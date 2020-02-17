for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Why is Adoree Jackson not looked at as part of the future?

Jolly Blue Giant : 9:27 am
With all the discussion of extending players, whenever Adoree comes up it's assumed he will be gone next year. Why? Yes, he has had a couple injuries, but he has consistently been one of the best players on this defense at a vital position. I just don't understand why he is being dismissed. We obviously need more than one CB, and as I look at the roster, other than Banks, there isn't anyone thats established themselves on this roster.
I myself  
Festina Lente : 9:32 am : link
Have also been pondering this? Why is it the prevailing assumption at such an important position
He's  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:33 am : link
got to stay healthy. He's been an injury-prone player.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:36 am : link
I like Flott a lot, though the dude is a stick.
I think he is evaluated  
SCGiantsFan : 9:38 am : link
throughout the season. I am not sure of his contract status and when it is up. If he holds up and is playing well, a small extension, if he takes it, he takes it. Otherwise he walks and maybe a comp pick. If extended one less hole to fill, while the younger guys garner more experience.
By my eyes  
mattlawson : 9:43 am : link
While he is a super scrappy player, he cannot match up with a guy like AJ Brown. I was watching him in that Philadelphia game, and he looks completely over matched. Just saying I don’t think he is number one corner
I think the new broom is  
section125 : 9:44 am : link
still sweeping...
I know I'm just talking like a fan  
Bill in UT : 9:45 am : link
but his injury last year didn't come when he was playing CB
RE: I think the new broom is  
GiantsRage2007 : 9:46 am : link
In comment 16111075 section125 said:
Quote:
still sweeping...


Good analogy. Perhaps the same with Willams? Good players making too much for their value?
He really hasn’t been…  
BigBlueDawg56 : 9:47 am : link
Injury prone. His injury from last year was because he was him returning a punt which he will never do again. He was balling out before that. I agree he should be extended and in the long term plans



RE: By my eyes  
Bill in UT : 9:47 am : link
In comment 16111074 mattlawson said:
Quote:
While he is a super scrappy player, he cannot match up with a guy like AJ Brown. I was watching him in that Philadelphia game, and he looks completely over matched. Just saying I don’t think he is number one corner


Hopefully, he just has to be #2 corner now
RE: RE: I think the new broom is  
section125 : 9:52 am : link
In comment 16111079 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
In comment 16111075 section125 said:


Quote:


still sweeping...



Good analogy. Perhaps the same with Willams? Good players making too much for their value?


I think this is reality....kind of why Leo has not been extended to reduce his cap hit this year...eat the money now and be clear.
RE: He really hasn’t been…  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:52 am : link
In comment 16111080 BigBlueDawg56 said:
Quote:
Injury prone. His injury from last year was because he was him returning a punt which he will never do again. He was balling out before that. I agree he should be extended and in the long term plans




Facts are a bitch.

He played in 11 games in 2019.

He played in 3 games in 2020.

He played in 13 games in 2021.

He played in 10 games in 2022.

he missed 4 games in 2021  
Jolly Blue Giant : 9:53 am : link
with a sprained ankle and missed games in 2022 from getting injured as a punt returner. I wouldn't say his injuries have been excessive since he has been here.
RE: he missed 4 games in 2021  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:53 am : link
In comment 16111085 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
with a sprained ankle and missed games in 2022 from getting injured as a punt returner. I wouldn't say his injuries have been excessive since he has been here.


You guys really need to pay attention.
RE: He really hasn’t been…  
Jay on the Island : 9:54 am : link
In comment 16111080 BigBlueDawg56 said:
Quote:
Injury prone. His injury from last year was because he was him returning a punt which he will never do again. He was balling out before that. I agree he should be extended and in the long term plans



He hasn't been injury prone? He's missed 29 games over the past four seasons.
He’s injury prone  
JoeyBigBlue : 9:56 am : link
And he’s nearing 30. Not a guy you invest a lot of money in.
I have been wondering about the Philly game  
Chris684 : 9:59 am : link
And how that game may have impacted and impact the roster moving forward. Daboll never misses an opportunity to mention the disappointment over this one. I don’t believe NYG felt deep down they were winning the game, but I do think they feel the score should not have been what it was and I would bet they feel that the defense, specifically, packed it in during the 4th quarter and maybe some people were lacking effort.

