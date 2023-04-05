for display only
Lawrence extends for 4 years per garafolo

Eric on Li : 5/4/2023 4:36 pm
Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
The #Giants and DT Dexter Lawrence have agreed to terms on a four-year extension that makes him one of the highest-paid defensive linemen in the NFL, sources tell @RapSheet and me.

Another extension from GM Joe Schoen for a core member of the team.
Whoop  
Kevin in Annapolis : 5/4/2023 4:36 pm : link
Whoop
4 years/$60M with $90M guaranteed  
Strahan91 : 5/4/2023 4:36 pm : link
not bad at all
$ comes in just under simmons  
Eric on Li : 5/4/2023 4:37 pm : link
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Giants’ All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence reached agreement today on a four-year, $90 million extension, including $60 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal makes Lawrence the third highest-paid DT in the NFL.
Woo hoo!!  
No1MDGiantsFan : 5/4/2023 4:38 pm : link
Great deal
Great work by Schoen again.  
Dave in Hoboken : 5/4/2023 4:38 pm : link
Great day.
quick reaction from otc  
Eric on Li : 5/4/2023 4:38 pm : link
Jason_OTC @Jason_OTC
This sounds like a pretty good deal for the #Giants
RE: $ comes in just under simmons  
Strahan91 : 5/4/2023 4:38 pm : link
In comment 16109520 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Giants’ All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence reached agreement today on a four-year, $90 million extension, including $60 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal makes Lawrence the third highest-paid DT in the NFL.

Essentially the same deal Payne signed. Dex is the better player so that's a win in my book
YES!!  
jvm52106 : 5/4/2023 4:40 pm : link
That is awesome. One down and now maybe a friendly deal with Barkley as well.
License plate  
SJGiant : 5/4/2023 4:40 pm : link
Guy knew something was up. Gotta give the guy credit.
Attaboy!  
section125 : 5/4/2023 4:40 pm : link
Well deserved. Probably opens up some cap space.
Excellent!  
Sean : 5/4/2023 4:42 pm : link
Making cap room. Andrew Thomas should be next!
Looks like the exact same deal as Daron Payne  
BlackLight : 5/4/2023 4:42 pm : link
And slightly less than Jeffrey Simmons, which kinda surprises me. I expected him to have the 2nd highest deal in the league after Donald.
Did Mike Lombardi rip this deal yet?  
bceagle05 : 5/4/2023 4:42 pm : link
It’s been three minutes.
RE: quick reaction from otc  
Optimus-NY : 5/4/2023 4:43 pm : link
In comment 16109525 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Jason_OTC @Jason_OTC
This sounds like a pretty good deal for the #Giants


Exactly. Jason knows his $hit. Next up: Saquon
Impressive....considering usually the next guy goes higher  
George from PA : 5/4/2023 4:44 pm : link
Not lower....

Some thought 25per....22.5 pet is great
B-B-B-BUT Mike Lombardi said  
Dave in Hoboken : 5/4/2023 4:44 pm : link
Dexter and Thomas are pissed at the contract Jones got! "The disease of me." So much for that nonsense and any of the posters here that actually believed that. LOL.
NICE  
JonC : 5/4/2023 4:44 pm : link
and it should generate the cap savings Schoen alluded to.
RE: Did Mike Lombardi rip this deal yet?  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 5/4/2023 4:46 pm : link
In comment 16109534 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
It’s been three minutes.
😂
Cap hit for 23  
Payasdaddy : 5/4/2023 4:46 pm : link
We need some space
Probably a few million less than the 12 he was getting Maybe8.5?
RE: 4 years/$60M with $90M guaranteed  
bradshaw44 : 5/4/2023 4:47 pm : link
In comment 16109519 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
not bad at all


This confused me. Never seen guaranteed be higher then total contract before.
This deal  
Dave on the UWS : 5/4/2023 4:48 pm : link
and the one Barkley will likely get will give them the operating room they need for draft picks and during the season. No re- structures look to be necessary. This is excellent cap management. Again these guys know what the hell they are doing.
RE: 4 years/$60M with $90M guaranteed  
robbieballs2003 : 5/4/2023 4:48 pm : link
In comment 16109519 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
not bad at all


That's new. Lol.
I don't know if this counts for anything  
BlackLight : 5/4/2023 4:48 pm : link
but Daron Payne's 2023 cap hit is $8.6 million. Lawrence's cap hit before today was going to be $12.4 million. So maybe that gives us a rough idea of the savings. It would at least create enough room to sign the draft class.
With several recent comps at hand, this was probably a pretty easy  
cosmicj : 5/4/2023 4:50 pm : link
Contract to negotiate for both sides.

