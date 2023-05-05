New York Giants Rookie Mini-Camp: Day One

The Giants had 84 players at their rookie minicamp last season (11 draft picks, 13 UDFA, 60 tryouts). Two tryouts — DL Ryder Anderson and S Jordan Mosley — made the 90-man roster, with Anderson eventually earning a spot on the 53-man roster.
We'll get this year's rookie minicamp roster shortly. There will be seven draft picks, nine UDFAs and I'd imagine dozens of tryouts again.
As I recall, the on-field work was pretty light last year. Giants are scheduled to have 75-minute practices today and tomorrow.
First impressions can be misleading or telling. Two that stick out: Darius Slayton dropping every pass in his first practice and Kadarius Toney not having the right size cleats and practicing with one bare foot for a stretch.
there were our UDFAs signed last year at this time
RB Jashaun Corbin
FB Jeremiah Hall
TE Austin Allen
TE Andre Miller
OG Josh Rivas
DL Christopher Hinton
DL Jabari Ellis
DL Antonio Valentino
OLB Tomon Fox
CB Darren Evans
CB Zyon Gilbert
S Yusuf Corker
S Trenton Thompson
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
4m
#Giants have 73 players at rookie minicamp...includes 7 draft picks & 5 veteran tryouts: qb bryce perkins, virginia; cbs nigeel warrior, tenn and iman marshall, usc; olbs darryl johnson, tenn and jonathan kongbo, minn....fyi- haazig daniels air force qb here as a rb
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1m
Hope you have your glasses on: Here’s the Giants’ rookie minicamp roster. 72 players: 7 picks, 9 UDFA, 5 players on futures deals (RB Jashaun Corbin, WR Kalil Pimpleton, WR Makai Polk, CB Leonard Johnson, S Trenton Thompson)
Five vet tryouts:
• QB Bryce Perkins (Paul’s younger bro)
• CB Nigel Warrior (Was with Ravens with Wink)
• OLB Darryl Johnson (Bills 2019 7th)
• OLB Jonathan Kongbo (CFL star)
• CB Iman Marshall (another former Raven)
Idk if its just me, bur Hyatt seems a bit nervous.
As if he knows he need to get a bit bigger and stronger in the NFL and he's unsure if he can do that and maintain his plus traits.
Nervous? Where? What are you talking about?
Just in the equipment video and the video of the rookies walking into the building. I'm probably just severely extrapolating and projecting. Hyatt's development playing at a bigger size is one of the most interesting stories for our rookies this year to me. I'm also really excited to see how Banks translates to the NFL, he seems really ready, confident calm to me.
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
The official list of Giants UDFAs:
QB Tommy DeVito (Illinois)
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (WVU)
CB Gemon Green (Michigan)
S Alex Cook (Wash)
OLB Habakkuk Baldonado (Pitt)
ILB Troy Brown (Ole Miss)
LS Cameron Lyons (UNC-Charlotte)
TE Ryan Jones (ECU)
ILB Dyontae Johnson (Toledo)
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
2m
Giants have three QBs here this weekend at rookie camp, as I've detailed some with Jersey boy Tommy DeVito and Bryce Perkins, brother of former NYG RB Paul with intriguing dual skill set.
The third, another tryout, is Hunter Johnson, who played at Northwestern and Clemson.
@Giants
·
27s
Gervarrius Owens has signed his rookie contract
New York Giants
@Giants
·
48s
We have signed rookies Eric Gray & Tre Hawkins
Makes sense to do it now. That's 3 out of 7 draft picks signed already. That leaves their 1st rounder (Banks), 2nd rounder (Schmitz), 3rd rounder (Hyatt), and their first 7th rounder (Riley) to go. Interesting why Riley didn't sign yet, but Owens--their second 7th rounder--did.
As if he knows he need to get a bit bigger and stronger in the NFL and he's unsure if he can do that and maintain his plus traits.
Nervous? Where? What are you talking about?
He'll say anything to justify taking Marvin Mims instead of Hyatt. I'm surprised he didn't mention Mims in this post.
It was Mims jr, stromberg and Darius rush vs. JMS and Hyatt, for the record. I'm done mentioning it until we see some results on the field, maybe then I will do some comparisons in the following seasons. You got me tho, I can't deny my love for Mims jr.
Extremely strong. ran a 4.6. good article - ( New Window )
I REALLY want Gillan gone. This kid has the tools. If he can add touch to his punts like the clips of him display, then the giants have something. Gillan might be the worst pooch/directional punter I've ever seen the Giants have.
his directional/inside the 20 punting markedly improved in the second-half of the season.
