as pass rushers their first year and they had some success. When more was asked of them it wasn't as good because they now needed to distinguish between stopping the run and rushing the passer. With Hyatt, I agree that he'll play to his strengths and over time he'll be able to improve on all the nuances of the game. I expect crossing routes to be part of his arsenal this year though. You have to get him the ball with room to run with that speed.
It is why the in-person meetings can be so important. Find out how dedicated a guy is to getting better, how he picks up different concepts. It may take a year or 2 for Jalen to get comfortable with NFL route-running, but I have no doubt he can master it. We as fans have to be a little patient if he struggles early.
Quote:
To run specific routes in college. Frequently its presented as "can't run the whole route tree" when the reality is it should be presented as "wasn't asked to run the whole route tree".
This doesn't mean he can't, it also doesn't mean he can't learn. He just didn't have to do it at Tennessee.
Still, I think the Giants drafted Hyatt to specifically do what he did at Tenn. Getting deep and stretching the field will be his role year one while he develops everything else.
Remember he's a 3rd rounder, not a first, him being able to play a role at a high level is fine for where he was drafted. He has upside to develop further on top of it.
I agree. I look at this like a DE. How many times do we see a rookie come in and have an impact on pressuring the QB? I remember guys like Osi, Tuck, Kiwi were primarily used as pass rushers their first year and they had some success. When more was asked of them it wasn't as good because they now needed to distinguish between stopping the run and rushing the passer. With Hyatt, I agree that he'll play to his strengths and over time he'll be able to improve on all the nuances of the game. I expect crossing routes to be part of his arsenal this year though. You have to get him the ball with room to run with that speed.
Good analogies with the DE's. Pin your ears back and get the QB is the equivalent of sprint as fast as you can and get behind the safeties for a WR.
Also agree on the drag routes, 24mph+ in space can do a lot of damage...
If Hyatt can beat press coverage the defense better have a safety over the top who can run with Hyatt.
He is so fast that he will make teams pay.
I expect that teams will play more off coverage and the Giants will put him in motion, use bunch formations, and scheme him open.
As for the route tree he should be able to run all types of patterns. He just did not do it at Tenn. he ran basically three routes. I really wanted to see him run crossing patterns.
As with everything else, this route tree thing gets overblown. He says he can route all the routes and just wasn't asked. I hope thats true. One thing I've seen is (as this goes for a lot of young WRs) he needs to run every route as if he is getting the ball. Sometimes he will run a lazy route (without a sharp cut to create space) likely because he knows the ball is going somewhere else. This makes it easy for the DB.
Fix that and I think we have a star. Frankly I am more concerned about his size.
It is why the in-person meetings can be so important. Find out how dedicated a guy is to getting better, how he picks up different concepts. It may take a year or 2 for Jalen to get comfortable with NFL route-running, but I have no doubt he can master it. We as fans have to be a little patient if he struggles early.
The nice thing a lot of the free space is behind the defense. I never seen highlights of anybody so wide open behind the defense.
The getting jammed at the LOS thing is overblown. 1st what evidence is there that he is easy to jam? Maybe there is? It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that motion and stacked formations gets him a free release, even if he is prone to re-direction.
I assume(yeah silly to do) that it is more based on his slim build - which has now been upped 12-14 lbs. Devonta Smith is skinnier and gets off just fine.
It's just an unknown. He didn't face much press so we don't know how he'll react to it in the NFL. You're kind of right but it isn't overblown, especially in terms of his year 1 impact. If you have to motion or stack him to get a free release, then he's competing with the rest of the roster you have to do that for to get snaps. When we go multiple TE or Pony, he's less likely to be out there and he's just splitting those snaps with the rest of our inside receivers when we go heavy WR. If he never develops that ability, he's probably just going to be a sub package guy - it takes away from his versatility which will keep him off of the field as an every down guy. It's like the difference between Quez Watkins and Will Fuller. Quez has been an explosive player for the Eagles, he doesn't see a ton of snaps though.
