for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Brian Baldinger: Schedule Rumor

Costy16 : 5/3/2023 1:28 pm
The league announced that the schedule is expected to be released next Thursday, May 11th.

Yesterday on the "Inside The Huddle" Podcast, Baldinger said he is hearing Week 1 MNF will be Jets @ Giants on Sept 11th.

I'd take it with a grain of salt, but the NFL has always liked to commemorate Sept 11th by featuring teams from the cities affected playing in primetime.

Since the Giants play the AFCE this year, I think the preseason schedule might look a little different as well.
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: I changed my handle  
Optimus-NY : 5/3/2023 6:57 pm : link
In comment 16108895 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
Many years ago. Did you think you were the reason Colombo?




You couldn't have taken that form Family Guy. You got it from another poster here, namely myself. Just pointing that out before I hire Jackie Chiles to go after Seth!
I registered under my original handle silly  
Sneakers O'toole : 5/3/2023 7:00 pm : link
I changed it later, for my own reasons. None of them involving BBI, you personally, family guy, or even the Autobots!
And I've been under this handle  
Sneakers O'toole : 5/3/2023 7:02 pm : link
For a long. Long time
As I'm sure many long time posters would recognize  
Sneakers O'toole : 5/3/2023 7:03 pm : link
I used to be much more active
RE: I registered under my original handle silly  
Optimus-NY : 5/3/2023 7:06 pm : link
In comment 16108905 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
I changed it later, for my own reasons. None of them involving BBI, you personally, family guy, or even the Autobots!


I made that handle up years ago. You're caught in your own lie, but continue to double down. You just didn't know that someone would point it out one day and that it was me. Gimmee my props, s'all I'm saying.
RE: And I've been under this handle  
Optimus-NY : 5/3/2023 7:07 pm : link
In comment 16108908 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
For a long. Long time


I registered here in August of 2001. A longer time.
Are you a real person?  
Sneakers O'toole : 5/3/2023 7:09 pm : link
Like a functional adult with a job? You're just messing with us, right?
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/3/2023 7:10 pm : link
Optium & Sneakers...y'all gonna charge PPV for this rumble?
Can we get back to the schedule  
upstatenyg : 5/3/2023 7:14 pm : link
Any comments on Black Friday?

the 9/11 Angle of Jets/Giants is interesting.

7 pm is better.

RE: Are you a real person?  
Optimus-NY : 5/3/2023 7:15 pm : link
In comment 16108913 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
Like a functional adult with a job? You're just messing with us, right?


Why are you so triggered dude? This would have been over many posts ago. I don't need to be Columbo (proper spelling btw) or friggin Sherlock Holmes for the matter to point out the holes in your story. You saw the name Sneakers O'Toole---how I spelled it---and changed it from a lower case "t" to a capital "T". Just admit you saw it here first. What's even funnier is that some Family Guy writer saw that here and then went ahead and used it. Had me in stitches for as well as ticked off for years.
RE: ...  
Optimus-NY : 5/3/2023 7:16 pm : link
In comment 16108914 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Optium & Sneakers...y'all gonna charge PPV for this rumble?


This joker is a fraudster. Just trying to get him to fess up. I've already proven he's lied.
So they ripped you off  
Sneakers O'toole : 5/3/2023 7:21 pm : link
And I ripped them off? You know what, you do got a case!
By far  
Sneakers O'toole : 5/3/2023 7:23 pm : link
The most bizarre interaction I've had in some time
RE: So they ripped you off  
Optimus-NY : 5/3/2023 7:25 pm : link
In comment 16108929 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
And I ripped them off? You know what, you do got a case!


You couldn't have ripped them off you joker. Do the math. Your handle was registered in January of '06. That episode originally aired in April of 2007. You ripped ME off and they ripped me off.
Who  
McNally's_Nuts : 5/3/2023 7:34 pm : link
truly gives a shit.
RE: Who  
Optimus-NY : 5/3/2023 7:41 pm : link
In comment 16108940 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
truly gives a shit.