There is a lot more to it but that was easily Julian Love’s worst game of the year and he is no longer here. I think that ending really stung Daboll after what was a fine season. I wonder if Jackson is thought to have underperformed there.

so if injuries are a factor  
Jolly Blue Giant : 10:00 am : link
you build incentives into his contract. Maybe he doesnt go for that, but I wouldn't dismiss him as a player going forward.
Chris684.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:02 am : link
I am a huge Love fan, but it sure AF looked like he mailed it in during that last Eagles game. He was awful.
His Injuries  
Samiam : 10:05 am : link
Looking at the chard makes me wonder why they signed him to a big contract in the first place.
RE: so if injuries are a factor  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:05 am : link
In comment 16111092 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
you build incentives into his contract. Maybe he doesnt go for that, but I wouldn't dismiss him as a player going forward.


Not dismissing him. He was having a good year until he got hurt (again). I'm simply telling you the issue with him. The Titans let him go for a reason.
RE: He really hasn’t been…  
Big Blue '56 : 10:12 am : link
In comment 16111080 BigBlueDawg56 said:
Quote:
Injury prone. His injury from last year was because he was him returning a punt which he will never do again. He was balling out before that. I agree he should be extended and in the long term plans




Exactly
RE: I think the new broom is  
Optimus-NY : 10:12 am : link
In comment 16111075 section125 said:
Quote:
still sweeping...


Exactly sir.
RE: RE: so if injuries are a factor  
Jolly Blue Giant : 10:13 am : link
In comment 16111096 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16111092 Jolly Blue Giant said:


Quote:


you build incentives into his contract. Maybe he doesnt go for that, but I wouldn't dismiss him as a player going forward.



Not dismissing him. He was having a good year until he got hurt (again). I'm simply telling you the issue with him. The Titans let him go for a reason.

...and yet he has still been our best CB since he's been here, even factoring the injuries. It cant be ignored that he was hurt returning a punt, not playing CB last year.
RE: RE: RE: I think the new broom is  
Optimus-NY : 10:13 am : link
In comment 16111083 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16111079 GiantsRage2007 said:


Quote:


In comment 16111075 section125 said:


Quote:


still sweeping...



Good analogy. Perhaps the same with Willams? Good players making too much for their value?



I think this is reality....kind of why Leo has not been extended to reduce his cap hit this year...eat the money now and be clear.


Pretty much it.
$11M salary may have something to do with it  
US1 Giants : 10:15 am : link
.
He’s still in his prime and  
Big Blue '56 : 10:16 am : link
by all accounts Wink loves him..

RE: $11M salary may have something to do with it  
mittenedman : 10:21 am : link
In comment 16111102 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
.


That’s pretty reasonable for a starting CB. He’s not a #1 but with Banks on the other side to match up with physical X WRs I’m all for keeping Jackson as the speed guy on the other side.
RE: $11M salary may have something to do with it  
Jolly Blue Giant : 10:22 am : link
In comment 16111102 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
.

what doesn't his current contract have to do with an extension?
Injuries aren’t just games played and games missed  
mfsd : 10:24 am : link
He was having a good year last year. The punt return injury sucked. Then he clearly rushed back and wasn’t the same come playoffs.

He plays hard when he’s in there, but football is a tough business.
The Giants have two long term contracts on the books  
JoeyBigBlue : 10:26 am : link
For the next few seasons

Daniel Jones
Dexter Lawrence

With a few guys coming up

Andrew Thomas (High Priority)
Xavier McKinney
Saquon Barkley (Low Priority)

Jackson is injury prone and leaving his prime season. You can’t invest a 10+ mill contract on a guy like that, especially when you have other priorities.
RE: The Giants have two long term contracts on the books  
Bill in UT : 10:30 am : link
In comment 16111111 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
For the next few seasons



Jackson is injury prone and leaving his prime season. You can’t invest a 10+ mill contract on a guy like that, especially when you have other priorities.


If they feel he can't stay healthy, I get that. But we already refused to invest that kind of money in Bradberry. How many people still think that was the right decision?
RE: He's  
barens : 10:31 am : link
In comment 16111069 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
got to stay healthy. He's been an injury-prone player.


