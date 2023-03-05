Brian Baldinger: Schedule Rumor Costy16 : 5/3/2023 1:28 pm

The league announced that the schedule is expected to be released next Thursday, May 11th.



Yesterday on the "Inside The Huddle" Podcast, Baldinger said he is hearing Week 1 MNF will be Jets @ Giants on Sept 11th.



I'd take it with a grain of salt, but the NFL has always liked to commemorate Sept 11th by featuring teams from the cities affected playing in primetime.



Since the Giants play the AFCE this year, I think the preseason schedule might look a little different as well.