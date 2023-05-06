New York Giants Rookie Mini-Camp: Day Two

The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
Jalin Hyatt took the high road yesterday when asked about his route tree. But, you can see it irks him and can't wait to prove naysayers wrong #NYGiants
Daboll said they backed off of some of the draft picks practicing in some drills because they had been on the road a lot. Also adds it allows them to get a look at the tryout players.
Rookie minicamp is sort of an orientation. Meetings, get familiar with your surroundings, light practice. Top picks such as Deonte Banks and Jalin Hyatt didn’t get any 7-on-7 reps Friday.
As coach Brian Daboll explained: “One of the main things is just come out of here healthy.”
One crumb from Brian Daboll's presser this morning: Jalin Hyatt could get some looks at punt returner this spring. This is the time of year where #NYGiants expect to be creative and try some things out that may or may not stick during the season.
Beautiful day for Giants rookie minicamp
DL Jordon Riley signs his rookie contract
Another one ... All Giants Day 3 picks now under contract (Gray, Hawkins, Riley, Owens)
Still to-do list
CB Deonte Banks
C John Michael Schmitz
WR Jalin Hyatt
#NYGiants #Daboll - the high draft choices have had a busy offseason with travel, etc so they are limited for now
#NYGiants #Daboll - league will always have big downhill RBs and some receiving-type RBs....and some who can do both
#NYGiants #Daboll - RB usage depends on your team....barkley's snaps may partially depend on what else is on the roster
#NYGiants #Daboll - will try as many guys as possible, including hyatt, on punt returns
#NYGiants #Daboll - "good with jalin" hyatt amd how he did everutjing he was askedo to on Day 1 ... route tree not an issue
#NYGiants #Daboll - hyatt had 5 td game vs alabama but he plays in SEC so he always faced high competition....and his visit went well
#NYGiants #Daboll - the off. linemen are doing alot of alignment and technique work at this point
Daboll said the OL and DL are focusing on a lot of technique work at this stage.
Daboll treats rookie minicamp as an audition for non-draft picks and a tour "Here is the cafeteria" and "Here are our stretching exercises" for draft picks #Giants
No repeat of Amani’s rookie year,please.
J.C. Hassenauer.
Still surprised the Giants didn't sign any UDFA offensive linemen.
J.C. Hassenauer.
Not a UDFA. He was an unrestricted free agent.
After the fiasco with AJ last year, I wouldn't have expected him to go with Hyatt
In comment 16110561 Eric from BBI said:
Still surprised the Giants didn't sign any UDFA offensive linemen.
J.C. Hassenauer.
Not a UDFA. He was an unrestricted free agent.
My bad.
No repeat of Amani’s rookie year,please.
What was wrong with Toomer’s rookie year, other than the late season injury?
Jessie Armstead with some pre-practice words for first round pick Deonte Banks.
Beautiful day for Giants rookie minicamp