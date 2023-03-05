Post-draft, what are the weakest starters on the team? Pepe LePugh : 5/3/2023 9:20 am

Our top three draftees are likely to start, and that’s always a crapshoot. But assuming they can show they belong, my weakest are:

Safety. Pinnock/McCain/Belton can contribute, but not sure we have even an average starter.

ILB. Same thing with Davis, McFadden, and Beavers, but mitigated since this is mostly a two down position.

After that, Glowinski may be the weakest link among starters. Obviously this assumes Ezeuda and Neal can improve from their rookie performances.

Depth on the other hand, is concerning. Swing tackle and ER in particular.

What say you?