Giants all-in on WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
44s
Couple nuggets on undrafted WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton: The Giants hosted him on one of their 30 pre-draft visits. And he's getting $236K guaranteed, per source. That's a full season salary on the practice squad ($216K) plus a $20K signing bonus. Clearly someone they want to develop.
On a side note, if you watch the following, he doesn't really play to that sub-4.4 speed. He's fast, but he's not in Jalin's league. NEW YORK GIANTS: Bryce Ford-Wheaton ᴴᴰ
Because he doesn't play like Randy Moss.
I don't see that speed on tape.
But he is a big target with decent speed.
He isn't a disciplined route runner and doesn't play 4.4 fast.
Even if he doesn’t develop into a rotational WR, his athleticism could play well on ST’s. Has he returned kicks before?
I don't think so. Just look at his highlights.
Some guys play faster than their timed speed (Hyatt).
I love to use Jerry Rice. He ran a 4.6. Ever see him caught from behind?
A "speed merchant" who was fast, but he never played to his timed speed.
Ran a 4.4 forty, one of the top in that class... Similar knock on him was not being able to run the route tree.
I remember getting fired up about his preseason and I think he had one or two long TD's but ultimately was out of the league in a couple years.
His highlights from the Pitt game in general are a great example of then highs and lows in his game.
Wish him the best, but I dont really have high expectations for him.
Link
I would add Nicks to that, he played much faster than his timed speed.
Overall I think he is basically Hodgins but with just a tad less wiggle.
Wish him the best, but I dont really have high expectations for him. Link - ( New Window )
Nothing Stone hands Slayton or Engram never did.
That's my point. 4.38 is not 4.38.
Some players run slower with the pads on than when they do in their shorts.
Both Jalin and Bryce ran the same time. Do they look the same to you?
They paid him because they wanted him. Obviously, a lot to work with and a lot to work on.
Wheaton's fast, but he might be easy to anticipate in his route-running. DBs don't stress about him, because they know he'll do something wrong that allows them to keep up.
Bottom line. The NFL is tough. Physical traits only get you so far. You have work real hard to be successful.
I have a vague recollection that Accorsi traded up for Alford because a lot of WRs were being taken and Mara complained that as a consequence the Giants were going to be left with "dog food."
Would be a big deal if he played like Calvin Johnson for 8 or 9 games! :)
Then there was that tall Canadian...something, something John and he was a big clunker.
If Wheaton is the next Moss or Plaxico.....I will be ecstatic!
Rysen John? Anthony Dable? Who remembers the legend Cory Washington?
LOL. He looks like him so you think he'll have the same skill set???
All the other highlights, look like contested catches with the DB all over him. I didn't see one play where he got over the top..looked more like Golladay highlights from a couple years back..so yeah..the 40s can be misleading.
From Zierlien:
Ford-Wheaton is a big, long wideout specializing in downfield jump-ball victories. He’s a high-riser with an above-average wingspan, but he rarely slips past press coverage easily and fails to separate like he should relative to the blazing speed he showed at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s a raw route runner with tight hips and a lack of attention to detail that allows defenders to anticipate breaks and contest his catches on a regular basis.
Had just three 100-yard games over three seasons.
Lacks the functional foot quickness to slip press coverage unscathed.
Fails to gain much separation at the stem.
Rounded routes allow cornerbacks to undercut throws.
His route tree had very few limbs on it.
Stiff hipped, strider who struggles with press and rounding off his routes. Maybe the Giants see a guy who was misused by his OC and think they can get something out of him.
Bryce Ford-Wheaton 2022 West Virginia Highlights
For a UDFA, he's worth the gamble.
But I've seen people on Twitter say he's our next Victor Cruz.
Perspective.
Unless he's got special teams ability it's tough for a team to get him on an active roster. Even if they want an active WR, they'll probably elect to go for an established vet like a Crowder who could very well be on our PS as well.
The Hodgins signing with us was a little rare because of how desperate our team was coupled with with the familiarity Daboll/Schoen had with the player. And he had a few years in the league. The fear of a raw rookie being poached of a PS is a little overdone.
From Eric Kennedy (April 27, 1998)...
Maybe Wheaton will be limited in the types of routes that he can run, but with his size and speed, the Giants are sure to find plays that he can run very effectively because of his size, speed, and willingness to mix it up with the defenders going for the ball.
My conclusion: Wheaton may only be a "one trick" pony, but last season the Giants didn't even have a pony. So, good for us!
But watching him move my first thought is Cordarrelle Patterson. I wonder how he'd do returning kicks.
He is so big that it doesn’t look like he is moving that fast. Long strides. Tough to bring down.
5-10 years ago this guy is the absolute drool-worthy traits prototype. Now you're seeing smaller receivers all the time. There's much more emphasis on fast-twitch, fast feet talent at WR than the big body, long arm guys.
He will be fighting for a spot on the practice squad.
I wouldn't worry about other teams snatching him.
BFW did play as a gunner at WVU. And the traits make you think he can be a very good gunner with more upside than Smith at WR.
could be due to inexperience and/or poor technique. Maybe he doesn’t get off the LOS quickly enough, or doesn’t explode out of his breaks, put him in with some NFL coaching and let’s see how he does.
4.38 is 4.38. Gotta be able to put that to use somewhere.
No, that's kind of the point here. If the guy can't play anywhere near that speed, the number means nothing. If he can't run routes or catch, it means nothing. Defenses will know pretty quickly if a guy is nothing more than a straight line speed number, who poses no real threat to make a play.
He shows the ability to make the contested catches. Granted it's a highlight reel and who knows how he pans out but for an UDFA, I'm interested to watch him going forward.
Highlights
I'd settle for a Calvin Johnson-caliber WR every other week.
Just sit him on the off weeks ;>)
That thought crossed my mind too.
Also, whoever posted above that he has stiff hips, agree with that too. He doesn't change direction all that fast.
That said, some of the plays in his highlight reel are pretty impressive for a UDFA.
Me too!
Nobody drafted him.
Barring injury, who is he beating out?
What is not obvious to us is how the Giants are going to fix those inadequacies.
So ask yourself, "Would the Giants have signed Wheaton if Daboll, et al, were not confident that there is a place for Wheaton on the team, even if he is not the second coming of Plaxico Burress?"
I was thinking the same thing - How does he go undrafted? ... low IQ? Attitude? ... Both?
Not judging him because I do not know anything about him or did any research - just wondering?
Glad he made it to us though. Could turn out to be (very?) productive in a couple years?
Nobody. Not on this year's team, at any rate. But that's kinda the point. He's a developmental prospect. His spot on this year's practice squad is secure, and if he proves his mettle on special teams, maybe he gets activated as a reserve WR on Sundays.
His time to threaten for significant playing time probably doesn't come for another year.
Should be a fun prospect to track during camp and preseason. Maybe Coach Groh can make something of him. At this point, there are at least ten WRs ahead of him, so expectations are nil.