Giants all-in on WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/2/2023 2:06 pm
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
44s
Couple nuggets on undrafted WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton: The Giants hosted him on one of their 30 pre-draft visits. And he's getting $236K guaranteed, per source. That's a full season salary on the practice squad ($216K) plus a $20K signing bonus. Clearly someone they want to develop.


*****

On a side note, if you watch the following, he doesn't really play to that sub-4.4 speed. He's fast, but he's not in Jalin's league.
NEW YORK GIANTS: Bryce Ford-Wheaton ᴴᴰ - ( New Window )
I wouldn't expect a guy that tall  
BlackLight : 5/2/2023 2:09 pm : link
to be that fast. But I would expect him to use his height and range to act as a substitute for having breakaway speed. Like if a WR was ten feet tall, it wouldn't much matter what his 40 time clocked in at.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/2/2023 2:12 pm : link
So, what is the problem with this guy?  
George from PA : 5/2/2023 2:15 pm : link
Sounds like a Randy Moss.....how does he go undrafted?
I may be nuts  
Biteymax22 : 5/2/2023 2:16 pm : link
But watching him move my first thought is Cordarrelle Patterson. I wonder how he'd do returning kicks.
RE: So, what is the problem with this guy?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/2/2023 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16107468 George from PA said:
Quote:
Sounds like a Randy Moss.....how does he go undrafted?


Because he doesn't play like Randy Moss.
RE: I may be nuts  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/2/2023 2:17 pm : link
In comment 16107469 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
But watching him move my first thought is Cordarrelle Patterson. I wonder how he'd do returning kicks.


I don't see that speed on tape.

But he is a big target with decent speed.
RE: So, what is the problem with this guy?  
Toth029 : 5/2/2023 2:18 pm : link
In comment 16107468 George from PA said:
Quote:
Sounds like a Randy Moss.....how does he go undrafted?


He isn't a disciplined route runner and doesn't play 4.4 fast.
His not playing to his sub-4.4 speed  
Section331 : 5/2/2023 2:18 pm : link
could be due to inexperience and/or poor technique. Maybe he doesn’t get off the LOS quickly enough, or doesn’t explode out of his breaks, put him in with some NFL coaching and let’s see how he does.

Even if he doesn’t develop into a rotational WR, his athleticism could play well on ST’s. Has he returned kicks before?
RE: His not playing to his sub-4.4 speed  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/2/2023 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16107475 Section331 said:
Quote:
could be due to inexperience and/or poor technique. Maybe he doesn’t get off the LOS quickly enough, or doesn’t explode out of his breaks, put him in with some NFL coaching and let’s see how he does.

Even if he doesn’t develop into a rotational WR, his athleticism could play well on ST’s. Has he returned kicks before?


I don't think so. Just look at his highlights.

Some guys play faster than their timed speed (Hyatt).

Some guys play faster than their timed speed.

I love to use Jerry Rice. He ran a 4.6. Ever see him caught from behind?
Older  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/2/2023 2:23 pm : link
Giants fans will remember Stacy Robinson.

A "speed merchant" who was fast, but he never played to his timed speed.
How about Brian Alford the Purdue WR  
debo_GIANTS : 5/2/2023 2:27 pm : link
Drafted in the 3rd round in 1998 (same class as Moss)

Ran a 4.4 forty, one of the top in that class... Similar knock on him was not being able to run the route tree.

I remember getting fired up about his preseason and I think he had one or two long TD's but ultimately was out of the league in a couple years.

As a WVU Fan  
SW_84 : 5/2/2023 2:29 pm : link
he has the tools, but concentration is definitely an issue. He had a ton of drops, and many of them (he lost the Pitt - WVU game last year with a pair of them) came at critical points.

His highlights from the Pitt game in general are a great example of then highs and lows in his game.

Wish him the best, but I dont really have high expectations for him.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Older  
jvm52106 : 5/2/2023 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16107483 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Giants fans will remember Stacy Robinson.

A "speed merchant" who was fast, but he never played to his timed speed.


I would add Nicks to that, he played much faster than his timed speed.
Brian Alford caught two passes in his NFL career  
Greg from LI : 5/2/2023 2:30 pm : link
Which was extremely brief. Accorsi has plenty of draft debacles on his record, and Alford was one of the worst. He actually traded up in the third to pick that guy.
Best line on him was from a scout  
Sy'56 : 5/2/2023 2:31 pm : link
"You play like Calvin Johnson one week, then a guy that can't stick to a roster the next"
On the other hand  
Ron Johnson : 5/2/2023 2:32 pm : link
4.38 is 4.38. Gotta be able to put that to use somewhere.
The person who put that video  
jvm52106 : 5/2/2023 2:33 pm : link
together used the same highlights multiple times.