Seems hard to believe a guy this athletic doesn't have the ability to do that at least an average level. But it's probably under-developed like much of his game.
He CAN learn the route tree and become a good route runner. That's just putting in the work. Whether he can increase lateral quickness, I don't know.
A guy who knows WRs better than all of us, the draft gurus, and maybe the scouts, too, is Steve Smith.
Steve Smith said the offense Hyatt was in was actually "harming him." Because he didn't have to face what he's going to see in the NFL. They didn't make him get off the line against press coverage (only 63 snaps against press his whole career). They didn't make him run the full route tree. They let him get by on his elite speed. But in the NFL, he's not going to be able to just run GO routes and be 10 yards open on every play.
Smith said Hyatt "is going to be coached to the point where it will be irritating to him."
That's why they got him in the 3rd round. If he were more polished, he'd likely have been a top 15 pick.
He seems like a good kid who's ready to learn and WORK. I think he works hard, he'll become very effective.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/QKQCUNKljiM
Steve Smith describes the WR class -- skip to Hyatt (16:12) - ( New Window )
from the first chart you can see he ran pretty much all the routes but on this chart you can see he mostly excelled on verticals. this chart shows win rate on each route (the % of time he got open) relative to others.
that's not the end of the world, id imagine similar charts for randy moss or desean jackson would look the same way. those are obviously some of the best deep receivers of all time. if hyatt's speed plays the fact that he's not justin jefferson will be ok because there simply arent very many justin jeffersons (esp. in the 3rd round).
here's another comparison to a contemporary from this year's draft who was one of the better route runners in the class. tank only went a few picks before hyatt and he was the only other receiver in the draft close to as productive as hyatt. he isn't as big or as fast, but you can see he wins all over the field as a route runner despite his size. he and hyatt produced more big plays than anyone else in this class (including flowers) and they did it in very different ways. tank was a guy i was high on and projected to be there in the 2nd or 3rd round, i liked hyatt a lot but never expected him to get there in the 2nd or 3rd. tank is probably more ready to produce day 1 but hyatt's explosiveness and size is probably worth any extra risk from not being as good of a route runner.
i would have been completely fine with them doing the trade they did for either of hyatt or tank. and i wonder if they got aggressive on hyatt after tank went off the board.
remember though that zay is a senior, so what his chart would have likely looked different last year after his junior year (44 rec, 750, 5 td). the fact that hyatt hasn't played a ton is a risk but in a way it's better than the alternative of if he'd played a ton and still not shown improvement in other areas of the field. it is not uncommon for players to get better year over year like flowers did with more experience.
https://twitter.com/MattHarmon_BYB - ( New Window )
As soon as he steps on the field the D has to pay attention to him which will open things up for other guys. Last season the Giants had one of the slowest WR groups in the league. Look at the guys the Giants signed and drafted and all you see is speed. Campbell, Jeff Smith and now Hyatt. Imagine now having 2 of those 3 on the field with Slayton and Hodgins.
Dont worry about the route tree right away, he is only going to be asked to do certain things and most of that will be to get deep. Think Jones to Slayton as a rookie but much more dynamic. Slayton could be a great WR if he attacked the ball and tracked it better, that is what you will get from Hyatt. His big play ability will open it up, keep teams from loading the box as much. Dont worry so much about him getting jammed at the LOS, if he cant beat it he will be in motion.
I believe he will have the biggest impact on the team and its crazy he was a 3rd rounder.
As I suspect(as do most of you), he will get limited snaps until he learns his reads. Cannot have DJ expecting one thing and Hyatt going another.
As I suspect(as do most of you), he will get limited snaps until he learns his reads. Cannot have DJ expecting one thing and Hyatt going another.
almost all rookies, even the ones who play well, come along slowly.
slayton's 8 tds as a rookie were after being inactive weeks 1/2.
gabe davis in buf ended with 7 tds as a rookie, but 5 in his last 8 games.
robinson battled injuries the first half and was coming on obviously midseason so he looked on track for something similar right before he got hurt.
christian watson last year had a very quiet first half and then exploded for 8 tds down the stretch.
something along those lines is my expectation from hyatt because that's the typical, though i wouldn't be shocked if he does make a bigger impact right away like marqise brown, mclaurin, waddle, and metcalf did over the last several years as rookies. elite speed that's been proven in top competition can make an impact right away even if all those guys had some elements of rawness to their games that has since been improved.