Very happy Big Dex is on board for the ride.
Awesome news  
KDavies : 5/4/2023 4:51 pm : link
Thomas next year
Great deal for both sides.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 5/4/2023 4:51 pm : link
Congrats to Sexy Dexy. He earned that money. He’s a terrific leader and appears to be a great guy.
RE: Looks like the exact same deal as Daron Payne  
Angel Eyes : 5/4/2023 4:53 pm : link
In comment 16109533 BlackLight said:
Quote:
And slightly less than Jeffrey Simmons, which kinda surprises me. I expected him to have the 2nd highest deal in the league after Donald.

Lawrence and Simmons play different spots; Simmons is a 3-tech defensive tackle like Aaron Donald, Lawrence is a NT.
Nice  
Toth029 : 5/4/2023 4:53 pm : link
Good job Joe!
RE: RE: 4 years/$60M with $90M guaranteed  
JohnG in Albany : 5/4/2023 4:54 pm : link
In comment 16109543 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16109519 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


not bad at all



That's new. Lol.


Schoen is truly ahead of the curve!
AT certainly watching  
JonC : 5/4/2023 4:54 pm : link
can put in a big 2023 season and get his extension a year from now.
RE: AT certainly watching  
robbieballs2003 : 5/4/2023 4:56 pm : link
In comment 16109551 JonC said:
Quote:
can put in a big 2023 season and get his extension a year from now.


With his ankle/foot history, he may want to get a deal done before next year.
Hell yea  
Jay on the Island : 5/4/2023 4:58 pm : link
Now get Andrew Thomas and Xavier McKinney locked up.
RE: RE: AT certainly watching  
JohnG in Albany : 5/4/2023 4:59 pm : link
In comment 16109553 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16109551 JonC said:


Quote:


can put in a big 2023 season and get his extension a year from now.



With his ankle/foot history, he may want to get a deal done before next year.


I was thinking the same thing. He might want to get it done sooner rather than later.

Of course I suppose it's possible that the Giants may want to take it a little slower for the same reasons.
RE: RE: AT certainly watching  
JonC : 5/4/2023 5:01 pm : link
In comment 16109553 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16109551 JonC said:


Quote:


can put in a big 2023 season and get his extension a year from now.



With his ankle/foot history, he may want to get a deal done before next year.


That's why I'd wait, if I were Schoen.
Funny to think about, in football running backs  
mfsd : 5/4/2023 5:02 pm : link
have always gotten much of the glory (along with QBs and WRs, obviously), but in todays NFL a stud DT and LT (Dex and AT) will end up making a lot more than Saquon on their second deals
Dex should show appreciation to Wink  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 5/4/2023 5:10 pm : link
When Wink was hired didn't he say something to the effect of "if I can't turn Dexter into a Probowler I should be fired."?

I think he said that about Leo also but I don't trust my memory.
We may have cash for the LB Y28 has been pushing for.  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 5/4/2023 5:13 pm : link
Or for an Isaiah Simmons trade. Let the speculation begin.
If only  
Sy'56 : 5/4/2023 5:15 pm : link
NYG was good at free agency during the Gettleman era
Question:  
Jolly Blue Giant : 5/4/2023 5:17 pm : link
Is the 4 year extension added on to next year (ie; under contract for 5 more seasons) or is it 4 years total?
RE: Question:  
section125 : 5/4/2023 5:19 pm : link
In comment 16109570 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
Is the 4 year extension added on to next year (ie; under contract for 5 more seasons) or is it 4 years total?


Good question. Normally it is in addition to the existing contract.
RE: Question:  
gidiefor : Mod : 5/4/2023 5:19 pm : link
In comment 16109570 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
Is the 4 year extension added on to next year (ie; under contract for 5 more seasons) or is it 4 years total?


yes -- it's added on -- 5 years altogether -- it's an extension
Wow, great deal for the Giants  
Ben in Tampa : 5/4/2023 5:20 pm : link
and Dex, who is now generationally rich, of course.

