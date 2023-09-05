Chris Johnson slams reporters for Hyatt route tree questions

|
When Hyatt faced those same questions on Monday, former NFL receiver and 4-time All-Pro selection Chad Johnson came to his defense.
“These questions are insulting and outright dumb,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “He’s a receiver with the ability to run every route if you (expletive) actually watched him play. Can someone get me the names of these so-called reporters who obviously didn’t do their got damn [sic] homework please?”
What he does show....an ability to run past everyone
The other issues are the one year of productivity, lack of experience in dealing with press coverage, lack of YAC elusiveness, etc.
But they only thing they talk about is the route tree. If he's smart and dedicated, that should not be an issue in a year or two.
I can't wait 'til he shoves those words up his critics collective colon.
True, but the fact that he had first round value on many teams’ draft boards means a bunch of the experts think he can.
why havent we seen anywhere near the level of questioning of his resume as limited or questions re his route running?
And what would be your reasoning for him not being able to run routes? Do you think he’s an idiot? Unable to walk and chew gum at the same time? Why would you think he may not be able to?
Really? Maybe if the safeties are playing 30 yards off the line of scrimmage he may not be able to get behind them....but then guess what, how does all those underneath routes going to look for the other WRs/TE/RB, lot's of open spaces i'm sure.
I never played the position, or coached, but I am not sure this is true. Hard work always matters. But isn't there something to natural flexibility (bend on the edge or smooth hips for a corner) that would have a big impact. I think it is possible to have great straight line speed, good quickness, and still lack physical or mental attributes to allow for great route running. But I could be wrong.
If he ran a perfect route tree or had awesome YAK, he would be odell 2014
He doesn’t need to be
Should complement guys like a I Hogdins ( intermediate routes) and Waller ( match up issue)
Throw in a wandale mid season and Paris C, targets should look a lot better
2024. Maybe we go for shiny hood ornament at WR or continue to build LOS and stick with solid but not great weapons.
Nothing to see here.
But, the fact that he did not adds a greater unknown about him as a prospect. Hence, he went in the third round instead of in the first or second round, where his natural ability might have gotten him into if there was a more complete picture.
This is not complicated stuff. The surer the thing, the higher the pick. This is a risk pick because you don't have as much info on him.
That said, years of watching the Giants and paying attention to the draft has always made me cautious about certain buzz terms when discussing prospects. QBs with accuracy issues, LBs who can't cover, RBs who are more 'straight line', OL who are 'inconsistent', and so on usually (but not always) scare me.
Route running and hands are usually the things I like to hear about as positives in WRs just because those seem to be the biggest indicators of a solid NFL WR.
THAT SAID:
(a) Hyatt was a third round pick, not a first round pick. Given his productivity and measurables last year, there has to be a reason (or reasons) he wasn't a first round pick.
(b) the third round is a perfectly reasonable place to take a 'high risk' / 'high reward' sort of player.
(c) Hyatt fills the exact role the Giants needed. Someone who can draw coverage down the field and away from the middle of the field where the Giants army of slot receivers (and Waller/Bellinger) want to be working.
Any pick can bust but I totally understand what the Giants were thinking....
Well, then the GMs, coaches and scouts are lazy too because that is where the reporters are getting this.
Getting off of press, diagnosing pre/post snap defenses, properly stemming a DB, understanding nuances of route running like leaning into a defender, etc...
These are things that matter.
Google "route tree" and you will see that knowing the differences and being able to run them is likely the easiest thing that a WR will ever do on a football field.
Many Reporters of today seem to suffer from extreme laziness. Too bad because there are reporters who work hard at what they do.
Well, then the GMs, coaches and scouts are lazy too because that is where the reporters are getting this.
Not necessarily. I doubt they get much of anything, save for generic stuff, from Dabes or Schoen..Reporters pick up many stories from twitter, run with it and most likely don’t vet for accuracies. First out with the story, “wins.”
He played what, a dozen games?
Seems like a major project, but all media seem to be on board with him picked 4th overall.
Seems like a major project, but all media seem to be on board with him picked 4th overall.
Didn’t Burrow really just have one year?
Seems like a major project, but all media seem to be on board with him picked 4th overall.
apparently he has a really high ceiling. That could really end up blowing up in the Colts face. He is not even close to being NFL ready.
But, can someone explain where all the questions have been with the #4 overall pick?
Seems like a major project, but all media seem to be on board with him picked 4th overall.
Did you not what he did that year?
You seriously aren't comparing I hope.
In terms of year 1 impact, his ability to beat press will influence his snaps much more than being a polished route runner. If he can get off the press then he's really just competing with Slayton and Hodgins for snaps instead of the glut of move pieces we have at WR, TE and RB.
