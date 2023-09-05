for display only
Chris Johnson slams reporters for Hyatt route tree questions

BSIMatt : 5/9/2023 10:01 am
Quote:

When Hyatt faced those same questions on Monday, former NFL receiver and 4-time All-Pro selection Chad Johnson came to his defense.

“These questions are insulting and outright dumb,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “He’s a receiver with the ability to run every route if you (expletive) actually watched him play. Can someone get me the names of these so-called reporters who obviously didn’t do their got damn [sic] homework please?”

NFL legend slams reporters for 'insulting' questions about Jalin Hyatt's route tree - ( New Window )
Nothing new.  
Big Blue '56 : 5/9/2023 10:03 am : link
Many Reporters of today seem to suffer from extreme laziness. Too bad because there are reporters who work hard at what they do.
Chris  
pjcas18 : 5/9/2023 10:04 am : link
Johnson?
Just because he wasn't asked to do it.....doesn't mean  
George from PA : 5/9/2023 10:06 am : link
He can't.

What he does show....an ability to run past everyone
RE: Chris  
Big Blue '56 : 5/9/2023 10:07 am : link
In comment 16112596 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
Johnson?


Typo
Sorry  
BSIMatt : 5/9/2023 10:07 am : link
Chad.
RE: Chris  
Dr. D : 5/9/2023 10:08 am : link
In comment 16112596 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
Johnson?

whoops
I mentioned this the other  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/9/2023 10:09 am : link
day, but there are a few reasons why Hyatt fell. But the pack has seemed to exclusively focus on the route-running issue. They've beaten it to death.

The other issues are the one year of productivity, lack of experience in dealing with press coverage, lack of YAC elusiveness, etc.

But they only thing they talk about is the route tree. If he's smart and dedicated, that should not be an issue in a year or two.
RE: Just because he wasn't asked to do it.....doesn't mean  
RicFlair : 5/9/2023 10:10 am : link
In comment 16112604 George from PA said:
Quote:
He can't.

What he does show....an ability to run past everyone



It also doesn’t mean he can.
Johnson is over the top  
Dave on the UWS : 5/9/2023 10:15 am : link
But, he's not wrong!
wouldn't it be awesome  
Dr. D : 5/9/2023 10:16 am : link
if in a yr or 2, people are asking - how TF did the Giants get Hyatt in the 3rd round? And part of the answer might be the perception that he was (just a) "speed guy", "1 trick pony" and "didn't run the full route tree" at Tenn.

I can't wait 'til he shoves those words up his critics collective colon.
If his shoes fit on the first day of camp  
cjac : 5/9/2023 10:17 am : link
He's already way ahead of a WR we drafted in the first round
The weirdest part is people thinking that the "route tree" is some  
PatersonPlank : 5/9/2023 10:17 am : link
mythical thing only certain people can do, like run a 4.3 40-yd dash. Anyone who has quickness, and wants to put in the time, can be taught the get separation in the routes. When people aren't good route runners it because they don't put in the time to get exact with them, and they get lazy sometimes during plays. He will be taught whatever he hasn't done, I really don't see this being a big issue.
RE: RE: Just because he wasn't asked to do it.....doesn't mean  
Mark C : 5/9/2023 10:19 am : link

In comment 16112615 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16112604 George from PA said:


Quote:


He can't.

What he does show....an ability to run past everyone




It also doesn’t mean he can.


True, but the fact that he had first round value on many teams’ draft boards means a bunch of the experts think he can.
NFL Legend?  
mort christenson : 5/9/2023 10:19 am : link
.
how many comments have we seen about route tree/"1 year" re tillman  
Eric on Li : 5/9/2023 10:19 am : link
tillman was in the same offense, ran fewer types of routes from fewer different alignments, with similar same career totals.

why havent we seen anywhere near the level of questioning of his resume as limited or questions re his route running?
RE: RE: Just because he wasn't asked to do it.....doesn't mean  
BigBlueShock : 5/9/2023 10:20 am : link
In comment 16112615 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16112604 George from PA said:


Quote:


He can't.

What he does show....an ability to run past everyone




It also doesn’t mean he can.

And what would be your reasoning for him not being able to run routes? Do you think he’s an idiot? Unable to walk and chew gum at the same time? Why would you think he may not be able to?
RE: RE: Just because he wasn't asked to do it.....doesn't mean  
Joe in CT : 5/9/2023 10:21 am : link
In comment 16112615 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16112604 George from PA said:


Quote:


He can't.