I thought he'd push up towards Donald, but its a win-win.
And only 25  
Everyone Relax : 5/4/2023 5:20 pm : link
years old! Love it
RE: If only  
Eric on Li : 5/4/2023 5:20 pm : link
In comment 16109569 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
NYG was good at free agency during the Gettleman era


that was more symptom of being so bad at hiring coaches.
So if it’s a true extension  
Jolly Blue Giant : 5/4/2023 5:22 pm : link
How would it save cap space this year unless we changed his current contract?
James  
Toth029 : 5/4/2023 5:23 pm : link
Bettcher and Patrick Graham also misused him, and uniquely, Andre Patterson was a helluva hire by Daboll.
So happy right now. This is a great day.  
Dave in Hoboken : 5/4/2023 5:24 pm : link
Joe Schoen is something else for the contract to not be bigger than that.
NICE!  
ZogZerg : 5/4/2023 5:27 pm : link
.
RE: James  
Eric on Li : 5/4/2023 5:28 pm : link
In comment 16109579 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Bettcher and Patrick Graham also misused him, and uniquely, Andre Patterson was a helluva hire by Daboll.


dex should pay patrick graham for getting that job. who knows what would have been without wink putting him on the nose.
RE: So if it’s a true extension  
BlackLight : 5/4/2023 5:28 pm : link
In comment 16109578 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
How would it save cap space this year unless we changed his current contract?


I can only assume there's a restructure of this year's numbers that lowers his 2023 cap hit.
RE: So if it’s a true extension  
section125 : 5/4/2023 5:29 pm : link
In comment 16109578 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
How would it save cap space this year unless we changed his current contract?


They fold this year into the new one - so basically a 5 year $102 mill contract.
RE: RE: So if it’s a true extension  
Optimus-NY : 5/4/2023 5:31 pm : link
In comment 16109589 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16109578 Jolly Blue Giant said:


Quote:


How would it save cap space this year unless we changed his current contract?



They fold this year into the new one - so basically a 5 year $102 mill contract.


Pretty much. His cap number will be lower than the $12.4M it was scheduled to be. Great job by Schoen, Brandon Brown, and the rest of the F.O. These are, dare I say, Eagles' types of moves.
RE: $ comes in just under simmons  
solarmike : 5/4/2023 5:32 pm : link
In comment 16109520 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Giants’ All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence reached agreement today on a four-year, $90 million extension, including $60 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal makes Lawrence the third highest-paid DT in the NFL.

ESPN - ( New Window )
4 More years of Dexy doin' the dance.....  
Fishmanjim57 : 5/4/2023 5:36 pm : link
Hell yeah!!!
.  
Spiciest Memelord : 5/4/2023 5:37 pm : link
Love this deal.  
Mike from SI : 5/4/2023 5:40 pm : link
My only critique of his play last year was the playoff game against the Eagles, but that O Line is no joke. I hope he has a better showing against them this year. But even if not, if he can recreate last year, he was so dominant....
I bet the reason Sexy Dex signed is spelled  
KeoweeFan : 5/4/2023 5:50 pm : link
T E A M.
This is the guy that stayed an extra year at Clemson (along with Christian Wilkens) because they wanted another shot at the championship and because they were having F U N.

He is enjoying the ride while it lasts and I think he believes in the future of the team.
Look at it this way; he is buying something with the money he may have given up by holding out longer.

Saquan, now it is your turn.
Dex should give Wink a really nice gift for making this possible.  
Spider56 : 5/4/2023 5:51 pm : link
He was a great Nose / DT at Clemson and I never understood the previous coaches moving him outside … it made zero sense. Anyway, thats history and the man got paid. Good things continue to happen.
RE: 4 More years of Dexy doin' the dance.....  
Optimus-NY : 5/4/2023 5:52 pm : link
In comment 16109596 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
Hell yeah!!!