Getting my ducks in a row...
McNally nuts  
Sneakers O'toole : 5/3/2023 8:02 pm : link
Apparently only one very odd person
RE: McNally nuts  
Optimus-NY : 5/3/2023 8:25 pm : link
In comment 16108956 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
Apparently only one very odd person


Odd? What's really odd is how much you've lied/continuously gaslighted. I've been annoyed for years at this and kept quiet, while also laughing about it. Wanted to point it out.
Both of you are odd  
ElitoCanton : 5/3/2023 8:44 pm : link
just take your beef elsewhere. Both of you made this thread unreadable.
RE: RE: McNally nuts  
McNally's_Nuts : 5/3/2023 8:51 pm : link
In comment 16108972 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16108956 Sneakers O'toole said:


Quote:


Apparently only one very odd person



Odd? What's really odd is how much you've lied/continuously gaslighted. I've been annoyed for years at this and kept quiet, while also laughing about it. Wanted to point it out.



Do you want my therapists info? She is taking clients.
RE: RE: Just for historical significance  
bluefin : 5/3/2023 9:08 pm : link
In comment 16108860 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16108849 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


Sneakers O'Toole first appeared on Family Guy on April 27, 2007



Seth MacFarlane owes me some royalties too then.

That’s at least a year afterwards, this is actually interesting - does Mac Farlane lurk?
Hi Seth, that cowboy spoof was the worst movie I’ve ever seen.
RE: RE: RE: Just for historical significance  
Optimus-NY : 5/3/2023 9:14 pm : link
In comment 16109002 bluefin said:
Quote:
In comment 16108860 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16108849 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


Sneakers O'Toole first appeared on Family Guy on April 27, 2007



Seth MacFarlane owes me some royalties too then.


That’s at least a year afterwards, this is actually interesting - does Mac Farlane lurk?
Hi Seth, that cowboy spoof was the worst movie I’ve ever seen.


I'm telling the truth. The evidence is there. The writer of that episode isn't Seth. It's Cherry Cheva. Someone snuck that in there. This hack already admitted he changed his handle and lied about it's origin. He knows it too.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Just for historical significance  
bluefin : 5/3/2023 9:39 pm : link
In comment 16109008 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16109002 bluefin said:


Quote:


In comment 16108860 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16108849 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


Sneakers O'Toole first appeared on Family Guy on April 27, 2007



Seth MacFarlane owes me some royalties too then.


That’s at least a year afterwards, this is actually interesting - does Mac Farlane lurk?
Hi Seth, that cowboy spoof was the worst movie I’ve ever seen.



I'm telling the truth. The evidence is there. The writer of that episode isn't Seth. It's Cherry Cheva. Someone snuck that in there. This hack already admitted he changed his handle and lied about its origin. He knows it too.

The Family Guy aspect is beyond coincidental - writers trolling posts for ideas must be a thing.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Just for historical significance  
Optimus-NY : 5/3/2023 9:44 pm : link
In comment 16109035 bluefin said:
Quote:
In comment 16109008 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16109002 bluefin said:


Quote:


In comment 16108860 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16108849 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


Sneakers O'Toole first appeared on Family Guy on April 27, 2007



Seth MacFarlane owes me some royalties too then.


That’s at least a year afterwards, this is actually interesting - does Mac Farlane lurk?
Hi Seth, that cowboy spoof was the worst movie I’ve ever seen.



I'm telling the truth. The evidence is there. The writer of that episode isn't Seth. It's Cherry Cheva. Someone snuck that in there. This hack already admitted he changed his handle and lied about its origin. He knows it too.


The Family Guy aspect is beyond coincidental - writers trolling posts for ideas must be a thing.