Overall I think he is basically Hodgins but with just a tad less wiggle.
RE: As a WVU Fan  
Carl in CT : 5/2/2023 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16107492 SW_84 said:
Quote:
he has the tools, but concentration is definitely an issue. He had a ton of drops, and many of them (he lost the Pitt - WVU game last year with a pair of them) came at critical points.

His highlights from the Pitt game in general are a great example of then highs and lows in his game.

Wish him the best, but I dont really have high expectations for him. Link - ( New Window )


Nothing Stone hands Slayton or Engram never did.
RE: On the other hand  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/2/2023 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16107498 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
4.38 is 4.38. Gotta be able to put that to use somewhere.


That's my point. 4.38 is not 4.38.

Some players run slower with the pads on than when they do in their shorts.

Both Jalin and Bryce ran the same time. Do they look the same to you?
Looks like he was playing in a Jason Garrett  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 5/2/2023 2:40 pm : link
offense with all the stick routes. Big guy. Probably has buildup speed as opposed to short quickness, but who knows?

They paid him because they wanted him. Obviously, a lot to work with and a lot to work on.
Jalin  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/2/2023 2:41 pm : link
looks like he runs faster than his track time on the football field.
Bian Alford's nickname was  
Adam G in Big D : 5/2/2023 2:45 pm : link
"50/50"
Some WRs play faster than their time  
BlackLight : 5/2/2023 2:52 pm : link
because they way they move puts defenders on their back foot. They worry about getting beat, so they overthink how they defend the guy. Like Beckham - he was fast, but I imagine he scared the shit out of DBs because they couldn't anticipate what he was gonna do.

Wheaton's fast, but he might be easy to anticipate in his route-running. DBs don't stress about him, because they know he'll do something wrong that allows them to keep up.
RE: Bian Alford's nickname was  
ZogZerg : 5/2/2023 2:52 pm : link
In comment 16107516 Adam G in Big D said:
Quote:
"50/50"


LOL.
Bottom line. The NFL is tough. Physical traits only get you so far. You have work real hard to be successful.
maybe he can be next victor cruz find  
giantsFC : 5/2/2023 2:59 pm : link
team is due for one of these gems. so many FA WR hype duds. one has to work out.
RE: Brian Alford caught two passes in his NFL career  
AcidTest : 5/2/2023 3:01 pm : link
In comment 16107496 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Which was extremely brief. Accorsi has plenty of draft debacles on his record, and Alford was one of the worst. He actually traded up in the third to pick that guy.


I have a vague recollection that Accorsi traded up for Alford because a lot of WRs were being taken and Mara complained that as a consequence the Giants were going to be left with "dog food."
RE: Best line on him was from a scout  
Beezer : 5/2/2023 3:05 pm : link
In comment 16107497 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
"You play like Calvin Johnson one week, then a guy that can't stick to a roster the next"


Would be a big deal if he played like Calvin Johnson for 8 or 9 games! :)
I refuse to get excited about his potential..........  
GiantBlue : 5/2/2023 3:11 pm : link
Because I was all in on Ramses Barden; thinking he was the next Plaxico we missed so much.....and CLUNK!

Then there was that tall Canadian...something, something John and he was a big clunker.

If Wheaton is the next Moss or Plaxico.....I will be ecstatic!
I trust no one with a hyphenated name,  
MattinKY : 5/2/2023 3:15 pm : link
this shows an obvious lack of commitment.
RE: I refuse to get excited about his potential..........  
knowledgetimmons : 5/2/2023 3:17 pm : link
In comment 16107556 GiantBlue said:
Quote:


Rysen John? Anthony Dable? Who remembers the legend Cory Washington?
The good part about this  
Dave on the UWS : 5/2/2023 3:20 pm : link
is he's an UDFA, NOT a draft choice. You take a flyer on his athletic ability, give him pro coaching, teach him HOW to play the position and see what you've got. He wouldn't be the first guy to develop starting this way. Its a really good gamble, with no downside.
PS for a year  
AcesUp : 5/2/2023 3:23 pm : link
Then he's got a real shot at the roster and potentially playing time after all these 1 year contracts move on. Maybe a hedge as your big body heading into next year's draft if Hodgins prices himself out of an extension.
RE: I may be nuts  
Wildcardgiants : 5/2/2023 3:25 pm : link
In comment 16107469 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
But watching him move my first thought is Cordarrelle Patterson. I wonder how he'd do returning kicks.


