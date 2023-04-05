Lawrence extends for 4 years per garafolo

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
The #Giants and DT Dexter Lawrence have agreed to terms on a four-year extension that makes him one of the highest-paid defensive linemen in the NFL, sources tell @RapSheet and me.
Another extension from GM Joe Schoen for a core member of the team.
Giants’ All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence reached agreement today on a four-year, $90 million extension, including $60 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal makes Lawrence the third highest-paid DT in the NFL.
This sounds like a pretty good deal for the #Giants
Essentially the same deal Payne signed. Dex is the better player so that's a win in my book
Exactly. Jason knows his $hit. Next up: Saquon
Some thought 25per....22.5 pet is great
Probably a few million less than the 12 he was getting Maybe8.5?
This confused me. Never seen guaranteed be higher then total contract before.
That's new. Lol.
Very happy Big Dex is on board for the ride.
Lawrence and Simmons play different spots; Simmons is a 3-tech defensive tackle like Aaron Donald, Lawrence is a NT.
not bad at all
Schoen is truly ahead of the curve!
With his ankle/foot history, he may want to get a deal done before next year.
can put in a big 2023 season and get his extension a year from now.
I was thinking the same thing. He might want to get it done sooner rather than later.
Of course I suppose it's possible that the Giants may want to take it a little slower for the same reasons.
That's why I'd wait, if I were Schoen.
I think he said that about Leo also but I don't trust my memory.
Good question. Normally it is in addition to the existing contract.
yes -- it's added on -- 5 years altogether -- it's an extension
I thought he'd push up towards Donald, but its a win-win.
that was more symptom of being so bad at hiring coaches.
dex should pay patrick graham for getting that job. who knows what would have been without wink putting him on the nose.
I can only assume there's a restructure of this year's numbers that lowers his 2023 cap hit.
They fold this year into the new one - so basically a 5 year $102 mill contract.
How would it save cap space this year unless we changed his current contract?
Pretty much. His cap number will be lower than the $12.4M it was scheduled to be. Great job by Schoen, Brandon Brown, and the rest of the F.O. These are, dare I say, Eagles' types of moves.
This is the guy that stayed an extra year at Clemson (along with Christian Wilkens) because they wanted another shot at the championship and because they were having F U N.
He is enjoying the ride while it lasts and I think he believes in the future of the team.
Look at it this way; he is buying something with the money he may have given up by holding out longer.
Saquan, now it is your turn.
Do the Sexy Dexy!
not bad at all
This confused me. Never seen guaranteed be higher then total contract before.
No. You wait. Let him prove he can continue to stay healthy. Initiate talks during the season and if things are cool health and performance-wise, offer him an extension during the bye week like they did last season with Barkley.
not bad at all
$60 million with $90 million guaranteed? That’s like a Tom Brady contract
His drafting was pretty good but FA and coaching was down right awful..
Its a fair deal for both sides. Acting like its some steal of a contract is way over the top.
Joe Schoen is something else for the contract to not be bigger than that.
It’s a fair deal for both sides. Acting like its some steal of a contract is way over the top.
He didn’t say it was a steal. I don’t think it’s a stretch to say most people thought the contract would be higher than it is. That’s all. Not everything requires an embellished contrarian response…
#sarcasm
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
12m
This is a new 4-year deal for Lawrence, meaning the Giants have him under contract through the 2027 season.
#sarcasm
That will be Lombardi's take. Somehow this will be the worst DT signing ever.