What he does show....an ability to run past everyone




It also doesn’t mean he can.


Really? Maybe if the safeties are playing 30 yards off the line of scrimmage he may not be able to get behind them....but then guess what, how does all those underneath routes going to look for the other WRs/TE/RB, lot's of open spaces i'm sure.
RE: The weirdest part is people thinking that the  
mfjmfj : 5/9/2023 10:25 am : link
In comment 16112632 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
mythical thing only certain people can do, like run a 4.3 40-yd dash. Anyone who has quickness, and wants to put in the time, can be taught the get separation in the routes. When people aren't good route runners it because they don't put in the time to get exact with them, and they get lazy sometimes during plays. He will be taught whatever he hasn't done, I really don't see this being a big issue.


I never played the position, or coached, but I am not sure this is true. Hard work always matters. But isn't there something to natural flexibility (bend on the edge or smooth hips for a corner) that would have a big impact. I think it is possible to have great straight line speed, good quickness, and still lack physical or mental attributes to allow for great route running. But I could be wrong.
Hyatt may be more explosive than slayton was coming in  
Payasdaddy : 5/9/2023 10:29 am : link
And he doesn’t seem to fight every other ball that’s thrown to him
If he ran a perfect route tree or had awesome YAK, he would be odell 2014
He doesn’t need to be
Should complement guys like a I Hogdins ( intermediate routes) and Waller ( match up issue)
Throw in a wandale mid season and Paris C, targets should look a lot better

2024. Maybe we go for shiny hood ornament at WR or continue to build LOS and stick with solid but not great weapons.



Daboll and Kafka will design plays that fit his strengths  
WillieYoung : 5/9/2023 10:39 am : link
and avoid plays he is not as good at.

Nothing to see here.
Just because he was not asked to run a route tree in college  
Essex : 5/9/2023 10:40 am : link
doesn't mean he can't run a route tree. There is no logic in that.

But, the fact that he did not adds a greater unknown about him as a prospect. Hence, he went in the third round instead of in the first or second round, where his natural ability might have gotten him into if there was a more complete picture.

This is not complicated stuff. The surer the thing, the higher the pick. This is a risk pick because you don't have as much info on him.
I hate to say it,but Ochocinco may need to take it up with Steve Smith  
Anakim : 5/9/2023 10:48 am : link
Steve Smith was very harsh on Hyatt because of just that: the fact that he didn't face press that much and his lack of polished route-running
Just don't ask Ochocinco about how to learn a playbook  
DieHard : 5/9/2023 10:53 am : link
He can't help you there.
I don't ....  
dschwarz in westchester : 5/9/2023 10:53 am : link
.... watch college football at all, and have very little opinion on any prospects as a general rule for that reason.

That said, years of watching the Giants and paying attention to the draft has always made me cautious about certain buzz terms when discussing prospects. QBs with accuracy issues, LBs who can't cover, RBs who are more 'straight line', OL who are 'inconsistent', and so on usually (but not always) scare me.

Route running and hands are usually the things I like to hear about as positives in WRs just because those seem to be the biggest indicators of a solid NFL WR.

THAT SAID:
(a) Hyatt was a third round pick, not a first round pick. Given his productivity and measurables last year, there has to be a reason (or reasons) he wasn't a first round pick.
(b) the third round is a perfectly reasonable place to take a 'high risk' / 'high reward' sort of player.
(c) Hyatt fills the exact role the Giants needed. Someone who can draw coverage down the field and away from the middle of the field where the Giants army of slot receivers (and Waller/Bellinger) want to be working.
Any pick can bust but I totally understand what the Giants were thinking....
RE: Nothing new.  
k2tampa : 5/9/2023 10:57 am : link
In comment 16112595 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Many Reporters of today seem to suffer from extreme laziness. Too bad because there are reporters who work hard at what they do.


Well, then the GMs, coaches and scouts are lazy too because that is where the reporters are getting this.
Remember when DK Metcalf dropped to the third round  
BestFeature : 5/9/2023 10:58 am : link
because teams were more concerned with what he couldn't do than what he could do? A good coaching staff will highlight Hyatt's strengths and minimize his weaknesses.
Hate on Chad Johnson  
JoeyBigBlue : 5/9/2023 10:59 am : link
All you want, but one thing that man knew was to run routes. He was an exceptional route runner.
Shit is way over analyzed these days.  
Spider56 : 5/9/2023 11:06 am : link
Just watch the Bama tape … against the best coach in NCAA history, liberally destroying a defense that was laden with draft picks and designed to stop him. What else does one need ? Seriously.
I think that...  
Brown_Hornet : 5/9/2023 11:13 am : link
...people like to use what they think is "industry language."