You can see it here in his game logs... https://www.pro-football-reference.com/players/G/GillJa00/gamelog/2022/ - ( New Window )
That's still a lot of bad work. I don't trust him. Do you? Besides, the Giants can save money on the cap and improve at the same time with this. Gillan's always been a project. The Giants shouldn't and won't hesitate to upgrade if they're able.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
5m
As expected, a light first rookie minicamp practice. There was one five-minute 7-on-7 period. John Michael Schmitz did all the snaps. Didn’t see CB Deonte Banks and WR Jalin Hyatt take any reps during 7-on-7.
Very curious to know if JMS did the dead ball snap or standard, out of shotgun.
has really good hands and speed. Maybe a move to H-Back. Interesting player - ( New Window )
Watched 4 minutes. Good hands, speed. Looked up his size, 6'4", 250, which is also good. On the minus side, he didn't seem to break many tackles, a bit like Saquon. And the clips I saw didn't show him at all as a blocker. Transferred to Michigan State from Illinois.
Extremely strong. ran a 4.6. good article - ( New Window )
I REALLY want Gillan gone. This kid has the tools. If he can add touch to his punts like the clips of him display, then the giants have something. Gillan might be the worst pooch/directional punter I've ever seen the Giants have.
I am not a fan of Gillan at all and I want the Giants to find an upgrade there but he is still better than Matt Dodge.
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
GiantsWFAN
As if he knows he need to get a bit bigger and stronger in the NFL and he's unsure if he can do that and maintain his plus traits.
Nervous? Where? What are you talking about?
He'll say anything to justify taking Marvin Mims instead of Hyatt. I'm surprised he didn't mention Mims in this post.
He's pretty persistent. Just signed up in April, but I doubt he's new.
My old handles were Jerry "Championship" Reese and Hakeem "The Dream" Nicks. I've been around here for going on 20 years. I had this special feeling about Nicks before we drafted him and I just knew he'd be special (HOF special if he didn't get that degenerative Lis Franc that ruined everything). I have a similar feeling about Mims Jr. I can't complain though, our top 3 picks all have a chance to be foundational components of the NYG for years to come (fingers crossed). For the record, I have nothing against Hyatt. He was one of my favorite receivers after just watching his Tennessee games that were nationally broadcasted. I like his demeanor and mentality, he has good parents and he's smart with a good head on his shoulders. I've been racking my brain constantly trying to find potential ceiling-comps for him from the NFL and the best I can think of is Mike Wallace. I'm very much looking forward to seeing what he can do with NFL coaching, strength and conditioning. He has a lot of potential.
Go G-men! September can't come soon enough.
RE: Sean O'Hara talked about Schmitz's snapping style being unorthodox.
I'm curious to see how that plays out these next couple of days. I think Schmitz mentioned something about his OL coach at Minnesota wanting him to snap a certain way.
Here is a link to an old article discussing this technique.
"Jim Harbaugh needed to test the "dead snap." If he was going to challenge football's ultimate fundamental action, he would have to try it out for himself. So he lined up at quarterback in the shotgun, ready to handle the remodeled quarterback-center exchange advertised as the way to wipe out one of football's most infuriating and unforgivable blunders -- the bad snap.
"Coach Harbaugh thought it was great," Michigan offensive line coach Tim Drevno said. "Bad snaps can take points off the board and wins out of your hand."
My old handles were Jerry "Championship" Reese and Hakeem "The Dream" Nicks. I've been around here for going on 20 years. I had this special feeling about Nicks before we drafted him and I just knew he'd be special (HOF special if he didn't get that degenerative Lis Franc that ruined everything). I have a similar feeling about Mims Jr. I can't complain though, our top 3 picks all have a chance to be foundational components of the NYG for years to come (fingers crossed). For the record, I have nothing against Hyatt. He was one of my favorite receivers after just watching his Tennessee games that were nationally broadcasted. I like his demeanor and mentality, he has good parents and he's smart with a good head on his shoulders. I've been racking my brain constantly trying to find potential ceiling-comps for him from the NFL and the best I can think of is Mike Wallace. I'm very much looking forward to seeing what he can do with NFL coaching, strength and conditioning. He has a lot of potential.
Go G-men! September can't come soon enough.
That's cool. Agree about Sept. Go G-men!
RE: Somebody needs to find the right Bart Oates picture & put ut side by
I love to see that and I'm looking forward to seeing how he plays at 185-190, he said 190 is his goal.
In the ESPN thing, Hey Rookie, he didn't seem intimidated by the weight gain at all. If anything, the 190 expectation is a little unrealistic for this year (without help, hopefully he doesn't go that route). I'm sure he can get there by training camp but it'll be some dirty weight and I doubt he can hold it. He'll have to do that after his rookie year when he has a full offseason and isn't prepping to run 40s and agility drills.
I love to see that and I'm looking forward to seeing how he plays at 185-190, he said 190 is his goal.
In the ESPN thing, Hey Rookie, he didn't seem intimidated by the weight gain at all. If anything, the 190 expectation is a little unrealistic for this year (without help, hopefully he doesn't go that route). I'm sure he can get there by training camp but it'll be some dirty weight and I doubt he can hold it. He'll have to do that after his rookie year when he has a full offseason and isn't prepping to run 40s and agility drills.