I think that is the Kafka/Daboll plan for this offense. We should finally get to see more of that implemented into the regular season play calling with the added speed element to our skill players. I expect to see Hyatt, Waller and Wandell (when fully healthy) to be the motion pieces. The potential is there for a very exciting NY Giants offense!
2023 NFL Draft Recap | Big Blue Kickoff | New York Giants - ( New Window )
Yet it’s Hyatt that’s picked on?
Hoping we got a steal.
Yet it’s Hyatt that’s picked on?
Hoping we got a steal.
the funny thing is hyatt gets picked on while tillman gets a pass in the same offense when tillman ran even fewer routes than hyatt.
not hating on tillman, i like him too, just agreeing with you that this is an adjustment for all college players. there are a lot of air raid/spread teams out there. even osu, they are regarded as a wide receiver factory now but just a few years ago they were getting knocked bc mclaurin and michael thomas in particular werent nearly as good there as they were as pros.
that's exactly what he is. more explosive slayton with much better hands. stats, combine, track times, tape, all back that up.
He's Slayton with hands as others mentioned. Should be useful.
You would think Slayton would scare defenses and they would have to play honest and not let him take off the top of your D, but with his hands who really knows how D's played him or were that concerned about him.
Seems hard to believe a guy this athletic doesn't have the ability to do that at least an average level. But it's probably under-developed like much of his game.
He CAN learn the route tree and become a good route runner. That's just putting in the work. Whether he can increase lateral quickness, I don't know.
A guy who knows WRs better than all of us, the draft gurus, and maybe the scouts, too, is Steve Smith.
Steve Smith said the offense Hyatt was in was actually "harming him." Because he didn't have to face what he's going to see in the NFL. They didn't make him get off the line against press coverage (only 63 snaps against press his whole career). They didn't make him run the full route tree. They let him get by on his elite speed. But in the NFL, he's not going to be able to just run GO routes and be 10 yards open on every play.
Smith said Hyatt "is going to be coached to the point where it will be irritating to him."
That's why they got him in the 3rd round. If he were more polished, he'd likely have been a top 15 pick.
He seems like a good kid who's ready to learn and WORK. I think he works hard, he'll become very effective.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/QKQCUNKljiM Steve Smith describes the WR class -- skip to Hyatt (16:12) - ( New Window )
Steve Smith Sr. Also said he really didn't like Jalin Hyatt. He didn't think he would be a great all around receiver and he thought he was overrated. It seems like the NFL agreed. He doesn't have the quickness or fluid hips to sink into his breaks and really sell his routes as evinced by his 7+ second 3 cone time. I am starting to think his ceiling is like a Mike Wallace or Will Fuller if he can gain some weight and still be a solid deep threat.
If JH couldn’t do what they wanted, they would have drafted a different receiver.
If the league was right and Giants wrong, they have a WR that minimally meets their needs.
If the league was wrong and the Giants right, they have their #1 and makes a host of talent , and offense, that much better.
YES!! I posted this months ago. Long before we had any clue he'd be a Giant. He said just because he wasn't asked to run certain routes at Tennessee doesn't mean he can't run them. He said he can run the full route tree. He said to go check his High School tape and read his scouting reports from HS. He said he was considered one of the best route runners in his entire recruiting class.
Here's a quote from former UT HC when Jalin committed to Tennesse.
“He’s a really good route runner,” Pruitt continued. “A guy that committed to our class back in the summer and never wavered the entire time. I don’t think he took another visit.”
It's hard to find now that all the articles/websites are talking about him as a draft prospect, but I remember checking his HS scouting reports after he told me to check them and most called him a good, very good or great route runner.