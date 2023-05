Giants all-in on WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Dan Duggan@DDuggan2144sCouple nuggets on undrafted WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton: The Giants hosted him on one of their 30 pre-draft visits. And he's getting $236K guaranteed, per source. That's a full season salary on the practice squad ($216K) plus a $20K signing bonus. Clearly someone they want to develop.*****On a side note, if you watch the following, he doesn't really play to that sub-4.4 speed. He's fast, but he's not in Jalin's league. NEW YORK GIANTS: Bryce Ford-Wheaton ᴴᴰ - ( New Window