I love to see that and I'm looking forward to seeing how he plays at 185-190, he said 190 is his goal.
In the ESPN thing, Hey Rookie, he didn't seem intimidated by the weight gain at all. If anything, the 190 expectation is a little unrealistic for this year (without help, hopefully he doesn't go that route). I'm sure he can get there by training camp but it'll be some dirty weight and I doubt he can hold it. He'll have to do that after his rookie year when he has a full offseason and isn't prepping to run 40s and agility drills.
He's already at 188. He said so last week.
It sounds like he was eating like a typical college kid and now that he's started to focus on proper nutrition for an NFL receiver he is seeing some big improvements in his physique. That alone can make a world of difference, especially when paired with an NFL strength and conditioning program. 💪
snapping https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1654542976608239662 - ( New Window )
Yep. Dead man snap. Ball comes back a knuckler. My son was taught that in junior high b/c his hand was too small to get the ball to spiral. Takes a lot of the error factor out of shotgun, but a lot of times the QB has to do extra to spin the ball in his hands to get to the laces.
I love to see that and I'm looking forward to seeing how he plays at 185-190, he said 190 is his goal.
In the ESPN thing, Hey Rookie, he didn't seem intimidated by the weight gain at all. If anything, the 190 expectation is a little unrealistic for this year (without help, hopefully he doesn't go that route). I'm sure he can get there by training camp but it'll be some dirty weight and I doubt he can hold it. He'll have to do that after his rookie year when he has a full offseason and isn't prepping to run 40s and agility drills.
He's already at 188. He said so last week.
That's already bulked up from his combine weight. It's not all muscle, there's some dirty weight there (which is good, it says he's doing it the right way). You could see it between his combine training and his pro day in the ESPN series. A lot of that is going to melt off once he starts burning 10k+ calories a day at camp. People just don't put on 15 lbs of muscle in a couple of months unless they're completely new to the weight room. He looks to have the frame to carry more, so don't think it'll be an issue longterm but I would set the expectations lower in terms of him playing at a natural 190 rookie year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Hyatt is 185 it says on that chart.
I love to see that and I'm looking forward to seeing how he plays at 185-190, he said 190 is his goal.
In the ESPN thing, Hey Rookie, he didn't seem intimidated by the weight gain at all. If anything, the 190 expectation is a little unrealistic for this year (without help, hopefully he doesn't go that route). I'm sure he can get there by training camp but it'll be some dirty weight and I doubt he can hold it. He'll have to do that after his rookie year when he has a full offseason and isn't prepping to run 40s and agility drills.
He's already at 188. He said so last week.
That's already bulked up from his combine weight. It's not all muscle, there's some dirty weight there (which is good, it says he's doing it the right way). You could see it between his combine training and his pro day in the ESPN series. A lot of that is going to melt off once he starts burning 10k+ calories a day at camp. People just don't put on 15 lbs of muscle in a couple of months unless they're completely new to the weight room. He looks to have the frame to carry more, so don't think it'll be an issue longterm but I would set the expectations lower in terms of him playing at a natural 190 rookie year.
That makes sense from a fitness and nutrition standpoint, you can't bulk up that much when you have a fast metabolism and you're burning that many calories a day. What do you think he could reasonably play at this year? 180? 184 was his pro day weight I believe.
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1654482327739695104 - ( New Window )
@art_stapleton
·
54s
Veteran tryouts at #NYGiants rookie camp
QB Bryce Perkins
CB Nigel Warrior
CB Iman Marshall
OLB Darryl Johnson
OLB Jonathan Kongbo
@art_stapleton
·
26s
Current #Giants participating in rookie mini camp:
RB Jashaun Corbin
CB Leonard Johnson
WR Kalil Pimpleton
DB Trenton Thompson
WR Makai Polk
@giantswfan
·
1m
#Giants #Daboll - had meetings last night with rookies.....a few of last year's practoce squad guys are here - like thompson and polk, etc
#Giants #Daboll - good to get dexter lawrence contract done...happy for the organization
Nervous? Where? What are you talking about?
@giantswfan
·
41s
#Giants #Daboll - knows qbs will have plenty of mistakes during the walkthru...taking it slow, wont give them many plays - ease them in
@charlottecrrll
·
3m
Giants coach Brian Daboll opens rookie minicamp which has 73 players on the roster.
