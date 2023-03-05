Post-draft, what are the weakest starters on the team?

Our top three draftees are likely to start, and that’s always a crapshoot. But assuming they can show they belong, my weakest are:
Safety. Pinnock/McCain/Belton can contribute, but not sure we have even an average starter.
ILB. Same thing with Davis, McFadden, and Beavers, but mitigated since this is mostly a two down position.
After that, Glowinski may be the weakest link among starters. Obviously this assumes Ezeuda and Neal can improve from their rookie performances.
Depth on the other hand, is concerning. Swing tackle and ER in particular.
What say you?
Big question at safety with Julian Love gone.
Big question at left guard.
Also, there will be growing pains with Banks and JMS.
The corners and safety rooms got a ton of raw talent....which I hope can be trained into quality starters.
Love was smart, tough and dependable, but limited.
The biggest need is quality Edge rotation.
I agree about Hyatt. He'll have a role but not be a constant fixture onnthe field. I still think we are lacking overall at WR but the good news is that we know Daboll and Kafka can scheme around what they have. They don't have a guy that is gonna draw the best defender or have a defense completely change what they do off of any one guy. But Daboll and Kafka have more tools in their tool box now. We have the ability to run crossing routes, run deep, have size, have speed, have quickness. The one thing we don't have and most teams don't either is a guy that can break tackles but that is nitpicking. You can scheme around the deficiencies of each player at WR. It is much more difficult to do with OG. Safeties cam be troublesome too but Wink is a master at putting his guys in positions to succeed so I'm not concerned there either. Same with ILB because we rarely play with 2 ILB on the field at once. The issues come with injuries to McKinney and Okereke. One, who replaces them. Two, who are the guys that will practice with the green dot. Love is easily the biggest loss this offseason.
I have to believe he is more comfortable with this group year two and will have even more wrinkles to throw at offenses this year.
I also have to believe he was okay with not re-signing Love. He must have something up his sleeve with regard to safety.
OG - Glow is stop gap, Brederson wasn't able to keep gates on the bench last year and was rotated, and Ezedu needs to stay on the field.
Bobby at ILB and Waller at TE are the biggest upgrades.
On paper we’re still probably looking at WR, CB and interior OL as the weakest units with the caveat that we have 3 premium picks ready to step in there on day 1.
The safety spot Love occupied stands out as well.
I have to believe he is more comfortable with this group year two and will have even more wrinkles to throw at offenses this year.
I also have to believe he was okay with not re-signing Love. He must have something up his sleeve with regard to safety.
I expect a lot of nickel and dime defense. We beefed up the DL and got a better ILB so hopefully the run D will be better. S will be the biggest question mark in these defenses. We know Wink will mix and match his CBs. Are we stout enough on the edges to get into 2nd and 3rd and longs? That still needs to be answered but we are better up front and at CB than we were last year.
D comes down to how well they can stop the run imv but I feel they have made big strides here. Secondary will be pretty solid but a lot of youth growing pains is part of it. Stop the run and unleash the chaos.
I think Wink did a exceptional job last year and excited to see this years version of D.
I don’t disagree with any of this, but the I see Slayton (700+ yards in 3 of 4 seasons) and Hodgins as legit. Shep/Crowder/Campbell, if one of them can stay healthy can be steady pros. Robinson/Hyatt can be factors. So rating weaknesses, not strengths, I am not overly concerned with WR.
Didn’t forget, but you start two ILB. My concern is for the “other” ILB.
To your point, I hope he starts and is good asap. I think his play will improve Glowinski's play as well as whoever is on the other side of him. It usually takes a few games if not a couple of months for the line to gel. I know I will be pulling hair out if JMS struggles in the beginning.
I really wish we didn't re-sign him, especially to that number. Just unnecessary. And Shepard...I mean I think he just needs to retire.
2 catches for 42 yards (1st regular season game)
did not play in second regular season game
1 catch for 4 yards (playoff game)
He didn't have a 100 yard receiving game.
Only four games did he have more than 80 yards.
He scored 2 touchdowns all year.