Do the Sexy Dexy!
Great  
AcidTest : 5/4/2023 5:52 pm : link
deal for both sides. This FO knows what they are doing. Very glad to get Dex extended.
Great deal  
Larry from WV : 5/4/2023 5:54 pm : link
My current favorite Giant. Might finally get a new Jersey for the first time since Jacobs.
RE: RE: 4 years/$60M with $90M guaranteed  
Brown_Hornet : 5/4/2023 5:56 pm : link
In comment 16109541 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
In comment 16109519 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


not bad at all



This confused me. Never seen guaranteed be higher then total contract before.
It's a draw.
Excellent news  
GiantsFan84 : 5/4/2023 5:56 pm : link
I’d do Thomas this off-season. No need to wait as it’s only going to get more expensive
Dexy comes across as a wonderful young man. So happy for him and his  
Optimus-NY : 5/4/2023 5:58 pm : link
family. Glad to see the Giants extend one of their own. We've quite a bad run of not re-signing defensive tackles to second contracts in recent history.
RE: Excellent news  
Optimus-NY : 5/4/2023 6:00 pm : link
In comment 16109615 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
I’d do Thomas this off-season. No need to wait as it’s only going to get more expensive


No. You wait. Let him prove he can continue to stay healthy. Initiate talks during the season and if things are cool health and performance-wise, offer him an extension during the bye week like they did last season with Barkley.
RE: RE: 4 years/$60M with $90M guaranteed  
KDavies : 5/4/2023 6:02 pm : link
In comment 16109543 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16109519 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


not bad at all



That's new. Lol.


$60 million with $90 million guaranteed? That’s like a Tom Brady contract
RE: If only  
g56blue10 : 5/4/2023 6:10 pm : link
In comment 16109569 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
NYG was good at free agency during the Gettleman era



His drafting was pretty good but FA and coaching was down right awful..
RE: RE: RE: 4 years/$60M with $90M guaranteed  
JohnG in Albany : 5/4/2023 6:13 pm : link
In comment 16109625 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16109543 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16109519 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


not bad at all



That's new. Lol.



$60 million with $90 million guaranteed? That’s like a Tom Brady contract


Or an Eagles' contract.
RE: RE: RE: RE: 4 years/$60M with $90M guaranteed  
Mike in NY : 5/4/2023 6:14 pm : link
In comment 16109633 JohnG in Albany said:
Quote:
In comment 16109625 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 16109543 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16109519 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


not bad at all



That's new. Lol.



$60 million with $90 million guaranteed? That’s like a Tom Brady contract



Or an Eagles' contract.


Or Bobby Bonilla
RE: So happy right now. This is a great day.  
Mook80 : 5/4/2023 6:16 pm : link
In comment 16109582 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Joe Schoen is something else for the contract to not be bigger than that.


Its a fair deal for both sides. Acting like its some steal of a contract is way over the top.
this is amazing  
islander1 : 5/4/2023 6:17 pm : link
well done, Joe Schoen
Pretty rare to see Giants news  
Mike from SI : 5/4/2023 6:25 pm : link
where BBI is 100% in agreement.... Although we haven't heard from certain folks yet.
RE: RE: So happy right now. This is a great day.  
BigBlueShock : 5/4/2023 6:31 pm : link
In comment 16109637 Mook80 said:
Quote:
In comment 16109582 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Joe Schoen is something else for the contract to not be bigger than that.



It’s a fair deal for both sides. Acting like its some steal of a contract is way over the top.

He didn’t say it was a steal. I don’t think it’s a stretch to say most people thought the contract would be higher than it is. That’s all. Not everything requires an embellished contrarian response…
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/4/2023 6:41 pm : link
Not a fan of this move. He was meh in '22.

#sarcasm
Terrific news and it seems like we're getting  
dpinzow : 5/4/2023 6:48 pm : link
more and more optimistic for 2023 after the draft
He is signed through 2027  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/4/2023 7:00 pm : link
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
12m
This is a new 4-year deal for Lawrence, meaning the Giants have him under contract through the 2027 season.
Joe is on one hell of a hot streak.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/4/2023 7:11 pm : link
.
So Happy!  
GiantBlue : 5/4/2023 7:41 pm : link
In Joe we trust!
RE: ...  
Darth Paul : 5/4/2023 8:19 pm : link
In comment 16109654 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Not a fan of this move. He was meh in '22.

#sarcasm


That will be Lombardi's take. Somehow this will be the worst DT signing ever.
This one was a no brainer.......  
Simms11 : 5/4/2023 8:38 pm : link
I think Saquon will be next he’s the one that will have an intriguing contract, if it comes to be.
RE: .  
bluefin : 5/4/2023 10:36 pm : link
In comment 16109597 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:

but don’t splash the pot