“You never know what you find out here”
Offers congrats to Dexter Lawrence who just signed massive extension
@giantswfan
·
3m
#Giants #Daboll - knows qbs will have plenty of mistakes during the walkthru...taking it slow, wont give them many plays - ease them in
#Giants #Daboll - putting guys thru drills like you do before the draft...guys have to stand out on the field, in classroom to snag a spot
#Giants #Daboll - can see how ryder anderson made the team last yr...it is hard for these undrafted guys but maybe you find one or two who can help you
@giantswfan
·
34s
#Giants #Daboll on 3rd QB - webb was unique because of how he also helped with scouting reports....team now only looking for a developmental player with skills
Quote:
As if he knows he need to get a bit bigger and stronger in the NFL and he's unsure if he can do that and maintain his plus traits.
Nervous? Where? What are you talking about?
Just in the equipment video and the video of the rookies walking into the building. I'm probably just severely extrapolating and projecting. Hyatt's development playing at a bigger size is one of the most interesting stories for our rookies this year to me. I'm also really excited to see how Banks translates to the NFL, he seems really ready, confident calm to me.
They screwed up the last name and first name columns...
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
The official list of Giants UDFAs:
QB Tommy DeVito (Illinois)
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (WVU)
CB Gemon Green (Michigan)
S Alex Cook (Wash)
OLB Habakkuk Baldonado (Pitt)
ILB Troy Brown (Ole Miss)
LS Cameron Lyons (UNC-Charlotte)
TE Ryan Jones (ECU)
ILB Dyontae Johnson (Toledo)
@giantswfan
·
4m
#Giants #Daboll - always wants to teach guys...some players have much anxiety...this is only the firat practice - all will make mistakes
#Giants #Daboll on ford wheatom - did good job when we met him....shows explosiveness
#Giants #Daboll - JMS is a smart guy....but your mind is moving a million miles a minute, so things will take time
@PLeonardNYDN
·
2m
#Giants 5th round pick RB Eric Gray, sixth round pick CB Tre Hawkins III and 7th round pick S Gervarrius Owens have signed their rookie contracts
Looks like we added an additional Defensive Assistant in Ben Burress
That was never really confirmed. One random NBA reporter tweeted it, then deleted it.
@giantswfan
·
34s
#Giants #Daboll on 3rd QB - webb was unique because of how he also helped with scouting reports....team now only looking for a developmental player with skills
Not sure if that's Devito...
Quote:
Looks like we added an additional Defensive Assistant in Ben Burress
Good catch!
Hahaha, he's going to go down in BBI folklore. Was he a real person?!?!
@art_stapleton
·
2m
Giants have three QBs here this weekend at rookie camp, as I've detailed some with Jersey boy Tommy DeVito and Bryce Perkins, brother of former NYG RB Paul with intriguing dual skill set.
The third, another tryout, is Hunter Johnson, who played at Northwestern and Clemson.
@DDuggan21
·
2m
Draft picks' listed weights on rookie minicamp roster vs. combine/pro day weights:
• Deonte Banks: 205 roster/197 combine
• John Michael Schmitz: 310/301
• Jalin Hyatt: 185/176
• Eric Gray: 210/207
• Tre Hawkins: 195/188
• Jordon Riley: 325/338
• Gervarrius Owens: 200/195
@DDuggan21
·
2m
Draft picks' listed weights on rookie minicamp roster vs. combine/pro day weights:
• Deonte Banks: 205 roster/197 combine
• John Michael Schmitz: 310/301
• Jalin Hyatt: 185/176
• Eric Gray: 210/207
• Tre Hawkins: 195/188
• Jordon Riley: 325/338
• Gervarrius Owens: 200/195
So our big man slimmed down and everyone else bulked up!
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1654518491343405057 - ( New Window )
Makes sense to do it now. That's 3 out of 7 draft picks signed already. That leaves their 1st rounder (Banks), 2nd rounder (Schmitz), 3rd rounder (Hyatt), and their first 7th rounder (Riley) to go. Interesting why Riley didn't sign yet, but Owens--their second 7th rounder--did.
good article - ( New Window )
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1654519184032669696 - ( New Window )
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1654520914187280384 - ( New Window )
Quote:
As if he knows he need to get a bit bigger and stronger in the NFL and he's unsure if he can do that and maintain his plus traits.
Nervous? Where? What are you talking about?
He'll say anything to justify taking Marvin Mims instead of Hyatt. I'm surprised he didn't mention Mims in this post.
Man, why do I see Mark Haynes there. Which would be a good thing if he plays like Haynes did early on.
Quote:
In comment 16109993 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
As if he knows he need to get a bit bigger and stronger in the NFL and he's unsure if he can do that and maintain his plus traits.
Nervous? Where? What are you talking about?
He'll say anything to justify taking Marvin Mims instead of Hyatt. I'm surprised he didn't mention Mims in this post.
I mean he probably is nervous. First day with new employer. I bet they’re all nervous.
@TomRock_Newsday
·
2m
Giants say Deonte Banks wants to be known as Tae Banks.
Quote:
In comment 16109993 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
As if he knows he need to get a bit bigger and stronger in the NFL and he's unsure if he can do that and maintain his plus traits.