As for the question, ILB and S. I would've loved to have drafted Drew Sanders in Round 2.
Darius Slayton is a low end starter. He doesn't scare anyone.
I really wish we didn't re-sign him, especially to that number. Just unnecessary. And Shepard...I mean I think he just needs to retire.
I felt the same way, but am trying to look at it as that Slayton and Sheppard are now our Sills and Board. Better depth pieces. I wouldn't be surprised to see them released/moved (hey a 7th rd pick can be packaged to move up in the draft;) before the start of the season, especially if there are better alternatives available.
But they simply need more productivity out of him. I still don't really understand why he hasn't progressed since his rookie season. It's not like he's a dog.
Weird how? I felt like Love is an intelligent guy whose got a plan for after football but knows he has to get the most while he's playing. Giants felt like they could replace him at lesser cost and safety, unless other worldly, isn't a place to overpay.
both are basically minimum salary veterans with limitations and in davis' case he's extremely injury prone so that 2nd LB spot will likely be a day 3 draft pick. either mcfadden again who wasn't very good last year or beavers who is coming off an acl.
typing that out, trading for isiah simmons would be a really good idea to help fill in both needs.
on offense the weakest starters are neal and the iol but im not as worried about that. they are high picks and they will eventually figure it out. Bredeson is a solid option at either of LG or C. he played as well or better than gates/feliciano last year.
the wide receivers are now going from underrated to criminally under rated. hodgins was a plus starter. slayton was at least average. campbell is someone they clearly liked. wandale will be back at some point and he was looking like the best of the above before he got hurt. hyatt has more talent than anyone else in the room. crowder and shepard are veteran depth. that position group is light years ahead of where it was at the end of the season when golladay and marcus johnson were still getting dressed. and that's before factoring in that waller plays half his snaps from slot/wide alignments.
I think there's a pretty wide range of outcomes for that unit because of all the upside and uncertainty - could be top 10 unit or among the worst in the league.
but that whole thing with Julian Love leaving was weird.
Weird how? I felt like Love is an intelligent guy whose got a plan for after football but knows he has to get the most while he's playing. Giants felt like they could replace him at lesser cost and safety, unless other worldly, isn't a place to overpay.
No. They offered him a big contract during the bye week. They wanted him back.
Agreed. Geez, if you told me a year ago that Love would be gone, but Slayton would be back...
QB - Jones: Not sparking any debate, he is what he is
RB - Barkley & Breida with Gray behind: elite starter, quality backup and a rookie. Brightwell or Corbin for depth. Good unit
TE - Waller, Bellinger with Sweeney & Cager: elite starter, very promising 2nd TE and decent depth. Strong unit, Waller durability is a concern but I really like Bellinger.
WR - Hodgins, Campbell, Slayton, Hyatt, Robinson, Shepard: impossible to decipher starters here. Lacking top end #1, lots of depth but mostly guys that haven't established themselves or have durability issues. Overall a higher risk unit and overall fairly weak.
OL - Thomas, Ezeudu, JMS, Glowinski, Neal with Phillips and Bredeson as key backups (or Bredeson starts with Ezeudu as backup): Some elite talent, three young players drafted early we hope are qualitiy starters this year and a JAG RG. Meh unit that becomes very good if Neal and JMS are good this year.
LB - Ojulari, Thibodeaux, Okereke... Beavers or Davis. With Ward as a second key backup. Starters are strong. Not much depth especially outside and some worries about durability (AO). Decent unit that lacks depth. Some risk here as KT looked good but remains a projection.
DL - Williams and Lawrence with RNR and A'SR as key backups: Elite starters and very solid backups in place and likely a 5th guy that's decent. Maybe the best and deepest unit on the roster
Corner - Jackson, Banks, Flott.. (guessing now) Robinson, Holmes, McCloud as key depth: thin unit that gets a lot better if Banks is good early. Depth is mostly young unproven talent, JAGs or players with durability issues. Thin unit, unproven. Worrisome.
Safety - McKinney, Pinnock, Belton, Owens, McCain: One great starter and a lot of young unproven players and a JAG. Thin unit for sure.