Like I said, I'm telling the truth and I know I'm right. I decided that the next time I see this guy post here I'd say something (apologies for millering the thread, but it had to be done). Beat Writers for the team actually come here. The reach of this website is actually wider than many people may think. Someone on MacFarlane's team stole it.
I would bet he’s right.  
bradshaw44 : 5/3/2023 10:22 pm : link
The goal is to maximize viewers. You take the two teams from the largest market in the league. It’s on 9/11, a date synonymous with the city the two teams hail from. And it’s Aaron Rodgers first game in a Jets uniform. The ratings will be on a level that MNF probably hasn’t seen in a decade plus.

I’d say pencil this in as fact. The only chance it isn’t Monday will be if they do SNF. They could still do the over the top theatrics drilling in the horrible memories from that awful day. Sorry this always ticks me off. Just my opinion of course.
It’s Monday Night Football  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 5/3/2023 10:57 pm : link

September 11th. Against our in-state rival. Aaron Rodgers vs Daniel Jones. LFG. Quit bitchin.
Also  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 5/3/2023 11:04 pm : link

Thank you to Optimus and Sneakers for the entertainment
I'd like to see Philly open at Dallas  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 5/3/2023 11:12 pm : link
On Sunday night. Aside from a lightening strike what outcome would you prefer?

I always root for Dallas to lose their home opener but my dislike for the Eagles trumps all.
O'Toole v Optimus  
Reale01 : 5/3/2023 11:15 pm : link
The Monday night undercard. Nerf guns at 10 paces.

Both you guys have been around forever.
Both  
jtfuoco : 5/4/2023 12:14 am : link
Of you guys gave been on this site for years why is this argument occurring tonight of all times there has to be another reason
Does Optimum not know you can simply email Eric to change your handle?  
Andy in Halifax : 5/4/2023 8:13 am : link
and your history remains?
RE: Does Optimum not know you can simply email Eric to change your handle?  
NYG27 : 5/4/2023 8:25 am : link
In comment 16109129 Andy in Halifax said:
Quote:
and your history remains?


+1
RE: Does Optimum not know you can simply email Eric to change your handle?  
Optimus-NY : 5/4/2023 10:21 am : link
In comment 16109129 Andy in Halifax said:
Quote:
and your history remains?


Not remotely the point.
RE: It’s Monday Night Football  
MotownGIANTS : 5/4/2023 10:29 am : link
In comment 16109073 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:

September 11th. Against our in-state rival. Aaron Rodgers vs Daniel Jones. LFG. Quit bitchin.
'

I figured native NY folks would be kinda hyped
Optimus  
The Dude : 5/4/2023 10:36 am : link
You made me cringe reading through all of that
RE: I get it but ask an STM and I think they would vote for no night  
djm : 5/4/2023 10:41 am : link
In comment 16108797 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
games. Just not the same as Sunday afternoon, starting with how loaded up everyone is. And with Jets getting Rodgers, the stadium is going to be half Jets fans, those mouth breathers.

Ugh, gonna be ugly.


At a NYG home game? No way in hell will it be half Jets fans. It's not even half Dallas or half Philly when they come to town--more like 25-30%. Jets fans will be lucky to reach 25% in that NYG home game.

I go to most of these games--people always overstate or overcount the number of visiting fans.

RE: ...  
djm : 5/4/2023 10:45 am : link
In comment 16108883 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
As I get older, I more & more hate night games.


Same here...but I look on the bright side and take solace in being able to watch games all weekend without a NYG loss in mind--which means I wil enjoy games all weekend. I won't be stressed until the night game comes.

Look on the bright side. Watch RZ all Sunday long with only hope in your hearts.
RE: ...  
djm : 5/4/2023 10:49 am : link
In comment 16108914 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Optium & Sneakers...y'all gonna charge PPV for this rumble?