Nervous? Where? What are you talking about?
He'll say anything to justify taking Marvin Mims instead of Hyatt. I'm surprised he didn't mention Mims in this post.
Hahaha, I'm doing my best to let go and be happy with what we have. I like Hyatt and JMS a lot, I'm really stoked to see how Hyatt develops and grows.
The was last year.
Quote:
In comment 16109993 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
As if he knows he need to get a bit bigger and stronger in the NFL and he's unsure if he can do that and maintain his plus traits.
Nervous? Where? What are you talking about?
He'll say anything to justify taking Marvin Mims instead of Hyatt. I'm surprised he didn't mention Mims in this post.
It was Mims jr, stromberg and Darius rush vs. JMS and Hyatt, for the record. I'm done mentioning it until we see some results on the field, maybe then I will do some comparisons in the following seasons. You got me tho, I can't deny my love for Mims jr.
thanks for pointing this out! Interesting.
@charlottecrrll
·
55s
Dexter Lawrence is in the house. Arrived with the Sexy Dexy dance and Daboll comes running over for a big hug
@TomRock_Newsday
·
1m
Wink and Dex reacquainting themselves.
https://twitter.com/TomRock_Newsday/status/1654527260378923013 - ( New Window )
I REALLY want Gillan gone. This kid has the tools. If he can add touch to his punts like the clips of him display, then the giants have something. Gillan might be the worst pooch/directional punter I've ever seen the Giants have.
The Giants are going for all-name practice squad:
Habbakkuk Baldonado
LaTrell Bumphus
Lwal Uguak
Ami Finau
Xach Gill
Chance Lytle
Isayah Green-May
Ahofitu Maka
Justice Oluwafen
Stacey Chukwumezi
Look at him dropping balls inside the 5. Enough with the clownish Hammer. Sign him now!
Link - ( New Window )
You can see it here in his game logs...
https://www.pro-football-reference.com/players/G/GillJa00/gamelog/2022/ - ( New Window )
Quote:
Extremely strong. ran a 4.6. good article - ( New Window )
Look at him dropping balls inside the 5. Enough with the clownish Hammer. Sign him now! Link - ( New Window )
One more beauty downed at the goalline. Away with the clownish Hammer!
Link - ( New Window )
@TomRock_Newsday
·
1m
Wink and Dex reacquainting themselves. https://twitter.com/TomRock_Newsday/status/1654527260378923013 - ( New Window )
Is that verboten contact??
Playing for Cleveland in 2021, he put 15 of 16 punts inside the 20 with just 1 touchback the entire season.
I think Gillan’s many critics need to reserve judgement. The beginning of 2022 looks like an outlier in his career.
Quote:
In comment 16110059 WestCoastGFan said:
Quote:
Extremely strong. ran a 4.6. good article - ( New Window )
Look at him dropping balls inside the 5. Enough with the clownish Hammer. Sign him now! Link - ( New Window )
One more beauty downed at the goalline. Away with the clownish Hammer! Link - ( New Window )
Dam 65 yards and died perfectly at the 1, impressive
You can see it here in his game logs... https://www.pro-football-reference.com/players/G/GillJa00/gamelog/2022/ - ( New Window )
That's still a lot of bad work. I don't trust him. Do you? Besides, the Giants can save money on the cap and improve at the same time with this. Gillan's always been a project. The Giants shouldn't and won't hesitate to upgrade if they're able.
Interesting player - ( New Window )
@TomRock_Newsday
·
2m
Giants say Deonte Banks wants to be known as Tae Banks.
I think Daboll has been calling him that since the draft
@PLeonardNYDN
·
41s
No reps for Giants WR Jalin Hyatt in 7-on-7 during first rookie camp practice. Looked good during individuals.
@DDuggan21
·
5m
As expected, a light first rookie minicamp practice. There was one five-minute 7-on-7 period. John Michael Schmitz did all the snaps. Didn’t see CB Deonte Banks and WR Jalin Hyatt take any reps during 7-on-7.
@DDuggan21
·
5m
As expected, a light first rookie minicamp practice. There was one five-minute 7-on-7 period. John Michael Schmitz did all the snaps. Didn’t see CB Deonte Banks and WR Jalin Hyatt take any reps during 7-on-7.
Very curious to know if JMS did the dead ball snap or standard, out of shotgun.
Watched 4 minutes. Good hands, speed. Looked up his size, 6'4", 250, which is also good. On the minus side, he didn't seem to break many tackles, a bit like Saquon. And the clips I saw didn't show him at all as a blocker. Transferred to Michigan State from Illinois.
@JordanRaanan
·
6m
Rookie CB Deonte Banks on if he ever backs down. “Never! … that’s just who I am.”