So.. to answer the question, weakest starters are probably Pinnock, whomever starts at ILB beside Okereke, maybe our slot CB. WR#2 & #3 might be pretty weak.
Secondary seems like the weakest unit(s) overall, thin and not a lot of proven top end talent but some young players that might ascend. I quite like Flott and if he and Banks are good that changes the outlook of CB tremendously.
Jeremiah Trotter...Jr. If that doesn't make you feel old...I still remember that hit his father put on Feagles like it was yesterday.
Eagle/Commander fuck.
#DOMINANT...not
But they simply need more productivity out of him. I still don't really understand why he hasn't progressed since his rookie season. It's not like he's a dog.
i like slayton too, he just has bad hands and somehow the rookie season was an outlier. remember his first mini camp when he dropped everything in sight? i think that's really who he is (and who this regime saw in training camp when they were about to cut him).
in his last 2 years at auburn he had 54 receptions and 11 drops. 1 drop for every 5 receptions.
in the last 3 years as a nyg he has 120 receptions and 18 drops. 1 drop for every 6 receptions
so in 5 of his last 6 years every other game he is dropping a catchable ball and only securing about 30% of his contested catches.
as rookie he had 48 receptions and just 3 drops. 1 drop for every 16 receptions. his contested catch rate was 48% at 12/25 and we know several of those were difficult long ones. the 12 contested catches in that 1 year were almost double his entire auburn career (7) and not far off his entire nyg career since (16).
maybe more security from the contract will help his confidence. or maybe his rookie year was just a fluke where he made 5 or 6 tough catches he usually doesn't make. he's a good guy who has some level of chemistry with jones, and to his credit he did expand his game last year and get more dangerous after the catch on those crossers. at least when he caught them...
but that whole thing with Julian Love leaving was weird.
Agreed. Geez, if you told me a year ago that Love would be gone, but Slayton would be back...
There has to be more to the story with Love. He took a lesser deal with Seattle. The narrative - which may be correct because it fits - is that the Giants made an offer, when he didn't accept, they used that cap space on others. It fits. But it left a pretty good question mark.
Everyone keeps talking about Pinnock, but I wonder if they simply want to get Belton in there too.
I don't like players who disappear for long stretches of games or the season.
You had better believe the defenses will know when Haytt is in the game.
Except Giants fans.
I don't like players who disappear for long stretches of games or the season.
i agree with that. i would have chosen love over him 100/100. and tbf i'd also have chosen love over campbell probably bc who knows if he can even stay healthy.
i think he's back for all the reasons you mentioned (good guy, hard worker, etc) and because this was a putrid year for FA WRs. i hope he can be a little better than last year but i wouldn't say im optimistic about that.
Seems most other teams would disagree on his potential as he has been in the league two years after being a high draft pick and has already been waived by three teams. I guess everyone loves a project...
But a big reason why we were last was DJ's inability to take advantage of open receivers down field. There were a few articles illustrating this toward the end of last season. Maybe he didn't feel confident to look because of his poor protection, or maybe he didn't feel the need to. He seems to have alluded to that when explaining the changes he made to his game. I can't remember exactly how he put it, but it was a take on the expression better is the enemy of the good.
Schoen and Daboll appeared to have a plan for this draft, but aside from AT, the OL is still shaky and unproven. I am optimistic that JMS and Neal will develop to be solid starters over the next 2 years, but both the LG and RG could be below average starters.
The front 7 on D is still relatively thin behind the starters, especially at LB and Edge. Where does the pass rush come from if Williams, Kayvon or Ojulari go down?
Adding quantity to WRs and DBs does not prove either group has gotten better, especially the guys that are currently rehabbing from injury.
I think RB and TE are better, but if opposing D know they can slow them down by taking out Barkley and Waller then they will continue to struggle to score points against better teams.
The Giants addressed the glaring needs in the roster, but I think they are still a year away from really hitting full turnaround.
But we were last in the league in big plays and now they've gone out and brought in Parris Campbell and drafted Hyatt. So that tells you all you need to know.
