New York Giants Rookie Mini-Camp: Day Two

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:59 am

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Approx. 11:15 a.m. – Head Coach Brian Daboll Available

Practice – 12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Approx. 1:30 p.m. – Players Available

4th draft pick signed  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:10 am
New York Giants

@Giants
·
11m
DL Jordon Riley signs his rookie contract
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:10 am
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
9m
Another one ... All Giants Day 3 picks now under contract (Gray, Hawkins, Riley, Owens)

Still to-do list
CB Deonte Banks
C John Michael Schmitz
WR Jalin Hyatt
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:10 am
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
3m
Jalin Hyatt took the high road yesterday when asked about his route tree. But, you can see it irks him and can't wait to prove naysayers wrong #NYGiants
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:19 am
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants #Daboll - the high draft choices have had a busy offseason with travel, etc so they are limited for now
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:19 am
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
23s
Daboll said they backed off of some of the draft picks practicing in some drills because they had been on the road a lot. Also adds it allows them to get a look at the tryout players.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:20 am
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
17s
#NYGiants #Daboll - league will always have big downhill RBs and some receiving-type RBs....and some who can do both
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:21 am
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
48s
#NYGiants #Daboll - RB usage depends on your team....barkley's snaps may partially depend on what else is on the roster
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:23 am
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants #Daboll - will try as many guys as possible, including hyatt, on punt returns
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:23 am
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
1m
Daboll didn’t rule out Jalin Hyatt as a potential PR. Adds that they’ll see how things progress as they get into Phase 3 of the off-season workouts.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:24 am
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants #Daboll - "good with jalin" hyatt amd how he did everutjing he was askedo to on Day 1 ... route tree not an issue
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:27 am
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
2m
#NYGiants #Daboll - hyatt had 5 td game vs alabama but he plays in SEC so he always faced high competition....and his visit went well

#NYGiants #Daboll - the off. linemen are doing alot of alignment and technique work at this point
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:28 am : link
Still surprised the Giants didn't sign any UDFA offensive linemen.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:36 am
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
1m
Daboll said the OL and DL are focusing on a lot of technique work at this stage.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:38 am
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
36s
Rookie minicamp is sort of an orientation. Meetings, get familiar with your surroundings, light practice. Top picks such as Deonte Banks and Jalin Hyatt didn’t get any 7-on-7 reps Friday.

As coach Brian Daboll explained: “One of the main things is just come out of here healthy.”
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:39 am
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
17s
One crumb from Brian Daboll's presser this morning: Jalin Hyatt could get some looks at punt returner this spring. This is the time of year where #NYGiants expect to be creative and try some things out that may or may not stick during the season.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:47 am
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
2m
Daboll treats rookie minicamp as an audition for non-draft picks and a tour "Here is the cafeteria" and "Here are our stretching exercises" for draft picks #Giants
RE: ...  
Pepe LePugh : 11:56 am : link
In comment 16110556 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
1m
Daboll didn’t rule out Jalin Hyatt as a potential PR. Adds that they’ll see how things progress as they get into Phase 3 of the off-season workouts.

No repeat of Amani’s rookie year,please.
RE: ...  
Klaatu : 12:00 pm : link
In comment 16110561 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Still surprised the Giants didn't sign any UDFA offensive linemen.


J.C. Hassenauer.
Pepe  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:00 pm : link
Amani Toomer scored TDs on three punt returns early in his career.
RE: RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:00 pm : link
In comment 16110584 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 16110561 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Still surprised the Giants didn't sign any UDFA offensive linemen.



J.C. Hassenauer.


Not a UDFA. He was an unrestricted free agent.
RE: ...  
Bill in UT : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16110554 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants #Daboll - will try as many guys as possible, including hyatt, on punt returns


After the fiasco with AJ last year, I wouldn't have expected him to go with Hyatt
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Klaatu : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16110586 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16110584 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 16110561 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Still surprised the Giants didn't sign any UDFA offensive linemen.



J.C. Hassenauer.



Not a UDFA. He was an unrestricted free agent.


My bad.
RE: RE: ...  
Ivan15 : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 16110582 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
In comment 16110556 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
1m
Daboll didn’t rule out Jalin Hyatt as a potential PR. Adds that they’ll see how things progress as they get into Phase 3 of the off-season workouts.


No repeat of Amani’s rookie year,please.
______________________
What was wrong with Toomer’s rookie year, other than the late season injury?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:17 pm : link
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
8m
Jessie Armstead with some pre-practice words for first round pick Deonte Banks.

...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:18 pm : link
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
8m
Beautiful day for Giants rookie minicamp