@GiantInsider
·
3m
Banks—“If I didn’t get hurt in ‘21 I would have came out, but it all worked out. Hey, I graduated”
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1654539705273454598 - ( New Window )
@GiantInsider
·
45s
Jalin Hyatt—“I love coach Daboll and the coaching staff”
@Dan_Salomone
·
35s
Jalin Hyatt said Brian Daboll is very likable but hard-nosed. He’ll get on you.
@giantswfan
·
52s
#Giants #Hyatt on limited route tree at Tenn- people are always going to say things....this is a great coaching staff and he will do whatever they ask
@GiantInsider
·
1m
Hyatt—“It doesn’t bother me at all when people talk about my route-tree running. I respect opinions.”
@giantswfan
·
1m
#Giants #Hyatt on 3rd rd - it is a blessing the team traded up for him...it says a lot they did it to get him
@charlottecrrll
·
1m
Jalin Hyatt: “I had a blast today.”
Coach Daboll on the First Day of Rookie Minicamp | New York Giants - ( New Window )
@giantswfan
·
16s
#Giants #Hawkins - growing up, always wanted to be the tough dog so he wouldnt get picked on
@giantswfan
·
1m
#Giants #Hawkins - had no ezpectations for the draft but is happy to be here....says best trait is he a physical player
Quote:
Extremely strong. ran a 4.6. good article - ( New Window )
I REALLY want Gillan gone. This kid has the tools. If he can add touch to his punts like the clips of him display, then the giants have something. Gillan might be the worst pooch/directional punter I've ever seen the Giants have.
I am not a fan of Gillan at all and I want the Giants to find an upgrade there but he is still better than Matt Dodge.
@giantswfan
·
10s
#Giants #Hawkins - the players from ODU look up to ximines because he got to this level....
#Giants #Hawkins - can play in any scheme but lokes wink's man coverage
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1654542976608239662 - ( New Window )
@giantswfan
·
2m
#Giants #Hawkins - played a lot of special teams early in juco career and eager to prove himself on specials here
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
2m
Tre Hawkins said his physicality comes from growing up with his cousins. They toughened him up.
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
2m
#Giants #Hawkins - him and banks have a mutual friend who is at ODU so they know each other
@giantswfan
·
2m
#Giants #Hawkins - can see that the giants staff has a really good relationship with one another
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
2m
Tre Hawkins said it’s all hitting him now that he’s in the NFL. He said you could see the bond within the Giants on his pre-draft visit.
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
2m
Trey Hawkins III- “I always liked Jalen Ramsey and Jimmy Smith game”
@giantswfan
·
2m
#Giants #Hawkins - prides himself in covering AND making tackles...wants to be all-around player
@giantswfan
·
3m
#Giants Lawrence - his group of players/friends just talk about being great and win, not so much about contracts
#Giants Lawrence - wanted to be respected and understood as a player what he was worth..did not have a specific price
#Giants Lawrence - the market was the market...happy with the contract and flew up this morning
#Giants Lawrence - about 5 mins after his agent called to say we got the deal it hit him.....it was stressful...signed it today
@Dan_Salomone
·
1m
Dexter Lawrence: “I respect Joe [Schoen], and he respected me.”
@giantswfan
·
1m
@rydunleavy
·
13s
#Giants Dexter Lawrence after signing $90M extension:
‘The whole process I was like I want to be a Giant. We are building something special here.’
‘Now I have a chance to change my kids’ kids lives’
@charlottecrrll
·
36s
What’s Dexter Lawrence want to buy after signing his extension?
“A lake house”
@giantswfan
·
32s
#Giants Lawrence - was getting messages from wink about how much he missed me...and he also missed wink
@giantswfan
·
3m
#Giants Lawrence - doesnt feel pressure....says he embraces having to step up and continuing to prove his worth
@Dan_Salomone
·
1m
Dex said he missed Wink. “He gives us the keys. He lets us run [the defense].” Dex said a lot of coaches preach that but Wink does it.
@rydunleavy
·
1m
Dexter Lawrence: My ultimate goal is to be legendary. Be a Hall of Famer.’
@giantswfan
·
2m
#Giants DeVito - been a lot of fun past couple of days
....very special to be at this stadium in my own backyard..."fresh start - have to work my way up"
#Giants DeVito - at the local workout, could tell how very professional the giants are
@giantswfan
·
1m
#Giants DeVito - been as fan to watch the giants in this stadium many times...grew up steelers fan...buy friends/family all giants fans
@giantswfan
·
50s
#Giants Owens - been waiting on this day since he was almost 5 yrs old....will do the work every day and be ready
@giantswfan
·
1m
#Giants Owens - be as detailed as possible...cant make mistakes on the backend of the defense
@giantswfan
·
11s
#Giants Owens - can tell Daboll wants the best for all of his playere....it was crazy being out here the first day- "really here..just trying to soak it in"
@giantswfan
·
29s
#Giants Owens - was training with hawkins in ft lauderdale since the combine....