I now have an awesome visual in my head of Sneaks and Optimus battling to the death but with that usual comedic and oblivious tone being spouted by sneaks the entire time.


please let me post it  
djm : 5/4/2023 10:52 am : link


he aint taking them off!!  
djm : 5/4/2023 10:53 am : link
no fucking way!
This was all...  
Chris in Philly : 5/4/2023 12:37 pm : link
very...odd.
RE: RE: I get it but ask an STM and I think they would vote for no night  
mikeinbloomfield : 5/4/2023 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16109245 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16108797 mikeinbloomfield said:


Quote:


games. Just not the same as Sunday afternoon, starting with how loaded up everyone is. And with Jets getting Rodgers, the stadium is going to be half Jets fans, those mouth breathers.

Ugh, gonna be ugly.




At a NYG home game? No way in hell will it be half Jets fans. It's not even half Dallas or half Philly when they come to town--more like 25-30%. Jets fans will be lucky to reach 25% in that NYG home game.

I go to most of these games--people always overstate or overcount the number of visiting fans.


I go to all of the games. And yes, I may have exaggerated, but given that its the first real game with Aaron Rodgers and Giants fans tend to sell night game tix, it's certainly going to feel like 50% Jets fans. Heck, the Cowboys game last year wasn't more than 20% and that was more than enough to be annoying.
opposing fans are always overestimated since they stand out  
upstatenyg : 5/4/2023 1:32 pm : link
it is like they count double
RE: RE: ...  
GeofromNJ : 5/4/2023 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16108924 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16108914 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Optium & Sneakers...y'all gonna charge PPV for this rumble?



This joker is a fraudster. Just trying to get him to fess up. I've already proven he's lied.

Not my food fight, but just for kicks, I see only one Sneakers O'toole in the Users list. It was added on 2/9/2021. Where does the other one display?
RE: This was all...  
Del Shofner : 5/4/2023 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16109336 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
very...odd.


To put it mildly.
RE: RE: Does Optimum not know you can simply email Eric to change your handle?  
WahooGiant : 5/4/2023 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16109224 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16109129 Andy in Halifax said:


Quote:


and your history remains?



Not remotely the point.


ha. no dog in this crazy fight, but isn't that exactly the point? His original handle was created on the date you see, but he emailed and had it changed post episode. The name changes but the profile doesn't. i can't believe i spent this much time, but please carry on.
RE: RE: RE: I get it but ask an STM and I think they would vote for no night  
djm : 5/4/2023 3:52 pm : link
In comment 16109347 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
In comment 16109245 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 16108797 mikeinbloomfield said:


Quote:


games. Just not the same as Sunday afternoon, starting with how loaded up everyone is. And with Jets getting Rodgers, the stadium is going to be half Jets fans, those mouth breathers.

Ugh, gonna be ugly.




At a NYG home game? No way in hell will it be half Jets fans. It's not even half Dallas or half Philly when they come to town--more like 25-30%. Jets fans will be lucky to reach 25% in that NYG home game.

I go to most of these games--people always overstate or overcount the number of visiting fans.




I go to all of the games. And yes, I may have exaggerated, but given that its the first real game with Aaron Rodgers and Giants fans tend to sell night game tix, it's certainly going to feel like 50% Jets fans. Heck, the Cowboys game last year wasn't more than 20% and that was more than enough to be annoying.


It is annoying. At least NYG fans travel well. We take over stadiums as well as any fan base.
It was all part of my evil plan  
Sneakers O'toole : 5/4/2023 3:52 pm : link
To rob the IP of a nobody on the internet and hide behind the IP of a show seen by millions. Wait until stage 2 of my evil plan!
Man,  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 5/4/2023 4:12 pm : link
hopefully LT never comes on this board. I think he'd want to kick my ass.
RE: It was all part of my evil plan  
Optimus-NY : 5/4/2023 7:25 pm : link
In comment 16109497 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
To rob the IP of a nobody on the internet and hide behind the IP of a show seen by millions. Wait until stage 2 of my evil plan!


You did steal the profile I made for entertainment purposes (you saw it on BBI, liked it, and then used it after Eric had the system changed), but failed to admit it despite the evidence. Seth MacFarlane owes me some cash.
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 