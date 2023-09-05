Was Addison the Pick ? capone : 5/9/2023 6:42 pm

Per the Athletic long form story which included his old coach at Pitt guy named Marion- Sorry for the prior thread no being accurate here is a small excerpt:



"Goal No. 3 seemed imminent, and Marion was convinced it would come to fruition, particularly if Addison fell to the Giants with the 25th pick.



Marion said he had spoken to multiple members of the Giants brass about Addison, including general manager Joe Schoen. Marion even said the Giants flew to Las Vegas, where Marion works as the offensive coordinator at UNLV, to discuss Addison.



All of which led to draft night. As teams like the Seahawks, Chargers and Ravens selected wide receivers, Marion texted a Giants staffer, who reiterated the team’s plan to select Addison.



That was until Addison’s phone buzzed. On the other line was Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, relaying that the purple and gold were about to grab the shifty playmaker at No. 23. That put a quick end to Marion’s storytelling, as the family screamed, hugged and basked in the excitement. Of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reading Addison’s name, of the deafening reaction from Vikings fans in attendance."