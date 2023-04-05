Duggan:Wouldn’t be surprised if talks with AT,SB get serious

“ Schoen has basically had an order of operations with negotiations. With Lawrence done, wouldn’t be surprised if extension talks with Andrew Thomas get more serious, and obviously he’s said he plans to reengage with Saquon”
Unlike Dexter i think Andrew Thomas will reset the LT market. Is giving him 5-6 years not smart? Curious what BBI thinks. Dan Duggan on twitter
- ( New Window
)
I think 4-5 years will be the number.
I think 4-5 years will be the number.
Why would he take less years and pay? If he wants to retire mid contract, he can do so.
Saquan is next up in that regard.
Also maybe now that they have Dex on the books they can figure out what numbers they would look for in a LW extension. Not sure the sides would meet but if hes amicable thats the next chunk of Cap to go after. Then possibly Adoree.
Once space is created they should look to lock up Mckinney unless they are comfotable tagging him.
I do wonder how much money will be left for him, after Lawrence and Thomas. Totally agree. If I'm Saquon, and if I really want to stay in New York, I'm reaching out to my agent and saying "get me the best deal you can, yesterday"
Yep, pretty sure this is as close to reality as we can predict right now. Saquon would be smart to take a team friendly deal.
I suspect we’ll see him in puke eagles green next season if nothing long term gets done.
2. what could happen this year that would change your mind on locking saquon in for next year other than catastrophic injury?
the only question is the amount but as cool as the rb market has been this offseason, my guess is when saquon comes back to the negotiating table he will move closer to what the nyg were already offering him than vice versa and it will get done.
There's benefit to a deal but only if it allows them more flexibility than they would have if they kept him on the tag.
He then mentioned it has to be a deal “fair to both sides”. In effect he’s hinting
Barkley’s asking price needs to be more reasonable with regards to the RB market. They view him as having intrinsic value, so something between 10-13 is what JS has in mind. If Barkley continues to pine for 15 he’s just screwing himself.
yeah, thanks. I understand that, but it's gotta be tough for Saquon
What about his 1600+ yards last year? Are those ticking time bombs too.
Quote:
1. is there a single player for 10m or less from FA this year you'd rather have? the answer is no so why expect that's any different next year?
There's benefit to a deal but only if it allows them more flexibility than they would have if they kept him on the tag.
any new deal will be structured however they want it to be so that's implicit. he'll get something like 20-25m guaranteed, almost all paid in the first 2 years with option years after that. they can allocate those cap hits wherever they want.
I thought this until I saw Schoen on GMFB today. I think Barkley gets a 2-3 year deal at around the franchise number.
Quote:
they don't do anything with Barkley. With his injury history, he's a ticking time bomb.
What about his 1600+ yards last year? Are those ticking time bombs too.
A wise man once said a year too early > a year too late
Quote:
they don't do anything with Barkley. With his injury history, he's a ticking time bomb.
What about his 1600+ yards last year? Are those ticking time bombs too.
Nope. They are just pretty easy to replace. It took 350 touches to get those yards. Give those touches to Brightwell and he would have had 1700+ yards based on his 2022 performance. Breida would have had 1500+ yards. Not saying that either of these guys is SB's equal. Rather, smart teams get Barkley like (or maybe Barkley lite) production from a backfield committee at a fraction of the cost. Dumb teams pay running backs. Or take them with the 2nd prick of the draft.
Quote:
I expect AT to be next, but I don't see Saquon getting a new deal. He & his team fucked up not taking the midseason offer.
I thought this until I saw Schoen on GMFB today. I think Barkley gets a 2-3 year deal at around the franchise number.
People keep saying Barkley fucked up without knowing the deal he turned down. It’s really strange to keep reading. I think it’s clear Schoen wants him past 2023 but Jones, Dex and Thomas are higher priority as they should be.
Quote:
In comment 16109678 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
they don't do anything with Barkley. With his injury history, he's a ticking time bomb.
What about his 1600+ yards last year? Are those ticking time bombs too.
Nope. They are just pretty easy to replace. It took 350 touches to get those yards. Give those touches to Brightwell and he would have had 1700+ yards based on his 2022 performance. Breida would have had 1500+ yards. Not saying that either of these guys is SB's equal. Rather, smart teams get Barkley like (or maybe Barkley lite) production from a backfield committee at a fraction of the cost. Dumb teams pay running backs. Or take them with the 2nd prick of the draft.
What’s dumb is thinking Brightwell is a plug and play 1700 yard back. Can’t believe you actually think that/typed that. And then you doubled down with Breida, a guy that can’t string more than a couple decent games together and barley got any Carrie’s last year because he simply isn’t that good.
Quote:
In comment 16109655 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I expect AT to be next, but I don't see Saquon getting a new deal. He & his team fucked up not taking the midseason offer.
I thought this until I saw Schoen on GMFB today. I think Barkley gets a 2-3 year deal at around the franchise number.
People keep saying Barkley fucked up without knowing the deal he turned down. It’s really strange to keep reading. I think it’s clear Schoen wants him past 2023 but Jones, Dex and Thomas are higher priority as they should be.
yeah i mean he was like an hour from hitting the open market if jones doesnt get tagged and who knows what he gets in a world where obj got 15m gtd off a missed year.
he's got 10m guaranteed on the tag.
who knows how much the nyg offers were.
i'd still bet on him signing something > the delta.
...and thats in addition to the 38M he already made the past 5 years....not to mention the dunking donuts commercials, etc.
+1
agreed. barkley (and waller) are weapons that buy them time to find a true #1 Wr. if you get 2 good years out of both of them they did their jobs.
and combined the 2 of them will make the equivalent of 1 elite wr.
This is what always made the most sense to me.