Getting off of press, diagnosing pre/post snap defenses, properly stemming a DB, understanding nuances of route running like leaning into a defender, etc...
These are things that matter.

Google "route tree" and you will see that knowing the differences and being able to run them is likely the easiest thing that a WR will ever do on a football field.
RE: RE: Nothing new.  
Big Blue '56 : 5/9/2023 11:16 am : link
In comment 16112687 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16112595 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


Many Reporters of today seem to suffer from extreme laziness. Too bad because there are reporters who work hard at what they do.



Well, then the GMs, coaches and scouts are lazy too because that is where the reporters are getting this.


Not necessarily. I doubt they get much of anything, save for generic stuff, from Dabes or Schoen..Reporters pick up many stories from twitter, run with it and most likely don’t vet for accuracies. First out with the story, “wins.”
Here’s something novel.  
Big Blue '56 : 5/9/2023 11:19 am : link
Run, get open, catch..There are schemes to help get a receiver open, but if you have the talent, it’s pretty much that simple
all of the TN guys dropped  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 5/9/2023 11:23 am : link
Because of the offense that they ran. Both receivers and the QB. We shall see whether that risk factor made sense or not.
I get the questions on Hyatt  
ZogZerg : 5/9/2023 11:47 am : link
But, can someone explain where all the questions have been with the #4 overall pick?

He played what, a dozen games?
Seems like a major project, but all media seem to be on board with him picked 4th overall.
RE: I get the questions on Hyatt  
Big Blue '56 : 5/9/2023 11:50 am : link
In comment 16112730 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
But, can someone explain where all the questions have been with the #4 overall pick?

He played what, a dozen games?
Seems like a major project, but all media seem to be on board with him picked 4th overall.


Didn’t Burrow really just have one year?
It is somewhat shocking how old this route-tree story feels  
ThomasG : 5/9/2023 11:55 am : link
already and its only been about a week or so.
RE: I get the questions on Hyatt  
cjac : 5/9/2023 11:58 am : link
In comment 16112730 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
But, can someone explain where all the questions have been with the #4 overall pick?

He played what, a dozen games?
Seems like a major project, but all media seem to be on board with him picked 4th overall.


apparently he has a really high ceiling. That could really end up blowing up in the Colts face. He is not even close to being NFL ready.
RE: Remember when DK Metcalf dropped to the third round  
robbieballs2003 : 5/9/2023 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16112688 BestFeature said:
Quote:
because teams were more concerned with what he couldn't do than what he could do? A good coaching staff will highlight Hyatt's strengths and minimize his weaknesses.


Nope. Don't remember that. Lol.
Someone should stop with the route tree questions  
robbieballs2003 : 5/9/2023 12:04 pm : link
and ask better questions like did he learn from Chad Ocho Cinco on how to improve the stickiness of his gloves?
RE: If his shoes fit on the first day of camp  
DonQuixote : 5/9/2023 12:08 pm : link
In comment 16112631 cjac said:
Quote:
He's already way ahead of a WR we drafted in the first round


+++
RE: RE: I get the questions on Hyatt  
ZogZerg : 5/9/2023 12:14 pm : link
In comment 16112732 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16112730 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


But, can someone explain where all the questions have been with the #4 overall pick?

He played what, a dozen games?
Seems like a major project, but all media seem to be on board with him picked 4th overall.



Didn’t Burrow really just have one year?


Did you not what he did that year?
You seriously aren't comparing I hope.
Ocho Cinco is pretty based  
Spiciest Memelord : 5/9/2023 12:25 pm : link
sports journalists and media types generally suck ass.
3 straight questions on it  
AcesUp : 5/9/2023 12:38 pm : link
Is a little absurd. Like Eric said, there are a bunch of question marks around Hyatt that go beyond the "route tree". And question marks do not mean he can't do it just that we have no idea because of what he was asked to do in his short college career.

In terms of year 1 impact, his ability to beat press will influence his snaps much more than being a polished route runner. If he can get off the press then he's really just competing with Slayton and Hodgins for snaps instead of the glut of move pieces we have at WR, TE and RB.