Right, and he's going into his 7th season, and you combine that with the injuries, I think it's self explanatory why he's not looked at as part of the future. It's not to say he's not a valuable player this year, it just is what it is.
No reason to extend him now  
ZogZerg : 10:33 am : link
See how he does.
Make a decision next off season.
If the Giants want him,
He may want to stick around and sign a decent deal.
Nobody needs to be extended until you need the cap space...  
Milton : 10:36 am : link
...or if it's a case of pay now or pay more later. As it stands right now, Leo and Adoree don't fit under either of those categories given they are in the final year of their current deals and are pushing thirty. As long as the Giants can afford their salaries under the cap, the wise move is to let them play out their contracts and re-evaluate at the end of the season. It doesn't at all mean it's their last year with the team. If they play well and finish healthy, the likelihood is they will be back.
I am on the side that Adoree is a valuable player going forward  
GiantBlue : 10:37 am : link
Look at that Christmas Eve Vikings game without Adoree and then the playoff game with Adoree.

While the Giants did gameplan Jefferson more in the playoff game and give Adoree some over the top safety help, Adoree gave the Giants that CB1 swagger against what could be the #1 WR in the NFL arguably.

I wish the Giants could find a punt returner that isn't a valued starter either at CB or WR. So many injuries come from returning punts and those guys are too valuable.

Also, Do you think Flott is being groomed for the slot?
I don't think he "isn't" looked at as part of the future, I think he  
PatersonPlank : 10:40 am : link
is TBD as part of the future. He will be the starter. Moving forward I think the Giants will wait and see if he stays healthy and plays well (like he has in stretches). If he does great, if not we now have young depth to tap in to.
I think it’s an excellent question, Jolly.  
DonnieD89 : 10:49 am : link
Not considering signing Adoree Jackson next year just put you in the same spot of last year. Although we drafted Tae Banks, it’s not etched in stone that he will be the shut down corner that we are looking hope for him to be. I understand the injuries and it is a factor, but we know what we have in Adoree Jackson, compared to the rest of the CBs on this roster, which is unproven. I do agree with approaching talks with Adoree Jackson with incentives. Just imagine if Banks is what we hope he can be along with Jackson in a few years.
Leonard Williams  
Hilary : 11:13 am : link
I am sure the giants have spoken with his agent.
I think Jackson and Williams are excellent players
but they likely want more money than the giants want to
pay them
RE: RE: I think the new broom is  
ThomasG : 11:14 am : link
In comment 16111079 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
In comment 16111075 section125 said:


Quote:


still sweeping...



Good analogy. Perhaps the same with Willams? Good players making too much for their value?


Agreed, this is mostly it. Jackson played at a fairly high level last year, and the injury wasn't from starting at CB as we know. No need relating that to prior missed games.
Who says he isn’t  
djm : 11:22 am : link
..for all we know he’s here for another 3-4 years. The guy can clearly play.

Just because he misses a few games last year doesn’t mean he’s not part of the immediate future.
RE: Who says he isn’t  
Jolly Blue Giant : 11:30 am : link
In comment 16111151 djm said:
Quote:
..for all we know he’s here for another 3-4 years. The guy can clearly play.

Just because he misses a few games last year doesn’t mean he’s not part of the immediate future.

It seems to be the perception on podcasts and message boards this off-season. That’s why I asked this question.
Schoen is clearly looking to build the true foundation of the  
eric2425ny : 11:41 am : link
team by re-signing key players coming off rookie deals and through the draft. From a free agency perspective the only big money deal this offseason was Okereke who is also still very young. And that wasn’t a massive contract either.

Players like Jackson and Williams are in the second half of their careers, Williams likely in the last 20% of his career. I don’t see Schoen signing either of them to lucrative extensions. I think it was pretty telling that he didn’t re-work either deal this offseason, which is what many expected to happen.

The roughly $50M those two players are accounting for on this years cap will be used to extend Thomas and McKinney from a future cap perspective. If Flott or Aaron Robinson don’t step up this year we will likely see another high pick at CB in next years draft and probably another D-lineman to replace Williams.
When the Giants cut Bradberry  
BH28 : 11:42 am : link
Who is arguably a better corner than Jackson, it probably is not a good sign for Jackson.