LOL. He looks like him so you think he'll have the same skill set???
As Schmelk and Medows allude to yesterday  
Tony in Tampa : 5/2/2023 3:35 pm : link
How will this guy make the Giants roster now? They have quality WR who will start and play specials. They may only keep 7 WRs. If he shows anything in the preseason and makes it to the practice squad will he stick there or be signed by another team during the season.
RE: How about Brian Alford the Purdue WR  
Milton : 5/2/2023 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16107491 debo_GIANTS said:
Quote:
Drafted in the 3rd round in 1998. Ran a 4.4 forty, one of the top in that class... Similar knock on him was not being able to run the route tree.
They traded away their 4th round pick to move up in round three because Wellington said that after Alford there was nothing left but "dog shit" at the receiver position. I hope it turns out better for Hyatt than it did for Alford.
The most impressive play in his 2022  
BSIMatt : 5/2/2023 3:39 pm : link
highlights..is the very first play..and that was a bubble screen he took 60 yards.

All the other highlights, look like contested catches with the DB all over him. I didn't see one play where he got over the top..looked more like Golladay highlights from a couple years back..so yeah..the 40s can be misleading.

From Zierlien:

Quote:

Ford-Wheaton is a big, long wideout specializing in downfield jump-ball victories. He’s a high-riser with an above-average wingspan, but he rarely slips past press coverage easily and fails to separate like he should relative to the blazing speed he showed at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s a raw route runner with tight hips and a lack of attention to detail that allows defenders to anticipate breaks and contest his catches on a regular basis.

Had just three 100-yard games over three seasons.
Lacks the functional foot quickness to slip press coverage unscathed.
Fails to gain much separation at the stem.
Rounded routes allow cornerbacks to undercut throws.
His route tree had very few limbs on it.


Stiff hipped, strider who struggles with press and rounding off his routes. Maybe the Giants see a guy who was misused by his OC and think they can get something out of him.
Bryce Ford-Wheaton 2022 West Virginia Highlights - ( New Window )
Reminds me of a poor mans Plaxico Burress.  
barens : 5/2/2023 3:39 pm : link
.
Chase Claypool?  
WestCoastGFan : 5/2/2023 3:44 pm : link
perhaps
don't  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/2/2023 3:48 pm : link
take my "yeah, but" posts as criticism that we should not have signed him.

For a UDFA, he's worth the gamble.

But I've seen people on Twitter say he's our next Victor Cruz.

Perspective.
He is not afraid of contact  
Reale01 : 5/2/2023 3:54 pm : link
So that's a plus. He is a hands catcher in the highlights.
RE: As Schmelk and Medows allude to yesterday  
AcesUp : 5/2/2023 3:54 pm : link
In comment 16107585 Tony in Tampa said:
Quote:
How will this guy make the Giants roster now? They have quality WR who will start and play specials. They may only keep 7 WRs. If he shows anything in the preseason and makes it to the practice squad will he stick there or be signed by another team during the season.


Unless he's got special teams ability it's tough for a team to get him on an active roster. Even if they want an active WR, they'll probably elect to go for an established vet like a Crowder who could very well be on our PS as well.

The Hodgins signing with us was a little rare because of how desperate our team was coupled with with the familiarity Daboll/Schoen had with the player. And he had a few years in the league. The fear of a raw rookie being poached of a PS is a little overdone.
I was wrong...  
Milton : 5/2/2023 3:56 pm : link
It wasn't dog shit, it was dog meat.
From Eric Kennedy (April 27, 1998)...
Quote:
They traded up 15 spots in the third round with arch rival Philadelphia to draft Alford and gave up their fourth rounder in order to do so. Not only were the Giants very high on him, but they may have felt that the Colts, who picked right after Philly, might be tempted to keep the local boy in-state (the Colts drafted E.G. Green right after the Giants took Alford). “Well (Team Co-Owner Wellington Mara) leaned over to me and said we were going to get dog meat when we selected (with their own third round pick),” said Director of Personnel Tom Boisture. “I agreed with him and thought it would be important for us to try to move up.” According to several reports, the Giants had Jurevicius and Alford ranked 1-2 among the receivers remaining in the draft and there was a big debate in the second round whether to take Jurevicius or Alford. The Giants ended up with both. “We had a need, and it cost us a fourth round pick to get two players at a position that is very important in Jim’s offense,” said Boisture.
 