I personally don't think he'll ever be the most polished route runner, he's a little too straight line. He doesn't have to though in order to completely transform our offense and make himself a ton of money in this league.
RE: Shit is way over analyzed these days.  
The Mike : 5/9/2023 12:48 pm : link
In comment 16112696 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Just watch the Bama tape … against the best coach in NCAA history, liberally destroying a defense that was laden with draft picks and designed to stop him. What else does one need ? Seriously.


^This. His Alabama game is one of the most impressive games for a wide receiver in CFB history. Maneuvering to get him in the third round is one of the best draft day moves by the Giants that I can recall in recent memory.

Having said that, Hyatt did not have a good combine. He looked flat and comparatively small. Perhaps it was the tight hamstring... perhaps he was just feeling under the weather. And while he ran a 4.4, expectations were that he would run a full tenth of a second faster based on his game speed. And this is why he fell out of the first round when he was clearly amongst the top cluster of receivers at the conclusion of the season, all of whom went in the first round.

The route tree criticism is also a legitimate question. Yes, every receiver can run the full route tree. Most can do so by the time they finish pee wee football. But can they run every route effectively? Are they precise in their cuts? Can they effectively get separation? Are they consistently where the quarterback expects them to be? If every speed burner was Davante Adams, we'd never have a need for wide receivers...

My guess is that while this criticism is legit for Hyatt and also part of why he fell in the draft, Daboll believes that he can coach and develop this aspect of his game. If he can, we essentially have a player as good or better than DeVonta Smith, a top ten draft pick.

Count me in the optimistic camp on this one.
RE: RE: RE: I get the questions on Hyatt  
Dr. D : 5/9/2023 1:01 pm : link
In comment 16112765 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 16112732 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16112730 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


But, can someone explain where all the questions have been with the #4 overall pick?

He played what, a dozen games?
Seems like a major project, but all media seem to be on board with him picked 4th overall.



Didn’t Burrow really just have one year?



Did you not what he did that year?
You seriously aren't comparing I hope.

Don't want to speak for Doc (the real Dr.), but just due to the different positions played, you can't compare Hyatt's 1 season with Burrow's. I believe the point is, it's debatable how much the "it was only 1 year" should factor into the decision.

You can't compare Hyatt w Burrow, but Hyatt did have a very impressive season (led nation in multiple categories, 15 TDs, etc.).

As someone mentioned, Flowers (and others) wouldn't have been a 1st rder if he came out after his Jr yr.

I look at as a positive. I'm glad Hyatt didn't stay for his Sr yr and have a 2nd season like he did last yr, 'cause we wouldn't have gotten him in the 3rd (and we wouldn't have him this yr).
RE: RE: Remember when DK Metcalf dropped to the third round  
k2tampa : 5/9/2023 1:58 pm : link
In comment 16112748 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16112688 BestFeature said:


Quote:


because teams were more concerned with what he couldn't do than what he could do? A good coaching staff will highlight Hyatt's strengths and minimize his weaknesses.



Nope. Don't remember that. Lol.


Because he was picked in the second round.
RE: RE: RE: I get the questions on Hyatt  
Big Blue '56 : 5/9/2023 2:14 pm : link
In comment 16112765 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 16112732 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16112730 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


But, can someone explain where all the questions have been with the #4 overall pick?

He played what, a dozen games?
Seems like a major project, but all media seem to be on board with him picked 4th overall.



Didn’t Burrow really just have one year?



Did you not what he did that year?
You seriously aren't comparing I hope.


Not comparing at all. Besides, QB is the most difficult position to adjust to from College to the pro level..

I’m just saying only 1 year of excellent work in college doesn’t mean a guy can’t do well almost immediately at the next level. How many college games did JPP have under his belt when drafted. Countless other examples I’m sure
RE: Nothing new.  
BMac : 5/9/2023 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16112595 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Many Reporters of today seem to suffer from extreme laziness. Too bad because there are reporters who work hard at what they do.