Jackson was basically unmovable last year because of his contract. All things being equal, I believe the Giants would have cut Jackson over Bradberry if they could and had to make a choice between the two.

That doesn't bode well for Jackson's future, but everything will be dependent on contract demands.

RE: RE: He really hasn’t been…  
NorcalNYG : 11:43 am : link
In comment 16111084 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16111080 BigBlueDawg56 said:


Quote:


Injury prone. His injury from last year was because he was him returning a punt which he will never do again. He was balling out before that. I agree he should be extended and in the long term plans






Facts are a bitch.

He played in 11 games in 2019.

He played in 3 games in 2020.

He played in 13 games in 2021.

He played in 10 games in 2022.


When you put it like that...he has missed 23 out of 65 games, over 1/3. I would keep him around on a fair contract, but nothing excessive. Same with Leo, if he is willing to sign for a fair contract--he already got his big bag--then we do it.
it was posted  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:47 am : link
above, but the key thing moving forward is the economics.

Are they being overpaid for productivity?

Leonard Williams is different in that he rarely gets hurt (last year was the first time he missed any time. The guy plays hurt too. However, his contract is pretty darn significant. The Giants could do what Philly has done and say, he's older and making too much. I'd prefer to keep him, but I could see them parting ways.

Adoree impressed me last year, but he got hurt again. And he's making a lot of money.

Pride is an issue here as players who are still good seldom accept less money.
RE: Leonard Williams  
JerseyCityJoe : 11:50 am : link
In comment 16111142 Hilary said:
Quote:
I am sure the giants have spoken with his agent.
I think Jackson and Williams are excellent players
but they likely want more money than the giants want to
pay them


Hilary with the win.
I think management  
Gjfro : 11:55 am : link
hopes and expects either Aaron Robinson or Flott to step up this year as well. Both were 3rd round picks and have shown glimpses of talent last year and year before (with ARob)
RE: He's  
Fred-in-Florida : 12:00 pm : link
In comment 16111069 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
got to stay healthy. He's been an injury-prone player.


Last year he was hurt returning punts. Should have never been in that position.
29/65 games missed*  
NorcalNYG : 12:00 pm : link
If he is resigned, it would need to be an incentive laden contract at a fair dollar value for the team. He's only 27 years old, but the injury prone factor is not good. Man looking back at that draft is rough, imagine if we took Tredavius White instead of Evan Engram, brutal. No more than 15 million per year with incentives to be more or less would seem reasonable?
RE: RE: He's  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 16111179 Fred-in-Florida said:
Quote:
In comment 16111069 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


got to stay healthy. He's been an injury-prone player.



Last year he was hurt returning punts. Should have never been in that position.


Yes, but that doesn't change the fact that he has missed significant time the past four seasons with injuries, most of which came at CB.
the weird  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:04 pm : link
thing I saw on this board the last few months is the impression that Leonard Williams is always hurt (opposite is true) and that Adoree's injury was an anomaly due to him returning a punt.
 
christian : 12:12 pm : link
The third career contract is tricky for the player and the team.

The player knows it's his last big bite at the apple, and the team knows the odds of him completing that deal at high level are lower.

Gettleman was open to three year deals -- Bradberry, Williams, Martinez, and Jackson all got them. This is to the player's advantage and gets them to UFA at an early enough age for the last bite.

I'd prefer Williams and Jackson just play out their deals. See where the arrow is pointing and make an offer next year if it's wise.

I'd let him start the seaosn as is  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:19 pm : link
see how Banks/other young players progress. Evaluate during the bye. How the pups are doing is part of it.

If nothing done at the bye then same deal at the EOS.






 
christian : 12:22 pm : link
Hats off to Williams playing through the tricep injury at the end of 2021, but it did happen. And he was very ineffective from the LA game through the end of the year.

He's been injured and ineffective for 1/4 of the year the previous two seasons. He's also going into his 9th NFL season.