ryanmkeane : 5/2/2023 4:29 pm : link
Watching those highlights, he looks exactly like Kevin White. Ironically, from the same school, and a guy who could not put it together in the NFL.
Playing slower than his speed is a poor way of saying: He does not get  
Marty in Albany : 5/2/2023 4:31 pm : link
separation from the DB because he is not a shifty runner. The DB anticipates his moves and stays with him. Wheaton has to fight off the DB to make the catch. Luckily, Wheaton can usually do this because he is probably 4-6 inches taller and maybe 25 lbs heavier than the DB.

Maybe Wheaton will be limited in the types of routes that he can run, but with his size and speed, the Giants are sure to find plays that he can run very effectively because of his size, speed, and willingness to mix it up with the defenders going for the ball.

My conclusion: Wheaton may only be a "one trick" pony, but last season the Giants didn't even have a pony. So, good for us!

RE: RE: I may be nuts  
Ivan15 : 5/2/2023 4:32 pm : link
In comment 16107473 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16107469 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


But watching him move my first thought is Cordarrelle Patterson. I wonder how he'd do returning kicks.



I don't see that speed on tape.

But he is a big target with decent speed.
___________________________
He is so big that it doesn’t look like he is moving that fast. Long strides. Tough to bring down.
Not a commentary on the player  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/2/2023 4:33 pm : link
but I think it's interesting to see how the trends in the league can shift with time.

5-10 years ago this guy is the absolute drool-worthy traits prototype. Now you're seeing smaller receivers all the time. There's much more emphasis on fast-twitch, fast feet talent at WR than the big body, long arm guys.
The reason his 4.38 doesn’t look like Hyatt’s  
BillT : 5/2/2023 4:41 pm : link
Is because Hyatt probably really runs 4.28 or something near it. It’s like OBJ’s supposed 4.4 whatever. Ya don’t have to believe everything you’re told.
RE: As Schmelk and Medows allude to yesterday  
ZogZerg : 5/2/2023 4:43 pm : link
In comment 16107585 Tony in Tampa said:
Quote:
How will this guy make the Giants roster now? They have quality WR who will start and play specials. They may only keep 7 WRs. If he shows anything in the preseason and makes it to the practice squad will he stick there or be signed by another team during the season.


He will be fighting for a spot on the practice squad.
I wouldn't worry about other teams snatching him.
Looks more like a TE to me  
TXRabbit : 5/2/2023 4:47 pm : link
put a few more lbs on him and send him up the middle.
BFW will need to show  
Breeze_94 : 5/2/2023 6:13 pm : link
That he can play specials to make this roster. If you are going to be a WR6, you need to have value there. He is competing with Jeff Smith - not Shep- for a roster spot IMO.

BFW did play as a gunner at WVU. And the traits make you think he can be a very good gunner with more upside than Smith at WR.

Really, no Kenny Golladay comps?  
MOOPS : 5/2/2023 6:19 pm : link
Where have all the pessimists gone?
RE: RE: His not playing to his sub-4.4 speed  
Matt M. : 5/2/2023 6:23 pm : link
In comment 16107480 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16107475 Section331 said:


Quote:


could be due to inexperience and/or poor technique. Maybe he doesn’t get off the LOS quickly enough, or doesn’t explode out of his breaks, put him in with some NFL coaching and let’s see how he does.

Even if he doesn’t develop into a rotational WR, his athleticism could play well on ST’s. Has he returned kicks before?



I don't think so. Just look at his highlights.

Some guys play faster than their timed speed (Hyatt).

Some guys play faster than their timed speed.

I love to use Jerry Rice. He ran a 4.6. Ever see him caught from behind?
Not the same level, but we used to hear Toomer didn't have good speed, but he also made a habit of getting behind DBs and not getting caught from behind.
RE: On the other hand  
Matt M. : 5/2/2023 6:26 pm : link
In comment 16107498 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
4.38 is 4.38. Gotta be able to put that to use somewhere.
No, that's kind of the point here. If the guy can't play anywhere near that speed, the number means nothing. If he can't run routes or catch, it means nothing. Defenses will know pretty quickly if a guy is nothing more than a straight line speed number, who poses no real threat to make a play.
RE: RE: On the other hand  
Tom the Giants fan. : 5/2/2023 6:42 pm : link
In comment 16107761 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 16107498 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


4.38 is 4.38. Gotta be able to put that to use somewhere.