Funny, he ran a pretty complete Route Tree in HS. It isn't his fault his College used him as a one-trick pony.
Tennessee  
PaulN : 5/9/2023 4:45 pm : link
Runs a track team style of offense. But they put up over 50 on Alabama, so it worked. It's a style not run in the NFL, of coarse, so the reporters try to act intelligent, isn't that unusual, never happens here, and have come up with the route tree issue. It sounds like a question from someone who knows what they are talking about. That is all there is to this entire bullshit. We'll know soon enough if he is going to help us. That is all that matters. So if he continues to run fly, slants, stop and go's, ect. But is very successful, is catching passes, and scoring TD's and the team is winning, what the fuck does it matter? Quickness, speed, the ability to track the ball and the amity to catch the ball and catch it in stride are all things this guy does, and does very well. Isn't that enough?
Maybe  
PaulN : 5/9/2023 4:47 pm : link
We are the smart team now.
RE: 3 straight questions on it  
ColHowPepper : 5/9/2023 4:52 pm : link
In comment 16112796 AcesUp said:
Quote:
...In terms of year 1 impact, his ability to beat press will influence his snaps much more than being a polished route runner. If he can get off the press then he's really just competing with Slayton and Hodgins for snaps instead of the glut of move pieces we have at WR, TE and RB....
Agree this except the Hodgins part. Kafka will scheme them quite differently. But the press coverage, yes indeed, stay tuned.
RE: RE: RE: Just because he wasn't asked to do it.....doesn't mean  
RicFlair : 5/9/2023 5:20 pm : link
In comment 16112638 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16112615 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 16112604 George from PA said:


Quote:


He can't.

What he does show....an ability to run past everyone




It also doesn’t mean he can.


And what would be your reasoning for him not being able to run routes? Do you think he’s an idiot? Unable to walk and chew gum at the same time? Why would you think he may not be able to?




You act as if he would be the first WR to have that problem.
Which college WRs  
mittenedman : 5/9/2023 5:22 pm : link
are running full NFL route trees?

Most of these college offenses look almost Pop Warner at times.

Yet it’s Jalin Hyatt that gets singled out.

Hopefully, we got a steal.
The real issue also gets lost in the sauce.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/9/2023 5:40 pm : link
It's not that he doesn't possess the mental acuity or football experience to run routes.

It's his technique at running routes. How well it's done. This is not something that's understood by most.

If you understand what it means when a receiver "rounds off" his routes or doesn't run "sharp" routes, then you get it.
Sometimes you're supposed to round it...  
Brown_Hornet : 5/9/2023 6:29 pm : link
... Sometimes you're supposed to stick it.

RE: The real issue also gets lost in the sauce.  
Big Blue '56 : 5/9/2023 7:49 pm : link
In comment 16112989 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
It's not that he doesn't possess the mental acuity or football experience to run routes.

It's his technique at running routes. How well it's done. This is not something that's understood by most.

If you understand what it means when a receiver "rounds off" his routes or doesn't run "sharp" routes, then you get it.


The Giants obviously like what they see in him or, at the very least, believe they can work with his skillset and make him (hopefully) productive in the system
Maybe it's not whether he can run routes, but how well will he run  
Ira : 5/9/2023 8:08 pm : link
them. He hasn't shown his route running skills in college, but he wasn't asked to. So the truth is we just don't know how well he'll run routes. But the bottom line is that he's Darius Slayton + even more speed + good hands. And just that is worth his draft pick with the trade up. If, in addition, he does become a skillful route runner, he could turn out to be the best or one of the best receivers in this draft class.
RE: RE: 3 straight questions on it  
AcesUp : 5/9/2023 8:17 pm : link
In comment 16112961 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16112796 AcesUp said:


Quote:


...In terms of year 1 impact, his ability to beat press will influence his snaps much more than being a polished route runner. If he can get off the press then he's really just competing with Slayton and Hodgins for snaps instead of the glut of move pieces we have at WR, TE and RB....

Agree this except the Hodgins part. Kafka will scheme them quite differently. But the press coverage, yes indeed, stay tuned.


I wasn’t necessarily referring to his usage but more about alignment. If he can beat press then we don’t have to motion or stack him to get a free release. If you have to do that then he’s fighting a crowded group of skill guys for snapshare.
RE: Just because he was not asked to run a route tree in college  
LauderdaleMatty : 5/9/2023 8:58 pm : link
In comment 16112669 Essex said:
Quote:
doesn't mean he can't run a route tree. There is no logic in that.

But, the fact that he did not adds a greater unknown about him as a prospect. Hence, he went in the third round instead of in the first or second round, where his natural ability might have gotten him into if there was a more complete picture.

This is not complicated stuff. The surer the thing, the higher the pick. This is a risk pick because you don't have as much info on him.




Um. No. Teams make educated guesses. And depending upon the GM and scouting draft success can fluctuate wildly. Your statement is just wrong and a vast over simplification. It is complicated or teams alike never miss on early picks.
I hope this kid  
Paulie Walnuts : 1:07 am : link
Makes them all eat their words