But a big reason why we were last was DJ's inability to take advantage of open receivers down field.
I highly doubt the team sees it this way. They just signed DJ to a big contract, and this comes after declining on his 5th year option a year ago so clearly he showed them what they wanted to see. Then add the fact that adding speed to the passing game and getting Jones better down field weapons was so clearly a massive priority for the team this season, I find it hard to believe Slayton was the goods and Jones was the problem here.
Our rookies will, most likely, have growing pains, and so will the Eagles. Difference is the Eagles lost Pro Bowl talent, the Giants did not.
I am also very interested in this. I followed Wink this past season and he made reference to that ILB as his bread and butter and he always pays extra attention. Hoping he found and can develop a good player here.
A rookie TE, that was hurt a number of games (no names after that)
WRs of: Slayton, Sills, rookie Robinson, and who else??? Hodgins joined late. Golladay and Toney were literally taking up space.
Rotating OL due to a number of injuries.
If you all don't think there has been a massive improvement in receivers for 2023 I think you already forgot what they had. Sure, they are far from what Seattle or Cincy has, but far ahead of what they had last year at this time.
Agreed. Geez, if you told me a year ago that Love would be gone, but Slayton would be back...
There has to be more to the story with Love. He took a lesser deal with Seattle. The narrative - which may be correct because it fits - is that the Giants made an offer, when he didn't accept, they used that cap space on others. It fits. But it left a pretty good question mark.
Everyone keeps talking about Pinnock, but I wonder if they simply want to get Belton in there too.
Love was a good player for us but if you look at the DBs this group has brought in, he doesnt fit the traits they look for and would probably never have been drafted by this group.
Maybe they just wanted something else Long Term. Also they could view it as a spot to save against the cap. If investing in Mckinney maybe just keep drafting to fill the rest of the Safety slots.
2. LT Thomas
3. RB Barkley
4. TE Waller
5. Edge Thibs
6. S McKinney
7. DL Williams
8. CB Jackson
9. LB Okereke
10. QB Jones
11. Edge Ojulari
12. RT Neal (big year 2 leap coming)
13. DL Robinson
14. C Schmitz
15. CB Banks (CB is tough as a rookie)
16. WR Hodgins
17. SWR Campbell
18. LG Bredeson
19. WR Slayton
20. RG Glowinski
21. S McCain/Belton/Pinnock - no idea who wins that job
22. SCB Holmes (could be internal upgrades - Flott/Arob)
23. LB Davis
Agreed. Geez, if you told me a year ago that Love would be gone, but Slayton would be back...
There has to be more to the story with Love. He took a lesser deal with Seattle. The narrative - which may be correct because it fits - is that the Giants made an offer, when he didn't accept, they used that cap space on others. It fits. But it left a pretty good question mark.
Everyone keeps talking about Pinnock, but I wonder if they simply want to get Belton in there too.
Love was a good player for us but if you look at the DBs this group has brought in, he doesnt fit the traits they look for and would probably never have been drafted by this group.
Maybe they just wanted something else Long Term. Also they could view it as a spot to save against the cap. If investing in Mckinney maybe just keep drafting to fill the rest of the Safety slots.
All that could be true, but then it doesn't explain why the Giants initially offered Love a bigger contract than what he eventually got with Seattle.
Clearly the Giants' priorities shifted after Love turned down their offer. What exactly prompted the "shift" is a bit of a mystery. Maybe there was an "aha" moment in which the coaches convened and determined that yes, Belton + Pinnock + new S pickup would be sufficient after all.
Don't know if anything changed with Love. Seems they wanted him and JS set a value, held and was prepared to move on.
I don't know if that's fully accurate. If Jones had more time to throw on a consistent basis, Slayton would do much better.
Not saying he's a world beater, but he does have speed.
Don't know if anything changed with Love. Seems they wanted him and JS set a value, held and was prepared to move on.
Good point.
May have been amessage to agents moving forward that the firzt offer you get might be the only offer.
I'm interested to see how the Saquon negotiations take shape.