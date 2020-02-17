Why is Adoree Jackson not looked at as part of the future? Jolly Blue Giant : 9:27 am

With all the discussion of extending players, whenever Adoree comes up it's assumed he will be gone next year. Why? Yes, he has had a couple injuries, but he has consistently been one of the best players on this defense at a vital position. I just don't understand why he is being dismissed. We obviously need more than one CB, and as I look at the roster, other than Banks, there isn't anyone thats established themselves on this roster.