He's the type of player I'd definitely want to reassess at the end of this year instead of investing more guaranteed money.
Plan A is probably for the young corners to step up.  
Big Blue Blogger : 12:32 pm : link
The team obviously envisions Tae Banks as the #1 guy by 2024. Cordale Flott and Aaron Robinson were the 81st and 71st picks in their respective draft years. Tre Hawkins was a late pick, #209, but he was a particular target and the staff seems excited about his potential. Darnay Holmes, Nick McCLoud and Rodarius Williams have, on occasion, resembled NFL cornerbacks, though all will probably be gone by 2024. And new bodies will arrive between now and the start of the 2024 season.

Assuming that's Plan A, Plan B could go many different ways. Extending or tagging Jackson is one.
Leo  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:39 pm : link
is a TBD. JS already said this offseason he is still a very good player when on the field.

Part of the problem is he is on the field too much and hopefully some of the players signed help take some snaps.

Same deal as Jax; evaluate at bye and then again EOS.

Deep, very talented fronts is what you need in the playoffs.

If he has a really good year and stays healthy you find a way to keep him for a couple more. Then you draft a DL in next years draft.
I think the premise of the thread is a bit skewed.  
Big Blue Blogger : 12:50 pm : link
Jackson clearly is a part of the immediate future. It would make no sense to cut him to save $11.6MM. But he carries a total cap hit of $19MM - more like $22MM when you factor in the $3MM the team had to restructure into a 2024 void year. The $42MM/3yrs he will have earned from the Giants by the end of 2023 isn't outrageous, but would you want to continue paying him at that rate when he projects as a 29-year-old #2 corner with a long injury history?

Maybe he'll have a fantastic, healthy 2023. Of course, that's a double-edged sword because it means the price to retain him will be even higher. So even if he gives the Giants ample reason to want him around, he's unlikely to be Plan A.
he's a 5'-10 185lb CB who likes to be  
Rory : 12:55 pm : link
physical. History shows players that size with that level of physicality don't last, hence become injury prone.

Also, hello friend! there is a cap to manage which means you can not sign everyone.

when some hopeful but clueless fan suggest "we could offer him a team friendly deal with incentives" I laugh and cry at the same time. Why in the fuck would any player agree to that when he knows he has a injury history.

Some of you need to go back to critical thinking skills 101.
RE: he missed 4 games in 2021  
Rory : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 16111085 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
with a sprained ankle and missed games in 2022 from getting injured as a punt returner. I wouldn't say his injuries have been excessive since he has been here.


dude stop, you're embarrassing yourself.
He is a slightly above CB who is paid like an All Pro..  
sb from NYT Forum : 12:57 pm : link
...and he is constantly injured (here and with the Titans).

He has the second biggest cap hit of any CB in the NFL. Only 900,000 less than the highest.

It was a really really stupid contract, no hindsight.
I think a lot will depend on the young CBs they have now and how they  
Blue21 : 1:07 pm : link
Perform this year.
RE: …  
Optimus-NY : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16111201 christian said:
Quote:
Hats off to Williams playing through the tricep injury at the end of 2021, but it did happen. And he was very ineffective from the LA game through the end of the year.

He's been injured and ineffective for 1/4 of the year the previous two seasons. He's also going into his 9th NFL season.

He's the type of player I'd definitely want to reassess at the end of this year instead of investing more guaranteed money.


Agreed. He's no longer a player to be relied upon with respect to being consistently healthy. Better gone a year early than a year late.
...  
christian : 1:12 pm : link
Gettleman's great destruction of the inside defensive line really played a big part in the bad showing last year.

Remember, in 2020 the Giants inside defensive line rotation was:

Leonard Williams - 26
Dalvin Tomlinson - 26
Austin Johnson - 26
BJ Hill - 25
Dexter Lawrence - 23

All five of those guys are good to great every day starters.
RE: he's a 5'-10 185lb CB who likes to be  
Jolly Blue Giant : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 16111223 Rory said:
Quote:
physical. History shows players that size with that level of physicality don't last, hence become injury prone.

Also, hello friend! there is a cap to manage which means you can not sign everyone.

when some hopeful but clueless fan suggest "we could offer him a team friendly deal with incentives" I laugh and cry at the same time. Why in the fuck would any player agree to that when he knows he has a injury history.

Some of you need to go back to critical thinking skills 101.

So if he’s not worth a standard contract, why would another team offer him that? You seem pretty cocky to not understand what a free market is.
RE: He is a slightly above CB who is paid like an All Pro..  
NorcalNYG : 1:25 pm : link
In comment 16111227 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...and he is constantly injured (here and with the Titans).