It's very likely he'll be signed. They would want more than 1 punter for camp
Quote:
and wins the job.
It's very likely he'll be signed. They would want more than 1 punter for camp
I'll take that bet.
Quote:
In comment 16110158 Red Dog said:
Quote:
and wins the job.
It's very likely he'll be signed. They would want more than 1 punter for camp
I'll take that bet.
Well, it wasn't a bet, just a thought, lol. You don't like him or you don't think they want more than 1 punter?
Quote:
In comment 16110158 Red Dog said:
Quote:
and wins the job.
It's very likely he'll be signed. They would want more than 1 punter for camp
I'll take that bet.
Bottom line: if he isn't signed after mini-camp, he probably wouldn't cut it anyway. Like the saying goes: "You had one job!"
I can't recall them ever signing a tryout kicker.
Beyond that, they like Gillan.
Quote:
In comment 16110184 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 16110158 Red Dog said:
Quote:
and wins the job.
It's very likely he'll be signed. They would want more than 1 punter for camp
I'll take that bet.
Bottom line: if he isn't signed after mini-camp, he probably wouldn't cut it anyway. Like the saying goes: "You had one job!"
... or two?? I feel like Gano is successful partly because Gillan pretty reliably gets the ball down no matter what the snap looks like.
I can't recall them ever signing a tryout kicker.
Beyond that, they like Gillan.
Wasn't Rojas a tryout? or at least a camp body.
Splitting hairs here... but ok. lol.
Quote:
was signed to a future/reserve contract in January
Splitting hairs here... but ok. lol.
That's not splitting hairs at all. Tons of players on the roster are signed in January to future/reserve contracts. Plus, he already been with another team.
We're talking tryout players.
They didn't last year.
Quote:
In comment 16109993 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
As if he knows he need to get a bit bigger and stronger in the NFL and he's unsure if he can do that and maintain his plus traits.
Nervous? Where? What are you talking about?
He'll say anything to justify taking Marvin Mims instead of Hyatt. I'm surprised he didn't mention Mims in this post.
He's pretty persistent. Just signed up in April, but I doubt he's new.
Quote:
he's gonna win the job or even make the team, I'm just saying that they probably want an extra guy punting at camp to give Gillin some help during punting drills
They didn't last year.
I didn't realize that. I thought it was pretty routine to have an extra guy around. But I guess not always. Thanks
Quote:
In comment 16109995 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16109993 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
As if he knows he need to get a bit bigger and stronger in the NFL and he's unsure if he can do that and maintain his plus traits.
Nervous? Where? What are you talking about?
He'll say anything to justify taking Marvin Mims instead of Hyatt. I'm surprised he didn't mention Mims in this post.
He's pretty persistent. Just signed up in April, but I doubt he's new.
My old handles were Jerry "Championship" Reese and Hakeem "The Dream" Nicks. I've been around here for going on 20 years. I had this special feeling about Nicks before we drafted him and I just knew he'd be special (HOF special if he didn't get that degenerative Lis Franc that ruined everything). I have a similar feeling about Mims Jr. I can't complain though, our top 3 picks all have a chance to be foundational components of the NYG for years to come (fingers crossed). For the record, I have nothing against Hyatt. He was one of my favorite receivers after just watching his Tennessee games that were nationally broadcasted. I like his demeanor and mentality, he has good parents and he's smart with a good head on his shoulders. I've been racking my brain constantly trying to find potential ceiling-comps for him from the NFL and the best I can think of is Mike Wallace. I'm very much looking forward to seeing what he can do with NFL coaching, strength and conditioning. He has a lot of potential.
Go G-men! September can't come soon enough.
Here is a link to an old article discussing this technique.
"Jim Harbaugh needed to test the "dead snap." If he was going to challenge football's ultimate fundamental action, he would have to try it out for himself. So he lined up at quarterback in the shotgun, ready to handle the remodeled quarterback-center exchange advertised as the way to wipe out one of football's most infuriating and unforgivable blunders -- the bad snap.
"Coach Harbaugh thought it was great," Michigan offensive line coach Tim Drevno said. "Bad snaps can take points off the board and wins out of your hand."
Since then, Harbaugh-coached teams have ditched the spiral shotgun snap in favor of the dead snap."
The "dead snap" - ( New Window )
My old handles were Jerry "Championship" Reese and Hakeem "The Dream" Nicks. I've been around here for going on 20 years. I had this special feeling about Nicks before we drafted him and I just knew he'd be special (HOF special if he didn't get that degenerative Lis Franc that ruined everything). I have a similar feeling about Mims Jr. I can't complain though, our top 3 picks all have a chance to be foundational components of the NYG for years to come (fingers crossed). For the record, I have nothing against Hyatt. He was one of my favorite receivers after just watching his Tennessee games that were nationally broadcasted. I like his demeanor and mentality, he has good parents and he's smart with a good head on his shoulders. I've been racking my brain constantly trying to find potential ceiling-comps for him from the NFL and the best I can think of is Mike Wallace. I'm very much looking forward to seeing what he can do with NFL coaching, strength and conditioning. He has a lot of potential.
