Brian Baldinger: Schedule Rumor

The league announced that the schedule is expected to be released next Thursday, May 11th.
Yesterday on the "Inside The Huddle" Podcast, Baldinger said he is hearing Week 1 MNF will be Jets @ Giants on Sept 11th.
I'd take it with a grain of salt, but the NFL has always liked to commemorate Sept 11th by featuring teams from the cities affected playing in primetime.
Since the Giants play the AFCE this year, I think the preseason schedule might look a little different as well.
the 9/11 Angle of Jets/Giants is interesting.
7 pm is better.
I’d say pencil this in as fact. The only chance it isn’t Monday will be if they do SNF. They could still do the over the top theatrics drilling in the horrible memories from that awful day. Sorry this always ticks me off. Just my opinion of course.
September 11th. Against our in-state rival. Aaron Rodgers vs Daniel Jones. LFG. Quit bitchin.
I always root for Dallas to lose their home opener but my dislike for the Eagles trumps all.
Not remotely the point.
September 11th. Against our in-state rival. Aaron Rodgers vs Daniel Jones. LFG. Quit bitchin.
I figured native NY folks would be kinda hyped
Ugh, gonna be ugly.
At a NYG home game? No way in hell will it be half Jets fans. It's not even half Dallas or half Philly when they come to town--more like 25-30%. Jets fans will be lucky to reach 25% in that NYG home game.
I go to most of these games--people always overstate or overcount the number of visiting fans.
Same here...but I look on the bright side and take solace in being able to watch games all weekend without a NYG loss in mind--which means I wil enjoy games all weekend. I won't be stressed until the night game comes.
Look on the bright side. Watch RZ all Sunday long with only hope in your hearts.
games. Just not the same as Sunday afternoon, starting with how loaded up everyone is. And with Jets getting Rodgers, the stadium is going to be half Jets fans, those mouth breathers.
Ugh, gonna be ugly.
At a NYG home game? No way in hell will it be half Jets fans. It's not even half Dallas or half Philly when they come to town--more like 25-30%. Jets fans will be lucky to reach 25% in that NYG home game.
I go to most of these games--people always overstate or overcount the number of visiting fans.
I go to all of the games. And yes, I may have exaggerated, but given that its the first real game with Aaron Rodgers and Giants fans tend to sell night game tix, it's certainly going to feel like 50% Jets fans. Heck, the Cowboys game last year wasn't more than 20% and that was more than enough to be annoying.
Ugh, gonna be ugly.
At a NYG home game? No way in hell will it be half Jets fans. It's not even half Dallas or half Philly when they come to town--more like 25-30%. Jets fans will be lucky to reach 25% in that NYG home game.
I go to most of these games--people always overstate or overcount the number of visiting fans.
I go to all of the games. And yes, I may have exaggerated, but given that its the first real game with Aaron Rodgers and Giants fans tend to sell night game tix, it's certainly going to feel like 50% Jets fans. Heck, the Cowboys game last year wasn't more than 20% and that was more than enough to be annoying.
It is annoying. At least NYG fans travel well. We take over stadiums as well as any fan base.