He has the second biggest cap hit of any CB in the NFL. Only 900,000 less than the highest.

It was a really really stupid contract, no hindsight.


3 years for 39 million is the 14th highest contract for cb I believe?
Agree with OP  
OdellBeckhamJr : 1:28 pm : link
He very well could have played the entire season if he didn't take a helmet to his knee cap. I like Adoree a lot and hope they can work out a deal favorable for both sides.
Keep in mind, how many times  
Dave on the UWS : 1:44 pm : link
Schoen has said he’s building for sustainability. He also says contracts are looked at on multiple levels.
Jackson’s next contract would take him to 30 yrs old at a position where guys fall off quick- especially if they’ve spent a lot of time being hurt.
Same can be said for Leo. Before JS hand these guys a new contract, those are some of the factors he will look at. Better to get rid of someone a year too soon as opposed to a year too late.
RE: RE: He is a slightly above CB who is paid like an All Pro..  
sb from NYT Forum : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 16111255 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
In comment 16111227 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...and he is constantly injured (here and with the Titans).

He has the second biggest cap hit of any CB in the NFL. Only 900,000 less than the highest.

It was a really really stupid contract, no hindsight.



3 years for 39 million is the 14th highest contract for cb I believe?


Check his cap hit for 2023. It's over $19 million.

I am not saying signing Jackson was stupid, but Gettleman's contract was reckless and insane. Jackons's cap hit was peanuts in 2021, but in 2022 it was huge and it's even bigger this year.

That's why the Giants had to cut Bradberry last year. Even though he was the better CB, cutting him was a cap savings, while cutting Jackson would have been an additional $9 million cap hit, plus $10 million dead money.

And the Giants couldn't keep both Bradberry and Jackson, their combined cap hit in 2022 would have been well over $30 million.


Sportrac - 2023 CB Cap Hit - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: He is a slightly above CB who is paid like an All Pro..  
NorcalNYG : 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16111287 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16111255 NorcalNYG said:


Quote:


In comment 16111227 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...and he is constantly injured (here and with the Titans).

He has the second biggest cap hit of any CB in the NFL. Only 900,000 less than the highest.

It was a really really stupid contract, no hindsight.



3 years for 39 million is the 14th highest contract for cb I believe?



Check his cap hit for 2023. It's over $19 million.

I am not saying signing Jackson was stupid, but Gettleman's contract was reckless and insane. Jackons's cap hit was peanuts in 2021, but in 2022 it was huge and it's even bigger this year.

That's why the Giants had to cut Bradberry last year. Even though he was the better CB, cutting him was a cap savings, while cutting Jackson would have been an additional $9 million cap hit, plus $10 million dead money.

And the Giants couldn't keep both Bradberry and Jackson, their combined cap hit in 2022 would have been well over $30 million.
Sportrac - 2023 CB Cap Hit - ( New Window )


Gotcha, yeah Gettleman was bone-headed dinosaur with a shriveled brain. The structure of Adoree's contract was probably to make room for the great Kenny Golladay.
RE: RE: he's a 5'-10 185lb CB who likes to be  
Rory : 2:26 pm : link
In comment 16111244 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
In comment 16111223 Rory said:


Quote:


physical. History shows players that size with that level of physicality don't last, hence become injury prone.

Also, hello friend! there is a cap to manage which means you can not sign everyone.

when some hopeful but clueless fan suggest "we could offer him a team friendly deal with incentives" I laugh and cry at the same time. Why in the fuck would any player agree to that when he knows he has a injury history.

Some of you need to go back to critical thinking skills 101.


So if he’s not worth a standard contract, why would another team offer him that? You seem pretty cocky to not understand what a free market is.


Um what?
I love Jackson and appreciate the  
Rory : 2:29 pm : link
Kinda CB he is but if the Giants are not gonna put dollars in a smaller sized injury prone CB past 27 years old when they have other areas to allocate dollars too. He’s also not part of this regimes group.
RE: RE: RE: he's a 5'-10 185lb CB who likes to be  
Jolly Blue Giant : 4:33 pm : link
In comment 16111291 Rory said:
Quote:
Um what?

Exactly
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 