No, that's kind of the point here. If the guy can't play anywhere near that speed, the number means nothing. If he can't run routes or catch, it means nothing. Defenses will know pretty quickly if a guy is nothing more than a straight line speed number, who poses no real threat to make a play.


He shows the ability to make the contested catches. Granted it's a highlight reel and who knows how he pans out but for an UDFA, I'm interested to watch him going forward.
Highlights - ( New Window )
RE: Best line on him was from a scout  
Jim in Tampa : 5/2/2023 7:36 pm : link
In comment 16107497 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
"You play like Calvin Johnson one week, then a guy that can't stick to a roster the next"

I'd settle for a Calvin Johnson-caliber WR every other week.

Just sit him on the off weeks ;>)
RE: Looks more like a TE to me  
Del Shofner : 5/2/2023 7:53 pm : link
In comment 16107682 TXRabbit said:
Quote:
put a few more lbs on him and send him up the middle.


That thought crossed my mind too.

Also, whoever posted above that he has stiff hips, agree with that too. He doesn't change direction all that fast.

That said, some of the plays in his highlight reel are pretty impressive for a UDFA.
RE: RE: Best line on him was from a scout  
HBart : 5/2/2023 7:57 pm : link
In comment 16107819 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16107497 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


"You play like Calvin Johnson one week, then a guy that can't stick to a roster the next"


I'd settle for a Calvin Johnson-caliber WR every other week.

Just sit him on the off weeks ;>)


Me too!
Saw some clips  
David B. : 5/2/2023 11:32 pm : link
Don't see much to get excited over. He looks like a big, possession WR in his highlights. Not Victor Cruz.

Nobody drafted him.

Barring injury, who is he beating out?
If Wheaton's inadequacies are obvious to us, then they are certainly  
Marty in Albany : 5/2/2023 11:54 pm : link
obvious to the Giants.

What is not obvious to us is how the Giants are going to fix those inadequacies.

So ask yourself, "Would the Giants have signed Wheaton if Daboll, et al, were not confident that there is a place for Wheaton on the team, even if he is not the second coming of Plaxico Burress?"
RE: So, what is the problem with this guy?  
short lease : 5/3/2023 12:01 am : link
In comment 16107468 George from PA said:
Quote:
Sounds like a Randy Moss.....how does he go undrafted?


I was thinking the same thing - How does he go undrafted? ... low IQ? Attitude? ... Both?

Not judging him because I do not know anything about him or did any research - just wondering?

Glad he made it to us though. Could turn out to be (very?) productive in a couple years?
RE: Saw some clips  
BlackLight : 5/3/2023 2:36 am : link
In comment 16108111 David B. said:
Quote:
Don't see much to get excited over. He looks like a big, possession WR in his highlights. Not Victor Cruz.

Nobody drafted him.

Barring injury, who is he beating out?


Nobody. Not on this year's team, at any rate. But that's kinda the point. He's a developmental prospect. His spot on this year's practice squad is secure, and if he proves his mettle on special teams, maybe he gets activated as a reserve WR on Sundays.

His time to threaten for significant playing time probably doesn't come for another year.
The Giants are willing to  
section125 : 5/3/2023 6:42 am : link
take a chance on a guy with measurables. Out of all the WRs on the roster(15), 10 are only signed thru this year. They will have openings after this season. Why not take a chance on a big guy with speed on the cheap? For $236k, they get to see what he can do, teach him how to play WR and maybe steal a player that at worst is a kick butt ST player.
I think Eric’s ‘all-in’ headline contained a bit of irony/hyperbole.  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/3/2023 6:56 am : link
Committing to a year of practice squad pay isn’t much of anything, really. Kalil Pimpleton was on the practice squad all of 2022. He’s not exactly a foundational player. Besides, the contract probably includes offset language that relieves the Giants of their obligation if Ford-Wheaton lands on another team’s practice squad and earns that money elsewhere.

Should be a fun prospect to track during camp and preseason. Maybe Coach Groh can make something of him. At this point, there are at least ten WRs ahead of him, so expectations are nil.
I'd like to see him destroy on specials  
Jim in Forest Hills : 5/3/2023 10:18 am : link
I want to see him give incredible effort. Lets see how bad he wants it. Is he a Like to win guy or a hate to lose guy?