Go G-men! September can't come soon enough.
That's cool. Agree about Sept. Go G-men!
Bingo!
Tweeted same thing yesterday in reply to some wag complaining about the numbers assigned to the drafted players
In the ESPN thing, Hey Rookie, he didn't seem intimidated by the weight gain at all. If anything, the 190 expectation is a little unrealistic for this year (without help, hopefully he doesn't go that route). I'm sure he can get there by training camp but it'll be some dirty weight and I doubt he can hold it. He'll have to do that after his rookie year when he has a full offseason and isn't prepping to run 40s and agility drills.
Quote:
Extremely strong. ran a 4.6. good article - ( New Window )////
thanks for pointing this out! Interesting.
For sure interesting. A big op for him and the Giants--not even an UDFA
Quote:
I love to see that and I'm looking forward to seeing how he plays at 185-190, he said 190 is his goal.
In the ESPN thing, Hey Rookie, he didn't seem intimidated by the weight gain at all. If anything, the 190 expectation is a little unrealistic for this year (without help, hopefully he doesn't go that route). I'm sure he can get there by training camp but it'll be some dirty weight and I doubt he can hold it. He'll have to do that after his rookie year when he has a full offseason and isn't prepping to run 40s and agility drills.
He's already at 188. He said so last week.
Quote:
In comment 16109998 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
I love to see that and I'm looking forward to seeing how he plays at 185-190, he said 190 is his goal.
In the ESPN thing, Hey Rookie, he didn't seem intimidated by the weight gain at all. If anything, the 190 expectation is a little unrealistic for this year (without help, hopefully he doesn't go that route). I'm sure he can get there by training camp but it'll be some dirty weight and I doubt he can hold it. He'll have to do that after his rookie year when he has a full offseason and isn't prepping to run 40s and agility drills.
He's already at 188. He said so last week.
It sounds like he was eating like a typical college kid and now that he's started to focus on proper nutrition for an NFL receiver he is seeing some big improvements in his physique. That alone can make a world of difference, especially when paired with an NFL strength and conditioning program. 💪
Yep. Dead man snap. Ball comes back a knuckler. My son was taught that in junior high b/c his hand was too small to get the ball to spiral. Takes a lot of the error factor out of shotgun, but a lot of times the QB has to do extra to spin the ball in his hands to get to the laces.
Quote:
In comment 16109998 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
I love to see that and I'm looking forward to seeing how he plays at 185-190, he said 190 is his goal.
In the ESPN thing, Hey Rookie, he didn't seem intimidated by the weight gain at all. If anything, the 190 expectation is a little unrealistic for this year (without help, hopefully he doesn't go that route). I'm sure he can get there by training camp but it'll be some dirty weight and I doubt he can hold it. He'll have to do that after his rookie year when he has a full offseason and isn't prepping to run 40s and agility drills.
He's already at 188. He said so last week.
That's already bulked up from his combine weight. It's not all muscle, there's some dirty weight there (which is good, it says he's doing it the right way). You could see it between his combine training and his pro day in the ESPN series. A lot of that is going to melt off once he starts burning 10k+ calories a day at camp. People just don't put on 15 lbs of muscle in a couple of months unless they're completely new to the weight room. He looks to have the frame to carry more, so don't think it'll be an issue longterm but I would set the expectations lower in terms of him playing at a natural 190 rookie year.
Quote:
In comment 16110272 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 16109998 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
I love to see that and I'm looking forward to seeing how he plays at 185-190, he said 190 is his goal.
In the ESPN thing, Hey Rookie, he didn't seem intimidated by the weight gain at all. If anything, the 190 expectation is a little unrealistic for this year (without help, hopefully he doesn't go that route). I'm sure he can get there by training camp but it'll be some dirty weight and I doubt he can hold it. He'll have to do that after his rookie year when he has a full offseason and isn't prepping to run 40s and agility drills.
He's already at 188. He said so last week.
That's already bulked up from his combine weight. It's not all muscle, there's some dirty weight there (which is good, it says he's doing it the right way). You could see it between his combine training and his pro day in the ESPN series. A lot of that is going to melt off once he starts burning 10k+ calories a day at camp. People just don't put on 15 lbs of muscle in a couple of months unless they're completely new to the weight room. He looks to have the frame to carry more, so don't think it'll be an issue longterm but I would set the expectations lower in terms of him playing at a natural 190 rookie year.
That makes sense from a fitness and nutrition standpoint, you can't bulk up that much when you have a fast metabolism and you're burning that many calories a day. What do you think he could reasonably play at this year? 180? 184 was his pro day weight I believe.