Quote:
In comment 16109678 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
they don't do anything with Barkley. With his injury history, he's a ticking time bomb.
What about his 1600+ yards last year? Are those ticking time bombs too.
Nope. They are just pretty easy to replace. It took 350 touches to get those yards. Give those touches to Brightwell and he would have had 1700+ yards based on his 2022 performance. Breida would have had 1500+ yards. Not saying that either of these guys is SB's equal. Rather, smart teams get Barkley like (or maybe Barkley lite) production from a backfield committee at a fraction of the cost. Dumb teams pay running backs. Or take them with the 2nd prick of the draft.
You are not seriously pushing that shit, are you? Brightwell and Breida would not come close to that yardage and Breida would be in a hospital bed long before he reached 250 touches. He is not physically built for that.
It is ok to say perhaps Saquon is not worth additional money and I might agree. It is another to be full of shit about the other two guys. Saquon would have been long gone if Schoen thought Brightwell and Breida could do that for vet minimums.
2. what could happen this year that would change your mind on locking saquon in for next year other than catastrophic injury?
the only question is the amount but as cool as the rb market has been this offseason, my guess is when saquon comes back to the negotiating table he will move closer to what the nyg were already offering him than vice versa and it will get done.
Make him play on the tag. Let’s see him string together 2 straight healthy seasons before giving him a multi year contract.
We've had this discussion a million times already. The only new element is Eric Gray. He could influence the Barkley endgame, or not. All we know at this point is that after trades left a 99-pick gap in their draft (73 to 172), the Giants spent their next selection on a back with three-down skills.
1. He’s important to this offense
2. His skill set isn’t easily replaced
3. There’s no guarantees we will find a bigger playmaker next year either
4. The “risk” isn’t as great as many believe it is
RB is pretty much the cheapest position in the game outside of special teams players. It’s very possible Schoen thinks the production is a bargain if he can sign Barkley at his price and low risk since the guarantees won’t be huge. If Schoen wants Barkley for Atleast 2 more seasons a new deal makes sense. If he doesn’t want him than yeah, the tag works and I’m fine with that but I don’t suspect that’s plan A.
$14 to $16 million is out of the question now.
If Schoen was to offer the bye week deal at about $12 million per year they should run to the table and sign that deal.
I’m not sure now that Schoen offers that type of deal. I think it is going to be less than $12 million per year probably between $10-$11 million range.
Barkley and his agent screwed up. It’s a business and Schoen has the leverage
I just remember Connor Hughes stating it was $12.5 million annually
I just remember Connor Hughes stating it was $12.5 million annually
Right, that’s why using the AAV to determine whether or not Barkley screwed up doesn’t make sense. And he was inches away from Jones being tagged on top of it.
Hope he stays a Giant at a reasonable price but can't ignore the facts where Schoen has been exercising his priorities and options.
On paper, a deal doesn't seem to be there. I just don't see how you can make 22+ in guarantees work after what this RB market did. Maybe if Barkley is flexible on the structure and the Giants make it a 4yr or 3+void year where they're really probably getting out after 2yrs.
They probably gotta weigh whether the lower 2023 hit, 2024 tag flexibility + intangible benefits of rewarding a team leader and avoiding a potential distraction are worth the dead money hits in 2025 and/or 2026.
For Barkley, he’s got $10m in the bag and probably gets the deal above on top of it by someone else next year (if not tagged again) barring injury.
I’m not breaking the bank for him, but I think there’s a deal to be made that works for everyone.
Flexibility for making in season moves. But I don’t think that’s the #1 reason, just a potential benefit. I’m under the impression Schoen wants his top playmaker locked in for more than 1 season. That’s prudent, especially if it’s structured in a way where the risk is decreased.
It's always more about cash flow than AAV. If you're tagging him twice, sure the AAV is lower but you're forking over 22m and absorbing those hits in two seasons. They'll probably have to get a little creative to make it make sense for both. This is where Schoen earns his stripes on contracts though. Despite the size of the deal, the Dex contract was a layup. DJ and Barkley were always the tricky ones.
For Barkley, he’s got $10m in the bag and probably gets the deal above on top of it by someone else next year (if not tagged again) barring injury.
I’m not breaking the bank for him, but I think there’s a deal to be made that works for everyone.
UConn, I understand the logic but it opens up risk if Saquon experiences a significant injury in the 2023 season, which is unfortunately a real possibility. If Schoen is doing this to free up the tag for Thomas or McKinney, I’d prefer if he extended one of those two now rather than Barkley.
Quote:
makes sense. It gets him over $22m (two tag years) it frees up the tag for 2024, and it keeps your best playmaker for under $10m guaranteed per year.
For Barkley, he’s got $10m in the bag and probably gets the deal above on top of it by someone else next year (if not tagged again) barring injury.
I’m not breaking the bank for him, but I think there’s a deal to be made that works for everyone.
UConn, I understand the logic but it opens up risk if Saquon experiences a significant injury in the 2023 season, which is unfortunately a real possibility. If Schoen is doing this to free up the tag for Thomas or McKinney, I’d prefer if he extended one of those two now rather than Barkley.
does mckinney not have similar injury risk? he's missed chunks of 2 of 3 seasons.
thomas has had ankle issues that required surgeries and bigger guys with foot issues are never comforting.
they traded for waller and he's been hurt the last 2 years. they drafted banks who is 1 year removed from shoulder surgery. every player in the nfl has injury risk.
it's always balancing risk v reward.
also there's no indication they have to choose between barkley, mckinney, thomas. so that's not the question. it's literally just barkley. since the 11m is already guaranteed this year is there a better player you expect to get next year for about 11m? was there anyone else this year from UFA who you'd prefer at 11m? remember obj off an acl got 15m. we aren't talking about a lot $. it's literally 1/3 the amount they just guaranteed lawrence.