I personally don't think he'll ever be the most polished route runner, he's a little too straight line. He doesn't have to though in order to completely transform our offense and make himself a ton of money in this league.
^This. His Alabama game is one of the most impressive games for a wide receiver in CFB history. Maneuvering to get him in the third round is one of the best draft day moves by the Giants that I can recall in recent memory.
Having said that, Hyatt did not have a good combine. He looked flat and comparatively small. Perhaps it was the tight hamstring... perhaps he was just feeling under the weather. And while he ran a 4.4, expectations were that he would run a full tenth of a second faster based on his game speed. And this is why he fell out of the first round when he was clearly amongst the top cluster of receivers at the conclusion of the season, all of whom went in the first round.
The route tree criticism is also a legitimate question. Yes, every receiver can run the full route tree. Most can do so by the time they finish pee wee football. But can they run every route effectively? Are they precise in their cuts? Can they effectively get separation? Are they consistently where the quarterback expects them to be? If every speed burner was Davante Adams, we'd never have a need for wide receivers...
My guess is that while this criticism is legit for Hyatt and also part of why he fell in the draft, Daboll believes that he can coach and develop this aspect of his game. If he can, we essentially have a player as good or better than DeVonta Smith, a top ten draft pick.
Count me in the optimistic camp on this one.
Quote:
But, can someone explain where all the questions have been with the #4 overall pick?
Seems like a major project, but all media seem to be on board with him picked 4th overall.
Don't want to speak for Doc (the real Dr.), but just due to the different positions played, you can't compare Hyatt's 1 season with Burrow's. I believe the point is, it's debatable how much the "it was only 1 year" should factor into the decision.
You can't compare Hyatt w Burrow, but Hyatt did have a very impressive season (led nation in multiple categories, 15 TDs, etc.).
As someone mentioned, Flowers (and others) wouldn't have been a 1st rder if he came out after his Jr yr.
I look at as a positive. I'm glad Hyatt didn't stay for his Sr yr and have a 2nd season like he did last yr, 'cause we wouldn't have gotten him in the 3rd (and we wouldn't have him this yr).
because teams were more concerned with what he couldn't do than what he could do? A good coaching staff will highlight Hyatt's strengths and minimize his weaknesses.
Because he was picked in the second round.
Quote:
But, can someone explain where all the questions have been with the #4 overall pick?
Seems like a major project, but all media seem to be on board with him picked 4th overall.
Not comparing at all. Besides, QB is the most difficult position to adjust to from College to the pro level..
I’m just saying only 1 year of excellent work in college doesn’t mean a guy can’t do well almost immediately at the next level. How many college games did JPP have under his belt when drafted. Countless other examples I’m sure
Funny, he ran a pretty complete Route Tree in HS. It isn't his fault his College used him as a one-trick pony.
Quote:
What he does show....an ability to run past everyone
It also doesn’t mean he can.
And what would be your reasoning for him not being able to run routes? Do you think he’s an idiot? Unable to walk and chew gum at the same time? Why would you think he may not be able to?
You act as if he would be the first WR to have that problem.
Most of these college offenses look almost Pop Warner at times.
Yet it’s Jalin Hyatt that gets singled out.
Hopefully, we got a steal.
It's his technique at running routes. How well it's done. This is not something that's understood by most.
If you understand what it means when a receiver "rounds off" his routes or doesn't run "sharp" routes, then you get it.
The Giants obviously like what they see in him or, at the very least, believe they can work with his skillset and make him (hopefully) productive in the system
...In terms of year 1 impact, his ability to beat press will influence his snaps much more than being a polished route runner. If he can get off the press then he's really just competing with Slayton and Hodgins for snaps instead of the glut of move pieces we have at WR, TE and RB....
Agree this except the Hodgins part. Kafka will scheme them quite differently. But the press coverage, yes indeed, stay tuned.
I wasn’t necessarily referring to his usage but more about alignment. If he can beat press then we don’t have to motion or stack him to get a free release. If you have to do that then he’s fighting a crowded group of skill guys for snapshare.
But, the fact that he did not adds a greater unknown about him as a prospect. Hence, he went in the third round instead of in the first or second round, where his natural ability might have gotten him into if there was a more complete picture.
This is not complicated stuff. The surer the thing, the higher the pick. This is a risk pick because you don't have as much info on him.
Um. No. Teams make educated guesses. And depending upon the GM and scouting draft success can fluctuate wildly. Your statement is just wrong and a vast over simplification. It is complicated or teams alike never miss on early picks.