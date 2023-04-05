Lawrence extends for 4 years per garafolo Eric on Li : 5/4/2023 4:36 pm

The #Giants and DT Dexter Lawrence have agreed to terms on a four-year extension that makes him one of the highest-paid defensive linemen in the NFL, sources tell @RapSheet and me.



Another extension from GM Joe Schoen for a core member of the team.